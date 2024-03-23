I'm not really doing an analytical piece on this event. But for reference, I thought a comprehensive chronicle of the narrative might be useful. Each section will have a main focus and they will be mostly consecutive chronologically. But we're only including a very brief summary of the actual war footage - and primarily looking at all the narrative(s) surrounding it.

Prelude (Information)

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇦🇹🇯 Military correspondent Andrey Rudenko writes that two years ago, information about the recruitment of mercenaries in Tajikistan by the Ukrainian embassy appeared.

🧐 Russian spy service says US grooming militants to attack Russia

By REUTERS Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service said it had intelligence that 60 militants had been recruited and were undergoing training at an American base in Syria.

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, headed by an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said it had intelligence that 60 such militants from groups affiliated with Islamic State and al Qaeda had been recruited and were undergoing training at an American base in Syria.

https://m.jpost.com/international/article-731414 t.me/L_oki2 🔸

Not long ago, on the anniversary of the Special Operation - the real ISIS promised to deliver "asymmetric warfare." t.me/inessas1992 🔸

The USA 2 weeks ago.



Do you want to tell me that everything is a coincidence?

t.me/ResistanceTrench 🔸

Article from 8th of March, US Embassy in Moscow warned its citizens to steer clear of mass gatherings of people due to likelihood of terrorism. t.me/inessas1992 🔸

💢 Putin is now openly planning for war against NATO

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/news/content/ar-BB1kgejN?ocid=superappdhp&muid=7AC04C07DB2B482B986E61D3A6C3C86B&adid=43C6B442-0615-4C4B-A55D-267293010224&anid=&market=en-us&cm=en-us&activityId=&bridgeVersionInt=79&fontSize=sa_fontSize&isChinaBuild=false

t.me/NewResistance 🔸

One of the people who has recently threatened Russia with terrorist attacks..... 🇮🇱 t.me/megatron_ron 🔸

💢 “Russia is at war. Yes, it began as a special military operation, but as soon as this group was formed there, when the collective West became a participant in this on the side of Ukraine, for us it already became a war. I am convinced of this. And everyone should understand this for their own internal mobilization.”

"This is a special military operation de jure, but de facto for us it turned into a war after the collective West more and more directly increased the level of its involvement in the conflict."

— Dmitry Peskov, presidential press secretary

https://aif.ru/politics/world/peskov-rossiya-nahoditsya-v-sostoyanii-voyny-kazhdyy-dolzhen-eto-ponimat

https://aif.ru/politics/peskov-prokommentiroval-pravovoy-status-specoperacii 🔸

🔸💢 Russia's gloves have come off, post presidential election.

1. Putin has a mandate.

2. NATO transformed Russia's SMO into a War.

3. The Kiev Junta regime is unreliable as a partner, having broken major agreements two times.

4. Kiev has requested nuclear weapons

5. Kiev has committed to using 'any means necessary' to take Crimea for itself

6. The US is out of munitions to support the weapons they have sent to Ukraine

7. Russia clarifying that they view the conflict now more as a 'War' than an 'SMO' should be a sufficient signal to Paris, who threatens to send troops to Ukraine

XF t.me/NewResistance 🔸

Remember: the alarm on American embassy’s website came out on the 7th of March.

It said there would be a terrorist attack in 48 hours.

On the 9th of March SHAMAN was supposed to have a show in the Crocus City Hall. SHAMAN is a patriotic Russian pop-singer, who Ukrainians and Anti-Putin opposition consider to be a weapon of Russian propaganda. On the contrary, band "Picnic", whose show came under attack today is totally apolitical.

Could it be that originally they were planning to attack SHAMAN concert? t.me/RWApodcast 🔸

Todays 5 year DELTA🤣

[They] thought it was coming last Friday.

Ammunition spent.

Q ↔ t.me/theyorkshirelassnews🔸

(Can't deny that's interesting at least.⬆)

🔸🇷🇺🇺🇸🇬🇧The US authorities are behaving somewhat fussily, every now and then trying to disown the warning about terrorist attacks in Moscow, which they published a couple of weeks ago.

The warning, by the way, is not too extraordinary and does not guarantee an event - this was the case, for example, with possible terrorist attacks on religious sites in Istanbul last January.

But now the “warning” has come true, but the diplomatic mission is somehow not very ready for this and is not very enthusiastic about this fact.

And against this background, Britain, lurking in the corner, distracting the population with the cancer of the previously missing princess and reacting to the terrorist attack later in Venezuela and Bolivia, leads to certain thoughts.

