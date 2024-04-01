Karen’s Substack

World Escalating [into] WWIII
What the last two weeks has been brewing
  
Karen Gordo
March 2024

Dialogue - Bridge Edition
Chat based education
  
Karen Gordo
Abridged Update
Nuances and narrative navigations
  
Karen Gordo
Remember Our Bridges for Sale?
There's a prime opportunity now in Baltimore
  
Karen Gordo
Chronicles of Crocus City
Spring has sprung up in flames
  
Karen Gordo
Latest from our Coup Contingent
Respect ... And how to lose it.
  
Karen Gordo
The most [Un]Democratic Election in History
You won't believe it, though!
  
Karen Gordo
More Moldova Mayhem
With a heaping helping of Romanian and Ukrainian players
  
Karen Gordo
Pile up of Protests
Marching in like a lion...
  
Karen Gordo
Marching Moldova
And France is providing arms; where have we seen that?
  
Karen Gordo
Gwo Koudeta Leta an Ayiti
Nan Lang Angle: Deep State Coup in Haiti
  
Karen Gordo
Wild and Wacky Voices
Wisdom and Wit - War Recess Edition
  
Karen Gordo
