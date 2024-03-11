Haitians speak a Creole dialect (and some French) that reminded me of copious stories about my great grandmother. Hers was an Acadian strain, but it's as close as I've been to those memories in 20 years or better. So I beg your indulgence with our title today.

We have a dozen or more active coup attempts - from whimsical wishing to ardently acute - ongoing, as I write. Today, we’ll look at Haiti because it is in that acute camp. As usual we'll start with a timeline of events to get the clearest picture. All this action and analysis is from the past two weeks.

🇭🇹🌎Caribbean leaders meet with Haiti’s prime minister

Caribbean leaders met with embattled Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday to talk about his country’s unrelenting gang violence, with one top official noting that his continued presence as head of government remains a main stumbling block to progress.

Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell said that opposition leaders and other groups in Haiti oppose Henry as prime minister, even as the regional trade bloc known as Caricom keeps trying to help change the country’s situation.

Mitchell said the international community also questions how the country would function if Haiti’s prime minister resigns or is removed, adding that “there needs to be a political solution.”

Henry said that calls for his removal are a power grab, and that nothing will happen “unless we work together.”

🔎 Source #Haiti #Caribbean

☠️ Blood Meridian 🔸

🇧🇯🇭🇹 Benin pledges 2,000 troops to Haiti force amid ongoing crisis in the Caribbean state, US ambassador says

The military personnel will assist a proposed Kenyan-led multinational force in aiding Haitian national police combat armed gangs, Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated.

Moreover, Benin, France, and Canada also announced "financial, personnel, and in-kind commitments to the mission."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said last week that his country "intends to provide $200 million" to Haiti. It is noteworthy that according to the UN estimates that most of the guns in the hands of Haitian gangs are smuggled from the US.

Russia said last October that the systemic crisis in Haiti was the result of destructive external interference which is shown in the harmful practice of imposing political models in complete disregard of national interests, and pointed out that no significant progress had been made in curbing the smuggling of small arms into the country.

@sputnik_africa 🔸

Brazil's Lula urges world to act 'rapidly' on crisis-torn Haiti at Caribbean summit

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday urged the world to "act rapidly" on Haiti, at a Caribbean summit where political agreements were announced on a possible way forward for the crisis-torn nation.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/A9yZ.g🔸

🇭🇹🇰🇪 Haitian Prime Minister in Kenya to speed up the sending of police officers

Haiti's prime minister arrived in Kenya on Thursday to try to salvage a plan for the African country to deploy 1,000 police officers to the Caribbean nation to help combat gang violence.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's office said he was traveling at the invitation of Kenyan President William Ruto to "finalize the modalities" of agreements between the two countries on the deployment, which would send 1,000 Kenyan police officers to Haiti.

Ruto said that Kenya partners with the Haitian people because of a common heritage. “We are offering the experience and expertise of our police for the multinational security support mission in Haiti", Ruto said.

#Haiti #Kenya @africaintel 🔸

Haiti gang leader vows to 'fight' prime minister as violence surges

Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, also known as Barbecue, warned on Friday he would keep trying to oust Prime Minister Ariel Henry, and asked families to keep children from going to school to "avoid collateral damages" as violence surges in parts of the capital.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AAMI.g🔸

Armed gangs storm Haiti's main prison, release unknown number of inmates

An unknown number of inmates have escaped after armed gangs stormed the main prison in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince on Saturday evening, according to the French embassy and local media.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AASe.g🔸

Haiti declares state of emergency amid clashes in the capital and prison breaks

More than one-third of the 11,000 inmates in Haiti managed to escape after an attack on the country's main prison left numerous people dead.

🌿Updates: t.me/ResonantNews 🔸

🔸🇭🇹 But nothing changes in Haiti.

As soon as Prime Minister Henri flew to Kenya to save the agreement on sending a peacekeeping contingent to this abode of evil (which Kenya, in turn, enchantingly dodges), large-scale armed gang attacks occur here again.

Coincidences are random, of course!

The interim government, which eventually became permanent, again declared a state of emergency and curfew after clashes between police and gangs in Port-au-Prince.

The leader of one of the gangs, Jimmy Charizier (with the thematic nickname “Barbecue”), said that he would not allow the prime minister to return to the country and recommended that the local population not let their children go to school - otherwise nothing would happen.

