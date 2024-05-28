While we're waiting for WWWIII to make up its mind, let's check back in on our coups. Some very interesting things are happening in and around them lately. We will start with an update on our latest addition - New Caledonia.

First look:

We are going to start, though, with a bit of historical analysis that post dates our prior publication but is useful for context.

🔸New Caledonia: Kanak independence militants have been the target of several infiltration operations by French special services, aimed at breaking up the movement or polarizing it between two rival tendencies, as in the case of the Corsican National Liberation Front (FLNC). Given the immense strategic stakes of New Caledonia for France, particularly in the South Pacific, the Kanak independence militants understood very early on that Paris would never let go, even at the cost of genocide, but they played the political game. It was a fool's game, in which the governement tried to empty the movement of its substance by buying everyone off. Gentrification and the granting of positions such as apanages and pecuniary niches succeeded in maintaining an apparent calm on the island, while at the same time creating a gigantic institutional corruption that was impossible to combat. New Caledonia is a textbook case where the French state, scalded by the Algerian experience, pretended to give in and turn a blind eye to all excesses, as long as they didn't make waves (this is the current policy in Corsica). What has been forgotten, however, is the plight of young people who have been totally left to their own, and who no longer have any points of reference. This has created a societal volatility that the old Kanaks can no longer contain. ↩t.me/strategika510🔸

🔸❗️Part 1/2: How France manages the first outbreak of serious violence in New Caledonia in 40 years will affect not only its future role there but its acceptance as a Indo-Pacific, power.



The violence of indigenous independence supporters, many of them very young, signals that the inconclusiveness of earlier peace agreements risks taking New Caledonia back to the bloodshed of the 1980s. The unrest is targeting the capital, Noumea, and its population of Europeans, who mostly support staying French.



The wounds are deep. The peace agreements that ended violence in the 1980s largely succeeded because of difficult and constant compromises by the French state, loyalist parties and independence parties. Mutual trust in the promises of those agreements to work towards self-determination underpinned the French state conducting three referendums in New Caledonia from 2018 to 2021. The first two were impeccably organised and showed, respectively, that 56.7 percent and 53.3 percent opposed independence.



But the state dropped the ball in a third referendum in 2021, sticking with an intended voting date despite indigenous requests for postponement. At the time, hundreds of Kanaks had died from Covid-19. Their leaders said they could not ask their people to campaign or vote when their traditions required lengthy mourning rituals. The resulting indigenous boycott saw the count of opposition to independence soar to 96.5 percent.



Since then, divisions have deepened. Loyalists, backed by the government in Paris, say all three votes were valid and want to cement the territory as part of France. Independence groups reject the third vote and seek another; some refuse to participate in discussion about the future. They rejected Macron’s offer of a chemin de pardon (path of forgiveness) when he visited in July 2023. They did not attend a meeting he convened, and their supporters did not turn out for his major speech there, sending a strong message of discontent.



Macron then threatened unilateral action unless local parties came to an agreement. Informal discussions between some parties from each side in December ended with wide divergences, including over a further independence vote and voter eligibility.



To set a deadline, Macron introduced legislation postponing local elections from April 2024 to December 2025, and he put forward another bill that would amend the French constitution, imposing broader voter eligibility and thereby diluting the Kanak voting share, unless locals reached agreement before the end of June.



Demonstrations erupted into violence on 13 May, the day France’s National Assembly debated imposing from Paris the enlargement of voter eligibility. The destruction perpetrated by young Kanaks signalled not only to France and loyalist parties who were their targets but also to Kanak leaders and neighbouring countries the depth of distress of a new generation who felt disrespected and excluded from determining the future of their homeland.



How France responds will be decisive for its sustainable future in New Caledonia.



New Caledonia’s population is about 270,000. In the census of 2019, indigenous Kanaks were 41 percent, Europeans 29 percent and other Pacific islanders and ‘others’ composed the remaining 30 percent. Another census is due this year.



Kanaks may now exceed 45 percent, since there have been net departures of about 2000 people a year since 2015, almost all presumably non-indigenous. Moreover, some people in the ‘others’ category, which includes the sub-categories of ‘mixed’ and ‘Caldeonian’, would also be Kanaks. And the Kanak share of the population will rise, especially since recent developments may contribute to an increase in non-Kanak departures.



While New Caledonia’s neighbours have quietly supported the peace agreements, they remain concerned about the interests of the islanders in the non-self-governing French territory. Some of them took New Caledonia to the United Nations Decolonisation Committee in 1986, ensuring annual UN scrutiny of the territory and France’s dealings... continued 👇

❗️PART 2/2 The Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) has regularly sent missions monitoring implementation of the Noumea Accord and observed each referendum, expressing serious reservations on the third. The Melanesian Spearhead Group (Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia’s FLNKS independence coalition) was formed in the mid-1980s specifically to support Kanak independence claims.



With the eruption of violence, their silence has broken. Making Australia’s highest-level statement in decades, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia was closely monitoring the situation and encouraged all parties to work together constructively to shape the institutional future of New Caledonia. PIF Secretary-General Henry Puna said he was not surprised by the riots, noting it was unfortunate that the third referendum had been allowed to go ahead amid the pandemic.



Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said New Caledonia and French Polynesia had been included in the forum ‘in recognition of their calls for greater autonomy coming from their people’, and supported providing help to prevent conflict.



Vanuatu Prime Minister and Melanesian Spearhead Group Chair Charlot Salwai publicly opposed France’s constitutional change and urged a return to the spirit of the peace agreements and the sending of a dialogue mission led by a mutually respected person.



France has done much to regain the acceptance and trust of the region in recent decades. Responding to island governments’ visceral opposition to its policies in the 1980s, France abandoned nuclear testing in the region and gave greater autonomy to its Pacific territories. It did so by respecting local governments and people.



