An international conference "Neocolonialism: violation of human rights and injustice" organised by the Baku Initiative Group ended in Baku on October 20. caliber.az/en/post/197914/🔸

🔸🇦🇿🇫🇷 “My country has serious #economic problems, #financial dependence, the resources of my country are being exploited,” said Davy Nicolas Bolo, the representative of the #Kanak Union, at the international #conference themed "Neocolonialism: #Violation of #Human Rights and #Injustice" organized by the #Baku Initiative Group.



“We have held a referendum regarding independence, but #France is not fulfilling its obligations,” Davy Nicolas Bolo added.🔸

🔸🇦🇿🇫🇷 "My people, like the people of #Azerbaijan, have faced difficulties and cases of displacement. My people are suffering from #French colonialism," member of the French #Polynesia Assembly Heinui Le Caill said at the international conference themed "Neocolonialism: #Violation of #Human Rights and #Injustice" organized by the #Baku Initiative Group.



▪️He said that France thinks that it promotes #stability and #partnership, but France's goal is not to lose this #region, not to move away from this #strategic region.🔸

🔸🇦🇿🇫🇷 "Group Millions of Africans were driven to the Caribbean region. Today, we see a lack of human rights and injustice on the American continent. Organizations that have acknowledged the presence of unfairness are pushing for action, but France refuses to debate the issue. I express my thanks to #Azerbaijan for its policy of combating #neocolonialism, today we can discuss colonialism in the #Caribbean and #Africa, said Luc Francis Carole, the representative of the Martinique #Freedom Party at the international #conference themed "Neocolonialism: #Violation of #Human Rights and #Injustice" organized by the #Baku Initiative.🔸

🔸🇦🇿🇫🇷 France, pursuing neocolonial policy, grossly violates the principles of international law, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said at the international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice":



▪️"At present, a number of countries that faced the problem of colonialism continue to struggle for the restoration of their independence and justice. The most regrettable thing is that the international community and organizations remain indifferent to this problem. Armenia's policy against Azerbaijan has led to many acts of crimes against humanity. The mass graves and destroyed monuments discovered on the territory of Azerbaijan are proof of Armenia's crimes."



▪️The Ombudswoman emphasized that Armenia has not yet handed over the mine maps to Azerbaijan, which is the reason why civilians are dying in the liberated territories.



He said that France exploits the agriculture of his country.🔸

🔸🇦🇿🇫🇷 #French #Guiana remains #financially and economically dependent on France, Maurice Pindard, a member of the Movement for Social Freedom and Decolonization of French Guiana, said at an international conference on "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice"



▪️He said that the gold in French Guiana is mined and exported to France. Its mining pollutes rivers and damages nature.



▪️"French companies are using our forests and our natural resources. For us, there is no income in our country. There is also cultural dominance. Education is based on French textbooks. They don't accept us as a nation; our human rights are trampled. That is why we are going to the streets and protesting," Pindard added.🔸

🔸🇦🇿❗️Azerbaijani #President addresses to participants of international conference:



Dear Conference Participants,

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,



▪️I extend my greetings to you on the occasion of the opening of the International Conference themed “#Neocolonialism: Human Rights #Violations and Injustice.” It is gratifying that representatives of 14 countries from different continents and fighters for justice from different territories have come together in #Baku to condemn the #colonialism policy that regrettably persists in the XXI century and to organize and conduct systematic and consistent efforts to eradicate it.



▪️As you know, four years ago, upon a unanimous decision of the Non-Aligned Movement countries, #Azerbaijan assumed the Chairmanship of the Movement on 25 October 2019. The Non-Aligned Movement brings together 120 countries and stands as the second-largest #political institution after the #UN #General Assembly, serving the cause of promoting universal values.



▪️At the outset of Azerbaijan’s tenure as the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, I declared that my priorities and #activity would be based on the Bandung Principles. Fighting neocolonialism was among the issues addressed during the Bandung #Conference. The delegates affirmed that “The subjection of peoples to alien subjugation, #domination and exploitations constitutes a denial of fundamental human rights, is contrary to the Charter of the #United Nations and is an evil which should speedily be brought to an end.”



▪️Azerbaijan is deeply concerned with the ongoing colonialism and its reemerging manifestations. Although 70 years have passed since the Bandung Conference, some countries continue to pursue colonialism. Among those, the foremost one is France.



