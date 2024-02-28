Our protesters, whoever's interests they represent, have been heard and now the counter protests are beginning to emerge. Rebellion meets response inciting more rebellious rebellions. Spring is around the corner and so is the gasoline for the fires.

French PM Attal promises new law on prices to appease angry farmers

The French government will prepare by the summer a new law to better safeguard farmers' income and strengthen their position in negotiations with retailers and consumer goods companies, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau believes there is a "deliberate undermining of the mainstream media" by "conspiracy theorists."

Trudeau remained silent about the role of the "mainstream media" themselves in his own suicide and the decline in trust in them.

Seize frozen Russian assets in Navalny’s name – German MP

Legislation allowing such a move should be called “Navalny Laws,” Norbert Rottgen said.

Russia’s assets that remain frozen in the West should be confiscated in response to the death of opposition activist and anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny, German parliament member Norbert Rottgen has said.

This money should be used to provide more arms to the Ukrainian military for use in the conflict with Russia, Rottgen suggested in his speech to the Bundestag on Wednesday.

Legislation that would allow the confiscation of an estimated $300 billion in assets owned by the Russian central bank, which were blocked by the US and the EU after the outbreak of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev in February 2022, should be named “Navalny Laws,” he added.

"Putin ordered to hunt for assets of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union": The West has been spooked by the president's order to search for Russian assets - Finland, the Baltics and Poland are the most worried.

"Vladimir Putin is going on a property hunt, ordering officials to find Russian assets that once belonged to the former Russian Empire or the Soviet Union. An order from the Russian president has allocated funding to search for property abroad and ensure that titles are registered. Putin's interest in former imperial holdings is unlikely to ease concerns about his ambitions among neighboring states. At its peak, the Russian Empire included territories in present-day Poland and the Baltics, as well as Finland."

Note: Alaska and Fort Ross forgotten!

China 🇨🇳 :-

• Over 100 Tibetian monks and ethnic Tibetans were arrested for protesting in Sichuan, China.

• The arrests were made to suppress protests against construction of 2240 MW Gangtuo hydropower station project over river Drichu.

• For Construction of this hydropower station China to resettle people of 2 villages and Destroy 6 Buddhist ☸️ Monasteries including the historic ' Wonto Monastery ' with 13th-century murals.

Tibetian NGO's and people in McLeodganj 🇮🇳 held a protest to show solidarity with the Tibetans who are protesting forced resettlement and destruction of monasteries due to the project.

🇷🇺🇦🇲 Today Armenian nationalists organised a rally near the main headquarters of the Russian border troops in Armenia. The rally was held under the control of the Armenian police forces, which were drawn in large numbers to the site of the rally.

"We will throw the Russian boot out of Armenia," the protesters chanted.

The protesters held placards with the following content: "Russian occupier out of Armenia", "Russian peacekeepers bring death", "War criminals", etc. #CaliberAz #news

🇦🇿🇩🇪🇦🇲 Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov together with the Armenian Foreign Minister meets with the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock of Germany, as part of the bilateral negotiations on a draft peace agreement in Berlin, MFA informs.

#CaliberAz #news

🇦🇲🇩🇪 Armenia was once again left in bitter disappointment: the realisation that the values of Armenia had been greatly exaggerated in the eyes of Europe. Read the details: https://caliber.az/en/post/225546/

#CaliberAz #news

Tel Aviv. People came out to protest against the war.

🇷🇸 Speech from the rally in support of our people in Kosmet. 24.02.2024

👉 Damnjan Knezevic

👉 Jovana Stojković

👉 Marko Radulović

Although censored, brothers and sisters, there were us...a small herd, but a chosen one.

The Lord will allow again and in as large a number as possible, with litany.

That's how God helped us 🙏

🇷🇸‼️ On the bus carrying pilgrims from central Serbia, the flag of the terrorist KLA.

🇧🇷🇮🇱 A protest rally is taking place in Brazilian Sao Paulo today against the anti-Israeli position of the country's current president Lula da Silva. As one would expect, it was headed by former president Jair Bolsonaro, a big fan of Netanyahu and Trump. Here he is in the first photo with the Israeli flag.

And what is unexpected and hurts the eye is the complete lack of political literacy among street vendors, who hastily, instead of the Star of David, depicted pentagrams on some canvases of Israeli flags and hope to sell them in this form to evangelists and other sympathizers 🤭.