Macron has articulated an Indo-Pacific vision for France that’s firmly based on its sovereignty in the Pacific. But, to maintain France’s claims as an Indo-Pacific power, he must listen to the large and growing indigenous minority in its pre-eminent Pacific territory, New Caledonia. And he must listen to the appeals of Pacific island governments, so they and France can move forward together with humility and respect.



🎙Denise Fisher former Australian Consul-general in Noumea, Capital of New Caledonia ↩t.me/AussieCossack🔸

🇳🇨🇫🇷New Caledonia, an archipelago in the South Pacific under French control, is currently embroiled in deadly violence. This unrest was sparked by a controversial constitutional amendment allowing recent arrivals to vote in provincial elections, which many local leaders fear will dilute the indigenous Kanak vote. Understanding the depth of this conflict requires examining New Caledonia's colonial history, its geopolitical significance, and the broader implications of its nickel industry. Read more in a new analysis: https://caliber.az/en/post/242545/

#Caliber #news🔸

🔸🇳🇨🇫🇷Nigerian writer-blogger Mohammed T. Abiodun has published an article titled "New Caledonia against French neo-colonialism" on a number of authoritative websites

https://caliber.az/en/post/242555/

#Caliber #news🔸

🔸🇫🇷Macron's Indo-Pacific strategy faces a crucial test amid New Caledonia unrest, writes analyst Fuad Muxtar-Agbabali.



France's reluctance to grant full independence to the territory stems from historical, political, economic, and geopolitical factors. Despite calls for autonomy, Macron's visit has intensified protests.

https://caliber.az/en/post/243645/

#Caliber #news🔸

🇳🇨🇫🇷 Macron is trying very hard to hide the true scale of the disaster in New Caledonia.



Information from the island flows out very sparingly. Social networks and instant messengers are blocked on the island, and the entry of journalists is completely restricted now.



France has declared state of emergency throughout New Caledonia.



The protests of the indigenous population have not subsided to this day. There are clashes between those dissatisfied with French colonialism with the police and French military.



People are opposed to changing the established voting rules, according to which French citizens who have lived in New Caledonia for more than 10 years will now be able to vote in local elections.



Local residents are afraid that changes in legislation will completely infringe on their already small rights.



They consider this a plan by Paris to increase the influence of French settlers on the politics of the administrative-territorial entity.



Among other things, New Caledonia is experiencing an incredible economic crisis at this moment in history.



Residents of the island are fundamentally dissatisfied with the severity of their social situation, high unemployment and discrimination from visiting French people.



It is worth noting that the French parliament's voting reform has not yet entered into force.



By the end of July, it must be officially approved by both chambers of the French legislature, after which it will be of a constitutional nature

↩t.me/MyLordBebo| X🔸

❗️Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declares he is ready to deploy Australian troops to New Caledonia to help France quash the local indigenous natives who are protesting against French colonial oppression. 🇦🇺🇫🇷



⚡️"The situation is really concerning. The Australian Defence Force is ready to fly." - Prime Minister Albanese

🎙t.me/AussieCossack🔸

◾Protesters in New Caledonia put up barricades, blocking the main road that links the capital of Nouméa to the airport. Though the police have dismantled many of these barriers, the road remains closed. French President Emmanuel Macron has called another security meeting to quell the unrest as protests persist on the island.

◾t.me/European_dissident🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇺🇳🇿🇫🇷 Australia and New Zealand announced they would send state-owned planes today to evacuate their citizens from New Caledonia, a French overseas territory where flights have been suspended due to violent protests over changes to electoral laws.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

Nickel prices rose above $20,000 per ton for the first time since September last year due to unrest in New Caledonia, which accounts for 20-30% of the world's reserves of the metal. ↩t.me/belvestnik🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇳🇨🇫🇷 Clashes continue between pro-independence forces and French forces in New Caledonia



A new incident in these protests is a collision in which the infrastructure was damaged and vehicles burned, the media reports.



French President Emmanuel Macron flew to New Caledonia on Tuesday evening to "organize a mission" on the troubled island.



During the visit, Macron is expected to try to get in touch with protesters who have not agreed to communicate with the president via video link.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

❗️French President Macron lands in New Caledonia in a bid to reinstate French rule.



🇫🇷But experts say the president's visit is unlikely to address the root causes of the turmoil — both political and economic.



🇳🇨Jimmy Naouna, a spokesperson from the pro-independence Front de Libération Nationale Kanak et Socialiste (FLNKS), said it was a "political situation so there needs to be a political solution".



⚡️He also called for France to withdraw their troops.



"You can't keep sending in troops just to quell the protests, because that is just going to lead to more protests," he told the ABC's Pacific Beat.

↩t.me/AussieCossack🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇷 Macron intends to send armored vehicles and helicopters to rebel New Caledonia



"In the coming hours, we will send additional armored vehicles and helicopters to regain control of every neighborhood where violence still reigns, step by step," the French leader said.



To quell the unrest, 3,000 police officers were deployed, including 130 employees of the special police and gendarmerie units RAID and GIGN.



"We are pursuing a double goal: not to make any concessions for the violence that has been going on for 11 days and that has no place in the republic, and to find a way towards pacification and a quick resumption of dialogue," Macron stressed. .

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

⬆️ New Caledonia: two schools were set on fire, one looted, and 300 vehicles from a Renault dealership were burned in Nouméa last night, says the city's Renaissance mayor



👉 Macron would be well advised to listen to the mayor of Nouméa, otherwise there will soon be nothing left but ashes in New Caledonia. ↩t.me/strategika510🔸

🔸New Caledonia: Tik Tok app totally censored. Macron on site, where he chaired a third defense council and announced the deployment of the army around public buildings.



Beyond the long-standing political problem of New Caledonia, and apart from the quite real claims of independence, it seems that the same rejection of the policies followed by French governments since at least the time of Sarkozy in metropolitan France and then in the African countries under French influence and the DOM-TOM (overseas territories) is at work in New Caledonia.