#США #Британия #Россия #теракт

@sex_drugs_kahlo - Latin American happiness [no] 🔸

🔸The White House is lying that the United States did not know about the planned terrorist attack in Moscow

The American Embassy warned about the threat of terrorist attacks in Moscow two weeks ago and recommended not visiting crowded places. This warning was posted on its website by the British Foreign Office and circulated by Ukrainian media.

The Biden administration also said that it sees no signs of Ukraine or Ukrainians being involved in the terrorist attack. “If the United States has reliable data on this matter, then it must be immediately transferred to the Russian side.

And if there is no such data, then the White House has no right to issue indulgences to anyone,” said Maria Zakharova.

The United States has released two statements regarding what happened at Crocus City Hall, and both raise suspicions or, at least, an unpleasant feeling of understatement. The statements were released about an hour after news of the terrorist attack, and Washington was the first to respond to the tragedy, immediately absolving itself and its protégés in Kyiv of responsibility.

Over the past two days, former Congressman Ron Paul, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, and retired US General Ron Paul spoke about the looming concept of a "Black Swan" - difficult-to-predict events that will have global consequences. Meanwhile, along with the terrorist attack in Moscow, attacks on Belgorod continue, Russia carried out a massive attack on the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and regular troops of France, Germany and Poland, according to journalist Pepe Escobar, have already entered Ukrainian territory. t.me/RUkatehon 🔸

During (News)

White House statement on Crocus City Hall Terrorist attack earlier today. 💬 🔸

US media spin on the Crocus City Hall Terrorist attack. 💬 🔸

And what is this? 💬 🔸

🔸ISIS, just like clockwork, claimed responsibility.

So now it's crystal clear who ordered it. 🔸

🔸So the ISIS claim may be a fake.

It won't stick.

Handlers seem to be in total Dazed and Confused mode. 🔸

🔸2h30 am in Moscow. Nobody is sleeping. A rumor tsunami. Of course nothing has been confirmed. Only the FSB will have the answers.

Most probable scenario: ISIS goons imported from Syria, trained by CIA and mostly MI6, working for Ukro SBU. Witnesses at Crocus referred to "Wahhabis" - as they did not look like Slavs. t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics 🔸

🇺🇸 NBC: U.S. intelligence community sources confirms that ISIS is behind the attack in Moscow. 🔸

The Axis of Resistance has consistently warned the world about ISIS being a mere puppet of the US and Israel, serving their bloody agendas in the Middle East and beyond. Despite facing skepticism and labels of conspiracy theorists, recent events in Iran and Russia have proven our warnings to be true.

The ruthless attacks in Kerman of Iran, resulting in the tragic deaths of innocent civilians, and the barbaric massacre in Russia's Corcus, yesterday, clearly indicate a sinister agenda at play. Who stands to gain from these heinous acts of terrorism in Iran and Russia, and potentially even China in the future? The answer seems clear - the creators of ISIS have ulterior motives!

There are two main reasons for the US and Israel in founding ISIS:

Firstly, they aim to tarnish the image of Islam, portraying it as a religion of violence and its adherents as bloodthirsty individuals. This narrative serves to sow fear and discord, deterring those seeking genuine peace and freedom from aligning with Muslims fighting against US and Israeli dominance.

Secondly, ISIS serves as a weapon against their perceived enemies, as directly acknowledged by American officials who openly admitted to utilizing proxy wars in the Middle East. In Iraq and Syria, ISIS solely targeted the Axis of Resistance and never engaged in any attacks against Israel or Saudi Arabia. According to Iraqi and Syrian military leaders, America played no part in the group's downfall, and actually worked towards its preservation.

🚩 t.me/ResistanceTrench 🔸

🔸ISIS was able to infiltrate Moscow and carry out a paramilitary terrorist operation but have never attempted such an attack against the Zionist entity despite the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian "ummah".

OK then. t.me/VanessaBeeley 🔸

Now that some official statements have been made, perpetrators apprehended or killed and allegedly ISIS took responsibility for this, there are a few things that immediately jump out.

1. ISIS terrorists, from the get go, consider themselves to be martyrs, accepting death as the final outcome for themselves, thus they are prepared to go in with the one way ticket and the main purpose to kill as many civilians as possible and not make cleaning the crime scenes and escape their priority.

2. The US pointing their finger towards ISIS, while simultaneously and immediately claiming no Ukrainian involvement in this terror attack, while Ukrainian special services immediately claiming a "false flag". I'm going to leave this one here for now.

3. Quite curious that the terrorists were escaping in the direction of Ukraine.

Even if it was ISIS, we all know who created them and is funding them. We all know whose side they were fighting on in Syria and other places in West and Central Asia. We all know where the roads of the terrorism around the world originate from.

t.me/BazaFromOlga 🔸

Fwd from @tvjihad

It's not genuine. This ISIS news template hasn't been used for years. There's also nothing on the official ISIS channels on Telegram. Original msg 🔸

🔸🇷🇺 🏴 As correctly pointed out, statements that IS allegedly took responsibility for the terrorist attack in Moscow are false. These messages are not found on any of the group’s resources or their regional branches. This has been confirmed by Syrian and other Arabic-language channels.

At the same time, nothing prevents the “Islamic State” from declaring the opposite in the near future as part of self-promotion: in recent years, the influence of this terrorist organization has significantly diminished, and in these conditions, the militants are willing to claim responsibility for anything just to remind people of their existence.

Given the active work of Ukrainian psyops, there will likely be a lot of such disinformation in the near future, highlighting the importance of maintaining "information hygiene."

#Moscow #Russia #terrorism

@rybar Original msg 🔸

🔸This ISIS news template has not been used for several years. There is also nothing on the "official" ISIS channels on Telegram. 🔸

🔸I am not posting on whether ISIS is or is not taking responsibility, some of my guys are saying it is fake, while others are saying it is real, but there is nothing on their telegram channels - as far as I am writing this post, that, I can tell you. 🔸

🔸⚡️🇷🇺 After serious deliberation with myself, with certain evidence that I have obtained, I can say that the statement of ISIS claiming the attack in Moscow is most certainly real.

1) the format is not old, it is used the same way as recent as January 4th

2) I got a link to one of their sussy websites, its real.

3) while their outlets in Telegram are not reporting this at all, one of their main websites at Tor did.

t.me/medmannews 🔸

⚡️🇷🇺 Soldiers of the special forces of the Russian Guard arrived at Crocus City Hall, a TASS correspondent reports.

t.me/worldpravda 🔸

🔸⚡🇷🇺 Russian Special Forces have entered the complex with the intent of neutralising the threat. t.me/medmannews 🔸

🇺🇦🤡 Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov indirectly confirmed involvement in the terrorist attack in Crocus.

On Ukrainian television, he said that “we will give them this kind of fun more often.”

“Is it fun in Moscow today? I think it’s a lot of fun. I would like to believe that we will arrange such fun for them more often. After all, they are “brotherly” people, and we need to please our relatives more often, go to visit them more often. So, we will go "

🎙t.me/TheIslanderNews 🔸

🔸💭 So far, no one has yet claimed that there are SPECIFIC suspects in the terrorist attacks at Crocus City Hall. No one, except for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (represented by Mr. Yusov).

All Ukrainian information dumps, as if on command, began to uniformly spread the idea that the Russian authorities themselves are to blame for the terrorist attack. They suggest it's a "Russian provocation.” And in unison with them, the USA (represented by John "I think but I don't think" Kirby) also categorically stated that it is definitely NOT Kiev responsible.

Here, no one yet knows anything for sure, a rescue operation is underway, the terrorists have not yet been officially questioned, but they... already know everything for sure.

Strange synchronicity and strange 'confidence.' t.me/ukraine_watch 🔸

🔸⚡️🇷🇺 Apparently, the U.S has already conducted its own investigation based on the preliminary materials and evidence, and says, and I quote, " No Indication that Ukraine or Ukrainians were involved in the Terrorist Attack tonight on the Crocus Concert Hall in the Russian Capital of Moscow."

t.me/medmannews 🔸

🔸⚡️🇷🇺 RDK, the Russian volunteers fighting alongside Ukraine, have denied involvement in the terror attack.

🔸⚡🇷🇺 The Ichkerian Government in exile has claimed that the attack is an FSB false flag operation. 🔸

🔸⚡️🇷🇺 Regarding the alleged wanted posters of 5 people from Ingushetia.

It is fake, officials from the Investigative Committee, FSB, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have not yet sent information about the suspects.🔸

⚡️🇷🇺 They were literally shot dead a long time ago, guys.

t.me/medmannews 🔸

⚡️🇷🇺MOSCOW SLAMS WASHINGTON, SAYS U.S. SHOULD HAVE TRANSFERRED INFO ON TERROR ATTACK that it put out in warning weeks before today's brutal bloodbath at music venue in Russian capital. Shopping center in St. Petersburg also evacuated in left vid due to unknown reason.

On what basis do officials in Washington draw any conclusions about anyone's innocence in the midst of a tragedy? If United States has or had reliable information in this regard, then it must be immediately transferred to the Russian side - Russian FM Spokeswoman Zakharova (pictured).

Horrific scenes continue to emerge from Crocus as ambulances line up street, bodies lay on roadside covered in white cloth while police detain 1 suspect (middle right vid).