PS. The publication UOL also sarcastically notes that Israeli flags at the demonstration are sold for 50 reais, and Brazil - only 40. They say that these are the "patriots". But, I think, everyone present already has the national flag, as well as the uniform of the national team - they went with them to overthrow Dilma in 2015.

🐦‍⬛️🇵🇱 Unidentified persons in Poland spilled 160 tons of Ukrainian grain from the carriage of a train heading to the port of Gdansk, said the Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Kubrakov.

At this moment, this is the greatest sabotage of the Poles.

Meanwhile, Kuleba said: what is happening in Poland is a Russian trace.

Somewhere people are starving, somewhere they are playing politics by spilling food on the floor...

🔸Fwd from @pl_syrenka

🇵🇱🇺🇦 It appears that the protests by Polish farmers are escalating: besides Ukrainian grain being constantly scattered around, nails and screws were also scattered at one of the checkpoints with Ukraine.

🔻While it is clear that the Poles could be behind the grain incidents, the situation with the screws is more complex. This topic is mainly spread in Ukrainian media, and Ukrainians have staged provocations at the border during protests before.

Currently, everything happening is being portrayed with the narrative “Poland is opening a second front against Ukraine.”

🔻Officials continue to assert that the grain spilling onto the roads from trucks and wagons is mostly transiting, and the resulting losses are simply terrible due to impunity and irresponsibility.

🔻Additionally, Ukrainian propaganda suggests that Poles profit from blockades, insinuating that almost like “friends of the Russian president,” the ultra-right party “Confederation” is involved at the border.

The situation is expected to deteriorate further: Polish farmers have sufficient motives for protests; not only do they intend to expand the protest, but they are already taking action by blocking the main road from Poland to Germany.

Initially, the farmers had planned a 25-day blockade, but after negotiations with local enterprises and carriers, they have shortened its duration. It seems that the campaign has already been scaled back today.

#Poland #Ukraine #protests

#Poland #Ukraine #protests

@pl_syrenka - Poland is not a foreign country

Fwd from @pl_syrenka

🇵🇱🇱🇹🚜 Also, to add some excitement for their Lithuanian neighbors, the Poles have decided to take the protest to them.

They are planning to block the key border crossing in Budzisko from the morning of March 1 for a week.

The coordinator of the protest by Polish farmers on the border with Lithuania, Karol Pieczynski, stated that they aim to halt "the 'grain carousel'". This refers to the Ukrainian grain passing through Poland to Germany or Lithuania, and then coming back to Poland as German or Lithuanian grain, allowing it to enter the country freely.

Pieczynski believes this is a way to bypass the embargo that Poland imposed on September 15 on grain imports from Ukraine.

The main demand of the protesters is Lithuania's participation in the EU transit program.

Pieczynski also mentioned that Polish farmer organizations will inspect cargo entering the country from Lithuanian territory.

#Poland #protests #Ukraine #Lithuania

#Poland #protests #Ukraine #Lithuania

@pl_syrenka - Poland is not a foreign country

🔸🇵🇱🇺🇦 Poland may completely close its border with Ukraine, halting bilateral trade, Prime Minister Tusk stated.

➡️Negotiations are already underway with Kiev.

💬 "I don't hide that we are discussing with Ukraine the temporary closure of the border. I am ready for tough decisions regarding the border, but in coordination with Ukraine," Tusk told the media.

ℹ️Onet adds that this concerns "temporary border closure and cessation of trade in goods."

"Such a decision will be mutually painful. Poland has a trade surplus with Ukraine. We sell much more," Tusk said.

Meanwhile "Mig Russia" writes:

💬 "According to diplomatic rumors (and these are more than just rumors), Poland is preparing to stab Zelensky in the back so severely that the actions of farmers at the border will seem like a child's walk.

It's not just about temporarily closing the border. It's about overt economic extortion that will ultimately shatter the last hopes of restoring Ukraine's economy to pre-war levels."

🔴

UPDATE

Farmers in 18 European countries have now joined the protests.

Netherlands 🇳🇱

Germany 🇩🇪

Poland 🇵🇱

Lithuania 🇱🇹

Romania 🇷🇴

France 🇫🇷

Scotland 🏴

Portugal 🇵🇹

Spain 🇪🇸

Italy 🇮🇹

Greece 🇬🇷

Britain 🇬🇧

Bulgaria 🇧🇬

Belgium 🇧🇪

Ireland 🇮🇪

Czech Republic 🇨🇿

Wales 🚜

Norway 🇳🇴

🔸🇰🇷 Doctors walkout to intensify as graduates refuse to join internships

A large-scale walkout by trainee doctors is expected to intensify as new medical school graduates reportedly refused to take internships, joining an ongoing protest against the South Korean government's plan to boost the number of medical students.

