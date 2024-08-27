This possibility of communication blackouts has been growing for a while. It might have been mostly feisty folk tales and more fractious than fromage and fruit. But it was building into the Communist tool we are staring at today.

Let's have a recent look.

Of course, just a month ago we were in the midst of all sorts of communication breakdowns claimed to be related to a Crowdstrike software update. Headed this way since we have all of this.

Elon Musk announced that the social network X has removed Crowdstrike software from all its systems. This decision comes after a recent update of the software caused a global Windows outage.

📵 The Kremlin is preparing a political decision to completely block YouTube

in Russia, - Kremlin media reports



They will slow down until October, &

then a complete blockade will follow.



The FBI, CIA and NSA claim that the DNC emails published by WIKILEAKS on July 22, 2016 were obtained via a Russian hack, but more than three years after the alleged “hack” no forensic evidence has been produced to support that claim. In fact, the available forensic evidence contradicts the official account that blames the leak of the DNC emails on a Russian internet “intrusion”. The existing evidence supports an alternative explanation–the files taken from the DNC between 23 and 25 May 2016 and were copied onto a file storage device, such as a thumb drive.

If the Russians actually had conducted an internet based hack of the DNC computer network then the evidence of such an attack would have been collected and stored by the National Security Agency. The technical systems to accomplish this task have been in place since 2002. The NSA had an opportunity to make it clear that there was irrefutable proof of Russian meddling, particularly with regard to the DNC hack, when it signed on to the January 2017 “Intelligence Community Assessment,” regarding Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election:

https://sonar21.com/a-crowdstrike-update-why-the-dnc-was-not-hacked-by-the-russians/

https://sonar21.com/ukraine-on-the-ropes-and-bill-binney-on-crowdstrike/

🇷🇺 Amid new State Duma initiatives and the slowdown of YouTube, it would seem logical that Russian platforms should step up their efforts to attract bloggers and their audiences to their own platforms.



However, the opposite is true. The worse the conditions for Russian YouTube users, the worse the main Russian social network VK becomes.



Examples of the "Turned to War" group confirm this. Not only has the 200,000-member group long been in shadow bans, with posts not even shown to subscribers, but now VK has started applying "strikes" and blocking admins for content related to the SMO.



We recently faced the same thing. These "strikes" seriously limit the ability to publish content from the combat zones, including of a historical nature.



All these tools (strikes, shadow bans, blocking, moving entertainment shows from YouTube and supporting only TikTokers) clearly indicate the priorities in VK's information policy, where there is clearly no place for the interests of patriotic education.



Ultimately, this approach will simply castrate the platform down to the level of TikTok bloggers shooting, if not dumbing, at least apolitical videos.

#media_technologies #Russia

@rybar Original msg🔸

ℹ️ Confirmed: Real-time metrics show US internet provider Spectrum (AS11426) is currently experiencing a widespread outage in North Carolina with high impact to the Piedmont Triad area; the operator has not issued an explanation 📉 #SpectrumOutage

🔸All across the Global South, people still don't get it: WhatsApp can get you - literally - killed.

Turkiye bans Instagram following accusation of anti-Palestine censorship



A Turkish official says Instagram is censoring posts mourning Israel's assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh

🇷🇺 #Russia has reportedly blocked access to #Signal, an encrypted messaging app, for violating laws linked to anti-terrorist operations.



According to a report by the news agency Interfax, Russia's state communications watchdog, #Roskomnadzor, said,

"Access to the Signal messaging app is blocked in connection with violation of the requirements of Russian legislation which must be complied with to prevent the use of messaging apps for terrorist and extremist aims."







⚡️🇩🇪📰⚖️ #BREAKING - Attempt by the Scholz Junta to abolish Press Freedom in #Germany has failed for Now⚡️



💬 VICTORY!!!!! The court has cancelled the COMPACT ban in summary proceedings. A decision will only be made in the main proceedings, and we will win that too. The main case will take at least two years. UNTIL THEN, WE CAN CARRY ON!



📜 Compact Magazin: 14 AUG 2024, 15:22 (GMT+3)



t.me/sitreports /@CompactMagazin/#new/

🔸🇲🇩 In Moldova, the dictatorship of Maia Sandu continues to strengthen. The President signed a law empowering the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Information and Security Service to block any website.



These measures are particularly demonstrative against the backdrop of the upcoming presidential election in October.



It remains only to follow the example of the United Kingdom and start jailing 15-year-old teenagers for 10 years for participating in protests.



Although in the case of Moldova, we see the opposite trend: the fight against pensioners, who are considered "agents of the Kremlin" and deprived of subsidies from Russian accounts. This is what the path of Eastern European democracy looks like.

#Gagauzia #Moldova

@rybar

🇧🇷 X says it is closing operations in Brazil due to judge's content orders



Media platform X said on Saturday it would close its operations in Brazil "effective immediately" due to what it called "censorship orders" by Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes.



X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, claims Moraes secretly threatened one of the company's legal representatives in the South American country with arrest if it did not comply with legal orders to take down some content from its platform.



The social media giant published pictures of a document allegedly signed by Moraes which says a daily fine of 20,000 reais ($3,653) and an arrest decree would be imposed against X representative Rachel Nova Conceicao if the platform did not fully comply to Moraes' orders.



🗣"To protect the safety of our staff, we have made the decision to close our operation in Brazil, effective immediately," X said.

🔎 Source

#Brazil #US ☠️ t.me/Blood Meridian🔸

US investigates Americans who worked for RT — NYT



The FBI raided the homes of two prominent commentators, RT contributor Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector, and Dimitri K. Simes, an adviser to former President Trump’s first presidential campaign in 2016.



The DoJ has begun a broad criminal investigation into Americans who have worked with RT and any Russian-affiliated media, as part of aggressive tactics to censor the Kremlin and voices who could potentially sway the November presidential election.



More searches are expected soon, criminal charges are also possible, they said. The government claims the investigation is focused on 'disinformation' from Moscow.



Censorship at its core...

#RT #FBI

While all that is interesting it is snippets of stories, up until this past weekend.

JUST IN: 🇫🇷 Telegram Founder & CEO Pavel Durov arrested in France.



📰 Full Story

🔸France issued the arrest warrant as soon as Pavel left Azerbaijan so that when his private jet touched down in France they could arrest him. France also doesn't allow Rumble.

