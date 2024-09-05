A, B, C, … Easy as 1, 2, 3. We are humming our way into another mop up operation disguised as end game narrative pulling. The chaos delivery is working overtime as another song goes. The one that keeps playing in my mind though is “We're Not Gonna Take It.”

Those refrains need to be seared into your consciousness (temporarily!) because we are reaching that spot on the map. (Maybe add “Take it Easy” for added protection!) The creation of chaos is now around the clock. The delivery of directed disruption is doing bungee jumps. And the events are getting easier and easier to see through.

Let’s take a look at the recent American ones du jour. First a school shooting incident in Winder, GA. While information is still sketchy it is more than sufficient.

⚡️🇺🇸Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, was placed on lockdown following reports of an active shooter. State police responded to the incident, treating patients for gunshot wounds.



Students were evacuated to the football stadium, and at least one person was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.



There are several ambulances and police vehicles at the scene.



The school district confirmed the shooting and began releasing students to their guardians. Developing situation.🔸

🔸⚡️🇺🇸Barrow County Sheriff’s Office regarding school shooting:

At the time of this release, one suspect is in custody. Casualties have been reported, however details on the number or their conditions is not available at this time.🔸

🔸⚡️🇺🇸CNN sources: At least 4 killed and about 30 injured in school shooting.

⤴↩medmannews🔸

Apalachee High School in Winder was the scene of a school shooting this morning. Reports are coming in indicating at least 1 person dead and several injured.

School Shooting In Winder, GA

https://www.georgiarecord.com/athens/2024/09/04/school-shooting-in-winder-ga/ ↩t.me/joeoltmann🔸

Reports are now coming in that there have been at least 30 injuries and 4 deaths in the school shooting at Apalachee High School.



An arrest has been made, but information about the suspect has not yet been released.



This only raises more questions than answers.



In his 1991 book Behold A Pale Horse, Bill Cooper claimed that the CIA was manipulating mentally ill individuals, using psychotropic drugs to orchestrate school shootings.



The goal? To fuel a fear-driven gun control agenda that would "justify" disarming U.S. citizens in the name of "safety."



The question now is, are these operations still happening?



https://x.com/shadowofezra/status/1831387217727566160?s=46&t=KbeHKcWo9iYbqqIySY5EJA ↩t.me/ExistentialGateway🔸

Georgia high school was 'warned' about shooting before 4 were killed

September 4, 2024 by Germania Rodriguez Poleo, Chief U.S. Reporter

The high school, which is home to around 1,900 students, is 25 miles west of Athens.

At least four people were killed in the shooting and nine were taken to hospitals, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Barrow County Sheriff's office said one person has been taken into custody, but has not released any additional details. However, CNN reports the shooter is believed to be a 14-year-old male.

The shooting was reported at 10.23am.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/live/article-13812891/apalachee-high-school-shooting-barrow-county-georgia-winder.html ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

Two students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Another nine victims were taken to hospitals with injuries, the GBI said.

The suspect -- 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at Apalachee High School -- was encountered by officers within minutes, and he immediately surrendered and was taken into custody, the GBI said. He will be charged with murder and he will be tried as an adult, the GBI said.

It's not clear if any of the victims were targeted, authorities said.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/police-respond-incident-high-school-georgia/story?id=113381873 (has video you should watch) ↩t.me/SicilianGorillian2🔸

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

11:55 AM PST- Update: At least four people have been killed and nine others have been rushed to the hospital following a shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. Barrow County Sheriff Judd Smith has confirmed that a suspect is alive and is currently in custody.

https://twitter.com/svsnewsagency/status/1831363200895615008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1831363200895615008%7Ctwgr%5Ece24c77ff030228582d9a7bf269219ac3128666c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oann.com%2Fnewsroom%2Flockdown-at-high-school-in-georgia-casualties-reported%2F (2 videos from @SVSnewsagency)

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) took to X, to share that he has “directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School.”

Winder is a community located an hour outside of Atlanta, Georgia. The town has a population of 18,338 people.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

https://www.oann.com/newsroom/lockdown-at-high-school-in-georgia-casualties-reported/🔸

UPDATE: Apalachee High School



• The high school received a phone call this morning warning there would be shootings at five schools and that Apalachee would be the first, law enforcement sources in Georgia tell CNN.



