I thought that while we're waiting on a few other stories to develop, we'd tie this one down. A lot has happened in the last week. To set the stage we will start with a perfect meme from Pepe Escobar:

So we will break this up into first the suspect and evidence collection. And wind up with statements and analysis from around the world. Chronological presentations but separated for clarity of the multiple tracks.

First we'll get how initially Ukraine tried to be helpful in the hunting, but then see the real action directly after.

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 After the terrorist attack in Crocus, the Ukrainian and opposition Russian media started looking for "traces of the FSB" in the attack on the mall.

Conspiracy theories and various conspiracy theories began to be floated.

One of the most common, and at the same time crazy, is that "FSB agents" are sitting in the concert hall, all dressed in blue sweaters.

According to Ukrainian "analysts", these people coordinated the actions of the terrorists and hindered the evacuation.

Moreover, "indisputable evidence" was even given that the same "FSB agent" from the concert hall then cut off the ear of a terrorist detained in the Bryansk region.

The version of the Ukrainian conspiracy theorists is broken by only one screen shot, which shows that the security officer who detained the terrorist in the Bryansk Forest had a beard , and the man from the concert center had a shaved face.

Moreover, it is clearly visible that the security officer, unlike the concert goer, has hair on the temporal part of his head.

Another clue for the "detectives" is a watch with a black strap that they both allegedly have.

Is it because a watch with a black strap is a rarity nowadays?!

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Ukrainian sources reported that FSB officers allegedly blocked the exit from the hall, "were inactive" and almost "oversaw" the terrorist attack.

As "confirmation," the fakes showed a man in a blue sweater, supposedly a police officer.

That same person contacted the media today and said that he works as a builder and came to the concert with his daughter.

"We had seats on the balcony on the third floor. The fact that all kinds of pictures are drawn about me on the Internet is, of course, vile and arrogant. "I don't understand what words can be used to comment on this nonsense," said the man.

❗ We remind you once again that you should trust only reliable sources of information. Liberals, TsIPSO and GUR are now particularly active on the topic of the tragedy in Crocus.

Total fail on the deflection effort. And we're back to our regularly scheduled programming:

🔸👀The director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, said that the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow "was carried out with the aim of stirring up the situation in Russia."

💬"To stir up the situation, to create panic in society. You see what is happening on the combat contact line. The infamous, so-called counteroffensive, did not work for them," Bortnikov said, as reported by Ria Novosti.

✔️Bortnikov added that "the first results indicate the involvement" of Western secret services in the attack. "I think so. In any case, now we are talking about the picture we have available, it is general information,” said Bortnikov, answering the question whether there was a connection between the attack in Moscow and the intelligence of the USA, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

➖The director of the FSB underlined that the instigator of the attack has not yet been identified.

🐦‍⬛️🇹🇷 147 Daesh members arrested in Turkey

Turkish police arrested 147 supporters of the terrorist organization Daesh in 30 provinces.

In the past 10 months, 692 people suspected of involvement in Daesh were arrested. 😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

⚡️⚡️⚡️Islomov and his two sons, who sold the Renault car to the terrorists, as well as Kasimov, who rented out their apartment, knew about their intentions to commit a terrorist attack.

🔸❗️ The militants detained in the Russian Republic of Dagestan participated in financing and supporting the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall, the FSB reported.

The terrorist cell consisted of four people. They also planned a terrorist attack in Kaspiysk, immediately after which they intended to leave Russia, the agency notes. t.me/ConflictChronicles 🔸

Turkey detains 40 suspected ISIS members, with information from Moscow.

Earlier it was reported that Crocus City Hall terrorists were trained for 2 months in Istanbul. t.me/inessas1992🔸

HOLY SH*T…

Russia have arrested an accomplice involved in the Crocus City Hall terror attack.

This individual is allegedly involved in the financing of the attack.

Russia claim they now have confirmation the terrorists received financial backing from Ukraine.

Scary times… t.me/bioclandestine 🔸

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Russia's Investigative Committee: Significant amounts of cryptocurrency were transferred from Ukraine to the attackers of the Krokus concert hall

#Russia #Ukraine

🔸⚡️Those accused of the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall claim that their actions were coordinated by an unknown person via voice messages on Telegram, says the Russian Investigative Committee.

