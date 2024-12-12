Our latest Assassination False Flag is passing a week old but still generating memes like it's seven very fresh hours so far. This one has been far more effective at uniting the American populace too, than any attached to Donald Trump. While Awakening is the big kahuna amongst reasons for our happenings, uniting humanity will also be on the list and rising in importance. So, it appears that this effort will be successful all around. But let's document and check for narrative breadth while we're at it.

The Luigi Caper

https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/04/us/brian-thompson-united-healthcare-death/index.html

To me, it seems like the assassin is having issues with reloading, possibly a CHEAP hitman. The gun wouldn't cycle with the suppressor on. He more than likely used lower pressure subsonic rounds that weren't strong enough to cycle the action.



The Plot Thickens: UnitedHealthcare was being investigated by the Department of Justice for antitrust violations and its CEO was accused of fraud before he was assassinated outside a Manhattan hotel on Wednesday.



Thompson, 50, was shot dead in what NYPD officials believe was a targeted attack as he exited the Hilton hotel before an investor conference. His killer remains on the loose.



Earlier this year the DoJ launched a probe into whether the nation's biggest insurer, led by Thompson, was unfairly restricting competitors and running a monopoly.



The DoJ also sued to block the company's acquisition of home health and hospice provider Amedisys, naming Thompson and others and accusing them of unlawful practices.



Thompson was accused of being aware of the DoJ probe into the company and not telling investors before he unloaded over 31 percent of his stock.



Last month, Simply Wall Street reported that amid the probe and lawsuit, UnitedHealth insiders had sold $16million of their stock - Thompson was the biggest insider seller, unloading $12million worth of shares, at about US$521 per share.



'We are challenging this merger because home health and hospice patients and their families experiencing some of the most difficult moments of their lives deserve affordable, high quality care options, said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. 'The Justice Department will not hesitate to check unlawful consolidation and monopolization in the healthcare market that threatens to harm vulnerable patients, their families, and health care workers.'

https://truthsocial.com/@laurafaye/113598434664636712

'Deny, defend and depose': Bullets fired by killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO had names



The manhunt continues for the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, but now there's a possible motive of the "brazen targeted attack", according to police.



ABC News reported that police discovered 9mm shell casings with the words "deny," "defend" and depose" on them which are phrases used by the insurance industry. The suspect got away on an e-bike and photos were released of his face.



They figured out the motive of the UnitedHealthcare assassination



>Killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson wrote "deny", "defend" and "depose"

on bullet casings as per ABC

>”Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It” is the name of a 2010 book



Starbucks and a Silencer: What Led to UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Cold-Blooded Killing



It took around 40 minutes for an assassin to locate UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson, fire three shots at him, and then vanish on Wednesday morning outside of the New York Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan.



Thompson, 50, was in town from Minnesota to attend an investor conference hosted by the publicly traded health insurance giant, which is also headquartered in Minnesota. He was transported six blocks away to Mount Sinai West hospital and pronounced dead just as the conference was getting underway at 8 a.m.



In a news conference, the New York Police Department said Thompson’s shooting appeared to be a “premeditated, preplanned targeted attack,” and the assassin’s reported movements leading up to Thompson’s final moments appear to support this assessment.



“Many people passed the suspect but he appeared to wait for his intended target,” said police commissioner J [...]



UnitedHealthcare put out a statement following death of their CEO.



58k reacts with a "laughing" emoji and now comments are disabled.



Online sleuths dive into clues following UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder in Manhattan



The mysterious murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Wednesday sparked a wave of online sleuthing, with armchair detectives already speculating that the killer's weapon was a Station 6 or B&T VP9 pistol, and that his backpack was a Peak Design Everyday Backpack 30L.



They also linked the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" carved into the shell casings to a 2010 book criticizing the insurance industry titled "Delay, Deny, Defend," fueling theories about the shooter's potential motive.



So far, authorities are still piecing together the evidence and sifting through surveillance footage, while the killer remains at large.



New Video: NYPD releases another look at the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect



He was walking down the street close to where the shooting took place in Manhattan. Investigators say he spent hours beforehand scoping out the area.



“All indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack,” the NYPD said.



⚡️New clues in the NYC-CEO killing



A backpack was found in Central Park that may belong to the shooting suspect.



🔸Professional Hit On United Healthcare CEO? Times Square Assassin Escaped On A Bicycle



And if you were wondering why Americans might rejoice at news of an assassinated healthcare CEO...

ALERT - Major health insurance companies take down leadership pages following murder of United Healthcare CEO - 404 media

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), one of the largest health insurers in the nation, abruptly reversed its recent decision to no longer link payments in certain states to the duration of a patient's time under anesthesia. …

https://www.newsweek.com/anthem-insurance-coverage-reverse-policy-anesthesia-1996453

https://www.newsweek.com/anthem-insurance-coverage-reverse-policy-anesthesia-1996453🔸

UnitedHealth Group has bought back FOUR BILLION dollars of stock so far this year and paid its shareholders an almost SIX BILLION dollar dividend - all money given mostly to the rich by collecting premiums and denying claims

https://redd.it/1h7kh0e

JUST IN: The NYPD has released two new photos of the person of interest wanted in connection to the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.



NY Scanner ↩t.me/police_frequency🔸

This is feeling more and more like another big fat lie false flag. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ceo-killers-backpack-held-monopoly-money-no-gun-police-release-new-photo

from the chat (⬆) There was a small red nose and a note for the MSM in it too that said "here is your nose"!

◾While Brian Thompson was CEO of United Health Care, the company began using Al to automate the denial of services.



The Al was found to have a 90% error rate, but the company continued to use it, resulting in millions of people being denied medically-necessary and lifesaving care.