It's because the French elite, unable to see reality and living among themselves, doesn't want to understand or realize that its massive rejection everywhere has a direct relationship with policies and practices from another age that deny young people any possibility of evolution, and confine them for life to a fixed status of lifelong welfare recipients at best, or veritable beggars at the bottom of the ladder who have to be subdued from time to time when they get a bit restless. ↩t.me/strategika510🔸

🔸Fwd from @tasmanian_diablo

🇳🇨🇫🇷🇦🇺@waffairsblog reports that during his visit to New Caledonia, Macron could have ended the crisis, but missed the chance and France will eventually have to leave there.



France has found itself in the perfect storm of a new wave of decolonization. The process is now unstoppable, and any crisis management measures taken by Paris will only be temporary.



Even if tomorrow Macron starts feeding the Kanaks black caviar, it won't change anything. They simply want to get rid of France. Paris will inevitably have to make concessions for the sake of the coveted nickel.



But formal independence for New Caledonia will change little. And real independence will take many years.



Africa is an example. France's influence there has only now, decades after formal decolonization, begun to decline. And it's unknown how it would have all gone if a certain St. Petersburg businessman hadn't become interested in Africa.



But the situation with New Caledonia is much worse.



Remote. Lonely French-speaking, surrounded by English-speaking countries. The "musicians" won't come. China is not about that. And the Anglo-Saxons won't let them in. The Australians haven't even recovered from the Chinese on the Solomon Islands, and New Caledonia is even closer to the Green Continent.



And do the Kanaks really want true decolonization, or do they just want to get rid of the annoying France and a transition under Austro-American influence suits them just fine?



The answer to many questions will be given in the coming months.



The Kanaks need to hurry to demonstrate political maturity. Burned cars and hatred of Paris won't help the cause. Soon many locals will start asking for food, and that plays into the hands of Paris.



And again, it should be noted that Russia's activity in Oceania has been minimized for many years.

↩t.me/tasmanian_diablo Original msg🔸

🇫🇷🇦🇿🇳🇨 France refuses to give up old colonial and imperialist practices. Maintaining control over overseas territories on foreign continents such as South America and Oceania, Paris is undoubtedly one of the greatest current representatives of ancient European expansionism. Obviously, people abused by colonial oppression tend to react violently at certain times, which generates situations of crisis and conflict.



A popular uprising is currently taking place in the French overseas territory of New Caledonia, an island zone in the Pacific that has until now enjoyed great regional political autonomy – despite submission to French sovereignty. Recently, however, Paris decided to change☺️ several local laws in New Caledonia and increase political interventionism in the modern colony, which has generated strong reactions.



Paris has co-opted the Armenian cause and is now creating a false enemy to justify its colonial and imperialist plans.



💬 Read more by Lucas Leiroz @lucasleiroz



#France #NewCaledonia #Azerbaijan

☁️ Read exclusive analysis

🚀 Subscribe 🔸

https://english.scenarieconomici.it/international/tension-remain-in-new-caledonia-while-tourists-stat-to-evacuate/🔸

Fwd from @fifthrepublic

In New Caledonia, Macron has decided to end the state of emergency from Monday evening, May 27.



🔹 This is more of a political decision than based on the real situation: clashes continue at night in Noumea itself, the Kanaks are shooting at police and firefighters with rifles, the airport will only open on June 2, mass events are canceled until June 9 inclusive, public transport is not running, roads are mostly blocked.



Banks (in the morning), post offices (the post office in Noumea from Wednesday, in the cities of New Caledonia also in the morning for a few hours) are slowly reopening, and garbage collection is being restored.



Macron also called for a nationwide (!) referendum to save his electoral roll reform in New Caledonia.



🔹 This, as the French media write, is a deliberately political move to shift the focus from Macron's and Interior Minister Darmanin's actions that led to the social and ethnic explosion to the issue of the appropriateness of the referendum.



🔹 Also, in two weeks (June 9) there are European Parliament elections in the country, and the gap between the candidates from the president's party (+/- 15%) and the candidates from the National Assembly of Marine Le Pen (+/- 30%) is widening, including due to the situation in New Caledonia. Macron needs to appear strong and find something to defuse the tension against him in French society.



#politics #NewCaledonia #social #protest

↩t.me/fifthrepublic: liberty, equality, drunkenness Original msg🔸

🤔🔻🚫🔻📏🔻🎯🔻🕹

I know that all sounds very familiar to us by now. But all this sound and fury all over the world is apparently necessary for this Awakening to work. The Western Wizards trying to own or contain the rest of the world have to be exposed. The tactics have to be revealed over and over for consciousness to be reached. (I know it's nothing new to block roads and plazas, but this is essentially the optics playing in Armenia right now and even showed up in the videos of the Fico shooting if you think about it. *You have to show them!*)

So let's move to our more familiar coup territory - Africa. If you hadn't seen yet we had a new coup attempt in DRC. So let's take a look.

🇨🇩 SADC "strongly condemns" coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of Congo

💬 "The Southern African Development Community (SADC) condemns in its strongest terms the attempted coup d`état that happened on 19 May 2024 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), after gunmen tried to attack the homes of senior officials of the DRC government including that of President Félix Tshisekedi," statement reads.

The coup attempt took place on May 19, when armed men attacked the homes of government members and President Felix Tshisekedi. Videos circulated on social media showing armed men in the presidential palace, stating their intention to remove President Tshisekedi from power.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

‼️🚨🇨🇩🇺🇸🇺🇸🇨🇩 AMERICANS PARTICIPATED IN THE COUP ATTEMPT!



The American ambassador to the Congo says his country has nothing to do with it.



One of the conspirators in the DRC coup attempt is an American citizen named Benjamin Reuben.



➡️ Why are Americans participating in a coup in the DRC?

↩t.me/MyLordBebo | X🔸

🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇨🇩 US, UK citizens reportedly were among the organizers of the coup attempt in the DR Congo



The attempt was reportedly led by Christian Malanga, who was a Congolese with US citizenship, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing DRC army spokesman Sylvain Ekenge.