• The shooter is believed to be a 14-year-old but the Identity still not released…



• 4 dead, 9 taken to hospital



Non stop mockingbird coverage…

How long you think until Dems start talking about taking guns…? ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

UPDATE!🚨 Reports now coming in that there are 30 injured and 4 dead at Apalachee High School.



That potentially makes this one of the deadliest school shootings in American history. 😳



They turned the football field into a triage zone, complete with two medivac helicopters going back and forth, bringing injured people to the local hospital.



The shooter, still unidentified is now in Police custody.



Will continue to update as reports come.



A truly HORRIFIC situation. ↩t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial🔸

The first victim of the tragic Apalachee High School shooting has been identified as a special education math teacher.



David Phenix survived the attack but was rushed to hospital after he was shot in the hip and foot, shattering his hip bone in the process.



At least four people are believed to be dead and up to 30 injured following the horror attack on the Georgia high school.



Police have not yet provided any details to the public about the shooter, and have warned it could take 'days' to release information about the accused's age, gender or connection to the school.



Phenix's daughter, Katie, revealed on Wednesday that he 'arrived to the hospital alert and awake' and was rushed straight into surgery.

READ | XPOST ↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

LATE BREAKING EXTRAS!

🔥 ANOTHER ‘KNOWN WOLF’



LATEST - Atlanta FBI confirms the Apalachee school shooter in Georgia was monitored, visited and questioned by the FBI in 2023. ↩t.me/My21wire🔸

🔸MORE evidence of Multiple shooters in Apalachee Highschool! - Up to 4!



I spoke DIRECTLY to a parent of a student who attends school very close to Apalachee Highschool.

The snapshot is from her claiming there were 4 shooters.



1 in custody

1 was a football player who went after his coach

2 unaccounted for.

(You tell me what you think after seeing all the evidence)



Apparently the plan was to head to another school.

Thank you @PwnyRides for the video!



In the first video how did this young kid get from one end of the school to the other in such a short time?

LISTEN carefully and look at the map.



Listen to the young girl say she KNEW one of the shooters

Last video you hear a SECOND person claim it was kids who already graduated confirming what the students Parents told me!



This is VERY real and they are hiding the real facts!

Please share this far and wide!



Although this is unconfirmed we MUST dissect every questionable detail!



https://x.com/in2thinair/status/1831446732179226722?s=46🔸

🏟🔸🚓🔻🏥🔸🚑🔻🚁

A few new twists here, but we've undoubtedly seen them before and some even recently. A 14 year old student kills 2 teachers and two students and injures perhaps dozens more before being subdued into custody. Four other schools were indicated to be attacked (but when?) under the umbrella of a conspiracy to commit these crimes. But somehow I bet by tomorrow we find that our “shooter” is a lone gunman. (Seems they're still trying for it though, through containment?) What kind of conspiracy uses a 14 year old in this fashion? Maybe the same kind that uses a 20 year old to almost assassinate a President for a complicit SS/FBI.

ICYMI, the whole US school mass shooting craze actually kicked off on October 1, 1997 (two years before Columbine) at Pearl High School in Pearl, MS. With a 16 year old shooter killing 2 and injuring 7 students after bludgeoning his mother to death that morning. (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pearl_High_School_shooting)

At least back then they weren't picking kid sized shooters at random. Luke Woodham was everyone's textbook definition of a psycho in training. There are no photos left to speak of, and we didn't even question the motives back then. I lived about 12 miles from that school at that time. It was incredibly unbelievable but yet we were essentially forced to believe it because every news source in the country demanded it and we had no ready defense. Having zero experience with this particular form of chaos generation back then.

But that was then and this is now. I much prefer you look for yourself but I will give you several technical reasons why I believe this is yet another in a long line of staged false flag narratives.

First nearly every piece of media from all of these sources has structural defects. The most widespread is that almost all of the media is presumably shot from a drone (but also presumably multiple ones). Even the best operators couldn't get the stability in flight from that height that the flags waving indicate the wind speed to be. And it's definitely not from a helicopter for the same reason. No one's hair seems very disturbed by that stiff breeze either.

The other major flaw is the shadows. They just don't line up. This is actually the most common defect in manufactured photography and video. Especially when you're under pressure to get to press a half hour ago. The sun never shines from more than one direction at a time. Yet we have shadows all over the map in terms of directions.