🚨BREAKING: Founder & CEO Of Telegram - Pavel Durov, A Russian National, Arrested In France At The Airport As He Arrived From Azerbaijan.



Durov was arrested as he got off his private jet on the tarmac at Le Bourget airport in Paris. BFMTV reports that the Telegram founder was put on a wanted list just minutes before landing in Paris, and an arrest warrant was issued.



Durov "will be presented to an investigating judge this Saturday evening before a possible indictment on Sunday for a multitude of offenses: terrorism, narcotics, fraud, money laundering, receiving stolen goods, pedo criminal content," TF1 reports.

| 𝕏

All this is very logical thinking…



https://x.com/healthranger/status/1827560663255814369?s=46&t=suZMIzN5Q0sZxFVYMr0IFA

https://x.com/tuckercarlson/status/1827460234887008277?s=46&t=suZMIzN5Q0sZxFVYMr0IFA

BREAKING 🚨 Former State Department official Mike Benz accuses US State Dept of being complicit in Telegram founder Pavel's arrest in France; calls on US House Foreign Affairs Cmte to subpoena all comms between U.S. embassy in Paris w/ prosecutors & gov officials prior to arrest.

🔸New details about Pavel Durov's arrest:



- Durov did not want to land in France, but his plane had to refuel there.

- He was arrested right at the steps of his private jet.

- The EU plans to conduct a high-profile trial with the maximum possible number of charges.

- The trial will take place soon, as the legal framework was prepared in secret.

- Durov will be pressured to grant access to ANY correspondence or chat of interest to the prosecution.



Feels like a really well played specops🔸

🔸But really...



Pavel Durov’s decision to travel to France immediately after visiting Azerbaijan and giving multiple interviews against censorship is very strange:



1. France is almost in a state of cold war with Azerbaijan and supports Armenia.

2. France and the EU have long been seeking encryption keys from Telegram.

3. He is still Russian. And Telegram means a lot in the current war.🔸

🔸French intelligence agencies will seek access to Telegram communications related to criminal organizations, as well as sanctioned companies and individuals, according to French media reports.

The FBI Tried to Secretly Infiltrate Telegram to Give Themselves “Backdoor Access” to Users Private Data



• Durov’s last visit to the US, he brought an engineer….



• The FBI secretly tried to hire his engineer behind the back of the CEO of Telegram



• The FBI was trying to learn which open source libraries were integrated to the Telegram App on the client side.



• The FBI tried to convince the engineer to use specific open source tools that would then be integrated into Telegrams Code.



In a nutshell, the FBI was trying to create backdoors to spy on People who use Telegram.



https://rumble.com/v4pwnvh-the-us-government-tried-to-secretly-infiltrate-telegram-to-give-themselves-.html

🔸💢 Pavel Durov is right now being rubber hosed for the telegram keys.



This is all very bad for speech.



Also, I want to thank certain people for excluding me from a certain radioactive list.



I may be arrested again anyhow, but not being on these radioactive lists helps some.



XF

🔸🇺🇸💬💬 X/Twitter may face the same problems as Telegram and Pavel Durov, according to former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

❌🤝🌐 — Twitter/X CEO, Elon Musk, declares his support for Telegram CEO Pavel Durov on his account



In his account, he said:

Check out this ad for the First Amendment. It is very convincing.

https://x.com/i/grok/share/57gmaSPjVVVhLjPdl2Lf8oFEv

🔗 Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

🔗 Elon Musk (@elonmusk) ↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

BTW he will be coming for telegram. They have all wanted to do so for ages.🔸

Good analogy

🔸❗All secret communications in Telegram, especially those related to the special operation zone, should be stopped as soon as possible.



It is obvious that now any, including secret, data can fall into the hands of European security forces. It is also obvious which side they are on in our war with the Western world — they are the West and they will do everything to deprive us of an advantage on the battlefield. The detention of the Telegram owner is too tasty a gift for them.

Readovka recommends deleting all correspondence that contains confidential information. We recommend that you immediately stop transmitting any secret data via messenger that may help the enemy and harm you personally.

First of all, this concerns military issues and everything related to the conduct of a special operation. Yes, Telegram often has no alternative, but let's try to limit at least the transfer of classified information in the messenger.

Let's not kid ourselves, this is a serious security issue.

t.me/readovkaru

🔸👁‍🗨 Yesterday's shocking arrest of Pavel Durov in France is an excellent reason to talk once again about the differences between "totalitarianism" and "democracy". Recall that the claims against Telegram in Russia were the same that are officially presented to Durov in France which is essentially non-cooperation with the authorities in the field of crime detection.

So, in "totalitarian" Russia:

- Pavel remained at large;

- a temporary restriction on access to Telegram has been introduced;

- certain agreements were reached with Pavel (Telegram began to actively and more effectively remove questionable content and users);

- the restriction has been lifted;

- Pavel quietly went abroad and lived there, although Telegram is one of the key media assets for Russia today.

In "democratic" France:

- Pavel was arrested;

- they charged him with complicity in all crimes committed by users of his site;

- the EU is going to impose sanctions on Telegram;

- all this was done because Pavel received French citizenship - which means, the French believe, they can do whatever they want with him.

The thing is that the conditional "KGB officer" who follows everyone around and demands everyone to work for the special services, "or it will get worse" - he is now not in Russia, but in the West. At the same time, what we see in Western countries fighting for the freedom of citizens' heads from any opinion except the only correct one, does not look like a real "KGB man" from the USSR, but like his caricature image, which was drawn by the same West together with the domestic "liberals" who merged with them in a single impulse.

The similarity is so obvious that even some fierce fans of the blessed West thought for a moment and asked in amazement what it was like with Durov's arrest.

We answer them: it was the very "democracy" that you are drowning for. And also, of course, the rules-based order.

t.me/oko_ok

❗️Years ago, Vladimir Zhirinovsky predicted the arrest of telegram founder Pavel Durov and warned him to come back to Russia where he would be safe.

🎙t.me/AussieCossack

🇫🇷✉️🇷🇺 Why is Telegram such a headache for France?



Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of Telegram, was arrested today in France, there are different charges against him.



While it would be interesting to discuss the investigation itself, putting the censorship arguments aside, I just would like to highlight how Telegram represented over the last years a national security concern for the French.