Malanga, along with the British national, were "naturalized" by authorities during the coup attempt, which was foiled Sunday morning in Kinshasa. In all, DRC law enforcement officials arrested about 40 attackers, while four others were killed, the agency said.



In response to reports of the involvement of US citizens in the coup attempt, the US Ambassador in Kinshasa, Lucy Tamlyn, said that the US government was ready to cooperate in investigating the incident and bringing those American citizens to justice.



💬 "I am shocked by this morning's events and very concerned by reports of American citizens allegedly involved," she said in a statement on social media. "Please be assured that we will cooperate with the DRC authorities to the fullest extent possible as they investigate these criminal acts and hold accountable any U.S. citizens implicated in criminal acts."

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🇨🇩 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 "American-Israeli mercenary Benjamin Reuben has been captured after a failed coup in the Congo…"



🔶️ "Reuben is a paid mercenary by former head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, Yossi Cohen, and Jewish billionaire Dan Gertler…"



🔶️ "This is the second failed coup by Yossi Cohen who is banned from entering the Democratic Republic of Congo."

📎 Pelham ↩t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

https://x.com/Resist_05/status/1792415747253428416🔸

New details reveal that the perpetrators of a failed coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo had deep ties to the zionist entity.



Christian Malanga and Ben Zalman-Polun, co-conspirators of the failed coup attempt which occurred earlier this week, were both known to be US citizens. However, resurfaced photos and videos reveal that they had open and close ties to the zionist intelligence apparatus.



Malanga, a pretender to the Congolese presidency who claimed to be a “president in exile,” was seen in a “state visit” to the zionist entity spending time with colonial soldiers [Media 1]. Both Zalman-Polun and Malanga were photographed outside a self-proclaimed “spy shop” in occupied Palestine, which reportedly receives contracts from the Mossad, Shin Bet, and numerous other state intelligence agencies [Media 2].



Similarly, the criminal Biden administration has expressed its willingness to lift sanctions on “israeli” billionaire Dan Gertler, who was sanctioned in 2017 for his profiteering in conflict minerals. The “israeli” government lobbied intensely for these sanctions to be lifted.



The struggle against zionism as waged in occupied Palestine is ultimately a struggle against an imperialist bulwark whose actions extend far beyond the land of Palestine. From manufacturing weapons which are used to perpetrate mass murder to intelligence assets who attempt to violate the sovereignty of emerging nations in Africa, ties to the zionist project can be found in the worst injustices perpetrated across the globe. ↩t.me/Resistancetoast🔸

NEW: 🇨🇩🇮🇱 Christian Malanga, the Congolese wanna be junta leader visited Israeli military in 2015, and was trained by the Mossad



But that’s not all, with his American friend, Benjamin Polun they also visited the Golan Spy Shop in Israel, a company that sells hidden cameras, GPS trackers, etc that’s under contract of Israeli law enforcement .



It’s now known that Benjamin Polun was let out of incarceration in US 10 years ago because he pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 kilos or less of marijuana in DC, and forfeited $101k, & his court records were sealed.



Malanga was a wealthy man , in what is known now it was not his first time to act as assassin per pay. In 2018 he was involved in conspiracy to take out former DRC president Kabila, for $750k paid by one of governors at the time. But the plan did not go through because DRC intelligence discovered it — this time it seems like he was hired to perform a masquerade.



Now Congo has probably received information from Russia that they are preparing for another coup d'état.

↩t.me/Megatron_ron🔸

🔸🇧🇪🇨🇩 Attempt of a coup d'état in Congo



This morning, four armed individuals led by Christian Malaga tried to break into the presidential palace in Kinshasa. After minor clashes, the rebel leader was eliminated, and his accomplices, including one American, were detained. Two police officers were killed in the fighting.



🔻Christian Malaga is another "opposition leader" inflated by the West. Born in Kinshasa, he spent most of his childhood in the USA. As an adult, he built a successful business in his homeland, then turned to politics and created the "United Congolese Party", but after a failed attempt to run in parliamentary elections, he returned to the States.



After that, he became a regular participant in many Western-sponsored NGOs. The pinnacle of his activities was the establishment of the "Government of Zaire in Exile" in Brussels, where he declaimed the "freedom of the Congolese people".



And it is likely that Malaga was counting on such sentiments after the postponement of government appointments, which even half a year after the elections has not been formed. But in the end, he miscalculated and did not justify the expectations of his Western sponsors, who have been increasingly in need of Congolese resources lately.

#Africa #Belgium #DRCongo

@rybar Original msg🔸

Congo-Kinshasa: Questions Abound After Thwarted Coup

‍[DW] Amid a backdrop of political tension and protracted conflict in the country's east, the foiled coup attempt in the DRC raises more questions than it provides answers.

In the wake of a thwarted coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over the weekend, Congolese and foreign observers alike are expressing uncertainty about the future.

On Sunday, the Congolese army announced that it had foiled a coup attempt in Kinshasa involving both Congolese and foreign citizens -- including three US Read More🔸

And here we have good ole HRW advocating for the perpetrators (wonder why?)…

Congo-Kinshasa: Uphold Rights, Rule of Law After Failed Coup

‍[HRW] Prosecute Participants Fairly; Investigate Possible Summary Killings

The Democratic Republic of Congo government should ensure that those who took part in an attempted coup are prosecuted in fair trials, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should also thoroughly and impartially investigate and appropriately prosecute security forces' alleged extrajudicial killings of coup participants.

Details are still emerging about the attempted coup by a group of about 50 Congolese and foreigners in

Read More🔸

🤔🔻🚫🔻📏🔻🎯🔻🕹

President Felix Tshisekedi committed cardinal sins - basically exceeding 70% of the votes in December's election while being unwilling to use that support for Western concerns. Finding who the coup planners are (Zionist, US, UK 👻s!) really tells you all you need to know. They are losing their grip by inches and simply can't tolerate another millimeter of losses anymore. Death by a thousand cuts is standing at 996 right now. We are way past seeing mere panic; we are definitely in observing cornered animal mode.