I could point out that not one student or staff person for that matter seems particularly upset by this event, either. But I wouldn't want to be a meanie, misunderstanding their smiles and phone sharing as uncaring. This is a very small town, though. In this area of the world you tend to know everyone in even much bigger ones. This small a town that's not an immediate suburb of either Atlanta or Athens is a fairly safe bet to fall into that category.

When you add the narrative warfare we are assaulted by every hour, it just becomes rote to classify this along with all the others. Following the story from here for sure, though.

Next we'll look at a narrative that has actually been building for a few weeks. And coincidently is located right in my vicinity. Aurora is just across Denver from me and I've been there numbers of times in the past. Let's recap the build up and then show the latest plot twists. And analyze of course. No face value buy ins if we find structural issues beyond the narrative!

We start coverage as of August 19:

What's going on in Colorado?

https://x.com/Breaking911/status/1825618825879966163?t=lsXYTQzudD1Y1Bwqj7q4eA&s=19🔸

⬆🚨 Aurora, Colorado - Venezuelan Gangs have now taken over 2 Apartment Buildings🚨



They are now charging residents Rent, like they are the landlords- the Police, The FBI and Governor have DONE NOTHING to stop this or help Americans being displaced… they have robbed multiple gun stores and are fully armed.



This is a wake up call— Get Involved in Election Integrity NOW or we will have no one to blame but ourselves‼️



https://x.com/nomandatesco/status/1826082674991038612?s=46&t=_cuJfHwB7oRuvXSuoG9Okg🔸

↩private_account🔸

Colorado: Armed gang takes over migrant apartment complex in Aurora



The disturbing video shows six men, five of whom are armed, wandering the halls of an Aurora apartment complex.



The men are seen carrying handguns, with one man openly displaying what appears to be an assault rifle, amid reports of activity by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in the Denver area.

#Colorado - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🚨👀

Aurora Police Department issued a statement last night…



“It is impossible to make any conclusory statements about specific incidents or provide details about law enforcement strategy and operations”



“Based on our initial investigative work, we believe reports of TdA influence in Aurora are isolated.”



UMMMM— they literally took over entire Buildings, robbed 10 gun stores, robbed jewelry store and so much more…talk about running cover for the corrupt government 🤯🤯🤯😡

↩t.me/nomaskmandates🔸

(Video story at link below)

Crime is continuing at a shopping area in Aurora where some people are now afraid to go, and the mayor says improving safety there is a priority. The area is near the intersection of Havana Street and East Colfax Avenue.

The trouble was originally centered around a Walmart. The store ended up closing because of it. Thieves and criminals since then have essentially just moved down the street to a Target.

"A patrol car leaves, people come right back to what they were doing," Mayor Mike Coffman said of police's efforts to stop the criminal behavior.

Coffman said store owners have told his office that the crime has gotten worse, and they challenged Coffman to see for himself. So he did.

"(They said) we want you to come up with us and walk the area at night without police officers to see what this really looks like," Coffman said. "And it was. It was awful."

https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/crime-aurora-store-owners-colfax-avenue-havana-street-colorado/🔸

BREAKING: The Mayor of Aurora, Colorado just CONFIRMED that Venezuelan illegal migrant gangsters have indeed taken over several apartment complexes and have pushed out property managers to EXTORT rents from the tenants directly. ↩t.me/joeoltmann🔸

Colorado Resident Says Illegal Migrants Are Now Extorting American Citizens For Rent



“I've lived in Colorado now for like 4 months — they're taking over — extorting residents for rent



- The police won't do anything

- The feds won't do anything

- Marshals won't do anything”



“Where my vets at? — This is an invasion. This is an enemy domestic.”🔸

Colorado: Although Denver's suburbs don't share its sanctuary city policies, the influx of migrants into the Mile High City has spilled outward. Now, its neighbors are facing an unprecedented wave of activity from a notorious Venezuelan prison gang.



Officials from Aurora, about nine miles east of Denver, told Fox News Digital the Tren de Aragua gang has gained a strong foothold in their city, commandeering apartment complexes and drumming up violent crime and sex trafficking.