At the moment there are reports that some armed people tried to take control of the container port - at the same time they are reporting the murder of several police officers.

Along the way, they say that Haitian gangs once again united, stormed the prison and freed four thousand prisoners. This happened on the first 24 hours after Henri’s absence and, naturally, the Western press was already launched there, whose journalists have very different accounts of the number of people killed during such a large-scale operation - Reuter writes about three victims, AFP - about dozens.

For my part, I will note this:

▪️The feeling that Barbecue is on the payroll of the Haitian leadership does not let go - such a talent for coordinating at a time when the prime minister is just leaving the country and causing troubles that are just waiting for their “peacekeeping contingent” - one must be able to do this.

▪️Let me remind you that in 2022, Barbecue noted that he blocked the country’s largest oil terminal, personally organizing a fuel blockade in Haiti. Then the Prime Minister was again absent on important international affairs, finding himself on a plane taking off right at the beginning of the unrest.

▪️Another outbreak of unrest at a time when the agreement with the Kenyan government on the dispatch of peacekeepers is under threat (the national court suspended its execution) - this, of course, again adds to the collection of enchanting coincidences.

▪️So, people, if anyone plans to write this story very seriously, remember that it looks too convenient for the team of the current Prime Minister Henri and smells like a staged performance. Which in countries like Haiti is carried out in natural settings and with real human sacrifices.

#Гаити #банды #криминал

@sex_drugs_kahlo - Latin American happiness [no] 🔸

🇭🇹 Haitian Gangs announce a coalition after PM Ariel Henry signed a reciprocal agreement with Kenya allowing the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan Police Officers. Clear aim is to overthrow the Haitian PM and his government...

📝 Haiti is a truly insane situation right now, a gang leader named Barbecue is actively trying to overthrow the government and now has an alliance of gangs backing him. Kenya is sending police forces.

🔗 https://www.rfi.fr/fr/am%C3%A9riques/20240301-%C3%A0-la-une-en-ha%C3%AFti-un-chef-de-gang-annonce-l-union-des-groupes-arm%C3%A9s

📎 Paul Olind 🖇 Populism updates🔸

🇭🇹 Haiti orders a curfew after gangs overrun its two largest prisons. Thousands have escaped

Authorities in Haiti have ordered a nighttime curfew after an explosion of violence when gang gunmen overran the two biggest prisons and freed thousands of inmates over the weekend.

A 72-hour state of emergency began Sunday night. The government said it would set out to find the killers, kidnappers and other criminals who fled.

Gangs already were estimated to control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince, the capital.

🔎 Source #Haiti

☠️ Blood Meridian 🔸

🇭🇹 Gangs in Haiti try to seize control of main airport

Heavily armed gangs tried to seize control of Haiti’s main international airport on Monday, exchanging gunfire with police and soldiers.

The Toussaint Louverture International Airport was closed when the attack occurred, with no planes operating and no passengers on site.

An armored truck fired at gangs to try and prevent them from entering airport grounds as scores of employees and other workers fled from whizzing bullets.

The attack occurred just hours after authorities in Haiti ordered a nighttime curfew following violence in which armed gang members overran the two biggest prisons and freed thousands of inmates over the weekend.

🔎 Source #Haiti

☠️ Blood Meridian 🔸

🇭🇹🏴🔥 — The leader of the armed gangs in Haiti, Jimmy Chérizier, known as 'Barbecue', declared that Prime Minister Ariel Henry must resign or else he warned of an imminent "genocide" in the Caribbean country

"If Ariel Henry does not resign, the country is heading directly towards genocide. If the international community continues to support Ariel Henry, we are heading towards a civil war that will result in genocide!"

➡️ Carrying a rifle and a long-range weapon, 'Barbecue' emphasized that the international community, particularly the United States, Canada, and France, will be responsible for all the people killed in Haiti, where violent clashes have recently occurred with dozens of deaths.

⚠️ He assured that there are no limits in his fight against the current administration:

"We will fight against Ariel Henry to the last drop of our blood, and I declare myself ready, even, to ally with the devil to achieve it."

Source 🔗 t.me/tupireport 🔸

🔸The plane of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was returning to the republic after a visit to Kenya, was unable to land at the airport in Port-au-Prince, the country's capital, due to shootings. As a result, the airliner landed on the territory of the US-associated island state of Puerto Rico, the Associated Press reported. t.me/tass_agency 🔸

🇭🇹Although, observing such views of Haiti , you begin to understand the prime minister who is trying to leave the country more often.

The question, of course, is why he is still prime minister, but the leaders of local gangs are already finding out.

#Гаити #криминал

@sex_drugs_kahlo - Latin American happiness [no] 🔸

🔸The channel already had an article on Haiti. Given the new riots and the emergence of a leader among the gangs (Barbecue), it will be difficult for the current government to remain on the throne. Redistribution of spheres of influence and feeding troughs. It's very interesting who is behind the Barbecue. t.me/incognitoraf 🔸

🇺🇸🇭🇹 US State Department urges American citizens to leave Haiti

The U.S. State Department is encouraging American citizens to leave Haiti following an ongoing spate of gang violence.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti has a warning on its website advising citizens to "monitor local news and information on security conditions from commercial transportation providers and arrange to leave Haiti when security conditions and commercial transportation options permit doing so."

How U.S. citizens can make it out of the country, however, remains unclear. Haiti's airport has been temporarily closed and is inoperable. A land crossing into the Dominican Republic, which Haiti borders, is also almost impossible to travel from Port-au-Prince as the route is dominated by gangs. There are no widely used ports for passenger travel by sea.

🔎 Source #US #Haiti

☠️ Blood Meridian 🔸

Top Haitian gang leader warns of civil war, genocide unless PM resigns

A powerful Haitian gang leader warned Tuesday that the current chaos engulfing the capital Port-au-Prince will lead into civil war and "genocide" unless Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AAo9.g🔸

How a lack of leadership allowed gangs to take over Haiti

Haiti has descended into a state of chaos and despair in recent years, with gangs seizing control of large swaths of the nation and imposing their rule through fear, violence and extortion. FRANCE 24 spoke to expert Rosa Freedman on what paved the way for gangs to take hold of the Caribbean nation.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AB5o.g🔸

🇺🇸🇭🇹 Blinken pressed Haitian PM to accelerate government transition, US official says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone on Thursday to Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and told him there was an urgent need to accelerate the transition to a more inclusive government, a senior State Department official said.

Blinken also spoke with Guyana's president, Irfaan Ali, chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) regional bloc.

Haiti's government on Thursday said it would extend a state of emergency around Port-au-Prince for another month following the wave of gang violence that has led thousands to flee their homes.

🔎 Source #US #Haiti

☠️ Blood Meridian 🔸

🏴‍☠️❌🇭🇹 — Haitian Media reports that the walls of the International Airport of Port Au Prince have been compromised, allowing armed groups access to the tarmac.

Last week, Haitan Terrorists of G9 Alliance/FRG9 led by Jimmy Chérizier threatened to trigger a Coup d'etat if the Haitian Government requested for 🇺🇳🇺🇳 United Nations Peacekeepers into the Island.

🔗 HaitiInfoProj (@HaitiInfoProj) t.me/BellumActaNews 🔸

🇺🇸❌🇭🇹 — White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre denies forcing Haiti's Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, to resign, instead saying that the US CARICOM and White House is pressuring the Haitian Provisional Government to accept "Democratic Reforms" and "Restore Democratic order", and as well allow "free and fairer elections" in the country.

This despite the ongoing security and political crisis that is taking place in the country since 2020.

🔗 Kevin Pina(@AcrossMediums) t.me/BellumActaNews 🔸

🇺🇸📞🇭🇹— US State Department’s Spokesperson Matthew Miller on Twitter/X:

We continue to support the Haitian people and engage with a range of political and civil society stakeholders to address the ongoing crisis in Haiti.



Secretary Blinken spoke with Dr Ariel Henry to underscore the need to expedite a political transition and appoint a presidential college.

🔗Matthew Miller.(@StateDeptSpox) t.me/BellumActaNews 🔸

🏴‍☠️❌🇭🇹 — 📰 Caribbean Correspondent for Miami Herald, Jacqueline Charles on Twitter/X:

— Haiti's interior ministry is currently on fire, the blaze set by gangs who are also targeting the Supreme Court. Police have been engaged in an hours long gun battle today.

🔗 Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) t.me/BellumActaNews 🔸

🔸Let's get serious. And let’s immediately use the old review of Haiti. And an update on the situation:

1. Ariel Henry, a US protégé and accomplice in the assassination of the last president of Haiti, still rules.

2. The last president, Moise, went where he didn’t need to, and also wanted to return to service the army, which, by order of the United States, had been disbanded for a long time, as well as the security forces. All of them joined gangs, and Moise, with the help of agreements with former security forces, was able to provide some stability. Even in the capital, gangs patrolled the streets against lawless people. One of these gang leaders was Barbecue (this is his self-name and something like a nickname, and he is a former police officer named Cherizier)

3. As a result of the murder of Moise and his wife, the United States again created anarchy in the country. Here they have resource companies and a black market for organs and a lot of other illegal things.

4. Eternal Prime Minister Henri has long been asking for a contingent, namely a foreign one, since no one likes him in the country. And he needs protection. He is now in the undeclared US state of Puerto Rico. The Dominican Republic refused to allow him to board the plane, so as not to escalate the situation at the border.

5. The gangs of Port-au-Prince (this is the capital) begin to unite under Barbecue, who demands from the government verbatim "If Ariel Henry does not resign, if the international community continues to support him, we will head straight for a civil war that will lead to genocide." Now his gangs are trying to seize most of the important communications. It is unknown what the outcome will be, but Anri does not have much support, but Barbecue has enough in the capital region, in other regions the gangs do not yet interfere in the redistribution, since their own lands are enough for them.

6. Another division of power is underway. And this has been a long time coming. I doubt that the Americans will give everything up so calmly, since there is a multi-billion dollar market for black transplants and slaves alone. Not to mention the mineral reserves.

7. The pro-American media has already dubbed the barbecue “pro-Russian and pro-Chinese,” but in reality neither China nor Russia will go there. The situation is too unstable, in which investing will be in emptiness.

Let's watch further. t.me/incognitoraf🔸

Haitian cannibals are participating in the ongoing unrest in the country and eating the dead right on the streets of the capital - Port-au-Prince. In any case, the British yellow media write about this. t.me/kozakrichala 🔸

(⬆Included for illustration on how crazy this narrative is already. Consider the source.)

🇸🇻❌🏴‍☠️ — 🇭🇹 The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, says he can help combat criminal gangs in Haiti:

"We can fix it. But we'll need a UNSC resolution, the consent of the host country, and all the mission expenses to be covered."

Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) on 𝕏 🔗 t.me/tupireport 🔸

🔸❗️The United States does not plan to deploy its forces to intervene in the conflict engulfing Haiti - it will only provide security and evacuation of embassy employees “if necessary.”

Earlier, the US State Department called on American citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible. At the same time, the US Department of Defense, if necessary, is ready to station a platoon of the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team (FAST) in the capital of Port-au-Prince. t.me/svezhesti 🔸

◾The United States is using a convicted drug dealer to try and overthrow the government of Haiti in the midst of a violent crisis in the country.

Philippe, who was deported back to Haiti in November after serving six years of a prison sentence in the United States for conspiracy to launder drug money.

◾t.me/UkraineHumanRightsAbuses🔸

🔸🇭🇹🇺🇸For everyone who is already prepared to document the US invasion of Haiti:

▪️The original article clarifies that requesting assistance in this case is one of the basic options for State Department employees in situations of this kind. At the same time, the duties of the US Marine Corps to protect the mission in Haiti have long been included: this is one of the largest US embassies with its own fuel terminal and there is no slacking here.

▪️Additional units of the Corps are most often sent to provide additional protection to embassy employees (this happened in 2010 after a terrible earthquake, as well as in 2021, after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse).

▪️American military personnel already control some of Haiti’s ports. So there is another question here - why the valiant guys have not yet shot the raging bandits, many of whom are frankly bad shooters and are armed only with machetes. And the answer to the last question, apparently, will not be in this episode of the Haitian series.

#Гаити #США #криминал

@sex_drugs_kahlo - Latin American happiness [no] 🔸

🔸Haiti, the US considers sending marines for security

🚓Due to the worsening of the political and security crisis that is raging in Haiti, the United States is considering sending marines to the island.

📰 The data was released by Marine Corps Times , the reference newspaper of the Marine Corps, which refers to a military officer.

“Deploying a Marine Corps Counterterrorism Squad platoon is an option available to the Department of Defense,” Major Mason Englehart, spokesman for Marine Corps Forces South, reports in an email to Marine Corps Times this Friday. .

☝🏻The island of Haiti has been facing a profound structural crisis since February 29, when several shootings took place in the streets of the capital. The US embassy this Wednesday urged citizens present in the territory to leave the country.

@tutti_i_fatti 🔸

🇩🇴🚫🇭🇹 — The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, "is not welcome" in the Dominican Republic for security reasons, affirmed Dominican President Luis Abinader, according to a statement released on the National Palace's social media

➡️ The note specifies that in an interview with the Financial Times, Abinader stated that, given the current situation in Haiti, he "does not consider appropriate" the presence of the Prime Minister in the Dominican Republic.

➡️ This decision underscores the Dominican government's "firm stance" to safeguard national security and stability, in a context where violence and chaos have escalated significantly in Haiti.

➡️ The Head of State emphasized that the crisis in Haiti not only poses a humanitarian challenge but also presents a direct threat to the stability and security of the Dominican Republic. Therefore, his administration has taken proactive measures to ensure that the country is not negatively affected by events in the neighboring country.

🌐 The Dominican President urged the international community to join efforts to pacify Haiti and develop a viable plan towards democratic elections because, without a legitimate government and a significant decrease in violence, the electoral process would be unfeasible.

Source 🔗 t.me/tupireport 🔸

JUST IN - U.S. embassy in Haiti begins evacuations as country descends into anarchy.

https://www.disclose.tv/id/dwlnwud5kr/

@disclosetv 🔸

🚔🔸🚧🔸⌛🔸🔄🔸©🔸🇭🇹

So, enforcement + barricade, time running out, next cycle (copyrighted), this time Haiti. We have seen this before, especially combined with US backing and solicitude. Like in Niger and Gabon. But because there's no military there (by Royal US decree), and although that supposedly was preferred to be corrected by even a US appointed puppet, the mechanism appears to be different. But I don't believe it really is in a narrative way. The problem isn't the puppet or lack of military, though that's what they want you to believe. Because the alternative, the real enemy they are fighting is time. Almost fresh out of it, and that has been the case in all of these “coups”.

It's doubtful this one will be “over” in a matter of days or even weeks. There are dozens of calls from world leaders exhorting assistance but no actual plans or actions are appearing as a response. Even this simple police training mission has been in the works for months. That is likely because in both cases there won't ever be one. Haiti is a “special” case. Like Ukraine. Tons and tons of DS operations are placed there and if you thought they've been hyper about concealing those in Ukraine, Haiti is in an entirely different universe removed from there.

This is about race and their DEI agenda. This is an endgame scenario because all these darker skinned peoples in the West are about to find out who the real plantation owners are. (Hint: Mr. BBQ said it out loud: “especially US, Canada, and France”!) It is the veneer of all these (mostly) pale and all too two faced politicos - who have been ardently elevating dark race status in Western countries, and cajoling them for votes over the past handful of decades. All the while still operating these dungeons, slave trading routes, and prison islands for fun and profit.

All these recently imported versions of celebrated diversity will probably turn on them (these politicians) first. The just getting comfortable “diverse” legal citizenry will follow, though. As they have been exhorted now for several years to consider themselves “above” the despised white race, it won't take long to leave unaccustomed and already declining material benefits for a genuine war on demonic and degrading “Democrats”. (Term used broadly for neo progressive globalists in every Western country.)

It won't take as long as Ukraine but will be just as intense a narrative. I suspect that the communications blackout agenda will ultimately go parabolic on this one, but be very broken up into pieces on the way there. Just be very sure about this; communication “failures” are the absolute best sign that we are winning. It is capitulation that they have lost control of the narrative, and nothing they can proffer will improve their position. At least in an immediate sense for some early occasions. But because these activities are indefensible, they will not in the end be able to continue hiding or ever explain them.

We will maintain contact on this story as it progresses but not just to report more of the same. Every detail is not the real story; revealing the darkest under belly of these demons is what we're after. The curtain they will keep trying to pull across the screen is exactly what we see today. And will continue to until they can't hold back the narrative flood coming. Of Biblical proportions. Kind of like Israel.

Stay tuned!

Share