Combined with Israel's ICC and world opinion problems, America's mental instability, and the perpetual UK drunken stupor - this is exactly the ticket to the final feature. WWIII. Let's look in on our other African post coup countries for an update. They have some scenes of genuine interest happening as well.

🇳🇪 #Niger's prime minister, Lamine Zeine claimed that #US officials were "doing nothing" to stop an Islamist insurgency in the area and had tried to dictate which nations #Niger might support, the PM told the Washington Post in an interview.

“The Americans stayed on our soil, doing nothing while the terrorists killed people and burned towns, It is not a sign of friendship to come on our soil but let the terrorists attack us. We have seen what the United States will do to defend its allies, because we have seen Ukraine and Israel.”

- Zeine told the Post.

↩t.me/ResonantNews🔸

🇺🇸 🇳🇪 Pentagon does not expect Niger to ask Russia to help fight terrorism after US troops withdrawal from the West African country, a US senior defense official says



Niger's forces have sufficient capabilities to fight terrorism, the official said at a background briefing on Niger, adding that US troops and equipment are expected to leave country "well before" the September 15 deadline.



The US plans to remove as much US equipment from Niger as possible, he said, while noting that it would be a good idea for the US to leave some of its military infrastructure to Niger's armed forces.

"Obviously, sensitive equipment, lethal equipment, hazardous equipment, these kinds of things will be removed. A lot of what we expect will be left behind is either things that are immobile or are going to cost a lot more for the United States to take out than they're actually worth," he emphasized.

The US is in talks with neighboring African countries to try to retain some of the outgoing US military capabilities in the region, he revealed, although nothing concrete has come of that yet.



On Sunday, the two nations agreed that the pullout of the American soldiers from Niger will be completed no later than September 15.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇳🇪 Less than a year after the coup, Niger joined the ranks of oil exporters for the first time in its history.



The first cargo of crude oil from Niger will be loaded at the Benin port of Seme, turning the African country into an oil exporter.



Data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea showed Front Cascade, a million-barrel Suezmax tanker, was close to the Seme terminal at around 13:30 GMT and was about to dock.



The oil pipeline was built in six months by a Chinese company, more precisely its "daughter" West African Oil Pipeline (Niger & Benin) Company (VAPCO), a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corp, which built the Niger-Benin oil pipeline.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇳🇪🇹🇩🇹🇬 AES nations, joined by Chad and Togo, conduct extensive military drills in Niger



The operations, known as "Tarhanakale" (which means "love of the fatherland" in Tamajek), have been going on in Niger since May 20, according to local media reports, and will end on June 3.



The participants' goal is to make the AES armed forces more resilient and operationally strong against all conceivable threats.



According to an army bulletin that was cited by the media, they want to take action to strengthen ties with the local population in addition to conducting tactical exercises.



📷 Tahoua region (western Niger), Niger's Tilia Special Forces Training Center

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🇳🇪 Official media confirmed the participation of Syrian mercenaries in the fighting in Niger



The information we reported here , here, and here has now been confirmed by leading Arab media.



In an interview, a Syrian militant from the Sultan Murad group told the Al-Arabiya channel that they entered into a contract for 6 months and underwent training in Syria, after which they were delivered to Niger.



As for the tasks, the militant said that they were asked to guard various objects, as well as take part in hostilities



“After we completed our training in the Sultan Murad camp, employees of the Turkish PMC SADAT, who were probably members of the special services, arrived to us, and we were sent to Africa.”



It is worth noting here that it was through the SADAT PMC that Turkey supplied Syrian mercenaries to the forces of the government of Fayez al-Sarraj in 2019-2020 during their confrontation with the Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar.



As for Libya specifically, the Syrians are still in Tripoli in several locations, which periodically causes discontent among local residents. We talked about this in detail here.

↩t.me/ArabicAfrica🔸

#сотрудничество

🇲🇱🇳🇪🇧🇫Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have finally formalized the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States. The process, which began in September 2023, was successfully completed at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the participating countries on Friday 17 May.



Foreign ministers met on Friday in Niamey to adopt a text that will govern the institutionalization and functioning of the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States. ↩t.me/westernafrica🔸

Burkina Faso's Junta Extends Rule for Another Five Years

‍[DW] The army has ruled Burkina Faso since 2022, a country ravaged by growing attacks by Islamist militants.

The military junta in Burkina Faso will retain power for another five years, delaying the transition back to democracy in the West African nation.

The decision was announced after the signing of a new charter following national consultations in the capital, Ouagadougou, on Saturday.

Civil society representatives, security and defense forces and lawmakers in the transitional assembly participated in the Read More🔸

🔸🇧🇫🇳🇪🇹🇷 On Turkish Militants in the Sahel



Western journalists are increasingly drawing attention to the presence in West Africa of the SADAT PMC, which is controlled by Turkish intelligence agencies, which is indirectly related to the recent appearance of specialists from the African Corps in Niger and Burkina Faso.



The deployment of the Turkish contingent was no secret: back in February, a post with an unambiguous hint that "the Turks are not welcome here" was published on the African Corps channel.



Such a reaction from a Russian structure is expected, since the main contingent sent to the Sahel is recruited from pro-Turkish Syrian militants. This step also emphasizes the importance of the mission for the Turkish authorities, as they previously participated in significant operations for the Turkish leadership: in Karabakh and Libya.



It is worth noting that the interests of the Turkish leadership are purely selfish. In Niger, as well as in Burkina Faso, Western companies own the rights to mining at some major mines, and SADAT is intended to protect them exclusively, emphasizing its role and usefulness for Western economic interests.



🔻As a result, in addition to the "Bayraktar diplomacy" that the Turks actively use in Africa, Ankara also uses other tools, allegedly helping to strengthen regional security. In fact, in this way, the Turkish authorities are again acting as a conduit for Anglo-Saxon influence, putting sticks in the wheels of Russian specialists in the region.