UPDATE: 40 killed, 100 injured - official info.

t.me/IntelRepublic 🔸

🇺🇸🇷🇺 Comments from ordinary Americans about what happened. A lot of people express words of support.

Many are sure that this is the work of the CIA and the Main Intelligence Directorate. t.me/usaperiodical 🔸

🇷🇺🇦🇿 Along with the stuff about performers of Caucasian nationality and the involvement of terrorists of the “Islamic State,” they are trying to throw into the Western segment comments that “Dagestan is Azerbaijan,” which the militants allegedly shouted.

#Азербайджан #Россия #теракт #инфовойна

@sex_drugs_kahlo - Latin American happiness [no] 🔸

🔸🇺🇸🇷🇺About the fake news about the involvement of ISIS terrorists in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

Watching the Western media in the first hours after the tragedy, I really noticed reports about the IS trail. Which, as many report, emerged from Reuters reports and were based on American intelligence data. However, this topic has never been fully explored.

The fake story about ISIS reached the grassroots media and public pages on social networks, spread to the Spanish-speaking segment of Latin America, which is close to the American one, and went on its way. There was no support in the form of official statements from officials. So there is an information campaign, given how much time has passed before Australia reacts.

Honestly, against the backdrop of all these flickerings, the first reaction of the White House looks even stranger, especially with the belated attempt to attack about the fact that “we actually warned Moscow about terrorist attacks.”

I think that the already popular expression about “towers that compete and cannot agree” can already be applied to American political cuisine. To tell the truth, it was always possible, but they were so obviously “scorched” rarely.

#США #Россия #теракт

@sex_drugs_kahlo - Latin American happiness [no] 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇸 The White House now claims it had no information about the preparation of the terrorist attack

It looks very handsome.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

Event Summary

❗️Russia's Federal Security Service statements on terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall:

▪️The attack was carefully planned, and work is underway to determine the full circumstances;

▪️Four terrorists detained several hours apart in Russia's Bryansk region;

▪️Terrorists detained in the Bryansk region are currently being transferred to Moscow;

▪️The weapons used by the terrorists in Crocus City Hall had been prepared in advance in a cache;

▪️After committing the terrorist act, the perpetrators intended to cross the border between Russia and Ukraine and had relevant contacts in Ukraine.

📹 👆 Sputnik has prepared a video chronology of the tragic events. t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

Responses from Assorted Galleries

🔸🏴‍☠️🇵🇱🇷🇺Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw "Thank you USA" on the terrorist attack in Crocus: "Of course, we condemn terrorism in any form"

🔴t.me/DDGeopolitics 🔸

Serbian President Vucic calls out the US & UK - why didn't they share intelligence that they had? Perhaps because they're in on it...

I'm not a cynic - it's just that they had covertly done the same in the 1990s. t.me/inessas1992 🔸

⚡⚡🇱🇻🇷🇺 Latvian police officers banned bringing flowers in memory of those killed in Crocus to the Russian Embassy.

A good friend of mine, immediately after the first news of the tragedy in Moscow, went to the Russian Embassy with flowers, but the policeman drove him away.

“Can you imagine, they forbade me from putting flowers and lighting candles at the embassy! They said: if you want to put something, go to the other side. This is to the other side where they organize the fucking Sabbath,” he told me indignantly at night.

This can be seen in the first photo.

The second photo shows that the candles are still burning on the embassy side. But a policeman is already rushing towards them with a phone. This spontaneous memorial was immediately destroyed.

And in the third photo you can see that the memorial in memory of the tragedy is becoming larger, but yes - on the side where all sorts of pro-Ukrainian installations with a whiff of Navalnism are located.

And not a single official saint from Latvia even tried to express condolences in connection with the terrorist attack. The main thing is not to forget about it when the time comes.

t.me/alekseystefanov 🔸

🔸Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Russia's President Vladimir Putin over the #terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the terrible terrorist attack that took place in the Crocus City Hall concert venue.

I strongly condemn this act of terrorism, and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I wish you, the people of Russia, and the families and loved ones of those who were killed patience, and the injured a speedy recovery.



Ilham Aliyev,

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 March 2024", the letter reads.



#CaliberAz #news t.me/caliber_az_english 🔸

🔸🇷🇺 🇺🇸🇬🇧 Regarding the response of Anglosphere countries to the terrorist attack in the Moscow region:

Diplomatic missions of English-speaking countries showed unusual verbosity in conveying their condolences, limiting themselves to very brief messages. In addition, everyone except the United States was also late by several hours in their responses.