"We currently have entire complexes under gang control — complexes where staff have been beaten up, they've been threatened, their families have been threatened [and] complexes where there are no staff left on the property," Aurora City Council Member Danielle Jurinsky said. "These complexes are being run by this Tren de Aragua gang.



Joe Gamaldi, national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, told Fox News Digital, "This is not a Denver problem or an Aurora problem. This is a nationwide problem."



"There are gangs from all over South America that are coming over here and getting a foothold in our country," he said Monday. "We have taught criminals that you can commit crimes without being held accountable, and everyone is surprised when that’s exactly what they do."



Read more: https://www.foxnews.com/us/sanctuary-citys-policies-push-violent-migrant-gang-suburbs-nationwide-problem.amp ↩t.me/police_frequency🔸

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1829560538671567066/



Aurora Mayor - 3 Apartment buildings under out of state ownership. "Somebody put them there"

"This is an organized criminal effort."

"A failed policy at the Southern Border"!



This liberal Mayor just said there was a problem at the border... "and this is a Federal problem. Federal agencies worked with our local Non-Profits and put them there!!!!!”

The Aurora Mayor said that the buildings are owned by the same out of state company and that NonProfits brought them. I saw something you found on the NonProfits or NGO's involved.



This video is very interesting ↩private_account (resident)🔸

Colorado Resident Just Attended Their Press Conference



“According to our city and our leaders here in Denver, the problem is not the Venezuelan street gang, Tren de Aragua. The problem is those of us who are talking about it. We are the ones creating problems.”



The problem is not the Venezuela Migrant Gangs taking over apartment complexes with AK assault rifles, no no no, AMERICAN CITIZENS are the problem!!!!

🇺🇸👉⤴t.me/SGTnewsNetwork 📎 Twitter ▪️ Truth Social🔸

🔸A video showing people carrying guns in a hallway of an Aurora apartment complex is making the rounds on social media and conservative media outlets with the narrative that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is taking over the building.

In an interview Thursday with 9NEWS, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said the situation is being exaggerated.

A former tenant of the apartment complex shared a video shot Aug. 18 with 9NEWS that shows people carrying guns at The Edge at Lowry on 12th Avenue and Dallas Street.

Police have had this video for days, and they have not said it shows members of the gang.

Coffman acknowledged that residents of two or three apartment buildings in the city are being intimidated by a Venezuelan gang but said that Aurora Police are handling the situation and making arrests. Police said the gang's activity is "isolated."

Denver and Aurora's leaders have said for weeks that Tren de Aragua is in both cities and that police are working to determine the extent of their operations.

(3:45 video at link)

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/mayors-of-denver-and-aurora-say-exaggerated-migrant-gang-coverage-creating-hysteria/ar-AA1pGa08?ocid=entnewsntp&pc=DCTS&cvid=d8ca6a74f9ef44f382604f814d69563c&ei=11🔸

🔸https://nypost.com/2024/08/29/us-news/colorado-gov-jared-polis-dismisses-migrant-gang-takeover-of-aurora-apartments-as-imagination/🔸

Former residence of Aurora complex on gang threat ↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

🚨 Colorado‼️



Denver Suburbs Experiencing a ‘Complete Illegal Alien Gang Takeover!’— City Council Member Sounds the Alarm!



🔻Danielle Jurinsky, Aurora City, Co Council-member



• This Venezuelan illegal alien gang known as the Tren de Aragua

are taking over block by block, apartment complex by apartment complex

—— once captured, they mark Their territory, putting up their gang-related graffiti.

—— gang members are posted throughout various blocks, using alert whistles. They’re watching and communicating…

—— gang members have the internal ‘green light’ to attack Police Officers if confronted.



• Business owners and residents are experiencing a record spike in break-ins, violent attacks (kicking down doors)



• One tenant literally vanished!

—— When the police performed a wellness check on the them, they found an armory of guns, money, and giant barrels of gasoline.

—— to this day, no one knows what happened to that man… and it’s feared he was murdered and his property was taken over.



• the city is covering up the severity of these issues by trying to close some buildings for “code violations”, when it’s really these criminal gangs taking over.

—— the Governor and the mayor are remaining silent…



• Jhonardy Jose Pacheco-Chirino aka “The Cookie Monster”is the ‘shot caller’ of the Tren de Aragua gang in this area.

