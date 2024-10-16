We've already seen other people give us status updates regarding travelling through the time of Revelations. I'll link to those at the end. But in another chat yesterday, the next disaster to appear was being speculated upon and I penned a quick quip listing four of the plagues of Egypt at the time of the Exodus.

But as is wont to happen when I'm not otherwise productively occupied, it sparked a hunt for the 10 plagues. And then theories on whether those were in play. I never followed Juan O. Savin but he used to be an occasional guest on Jetson White's YT channel so I had seen/heard him a few times. One thing that stuck was the description of this time as a crossing the river experience to a Promised Land. Recreation of the Biblical Exodus story.

So today I'm using some of our recent peeks through veils and the classic list to see where we might stand on such a basis. First thing I did was get the list.

This is what the LORD says: By this you will know that I am the LORD: With the staff that is in my hands I will strike the water of the Nile, and it will be changed into blood. The fish in the Nile will die, and the river will stink and the Egyptians will not be able to drink its water.

Exodus 7:17–18[9]

Well we have had numbers of reports of these occurrences all over the world.

🔸Rivers Turning Red All Over The World As Biblical End Times Prophecy Fulfilled

Fact checked by The People's Voice Community

February 25, 2018 Baxter Dmitry

Reports of rivers, rain and bodies of water turning red all over the world have shocked Biblical scholars who warn the phenomenon is a sign we have reached the end times as prophesied in the Book of Revelations.

Rivers in China, Russia, Lebanon, and the Netherlands, as well as bodies of water in the United States, Australia and Sri Lanka, have all turned blood red recently, as reported by reputable news outlets, leaving scientists and experts baffled.

The Molchanka River in the city of Tyumen, Russia, turned red overnight, leaving locals concerned about the quality of their drinking water – and also concerned we have entered the end times.

Officials in western Siberia have not yet released the results of a barrage of tests on samples taken from the river, but state-owned news agency Itar-Tass has labelled the incident a “Biblical bombshell”.

And it’s not just Russia. In Nootdorp, in the Netherlands, canal water has turned a deep red, leaving locals puzzled. The phenomenon has prompted some to remember Biblical prophecies of water turning to blood.

“It looks like red wine,” remarked Nootdorp resident Mark Ruder to the Netherlands’ Telstar Online. “It is probably an algae,” Ruder speculated, “but in our region that just does not happen.”

David Dilling, an American living in the Netherlands who captured the odd phenomenon on video, however, described the canal waters as turning a “blood-red, biblical color.”

From 2020

🔸Rivers, Ponds And Even Rains Turn Red All Over The World

Published

May 20, 2020

Reports that rivers, rains and ponds turn red around the world have shocked biblical scholars who warn that this phenomenon is a sign that we have reached the end of time, as predicted in the Book of Revelation. One photographer described the reddened Nahal-Alexander River as “the biblical bloody plague in Egypt.” The Alexander River flows across the entire width of Israel, from the hills of Nablus in the West Bank to the sea. This river is loved for its wildlife and beauty, but in recent weeks it looks filled with blood. …

And there were a few TG posts I think from last year that were continuations of the theme but the only one I could find readily was about wine spilled in Portugal. But I think those probably suffice.

(1st) Rivers run red. ✔

This is what the great LORD says: Let my people go, so that they may worship me. If you refuse to let them go, I will plague your whole country with frogs. The Nile will teem with frogs. They will come up into your palace and your bedroom and onto your bed, into the houses of your officials and on your people, and into your ovens and kneading troughs. The frogs will go up on you and your people and all your officials.

—

Exodus 8:1–4

Well, we haven't seen the amphibian versions yet. But I believe we've seen nearly seven extreme years worth of Pepes and Groypers. This relates the story only partially included here. The link to the original is broken; I haven't tested all the others.

This article was written by A.T.L. Carver. You can find the original article on his blog post here . My goal was to duplicate and share this work so as to reach as many people as possible. It is for this reason that this page is not monetized on my website.

THE REAL STORY BEHIND HILLARY CLINTON’S “CARTOON NAZI FROG” WILL BLOW YOUR MIND

I’ll cut right to the chase:

Pepe the Frog isn’t a white nationalist symbol.

Pepe the Frog isn’t a harmless meme propagated by teenagers on the internet.

Pepe the Frog is, in fact, the modern-day avatar of an ancient Egyptian deity accidentally resurrected by online imageboard culture.

Does that sound like the most b@tsh#t crazy thing you’ve ever heard?

Strap in, friendo. You’re in for one hell of a ride.

UPDATE 11/9/16: Well memed, America, well memed. A post-election follow-up to this article has been added here.)

When Memes Collide: The Origins of Pepe the Frog

The precise origins of Pepe the Frog are, like all imageboards memes, obscure and unimportant.

All you really need to know is that sometime around 2010, a sad-looking cartoon frog began to trend among posters on 4chan.org and similar “underground” imageboards.

Shortly after, the age-old piece of online vernacular used to express laughter—”LOL”—fell out of favor on these sites.

In its place a new slang term of synonymous meaning rose to common use: “KEK.”

The origins of this trend are much more important. It comes from an odd technicality involving the Korean language and the popular video game World of Warcraft.

Keep that in mind for later.

And so, just like that, two seemingly unrelated elements that would later give life to a deity were arranged in piecemeal fashion. But they remained dormant for several years, up until…

Donald Trump and the 2016 Election

By this time, Pepe the Frog had become the unofficial mascot for 4chan’s political discussion board (a highly despised corner of the Internet fittingly entitled “Politically Incorrect”).

/Pol/ is a place where the unspoken outsiders of Millennial culture gather en masse. Here you’ll find the lonely and depressed, the socially inept, the generational dropouts, and all shades of disenfranchised youth—every one of them united with an unshakable underdog mentality that pervades the forum’s every kilobyte.

To call this place a “white nationalist” or “alt-right” message board is categorically incorrect. /Pol/, above all else, is place where our society’s status quo is mercilessly challenged. It’s a melting pot for well-meaning free thinkers and misguided mad men alike.

It is a place of chaos. …

(2nd) Biblical level plague of frogs. ☑

And the LORD said [...] Stretch out thy rod, and smite the dust of the land, that it may become lice throughout all the land of Egypt. [...] When Aaron stretched out his hand with the rod and struck the dust of the ground, lice came upon men and animals. All the dust throughout the land of Egypt became lice.

—

Exodus 8:16–1

This one is a little tricky. We did have international headlines on bedbugs in Paris, though. But I don't necessarily consider that as on point as other translations use gnats instead of lice. So turning the dust of the earth into biting bugs from the earth. Fleas maybe.

Or there's a computer bug tracking program called GNATS. Maybe it goes berserk or haywire in a mass hacking event. But nothing to suggest a past event.

So we'll hold off on awarding a Lice checkmark for now. (3rd)

The fourth plague of Egypt was of creatures capable of harming people and livestock. Exodus states that the plagues only came against the Egyptians and did not affect the Hebrews. Pharaoh asked Moses to remove this plague and promised to grant the Israelites their freedom. However, after the plague was gone, Pharaoh refused to keep his promise, as his heart was hardened by God.

Various sources use either "wild animals" or "flies”.

Another one that is a bit tricky. We did have a report of a wild boar upsetting the IDF recently. But the KJV uses flies, so I'm thinking that Bill Gates' vaccine delivery mosquitoes fit the bill very well.

BILL GATES,’ CREATED A ‘WORLD MOSQUITO PROGRAM’, PAID FOR BY GAIN OF FUNCTION

covid-19, disclosure, politics by paradigmshyft13September 3, 2023

Billionaire Bill Gates funds the world’s largest mosquito factory in Medellin, Colombia – which is part of the World Mosquito Program – and releases “thousands” of altered mosquitoes per week using gelatin capsules, drones, and motorcycles.

(4th) Swarms of flies. ☑

This is what the LORD, the God of the Hebrews, says: Let my people go, so that they may worship me. If you refuse to let them go and continue to hold them back, the hand of the LORD will bring a terrible plague on your livestock in the field—on your horses and donkeys and camels and on your cattle and sheep and goats.

—

Exodus 9:1–3

I don't think this one even needs an explanation here, but bird flu medical mania has been having penguins in Chile to chickens, pigs, and cows all over the US killed. And threatening in the UK. For two years now.

(5th) Pestilence to farm animals. ☑

Then the LORD said to Moses and Aaron, "Take handfuls of soot from a furnace and have Moses toss it into the air in the presence of Pharaoh. It will become fine dust over the whole land of Egypt, and festering boils will break out on men and animals throughout the land."

—

Exodus 9:8–9

One word: Mpox.

(6th) Boils. ☑

This is what the LORD, the God of the Hebrews, says: Let my people go, so that they may worship me, or this time I will send the full force of my plagues against you and against your officials and your people, so you may know that there is no one like me in all the earth. For by now I could have stretched out my hand and struck you and your people with a plague that would have wiped you off the earth. But I have raised you up for this very purpose, that I might show you my power and that my name might be proclaimed in all the earth. You still set yourself against my people and will not let them go. Therefore, at this time tomorrow I will send the worst hailstorm that has ever fallen on Egypt, from the day it was founded till now. Give an order now to bring your livestock and everything you have in the field to a place of shelter, because the hail will fall on every man and animal that has not been brought in and is still out in the field, and they will die. [...] The LORD sent thunder and hail, and lightning flashed down to the ground. So the LORD rained hail on the land of Egypt; hail fell and lightning flashed back and forth. It was the worst storm in all the land of Egypt since it had become a nation.

—

Exodus 9:13–24

This one is also a bit tricky. We've seen floods in places like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Greece, Germany, New York, the Appalachian Mountains of the American southeast, and China among others due to both atypical and more usually occurring torrential rains. But no significant hail or fiery versions at least. But we did have a flurry of activity some years back on snowballs that could be ignited and burned. Let's take a look.

Conspiracy Theorists Are Burning Snow to Prove It's Fake

Spoiler: It's not. But the science is still cool.

February 22, 2021

Some people are lighting snowballs on fire because they think snow is fake.

This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s just a common scientific process called sublimation. The “triple point” is where all three phases of a substance can all exist.

Unprecedented winter storms in southern states have made those most affected by the weather pretty tense over the last week. But we can’t say we saw this one coming: New viral videos show TikTok users holding lighters to T to stoke conspiracy theories about “fake snow” they say has been seeded by—wait for it—global environmental philanthropist and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates.

Yeah. It’s a lot. …

https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a35590304/conspiracy-theorists-burning-snow-viral-tiktok-videos/🔸

Here's Why Snow Turns Black if You Burn It

February 19, 2021 by Lizzy Rosenberg

A year in quarantine has created ample time for science experiments — some of us have been making sourdough bread, others have been creating homemade "slime," and with the never-ending snow that's hit much of the U.S., a handful of us are burning snow. While one would probably think the snow simply melts, many have noticed that holding a lighter underneath a snowball sometimes turns the snow black.

If you're one of many wondering why snow turns black when you burn it instead of simply melting, we've conducted an experiment — grab some gloves, and prepare for a quick, cold weather science lesson. …

Here's why your snowball is turning black when lit on fire — no conspiracies included.

For many years now, scientists have been working to debunk the myth that the snow is actually burning. According to NBC 25 News, the black color is actually coming from the lighter, as the butane, lighter fluid, or solid fuel (if you're using a match) emits soot which accumulates on the snow's surface, creating a dark film. The chemicals can also give off a nasty smell, because, well, they're chemicals.

If you do the same thing to a clear glass, the same thing will happen: a layer of butane or lighter fluid will accumulate on the glass. And we promise — isn't because the glass is toxic. …

You guys know I'm not a science nerd. That all sounds quite reasonable. Except for the explanations about melting. I can agree putting a snowball in direct contact with a gas or chemical flame might cause sublimation. And that soot from the flame source wind up concentrating on the diminishing surface of the snowball. But I tried this two years ago. Snow turned black really fast and didn't melt. But then I pulled the flame source back incrementally to see what would happen. The blackening lessened but the snow still never melted. At some point the heat from the flame should have moderated to a temperature that would melt the snow not sublimate it. So I stand less than 100% convinced on that one. But it still isn't flaming hail stones that kill man and beast. So we'll continue on. (7th)

This is what the LORD, the God of the Hebrews, says: 'How long will you refuse to humble yourself before me? Let my people go, so that they may worship me. If you refuse to let them go, I will bring locusts into your country tomorrow. They will cover the face of the ground so that it cannot be seen. They will devour what little you have left after the hail, including every tree that is growing in your fields. They will fill your houses and those of all your officials and all the Egyptians—something neither your fathers nor your forefathers have ever seen from the day they settled in this land till now.

—

Exodus 10:3–6

Locusts is pretty easy, I think. Just earlier this year at eclipse time we were having an epic occurrence of billions of cicadas.

NEW - U.S. to face extremely rare “cicada-geddon” as two generations of over 100 trillion cicadas will emerge together for the first time since 1803, weeks after the April 8th solar eclipse.



https://www.disclose.tv/id/fiotc4eees/

Billions of cicadas are about to emerge, creating a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle

Two large broods of cicadas in the Midwest and southeastern U.S. are set to surface simultaneously—something that hasn't happened in over 200 years.

ByAyurella Horn-Muller

March 14, 2024

(8th) Locusts. ☑

Then the LORD said to Moses, "Stretch out your hand toward the sky so that darkness will spread over Egypt—darkness that can be felt." So Moses stretched out his hand toward the sky, and total darkness covered all Egypt for three days. No one could see anyone else or leave his place for three days.