▪️ Canada's Foreign Ministry stated that it was "horrified by the horrific images coming out of Krasnogorsk," condemned the "heinous attacks," and expressed sympathy for the families of the innocent victims.

▪️ The Australian Embassy in Moscow released a statement offering sincere condolences for the tragic loss of life at Crocus City Hall, emphasizing that terrorism and violence against civilians can never be justified. The message was posted on the department’s Russian-language account on Telegram; however, contrary to usual practice, it was initially in English. It was later translated into Russian. The Australian Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on this issue.

▪️ New Zealand's Foreign Minister denounced the terrorist attack on a concert hall in Moscow and expressed solidarity with the victims, their families, and the Russian people.

▪️ The British Embassy in Russia condemned the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow. Neither the Foreign Office, Foreign Secretary David Cameron, nor Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made any comments on the tragedy on their social media pages.

▪️ Immediately after the incident, the White House acknowledged reports of the shooting in Moscow, described the footage from the scene as “horrifying,” but quickly stated that they found no indications that “Ukraine or Ukrainians were involved in the terrorist attack in Moscow.” Secretary of State Blinken, as the chief foreign policy officer, did not address the incident or offer condolences.

❗️ What is immediately striking?

▪️ English-language media feeds and statements by top officials primarily focused on reports about the illness of Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, which coincided with the start of the shooting at Crocus.

▪️ Subsequently, there was a coordinated effort to push the narrative of the involvement of Islamic State terrorists in the attack in the Moscow region. There have been no specific public statements from official departments on this matter yet. #Great Britain #Russia #USA #terrorist attack

@rybar Original msg 🔸

(This is just for examples. There were many that were immediately proffered, extensive, and heartfelt.)

Afterword (Opinions/Comments)

🔸⚡🇷🇺 The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that it will call an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting regarding the attack on Saturday. t.me/medmannews 🔸

🐦‍⬛️ Photographs of four of the six alleged terrorists

▪Faizov Rivozidin Zokirdzhonovich (May 20, 2004)

▪ Ismoilov Rivozidin Islomovich (September 25, 1972)

▪Faizov Muhamed-Sobir Zokirdzhonovich (May 20, 2004)

▪Nasramailov Mahamadrasul Zarabidinovich (July 21, 1986)

▪Safolzoda Shokhinjon Abdugaforovič (July 28, 2002)

▪Nazarov Rustam Isroilovich (01/02/1995).

All are citizens of Tajikistan. They bought the Renault Symbol car a little more than a week ago from another Tajik man in Moscow.

🚀t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️According to sources in law enforcement agencies, Crocus terrorists had accomplices from the Ukrainian side. Security officials believe that Ukrainian special services coordinated the fighting group in Crocus and prepared their withdrawal.

The white Renault with the terrorists did not reach the Ukrainian border, it was less than 100 kilometers short. 🔸

🔸🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 Detailed FSB information on the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall:

The terrorists who participated in the terrorist attack tried to escape towards the Russian-Ukrainian border . They had contacts on the Ukrainian side.

The terrorist attack was carefully planned. The weapons used by the terrorists were prepared in advance in the stash.

Due to the actions of special services and members of the police, 11 people were detained, including 4 terrorists who directly participated in the terrorist attack.

Four terrorists were detained in the Brjanska region within a few hours.

The detainees are currently being transferred to Moscow.

😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇦 Zelensky's Telegram channels are deleting ridiculous misanthropic publications dedicated to the Crocus City Hall tragedy one after another

Probably an order from above from the USA. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦 Terrorist attack in Moscow was the work of Ukraine, and "frightened" US knew about it, ex-CIA employee said

Just a day ago, the open source OSINTdefender reported that Washington is "increasingly frustrated by the unauthorized, egregious actions" of Ukraine against Russia.

"This means that the United States knew that Ukraine was up to something, that they had an idea of ​​what they were going to do." And there is a good chance that Ukraine not only did it, but did it with the help of weapons and support provided by the United States of America," said former CIA analyst Larry Johnson in an interview with Judging Freedom.

This version is supported by the hasty words of the State Department that Kiev was in no way involved in the terrorist attack - such a statement was made even before Moscow itself learned any accurate information about what happened.

"They know Ukraine did it," said the former intelligence officer. That's why the US so quickly declared that it was not involved in the attack, and why it expressed concern about the "unbelievable" actions of Ukraine the day before: "That scared the White House to death," explains Johnson.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Ukrainians create fake "charity" accounts

Be careful when transferring money to victims of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack. Today, fraudsters from Ukraine are active on social networks, creating fake charitable foundations, showing their rotten insides.