#Africa #BurkinaFaso #Niger #Turkey

@rybar Original msg🔸

🔸🇳🇪🇹🇩🇲🇱🇧🇫🇹🇬 Regarding the joint five-sided military exercises, which have been taking place for a week in the west of Niger, near the border with Mali, and bear the beautiful name “Tarhanakale”, which translated from the Tuareg language Tamasheq means “love of homeland."



In addition to members of the Union of Sahel States (AES) - Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, Chad and Togo are taking part in the exercises. All five states face violence to varying degrees from the jihadists of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both banned in the Russian Federation), and are carried out primarily to strengthen capacity in the joint fight against terrorist groups in light of the gradual elimination of foreign military presence.



According to a press release from the Niger Ministry of Defense, the exercise is taking place at the Special Forces Training Center in Telia, which was funded by Germany in 2021. In the same area of ​​Telia, 141 civilians were killed by jihadists on March 21, 2021. In September 2022, the United States equipped the Telia Center with military equipment, including armored vehicles, worth $13 million. Since then, Niger, where a military junta came to power in July 2023, has denounced military agreements with Washington.



The region on the borders of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso is a stronghold for terrorist groups. Last week, Malian authorities said more than 20 civilians were killed in an attack that took place in Mopti in the center of the country. In Mali, militant groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have waged an insurgency since 2012, when the Tuareg uprising began. Since then, terrorist activities have spread throughout the Sahel region and the northern regions of coastal West Africa.



Notably, Togo is one of the West African countries that has adopted a more conciliatory tone towards the military regimes that came to power through coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. The three countries left the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in early 2024 to form their own organization called the Union of Sahel States (AES). In March they also announced the creation of a joint military force to fight the jihadists. Having turned away from traditional partnerships, especially with former colonial power France, these countries are now actively strengthening their partnership with Russia.



The world through the eyes of an Arabist ↩t.me/Arabs_Live🔸

And a few regional things to keep abreast of:

🇷🇺 🌍 Russia expanded military cooperation with Guinea-Bissau and São Tomé and Príncipe on Africa's Atlantic coast as it continues to expand its influence in West Africa.



🔶️ Russia announced on May 5 that it had begun implementing a military cooperation deal with São Tomé and Príncipe that the countries signed in late April. The agreement reportedly includes joint military exercises, visits from Russian military assets, and other support.



🔶️ Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embalo separately visited Russia for Victory Day celebrations from May 9 to 11, where he reportedly agreed to send Bissau-Guinean troops for joint training exercises at the Russian University of Special Forces Chechnya.



🔶️ Russia is likely trying to spread its economic, military, and political influence from the landlocked Sahel and Central African Republic (CAR) into key waterways for regional and transatlantic shipping.



🔶️ Russian naval presence in West Africa would also be a potential but less direct alternative to Mediterranean basing to threaten NATO’s flank.



🔶️ The Kremlin may also seek to undercut African support for Ukraine through outreach to former Portuguese colonies. Ukraine had discussed in 2023 using Portugal to facilitate tighter relations with African countries as it looked to boost its support on the continent.



🔶️ Bissau-Guinean President Sissoco Embalo was also the first African head of state to visit Ukraine after the Russian invasion in 2022 and has met and talked with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy multiple times.



🔶️ Guinea-Bissau might be seeking greater security cooperation with Russia after Embalo claimed to survive a coup attempt in December 2023, while anti-colonial sentiment likely contributed to São Tomé and Príncipe seeking a partnership with Russia.



https://www.criticalthreats.org/analysis/africa-file-may-16-2024-russian-outreach-across-africa-irans-uranium-aims-is-mozambique-continues-march ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

🔸🇸🇳🇫🇷 Senegalese Prime Minister Calls for Removal of French Bases



Senegal's new Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, who was previously the opposition leader, has delivered a new speech criticizing the presence of French military bases on the country's territory.



▪️The withdrawal of French troops from Senegal is indeed likely as part of the overall reduction of French influence in Africa. We wrote about such plans to reduce the contingent, including in Senegal, as early as March last year.



At the same time, American troops are expected to replace the French. This reshuffle, aimed at keeping the region in the Western orbit, has already occurred in Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire.



▪️Sonko also once again raised the issue of Senegal's economic independence. However, if the prospect of abandoning the CFA franc (a regional currency controlled by the French Treasury) was previously directly declared by the current president as part of his election campaign, now the government's plans are not so obvious.



It has not even been two months since Macky Sall's victory in the elections, and he has already abandoned his promise, citing that the process will take a long time and that abandoning the franc will ultimately be unprofitable.



▪️In addition, Ousmane Sonko promised to tour the countries of the "Sahel Alliance" to convince the authorities of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to return to ECOWAS.



🔻All this together gives a very clear understanding that there is no talk of any decolonization of Senegal yet. However, this does not mean that the reshuffle and the trend towards weakening French influence should not be used.



Given that the plans and ambitions for the development of Russian logistics projects in the country have already been announced and have good chances of being implemented.

#Africa #Senegal #France

@rybar Original msg🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇸🇳🇫🇷 Will Senegal close French military bases?



Since coming to power, the new president of Senegal, Basirou Diomaye Fay, has been looking for ways to gradually get rid of the remnants of French colonialism.



He said his economic priorities include ending a common currency similar to the French franc, which is one aspect of the French occupation of West African economies.



Senegal's neighbors Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger expelled the French troops. In this context, Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko announced the possibility of closing French military bases in the country.



Since gaining independence in 1960, Senegal has remained a point that embodies French depth in Africa and is integrated into it through economic, political and military partnerships.



However, France, which is the main partner and investor in Senegal, has 250 companies that make up 40 percent of foreign investments in the country. Therefore, the withdrawal of France from Senegal could represent a serious problem for the African continent.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇸🇳 Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko reaffirmed support for the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which includes Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.