—

Exodus 10:21–23

Obviously we haven't seen this exact kind of darkness. We could spend days exploring all the potential meanings that might exist for 21st C. darkness. We have already explored one fairly deeply - communication blackouts. And most of us know there are times in scriptural writing when day doesn't necessarily mean a 24 hour stretch. In Revelations for example the phrase “time, times, and half a time” is often described as 12, 24, and 6 months. The days in Genesis might have been eons. So keeping time as being flexible let's look at the Trump/patriot following ejection from Twitter as a potential candidate for this event.

Following the mid January 2021 incident of Trump being banned from Twitter and then Elon Musk bought the platform later that year, he reinstated the account in mid November 2022. Trump made one tweet on August 24, 2023 - his mugshot (heard around the world!). But his actual return to the platform with regular posting was on August 12 of this year.

A span very close to 3-1/2 years from the initial ban. Not every patriot account was eventually restored but a lot of them were. In a span of composite time than would average about three years.

Could three years of composite ejection from Twitter/X correspond to those three days of darkness? Of course, there's no way to be certain. But I have a feeling that the “darkness” whenever it comes will not be this more traditional definition of no sun or moon for 72 consecutive hours, but one having to do with power and/or communications.

We won't put a checkmark here but it's not out of the realm of possibility. (9th)

Last one!

This is what the LORD says: "About midnight I will go throughout Egypt. Every firstborn son in Egypt will die, from the firstborn son of Pharaoh, who sits on the throne, to the firstborn of the slave girl, who is at her hand mill, and all the firstborn of the cattle as well. There will be loud wailing throughout Egypt—worse than there has ever been or ever will be again."

—

Exodus 11:4–6

Firstborn son is important because historically he has been the legal heir. They could practically not be disinherited. So I believe that is the standard we should be using here. However, the lower classes - trades, laborers and shopkeepers - aren't generational family businesses as much any more. The people in this movie who are considered the owners of everything aren't visible human specimens. So for practical purposes we would naturally assign those roles to the most visible and highest layer of control. Let's just call them government officials (our Pharaohs) regardless of what titles they actually use.

But our government officials have devised ways of keeping everything or merely transferring sufficient necessary assets to the next layer of officials. It's highly likely that just like Hollywood actors and music talent and sports stars that those assets are only on loan against future generations making their own contributions to the family business - maximizing profits and control on Earth. The next gen actor can literally be anyone. We've seen how they recycle them through multiple lives and identities. What constitutes an equivalence to a legal heir in such a system?

It would be the up and coming role players. Not necessarily traditional family line roles. There's a fair bit of evidence that newer at least entrants to their power layers must make a sacrifice of their (often) firstborn children. So there's literally already a dearth of firstborns in this iteration of Egypt. But I'm also certain that the debts must be paid. Again 21st C. and all, the position is the both the patriarch and the inheritor. So splitting the baby on this one says some percentage would be the current “officials” and some would be the ones waiting for their turns. When the debt collector comes either will do. And we all hope justice is coming swiftly. This one is still in the preparation stage but could go operational at any time.

Another interpretation which is also plausible would be the many, many reported deaths among younger generations due to the medical mafia being in charge from 2020. Or even on a lesser scale the “gender death” of natural children due to transgenderism. Neither have the breadth of scale as the above, though, in my opinion. But have been more random as prophesied. Combining all three could also be an option. (10th)

Page from the Rothschild Haggadah depicting the plagues, from the collections of the National Library of Israel🔸

More from the Wikipedia article:

🔸The traditional number of ten plagues is not actually mentioned in Exodus, and other sources differ; Psalms 78 and 105 seem to list only seven or eight plagues and order them differently. It appears that originally there were only seven, to which were added the third, sixth, and ninth, bringing the count to ten .🔸

Look at that! Of the three we have issues with, two are the 3rd and the 9th! If they aren't even legitimately on the list our percentage of completion is outstanding instead of something better than a tossup. The tenth is an endgame scenario so it should not be totally complete yet. The chance that #7 could be alliterative for hellfire and be some part of the undoubtedly upcoming Israeli/Iranian kinetics and raises the status on that to expected in the near future is not negligible. In addition, I also think the plausibility of the Twitter scenario being checkable for #9 is significant. So their end times may indeed be much closer than it appears to be at the moment.

This is something of a ‘fell from the sky' piece, but it was fun to write and hopefully another pin in our board of trying to wrap this operation up. Our two partial looks at a Biblical perspective come from just a year ago. Enjoy!

