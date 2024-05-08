So our week is being consumed by Xi traversing Europe with deliberation. And Putin taking center stage for a triple feature of inauguration, regional meeting, and Victory Day festivities. All of that should be looked at in retrospect and in toto rather than piecemeal so we'll reserve that for next week. That left open some options for continuing our look at this as productions creating the narratives that drive this NWO bus.

I’ve been collecting bits and pieces from multiple theaters. These are basically dating from mid April and listed more chronologically than not. You'll recognize some of our stories with after shots; others we haven't looked at before. Where there's no included commentary I will be adding my thoughts (🤓) regarding what's the story there. So let's see how we are being led into their agendas and operations!

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇦 Ukrainian hoax about fleeing residents from Belgorod.



Not a single face is visible, no one turns and looks, and the whole crowd is in the frame.



People do not evacuate on foot.

And even less jogging.

The bags are empty; impossible to run with so much baggage.



The video was directed by an experienced videographer. The recording is done horizontally so that the video can be mounted on TV.

(Redefinitions are on a blue streak!)

Al-Shifa Hospital | Before & After. t.me/thecradlemedia🔸

(This is almost an impossible scenario. After the first three times Al Shifa has been attacked - every major structure is nearly untouched but certainly undamaged. The parking lots are all gone - but decent sized patches of landscaping are still hanging in there. All the major roads are fully intact - just buried under dirt/sand/finely powdered debris. And the few vehicles on them look to be selected from the before photo and pasted back on in slightly different locations.⬇)

This is a different story showing pictures from the ground level:

🇵🇸🇮🇱New footage reveals the scale of the damage inflicted on the buildings of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, located in the west of Gaza City



During the approximately two-week-long Israeli Defense Forces operation around the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, it is reported that 200 people were killed and an additional 500 were detained following the encirclement and storming of the area.



As the Israeli forces withdrew, they set the hospital buildings on fire. Local residents have been attempting to retrieve the bodies of the deceased from residential buildings near the medical complex.

(Two weeks of fighting but all that debris removed from streets and drives in relative minutes - both posted on April 1 - in reverse order shown here -just 7 hours apart.)

These make the cut today because Cuba will be represented in Moscow tomorrow. But is from April 1 also. Russia and Cuba are far too cosy!

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇸 American television "CBS News " claims that there is evidence that Russian intelligence services are involved in cases of "Havana syndrome" among diplomats and officials from the United States.



Television journalists talked about alleged emails from high-ranking representatives of the Russian Security Council in which they talk about handing over to Vietnam "a unique technology that only Russia possesses" in March 2021.



"Havana syndrome," whose symptoms include dizziness, nausea, headache and hearing problems, was first observed in US diplomats in Cuba in 2016 and 2017, as well as in China in 2018.



Russian officials have repeatedly denied involvement in such incidents.

🔸Protests in Cuba 2.0?



News about a new wave of protests in Cuba is spreading across many world media at the speed of worldwide gossip (the first was in July 2021). There are very few facts yet and it is too early to draw conclusions, if speech and events will reach them at all. While we are in the realm of hypotheses, I would like to share some thoughts.



Protests began in the second largest Cuban city - Santiago de Cuba (about 400 thousand population). This is the second political center of the country, so supporters of the idea that this is a new mass wave are given a certain trump card.



While the protests are not organized, many are walking relaxed with bicycles, as if just strolling through the city. In the circulated photos, I personally noticed that some faces are repeated, from different angles and in different places. This means that it is created by pictures of the diversity and mass scale of protests. Protests over power cuts and food shortages are clearly political, as protesters came to the Communist Party headquarters with demands and the local secretary came out to calm them down.



I won’t indulge in conspiracy theories, but it is striking that the protests in Cuba started on the last day of voting in Russia. Is this a coincidence, given the close ties between the nude countries?



In my opinion, these protests are also related to the political crisis in Haiti (people have fled and are fleeing to another island). So far the protests have been peaceful, but they may well escalate through the involvement of the crazy Haitian diaspora. In any case, there are still more questions than answers.

And here's some trailing Israel v. Iran and Iran v Israel items…

🔸🇮🇷⚡️🇺🇸🔻US State Department: We explained to the Iranians that we did not know about the raid on the embassy in Damascus.

(Where's the busted up concrete? We were told runways. I've heard F class fighters are very fussy about the surfaces they can roll on. This movie seems to have gone way over budget!⬇)

🇮🇱🇮🇷 The Israeli Ministry of Defense has released footage of repairs to a damaged part of the runway at Nawatim Air Base.

🔸Zionist war propaganda has been at an increasingly distressing level since 07/10/2023 (it never shone before that date, but the level keeps dropping): the supposed impact of an Iranian missile is a hole whose backfill can be seen, i.e. it was dug with a backhoe.

Israel has released a new 11 seconds clip that claim is the damage caused to Israel's Nevatim Air Base as a result of Iran's attacks



Zionist regime had used a plastic pipe resistant to ballistic missile attacks, and as a result, the missile failed to destroy those plastic pipes.



The missile used shovel to remove soil under concrete walls but didn’t damage or burn the wall.

🇮🇷🇮🇱🚨‼️ Israel showed a clearly dug out hole instead of the real damage at the airbase hit by Iran!



Now it looks like they’re faking it, to hide the real damage!



WHAT ARE THEY HIDING?

The Israeli Ministry of Defense published footage of the fighting in Donbass, passing it off as an Iranian attack

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷🇮🇱 Fake image of Israeli media from Isfahan

🇮🇱🇮🇷⚡Israeli regime's TV released this video of an explosion and claims that it's related to the last night attack on Isfahan.

