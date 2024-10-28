I wanted to get this out yesterday, but the weather said leaves were more urgent. I'm kind of glad it worked that way as there was still very important views dropping into this morning. Pepe Escobar will have an exclusive for Sputnik today. I'll put that in a Note or in the comments if I haven't found it yet for tomorrow's conclusion. But what we have now is an impressive all encompassing seat at the table of Kazan 2024 BRICS Conference.

I'm going to try to place everything in as reported order so you can get a real feel for the successes and failures of this strategic meeting. The optics of it were as important as anything said or produced - which was considerable! In order to do it true justice, this will be done in two parts - the first two days in this piece and the last day plus postgame commentary in a sequel. There will be a lot of video content or links to X postings with videos in them. You can explore all as your interest (and time!) allows; the text portions and embedded videos will give you almost all of the most important features if you're on the slim side of either commodity, though.

Let's start with the pregame analysts:

Russia's national bank Sberbank jumps to 2nd spot of all global banks.



Despite the departure of Western vendors & thanks to its own technological developments, Sber is in 2nd place for the first time ever, as a top merchant acquirer (any financial institution that handles card payments.)



According to the world's leading publication of payment systems, Nilson Report, Sber is only 0.43 percentage points behind the leader, JPMorgan Chase.



Despite sanctions & Russia's "technological lag" which some experts claim, the ease of doing banking has surpassed even the largest of international institutions. ↩t.me/InessaFromYoutube🔸

Source: AFP

BRICS Pay: Alliance Officially Unveils New Payment System

October 16, 2024 by Joshua Ramos

In what is a massive moment for the economic alliance, BRICS Pay has officially been unveiled. At the BRICS Business Forum taking place in Moscow, participants received brand new cards for the long-awaited payment system. The cards are the first official debut of the landmark project.

Russian State Media originally reported the demo cards contain 500 rubles that can be used for payment throughout three locations at the World Trade. Moreover, participants will be able to spend the funds throughout the Thursday and Friday events. ↩https://watcher.guru/news/brics-pay-alliance-officially-unveils-new-payment-system?c=95&s=09🔸

🚨CAN BRICS+ BEAT US🇺🇸 SANCTIONS?



'The question is how to define a new financial architecture which would bypass the dollar and which would bypass the United States, so that the US will not be in a position to impose its secondary sanctions on third countries.'



-Dr. Andrey Kortunov, Academic Director of the Russian International Affairs Council joins us for Monday's episode dedicated to the BRICS+ Summit in Kazan



FULL SHOW: https://rumble.com/v5jg5jp-brics-summit-western-monopoly-over-international-system-is-over-dr.-andrey-.html

↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

💬 Pepe Escobar: Date with destiny - BRICS offer hope in a time of war

“The context for what will be decided in Kazan this week is no less than incandescent, as the uncontrolled chaos of the Hegemon’s Forever Wars – from Ukraine to West Asia – has even materially affected the heavy work of BRICS and the necessity to build a new international system of geoeconomic relations practically from scratch,” says veteran international affairs observer Pepe Escobar, commenting on the imminent kickoff of the BRICS bloc’s long-awaited summit in Russia on October 22.

Citing bloc members’ broad agreement on ‘the need for a comprehensive reform of the global financial architecture to enhance the voice of developing countries and their representation’, Escobar stressed that when it comes to existing, Western-dominated institutions, “it remains clear the US has less than zero interest in a profound reform of the IMF, the World Bank and the Bretton Woods system.” Therefore, “Russia and China, especially, are fully aware that what is needed is a post-Bretton Woods.”



Listing off other major initiatives on the agenda in Kazan, including a cross-border payments initiative, the operation of the BRICS’ New Development Bank, dedollarization and the creation of new digital currencies’ related infrastructure, Escobar stressed that in geopolitics too, the summit is expected pump up the BRICS’ international profile, with a special session on Palestine a case in point.

“All of the above is highly significant for the BRICS context because the Forever Wars in West Asia have been seriously interfering with the work within BRICS. And on top of it, the Forever Wars, cold, hybrid, and hot, are in fact essentially directed against three BRICS members, Russia, Iran and China – not by accident described as the Top Three existential threats to the Hegemon.” “The stakes in Kazan could not be higher. By the end of the week the Global Majority will know whether Kazan will go down in History as the landmark of a new, emerging system of international relations, of if crass Divide and Rule tactics will keep postponing the inexorable demise of the Old Order,” Escobar summed up.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🔸SLIPPIN'N SLIDIN'



Talk about a beauty of timing.



