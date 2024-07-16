My internet was out all day yesterday while I had functional eyesight so I was considering just skipping this one. But too much has come out now to pass on this biggest of all blockbuster events. The good news is the whole thing was busted within minutes; the best is that it's still fracturing as we speak (or read).

Naturally, this would be the events of Saturday evening in Butler, PA. I have decided to do a Goldilocks style look: first a baby bear look at the event itself. Then, separately, a momma bear breakdown of Sunday game day analyzing and a poppa bear finish of Monday surprises.

Here we go - Saturday's event. With all the attendant hoopla and confusion.

NEW: A photo released by the New York Times shows a bullet whizzing through the air, narrowly missing Donald Trump's head

Video from Fox News live

US mainstream media openly downplaying the situation with the open assassination attempt of Fmr. President Donald J. Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania

Multiple medical helicopters near the area of the attempted assasination.

⚡️⚡️🇺🇸 SHOOTER Identified, per the Butler Police Department the Fmr. President Trump would-be-assassin has been arrested at the scene and has been identified as Mark Violets, an Antifa (Anti-Fascist) member.



Shooter WAS NOT KILLED.

Several videos circulating on Twitter claimed to be of Donald Trump's shooter, Mark Violet, are actually of Italian YouTuber Roma Giallorossa.



He's also on Twitter by the name "Marko Violi."

BREAKING: An alleged witness to Trump's assassination attempt on Saturday gave an interview to BBC News describing how he and others saw the shooter climbing up on top of a roof with a rifle and alerted police and the Secret Service but they failed to act.

Terribly sad footage but necessary to see. Butler County DA confirms that one spectator dead. Others may be hit.

⚡️🇺🇸 New video shows snipers spotting the shooter just moments before the first shot.

🤔🤔🤔



BREAKING: 🚨🚨🚨



Per the Butler Police Department the Trump shooter has been arrested at the scene and has been identified as Mark Violets, an Antifa member.



Prior to the sh00ting Mark Violets uploaded a video on YouTube claiming "justice is coming".

According to a multitude of sources within OSINT and RUMINT, the shooter is ALLEGEDLY an ethnic Chinese man who had been wearing military fatigues.

A picture of the assailant.

This is reportedly drone footage of the shooter.



Identity not yet released…

I wonder why.🔸

Shooter Identified as "Thomas Matthew Crooks" of Bethel Park, PA according to NYP.

New York Post reports



There were two snipers and they both were neutralized by the Secret Service Team.



Newsmax

🔸(selected excerpts)



A local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead. The Secret Service said two spectators were critically injured.



Posting on his Truth Social media site about two and a half hours after the shooting, Trump said a bullet “pierced the upper part of my right ear.”



“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” he said in the post. “Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”



The attack, by a shooter who law enforcement officials say was then killed by the Secret Service, was the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.



Two officials spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. They said the shooter was not an attendee at the rally and was killed by U.S. Secret Service agents.



The officials said the shooter was engaged by members of the U.S. Secret Service counterassault team. The heavily armed tactical team travels everywhere with the president and major party nominees and is meant to confront any active threats while other agents focus on safeguarding and evacuating the person at the center of protection.



Law enforcement recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene, according to a third person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.



Read more at: https://www.stripes.com/theaters/us/2024-07-13/donald-trump-rally-gunshots-14476592.html

This just became the most dramatic winning campaign image in U.S. history. If I knew who took it, I would credit them, but MY GOD... #Trump takes a bullet, stands back up, bleeding, and CHEERS for America!

A perfect picture for the MAGA crowd – Donald Trump has just been elevated to 'hero' status

Iwo Jima 2.0

Sorry, this is the real properly extended version of the incident.



From shots fired, to counter fire, SS cover, crazy screaming - probably because someone saw the dead audience that was killed, Trump getting up looking like a mess, trump first pumping, escorted off stage, supporters cheering

Trump apparently tatakae-ed all the way to the evacuation vehicle.

We have the audio of the rifle fire. Audio analysis under war to determine the distance of the shooter. Rifle rounds arrive BEFORE the report is heard. Here's a sound signature of one of the shots. The first blip is the rifle round impacting target. The second blip (taller one) is the report of the rifle. Calculations coming shortly...

.22 seconds between impact and rifle report

Larry Johnson YT.

— 🇺🇸/🇷🇺 Russians are doing some trolling on the front in Ukraine:



'Hohols, you'll answer for Trump!'



'For Trump'



'For Trump's ear'



On various artillery shells that will be used in the next few hours.

🇺🇸Biden's mistakes are pushing shocked US allies towards Trump, writes Politico.



The publication reports that European leaders “froze in horror” on stage at the NATO summit when Biden called Zelensky “Ukrainian President Vladimir Putin.”