The move by medical school graduates is likely to pile pressure on the government as thousands of intern and resident doctors in major general hospitals have walked off the job for the sixth consecutive day in opposition to the government's plan to admit 2,000 more students to medical schools next year.

At Chonnam National University Hospital in Gwangju, 86 out of 101 graduates who were scheduled to commence their internships next month have resigned. About 20 intern candidates at Jeju National University Hospital refused to join internships.

#SouthKorea

🇰🇷 South Korea gives protesting doctors end-Feb deadline to return to work

South Korea's government on Monday told young doctors they had until the end of February to return to work or risk being punished for staging a week-long protest that has disrupted services for patients.

"Considering the gravity of the situation, the government issues the last plea," safety minister Lee Sang-min said at the opening of a task-force meeting, adding that chaos was mounting in hospitals and emergency services had reached a "dangerous situation".

The government has previously warned that it could take legal action against doctors who do not comply with a back-to-work order, including prosecution, possible arrest and stripping them of their medical licenses.

#SouthKorea

South Korea 🇰🇷 :-

(Weirdest Protest Ever)

• South Korea population: 5.2 crore

• Trainee Doctors : 13000

• Trainee Doctors Resigned : 8400+ (approx 70% of total Trainee doctors) .

• Reason for Protest and resignation : Govt Aim of increasing Trainee doctors so in order to have more physicians in vital healthcare areas (paediatrics, obstetrics and emergency care).

• Some protestors say : they are not against govt plan of Trainee doctors recruitment but protesting for :-

- Higher pay

- Workload reduction

- Criteria of selection (so quality of physician do not get compromised) hence govt should cancel the plan.

• Currently : Approval rating of South Korean President increasing due to tough stand against Doctors.

💠

South Korea 🇰🇷 , country with lowest fertility rate in the world has once again shattered its own record.

• Fertility Rate in 2022 : 0.78

• Fertility Rate in 2023 : 0.72

💠

Senegalese Demonstrate in Dakar Both for and Against President Sall

‍[RFI] Sunday was supposed to be the day of the presidential election in Senegal. Instead, the weekend was marked by a series of protests in Dakar, with the opposition and civil society organisations calling on President Macky Sall to announce a date. His supporters also staged a big event in another part of the city.

Hundreds of protesters turned out on Saturday in the neighbourhood of HLM Grand Yoff, in Dakar, at the invitation of the F24 collective, many chanting "Macky Sall dictator".

🇸🇳 Senegal president plans amnesty bill to end tensions

Senegal's President, Macky Sall has proposed an amnesty for those convicted in connection with political protests in the past three years.

He said this would make it possible "to pacify the political arena and further strengthen our national cohesion".

He was speaking at talks which have been largely boycotted by the opposition and civic groups.

The suggested amnesty bill - which Sall says will be put to parliament on Wednesday - has already been condemned by his opponents.

They say the aim is to ensure that members of the security forces, and President Sall himself, cannot be prosecuted for the deaths of protesters.

#Senegal

🇸🇴 Somaliland president accuses Somalia in aviation expert's death

The president of Somaliland has accused Somalia's government of being complicit in the death of an aviation expert from the self-declared republic.

Abdinasir Dahable, an employee of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, was found dead on 18 February.

Forensic examinations confirmed signs of torture on the body, which was discovered in his home in Somalia's capital city, Mogadishu.

Speaking at Dahable's funeral, after his body was transported to his birthplace, the city of Gabiley, President Muse Bihi Abdi expressed an urgent need for transparency and justice.

He accused Somalia's government of "assassinating" Dahable and asked for clarity on the circumstances surrounding the death of the expert.

#Somaliland #Somalia

#Somaliland #Somalia

🇳🇬 Labour unions in Nigeria kick off two-day protests

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) trade union umbrella on Tuesday morning began its two-day protest against "hunger and insecurity" across the country.

The protest first kicked off in Nigeria’s commercial nerve of Lagos around 09:00 local time before other locations followed moments later.

In a letter shared to the public before the protest started, the NLC said they want an end to hunger and insecurity in Nigeria.

“Open all food storage silos and ensure equitable distribution across the country,” one of the demands read.