👀Furthermore, according to what Russian investigators reported based on confessions, the attackers had headed towards the Russian border with Ukraine to cross it and get to Kiev to obtain the promised monetary reward.

🔍The Russian Investigative Committee is currently investigating whether the Ukrainian secret services are involved in organizing and financing the terrorist attack.

🔸🇷🇺🇹🇯 Russian security forces, in collaboration with Tajikistan's special services, have apprehended nine individuals suspected of potential involvement in the recent terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall.

The detainees are also believed to have ties to the "Islamic State" extremist group, as reported by sources within the country's special services, Russian media reports.

"Nine residents of Vahdat district were detained for their connection with the perpetrators of the March 22 terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall and their connection with the IS terrorist organization," the agency's interlocutor said.

The media discovered a possible intermediary crypto-wallet in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall:

▪️The wallet on the Tronscan platform became active for the first time on March 13, and tokens worth $2.19 were received there. The number of this wallet appeared in one of the extremist channels within a day.

▪️The channel was run by an administrator with the nickname Mavlavi_56. The same user also administrated another Telegram channel, “Voice of Khorasan.” The latter was used to recruit terrorists who attacked Crocus.

▪️Activity began in the wallet on the day of the tragedy. 4 transfers arrive for $325, $550, $550 and $1100. The first one - for $325 - around 10 am (advance payment), the rest - from 21:30 to 22:30 Moscow time (1.5-2 hours after the first reports of the terrorist attack). Almost immediately, the amounts left the wallet further, in an unknown direction.

▪️If you add up all the transfers, you get $2525 or about 232 thousand rubles. The accused Shamsiddin said that they promised half a million for the terrorist attack and that only about half was transferred to the card.

A foreigner detained in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan confessed to supplying weapons to terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall in Mytishchi, near Moscow, according to a video released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)

Earlier in the day, the FSB said that foreigners detained in Dagestan participated in financing and providing perpetrators in the Crocus City Hall attack with terror means.

"I carried weapons for them — these guys who attacked Crocus City Hall in Moscow. I took weapons from Makhachkala to Mytishchi," the detainee said in a video.

🇷🇺 The Telegram channel that collected money through a crypto-wallet, allegedly used the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall, has been deleted by the app, a Sputnik's correspondent reports

When trying to log in to this channel, a "user not found" message appears.

The channel was hosted by a man under the nickname Mavlavi_56, who was also the administrator of the Daesh*-linked channel "The Voice of Khorasan."

*Terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

🔸❗️The Russian investigative committee has requested the arrest of another person involved in the case of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Yakubjoni Yusufzoda.

🔸❗️Russia will get to all those who benefited from and paid for the terrorist act in the Crocus City Hall, Putin says.

🐦‍⬛️🇹🇷 A couple of Tajiks and Kyrgyz nationals were detained in Turkey, who planned to carry out a terrorist attack in Istanbul on behalf of the Islamic State (banned in Russia)

😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

That pretty much covers our arrests and evidentiary timeline. But lest you think that early interference, and lack of (or additional) helpfulness was the end of it, here is a more complete listing.

BREAKING: Ukrainian spy chief Budanov threatens more terror attacks deep inside of Russia.

🔸🇷🇺 Bribes and negligence killed more people in Crocus than terrorists

According to a German construction expert, modern buildings of the same type as the Crocus, built in the current century in Europe, cannot burn down like the this Russian concert hall: physics will not allow it.

Analyzing the video of the fire, the experts noticed : the lights in the premises did not turn off and the emergency lighting did not turn on. What does this mean? This means that the emergency fire extinguishing system was dehydrated or not built in at all. If it worked as is customary in Europe, then in two minutes, 150-170 liters of water would be thrown out of special pipes in the ceiling for every square meter of the room. Such a blow can extinguish any fire.

But of course, with the lighting working, the injection of water would lead to a short circuit and the death of many people in the room. However, the transition to emergency lighting was not programmed, which means the fire extinguishing system did not work.

Second element. It is known that many people suffocated from carbon monoxide inside the building. There are already more victims of this kind than those killed by terrorist fire.