Trust only official sources of information! 🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🔸❗️ Tajikistan did not receive confirmation from Russia of 'fake reports' about involvement of Tajik citizens in terror act near Moscow, the foreign ministry says.

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🔸⚡️🇹🇯🇷🇺 Tajikistan Ministry of foreign affairs says that the information about the attackers being Tajikistani citizens is false, and that they've not received any information from Russian officials that their citizens are involved in the terror attack. t.me/medmannews🔸

I'm absolutely floored that the usual suspects used Tajiks for this ultra dirty op. Tajikistan is mesmerizing, and Tajiks are the kindest, most gracious people. For these toxic purposes, they might as well have been Uzbeks. This is part of a vicious strategy of destabilising the Central Asian "stans" from the inside and propel them against Russia - and also China. Young Tajiks are easy prey for MI6 and Co. Add to it the drive to invite racism, especially in Moscow, against Central Asians. It's always Plan A: vicious Divide and Rule, by any means available. There's no Plan B.

Pic: during my epic Pamir Highway journey, immediately before Covid. t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics 🔸

❗️ The head of the Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) informed President Putin about the detention of 11 people, including all four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the Kremlin said

Further work is underway to identify the accomplice base in the terrorist attack's investigation

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🇷🇺 Rossiya Segodnya news agency's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan believes that Western intelligence services knew yesterday that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall were going to look like the Daesh* terrorists, so they began to push this narrative.

"Again. They KNEW who the perpetrators were. Before arrest. This is direct participation," she stated.

*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states.

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🔸THE PLOT THICKENS

Crocus in Moscow is owned by the Agalarovs.

An Azeri-Russian billionaire family.

Very close friends of...

... Donald Trump.

Talk about a pinpointed target.

Not hard to do the math. 🔸

🔸Probe Will Inevitably Reveal Who Ordered Crocus Attack: Elite Russian Anti-Terror Unit Vet

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/probe-will-inevitably-reveal-who-ordered-crocus-attack-elite-russian-anti-terror-unit-vet-1117500152.html

Spot on.

Budanov.

Who happens to be the top CIA asset in Kiev. 🔸

🔸A Russian intel source saying that the Americans told Moscow about possible terror attacks but providing no details whatsoever means only one thing:

PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY.

Their classic modus operandi. 🔸

🛑 No more shadow play. It’s now in the open. No holds barred.

Now war has morphed from Donetsk, Avdeyevka and Belgorod to Moscow. Further on down the road, it may not just stop in Kiev. It may only stop in Lviv. Mr. 87%, enjoying massive national near-unanimity, now has the mandate to go all the way. Especially after Crocus.

There’s every possibility the terror tactics by Kiev goons will finally drive Russia to return Ukraine to its original 17th century landlocked borders: Black Sea-deprived, and with Poland, Romania, and Hungary reclaiming their former territories.

Remaining Ukrainians will start to ask serious questions about what led them to fight – literally to their death – on behalf of the US Deep State, the military complex and BlackRock.

As it stands, the Highway to Hell meat grinder is bound to reach maximum velocity.



📄 Read an exclusive column by Pepe Escobar

#terrorism #CrocusCityHall #DeepState #Ukraine #CIA t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics 🔸

🔸Today there was a terrorist attack in the heart of Moscow. Probably committed by Ukraine, the SBU in coordination with NATO countries and/or the security services in Europe of the US and Great Britain. We saw terrorist attacks in the past during the Syrian war, Afghanistan and others. As far as we know, it is the West and America who financed terrorist groups.

My comments on RT about Mass shooting in Moscow mall.

Crocus City, a large mall and music venue just northwest of the Russian capital, came under attack by unknown assailants late on Friday. At least three individuals armed with assault rifles attacked visitors, as well as targeted a concert hall at the mall, setting it on fire.

https://rumble.com/v4kvp09-my-comments-on-rt-about-ma.. t.me/devendonline 🔸

🔸⚡️Over 70 people killed in a terrorist attack in Moscow. Unfortunately the death toll may rise as 145 people have been hospitalized and at least nine of them are in grave condition.

▪️Crocus City, a large shopping center and music venue northwest of the Russian capital, was attacked late Friday by unknown assailants who went on a shooting spree with assault rifles. An explosion rocked the building, starting a fire. The concert hall holds up to 7,500 people and was almost packed when the terrorists launched their assault. The popular rock band Picnic was set to perform. According to footage circulating online, some five gunmen took part in the shooting.

They reportedly killed the security guards – who were unarmed – at the main entrance to the venue, and blocked it before continuing their rampage inside.