◾It is the perfectly organised mass murder of millions of Americans, every insurance policy, every procedure and every dollar is accounted for, prioritising efficiency and profits.



The killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been arrested in Pennsylvania.



A pistol with a silencer, four fake IDs, and a manifesto were found on him. ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

💢 This is allegedly the United Health Care CEO suspected shooter's X account: https://x.com/PepMangione

https://x.com/PepMangione

UnitedHealthcare CEO alleged shooter captured



He was found in possession of multiple fake IDs, as well as a 3-D printed gun and silencer, caught eating Mc’Donald’s. He’s 26-year-old Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione. He reportedly hated the medical community and is an ‘anti-capitalist’.



In a two-page manifesto he slammed the healthcare industry, suggesting ‘violence’ to teach them a lesson.



Aside from this image, very little makes sense about this guy being the "killer". Photos of the gun and backpack don't even look the same as in the video. https://x.com/n_e_rd/status/1866271139040731570?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ

🚨 #BREAKING: New York prosecutors have officially filed murdər charges against Luigi Mangione in the kılling of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson



This comes after Luigi supposedly pıssed himself out of fear during his arrest.



Candice Owens brings up an interesting theory on the United Healthcare Assassination Suspect: MKUltra? 🤔



Full Episode

🔸Police: UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Suspect ‘Took Bus From ATL To NYC,’ Atlanta Police Join Probe

https://www.oann.com/newsroom/police-unitedhealthcare-ceo-shooting-suspect-took-bus-from-atl-to-nyc-atlanta-police-join-probe/

Law enforcement officials verified to the press on Thursday night that the masked shooter wanted for stalking and fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, reportedly took a bus from Atlanta, Georgia, to New York in order to commit the murder.🔸

(tweezers - What happened to his unibrow?)



Still not convinced this is the same guy as shown in the NY street photo.

Add this to the mix. https://x.com/brianentin/status/1866492534756966877?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ

https://x.com/mattwallace888/status/1866320078456922360?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ

https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/16/1b/8b/161b8ba7f41f13af2407ef4e3c06ab76.png?width=568

I found this AI meme interesting too. A warped McDonalds, Super Mario meets V for Vendetta

Grimace Reaper 🥴

And we now have another theory…



⬆What keeps happening to Nancy's eyebrows?

BREAKING: Luigi Mangione Manifesto Released



These plus more:

🔸I stand with the assassin': 40 Luigi Mangione memes reflecting the vibe shift against a broken healthcare system

December 9, 2024 by Rachel Kiley

Authorities have arrested 26-year-old Luigi Mangione as a person of interest in the United Healthcare CEO shooting that has captivated social media. If anyone thought that would make the memes linked to this crime come to an end, they were sorely mistaken. …

https://www.dailydot.com/memes/luigi-mangione-memes/?taid=67589914278268000192c4a3🔸

Luigi Mangione to plead not guilty



Luigi Mangione will plead not guilty to charges in Pennsylvania unrelated to UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder, his lawyer said.



Denied bail Monday, Mangione faces firearm and forgery charges in PA while fighting extradition to New York for murder-related charges.



#US ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

THIS GUY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😊

In the midst of all that this happened too. CEOs even dropping from the sky.

🔸Another CEO - This one falls out of the sky



- courtesy of @Veles



Another CEO - This one falls out of the sky

- courtesy of @Veles

https://www.yahoo.com/news/ceo-tyler-perry-studio-killed-181310945.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuYmluZy5jb20v&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAD3GpFWkmbOKj1LHkVFfOzAacxY0D-WGQZ3WEj6KW9wml3dBTqBPeE_906k6GGrXZZ9ByVIJcIQAMHuCVn4TMuIZDh8DQZZ90ujUm0kERzmGwqzUWwQ4V6eW4XNoMxDwFSwf0axPMFlSLRC4l9VbhW2ZWhHg1slmTog5QPB6UBhp

🎯🔸🛩🔻⚓🔸🖋🔻💉

Even one crushed in a tin can submersible a few years back. It has become absolutely open season now. The Hunters have become the Hunted. And remember that every country is a corporation with a chief executive. And so is every NGO, state, province, city, and town. To say those boardrooms have become unhealthy places is likely to be an understatement. Time will undoubtedly tell us tales.

There is totally no way to prove this next part but it is my opinion nonetheless. This war has been the most hybrid one of all time. Some of these operations are possibly intended to cover the prior disappearance of these people for various causes - witness protection, secret extended incarceration or execution, or even exits from the planet. Another function could be fear inducing in the corporate sector to provoke mistakes or rushing out not fully planned programs. Or it could all be a movie simply creating those hidden narrative treasures.

It is definitely providing the biggest mass observation window into the “rich” are “different.” And like the chicken and the egg, the question will arise: does the money make them do it? Or does the money simply go with them being them? We know the answer to that at least. But it is time for everyone to get that picture.

The sheer goofiness of this event following the Keystone Cops versions dogging Trump this summer tells you something. You can decide what it says to you, but ignoring it like it doesn't exist is hardly an option anymore. It's simple but highly effective narrative escalation. Like the Staff Picks. Or the Syrian Surrender. And the Death of Democracy.

You turn the dial and you're only going to get a different looking narrative. One false flag version of something crashing right behind the last one. Or possibly in the middle. Overlapping faster and faster until you can't tell when one starts or if it ever ends. Second, third, fifteenth episodes of the same one. New seasons of others. Possibly a premier or pilot version of a slightly different one now and then.

A totally novel version of A Christmas Carol. Tis the season. Be merry and bright because Earth will likely only undergo this particular holiday just this one time. But certainly in our present poorly recorded history. Remember the tinsel is aluminum and the snow may be fake. But the heart of humanity is heading from Grinch V. One to Grinch V. Two. And we make that magic happen. Ho ho ho and hopefully laughing all the way…