Lula slipped in the bathroom, fell on the floor, hit his head, and according to his doctor this "domestic accident" precludes him from traveling to Russia for the most important meeting of the year, if not the decade: the BRICS summit in Kazan.



Brazil will send its ineffective Foreign Minister instead - notorious for sporting the charisma of a stale banana.



His Master's Voice - and the proverbial 5th columnists composing the very powerful anti-BRICS lobby in Brazil - will be delighted that Lula won't be photographed side by side with Putin.



Divide and Rule does work in mysterious slippin'n slidin' ways. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

JUST IN: 🇷🇺🇦🇪 Russian President Putin and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have begun talks in Moscow ahead of BRICS Summit.



Will the UAE officially ditch the US Dollar for oil trade?

↩t.me/BRICSNews🔸

Brazil, sliding away from BRICS



With thanks to our dear friend, Quantum Bird



Performance anxiety is characterized by the continuous search for the esteem of others and is closely related to the fear of not living up to a situation or task. Typically, the anxious person projects expectations that they do not feel, or know they are not, capable of…



https://globalsouth.co/2024/10/21/brazil-sliding-away-from-brics/🔸

🇮🇳🤝🇨🇳 India and China Boder Breakthrough: BRICS Unites Where the West Failed



India and China have finally reached a crucial agreement on patrolling the Line of Actual Control (LAC), marking a significant breakthrough in their four-year standoff. Just ahead of the BRICS summit in Russia, where Modi and Xi may meet, the timing couldn’t be more symbolic. Both sides have agreed to restore peace in Ladakh, with India’s foreign ministry confirming disengagement from contested areas.



This resolution wasn’t an overnight success, it came after over 30 rounds of diplomatic and military talks. For two nuclear-powered neighbors who clashed in 2020, leading to multiple casualties, this deal restores a crucial pre-2020 status quo. While Beijing hasn’t officially confirmed the deal, Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar hailed the agreement as a return to peace along the 3,500-kilometer frontier.



For the West, this is a disaster. Their favorite “divide and conquer” tactic has unraveled. India and China, now aligned, aren’t just patching up old wounds—they’re recalibrating their role within BRICS, an alliance that is redefining global power structures. The U.S. and its NATO allies may have hoped these two giants would remain at odds, but this agreement shows that BRICS unity, not division, is the future.



As Russia hosts the BRICS summit, expect Modi and Xi to further cement a shared vision for a multipolar world. This isn't just a border resolution—it’s a seismic shift in the global order that leaves the West reeling.



This deal proves that BRICS isn’t just an economic bloc; it's a geopolitical force shaking off the last vestiges of Western dominance.

🎙t.me/TheIslanderNews🔸

BRICS 2024 in Kazan | Building Partnerships & Multipolarity



As global leaders gather in Kazan for the group's 16th summit meeting, here's what to expect from the global multipolar community.



From top-level bilateral meetings, to broadening perspectives and expanding global alliances – buckle up for the BRICS 2024 Summit in Russia, October 22-24.🔸

BRICS melting pot: All different, yet united



There’s now a long queue forming at the door of BRICS, with countries eager to join what's rapidly becoming the new financial and industrial powerhouse of the emerging multipolar world.



RT's Saskia Taylor explains how representatives of different languages, economies, cultures, political systems, ethnicities and religions manage to maintain unity and respect.



#BRICS #Russia - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🇺🇸💰💸🇷🇺 The Great Asset Heist: Washington's Final Play in the Global Casino



The U.S. and Europe are finalizing a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, underwritten by interest from Russia’s frozen central bank assets. The West audaciously claims this is a fair move, using interest from assets they've brazenly seized. This isn’t aid; it’s flagrant theft of sovereign wealth, a violation of international law and even the West’s own “rules-based-order” on an imperial scale.



This is an own goal by the West, with the last shreds of credibility in its fiat Ponzi utterly smashed. Yet, this sets a dangerous precedent. Every Western vassal lining up behind Washington should prepare for the inevitable boomerang. When their own assets are frozen in turn, will they cry? Or will they remember how gleefully they went along with this charade?



At the same time, BRICS in Kazan is cementing a new financial order, immune to Western political manipulation. Beyond a strategic shift, it's a full-scale rebellion against the dollar's holding the global economy hostage With BRICS Clear and new securities backed, blockchain-based systems, this is the final nail in the coffin of Washington’s financial dominance.