▪️Overall, most of the #bloody crimes of the #colonialism history of mankind were committed by none other than France. ##France had occupied tens of countries in #Africa, Southeast #Asia, the Pacific and Latin #America, plundered their resources, and for many years oppressed their peoples while perpetrating numerous war crimes and crimes against #humanity. The French troops subjected hundreds of thousands of civilians to ethnic cleansing based on their #ethnic and religious affiliation.



▪️Throughout 30 years in the XX century, France had conducted nearly 200 nuclear tests in #French Polynesia and 17 nuclear tests in Algeria. The dire consequences of those tests have, to this day, affected #Polynesia and the #Algerian people. In response to the appeals by the multitude of organizations, it is imperative to evaluate the repercussions of the nuclear tests and disburse appropriate compensations.



▪️During the 132-year-long occupation of Algeria, more than 1.5 #million people lost their lives at the hands of the French state, leading to the country's recognition as the "nation of 1.5 million martyrs." The scale and geography of massacres committed by the French troops are so extensive that recounting them is a challenge in itself. Nations such as #Morocco, Tunisia, Mali, Djibouti, #Nigeria, Chad, Senegal, #Vietnam, Comoros Islands, Haiti, and others continue to grapple with the dire repercussions of that #occupation



▪️A report titled “France, Rwanda and the Tutsi #Genocide (1990-1994)” submitted to the French President on 26 March 2021 by the “Commission on the French Archives relating to Rwanda and the Genocide of the Tutsi” concluded that France bore substantial responsibility for the massacre of over 800 thousand of Tutsi tribe members.🔸

🔸🇦🇿❗️#Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev:



▪️France ranks among the leading nations globally in terms of landmine use. Over 5 million mines were planted across Algeria alone. As a result, just like Azerbaijan, Algeria is among the top countries in the world suffering from mine explosions. On that list, immediately behind France, comes its close ally – Armenia. In just three years, some 340 Azerbaijanis, including civilians, fell victim to the mines planted by Armenia across Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories. Among others, one of the reasons that closely binds these two countries is the practice of resorting to mine terrorism.



▪️Eighteen thousand skulls of the fighters murdered throughout the colonial wars of the XIX century are kept and displayed at the Paris Museum of Mankind. The skulls of Algerian fighters are among the others on display. France is yet to comply with Algeria’s demand to return those skulls. Finding such a mentality in any country in the XXI century is a rare occurrence.



▪️Despite centuries having passed, disgraceful new methods of French colonialism persist due to the unchanging mindset. The peoples of the overseas territories gathered at this Conference have fought for independence for many years. France, unable to abandon its colonialism history, disregards the aspirations and the rights of the peoples outside of France – overseas communities and territories of the Pacific and Atlantic and goes out of its way to undermine the realization of those aspirations.



▪️The social situation in French Guiana is gradually deteriorating; nearly half of the population is on the edge of poverty, and unemployment is rising yearly. Its natural resources are plundered, and 90% of the land is in the possession of the French government.



▪️Martinique and Guadeloupe face two significant disasters. The indigenous population is subjected to assimilation through clandestine and illicit resettlement. The past use of chlordecone pesticide had poisoned the natural ecosystems and population, as the locals still cope with its oncological ramifications.



▪️France refuses to recognize the sovereignty of the Union of Comoros over the Island of Mayotte. In its documents, the Non-Aligned Movement always supports the unequivocal sovereignty of the Union of Comoros over the Island of Mayotte. A referendum is held in New Caledonia without the participation of half its population, depriving them of their right to independence.



▪️France, which rejects the concept of ethnic minorities, is prohibiting the Corsican language. The UN assessed that as discrimination and violation of international law. Pursuing the policy of hypocrisy and double standards, France is simultaneously attempting to position itself as a defender of national minorities in our region.🔸

🔸❗️Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev:



▪️We register widespread racism and Islamophobia across France, along with neocolonialism trends. Some people represented here today have been subjected, in one way or another, to pressure, discrimination and bigot attacks. Instead of confronting such alarming and dangerous trends at home, the French authorities try to lecture other countries and interfere in the domestic affairs of others.



▪️The recent withdrawal of the French troops from Mali, Niger and Burkina-Faso has once again demonstrated that its merciless neocolonialism policy is doomed. Instead of being ashamed of the atrocities committed and apologizing for its colonialism history abundant with bloody crimes, France speaks of fictional ethnic cleansings in other countries. This country exploits its status as the UN Security Council permanent member to pursue biased and subjective policies and is busy with geopolitical conspiracies in different regions.



▪️As the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan supports the peoples who fight colonialism and aim to free themselves. Your participation in the Ministerial Meeting in Baku on 6 July 2023, as part of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, then at the UN General Assembly Headquarters in New York on 22 September and finally here again in Baku, at an event dedicated to the issue of urgent relevance for mankind - colonialism, its consequences and the fight against neocolonialism - is a vivid manifestation of Azerbaijan’s support, as the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, to that cause. We must deliver the neocolonialism issue to the international community's attention through all possible platforms. In that regard, the UN General Assembly Fourth Committee (Political and Decolonization) activity must be re-energized.



▪️Today’s Conference is a favorable opportunity to address colonialism, its ramifications, the struggle against neocolonialism, challenges in the global age. I extend my best wishes to you and wish this Conference every success.🔸

🔸❗️🇦🇿 Azerbaijan will support your peoples' liberation struggle against colonialism, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev at the international conference themed "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" organized by the Baku Initiative Group.



▪️"We will convey your demands on international platforms. Our country has been deprived of independence for many years, and we fought for independence. We also suffered from occupation. Therefore, we understand your problems and hardships," said Hikmat Hajiyev.🔸

🔸#Chairman of the #Africa Mundus Project Emmanuel #Argo has said at the #International #Conference, entitled "Neocolonialism: #Human Rights #Violations and #Injustice" being held in #Baku, that it is proposed to create a committee to combat #French #colonialism.



He said that he appreciated #Azerbaijan's #support in their fight against the #illegal actions of the French government.



“We must create a #committee to combat French colonialism, we must combine our efforts. This municipality is run by the right party. The last time I ran for office, our people asked why I was doing this, they knew about the attitude towards #black people. I knew how the right party would react. They told me that you are black and should be silent, they insulted me. However, I calmly expressed my opinion,” Argo said.🔸

“The time has come when we must #fight against #colonial policies and continue in a new way. These must be done within the #international law,” said Mayor of the Corsican city of Poggio-di-Venaco Jean-Marc Rodriguez at the International #Conference, entitled “Neocolonialism: #Human Rights #Violations and #Injustice” underway in #Baku.



The peoples of the #Pacific region are fighting against colonial policy, he also added.🔸

🔸🇦🇿🇰🇪 “Colonialism greatly affected the thinking of people even for several generations. For example, insufficient attention is paid to improving infrastructure in Kenya, although it is key to economic development. Moreover, we forget the need to protect public health,” Chairperson of the NGO supporting public health in Kenya Kristene Yakhama has said at the International Conference themed “Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice” being held in Baku.



▪️“Clean water, unfortunately, is a luxury in Kenya and is very expensive. We already suffer from water shortages, and gold processing plants are aggravating the situation,” she added.🔸

🔸❕ “French policy is based on manipulation. To fight it, we must be in solidarity with each other. I express gratitude to the BIG, which created the necessary conditions for this. Our goal is to fight colonialism. We do not want to integrate or assimilate into French society because this country still continues to pursue colonial policy", Deputy General Secretary of the Caledonian Union Party David Wanabo has said at the International Conference, entitled “Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice” underway in Baku.🔸

So, that is a taste of the conference for context. On why our coup candidates are really serious about eradicating the scourge of colonialism - neo or not. (Get why France and other colonizers hate Aliyev and Azerbaijan now?) There’s a bit more a little further down on the Baku Initiative Group, if you’re interested.

Our other addendum item was a deal for operation of a port in Iran by India. On the larger side, but still typical of the agreements that are going to break the Western backs and banks. Let’s have a look.

🔸Chabahar Port deal 'landmark' for India-Iran economic relations: Iranian Consul General in Mumbai



India on May 13 signed a 10-year contract to operate the strategic Iranian port of Chabahar that will help it expand trade with Central Asia.

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸🇮🇳🇮🇷 US threatens India with sanctions as Iran and India enter into 10-year deal on Chabahar port



This deal would directly generate $30 billion a year for Iran.

⚡🇮🇳🇮🇷 United States of America warned India about the possible sanctions it'd get after it (India) signed a 10-year agreement with Iran to operate the Chabahar port, Washington reminded New Delhi about the "potential risk of sanctions" it could face as a result of the development of the port.



Chabahar Port is Iran's equivalent to Pakistan's Gwadar Port as both are located in strategic locations. t.me/PakNatCounterOP🔸

🇮🇷 🇮🇳 And I remind you, talking about this, that there has been a long-standing struggle for this port between India and China. And the Armenian factor;)

So more heads exploding from BRICS deals. Our next piece on that will hopefully be next week.