▪️While the investigation is still underway, terrorist attacks in the last two years have all been committed by people working for the Ukrainian secret services, in coordination with NATO countries and/or the US and UK security services in Europe.

▪️ Sergei Goncharov, a veteran of the elite Russian Alpha anti-terrorism unit, says he has no doubt in his mind that Russian investigators will ultimately find the masterminds behind Friday’s deadly attack on Crocus City Hall. Goncharov believes Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov – who has threatened repeatedly to target Russian civilians, is most directly responsible for Friday’s carnage.

▪️ Unable to prevail on the battlefield, the Kiev regime, and those who control and support it, have once again targeted innocent civilians. But one thing is sure: They will pay dearly. t.me/LauraRuHK 🔸

🦅 Users of the social network X believe that the CIA is behind the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall



📊 A survey has been launched on the social network X. At the moment, out of almost 95 thousand users who voted, 75% believe that the CIA is behind the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall.

#Crocus #CrocusCityHall #Moscow #CIA #terrorism

t.me/strategic_culture via t.me/OstashkoNews 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇹🇯 The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan announced that two wanted persons are now in the republic.

We are talking about Islam's Rivojiddin and Nasriddin's Mahmadrasul.

They arrived from the Russian Federation to the Republic of Tajikistan on November 26, 2023 and are in their place of residence," the department announced. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 Before that, an alibi was published for 29-year-old Rustam Nazarov, who was identified online as a suspect in the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall, and who had been in Samara with relatives all day.

The young man saw his photo in the media this morning and went to report the mistake to the local security forces. He has already testified, confirming his alibi. At the time of the terrorist attack, Rustam, a taxi driver in Samara, had dinner with his parents and then drove his sister home. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸Fwd from @MedvedevVesti

It appears that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan missed a good opportunity to stay silent and wait for now. Original msg 🔸

🔸❗️ 🇷🇺 🏴 Media reports state that the head of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov,, informed the President of Russia about the detention of 11 individuals, including all four terrorists.

The Kremlin also stated that it is actively working to identify a “accomplice base” in relation to the terrorist attack at Crocus Hall.

#Moscow #Russia #terrorism

@rybar Original msg 🔸

🇺🇲US State Department spokesman John Kirby is trying to justify the terrorist attack in Crocus

“It is obvious that there are people in Moscow and Russia who do not agree with the way Mr. Putin is running the country. But I don’t think we can make a connection between the mall attack and the political regime at this point,” Kirby said cynically. t.me/belvestnik🔸

“ The most important thing is that the American authorities should not forget how their media and political world linked the terrorists who shot people in the Crocus City Hall concert hall to the banned terrorist organization ISIS. Now we know in which country these murderous bastards intended to hide to avoid prosecution: Ukraine. The same country that, at the hands of Western liberal regimes, over the last ten years was turning into a center for the spread of terrorism in Europe, surpassing even Kosovo in extremist frenzy."

📄Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, wrote this in her Telegram channel. t.me/tutti_i_fatti 🔸

🔸⚡️In his speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin called yesterday's attack in Moscow a bloody and horrendous terrorist attack

▪️Tomorrow, March 24, declared a day of mourning.

Crocus' assailants "headed towards Ukraine, where a 'hole' was prepared to let them in," the Russian president said, also specifying that "investigators and law enforcement will do everything to establish all the details" of the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall.



▪️The president also announced that anti-terrorism measures have been introduced in Moscow and some other Russian regions. t.me/tutti_i_fatti 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 Simonjan: We already know the names of the performers. We've already seen their faces and we know what they sing at auditions. (We are not publishing so as not to interfere with the investigation.)

And it immediately becomes obvious why yesterday the American media shouted in unison that it was ISIS*.

Because this is not ISIS. It's just that the performers are chosen so they can convince the stupid world community that it's ISIS.



So that. This is not ISIS. These are the coats of arms. And the fact that just yesterday, even before the arrest, even before the names and surnames of the perpetrators, the Western intelligence services began to convince the population that it was ISIS - that's what set this thief on fire.

This is not ISIS. This is a well-coordinated team of several other, also widely known abbreviations.

* ISIS is an organization recognized as a terrorist organization by the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation dated December 29, 2014.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 Political scientist Sergey Markov:

Putin's speech on the terrorist attack in Crocus will be mandatory. But not now.

1. The first will be the interrogation of terrorists and accomplices.

2. Then try to determine who the real customers are.

3. Then an attempt to determine at what level the decisions about the terrorist attack were made in Ukraine? Militants from some Azov*? The head of military intelligence Budanov? Zelensky personally? Who is it really?