Nothing like this could happen in a certified building built to modern standards for this type of facility. Why? Because all such buildings are equipped with a forced ventilation system. These are windows or hatches that open automatically if the detector detects an increased level of carbon monoxide inside. Holes open in the roof and life-threatening gas escapes into the sky. This system, by the way, works without electricity, using compressed air.

And third, materials. The way the Crocus burned shows that cheap Chinese materials (glass wool, plastics, cable braiding, etc.) that are prohibited for use in public buildings were used in its finishing. Reason for the ban? Flammability. In Europe, they have long used non-flammable glass wool, plastics, etc. They, of course, are two or three times more expensive than their Chinese counterpart. But they have one advantage: they do not burn in a fire. And they don’t kill those who are inside.

It is not surprising that the Agalarov family never formally commissioned this very concert hall. As it became known, it is not listed as a properly registered capital construction project on the cadastral map of Rosreestr.

Apparently, the amount of bribes required to accept such a dangerous facility exceeded all reasonable limits, and for the Agalarovs, taking into account the above-mentioned monstrous violations of standards, it was cheaper to renew the status of a building under construction than to put it into operation.

As a result, most of the victims in Crocus died not at the hands of terrorists, but from the criminal negligence of the owners and regulatory authorities.

As a side note, the owner of the Crocus City Hall has been revealed to be an Azeri-Sephardic businessman named Aras Agalarov, who is a friend of the Azeri president and ex Russian president Medvedev. 🔗t.me/MihaAnarchyst/25171 🔸

(My take on the above: a great deal of it is perhaps true, I wondered myself at the deaths from fire/smoke. Two thoughts - based upon 30 years in commercial construction of buildings just like this one - 1) building codes differ from country to country. No design takes into account blocking of emergency exits by terrorists that I have ever seen, and 2) depending upon design criteria availability, some suppression or relief systems may have been disabled before the attack. I placed this here not because it had some/no merit, but because the time and venue for it are later. Intent was fairly evident.)

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇷 French journalist Anne Niva expresses her admiration for the Crocus terrorist attack:

However, it should be said that, if they are Ukrainians, it is a master move. I'm not saying they are, but if they're Ukrainian, that's awesome! 😡

🏴‍☠️🇹🇷🇷🇺In the story of the terrorist attack in the Moscow Crocus, there is at least one country with which the suspected terrorists have quite obvious connections.

This is Türkiye.

Before the terrorist attack, two suspects lived in hotels in the central districts of Istanbul, as well as in an apartment on the outskirts, writes the Turkish portal Yetkinreport.

We are talking about Faridun Shamsiddin, who published photos from Istanbul in February, and Murodali Rachabalizoda.

Rachabalizoda arrived in Istanbul on January 5 and checked into the Fatih Hotel, but left on February 21.

Shamsiddin arrived in Istanbul from Moscow on February 20, and checked into the same hotel the next day.

And on March 2, they both flew to Moscow.

Taking into account the rather long time spent in Istanbul and the date of departure to Moscow, we can assume a far from zero probability of the version that the suspects’ trip to Turkey could be connected with the preparation of a terrorist attack.

🇹🇷 IS ERDOGAN THE SNAKE? - Ex-MI6 intelligence officer Alastair Crook reveals the Turkish link to the Crocus City Hall terrorists.

ISIS-K (Islamic State - Khorosan Province) is a cover, because ISIS-K is not real. It was a parallel with ISIS, created by Western services. As Saudi Arabia stopped supporting mainstream ISIS because of the bad publicity that came from the actions of the jihadists. And so they had to come up with something...



Essentially, this is a corridor that goes from Turkey through northern Syria to Iran. And it was mainly aimed at infiltrating sabotage groups into Iran and some jihadists into Syria. Just to be clear, Turkey has a training base and has trained jihadists - some of them went to Ukraine, particularly the Tatars from Crimea, but there are others.



This is part, if you may, of the process that Erdogan is overseeing for a kind of pan-Turkic group to emerge in south Central Asia. It's just a funnel. It is also a source of mercenaries. And these 4 people who participated in Operation Crocus were clearly mercenaries. They were not jihadists - Crooke reveals.