The IMF and World Bank are irrelevant in this new world, merely relics of a decaying empire. Their days of forcing austerity onto developing nations while funneling billions into U.S. and European coffers are numbered. Russia, China, and the Global South are building a system where sovereignty and real economic autonomy matter, not the whims of Washington.



And let’s not forget: when, not if Russia responds, it won’t just be through diplomatic channels. Expect both symmetrical and asymmetrical retaliation as this new theft unfolds. The empire’s pet vassals better not cry when they find themselves frozen out of the very system they helped create.



As the Kazan summit unfolds, the last illusions of the dollar-dominated order are crumbling. A multipolar world is emerging, one that renders Washington’s last-ditch financial heists both futile and self-destructive. And when the dust settles, don’t be surprised if the final consequence of this theft is the collapse of the empire itself.



- Gerry Nolan

🎙 t.me/TheIslanderNews🔸

Pepe Escobar on the China-India rapprochement and disengagment of forces, Ladakh – Global South

https://globalsouth.co/2024/10/22/pepe-escobar-on-the-china-india-rapprochement-on-their-border-issue/ ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🔸🇧🇷🇷🇧While Delcy Rodrigues is discovering Tatar hospitality, Brazilian President Lula da Silva will not be able to attend the BRICS summit due to a head injury.



They say that the Brazilian leader fell at home, injured the back of his head, and doctors have banned him from long flights. The head of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry will lead the Brazilian delegation in Kazan, and Lula himself will still take part, but via video link.



#Россия #Бразилия

t.me/sex_drugs_kahlo — Latin American happiness [no]🔸

Now let's get the party started!

CNN AT BRICS



According to the West Russia is an isolated authoritarian state but somehow a CNN reporter is allowed to freely do his job? Funny how that works.

↩t.me/FiorellaInMoscow🔸

🚨🏦 Pepe Escobar: How BRICS Can Dethrone Western Financial System



BRICS needs to convince governments and corporations around the world that it has a viable alternative to the US dollar and SWIFT, he told #NewRulesPodcast.



Watch full episode here

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🗣Pepe Escobar: Putin-Xi-Modi talks ‘set the stage for meat of the matter’ at BRICS Summit



💬 “Today is the actual start of the Kazan Summit…The bilaterals between Putin and Xi and Putin and Modi were wonderful. They were like friends talking. This was essential to set the stage for today is the meat of the matter,” veteran international affairs observer Pepe Escobar told Sputnik on the sidelines of the summit in Kazan.

"We assume that they will tackle the Saudi Arabia issue. Is Saudi Arabia in or out? We're probably going to have a decision today. And of course, the geoeconomic papers are on the table for all of them," he said.

💬 “That is expecting something today that is, I would say, larger than life, in fact, because the decisions hovering over the leaders, they understand the historical importance of what is going to be decided today and tomorrow here in Kazan,” Escobar concluded.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🌏 Western media jealously eye Russia as it hosts BRICS summit



As Western leaders feign disinterest in the BRICS bloc’s Summit in Kazan, their media are keeping a close eye on the event, with headlines betraying recognition that the US and NATO’s attempts to sanction and bully Russia into submission haven’t worked.



🌏 ‘Putin gathers allies to show West’s pressure isn’t working’, the BBC wrote in a wistful piece on the forum, highlighting the fact that the BRICS now accounts for almost half of the world’s population and a third of its economy.



🌏 ‘Putin’s plan to defeat the dollar’ was The Economist’s take on the gathering, with its piece highlighting the BRICS’ entry into the global payment systems race, and a Russia-led effort to reduce the dollar’s influence in international settlements.



🌏 ‘Hosting BRICS Summit of World Leaders, Russia Shows West That It’s Not Isolated’ was Time’s approach to the Kazan Summit, referencing attendance by leaders and senior officials from three dozen countries, plus UN chief Antonio Guterres.



🌏 ‘Putin Brings Together Economies He Hopes Will Eclipse the West’, the New York Times wrote in an analysis focusing on Moscow’s efforts to use the BRICS as a critical “counterweight to the West” and show them that Russia’s president “has important allies on his side.”



🌏 ‘Putin hosts a summit to show the West it can’t keep Russia off the global stage’, the Washington Post wrote in its own piece.



🌏 ‘BRICS summit: Putin hosts Xi and Modi in power play with West’, The Times wrote in a piece highlighting the Kremlin’s purported efforts “to strengthen its anti-Western alliance.”



🌏 ‘The West wants Putin isolated. A major summit he’s hosting shows he’s far from alone’, CNN wrote, touting the Kazan meeting as “by far the largest international gathering” hosted by Putin since the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis in 2022.