—— he’s been arrested several times for brutal assault, being involved in several shootings, and has been released every single time 🤦🏻‍♂️



https://rumble.com/v5cum9t-denver-suburbs-experiencing-a-complete-illegal-alien-gang-takeover.html🔸

🚨 Chicago, Illinois



32 Armed Illegal Alien Venezuelans TOOK OVER an Apartment Building in Chicago Tonight



• This is a Dispatch call from this evening…

—— Police reportedly arrived 50+ Minutes Later and reported no “migrants” or guns found…

—— 50 minutes… on motorcycles… I’m sure they left? 🤷‍♂️



First Aurora, Co… now Chicago? Where next?



Trump keeps saying it’s going to get worse… stay armed up everyone. We have no idea how bad it will get. And it’s all before the most consequential election of our lives…



Pray for our country.



https://rumble.com/v5dfqix-32-armed-illegal-alien-venezuelans-took-over-an-apartment-building-in-chica.html🔸

Trump Comments on the Venezuelan Gang Members that have taken over parts of Aurora, Colorado — “This is a Sin what Being allowed to take Place”



“Now we see Venezuelans taking over big areas, including buildings, they have their big rifles.



We’re not gonna let this happen..”



Reminder, tonight, 8pm ET, I will be Interviewing the Aurora City Council Member Whistleblower.



Tune in and you can ask her questions yourself when we open it up for Q&A’s.



https://rumble.com/v5dj1tn-trump-on-venezuelan-gangs-taking-over-aurora-colorado.html🔸

🚨 Aurora, Colorado



Mayor Mike Koffman Confirms Illegal Alien Venezuelan Gangs have Taken Over at Least 3 Apartment Complexes — And Suspects Federal Agencies and NPO’s PUT THEM THERE‼️



• 3 Apartments complexes have been seized so far by illegal alien gang members



• Armed illegals are going around intimidating citizens



• Venezuelans are harder to vet, because they are a failed state, but we’re letting them in by the hundreds of thousands anyway.



https://rumble.com/v5cvyis-mayor-mike-koffman-confirms-illegal-alien-gangs-have-taken-over-various-par.html ⤴↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

🔸The mayor of Aurora…🙄



My Welcoming America posts have gone missing in here. You’ll find them elsewhere. Aurora is a poster child for WA.



https://t.me/Mms7SgfNuZw0ZWQ5/58154



CBZ management…out of NYC.



https://www.westword.com/news/aurora-evictions-draw-attention-property-owner-neglect-21610515



Jurinsky. Pot stirrer.



https://kdvr.com/news/local/aurora-danielle-jurinsky-israel/ ↩private_account🔸

🔸What The Media Won't Tell You About Aurora, Colorado

ReallyGraceful 09/01 ↩t.me/No_BS_NewS🔸

You can’t make this up. The City of Aurora is gaslighting the public about the migrant gang taking over apartment buildings and committing violent crime. They are blaming the landlords for it.



It’s literally all on video

↩t.me/libsontiktok🔸

Over the weekend we heard lots about this rumor!

https://x.com/unboundedlife1/status/1830009416646553629



📌 Aurora, Colorado

The Hells Angels are coming to town. 🤘🤘😎🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️

#hellsangels #AuroraColorado #Aurora #gang ↩t.me/ICONS2021🔸

Live footage of a pack of Hells Angels heading to Aurora Colorado ↩t.me/therantcast🔸

Flynn’s post from yesterday🔸

I’ll believe it when the Hell’s Angels roll into Aurora, CO. Until then, Mike Flynn is one of the bigger accounts responsible to spreading this information. A lot of the footage is from recent years and not today or yesterday. I can only scroll back on Twitter thru yesterday when I was trying to find the original poster.



Great news if they are on their way though! That town is not protecting its residents. FAFO when good people have had enough.



https://x.com/LexyJ777/status/1830048144710635684 ⤴↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

Bring out the Hell’s Angels!!



When American Patriots organise & go to work, nothing will stop them. ⚡️



https://fxtwitter.com/wallstreetapes/status/1830003176281686073?s=46 ↩t.me/businessoftruth🔸

The word across multiple social media sites is that the Hells Angels are on the way to Aurora, Colorado to handle some business with these bastard invaders…



This has NOT been confirmed as of yet.



Hells Angels are definitely NOT an organization you want on your bad side.



If this is true, they better RUN, and FAST.