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇹🇷 Is Turkey complicit in the attack? Russian media published incredible information about the massacre in Moscow

Turkey has been trying to negotiate peace in Ukraine for a long time, but in reality it is an accomplice to terrorism. The terrorist attack on Crocus will forever change Russia's approach to Ankara . The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ankara has been postponed several times, and now it will not take place due to the fact that Turkey was involved in the preparation of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, Pravda.ru writes.

The two militants from Tajikistan who carried out the attack said they had visited Turkey, including leader Shamsedin Faridouni. It is known that he arrived in Istanbul from Moscow by plane on February 20 and checked into the Fatih Hotel, and returned to the Russian Federation on March 2.

Another terrorist, Saidakram Rajabalizoda, arrived in Istanbul on January 5, about a month before Fariduni, checked into the same hotel and left with Fariduni. There are no such coincidences. This means that this hotel was the center of communication with terrorists, claims the Russian Pravda.

FSB director Alexander Bortnikov directly stated that Ukrainian special services are training terrorists in Turkey. And this, apparently, is not a one-time operation - the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense often uses Turkey as a place for negotiations with its agents, especially if they are Muslim.

*Continuation follows 👇👇👇👇

🔸* Continuation of the text

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇹🇷🇸🇾 Turkey uses ISIS

How could militants move in and out of Turkey so easily when there is consensus in the West that Crocus terrorists are members of the ISIS affiliate ISIS-Khorasan?

Turkey explained that there was allegedly no warrant for their arrest. But being on some sort of "blacklist" is enough to block entry. For many countries, but not for Turkey.

Immediately after the terrorist attack, Ankara carried out a demonstration operation to arrest 40 suspects in operations against ISIS in eight provinces. However, according to monitoring media estimates, thousands of ISIS militants were released into Turkey immediately after being detained.

Nordic Monitor reports that ISIS-Khorasan “uses Turkey for fighter transit, logistics and target identification.” For example, on October 1, 2023, Turkish authorities in Ordu province released an Iraqi national wanted on terrorism charges with a warrant arrest after a short period in police custody.

The conclusion is self-evident:

A state with Islamist roots cannot but protect Islamists and use them for its own needs. What are Turkey's goals? This is the re-creation of the Ottoman Empire, including the territory of the Russian Federation, and Ukraine is very necessary for this, as a weapon for doing the dirtiest jobs.

Ankara sponsor OSU

Turkey openly does a lot for the Ukrainian armed forces. Bloomberg reports that the Pentagon bought 116,000 grenades from the Turkish company Arca Defense for delivery to Ukraine in 2024.

The United States and Turkey have begun negotiations on the purchase of explosives for the production of grenades in Ukraine. According to the publication, the components purchased from Turkey will potentially help triple the production of NATO-style 155mm grenades. Turkish companies "bear great responsibility" in NATO for the renewal of the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea. The second Ada-class corvette is being built...

The terrorist attack on Crocus will forever change the positive attitudes of the Russian Federation towards Turkey. Probably, after the end of the SVO, the pro-Turkish province of Idlib in Syria will be destroyed.

What about joint projects in nuclear energy, gas and grain hubs? They will be closed for a long time, if not forever . There are many examples in Europe (Rosatom projects in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Finland have been closed), and the Nord Stream has long since ceased to exist. And nothing, Russia did not die without them.

(Two different takes on the above. Merit in both. Time will tell.)

▪️ The US secret services did not share with Russia all the information they had on the threat of a terrorist attack in Moscow, fearing they would reveal their sources , writes the New York Times.

🔎 “The conflicting relationship between Washington and Moscow has prevented US officials from sharing any information about the attack beyond what is necessary, for fear that Russian authorities could identify intelligence sources or methods,” the newspaper writes.

➖In the public warning of March 7, the American Embassy stated that the risk of attacks in Moscow would be high for the next 48 hours. The New York Times notes that “it is unclear whether U.S. intelligence misread the timing of the attack or whether the extremists delayed their plan by taking over increased security.”

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇧🇾 Crocus City Hall terrorists could be extradited and EXECUTED in Belarus through a legal loophole

Citizens of Belarus were also killed in Crocus. Therefore, Belarus has the same right to justice against those who committed this crime according to Russian State Duma MP Maria Butina.

Butina revealed that the Belarusian KGB and the Russian FSB are currently negotiating about it.

👍Well played.