Russian mercenaries, obviously, use different platforms, but Telegram played for them an important role in accelerating the deterioration of France's military posture, especially in Africa.



I think it's important to take it into consideration when wondering why the French would get involved.



A few things to keep in mind:

- The biggest Wagner channels are on Telegram

- In general, the best way to assess if a disinformation campaign is taking place, is to check if multiple channels that are pro-Wagner or so have relayed it

- Many people use Telegram as their source of information



There were several reports that show how Telegram was spreading anti-French sentiment and fake information about French military involvement in places such as Mali that would find its way to propagate in mainstream social media platforms like Facebook.

Wagner channels, in fact, launched campaigns not only against the French but also against UN missions.



But, of course, disinformation campaigns against the French were not only taking place in the digital world, they also took forms of organized protests.



One of the most notable ones was in Niger, where right after a successful Wagner-backed coup d'état, thousands of protesters gathered outside a French military base in Niamey demanding that French troops leave, despite the fact that their missions revolved around counterterrorism against the rising Islamist insurgents in the Sahel. The French ended up leaving and putting an end to their military cooperation with Niger.



The case of Niger is especially important since it put also the EU in a tough spot given that it allocated around $554 million to Niger the last few years.



When the Wagner mercenaries arrived in Africa, the French were simply not prepared for what was coming. Waves of disinformation campaigns from Telegram took place that not only revived revanchist attitudes towards France as a former colonial power in the Continent, but that also ultimately led to immense military loses as they had to leave several of their military bases and severe ties with countries that are now backed by Wagner.



Telegram became for the French since then a factor among many that explains their inability to counter information warfare operations.

🔗 Zineb Riboua.

Pavel Durov and the Kafka Paranoia



Constantin von Hoffmeister observes how the modern West, much like a Kafkaesque nightmare, parades the illusion of freedom while mercilessly entangling dissidents like Pavel Durov in an inescapable web of bureaucratic control, where the promise of independence is reduced to a cruel and suffocating farce.



Read the essay here:





↩t.me/eurosiberia1🔸

🔸Hello from Central Russia on my way to an energy conference in Kazan,



Later today I will speak with RT on that scandal of the arrest of Pavel Durov. Just 2 thoughts from my side which I keep repeating:



1) freedom and rule of law, which once were the essence of Europe, are gone. My Requiem for Europe was published in June by Rosspen in Moscow. And every week new examples to illustrate the death of Europe.

What I experienced in March 2022 in France came as a shock. I had to understand the degree of arbitrarian and totalitarian changes that have happened in a country which I always my "patrie spirituelle."



It is safer to to run around as a wanted terrorist in the EU than to set a foot into the EU as someone who is considered a "destabilizing factor."



2) On double/triple etc. citizenhip: it does not make sense from a legal nor human point of view. One can feel at home in many cultures and I certainly do feel in my heart a bit of French, Lebanese - Arab in the broadest sense - and Hungarian etc next to my Austrian nationality. And I served my country Austria my entire life and paid a heavy price for that. Having been forced out by the Austrians I am simply grateful for my new life in Russia in a small village after an odyssey of several years of survival.

And of course I feel increasingly Russian, grateful for the chance to rebuild life. But double-nationality does not make sense. Some came to Russia for tax reasons, others left Russia for Israel because of whatever motive et cetera.



There is one motherland. ↩t.me/KarinKneisslofficial🔸

The doctrine of the globalist west!



📥 t.me/rimoldi

🌐 x.com/narimoldi🔸

🔸🇫🇷🖇 French media reported the arrest of Pavel Durov: according to their information, the police detained the founder of Telegram at the airport in Paris as he was exiting his private business jet.



The details about the reasons for the incident vary from publication to publication. However, one thing is clear: the true purpose is the desire to obtain certain tools to which the French authorities (and not only them) did not have access until now.



Regardless of further developments, the news will clearly become the main global topic this weekend and will subsequently affect both the work of the Telegram team and the global media sphere in general.

#media_technologies #France

@rybar

Fwd from @usaperiodical

🇺🇸 🇷🇺 Tucker Carlson shared a video interview with Pavel Durov.



In summary:



▪️ The concept of creating Telegram originated when Durov encountered security issues with other communication methods. Nikolai Durov, Pavel's brother, developed the encryption standard still used in Telegram today.



▪️ Currently, with the evolution of Telegram channels, alongside a primary focus on security and privacy, Telegram has a mission - to enable individuals to freely express their opinions.



▪️ While searching for an office in San Francisco, Durov was attacked. He managed to resist the assailants, broke his own smartphone, and successfully escaped.



▪️ Throughout its seven years of operation in the UAE, Telegram has not faced governmental pressures.



▪️ Telegram has disregarded government requests that it deemed infringements on freedom of speech and privacy protection.



▪️ The main pressures arise from Apple and Google, which have the ability to censor content on their platforms.



▪️ Telegram's stance is to remain neutral.



▪️ Governments are increasingly less tolerant of privacy. Nevertheless, Durov maintains his belief in upholding confidentiality in the future.



▪️ Durov approves of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, seeing it as a positive contribution to the social media industry.



▪️ Tucker highlighted a segment of the interview where Durov discusses the pressure tactics employed by the US government against him, including the sending of FBI agents to his residence.

@usaperiodical

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1827460234887008277 (whole interview)

😐

🔸 I have a feeling he turned himself in on purpose...to avoid something else!

The Telegram movement FREEDUROV has its own symbol on the Internet. The main Telegram mascot is a dog in a hood (this dog is famous since Durov's project VK), which is squeezing a frog, symbolizing France - SHOT.



What else is known at this hour:



— Durov is a French citizen and is not subject to exchange or extradition, French media report.

He has 4 citizenships: Russia, Saint Kitts and Nevis (2013–present), UAE (2021–present) and France (2021–present).



— Telegram management has prepared an action plan in case of Durov’s arrest. It was agreed upon in advance with Durov himself and his deputy Dmitry Butkin. After his arrest by the French authorities in Paris, the plan automatically comes into force the following morning.



— The Russian Embassy in France immediately took the necessary steps to clarify the situation around the arrest of Pavel Durov. There was no appeal from Durov's representatives to the Russian Embassy, ​​but diplomats began working long before the appeal, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.