It seems “law & order” in certain parts of the United States has been reverted back to the Wild West days.



If “law enforcement” and the Military aren’t going to PROTECT the citizenry, then SOMEBODY has to.



Vigilante justice is making a comeback.



Things are about to get VERY INTERESTING. 🔥🔥🔥 ↩t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial🔸

Doesn't appear they actually stopped IN Aurora unless it was for refueling. Apparently they were headed south from that point to a larger meeting.

I also found some interesting opinions from one chat room worth considering:

🔸They are here to create chaos. Bean has been pointing towards the UC Anschutz Medical Center and a whole list of medical research etc. surrounding those hospitals. That apartment building is right there and is prime real estate for more expansion. I believe based on all Bean's stuff that they need to oust the tenants through condemning the property. They're trying to avoid paying the relocation of all the tenants so they've called in the gang. Either the gang is in on it (not likely because they probably don't plan on giving up their spoils and really think they're going to get away with it) or they're going to have the Polis boot dropped and it's going to be a massacre site and they'll have to level the buildings and it'll take years for lawsuits against the government to pan out. They won't have to pay the tenants to relocate if they're caught in the crossfire or hostage rescues go awry. It's like Gaza, but with the gang instead of Hamas. Bean pointed out the council woman Danielle went to Israel with a group of Aurora city council last May. For what reason? I believe she's the controlled opposition (she's the one politician that raised the concern initially) those two things make me suspicious of her. Yes, Polis will look like a hero to those who weren't paying attention to his statement today. The news is spinning this as the buildings were already out of code so they were being condemned. I wonder who has taken out insurance policies on the buildings or who stands to make the money and whether the owner launders money back to Polis and the city council.🔸

🔸ActBlue PMCs?🔸

🔸I think the "deep state" through the guise of the Venezuela migrants running rampant are trying to trigger frustrated American citizens in taking matters into their own hands and take up arms.🔸

🔸It's a test to see what people will put up with so they can know how to do the same thing through out the US. They have been training them on military bases since they got here so they are ready to do what they are doing🔸

🔸My gut says mercenaries here to start a war with the American people. Shit hits the fan, Americans fight back, U. N shows up and lockdowns happen. This is in every major city, all they need to do is a coordinated assault all at the same time and they "think" we will bend the knee. Moves and counter moves 😡🔸

🔸They are within 30 mins of the Denver Zoo to the west, 30 mins from Buckley Space Force base to the east, and only a few minutes from a college campus and Children's Hospital in that location. Prime location to cause problems.🔸

🔸Given it's proximity to Denver Airport and that Aurora is about 2-2.5 hours to Cheyenne Mountain, my guess is that it was chosen as a staging area.🔸

🔸Buckley Space Force/Air Force base is in Northern Aurora.... They have a large group of national guard there....🔸

🔸I knew something was odd about this story. Because since when does the mainstream news do anything but cover for their protected classes of people? The fact that they highlighted it made me question if it was even true. Spoke to a friend in Denver, and it is. So.. they must be laying the groundwork for a FF. They’re not even referring to them as migrants, but rather as gang members. 👀🔸(⤴all private accounts)

Then we start seeing other spots going hot?

//The Wire//2200Z September 3, 2024//

Illinois: Overnight in Chicago, police radio traffic was intercepted by scanner watchers indicating a possible apartment takeover by Venezuelans. The apartment complex noted in the call is a Section 8 housing project on South King Drive. AC: Details are very sketchy regarding this incident. It must be stressed that the police radio traffic was a standard message from dispatch noting what a 911 caller stated in their complaint, so this information is not originating from LE sources. However, reports of large crowds of armed males are not entirely uncommon to the area, which is host to exceptionally high levels of crime. No further radio traffic from dispatch indicated the veracity of the original report, or if officers even responded to the call. However if a genuine incident was developing, other means of internal LE communications could have been used to prevent the interception of radio traffic. ↩t.me/S2undergroundWire🔸

🔸⚡️🇺🇸 Illegal Venezuelan migrants have begun taking over more apartment complexes, not just in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area, but now in major hubs like Chicago, Illinois, portions of Southern California and Eastern Texas.



A vast majority of these migrants are combat aged men, tied to the Venezuelan gang “El Tren de Aragua” which originated in Venezuelan prisons.