“We will not let go of our brothers in the Sahel and will do everything necessary to strengthen ties and ensure our solidarity with them.



...Those who today condemn regimes considered military or dictatorial, however, tend to side with other regimes that are not democratic, until it comes to negotiations on oil or markets... The internal problems of countries must be decided by the citizens of these countries. Of course, there have been coups d’état and, of course, no one encourages coups d’état, but I refuse to be part of those who analyze the symptoms and refuse to analyze the true causes of these coups d’état.”

↩t.me/ArabicAfrica🔸

🇷🇺🇱🇾 "Russia has no colonial past in Libya or any other Arab country," Libyan Foreign Minister says



Russian-Libyan relations have excellent prospects, as Russia is a genuine and fundamental partner, the head of diplomacy of the Government of National Stability, Abdulhadi Al-Huweij, told Sputnik.



He emphasized that this cooperation is based on equality and mutual respect, is not directed against anyone, and is based on strong historical ties that will be further developed.



Al-Huweij also commented on the issue of refugees in his country. He noted that Libya welcomes African citizens if they are there legally, but the number of illegal migrants is growing, and international cooperation is needed to address this issue.



He strongly rejected the European approach to security, stating that Libya refuses to "act as police for anyone" and opposes any attempts to settle migrants in the country.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🇷🇺🇱🇾 The Russian Embassy in Libya announced the resumption of the work of the consular department and the issuance of visas in Tripoli from June 1.

↩t.me/ArabicAfrica🔸

🔸What's happening in the Central African Republic?

Situation from April 8 to May 21, 2024



In the hard-to-control outskirts of the CAR, regular attacks by armed groups on government forces positions continue.



The army, with the support of the Wagner PMC, is actively conducting reconnaissance and search operations in the north and east of the country to eliminate terrorists who threaten the local population and gold mining enterprises.



President Touadéra met with ambassadors from China and Saudi Arabia. The main issue during the two meetings was economic projects in the republic. Also, a dialogue on cooperation with the European Union was held in Bangui, where Western representatives agreed to sponsor various projects in the CAR.



🔻Read more on our website

#Africa #digest #CAR

@rybar Original msg🔸

West Africa: Ghanaian President Wants Ecowas Adopt 'Clear Policy Direction' On Terrorism

‍[GhanaToday] President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for a clear policy direction by ECOWAS on how to put up with issues of terrorism in the Sahel region.

The President said an opinion must be reached on a strategy going forward if the ECOWAS is to make any meaningful impact in solving the issues of terrorism in the West African region.

These were the comments President Akufo-Addo made when the President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, called on him at the Jubilee House on Monday.

Dr Omar Read More🔸

Congo-Kinshasa: Faking Cash and Making Cash in the DRC

‍[ISS] The DRC is an origin, transit and destination country for counterfeit currency, most of which is US dollar-denominated.

In February 2021, Ugandan police arrested eight people - most from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) - in a Kampala suburb. They were found with US$2.4 million worth of counterfeit United States (US) dollars ready for circulation in Uganda and the region. In January 2023, Uganda Revenue Authority officers arrested a Congolese trafficker concealing fake dollar bills worth US$500

Read More🔸

🇹🇳🇷🇺 ✈️ An Italian newspaper reported the presence of Russian military aircraft at a Tunisian airport near Libya, noting that both Washington and Rome were concerned about this fact.



“Russian warplanes in Tunisia and an American warning: Moscow is expanding” is the title of an article published in the newspaper La Repubblica. According to the publication, Russian combat aircraft are located on the island of Djerba, 150 km from the border with Libya. The nature of their activity has not been established, but the fact itself is noteworthy, the newspaper notes.

↩t.me/ArabicAfrica🔸

🇹🇩🇸🇩 Chadian security forces detained a shipment of weapons delivered from Sudan



The weapons were seized by law enforcement agencies during an operation carried out in the Telegei village of Jurfal-Akhmar district.

↩t.me/ArabicAfrica🔸

🇲🇷🇲🇱 The Mauritanian army strengthens its positions on the border with Mali



Local sources report that the population noticed heavy equipment heading towards the common border.

↩t.me/ArabicAfrica🔸

🇲🇦🇺🇸 Morocco and the United States signed a roadmap for military cooperation to implement activities approved during the 13th session of the Moroccan-American Defense Advisory Committee.



This committee serves as a platform for strategic dialogue to discuss key regional security issues and outline the future work plan for US Africa Command (AFRICOM).



The United States is seeking to strengthen its political and military alliance with Morocco in Africa to counter Russia's growing influence in the region, Arab media note. According to a statement by the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, the agreement will be

“a new point in the military relations between the two countries, which will help increase Morocco’s military capabilities... The new roadmap includes weapons and training.”



It should be noted that in 2020, Morocco and the United States of America signed a defense agreement for a period of 10 years, from 2020 to 2030. ↩t.me/ArabicAfrica🔸

🤔🔻🚫🔻📏🔻🎯🔻🕹

Some of that last section isn't all winning as there is still a lot of welcome Western presence there. There will assuredly be a kinetic front in the region in the upcoming war. And, in anticipation, many positive steps are being taken. Of particular interest to me are the increasing Turkish influences and presence. And Chinese (which are barely mentioned above). But we can be assured that these Sahel leaders are fully aware of what the rest of this year has in store.

Some previous information we have seen on these coups and conflicts:

This was a look back at the US v. World 6 months ago:

We'll wrap this up with a few other suspected/reported coup attempts in other parts of the world as a composite picture. They're the sprinkles on top of your first summer sundae. (That's, of course, assuming you still eat ice cream! Being 2024 and all.)

🔎 🇲🇲 Western footprint in the Myanmar conflict?



Foreign volunteer fighters in Myanmar are supposedly training rebel forces with the aim of ousting the existing military government.