— It is dangerous for international media personalities to visit "countries moving toward totalitarianism." This was stated by the Russian Federation's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Ulyanov, in connection with information about Durov's detention.🔸

🔸🇫🇷 French media reports that Pavel Durov cannot be exchanged or extradited due to his French citizenship. ↩t.me/fr0m_Russia_with_L0ve🔸

🔸Y’all heard the telegram owner got arrested right?

Do you know why?



He is accused of refusing to cooperate with investigations into crimes linked to the use of Telegram, including drug trafficking, distribution of child exploitation materials, and fraud.



Now either this is a set up or he did those things.

But if he did those things, who does he have dirt on?

How many users globally use telegram? Over 900 million!

Did you also know he has

EVERY SINGLE DM!!!!!!!

What about the early days of telegram it was wild, growing exponentially!

EVERY SINGLE DM

So all those people jumping from Twitter and other areas communicating to and from people that were and are traitors?

LETS SEE WHAT HAPPENS!



https://x.com/17thankq/status/1827513809075921032?s=52🔸

https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1827718581401895013 ⤴↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🔸Rumble CEO Escapes France after Telegram CEO Is Arrested for Not Censoring Free Speech – Vows to Fight French Tyrants in Courts for Right to Freedom of Expression



https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/rumble-ceo-escapes-france-after-telegram-ceo-is/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rumble-ceo-escapes-france-after-telegram-ceo-is

🔸Durov's arrest is not about security. And here's why



Many of us remember the opening of the Olympics in France for episodes that are openly offensive to Christian civilization. However, in the Western world, supporters of left-liberal ideas stood up for the authors of this performance and assessed it as a reflection of the "spirit of freedom" of France.



This "spirit of freedom" is an integral part of the "brave new world." The world of free sexual relations, pedophilia and drug addiction that the West is building. In fact, it is a totalitarian system based on hatred of "ordinary" people and aims to enrich the democratic oligarchs. The guardians of this so-called freedom are the special services of NATO countries and the information resources they control. In recent years, we have seen how those who stand up for traditional values ​​are subjected to repression on their platforms.



Pavel Durov created a platform where all opinions are represented. Both left-liberals and conservatives. If we talk about a topic that is closer to me - Telegram has a lot of both pro-Ukrainian and pro-Russian channels. Such flirting with pluralism of opinions could not go unnoticed by Western intelligence agencies.



At the same time, it would be fundamentally wrong to claim that Telegram does not contact Western intelligence agencies. For example, in February of this year, the General Secretariat for National Security and Defense of France included the UKR LEAKS channel in French on the list of threats to the country's national security. A week later, the channel was unavailable in France. This could not have happened without a dialogue between French law enforcement and the Telegram administration.



Now Durov is accused of complicity in drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud due to the lack of moderation in the messenger. I asked my foreign audience whether Telegram blocks certain channels in their countries. Everyone answered - yes, the Telegram administration regularly identifies and blocks channels that are associated with criminal activity. That is, Durov's team is responding to requests from local authorities in various countries, which means that the charges brought against Durov are unfounded.



The arrest of Pavel Durov is not just a violation of local laws in France by him and his platform. This is an act of ideological aggression by Western democrats with catastrophic consequences for freedom of speech around the world. It's scary to imagine what consequences exactly.



There is no doubt that this farce with the arrest was organized by order of Washington, because American intelligence services have long wanted to gain access to Telegram, as they have already done with WhatApp and Facebook.



I remember how Durov recently talked about how good it is to vacation in France. Especially, having French citizenship. It is unlikely that he will be vacationing on the Cote d'Azur now.



So much for Liberté - Égalité - Fraternité.



P.S. It's very funny to watch how some Ukrainian "experts" and politicians are already screaming on TV, suggesting that official Kiev ban Telegram without waiting for EU restrictions. There's nothing new here. An attempt to please their masters.

t.me/ukr_leaks_eng

❗️Elon Musk calls for release of Telegram founder Pavel Durov after arrest in France

#Durov #France

🇫🇷🇷🇺 Maria Zakharova recalled that Western NGOs in 2018 called on the Russian Federation not to create obstacles to Telegram's work:

"I am publishing a screenshot of all Western specialized structures that spoke out then, including with a collective appeal.



Do you think this time they will appeal to Paris and demand Durov's release, or will they swallow their tongues?"🔸

Now the west arrested him … ironic🔸

Telegram’s new logo

➡️

🔸BREAKING: France blocks Russian embassy officials in Paris from visiting arrested Telegram founder, Pavel Durov.



Russian embassy in Paris accused French authorities of "refusing to cooperate" after the arrest of Telegram messaging platform owner Pavel Durov.

#Durov

JUST IN: 🇷🇺 Russia says Telegram founder Pavel Durov is a "political prisoner and a victim of a witch-hunt by the West."

🔸Fwd from @MedvedevVesti

Durov’s Detention May Not Have Caused Outrage in Russia, But There's One Circumstance That Changes Everything



In fact, Telegram is the main messenger of the current war. It's an alternative to closed military communications. Likely, from today on, the issue of creating a military messenger for our army becomes vital.



Because how long Telegram will remain as we know it, and whether such a messenger will remain at all, is now difficult to predict. Original msg🔸

🔸🇷🇺🖇 Absolutely right: the fact that Telegram has now become almost the main means of managing units in the SMO zone (and on both sides of the front line) is a secret known only to some individuals in the Main Directorate of Communications (GUS).



The good news is that we have such developments, and they represent not just a military messenger, but a full-fledged decision support system (DSS) with many other functions. They are also handled not by amateurs, but by real proactive professionals in their field, about whom the Ministry of Defense is aware.



The bad news is that for two and a half years, the GUS has shown no real interest in the purposeful and centralized implementation of these systems in the troops. As for the same ESUTS, for which astronomical sums have been spent over the decades, there is nothing to say.



It would be very sad and at the same time amusing if the arrest of Pavel Durov becomes the catalyst for changes in approaches to communication and control means in the Russian Armed Forces. And not the accumulated military problems over the past two years, which the relevant department preferred to turn a blind eye to.

#RussianArmedForces #mediatechnologies #Russia

@rybar

🔸Fwd from @ne_rybar

If a "Storm-Z" appears in France, Durov has every chance of becoming a general in the local Main Directorate of Communications.

🔸🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷❤On the beneficiaries of the arrest of Pavel Durov



It has been less than two months since the day when Donald Trump almost ended up behind bars, and the Western left has a new victim - the head of Telegram, Pavel Durov.



Telegram has long been a thorn in the side of the American and European governments and intelligence agencies - in the USA and the European Union, the platform has taken on the outlines of an emerging bastion of "freedom of speech" in the face of the most severe and total control by X (the former Twitter), Meta recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation, and Google.



In the United States, the right-wing movement, which was cleaned up after the events of January 6, 2021, has almost completely moved to Telegram and has been broadcasting to an audience of thousands from there. Coordination between activists continued, and the truth about the elections of 2020 falsified by the Joe Biden team spread among the people - the Democrats could not allow this.



📌The operation to "tame" Telegram, apparently, was pre-agreed and planned, since a few days before Durov's arrest, large American conservative channels faced bans in mobile apps and blocking of personal accounts of the owners.



Due to the most likely temporary problem with the lack of messenger keys, the following scheme was used: "troll farms" were massively hired (mostly consisting of volunteers from various left-liberal organizations that flooded Twitter), through which reports were thrown at one or another channel/account.



There are also big questions about what the moderators who satisfied such suspicious and massive complaints were guided by.



It is noteworthy that this was happening not only in the USA: inconvenient channels are being eliminated in the same way in Great Britain.



🔻Ultimately, the situation with Durov only confirms the fact that no matter how influential a person may be, it is impossible to remain a third party in the big game. Despite all the financial power, neither Elon Musk nor Mark Zuckerberg were able to escape "cooperation" with the US government. Even the billionaire who challenged the "swamp," the 45th US President Donald Trump, was seriously affected.



The two chairs noticed during Durov's interview with Tucker Carlson perfectly embodied the essence and rules of survival in big politics. Where Pavel, realizing this, made a mistake - it is still unclear. It is only known that third parties usually end up the way Julian Assange did in his time.

#globalism #UnitedKingdom #USA #France

@rybar together with @usaperiodical



🔸⚡️Pavel Durov Reported to Be Persona Non-Grata in France - TF1 Source



It's alleged he knew his status, but unknown why his plane stopped in France. Pavel Durov has held French citizenship since 2021.🔸

⚡️Toncoin - Telegram's Cryptocurrency - in Free Fall

Former US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr. voices support for Telegram founder Pavel Durov

#Durov #RFKjr

🔸The Russian Embassy in France has 'immediately requested clarification from the French authorities ‘regarding the detention of Pavel Durov, and demanded that his rights be protected and that consular access be granted,’ according to a statement.



The Embassy added that the French side has so far avoided cooperation on the matter.

#Durov

"Macron, get out of France immediately! Durov's army is coming for you."



Dmitry Medvedev on the arrest of Pavel Durov in Paris

#Durov

France may be looking to give Durov the Julian Assange treatment, former US army officer Scott Bennet tells RT



Backed by the US, Paris may be looking to pressure the Telegram founder into giving Western intelligence a backdoor into the app.

#Durov #France

Video: Russians leave paper planes at the French embassy in Moscow in support of Pavel Durov after his sudden arrest

#Durov

‘Every true believer in individual freedom is persecuted’: US political commentator Candace Owens reacts to the arrest of Pavel Durov

#Durov

US trampling on free speech – David Sacks on Durov’s arrest



The US has violated its own constitutional freedoms by forcing its NATO ally France to arrest Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, American investor David Sacks has suggested.



Writing on X, Sacks slammed the detention of Durov at a Paris airport, reportedly on charges related to his alleged complicity in fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, and promoting terrorism.

#Durov

❗️Durov’s arrest ‘is an assault on the basic human rights of speech an association’ — Snowden

#Durov #Snowden

Durov's biggest 'crime' is not folding to Western authorities – expert



RT discusses Pavel Durov's arrest in France with Swedish-based independent political researcher, Greg Simons, who says French authorities were most likely acting on the orders of their US masters

#Durov

Iranian hackers targeted WhatsApp accounts of Biden, Trump staffers, Meta says



An Iranian hacking group targeted the WhatsApp accounts of staffers from the Biden and Trump administrations, Meta Platforms said. The hackers allegedly posed as tech support agents for companies like AOL and Google, which was discovered after reports from recipients of suspicious messages.



The FBI said the hacking was part of a broader Iranian effort to interfere with the US presidential election. Meta blocked a small number of accounts linked to the activity.

#Meta #Iran #US

🔸⚡⚡ Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group, Rossiya Segodnya, on the detention of Telegram founder, Pavel Durov:



"Pavel Durov left Russia in order not to cooperate with the special services. He even became Paul du Rove. He partially cooperated with Western intelligence agencies — at least strictly followed the instructions to block RT [Russian news agency] in those countries where we are under sanctions. It didn't help," she wrote on her Telegram account.



Yeah..... #freePaulDuRove



⬆DAY ONE. ⬇DAY TWO.

@rybar

🔸📱 Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving.



🛩 Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe.



🐦 It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform.



🌐 Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information.



👍 We're awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all.

🔸💢 The most absurd thing is that Pavel Durov is being held not for refusing France to censor [to allow the google play version of Telegram in France to be regulated by French law (many channels on Telegram cannot be accessed, for eg, in France)].



Rather, he's arrested for not allowing the intel agency of country A read the private messages between users in country B.



This is far beyond the legal requirement, and even exposes Durov to legal jeopardy in any country where he allows another country to spy in on.



Why should he allow the French intel to spy on US, UK, Russian, Taiwanese, El Salvadorean, etc., citizens?



He'd be breaking the laws of ALL those countries if he did!



He's in trouble for not breaking the law.



Shall we discuss how civilians of Bucha were murdered by the SBU and mercenaries, just for eating Russian rations under conditions of (arguably, least favorably) a Russian occupation, and the role of Zuckerberg and WhatsApp (a META app) for being the app that tracked the conversations and identified to the SBU which civilians to murder?



Zuckerberg has blood on his hands - for this and many other things.



The second most absurd thing is that by NOT monitoring personal messages between users, he is NOT operating as the editor, content creator, 'magazine' of those users.



He would BE potentially culpable for failing to monitor SOME if there was any sort of policy involved in monitoring ANY.



Third - this must relate to Telegram's policies, its governing board, and so on. His direct culpability in any hypothetical would naturally be delimited by his actual role in the company, and the actual liability structure that the company was built upon.



Or, if you consider it like personal phone calls (since we aren't talking published words on channels), his 'not' monitoring any of them cannot make him culpable for failing to 'report' on what actually wasn't monitored on some of them.



Justice! 😂



XF.

🔸Alexander Gelyevich DUGIN on the arrest of Durov:



"Pavel Durov has been arrested in Paris. This is the final proof that no one will be able to maintain neutrality during a total world war. There are two irreconcilable worlds that have turned against each other. Us and them. And there is an abyss between us. Dual citizenship, blurred loyalties, maneuvering between camps - all this is in the past. Either with us or against us. Durov flew to Baku, I believe, to negotiate with Putin about his return. But he underestimated the seriousness of the situation and did not surrender unconditionally. But this was enough for the West to immediately slap him down.

However, the internal front is also open in the West itself. Elon Musk with his x.com, which is banned in the Russian Federation, is about to find himself in a similar situation. The globalists have moved to an openly totalitarian policy: whoever is not with them is against them (and according to their logic, for Russia). And since networks and information flows play a key role in modern warfare, the first victims of an irreconcilable split are precisely those who possess such a resource."



"What will happen to Telegram now? Most likely, this is the end. Macron and the liberal Gestapo will demand that the keys and codes from TG be handed over. The price of freedom. If Durov agrees, and so far he has been playing right-wing libertarianism in the spirit of Elon Musk and has not agreed, TG will be closed in the Russian Federation. If he does not agree, he will be jailed like Assange. And then TG will be finished altogether."



"He who owns the networks and media is sovereign."



🔸Once, quite a while ago, I asked Durov why he wouldn't co-operate with law enforcement when it comes to major crime. ‘This is my principled position,’ he said. ‘Then you'll have serious problems in any country’ I told him.



He believed it was Russia that had the biggest problems in, so he left, and later obtained citizenship / residence permits in other countries. He wanted to be a genius ’person of the world' who can live perfectly well without his Motherland. Ubi bene ibi patria!



He miscalculated. To all our common enemies, he is Russian — and therefore unpredictable and dangerous. Someone of different blood. Certainly not like Musk or Zuckerberg (who, by the way, actively works with the FBI). Durov ought to finally realize that your Motherland, just like the times you live in, is not a matter of choice.

Telegram’s popularity could not have a better story than its founder’s arrest – Durov’s former spox



George Lobushkin, Pavel Durov’s former press secretary, told RT that the Telegram founder's arrest is ‘more likely an attack from the US’ rather than an initiative from the EU or France. He also added that his arrest will positively impact Telegram’s reputation.

#Durov

France’s ‘tyrannical face’ exposed following Durov’s arrest — Politician



The leader of the Les Patriotes Party slammed the Macron government as “lunatics” over the detention of the Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov.



"France offers its tyrannical face to the world,” Philippot said of Durov’s arrest in a post on X. “We must free ourselves from these lunatics,” he added, referring to Macron’s government.



The politician also wondered if X owner and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX “Elon Musk is [also] thrown in jail if he sets foot in France, for disobeying the European DSA censorship regulations.”

#Durov

❗Telegram founder Pavel Durov's detention extended, fate to be decided in 96 hours



A Paris court judge has extended the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov for another 48 hours, according to reports from La Provence and AFP.



The deadline for a decision on his fate is now set at 96 hours, after which the judge must either charge him or release him.

#Telegram

❗️European Commission says Telegram founder’s arrest a French matter



Meanwhile, the French Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti it will not comment on Pavel Durov’s arrest so as not to affect the independence of the judicial system.

#Telegram

Telegram under investigation in India – media



The Indian government is investigating Telegram over concerns that the messaging app is being used for criminal activities such as extortion and gambling, according to online media outlet Moneycontrol. The report follows the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France over the weekend.



The investigation into the messaging platform is being led by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Moneycontrol wrote on Monday. The app could even be banned in India, depending on the probe findings, the publication cited a government official as saying.



Telegram is one of India’s most widely used messaging apps, boasting over five million registered users. The report suggests that the probe is looking into activities such as extortion and gambling allegedly facilitated through peer-to-peer communications among Telegram users.

#Durov #India

⚡️Pavel Durov’s arrest ‘not political’ – Macron

#Durov #France

⚡️Pavel Durov Charged on 12 criminal counts – prosecutor’s office



The Telegram founder’s arrest expires August 28. Durov is currently being interrogated as part of an inquiry into an unnamed third party suspected of cyber crimes.

#Durov #France

⚡️French authorities reveal charges against Pavel Durov



Among them:



-Complicity in administration of an online platform allowing for an illegal transaction



-Refusal to give up, at the request of the authorities, information or documents necessary for the realization off law enforcement action



-Complicity in possession of child pornographic images



-Complicity in acquisition, transporting, possession, or distribution of illegal drugs



-Involvement in money laundering offences



-Providing illegal cryptological services (communications privacy)

#Durov #France

🔸🇫🇷🚨‼️ FRANCE HAS CHARGED TELEGRAM’S DUROV FOR COMPLICITY!



Press release from the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office states that the founder and CEO of the instant messaging service and platform TELEGRAM, Pavel Durov, was arrested and taken into police custody on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. in Le Bourget.



Charges:

— Complicity in the creation of a web platform for the purpose of carrying out an illegal transaction in an organized group,

— Refusal to provide information or documents necessary for the conduct and implementation of a wiretap permitted by law upon request of law enforcement agencies,

— Complicity in the storage of pornographic images of minors,

— Complicity in the distribution, offering or providing access to pornographic images of minors in an organized group,

— Complicity in the acquisition, transportation, storage, offering or sale of narcotic substances,

— Complicity in the offer, sale or provision without good reason of equipment intended to gain access to or damage the operation of an automated data processing system,

— Complicity in organized fraud,

— Laundering of funds obtained from offenses and crimes

— Provision of cryptographic services, as well as import of cryptological tools for the purpose of ensuring confidentiality without permissions



This measure was taken as part of a public judicial inquiry on July 8, 2024, following a preliminary investigation initiated by the J3 (combat cybercrime - JUNALCO) department of the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office.