All media clips viewed show the Venezuelans being rather organized, utilizing motorcycles and AR-style rifles, Glock-pattern handguns with full auto switches, it’ll definitely be interesting to see how the Chicago Police Department handle the situation; or if the Chicago gangs will beat them to it.🔸

🔸⚡️🇺🇸 Nothing ever happens, both sides were having beef, it was between Venezuelans gangs and the “32 armed individuals” who were getting ready to fight another group.



Nothing ever happens.



[There is also no evidence of a building occupation, the local police installed several gunshot detectors and tactical officers were deployed, but again, nothing ever happens]

⤴↩t.me/medmannews🔸

🔸CHICAGO: Shocking 911 Call Reveals 32 Armed Venezuelan Gang Members on Motorcycles Overtake Apartment Complex



https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/chicago-shocking-911-call-reveals-32-armed-venezuelan/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chicago-shocking-911-call-reveals-32-armed-venezuelan🔸

Graphic Content: Violent illegal alien gangs are taking over American cities. Watch as a group of Venezuelans beat a helpless man in Dallas as gunshots are fired off in the background.



This is Kamala's America. ↩t.me/joeoltmann🔸

And just to complete the full Venezuelan story we have this:

❗️Venezuelan government accuses American authorities of piracy after the US seized President Nicolas Maduro’s plane



Washington claimed its acquisition violated US sanctions.

#Maduro - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

E?XTRA EXTRA! READ ALL…

“Letters obtained by The Denver Gazette from the law firm representing CBZ Management — whose apartment complex in Aurora was shut down over what the city described as safety issues last month — show officials were fully aware weeks ago of accusations that a Venezuelan gang had “forcibly taken control” of the property.”

This link was really hard to find. You think it would be their headline news.



https://denvergazette.com/news/crime/attorneys-warned-venezuelan-gang-takes-control-apartment-complex/article_ac717bac-6a40-11ef-b2f1-7fa7e70fcb10.html ↩private_account🔸

🔸Analyst Comments: As the situation regarding TdA in Colorado continues, many areas around the country are on edge regarding the potential for TdA (or even more notorious groups) to conduct similar takeover operations in their areas, and beginning to set up strongholds in smaller cities around the United States. Like it or not, Colorado officials, and authorities in Denver and Aurora have given criminal syndicates not just the keys to the castle, but the recipes for success around the country as well. Now, even low-level criminals around the country know that they can probably be successful in their own areas, at least in locations where the rule of law is only selectively applied to citizens, with local authorities leaving migrant populations largely to their own devices. The power vacuums that have been created in the past 6 months alone are likely to result in even haphazardly-organized gangs having even more success than they themselves ever imagined. Gangs like TdA have the overwhelming advantage of violence of action, which has allowed them to seize the initiative in many areas. Right now, TdA is dominant throughout Aurora and Denver, and has established operations largely in an adversary free environment for the time being. However, this status quo is unlikely to be long-lasting; if a powerful adversarial gang were to challenge TdA’s authority, exceptionally graphic violence and utter brutality will very likely be the result.

In the long term, this unique situation could possibly escalate to the point where more kinetic actions are taking place, but local authorities will continue to treat the situation as strictly a law enforcement issue, much like has been done in major cities for the past few decades. In other words, local authorities are looking at this issue through the lens of law enforcement, when TdA itself is looking at this through a more military-centric lens. This is already causing a mis-alignment of priorities; any junior infantryman can see the warfare doctrine that criminal groups are now using, straight out of basic warfare publications. The situation has already gotten out of hand, but is nowhere near as bad as it could be if key TdA leadership find themselves operating in a contested environment.

If low-level gangs with not that much power internationally have been able to gain a strong foothold and tactically occupy and hold Key Terrain within any American city, and do so without being challenged, this perhaps warrants a change in perspective or at minimum a re-assessment of how the issue began in the first place (and the NGOs that directly caused this issue, working in conjunction with federal immigration officials).