Russia links Moscow attack to 'Ukrainian nationalists'; US rubbishes claim

Russia said Thursday it had evidence the perpetrators of last week's massacre at a concert hall outside Moscow were linked to "Ukrainian nationalists", a claim that the United States called nonsense.

❗️ The US is shielding those responsible for the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall, Biden’s office is intensifying work to form a distorted picture of what happened, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service states

According to the statement, the US State Department and intelligence services have been tasked with removing suspicions about the involvement of Ukrainian President Zelensky and his entourage in the terrorist attack.

🔸❗️The United States reportedly instructed members of the Russian non-systemic political opposition to inflate the topic and debunk the Russian authorities' attempts to use the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall near Moscow to justify the special military operation in Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service said.

💣 Illegal import of 27 homemade bombs from Ukraine thwarted by Russia's Federal Security Service



The perpetrator was apprehended. He indicated that the cargo was destined for Moscow.



☦️ The Orthodox Christian icons confiscated in the Pskov region concealed hexogen; the quantity of the explosive was sufficient to demolish a five-story building, according to an official from the Russian Interior Ministry.

◾ Ukrainian politician Dimitry Gordon reveals to have insider information about the ISIS terrorist activities in Russia:

- ... semi-classified or classified that I have allowed me to draw the following conclusion... I have these details, they will focus on Moscow and St. Petersburg, especially Moscow... Moscow will be drowned in blood. I'm not a prophet, I just know something. I say: Moscow will be drowned in blood.

◾How is it that US and Ukrainian authorities have so much insiders information about the terrorist attacks raises concerns about their direct involvement in the killings.

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦 The Biden administration assigned the State Department and American intelligence agencies the task of removing all doubts about Zelensky's involvement in the terrorist attack in Russia.

This was warned by representatives of the Russian foreign intelligence service. Other important statements:

The haste of the United States in assessing the terrorist attack in Crocus seems reckless to many in the West and suspicious in the East.

Kiev uses US intelligence satellite information when preparing terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation.

The terrorist attack on Crocus City became a direct "relative" of the mass rocket attacks and DRG attacks in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

So we will wrap this up with a listing of analysis, commentary, and continuing actions related to this event.

3/25/24 (Tom)



"planned by Nuland, approved at the White House."

🔸🇷🇺❌🏴❗️ — 🇷🇺 RIA Novosti quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin: We know whose hands carried out the terrorist attack in Crocus, the customer is interested.

🇷🇺❌🏴❗️ — 🇷🇺 RIA Novosti quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin: It is necessary to get answers to a number of questions whether radical Islamists really decided to strike Russia

According to him, it is absolutely clear that the terrible crime at Crocus is an act of intimidation; the question arises who benefits from this.

🔸I helped cover the Crocus City Hall massacre on Friday evening. I spoke about it for RT in the early hours of Saturday; not much sleep was had that night. What I saw on video alone will likely haunt me for a while, and I have seen things before.

Earlier this evening, Putin said that while the triggermen seem to have been Tajik Islamists, what Moscow wants to know is who ordered the hit. What's interesting is that the US and the EU insist that it had to be "ISIS Khorasan" and they're 100% certain — though, of course, they won't say how — that it's not Ukraine in any which way.

But if you listened carefully what Putin actually said, he didn't consider Kiev the ultimate culprit, but "those who have since 2014 waged war against our country using Ukraine as the cat's paw" (to use a less literal but more accurate translation).

The shrieks of "this wasn't Ukraine" are a tell. Confession through projection, made by people who suddenly seem very nervous after seeing a demonstration of what some hypersonic missiles can do. And realizing they don't have any, and lack the technology and the industrial base to make them,

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 "ISIS* or Ukraine? - Of course Ukraine!" , - Nikolay Patrushev answered the question of ŠOT who is behind the terrorist attack on Crocus

* Terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation.

⚡️ “ Kiev behind the terrorist attack”

💬Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolay Patrushev said that Ukraine was behind the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall.

🇷🇺 🇺🇸 Russia considers the US position on the investigation of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack to be "biased," says Foreign Ministry

"They exposed themselves. They also started screaming, not calling for an investigation, but began to put Ukraine out of harm's way. Their bias and involvement in this story are obvious. If it had not been there, the first statements would have been what they should have been, namely about the need for investigation, probe, presentation of facts," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the head of Russian's Federal Security Service (FSB) said the first information received from suspects in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack proves a Ukrainian trace.