➡️ t.me/MyLordBebo

👀 Interesting details on Duvrov's arrest in France will possibly be leaked

They will be aiming for Musk next.



VFrogs, if you don't let our Pasha Durov go, this is what's going to happen to EVERY croissant under the sun!!

You've been warned...

🐸 ☠️ 🥐



You've been warned...



Feels like a really well played specops

Le Petit Roi's police salivating at the prospect of getting Telegram's encryption keys.

🔸The European Commission is a notorious bunch of EUrocrat cowards.



Predictably, they refuse to comment on the Durov arrest, sayin' it's a "national investigation."



A "investigation" ordered by the Deep State, carried out since July 8 by vassal Macron's goons, to the benefit of NATO and...



...the European Commission.

🔸What if Pavel does NOT hold the keys?

What a puny little coward. OF COURSE it is political. The order came from the Deep State. The Petit Roi's police is just the enforcer. Petit Roi is a lowly vassal following the overarching NATO/European Commission agenda; they badly want the encryption keys.

Telegram team issues first statement on its founder’s arrest, calls out absurdity of accusations against Durov

“It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform,” the statement published on the official Telegram channel said.

“Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe,” the channel said.

“Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all,” the statement concluded.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live

🔸🇫🇷🇷🇺🖇️ For the past two days, the internet has been abuzz with discussions about the arrest of Pavel Durov. Commentators are divided into two camps: some believe that the detention of the Telegram founder is an attack on freedom of speech, while others consider the actions of the French authorities justified.



Particularly noticeable is the hypocrisy of some of the expatriate representatives of the foreign agent elite and independent journalists, who once almost expressed admiration for Durov's principled stance, but now have rushed to justify the businessman's arrest. According to their logic, defending the entrepreneur is tantamount to supporting the Russian authorities, and the very campaign to call for Durov's release is almost invented in the Kremlin.



📌 Our old acquaintances - members of the now-defunct investigative group Bellingcat and affiliated figures - have particularly distinguished themselves among the hypocrites. For example, old friend Christo Grozev stated that the reason for the arrest was "Durov's non-cooperation with the FSB in favor of freedom of speech." This was actively supported by the notorious Director of Strategic Engagement of the Russophobic organization Free Russia Foundation, Anna Veduta.



Are such attacks surprising for those who work for British intelligence without any questions? A rhetorical question. After all, along with numerous grants, all these figures have also absorbed the love of Western authorities for information dictatorship.

#foreignagents #Russia #France #mediatechnologies

@rybar together with @pezdicide



GEORGE NEWS

https://x.com/s0meone_u_know/status/1828178163785986429?t=MHmWNTiM9N0mQFDEMLEdqA&s=19 ↩t.me/QWO17🔸

💢 Zuckerberg knows Trump is the next president.



How do we know that he knows?



He's just issued an about-face, and now regrets working with the Biden-Harris administration to censor Covid information ...



but also ...



The Hunter Biden laptop coverup, not just the crack and prostitutes, but ..... UKRAINE AND BURISMA



What's going on in the swamp?



XF

Zuckerberg claims Biden admin pressured Meta to censor Covid posts, expresses regret



In a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg alleges that the Biden-Harris administration repeatedly pressured the company to censor posts related to Covid-19.



Zuckerberg also claims that Meta made changes to its platform that, "with the benefit of hindsight and new information," they would not make today.



He expresses regret for not being more vocal about the pressure he felt from the administration.



Too little too late?

#Meta

We are very concerned about the French state's arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram. Telegram is one of the few outlets where public channels for Palestinian & regional resistance are widely available.



This French warrant comes just one day after the European Union ordered one of the most popular English-language channels with news from the Resistance, Resistance News Network (@PalestineResist) banned across the EU. Backup now available for EU readers at @RNN_Backup.



Palestinian & regional resistance organizations -- and news outlets that report on them, like RNN, @TheCradlemedia and others, as well as journalists who cover the Resistance like Richard Medhurst -- are subjected to wide-ranging social media censorship and government repression.



Even we in Samidoun have been subjected to this censorship on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook — not to mention the ban on Samidoun in Germany and the 10-year ban on entering Switzerland for our European coordinator Mohammed Khatib — a small portion of the repression experienced by the resistance organizations on the front lines defending humanity against genocide in Gaza, throughout Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Iran and beyond.



The US/EU/Canada/British/NATO "terrorist" designations of Resistance organizations (and even state-level militaries, in the case of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps!) have no value internationally & are in fact violations of their responsibilities against genocide & apartheid — as well as illegal violations of the fundamental rights to national sovereignty and self-determination, as well as the absolute prohibitions on colonialism and genocide, as are the unilateral coercive measures perpetrated by the Western imperialist powers against nations pursuing an independent path of development.



Amid the ongoing Zionist genocide in Gaza, Telegram is one of the few outlets that people can turn to for reliable, uncensored access to the direct statements, reports, videos and photos of the Resistance -- and more broadly, of the Palestinian people.



France and the EU's ongoing direct complicity and participation in Zionist/US genocide in Gaza are part of their own imperialist & colonial war against Palestine, the Arab nation and the people of the region more broadly.



We are very concerned that France is detaining Mr Durov in order to induce Telegram to silence & kick off Palestinian & regional resistance and news channels in order to suppress global popular resistance to the ongoing Zionist-imperialist genocide in Gaza, and/or to provide surveillance information or a "backdoor" to Western intelligence agencies.



Of course, here we note and express our full solidarity with the hundreds of people facing charges and investigations (and even jail time!) throughout France for so-called "glorification of terror" for upholding the legitimate Palestinian armed struggle and further urge the IMMEDIATE release of Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, Lebanese Arab Communist struggler for Palestine imprisoned by France for 40 years and denied his return to Lebanon despite being eligible for release for 25 years, in full alliance with the US & the Zionist entity. ↩t.me/samidounnetwork🔸

https://www.newarab.com/news/whistleblower-telegram-channel-shut-down-after-israel-govt-leak

Actions have consequences: Telegram rises to the top spot in the social networks category on the French AppStore — TechCrunch



Amid the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France, the number of Telegram downloads on iOS increased by 4% worldwide.