According to Politico, after this, many EU countries began to seek contacts with Donald Trump’s team, considering his victory in the upcoming US presidential elections more and more likely.



People in the States are also turning away from the President of the United States. With his poll numbers already falling, Biden is coming under increasing pressure from his own supporters to step aside and invite a younger candidate such as Vice President Kamala Harris to take on Trump in November's presidential election.



At the same time, Trump himself believes that Harris will be an even easier opponent for him than Biden. ↩t.me/intelslava🔸

JUST IN - Biden says he is "grateful" that Trump is "safe" and "doing well" after assassination attempt.



UPDATE - Biden to address the nation after attack on Trump.

GEORGE W. BUSH: "Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."

Media Gaslighting? 👀 Just say he got shot in the ear! Trump makes legendary status look common.



The Best is Yet to Come!

Silence DoGood

Clown News Network.

Quite the wording, right? Imagine if it was Biden.

Pathetic. ↩t.me/ShellShQck🔸

Yeah, I guess you could call shots "loud noises."

— 🇺🇸 Meanwhile, the assassination attempt did not even make headlines in CNN's news coverage



Instead, the incident only made a sub-headline in CNN, titled:



'Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he FALLS at rally'.

Another headline...

Apparently, Trump is safe after he got startled and fell because of a popping sound, and Trump supporters are angry about it.

BREAKING! FBI, Secret Service and state police to hold first press conference after Trump assassination attempt at 11:45 p.m. ET

↩https:/truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/112782066045321247🔸

This is going to be one of the biggest boomerangs in history.



Just wait til Trump says “oh, by the way - this isn’t the first time [they] have done this. Let’s have a chat about JFK …”



https://x.com/behizytweets/status/1812281648966451246?s=46 ↩t.me/absolute1776🔸

NEW: The shooting at the stage at the Trump rally occurred outside of the Secret Service security perimeter of the event, per three senior U.S. law enforcement officials to NBC News.

ELON MUSK SAYS HEINRICH HIMMLER MUST RESIGN!!!!!

Head of Secret Service is a DEI hire female, Kimberly Cheatle.



Head of Secret Service is a DEI hire female, Kimberly Cheatle.

The consequences of failed DEI policies are now resulting in dead Americans.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Rep James Comer has invited U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify at a hearing on Monday, July 22.



Americans demand answers about the assassination attempt of President Trump.



Oversight Committee ↩t.me/ThePatriotAU🔸

Two months ago, The Atlantic Council, published an article implying on why Trump should be killed named "Trump's Assassination Fantasy Has a Darker Purpose"

Link: https://archive.ph/jBnOM



🔗 Link

BREAKING - Donald Trump will still attend next week’s Republican National Convention, his campaign said Saturday, after the US presidential candidate was shot and injured in an apparent assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania



READ: https://insiderpaper.com/trump-to-still-attend-republican-convention-after-shooting-campaign/🔸

Mike Collins, U.S. Congressman (R) for Georgia's 10th congressional district:

'Joe Biden sent the orders.'



'Joe Biden sent the orders.'

↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

VERY IMPORTANT THINGS TO NOTE:



1. SS will NOT ALLOW *ANY* part of the President to show when there is ANY THREAT of an "ACTIVE SHOOTER".



~ WALKING HIM DOWN THE STAIRS IN FRONT OF EVERYONE should've told you that SOMETHING didn't pass the "smell test" as far as a REAL SHOOTING.



2. IMMEDIATELY a post pops up w/ the SS OFFICER that shot the guy.



3. Afterward, VIDEO comes out showing "shooter" being removed from the bleacher crowd.



4. Another video surfaces of what looks to be another person down on the top of a roof.



LET ME TELL YOU SOMETHING - There is NO WAY a "SHOOTER" is getting on ANY ROOFTOP.

If you KNOW HOW SECURE these areas are DAYS AHEAD OF TIME, you'd know this was 100% FOR SHOW.



DO NOT BELIEVE THE SPIN.

DO NOT LISTEN TO THE NARRATIVE.

YOU HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO MAKE YOUR ****OWN DECISIONS****.

DO NOT GET LOST IN THE MOVIE.



Things will be speeding up from this point forward.



WELCOME TO THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF THE CLOWN & CHITSHOW.

I tried to keep that to minimal essentials and more or less categorize evetything. Our remaining looks will follow the same format and simply watch this balloon as it expands from this point.

Just like our debate was the planned prequel to the massive SCOTUS decisions a mere 3 weeks ago, this one was the air sucking out before the blowhards start up the RNC. Maybe the Gestapo won’t show up there now. But you could not have made a bigger spotlight, whatever the actual intentions. Whoever did it, that was the result.

See you in a bit!