He added that, while radical Islamists had prepared the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall, the Ukrainian special forces were involved in facilitating it.

Ukraine is behind the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

Official statement by the Investigative Committee of Russia:

"The initial results of the investigation into the attack at Crocus fully confirm the planned nature of the terrorists' actions, their meticulous preparation, and financial support from the crime's organizers, reports the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

As a result of interrogating the detained terrorists, examining the technical devices seized from them, and analyzing information about financial transactions, evidence of their connections with Ukrainian nationalists has been obtained.

The investigation has confirmed evidence of significant sums of money and cryptocurrency being transferred from Ukraine to the perpetrators of the act, which were used in the preparation of the crime.

Another suspect involved in the financing scheme of the terrorists has been identified and detained. The investigation will petition the court to impose the measure of detention."

ISIS-K and the CIA, an Afghan love affair

For decades the alleged leaders of Afghanistan's ISIS affiliate worked as security contractors for the US-puppet regime in Kabul and helped the CIA control the lucrative opium trade.

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 Migrants in the Russian Federation will begin to be tracked using a digital profile - Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Sergey Neverov

This measure will help the competent authorities to track the person who came to work.

"Where is he moving to, when his permits expire, where does he live, with whom?" Any transfer to another workplace, dismissal," added Sergej

🔸THE CROCUS ENDGAME

We should all be considering what could be, arguably, the prime Hypothesis ahead:

This is a Hegemon-approved unbearable provocation designed to force the Kremlin to unleash a decapitation strike against the whole Kiev regime.

ISIS-K is entirely a US intelligence construct

Whether in Russia, Afghanistan, Syria, or elsewhere, ISIS — and more specifically ISIS-K — are US footsoldiers deployed to destabilize theaters to advance US interests.

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇨🇳🇺🇸 Why the Chinese believe that the US is behind the terrorist attack in Moscow

While the whole world is waiting for Russia to reveal and announce the truth about the terrorist attack in Moscow, the "Voice of America" ​​published two articles pointing the finger at China for the spread of "anti-American conspiracy theories," writes the Chinese "Global Times."

The US first warned of a terrorist attack in Russia, and then confirmed the authenticity of the statement by the terrorist organization ISIS.

How can we not pay attention to the role of the USA in this act of terrorism? Even some Western media made assumptions about Washington's involvement in this act, as well as the relationship between Washington and extremist and terrorist organizations.

⏺ Read more HERE.

🏴‍☠️🇺🇦🇷🇺Russia has officially accused Ukraine of involvement in the terrorist attack at Crocus. This is stated in a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The investigative actions carried out by the Russian competent authorities indicate that the traces of the latest terrorist attacks lead to Ukraine. Russia has sent a demand to the Ukrainian authorities for the arrest and extradition of all those involved,” the statement said.

Russia also demands from Ukraine the arrest of the head of the SBU Malyuk, in connection with his statements about his involvement in the bombing of the Crimean Bridge and in the murder of a number of people in the Russian Federation (in particular Tatarsky).

The Russian Foreign Ministry threatens Ukraine with liability for “violation of obligations under anti-terrorism conventions.”

Russia issues an ultimatum to the Kiev regime immediately stop any support for terrorist activities and compensate for the damage caused to the victims

Ukraine denies to this moment any involvement in the terrorist attack at Crocus.

🔸❗️Russia handed Ukraine demands for arrest of those involved in the attack on Crocus City Hall and other terrorist attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry says

Moscow demanded that Kiev arrest the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Malyuk, who admitted that Ukraine had organized the blowing up of the Crimean bridge in 2022, the ministry added.

🇪🇺🇳🇱 🇷🇺 The terrorist attack in Crocus was planned and paid for by Ukraine - Dutch Member of the European Parliament Marcel de Graaf.

He wrote about this on the social network X. According to the politician, it was because of Kiev’s involvement that the “legend of propaganda paid for by Russia” appeared:

"Because we must continue to hate them because our children will soon have to die on the battlefield to protect the financial interests of the Western elite.”