In the US, Telegram rose from 18th to eighth place in the popular apps chart (which does not include games).



Welcome newbies.

#Durov

❗️The US is behind Pavel Durov’s arrest, Biden wants to take control of Telegram ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said

#RussianParliament

Kremlin denies Durov-Putin meeting claims



Vladimir Putin did not meet with Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who is now in French custody, during the Russian president’s visit to Azerbaijan earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



Speaking to reporters on Monday, Peskov was asked to comment on the arrest of Durov, who was detained at a Paris airport after arriving from Azerbaijan by private jet on Saturday.



The French authorities have yet to outline the details of charges faced by the Russian tech mogul, a citizen of France, the UAE, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

#Durov #Putin

Telegram: Tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom slams French president for targeting the ‘major source of truth about what’s really going on in Ukraine’



The German-born founder of Megaupload criticized Emmanuel Macron’s claim online that “France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication,” after the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov on Saturday.



“You are a puppet committing treason against your own people and the people of the European Union,” he said on X.



“Only the unhinged Biden DOJ would come up with such dirty lawfare against a well respected tech innovator and entrepreneur. You are just following orders.”



No notes.

#Durov

❗️Telegram founder to remain in custody a further 48 hours — Reuters



Meanwhile, Elon Musk joined the global chorus of people demanding an explanation from French President Emmanuel Macron for Pavel Durov’s arrest.

#Telegram

❗️Pavel Durov will not disclose sensitive data to the West, Russian Foreign Intelligence Director Sergey Naryshkin believes



“I really hope that he will not allow this,” the SVR head told TASS.

#Telegram

Emmanuel Macron and French MPs are Telegram fans



The French president and members of the political elite are active users of the messaging app Telegram, according to a report by Politico, citing a former member of parliament.



The platform is reportedly popular among Macron's supporters and members of the cabinet of ministers.



In fact, the president even allegedly visited the app following Pavel Durov’s arrest, with his online status shown as “seen recently,” the article suggests. He has reportedly been using the app since his first presidential campaign.



Gotta check in on those pesky truth-tellers at RT Telegram.

#Telegram

(⬆How fun is that! And I bet the discovery could be even more fun!)

❗️By detaining Pavel Durov, France has shown that Telegram is a reliable messenger in terms of security — Russian FM Sergey Lavrov

#Telegram

South Korean president urges more Telegram scrutiny over ‘deepfake porn’



Yoon Suk Yeol encouraged thorough investigations into digital sex crimes after reports revealed explicit deepfake images and videos of South Korean women circulating in Telegram chatrooms.



The reports coincided with the recent arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France, as part of a probe into allegations of child pornography, drug trafficking, and fraud on the app.



The Korea Communications Standards Commission will meet on Wednesday to discuss countermeasures against sexually explicit deepfakes.

#Telegram

🇮🇱📺🚫ISRAEL IMPOSES MEDIA BLACKOUT AFTER HEZBOLLAH STRIKES



On August 25, 2024, israel enforced a strict ban on reporting the damage inflicted by Hezbollah's strikes, mandating that journalists obtain official permission before publishing information about the impacts on strategic infrastructure or military bases.



This decree came after Hezbollah launched retaliatory attacks involving hundreds of rockets and drones deep into israeli territory, targeting military installations, including a naval boat, where a soldier was killed, and two others were injured.



The strikes were a response to israel's July 30 assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.



Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, accused the regime of trying to cover up the true extent of the damage.



🔸Durov's companion and his bodyguard were released after being questioned by French investigators; the Telegram owner himself remains in custody



Durov's companion, or as the media calls her, his assistant, and the billionaire's bodyguard were released from custody after being questioned by French investigators. The Telegram owner's assistant is presumably his new lover, Yulia Vavilova.



The billionaire himself remains in custody, his detention period expires on August 28. After several days of silence, the French prosecutor's office released a statement explaining the detention - Pavel Durov was detained for a case opened on July 8 against an unidentified person.

Ran Neuner, CEO of the American venture fund Onchain Capital, on Durov's arrest: It's funny that the West is doing almost the same thing that we were always told the "bad" Russians and Chinese did, which made them so bad!



Ladies and gentlemen, this is a real tweet by a retired American lieutenant colonel, born in Kiev, USSR, threatening Elon Musk, an American citizen, on his own platform, no less, after a Russian/French citizen Pavel Durov was arrested in France.



Is this peak 1984 or not yet?...

I certainly hope you enjoyed all of that. Yet another big step up the down stairs. We have been gingerly approaching the information flood stage for some time now. Yet still seemingly getting nowhere closer to seeing the doors straining to be maintained in the closed position. We just saw the biggest advance over the course of mere days yet. Not that anything big or momentous has leaked out so far. But the door is now coming into view; his name is Pavel Durov.

We've been teased for years now with John McAfee and his 34TB. Hunter's laptop. 2020 elections data. Can you imagine the volume of 900MM account’s worth of DMs? Especially if it contains video and photos. Flood indeed. And of Biblical proportions.

Mr. Durov becoming a self imposed Russian exile starts to make sense. Even his French citizenship. If you can't see the kabuki theater here put on some rose colored glasses for just a minute. Nothing happening here is an accident. Everything has been planned down to the last detail. These very stupid people have just found out their little hideaway lives are about to become billboards in the very near future. Probably doesn't matter whether they choose to keep him, kill him, or let him go. They're done. Checkmate.

And Israel still doesn't even get how they were used to bring this about. That many of those TG accounts signed up primarily to see what was happening there. Because all the best sources have been getting kicked off of every “decent” SM site except TG. (Even X, funny thing, right?) A total sucker play. And none of them can unsee what they have seen there. (No matter how manufactured.) And now Zuck is coming out of the closet? Holy guacamole. Another coinkydink?!

The script is an open book now. No matter which way the road bends from here it winds up at exactly the same endpoint. Total disclosure. Of the deepest and darkest vileness these parasites do for fun. And how they've gotten away with it all.

We've been feasting on popcorn for so long, it's difficult to imagine what that first glimpse of them in dungeons might taste like. There is still much more to come. A flood is a drowning experience after all. But you just got that first peek at those mythical doors holding it back. For posterity, I hope you remember it always. At that we might just be at the peak of 1984 as PC asked.

Share