But in fact, this video belongs to the Lebanese Hezbollah missile attack on Mayan Baroukh settlement in northern occupied Palestine, and not to the Israeli failed attack on Isfahan.

Exposing the Lies: AI Debunks BBC and Sky News' Reports on Missile Strikes



They HATE it when you use their own tactics against them!



Try it yourself For FREE! factinsect.com



Before it gets tweaked and shutdown 😃



Help me make more mischief at foreignagentintel.locals.com

(⬆ They're even admitting it! Check it out…)

So much wrong with this. At first, I thought this was a robot being put on a gurney. Had no idea it was supposed to be the guy that torched himself. It doesn't look like the chaos of charred flesh at all. Is that a fire suit? Why does he still have his hair? Who picks up a burn victim like that? This all looks very poorly staged.

t.me/TikTokNews45🔸

❗Footage of some of the bodies recovered by the Gaza Civil Defense around the Nasser Medical Complex. t.me/thecradlemedia🔸

Nearly 400 bodies found in mass graves in Khan Younis - Palestinian media

🚑Palestinian rescuers continue to remove bodies from mass graves discovered in the Nasser medical complex in the town of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the WAFA news agency reported.

❕The number of bodies would have exceeded 390.

(⬆There's more magic repellent laundry agents - this time for burial shrouds!)

Video of the destruction of an MQ-9 in the skies of Saada.

0:07 - observation

0:13 - rocket launch

0:46 - moment of defeat

(⬆No one has said the price tag on these included fire suppression systems or structural integrity to land virtually in one piece after being struck by a missile. American weapons must not be as bad as we think!)

The little girl Jana Ayyad suffers from malnutrition as the aggression continues against Gaza.



(⬆ This kind of stuff - and I cut a few of them out not to belabor the point - really ticks me off. Starving children do not have their arm or leg bones elongate while their flesh disappears.)

Parents Demand Investigation After Transgender Sex Offender Allegedly Tried To Kidnap Child At Colo. Elementary School

(Aurora is certainly the state capital for false flags, but even they don't have these aliens - yet.)

Using a picture from 2018 by Israel affilated accounts to play victim

🇵🇸❤️ Residents of the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, are carrying out a cleaning campaign for the streets and residential neighborhoods that were destroyed by the Israelis during its aggression.

(Amazing for a central Gaza area to look like this - no matter how many brooms you brought. And again - all the dark clothes, dust hanging in the air, and never the twain meet.)

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Akhmat attacks... The crests will be defeated anyway...

(Notwithstanding how fake the shots are, the guy from the back is wearing sneakers. 👟🙄)

Columbia students can’t spell 🤣t.me/TikTokNews45🔸

Denizen of Telegram - beware of fake news from all segments of the Internet.



🇸🇦🇺🇸 Regarding the news about the assassination attempt on the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. I didn't find anything intelligible. The reasons for this may be different - from the desire to hide reality to a banal fake.



However, even if this is fake, I would not rule out the possibility that somewhere in the United States someone really wants bin Salman gone. I’m really tired of him with his reduction of oil production quotas, his reluctance to oppose Russia, and the return of Syria to the Arab League.



The Biden administration really needs to lower the oil price. The same scheme was undertaken by the States in the fight against the USSR.



“My father convinced the Saudis to flood the market with cheap oil. This led to the devaluation of the ruble, bringing the USSR literally to bankruptcy,” Michael, the son of US President Ronald Reagan, once said.



MBS assassination story is fake news— at least to the extent that the purported video of the car burning was from March.



🐦‍⬛️🇵🇸🇺🇲 The latest victims of the American "bombardment" of the Gaza Strip humanitarian aid.

Censored on YouTube in less than 13 seconds.



Censored on Tik Tik in less than 4 seconds...



Horrific images of children stuck under the rubble after Israel bombed their house in the Qishta neighborhood, south of Rafah.

(765% too much fake conduit through presumed concrete blocks. Not nearly enough dust/debri.)

(We've been told for decades raw milk was a health hazard. Wonder why they'd think we don't believe them now?)

It's been a while since we really spent significant time here. If you want to know why I learned to give Q a little credit - it’s this. I found the movie tricks long after reading the drops. I started to believe it after about 6 dozen totally unbelievable scenes and completely BS things I was being shoveled. But I began to genuinely believe it literally when I kept finding these anomalies, mistakes, and outright theatrical productions all through the news sphere. They are appearing nearly every day and in every story. Take from it what you will.

The ones where they reuse military explosions are just seasoning. Expected because who eats without salt and pepper. But starving children are some of my earliest memories to induce finishing meals (more for my siblings than me!). But there weren't pictures provided then. That they're creating those now for narrative purposes - or soldiers setting themselves on fire - or exhuming dead Palestinians from mass graves - or whatever the new narratives will be is the curse of a digital age.

It does not have to rule our consciousness though. We can choose to see through much of this narrative with a little effort. I know we expect words to be twisted and actions to be projected onto innocent parties. This is just the newest frontier of information and psychological warfare. To be a digital soldier is to comprehend the scope and flavors of these efforts all around us. Whether it's Boeing plane narratives, Trump trials (televised no less - always fake show trials), COVID or new fake pandemics, they will never stop the warfare until they no longer exist. It's up to us to become the warriors needed in this war. The one I have mentioned a time or twelve is for your mind.

Once you get accustomed, it's the easiest kind of soldier to be. I assumed you needed the highest level technology and all kinds of tech savvy knowledge to fight back. Not so. Just an awareness it exists and a working eye to spot the potential hiding places. There are so many places infested now, that it is actually much more time consuming to find a genuine news article with no embedded tricks for your consciousness to trip over. And I'm not just talking about outright lies. The AIness of the world is expanding by the minute. Time for your version of boot camp!

Some previous stories:

