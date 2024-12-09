Two posts back I mentioned the evident tiredness of the narrative producers. We keep seeing the same scenes over and over. (And what again is the definition of insanity? Expecting different results!) And I just concluded a conversation about conventional thinking with a close friend that went like this:

🔸You kind of have to build it as you go. Just steer clear of conventional. It's as much about not accepting the given framework as disputing the data or information. Difficult to really explain because it's a process. A form of detachment. You decide it (whatever it is) means something different no matter what that may be. I let the what it may be come through intuition after observing and collecting data for a while. But just never accepting the given narrative is the biggest hurdle. From anyone, anywhere. Even those with the best intentions in the universe generally use conventional thinking in what they share and postulate.



Start training yourself to only select the most central element of the information you receive. Store that until you've got enough to rationally make another picture with it. Lather rinse repeat. Revise any that need that as new ones come in. But it is literally just training your brain to add a filtration system between data collection and conclusions. It is highly tempting to use other people's conclusions. After all it's their data, too.



But I think this war is bigger than just narrative warfare; it is truly thought processing warfare. They don't really care what you collect or what you believe, but they do care what you conclude (solidify into your worldview). That's why they give you so many sources that go down a million different roads to always reach one of only two viewpoints. As long as you pick any road and follow it you come out to one of their provided viewpoints. It's duality itself. Finding a way out of the duality box is probably imperative. It affects your energy like nothing else.🔸

We are all getting tired. Tired of the wars, the weasels, the widgets, and mostly the Wizards. And those are all getting tired, too. It shows in the repeat narratives that they can't seem to help resorting to utilizing. Exhibit D:

🔸Bloomberg, according to an informed source 🔹



It is possible that Assad is in Tehran, the capital of Iran. ↩t.me/YTHBR🔸

🇸🇾✈️💥 Plane crashed with Assad presumably on board



The Il-76T transport plane was able to take off shortly before the rebels took over the international airport in Damascus and was on its way to Lattakia. However, over Homs the plane began to turn and quickly lost altitude. Since then there has been no sign of life.



Residents of Al Suwayri (west of Homs, about 17 km north of the flight route) report the sound of an explosion. HTS claims to have intercepted the plane with air defense systems. They captured the crash site a few hours ago.



#Syria

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

🇷🇺💥🇸🇾✈️❓After the presumed shooting down of Assad's plane, there is now speculation about a potential Russian involvement. Similar to the shooting down of Prigoshin's plane by Russian air defense.



Previously, a video appeared of the relocation of Russian S-400 and Tor-M1 to the Hmeimim air base. This is located north of Basil al-Assad International Airport in the south of Lattakia, around 88 km from the site of the possible hit and thus within range of S-400.



In 2019, Russian air defense was also relocated to Hmeimim when the rebels threatened to advance towards Lattakia.



#Russia #Syria

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

➡️ Assad has left Damascus in a Russian IL-76T cargo plane, headed towards an unknown destination, possibly Russia – Reuters



Minutes later - 🇸🇾🚨⚠️The airplane just dropped from over 12,000 ft in altitude to 3,500 ft in just a few minutes just outside of Lebanese airspace north of Akkar.



🇸🇾⚡️- An explosion was reported in the village of Al-Suwayri, west of Homs.



🇸🇾⚡️- Unconfirmed reports of the plane allegedly carrying Bashar al-Assad being shot down / crashing in the area. ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

🔸🇸🇾 By the middle of the night, the entire power bloc decided to cease resistance and lay down their weapons, thereby marking the end of the Syria we all knew.



As for Bashar al-Assad, there is a version that during the night, the former president (power was transferred to Prime Minister Muhammad Ghazi al-Jallali) tried to flee, and the plane with him on board was shot down.



An Il-76T belonging to Syrian Air sharply changed course over Homs, began to descend and crashed near the village of As-Suweiri near the border with Lebanon.



The last message from the state agency SANA was that the President of Syria Bashar al-Assad is in the presidential palace and work is continuing. Needless to say, there was no one there at all?

#Syria

@rybar Original msg🔸

⚡️An Il-76 transport plane of the Syrian Air Force took off from Damascus a few minutes before terrorists seized the capital's airport.



According to some reports, former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was already on board.



The plane began to rapidly lose altitude and disappeared from radar in the Homs region, which is under terrorist control.



According to preliminary information, the plane crashed.

↩t.me/ForeignAgentIntel🔸

‼️🇸🇾 There is a 'very high probability' that Assad could have died in a plane crash - Reuters

▪️"Two Syrian sources said there was a very high chance Assad could have died in the crash, as data from the Flightradar website showed it was a mystery why the plane suddenly turned and disappeared from the map," the article said.

▪️"It disappeared from radar, maybe the transponder was switched off, but I think there is a high probability that the plane was shot down," one Syrian source said, without giving details.

↩t.me/ForeignAgentIntel🔸

https://caliber.az/en/post/assad-s-fate-in-question-as-syrian-plane-vanishes-after-taking-abrupt-turn🔸

🇸🇾⚠️ UPDATE on the possible crash of Assad's plane:



"Air radar has issued strange information about the plane that allegedly crashed with Bashar al-Assad.

The plane took off from Damascus airport at about 5 a.m. Moscow time. Judging by the flight path, the course was set for Ankara, where the plane was spotted several times in November.

It gained speed and altitude. But...at 05:28 in the Homs area, at a speed of 175 km/h, for a few seconds the air radar shows the altitude of the plane instead of 7 kilometers, - 0.

After that, the airliner makes a turn, sharply losing altitude and speed, until at 05:39 at an altitude of half a kilometer it completely disappears from the radar screens."



#Syria

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

🔸🇸🇾🙏 Reports that Assad plane was not brought down by terrorists, that he is alive and safe having left Syria.



🎙t.me/TheIslanderNews🔸

↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

🇷🇺🇸🇾⚡️ Bashar al-Assad resigns



— Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has decided to resign from his post, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

— The statement suggests that Assad is alive and in exile in Russia.



#Russia #Syria

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

🔸⚡️Syria's Bashar Assad and his family are in Moscow, Russia granted asylum to them - TASS, citing Kremlin sources

↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🇸🇾🔸🕌🔻🛩🔸🔥🔻👻

Apparently Assad is now gone (having survived dozens of previous precocious proclamations), which is the only thing remotely new about this narrative. From Prigozhin departing Moscow to Iran's mountains to Malawi's forests and now Narrative #4 in Syria, I submit that you are being told fairy tales where only the characters’ names have changed. The latest news of Assad being in Moscow is slightly different only in that they are admitting it this time. Maybe the alien agenda is about to intersect this one.

We still don't have any concrete evidence there wasn't a crash of this plane or that Assad ever even got on that one. Perhaps there's a time/space portal in the vicinity the plane flew through. There are so many holes in this story (just like the previous ones) that Switzerland would make cheese with it if possible. Now that Assad has popped up somewhere, this narrative will be dropped like it never happened, which is probably much closer to the truth.

All of that above, especially added to the other never completed narratives that we've seen, is why you should consider the opening somewhat seriously. Narrative paths are always about your chosen destination. Think about the inference embedded in so many dead ends. Someone doesn't want you to get somewhere - they want you lost in the digital forest. Either chasing mythical game or just missing out on something real.

Syria, as a composite narrative over this past week is very possibly part of something much, much bigger. I'm sure we are supposed to buy the story that the Syrian forces with supplemental assistance from allies Russia and Iran, were impotent to prevent this and all the fleeing and surrendering was just the best outcome that could be managed. If that's true I wonder where the opposing much less competing pipeline project ever found any developers much less backers.

Are these assorted US/Israel backed terrorist groups really ready to manage an entire country like Syria without exposing those mass hidden connections? Israel has already started an attack and invasion from the south. DC is preparing an occupying force to make sure ISIS is contained from the north. This all feels very much like a feint, in my opinion, with Syria as the tasty bait. Israel (and its proxy relationship, the US) is still saved for last. Making them spread out their assets into a larger territory makes sense to me. Creating a Syrian vacuum seems to be pushing that incentive forward. And I haven't forgotten all those Sochi Summits between Putin and Erdogan. They weren't planning tea parties. And Saudi seems to be closing ranks between those poles, too.

It's definitely a much more interesting war than the one we've been watching in Ukraine - which appears to be the mirror image of this Israel-Axis of Resistance one. And they've recently become somewhat blended. Let's take a look.

🔸💢 Wow it's almost as if Erdogan is sending the HTS guys off to die under the pretext of an offensive.



Remember when it was discovered that the Chinese did not impede the exit of Uighar terrorists on their way to fight in Syria?



Because their fate was certain.



Without US or Turkish air support, this is all Russia and Syria's to win or lose (and it's unclear who the US would support at first, but certainly at varying points it would be the SDF against HTS/TFSA (SNA) until it was the SNA against the HTS or against the SDF, that is, if the pro YPG faction is in power, they are now over 60% arabs). Rinse and repeat until the country is in ruins) Or whatever.



XF🔸

💢 🙈 Not Floresberg ↩⤴t.me/NewResistance🔸

🔸🇾🇪🇸🇾 Yemeni Houthis announce support for Bashar al-Assad:



"At the critical moment, all Arab states abandoned Palestine, except Syria under Bashar al-Assad, which supported and armed the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance. Despite enormous difficulties and temptations, Syria remains steadfast. Just as we supported Palestine, we will support those who supported it - loyalty remains the key to freedom."

- FRWL



https://x.com/zlatti_71/status/1864254126185455859?s=52 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🔸"AL-QAEDA IS ON OUR SIDE"



Of course it is.



In the massive Rent-a-Jihadi revamp now in Syria, one finds the Hillary-Obama-Blinken-Sullivan-Bibi-Turkish MIT barbarian hordes speaking all sorts of languages. There are Uzbeks galore, as well as Uighurs, and not a Syrian in sight.



It's no wonder this reptilian mercenary rainbow coalition has their sights on Aleppo - the oldest city in the world, a capital of Culture, and with a sizable Christian population.🔸

🔸I just finished a very comprehensive Syria column - started at 5.000 words, edited to a max of 2,000 - and recorded a podcast for the Lusophone diaspora about it, and just as I finished I saw this:



"Israel fears rebels, Iran militias will use war to get Assad's chemical weapons."



Massive propaganda in effect. The White Helmets are already at work preparing a chemical false flag op.



"Rebels" are Salafi-jihadis - "our" (US-NATO-Israel) bastards.



Iran "militias" are not even in Syria yet: those that already crossed the border from Iraq are specialists in fighting "our bastards."



Expect a major false flag ahead - to be blamed on Iran. ⤴↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

Terrorists in Syria use US technology, assistance from Ukraine with drones - Source



Members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front) have managed to capture Aleppo thanks to Ukrainian advisers who helped with drones, as well as the use of advanced US technology, including satellite navigation and electronic warfare systems, a source close to the Syrian special services told RIA Novosti.

"The militants of the terrorist group Nusra have no experience in using high technology, and it would not have been possible to master it without advisers from Ukraine, the Islamic Party of Turkestan and Syrian officers (who went over to the terrorists' side)," the source said.

The offensive operations were controlled using high technology provided by the Americans, the source said, adding that the Syrian army's communications were jammed by powerful electronic warfare systems during the offensive.

"The assault groups and drones were equipped with encrypted GPS devices and extensive use of artificial intelligence, so that the use and navigation of attack UAVs and kamikaze drones took place from a long distance," the source said.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🇸🇾🇺🇦🏴‍☠🇷🇺🇺🇳 Ukraine supported the attack on Aleppo and provided weapons to terrorists, Russia denounces at the UN



The permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, expressed his country's condemnation of the terrorist attack launched by the terrorist group "Hayet Tahrir Al-Sham" against the city of Aleppo, and denounced that terrorists in Syria receive support from the United States and its allies.



Nebenzia assured that the Ukrainian authorities supported the terrorists' attack on Aleppo and provided them with weapons.



"We have repeatedly denounced in the Security Council the presence of Ukrainian military personnel and intelligence advisers who equipped and trained the forces of the terrorist group Hayet Tahrir Al-Sham, and there are even deals between Ukraine and terrorists, either to recruit terrorists into the ranks of Ukrainian forces or to fight against the Syrians," he said. ↩t.me/Eurekapress🔸

Riding in on the backs of terrorists! Guess which media outlet is the first to report from Aleppo...



Hello, CNN! A quick interview with Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham - a UN recognized terrorist organization. Need any further convincing that the US is backing a coup in Syria?



#CNN #Terror ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

‼️🇸🇾🏴‍☠️In a few days of fighting, the jihadists captured the most important city of Hama, which they could not even dream of taking all 10 years of the war.



After the capture of Aleppo, the pro-Turkish gangs of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the SNA continued their offensive, capturing settlements one after another from the Syrian army that had forgotten how to fight and fled. Under the control of the militants, the military airport of the city, the local prison (3,000 convicts were released), they have already entered the center. A few hours ago, it became known that the army of Bashar al-Assad began to withdraw its forces from the city.

The aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces attacked the militants, but it was not enough to stop their offensive. HTS leader, Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, has already stated that their gangs entered the city.

The Syrian army also said it had withdrawn all troops from the city in order "not to put the lives of civilians at risk" and would continue fighting outside it

↩t.me/RVvoenkor🔸

— 🇸🇾 /🇮🇱 An FSA commander in an interview with the Times of Israel: "We are open to friendship with everyone in the region, including Israel. We have no enemies except the Assad regime, Hezbollah and Iran. We hope Israel will help us more."

If it wasn't clear enough the hand that arms the terrorists of HTS ↩t.me/lantidiplomatico🔸

Pepe Escobar: The Syria tragedy and the new omni-war



The geopolitical situation in West Asia is more complicated than ever, as conflicts and alliances intertwine. "Until recently, West Asia and Ukraine were two vectors of the standard hegemon modus operandi, which is to incite and unleash forever wars," says Sputnik columnist Pepe Escobar. Now, both regions are converging into what he calls an omni-war.



The main opposition to this "final confrontation" is Russia and Iran, backed by China, which "watches on the sidelines" as the true existential war will ultimately target them. However, the US-Israel alliance, along with neo-cons and revisionist Zionists, continues to push forward with destabilizing tactics.



Escobar points to Syria as a key battleground: "The total destabilisation of Syria, with heavy CIA-MI6 input, is a carefully engineered gambit to undermine BRICS and beyond." This instability is designed to disrupt the International North-South Transportation Corridor (INSTC), which involves Russia, Iran, and India - key BRICS players.



"The problem is that freezing the war in 2020 did not solve the 'moderate rebel' problem," Escobar writes, referencing the resurgence of jihadist factions backed by NATO intelligence. As Syria faces increasing fragmentation, the US continues to exploit divisions with disastrous consequences for the region.



Escobar draws historical parallels, invoking Xenophon's account of an "Anabasis" expedition. The endless wars in West Asia feel like a modern-day version, where armies and mercenaries continually engage in conflicts that seem impossible to resolve, as Syria remains trapped in an eternal cycle of war.



In this ever-evolving struggle, Escobar contends that the BRICS nations have yet to fully grasp the lessons of Bandung in 1955, where the Non-Alignment Movement was neutralized. "You can't beat a pitiless hegemonic hydra with flower power," he concludes, underscoring the difficulty of confronting a hegemonic force without cohesive, coordinated resistance.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🔸President Trump: Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have totally taken over numerous cities, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, obviously preparing to make a very big move toward taking out Assad. Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss there of over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years. This is where former President Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in. But now they are, like possibly Assad himself, being forced out, and it may actually be the best thing that can happen to them. There was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia, other than to make Obama look really stupid. In any event, Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!



🔗 ↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

JUST IN: 🇷🇺🇸🇾 Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says the Syrian people have become a "subject of another geopolitical experiment."



Do you agree?

↩t.me/BRICSNews🔸

🔸Last Thursday morning, the Syrian Central Bank was emptied of all its foreign currency and gold stocks and transferred to the Syrian coast. ↩t.me/YTHBR🔸

https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/fc/70/8b/fc708b213f03b6443a8ccf574764f5cd.png?width=568🔸

https://x.com/mylordbebo/status/1865712802096161032?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

https://x.com/mylordbebo/status/1865641063869726868?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

This is the more likely option. But why? https://x.com/aware_wanderer/status/1865668784574308669?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

We are missing some key info for all this to make sense. https://x.com/mylordbebo/status/1865630687757230397?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

Satanyahu is a mad man https://x.com/globeeyenews/status/1865771719249834222?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ

⤴↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

#URGENT

🇸🇾❌🇸🇾❗️ — Pro-FSA media says that Damascus has been captured!



The Syrian Arab Republic is officially dead!



https://fxtwitter.com/SyriaNewsFr/status/1865573596111761747🔸

🔸🇸🇾🎙❗️ — Syrian Rebel media claims that a New Transitional Syrian government is set to broadcast a statement on all radio and TV channels imminently, announcing the end of the Assad family's rule over Syria!🔸

🔸🇮🇱❌🇸🇾🇸🇾 — Israel Channel 12 reports that IDF forces occupied multiple positions inside Syria in the border area with Israel following the collapse of Syrian Government



https://fxtwitter.com/N12News/status/1865615798863012348🔸

🇸🇾❌🇸🇾❗️— Syrian state television broadcast the statement announcing the overthrow of Bashar Assad.

⤴↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

Assi Square and Faith Temple, these people are celebrating. ↩pvt_acct🔸

↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

🔸THE ART OF THE - SYRIAN - DEAL



Old-school former Deep State high-level source. Never failed me:



"There was a deal. Washington gets to do what it wants in the Middle East, Russia gets Ukraine. The new Washington has shown exceptional skill."



Facts will confirm it - or not. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🔸⚡️Official statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry on the situation in Syria.

"Bashar al-Assad, after negotiations with the opposition, gave orders for a peaceful transfer of power and left Syria.

Russia did not participate in the negotiations. The military at Russian bases in Syria are on heightened combat alert, and there are currently no threats to their safety."

#Сирия🔸

🔸Also this



Moscow is in contact with all Syrian opposition groups amid the escalation in that country.

/Russian Foreign Ministry/

#Сирия

⤴↩t.me/new_militarycolumnist🔸

🔸What I heard today that made the most sense to me was that there was a deal: leave Syria to the US and Ukraine is left to Russia. Completely unconfirmed etc but it would be a hypothesis that would make the absolutely incredible synchronization with the Q drop 298 make sense to me. ↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸#BREAKING

🇸🇾❌🇮🇱 — Netanyahu announces collapse of 1974 "disengagement" agreement on the Golan🔸

🔸#BREAKING

🇮🇱🇮🇱❌🇸🇾 — Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army:

➡️Starting tonight, the battle front will move to Syria.



➡️From tonight we will start fighting on the Syrian front and we will not allow anyone to reach our borders.

⤴↩https://t.me/GeoPWatch🔸

🇸🇾🕊🇸🇾🇸🇾 — The former Assad Government's Prime Minister, Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali, leaves his home and heads to a hotel in Damascus to hand over power to the leadership of the HTS-led "Military Operations Department". ↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

🅅🄾🄻🅄🄽🅃🅰️🅁🄸🅂🅃 🄼🄴🄼🄴🅂 ↩t.me/volmemes🔸

🔸Jordanian politician Nabil Al-Atoum 🔹



Negotiations are underway with the Russians to hand over Bashar al-Assad. Moscow is holding Assad at the Hmeimim base.🔸

🔸Pentagon 🔹



“We will stay in eastern Syria to prevent ISIS from returning.”🔸

🔸🇹🇷Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan 🔹



All Syrian opposition groups should unite and an inclusive administration should be established. Türkiye attaches great importance to Syria's national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We do not know where Assad is. He is probably outside Syria.🔸

🔸🇹🇷Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan 🔹



There are legitimate opposition Kurdish groups in Syria. These Syrian groups can be included in the new process. However, we cannot accept the PKK/YPG's involvement in the process. The PKK/YPG is not Syrian anyway. It is made up of foreign fighters like DAESH.🔸

Zionist forces have been targeting several areas in southern Syria and the Mezzeh military airfield with airstrikes. The strikes are mainly targeting ammunition and weapons depots.🔸

🔸Iraqi government 🔹



We respect the free will of all Syrians and confirm non-interference in Syrian internal affairs.🔸

🔸Al Jazeera:

The Israeli army occupied Mount Hermon in Syria without encountering any resistance.🔸

Unknown assailants set fire to the building of the "Immigration and Passport Authority" in order to spread chaos in the capital Damascus. It was Assad's thugs who burned down the Immigration and Passport Authority building according to sources.🔸

🔸Elite forces and law enforcement units affiliated with the Military Operations Department are entering Damascus to secure and ensure security.🔸

🔸Israel Channel 12:



Israeli forces have entered 14 km deep into Syrian territory.🔸

Radio and Television building in the Syrian capital Damascus.🔸

🔸The United States Military has issued a warning to SNA and HTS not to encroach on SDF/PKK areas in Deir Ez Zor and Raqqa, including the Western Bank of the Euphrates River.🔸

🔸According to Al Jazeera zionists hit the Mezzeh airbase, the Kafr Sousa suburb of Damascus, and at a central square in the capital which includes intelligence and customs headquarters.🔸

Zionist airstrikes destroying the Mezzeh Air Base in Syria.

⤴↩t.me/YTHBR🔸

🔸🇮🇱❌🇸🇾 — Saudi Al-Hadath media reports:

The IDF took control of the Syrian Hermon post, after Assad's army withdrew from it.

➡️This is the highest mountain in Israel, huge parts of it got occupied in 1967, highest point of the mountain is in the Syrian controlled parts, which seems to have been captured now by Israel.🔸

🔸#BREAKING

🇮🇱🇮🇱❌🇸🇾 — Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army:

➡️Starting tonight, the battle front will move to Syria.



➡️From tonight we will start fighting on the Syrian front and we will not allow anyone to reach our borders.

⤴↩t.me/GeoPWatch🔸

🇮🇱🇸🇾💥 Israeli warplanes targeted Damascus moments ago! ↩t.me/waffairsblog🔸

🇷🇺🇸🇾 Putin 2017: "If the terrorists raise their heads again", the Russian army will "deal them blows like they have never seen before" from the bases in Tartus and Khmeimim.



2024: The Russian Navy withdraws disguised as an exercise from Tartus and the ground troops including air defense with transport aircraft from Khmeimim.



For nine years there were Russian military bases in Syria, the "PMC Wagner" only became known because of Syria (e.g. conquest of Palmyra or various war crimes). Now Russia is actually losing its entire presence in the Middle East as well as the logistical center for its bases in Africa.



#Russia #Syria

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

🇮🇱🇸🇾 The IDF has taken control of the Syrian part of Mount Hermon after Assad's army withdrew from there.



Netanyahu also announces the collapse of the 1974 "disengagement" agreement on the Golan.



I have ordered the army to take over the buffer zone with Syria and the adjacent command posts



#Israel #Syria

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

🇸🇾🇮🇱❗️Urgent warning to residents of southern Syria in the following villages and towns:

🔴Ofaniya

🔴Quneitra

🔴Al-Hamidiyah

🔴Al-Samadania Al-Gharbia

🔴Al-Qahtaniyah



"The fighting in your area forces us, the Israeli army, to deploy and we have no intention of harming you.

For your safety, you must stay in your homes and not leave the house until further notice."



#Israel #Syria

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

🇮🇱🇸🇾 Israeli air strikes destroy the Mezzeh air base in Syria near Damascus



#Israel #Syria

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

🔸❗️4000 year old Damascus has fallen. One of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities and certainly the oldest capital. Aramean, Assyrian, Greek, Roman, even Persian, Byzantine, Arabic, Ottoman, French, and finally what it has always been - Syrian. A bulwark against the Kingdom of Israel, conquests by the Mongols, the Crusaders. The very embodiment of the history of the Middle East.



Fourth holiest city in Islam. Long one of the most important Christian centres. A hub for trade with the east and the desert. A crossroads - Africa, Arabia, Persia and the far east, Constantinople/Istanbul and Europe. A symbol of tolerance of religious and cultural diversity - Christians, Sunnis, Shiites, Alawites, Jews.



But also a symbol of endurance, millennial resistance and adaptation. Until this week.



Corruption, poverty and incompetence. Heads in the sand.



Now Damascus has been taken by an unholy alliance.

Jihadist pawns of the CIA and MI6.

Erdogan and his neo-Ottoman dreams.

Bibi forging his Greater Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates.

American dollars buying the "allegiance" of the remains of the Syrian army.



May God have mercy on the innocent Syrian people in the coming days, weeks and months.



⚡️ t.me/Two_Majors🔸

It is a mistake to be celebrating the downfall of Assad. We should take the situation as it is. What comes next could be much worse for America. Must remain vigilant.



- Ezra Cohen ↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

Little history lesson, anyone? US strikes 75 ISIS camps in Syria after fall of Assad’s government



That’s as CENTCOM announced that it will hold all groups accountable if they partner with ISIS in Syria.



The group Washington is celebrating for the coup - HTS - was founded in 2011 as Jabhat al-Nusra, a then direct affiliate of Al Qaeda. Guess who was involved in its formation?? Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi... the former leader of... ISIS.



Oops.



#History ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🔸Washington Post, according to a US official 🔹



The US will remove HTS from the list of terrorist organizations.🔸

🔸UK Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs Pat Mcfadden 🔹



London may consider removing Hayat Tahrir al-Sham from its terror lists.🔸

The new Syrian flag at the Syrian Embassy in Moscow was shown to the public.🔸

🔸Zionist Army Radio, citing Major General Noam Tibon 🔹



"Israel is very interested in establishing a Kurdish state in Syria." ⤴↩t.me/YTHBR🔸

🇹🇷🚕🇸🇾 — Photos are reportedly from the Turkish Syrian borders, according to reports thousands of Syrians are returning to Syria following the regime's fall🔸

🇵🇸🤝🇸🇾 — Hamas released an official statement regarding the Fall of Assad: [click to expand]

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas congratulates the brotherly Syrian people on their success in achieving their aspirations for freedom and justice. We call on all components of the Syrian people to unite their ranks, further their national cohesion, and rise above the pains of the past.



We, in the Hamas movement and our Palestinian people, stand firmly with the great Syrian people, and we affirm the unity of Syria and the integrity of its territories, and respect for the Syrian people, their will, independence, and political choices.



The brotherly Syrian people, with all their spectrums, national unity, and the spirit of brotherhood and tolerance, are capable, God willing, of overcoming all challenges and passing through this critical stage, in a way that achieves goodness, development, security, stability and prosperity for Syria and its dear people, so that Syria can continue its historical and pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance to achieve the goals of their just cause, and to consolidate Syria’s leadership role at the level of the Arab and Islamic nation, and at the regional and international levels.



We, in the Hamas Movement, condemn in the strongest terms the repeated brutal aggression of the Zionist occupation against Syrian lands, and we categorically reject any Zionist ambitions or plans targeting our sister Syria, its land and its people.



May God protect Syria, Palestine and the entire nation from all harm.



Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas ⤴↩t.me/GeoPWatch🔸

⬆ 🔸The important question is. Will some people take the announcement of Hamas seriously or will they continue to sleep. It's their choice. But it became clear who was playing what kind of game. ↩t.me/YTHBR🔸

(Certainly strange places to be storing terrorist flags at just the right time!)

Israel fears that weapons and missiles will fall into the hands of terrorists — RT Middle East Bureau Chief Maria Finoshina



#IDF ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🇸🇾🔸🇹🇷🔻🇺🇸🔸🇮🇱🔻🇮🇶

I get the same selling a movie vibes for this narrative that I get for all of them. Only with double or triple scoops. But there's little doubt that this is an advancing narrative. Maybe our non plane crash (this time) is heralding a new era in the bigger narrative war. Finally, a sense that Act III is perhaps tantalizingly close to beginning.

Nothing is truly as it seems. That has always been true to varying degrees. But now it is true to most every degree. Keep your Awakening eyes open but most of all your heart. It never lies; only you can make your consciousness ignore or override it. This is the time untold generations of human souls have been waiting for. We are the living witnesses, though. For a reason. You, me, we - have the right stuff. Time to make sure all the polishing and cleaning is done. Kit all accounted for and in tip top shape.

We may just be entering Dragonstone Castle on our eventual way to the Battle of Winterfell. A lot has happened but even more is in the script than we realize.

Balerion and Cersei

Share