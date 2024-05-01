While there are update events happening on several of our story lines, I ultimately decided it was time to interject this nonexistent (so far) story. It was inspired by me actually commenting in three different chats this morning on some variation or aspect of my [R]evolution theory. All in response to other concerns. So, in other words it was a reaction to a concentration of continual and related stimuli. I think I had been waiting for that all along.

I have been digesting slowly but inexorably intent beyond the movie references of the Q drops. Those had been immensely valuable; what else was valuable within this psyop? Since it's an obvious war, the next biggest thematic references would be related to that or at least fighting in general. And they are prolific. Many have references to the American Revolution. This same photo occurs 4 times. Only a couple of American flag photos appear more frequently than that.

I'm taking the cue that these American Revolution images are referring to the history we've all been taught: the greatest Patriots in the history of the modern world decided creating their own government was preferable to the point of necessity over keeping the 18th C. status quo version they had inherited. And as we have amply seen lately, history certainly repeats itself. And in all the usual bad outcome ways it continues to this day.

So as I have been accumulating these thoughts that broke written ground today (May 1, Labor Day in many countries - no coincidences!), the executive decision was entirely natural. In one discussion, the subject was an inexplicable Zionist advocacy of an ad hoc group leader since October 7. My reply was:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "I think it's perhaps a testing of believing in yourself. If you can be shifted to find tolerance for that kind of evil, then maybe your prophet is Mike Johnson or Emmanuel Macron. And not a fixed star in a Montana sky. There are current theories. There are fixed beliefs. It's about not confusing or blending the two. T@m's persistence has been brutal. But so are other assaults on our integrity. If he has a task or point for someone, it's not you at this time. Or if his account has been overtaken then maybe that's a sign that some BHs still walk among us. Either way, you're a rock in a stream."

While that would not seem very Revolutionary, I think it is actually encapsulated in the final sentence. It is an act of defiance in a world of zooming data and contradictory messaging to become a rock firmly planted in a stream bed. Watching the craziness flow by. And not being swept into it.

In a second chat that started out on Zionist/Antisemitism lines and strayed to paying taxes to government entities playing those games and roles my response was:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "All taxpayers are simultaneously pro Zionism and anti Semitic. It's part of the nature of government. To create schizophrenic subjects, nationals, citizens. The nomenclature isn't the issue; when it becomes the issue it covers up the schizophrenia. It's government itself - mind control for the masses."

Same chat, different correspondent, concerning whether there is justice anywhere in the world today:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 👵: "It's in the hearts and minds of people who are sick of government. Sick to death. For one or the other - freedom from government or death. " 🕵: "Sounds glorious, but I fear we are the minority. Even most people protesting Israel, are pro Ukraine. We are devoid of rationality." 👵: "It's dawning. Long way to go. It's frustrating to be on the leading edge of a movement. The good news seems to be that the governments are simultaneously in self destruct mode. It's probably all about timing in the end. But at least the governments (and their satellites) are making themselves the most hated institutions of all. Soon, more will see them as the real virus. An alien theological takeover. Meanwhile we keep the fires burning. It's always worked like that. No matter how long it took. We've just gotten too used to an instant gratification world. We will remember, though. Because we will be forced to. When they turn the lights out on those mechanisms." 🕵: "It still somehow starts with the individual. “They” keep allowing information on how to stop paying taxes effectively to exist, so “they” can say we choose to continue to pay and support them. But the choice is and remains simple. Filing taxes when not required creates the legal nexus that you are required to file taxes. That’s it. Now choose! Death/Taxes or … " 👵: "I haven't filed since 2010. I know exactly what you're saying. I am only speaking out about it now because this year I'm determined to live it as fully as possible. No unnecessary transfer of any funding to 'them'. Purchases - minimum, contributions - zero, all taxes - minimum, participation in health system - zero, financial products - diminishing, fees/licensing - last one expires this year, not renewing. My own personal Revolution. Mine won't really matter without others joining in. But I have chosen to do something. And as of today am encouraging others to join that. Because if we all don't do our own part, history just repeats over and over. I don't see a better way than to starve their Systems."