Even with the understanding that LE institutions are bound by their own regulations, and have been established for the purpose of enforcing laws in a civil society, perhaps there is some benefit to be had from a change in perspective with regards to some of the more serious, foreign-based threats that are becoming more common. Even now, tough questions are now being asked by the citizenry caught in this mess, namely:

What can the average person do when foreign criminal gangs militarily occupy terrain within their neighborhood, and local LE are deliberately ignoring the issue out of fear and/or the lack of capabilities to do anything meaningful? Taking things a step further, if the situation develops to the point that a more military response is called for, in a post-COVID era (where trust in military institutions is wavering at best) how can a citizenry be reassured that a military response to this crisis would actually be in their best interests?

Analyst: S2A1

//END REPORT// ↩t.me/S2undergroundWire🔸

Trump says LOOK at what’s Happning in Aurora, Colorado!



You have illegals from Venezuela walking around with Ak47’s, knocking down doors!



We do the LARGEST MASS DEPORTATION OPERATION IN HISTORY!



https://rumble.com/v5dozjo-trump-says-look-at-whats-happning-in-aurora-colorado.html ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

🏟🔻🏥🔸🚓🔻🚑🔸🚁

So we have “out of control” Venezuelan gangs either helping the government of Colorado shave funds on evicting residents from derelict buildings OR they are taking over 3 out of 200+ (est) apartment buildings with 20 or more units and it's a crisis that America's 51st largest city can't cope with. And now they're moving in on Chicago, and unspecified places in California and Texas.

Meanwhile the federal government who is getting the blame for it all, is accused of piracy for lifting Venezuela’s plane designated for use by President Maduro.

Are we having FUN yet?

My beefs with the above:

First, I parked that video of the people with guns and had no plans for it unless I did another gaslighting piece. Absolutely no points of contact with the narrative.

The video is not in a traditional apartment building; that would be a residential hotel (which there are lots of out here). Those are typically corporate property and have different eviction rules. There would be no issues with getting people out especially if the building was in a condemnable state.

The building is the cleanest condemned building I have ever seen any part of. My construction company did interiors in college dormitories. Routinely. That building is nowhere close to being a death trap you throw paying residents out of. Very short on graffiti, garbage, infestations (of smaller vermin), water damage, mold, or any other qualifying issue.

In addition that video is taken by a wall or ceiling mounted camera. Fish eye lens and fairly high definition. No residential building for people who can't afford to move or one that is close to being condemned has that kind of camera anywhere (at least not anymore!). But it surely doesn't have them on upper floors. Lobby, dumpster, emergency exits are possible. But not interior hallways. And they would not necessarily be web based either. The other possibility is that the woman promoting the video placed that camera there (and likely recruited the players, too, while she was at it).

Not one photo or video from Aurora comes particularly close to showing any illegal activity or evidence of any in the past. As far as I know only Denver has a no open carry limitation. So simply carrying weapons is not illegal there. The worst actions indicated on video are knocking on a door several times and spreading trash plus setting off firecrackers in a Target parking lot. While I would not invest in that, neither would I impede it. At least in 2020 people were doing real illegal stuff (even if it was fake).

So all of these many residents turned out - where are they? Their spokeswoman is very passionate but not very specific. Supposedly the residents in these buildings are also Venezuelan nationals. But that's not who are being shown complaining. Or queuing mostly on Denver streets from last year. The one building shown is a old converted motel. And is not the building in the viral video. There's too much admitted old video being used in this operation (like for Hell’s Angels rumors!).

Well, I guess that's enough to make the point. We aren't being gaslit exactly. We are being distracted from the takedowns. While we are all watching Aurora or Winder, there are other operations in more remote areas of the world (or country) that are being cleaned out. But by using these movie operations to show the original intent of the former controllers, they can produce a finale to wake up even the most drugged consciousness hold outs.

The FACT that they are seemingly now always so full of massive holes is deliberate. That is for us to see that it's theater; we who have seen through these veils already. There are layers of veils that have been in place for all of known history. And a typical progression to seeing through all of them. We'll save that for another day but you're doing just fine if you see through these really almost routine examples. Of the drip, Drip, DRIP, FLOOD method.

I just know some of you guys watched Roadrunner cartoons at some time. The whole world is a Roadrunner cartoon. The scenes where the “bad” Wile E. Coyote character(s) got blown up, had anvils dropped on him, or fell off cliffs have already happened. These cartoons are about the “decent” but still asleep Wile E. Coyotes left to get rudely awakened because that’s what it was always going to take. The Roadrunner is about to go hyperbolic so that can happen.

NCSWIC. Nothing.