4. Then an attempt to collect reliable facts. To prove.

5. Then negotiations with Western leaders with facts and a proposal for the peaceful surrender of the Ukrainian regime. But don't worry, this will be a short negotiation. Not for weeks, but maybe hours.

6. Then, at the meeting of the Security Council, it will be decided what actions Russia will take.

7. And based on the results of this decision - the appeal of the country's leader to the people.

That is the logic of realpolitik. No hurry. Everything will be on time.

____

*Organization recognized as terrorist in Russia 🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇺🇸 CNN continues to peddle the idea of ​​ISIS claiming responsibility for the terrorist act - without providing a shred of evidence. Just trust us, it's ISIS.

😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🇺🇦 Ukrainian channels and their audience cheering.

🔴 t.me/DDGeopolitics 🔸

t.me/ConflictChronicles 🔸

BREAKING:



🇷🇺Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation:

"If it is proven that Ukraine is behind the attack, the Ukrainian officials of the state will be eliminated as terrorists."

"If it is established that these are terrorists of the Kyiv regime, it is impossible to deal with them and their ideological inspirers differently.

All of them must be found and mercilessly destroyed as terrorists. Including officials of the state that committed such atrocity. Death for death." t.me/megatron_ron

The entire media community in Russia rejects all speculations that ISIS is the perpetrator of the terrorist attack.

The attackers were 'Slavs, above average height, probably using fake beards and mustaches', and were likely part of the Ukraine-backed 'Russian Volunteer Corps' says Kommersant, one of Russia's largest newspapers from sources.

Once they are caught, the whole truth will be known, but for now all speculation and evidence points to Ukraine. t.me/megatron_ron 🔸

⏺⏺⏺⏺ Crocus terrorists fled to Ukraine to the leader of Middle Eastern terrorists, coopted by the GUR

In the photo is Abdulhakim Shishani, one of the leaders of Idlib radicals, whose group includes fugitive thugs from the post-Soviet space. And the picture of the international militant commander was taken in the border zone near the Belgorod region, during an attack that took place a few days ago.

❗️ This Shishani has been in Ukraine for a long time, not in Syria. And he is a link between the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the radical militants he commanded in Syria.

🇺🇸 What’s even more interesting is that this “shaitan’s” gang was financed by the USA and Britain, along with the so-called “moderate” groups.

✅ Attempts to pretend that Ukraine has nothing to do with the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall look very pale. Against the backdrop of the fact that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were trying to escape to Ukraine to their patrons. 🔸

🔸Everyone is saying ISIS, ISIS, ISIS! Okay, then why they've been caught fleeing to Ukraine not to Iraq or whatever? 🔸

🔸Based on the nature of the actions of the members of the terrorist group that committed the massacre in the Crocus shopping center, the following conclusions can be drawn:



- individuals had combat experience in the past;

- the terrorists were well trained in the training camps;

- skillfully handle weapons, namely firing in motion, plus perfect reloading of weapons;

- the enemy worked out all the elements of the terrorist attack according to the “timing”;

- acted without unnecessary emotions and shot unarmed people in cold blood (probably, they were under the influence of substances);

- the enemy’s weapons had mounted tuning in the form of flashlights and a headlight.

- the weapon is not the first freshness, the bore or receiver itself is destroyed from the inside and gives off sparks, that is, the weapon was kept somewhere for a long time and was stored incorrectly, the so-called “cans”, if they had them, would not save from this either.

- it wasn’t fanatics who worked, simply because they shoot or explode on the spot (or at least put up a fight);

Unfortunately, we are currently dealing with a well-organized group; yesterday’s “shepherd” could not have done this. t.me/PMCTchkvsky🔸

⚡️Putin vows to obliterate all those involved, including the organizers. t.me/inessas1992 🔸

The point here is to see the impact on the entire world that happened from this one “black swan” event. It may not have seemed like it, in a world at war with “terror” for 22-1/2 years, that the event was “big” or “flashy” enough to be all that. And you'd be right as to magnitude alone.

But it’s the scale of the backing that counts. And Russia did not do this to herself. Unlike the US in 2001, she didn't need to. But this has nearly undoubted backing or cover coming from at least a half dozen countries, probably more. That makes it much more than an act of “terrorism”. It’s an act of WAR. And with every one of those half dozenish countries' allies, too.

So for most of us, it’s something of a maiden voyage. Navigation through a world totally at war is not an event most believe we've seen for over 75 years. However, in history books of the future, the record will state that this war started in 2019 with the imposition of COVID upon an unsuspecting globe. Or to be really accurate it will select a number to quantify the millennia we have under our belts so far.

But whether it's four years or forty millenia, we have reached the terminus. Buckle up, buttercups! Spring storms can be doozies.