Of note are the firearms observed in their possession, notably US-manufactured M16 rifles, which indicate a Western origin.

| Subscribe t.me/geo_gaganauts🔸

😅 Erdogan, amid reports of a conspiracy, said that the authorities are well aware of the “puppeteers and those who carry out the game.”



Earlier, the Turkiye newspaper reported that Erdogan's ally Bahçeli warned of a possible coup attempt. | 💜🇷🇺 RD🔸

🇪🇸🇮🇱 Knesset members from the ruling Likud party brought up for discussion a project to recognize the independence of Catalonia.



Didn't have to wait long for an answer :)

| 💜🇷🇺 RD🔸

(Catalonians voted independence down.)

🇪🇸 ⬆️ Meanwhile Catalonia: 😅

| 💜🇷🇺 RD🔸

🔸❎ 💭 💕 SOME SINS OF NEGATIVE THINKING



✍️Written in English by Oscar Nanni of Oscar_News, a largely Italian language news channel✍️



✍️Edited by Hikaru Kitabayashi✍️



Someone once said that "Negative thinking is a sin". However, it often catches us. A series of unusual events have been happening in recent weeks that have activated negative thoughts. Who knows!!!



May 7

Reports of an assassination attempt on the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia appeared, only to later be declared false. But, were they?



May 13-14

The Turkish government was informed of an imminent coup in Türkiye against President Erdogan. From whom, though, is not clear.



May 15th

An apparently nearly successful assassination attempt on the Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico took place.



May 16th

A citizen who publicly threatened Serbian President Vucic was arrested in Serbia.



May 19th

A helicopter crash, in which Iranian President Raisi dies along with the Foreign Minister and other senior officials, though many details are still unknown and under investigation.



Living in Italy, a country with perpetually deviant secret services, caused this last incident to bring to mind an old case of an unfortunate accident in which Enrico Mattei, a parliamentarian and courageous industry leader, lost his life. He was so courageous that, upon returning from a conference in Sicily, his plane mysteriously crashed.



But, perhaps it's me who is untrustworthy. Let's wait for a proper forensic investigation to be completed.



For now, sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and to all the Iranian people. ↩t.me/hkitabayashi🔸

Today on Breaking History, Matt and I will discuss the litany of coup attempts, assassination attempts, and untimely deaths of various world leaders that have proliferated the geopolitical chessboard over the past 2 weeks, through the lens of history.



We have been discussing the history of the CIA's Operation Gladio for months, and now it seems we are getting some contemporary anecdotal proofs of those musings.



Join us today at noon EST on

Badlands Media!



https://rumble.com/v4wp6ac-breaking-history-ep.-46-geopolitical-earthquakes-1200-pm-et.html ↩t.me/GoBPH🔸

Erdogan convened an emergency meeting in connection with information about the planned coup. Fico was shot and seriously wounded. A man was arrested in Serbia for threatening to kill Vucic. Raisi crashed in Iran.



What's happening? ↩t.me/belvestnik🔸

❗️🇰🇬 On the unrest in Kyrgyzstan and a rehearsal of revolution



Last night in Kyrgyzstan, there were spontaneous riots: several hundred Kyrgyz gathered near a dormitory for migrant workers. The reason was a mass brawl started by foreigners on May 13. As a result of the scuffle, local residents, including an elderly security guard, were injured.



▪️Police barricaded the approaches to the hostel, and the rioters tried to break through the cordon. Law enforcement carried out several detentions. However, this caused an even greater outcry, which led to an increase in the crowd.



▪️This was also facilitated by the active actions of some barkers who worked together. Calls to take to the streets and take revenge on foreigners were published in Telegram and WhatsApp chats (initially it was said that they were Pakistanis, but later it was stated that Algerian citizens were involved in beating the locals).



▪️Pockets of disobedience were noted in several neighborhoods near different hostels with migrants, but the largest was in the center of Bishkek, where they demanded the release of the detainees. After the statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs that there are no Kyrgyz among the arrested, by morning the people began to disperse to their homes.



▪️In total, as a result of the mass riots, 29 people were injured. This is the number of citizens who sought medical help, according to the Ministry of Health. At the same time, the embassies of Pakistan and India called on their citizens to stay at home until further notice.



❗️This whole situation raises a lot of questions. The spontaneity, but at the same time the organization of the movement, look planned. Too many people gathered in a short period of time, and the rioters dispersed very quickly in the morning - a puff of smoke and no one is left.



The presence of activist-squad leaders who coordinated the actions of the crowd, characteristic of organized unrest, is the hallmark of any such event. This is echoed by the mass calls on social networks, thanks to which such a large number of people were able to gather.



So far, it all looks like either a trial run before larger protests (Kyrgyz are certainly familiar with this), or interested parties in the unrest got the desired result, and there was no need to continue the party. Whether this is the case or not, we will probably find out later.

#Kyrgyzstan

@rybar Original msg🔸

🤔🔻🚫🔻📏🔻🎯🔻🕹

So, we still have coups by NGOs in Georgia and Armenia, coups by elections coming in Moldova, EU, UK, and US, coups by sanctions in Venezuela and Cuba, and a coup by war in Palestine and New Caledonia. Possibly coups by assassination in half a dozen places. Did we miss any? Undoubtedly.

And then the countries with the most firmly supported (un)democratically elected (not selected) leaders - Russia, China, Azerbaijan, and Iran primarily but also DRC! - are held to be dictatorships. And must not be allowed. Hundreds of thousands protesting every day for Netanyahu to go, but he can't because he and his party wouldn't get 10% of the votes. Just like the Conservatives in the UK. Of course, as we pointed out last week - all of these uniparty style democratic governments are just fronts for the global mafia - and nothing will change but the face to blame no matter how many elections are held and how many governments are formed. Insanity.

This year is not like the others. Insanity will reign until it doesn't anymore. It has to be this way. Because NCSWIC. Nothing. Might as well enjoy the show. The good news is - I hear it's a single run. No encores!

Get ready for a🔥summer!

Share