💢 The terror attack in a Moscow suburb last week was indisputably orchestrated and enabled by Western powers. In many ways, there should be no surprise about this because the NATO proxy war against Russia was always essentially “unconventional” – or, more plainly, terroristic.

The timing of the move to deploy more outright acts of terrorism reflects the fact that the U.S.-led NATO proxy war in Ukraine is facing historic defeat, and hence Russia’s enemies are – by necessity – switching to unconventional terror tactics.

Only a week after the atrocity in which more than 140 people were shot dead by terrorist gunmen in a theater, it has been fairly well assessed who organized the mass murder of Russian citizens.

The trigger men may have been four individuals from Tajikistan but it seems all but certain that the masterminds behind the slaughter were the CIA and other Western intelligence agencies working in collusion with the Kiev NeoNazi regime.

The attempt by the United States and its NATO partners to create a false narrative about the Moscow terror attack only underlines their culpability and the depth of their depravity 🌀

💬 Read more in this week’s Editorial

🏴‍☠️ The terrorist attack near Moscow on March 22 in which 140 people were killed by four gunmen was claimed by a radical Islamist group. But the bigger picture indicates the assault was organized by the United States and its NATO allies.

For a start, the suspects were caught while fleeing to Ukraine, which implicates the Ukrainian regime and its NATO sponsors as the masterminds behind the atrocity.

The Western governments and media have been quick (one might add, too quick) to lay the blame entirely on the Islamic State network based in Afghanistan. The shooters may have professed allegiance to this network. But that is a charade to divert attention from the real culprits – the United States, NATO, and the Ukrainian fascist regime.

In this interview, Bruce Gagnon discusses the long and sordid history of Western states deploying terror groups claiming Islamist tendencies as a proxy for their regime-change operations and other dirty wars. This is despite Western declared aims of “fighting terrorism.”

Gagnon says the terror attack near Moscow was motivated by revenge of the United States and its NATO allies against Russia over the loss of the proxy war in Ukraine. It cannot be overstated how disastrous that defeat is for the NATO axis.

Not defeating Russia on the Ukrainian battlefield is forcing the Western imperialists to resort to terrorism and other dirty tricks which they know all too well.



🎞️ Watch the Interview



🎞️ Watch on YouTube



🐦‍⬛️🏴 It is interesting that the terrorist ISIS-K, banned in Russia, has only three enemies, which coincides with the main geopolitical enemies of the United States - Russia, Iran and China.

* IS-Khorasan (Islamic State of Khorasan Province - ISIS-K) is a terrorist group based in Afghanistan and operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

I know that's a little long but we are going for comprehensive on every shot now. The pace of our action is almost certain to make topic selection a bigger decision in the near future. At some point we might need to consider a more diverse newsletter format but until that day comes we'll just try for more bang for the dime any time we need to do that.

So other than the US and their usual trailing cohort, there's a lot of actual meeting of minds on the ISIS-K execution with a Ukrainian assist on behalf of the CIA (and possibly the State Department and/or MI6). I just know none of you are surprised - there is still only one playbook. The only real surprise is the seeming lack of passion in the media cover.

It's there but nowhere near the usual degree of stridency and vitriol at the opposing narrative. And the timing with the Julian Assange ruling is a seeming coincidence but I tend to doubt that. And that may be a large part of the reason that our media talking heads are being so uncharacteristically discreet on this topic. Plus the daily news from Israel is sucking in a lot of air.

Honestly, especially in light of Sunday's elections, the most important part of this accounting may be Turkey and the role Erdogan is playing right now. Also honestly, I’m having a little trouble with a reconciliation on that myself. What I don't forget are all the many meetings between him and Putin over the past 6-7 years. Both at Astana summits and at Sochi for unilateral ones. There actually was a planned but yet unscheduled Putin visit to Ankara upcoming. We will get a big clue about our understanding of President Erdogan and his intentions once that issue is resolved.

Well I hope that at least puts a bookend on our Crocus story for a while. Seems to be well in hand so far. How refreshing to be sure. Captures of gunmen within hours, significant further progress in days, nearly the entire picture in a week and a half. Western investigations never seem to measure up to that standard. Yet another item for that list.

Until next time…