🌏 ‘Putin hosts Global South leaders at BRICS summit meant to counterbalance Western clout’, the Associated Press wrote, calling the three-day meeting “a powerful way to demonstrate the failure of US-led efforts to isolate Russia over its actions in Ukraine.”

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🌏 What’s inside BRICS Summit’s Kazan Declaration? Part 1 👉 Part 2



BRICS has adopted the final declaration of its Summit in Kazan, Russia, with plans to submit the document to the UN. Here’s what’s inside:



Need for reform of global institutions:



🌏 The Bretton Woods international financial system’s institutions, including the World Trade Organization, should be reformed to better represent developing countries’ interests.



🌏 BRICS opposes “unilateral, prohibitive, discriminatory and protectionist” measures taken under the pretext of fighting global climate change, including carbon emissions adjustment mechanisms and taxes.



🌏 BRICS supports comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including the Security Council, to make it more representative, and notes its centrality in the system of relations between nations.



New initiatives:



🌏 BRICS members recognize the potential of information and communication technologies in bridging the digital divide between nations to aid socio-economic development.



🌏 BRICS intends to transform the New Development bank to serve the needs of the 21st century.



🌏 BRICS supports the creation of a New Technology Platform to strengthen development cooperation, including by creating high-tech products using domestic technological potential to fuel “sustainable and inclusive” growth.



🌏 The organization agrees to explore the creation of an independent cross-border settlement and depository infrastructure known as BRICS Clear.



🌏 BRICS is ready to strengthen cooperation to develop medicines, including vaccines and nuclear medicine projects.



🌏 BRICS welcomes the creation a united transport and logistics platform.



🌏 The declaration supports Russia’s proposal to create a Grain Exchange to “promote rules-based trade in agricultural products and fertilizers and minimize disruptions.”



👉 Part 2

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🌏 What’s inside BRICS Summit’s Kazan Declaration? Part 2 👉 Part 1



Expanding cooperation:



🌏 The declaration welcomes the expanded use of national currencies for transactions between BRICS members and their trade partners.



🌏 The document highlights the importance of expanding cooperation based on common interests and further building up strategic partnerships among BRICS members, and continuing to implement the bloc’s Economic Partnership Strategy.



🌏 The bloc welcomes interest shown by countries of the Global South toward BRICS, and calls for greater participation of the least developed nations, especially in Africa, in global processes.



Opposing global crises:



🌏 The document “condemns” the illegal use of discriminatory and politically motivated sanctions and highlights their negative impact on the world economy.



🌏 BRICS is opposed to the deployment of weapons in outer space, and supports strengthening the global non-proliferation and disarmament regimes, and implementing a Security Council resolution on measures to prevent WMDs from falling into the hands of terrorists. It calls for strengthened ties between law enforcement to aid in the fight against narcotics.



🌏 Bloc members outlined their positions on the Ukrainian crisis, and took note of proposals for mediation to bring the conflict to a conclusion through negotiations.



🌏 BRICS expressed support for Palestine’s full-fledged membership in the UN.



🌏 The declaration condemns Israel’s attack on UN employees in Lebanon, and the pager terror attack of September 17.



🌏 BRICS welcomes the creation of a Haitian Transitional Presidential Council and electoral council to resolve the crisis plaguing the Caribbean nation.



🌏 BRICS expresses concern over the escalating violence and worsening humanitarian situation in Sudan, and called for a ceasefire.



🌏 The declaration criticizes the politicization of human rights, and double standards in this area.



🌏 The document expresses opposition to all forms of discrimination in sports.



👉 Part 1

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

Good morning from Kazan!



Especially to the new 13 BRICS partners, including several of the homes in my heart:



🇩🇿 Algeria

🇧🇾 Belarus

🇧🇴 Bolivia

🇨🇺 Cuba

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan

🇲🇾 Malaysia

🇳🇬 Nigeria

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇹🇷 Turkiye

🇺🇬 Uganda

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

🇻🇳 Vietnam ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🔸BRICS: day 2 – early updates: Extended Format Meeting – Global South

https://globalsouth.co/2024/10/23/brics-day-2-early-updates-extended-format-meeting/🔸

🔸“🇹🇷♟Erdogan’s Geopolitical Gambit: Turkiye Applies to Join BRICS

This bid is part of a larger rift between Turkiye and NATO, Pepe Escobar and Alexander Dugin told #NewRulesPodcast.”