They also called on the government to abandon World Bank and International Monetary Fund policies which they believe are adding to hardship in Nigeria.

#Nigeria

🔸🇹🇩 Unrest on the streets of Chad's capital

Departamente reported that shots and explosions have been heard for 30 minutes in the center of the capital of Chad N'Djamena.

It seems that some unknown militia attacked the Agence nationale de sécurité (Chad's intelligence services) headquarters. The attack resulted in several deaths.

The attack was blamed on the Socialist Party. Government said that the instigators were arrested, and troops were deployed in N'Djamena.

However there are still little information, since the internet and mobile networks are disrupted in Chad.

#Chad

NEW - Communists marching in Brooklyn, New York City.

t.me/disclosetv 🔸

🇦🇿🇦🇲❗️The "Justice for Khojaly" demonstration was held in front of the Armenian Embassy in Washington on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The event was organized by representatives of the Azerbaijani community of the US capital, the American bureau of Report informs. The participants came to the building of the Armenian diplomatic mission with posters and placards reflecting facts about the Khojaly genocide. In appeals addressed to the head of the diplomatic mission, the protesters demanded that those responsible for the Khojaly tragedy be brought to justice and chanted slogans "Shame on Armenia!" and "Justice for Khojaly!".

#CaliberAz #news

🔸Google's parent company, Alphabet, lost over $70 billion in market value due to its chatbot "Gemini AI Woke" and its controversial image generation feature. The incident raised investor concerns about Alphabet's AI tool, resulting in a 4.4% drop in shares. The chatbot's erratic behavior and potential bias have sparked discussions about Google's reliability in AI.

t.me/ResonantNews 🔸

Demanding Govt’s action ‼️

In the video:

#Manipur Police commando laying down their arms in protest of the attack that took place at ASP’s residence last night when 200 “armed miscreants” stormed his home and abducted him.

ASP was released few hours later.

According to Police statement after ASP Amit Singh’s was attacked, additional security forces were rushed to his house.

2-3 ppl were injured in Police action.

Continued

More videos and picture from different parts of #Manipur emerge which show Policemen putting down their weapons.

Pics and videos now emerge from

~Kakching

~Thoubal

~Kakching

~Thoubal

Sudden blow to US sanctions: Pakistan to complete construction of IPI gas pipeline

🇵🇰🤝🇮🇷 Pakistan’s interim federal government has decided to resume and complete the construction of its section of the Iran-Pakistan-India (IPI) gas pipeline, the News International newspaper reported.

▪️ In August 2023, Islamabad suspended its obligations to implement the joint cross-border energy project until it gets permission for completion of gas pipeline construction from the US.

▪️Despite previous delays and challenges, efforts are now underway to finalize the construction of the Pakistani segment of the pipeline, stretching approximately 800 km from the Iranian border to the seaport of Gwadar. It is anticipated that this phase of the project will be completed within the next year.

t.me/geo_gaganauts

Imran Khan's PTI announced a nationwide protest against alleged election fraud on 8 February

🇵🇰The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI's) protest is expected to take place on 2 March, Geo TV reported citing

🗳PTI would stage countrywide protests against the "rigging" in polls alongside other political parties.

PTI supporters have already held a rally in Hyderabad, Pakistan.

De-dollarisation: BRICS nations discuss floating a multilateral payments platform to challenge West

🌐The BRICS nations have discussed the possibility of creating a multilateral digital settlement and payments platform at the finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting in Sao Paulo this week, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We plan to create a digital platform for settlement and payments to enhance financial collaboration among BRICS countries and boost trade," stated the Russian finance ministry.

💬The BRICS nations are going to prepare a report on improving the international monetary and financial system. The result of the report would the "launch of a number of practical initiatives", one of which could be the "BRICS Bridge Platform".

Western financial instruments being used to create political and economic pressure

🇷🇺During the BRICS meeting in Brazil, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov addressed the flaws present in the current international financial system and underscored the necessity for reform. He placed strong emphasis on the creation of an independent financial infrastructure to bolster the autonomy and financial sovereignty of developing nations.

Whatever front, region, population - the voices are rising in support and in opposition. This is what an awakening process looks like in the making. At this stage it matters less how much is astroturf and how much is grassroots. It's making everyone on some level notice the noise. Three weeks left until spring - planting season. These are the seedstocks for this year; a bumper crop of this is coming. Keep an ear to the ground and eye to the sky - we may have to go old school at some point!