Dialogue may be stilted and unnatural on SM platform chats but it's what we have for the time being. At the rate TikTok bans and censorship are moving it feels like that's a closing window, too.

Last chat this morning had this post from the indicated channel:

🔸Excellent article. She's on fire by the looks. A must read. Please share.

My response:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "Expand that scenario worldwide. And to wars and rumors of wars. The one (ONE) reaction (((they))) can't utilize is nothing. But I would add that there are effective pushbacks of a direct nature. Get as far out of their "economy" as possible. Especially cultural. Don't buy or even peruse directly their programming. Don't buy anything you don't need from any source. Don't get involved, invested, or even interested in their antics unless you are subsequently ridiculing them. And don't VOTE for their minions. The further we retreat from their "borders" the bigger their clamor has to get. And the sooner the rest of humanity wakes up. We crash the currencies. We destroy the economies and governments. We create the world we want. Every time we purchase a good or service in their marketplace we are voting for more of the same. As in most radical life changes start small and work your way forward gradually. Financial products and services are the best first choices. Anything with a "sin" tax would be next (alcohol, tobacco, etc.) Cut out any remaining corporate manufactured food, drinks, drugs, cleaning and personal care products (that includes cosmetics, ladies, you will get used to it!). Invest only in quality clothing, and quit buying quantity instead. Spend time taking care of your things instead of money buying new stuff. Only a new life choice made by a strong minority can slow this ship down enough for the rest to get it. We've seen all (or enough) of the information now. It's time to join the actual Revolution. The changing your own life to a great degree one. You have to show them. You can't just tell them. It's that time. That Revolution."

I have been collecting bits and pieces into a folder titled “You can't tell them; you must show them” for a while. (Also a Q wisdom words saying that is absolutely true.) Nothing clicked or coalesced in it until today. I have tried my best not to sound preachy, but the message is a kind of sermon so I probably failed in that. But I am living my words so there's in vino veritas to that degree.

If WE want to have any of OUR destiny within our control, I believe this is the optimum way. Messaging is great; but the additional reach it can achieve or time we will be able to have access is limited. And I can hear you in the back: those jobs you're crashing belong to my kids and neighbors! I get it. I grew up on those values. In a perfect existential global conflict there would be a Shire where no one even knew it was happening. Perhaps there is somewhere, but it isn't where any of us live.

I will also be starting to have a separate series on BRICS news. In a sense my Revolution theory is simply BRICS for Westerners. We need to dedollarize (euro and pound, too) to win. What they will do by shutting down the dollar's ability to shove policy down smaller throats and kill demand for their debt notes, we can assist from a different direction by taking profits out of the corporate donor class. And velocity out of money motion. It's just a squeeze play for you market people or baseball fans.

This is not a drum I plan to bang often. But it will likely squeeze into available nooks and crannies occasionally. I feel like from other chat communities that many are already reducing or shifting spending in some of those areas for other reasons. It can certainly be more healthy and just satisfying, not to mention frugal. But consider the following math: 10% of the overall population are currently not really altering or redirecting their spending in just our own information communities but are possibly amenable. They decide to start a shift of 20% of discretionary spending. That's 2% of all revenue (may vary by country or region but is an illustration) in a multitude of sectors. You can't make the same profit on 98% of revenue. The woke averse did it to Disney and Budweiser. The ruling elite averse just need to target a broader spectrum of corporate criminals. Everyone can pick the sectors or companies where they will effect the least vulnerability to themselves.

The biggest likelihood is that sometime in the next year or so this will be forced by hyperinflation in the Western currencies. If we can get out in front and join in the fight, that may not even happen or possibly be more limited. Crashing of corporate values is not the same thing as currency devaluation. Even just the evident exertion of pressure is a recognizable sign to them. That we see and we understand their game. This is a great time. As it appears that forward moving earnings estimates are not keeping pace with expectations. All the manipulated data from the past three to four (plus?) years are catching up. Piling on now is the note dropped on top of the motionless corpse that says “No one ever deserved it more.”

Soap box has been replaced into a basement closet! But other “You can't tell them” features of different sorts may follow. Regular programming resumes now. See you next on Friday.