(video)

“Joining BRICS would also allow Erdogan to position Turkiye as a Eurasian power.”

https://x.com/NewRulesGeo/status/1849060005317591448🔸

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ax7ize4Nbbx81d-19U6nt6jHMBN-5NGE/view?usp=sharing ↩pvt_acct🔸

🇧🇷❌🇳🇮🇻🇪 — Maduro's Venezuela and Ortega's Nicaragua have been excluded from the list of possible new members of the BRICS group, according to Brazilian media Estado de São Paulo



➡️ The decision appears to be influenced by pressure from the Brazilian government, headed by Lula da Silva, who has reportedly expressed his discontent with Nicolás Maduro, especially after his controversial re-election.



➡️ Although there was no formal veto, sources say that Russia took Lula's discontent into account. This decision is a blow to Maduro's aspirations, who was seeking to strengthen Venezuela's international position.



➡️ The BRICS bloc, made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is in the process of expansion, but Venezuela has not been considered to join the list of new partners, like Egypt, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, which were accepted.



➡️ Brazilian diplomats in Russia managed to include in the negotiations a mention of the reform of the UN Security Council, a long-standing demand of Itamaraty and also of Indian diplomacy.



➡️ Brazil turned against Nicaragua joining the group as Lula and his former ally, Daniel Ortega, distanced themselves after Brazil tried to intercede for Catholic priests persecuted by the Sandinista dictatorship as part of a request of the Vatican, beloved by the Anti-Western media.



➡️ The Brazilian ambassador in Managua was expelled from the country in August 2024 while the Sandinista Regime began a new wave of persecutions against Roman Catholic bishops in the country as retaliation



🔗 Link

https://archive.is/Ullba ↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

Why Brazil opposes Venezuela’s BRICS membership



Mision Verdad – 23 Oct 2024



Originally published in Spanish by Mision Verdad: https://misionverdad.com/globalistan/por-que-brasil-se-opone-al-ingreso-de-venezuela-en-los-BRICS



Portuguese version available at Saker Latinoamérica: https://sakerlatam.blog/por-que-o-brasil-se-opoe-a-adesao-da-venezuela-ao-BRICS/



This Monday, October 21, it became known that Brazil opposed Venezuela’s entry into the BRICS group, in the context of the 16th Summit of the block in the city of Kazan, Russia, an event…



https://globalsouth.co/2024/10/24/why-brazil-opposes-venezuelas-brics-membership/🔸

🇷🇺🇨🇳🇮🇳 India and China come closer together and hold diplomatic talks.



For the first time in 5 years.



BRICS brings countries together, even rivals and adversaries.

➡️ t.me/MyLordBebo🔸

#BRICS2024



📹 The BRICS Summit Media Centre (Press Centre) is bustling: over 2000 journalists from 59 nations are covering this major international event on-site.



No discrimination, equal opportunity for all, even the Western mainstream media. ↩t.me/MFARussia🔸

🌏 Russia's Isolation?



36 countries united around the table in Russia's Kazan attending the Outreach/BRICS Plus meeting:



🇷🇺Russia

🇧🇷Brazil

🇨🇳China

🇪🇬Egypt

🇪🇹Ethiopia

🇮🇳India

🇮🇷Iran

🇸🇦Saudi Arabia

🇿🇦South Africa

🇦🇪UAE

🇦🇲Armenia

🇦🇿Azerbaijan

🇧🇭Bahrain

🇧🇩Bangladesh

🇧🇾Belarus

🇧🇴Bolivia

🇨🇬Congo

🇨🇺Cuba

🇮🇩Indonesia

🇰🇿Kazakhstan

🇰🇬Kyrgyzstan

🇱🇦Laos

🇲🇾Malaysia

🇲🇷Mauritania

🇲🇳Mongolia

🇳🇮Nicaragua

🇵🇸Palestine

🇷🇸Serbia

🇱🇰Sri Lanka

🇹🇯Tajikistan

🇹🇭Thailand

🇹🇷Turkiye

🇹🇲Turkmenistan

🇺🇿Uzbekistan

🇻🇪Venezuela

🇻🇳Vietnam

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🔸The Guardian argues that "Putin returned to the world stage by hosting 36 leaders at the BRICS Summit." However, this "return" exists only in the "parallel reality" of the political West's microcosm. In our actual timeline, the Russian president never left the stage.



https://infobrics.org/post/42558/ ↩t.me/CerFunhouse🔸

🅱 🔸 ® 🔸❗🔸© 🔸💲

Well, that's a wrap for our first half. See you tomorrow for the thrilling conclusion! 📽🎬

Share