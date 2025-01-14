I've been a little under the weather (that's ancient speak for a miserable cold) lately so I'm still a little light of both intellect and endurance. But I thought I should be able to do a justifiable effort on this subject. Not that it's fluff by any means. But I suspect only us non trendsetter types will do the full compare and contrast.

TBH, I have never been much for ceremony. I had never watched a Presidential Inauguration live until 2021 (so that record is still intact because how fake was that?)! But this upcoming one seems primed to be particularly historic. In fact, that has already started. But before we wade into 2025 weeds let's look back to 2017 because we're going to need to take some notes.

I thought that 4 days seemed awfully long to stretch events over but except for one being blank in 2017 that didn't change. The briefest but mostly complete description I could find:

https://www.inquisitr.com/2017-inauguration-timeline-heres-the-schedule-of-events-for-fridays-inauguration-of-donald-trump

For you diehards here's an 8-1/2 hour video of the 2017 Inauguration Day - ceremony through the parade.

Trump Inauguration begins at: 1:04:02 Trump Full Inauguration Oath/Speech begins at: 1:56:00 Trump Inauguration Parade begins at: 5:26:08

ABC News YT

For those who prefer cutting to the chase:

🔸“…And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator.

So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, and from ocean to ocean, hear these words:

You will never be ignored again.

Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams, will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way.

Together, we will make America strong again.

We will make America wealthy again.

We will make America proud again.

We will make America safe again.

And, yes, together, we will make America great again.

Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America.”

https://www.forbes.com/sites/aviksaroy/2017/01/20/donald-trump-inaugural-speech-full-transcript/

The state of America and the world was pretty dire heading into 2017 but there was at least a sprinkling of hopeful rain staring down a California wildfire. I was neck deep in creating my own little refuge and had pretty much given up on any kind of bottom up resistance after 20 years of looking for it. We appeared to be in an endless thread of these:

And just when we were starting to get here:

Along comes COVID-19 (WEF pandemic) and COVID-20 (the election). Then came four years of the Joe and Kam show. And we have gotten through these points:

That would seem to be excellent progress. However, there are still a few more progressions that are necessary so a second Trump Administration will still have “issues” in order to bring about this enlightenment. And the earlier the better. But we are focusing on the current portion of the program so let's call that history a wrap for now.

DJT's Inauguration Schedule has been released. Sounds Amazing!



Pray everything goes smoothly. 🙏



🔴 Saturday, January 18, 2025



- The President's Reception and Fireworks at Trump Sterling

- Cabinet Reception and Vice President's Dinner



🔴 Sunday, January 19, 2025



- Arlington National Cemetery Ceremony

Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

- Make America Great Again Victory Rally

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

- Candlelight Dinner

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks



🔴 Monday, January 20, 2025



- St. John's Church Service

- Tea at the White House

- Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

- Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

- US Capitol Departure Ceremony

- The President's Signing Room Ceremony

- JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

- The President's Review of the Troops

- Presidential Parade

Pennsylvania Avenue

- Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

- Commander in Chief Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

- Liberty Inaugural Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

- Starlight Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks



🔴 Tuesday, January 21, 2025



- National Prayer Service

Even before the schedule was released preparations were ongoing, of course. A few interesting wrinkles were spotted.

https://x.com/jamesokeefeiii/status/1877170982172959064?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ

🚨🇺🇸FBI WARNS OF ISIS-STYLE VEHICLE ATTACKS AFTER NEW ORLEANS RAMPAGE



The FBI and DHS issued an alert about potential copycat attacks following the New Year's Day vehicle assault in New Orleans.



Officials warn attackers may combine vehicle ramming with IEDs and target festivals, commercial centers, or crowded venues.



Law enforcement notes that previous ISIS-inspired attackers have used rental and stolen vehicles, often adding firearms and knives for maximum damage after initial impact.



Source: FBI/DHS Public Service Announcement

-Mario Nawfal

-Mario Nawfal ↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

Almost 4,000 police officers have volunteered to help out at President Trump's inauguration.



They seem to like it when they're not being defunded, abolished and browbeaten by the government



#US #Trump

FBI Director Christopher Wray says there aren’t any Active Credible Threats to Donald Trumps Inauguration… BUT…



“What I would tell you, though, is that we're dealing with a threat landscape where terrorists, whether they be foreign, jihadist inspired, or domestic terrorists or others, can move from radicalization to action quite quickly, often with very crude but still lethal attacks.



And so, we are dealing with a terrorist threat landscape that is extremely challenging and that puts a real premium, which has been a point of emphasis for me throughout my tenure, on the FBI working closely with our state and local law enforcement partners, with the rest of the intelligence community, with our foreign partners, and increasingly with the private sector and the community.



Because there are often very few dots out there to connect for these types of threats and very little time in which to connect them.”



• REMEMBER,… James O’Keefe recently revealed an internal memo from HHS that there is a “Heightened Medical Readiness” that has never been Requested Before, surrounding Donald Trumps Inauguration on January 20, 2025



https://rumble.com/v68s144-fbi-director-wray-there-arent-any-active-credible-threats-to-the-inaugurati.html

ReTWEET



ReTWEET ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

👮🔸🎅🔻🕵🔸👩‍✈️🔻👮

Rather interesting that a month ago Chris Wray resigned effective just before the Inauguration. And I'm hearing more of what he didn't say. Not tracking “specific” or “credible” threats. That's far short of ALL. Adjective qualifiers like those leave a lot of manoeuvring space. He was asked about any (kind or level) and provided a diminished qualified response.

Meanwhile these are some known rising tides.

Leaders of infamous Israeli settler movement to attend Trump’s Inauguration



Delegation of movement condemned even by most Western governments is invited by senior Republicans according to Spox of Samaria Council



Settlers will also attend launch of newly-created Friends of Judea and Samaria Caucus in US Congress to advocate West Bank as a Jewish birthright



#Trump #Israel

🔸Two overlapping coalitions of pro-terrorism groups are planning protests in Washington, DC, on January 20 when President Donald Trump is inaugurated for his second term. The groups involved include endorsers of Hamas and the October 7 atrocities, supporters of the Iranian and North Korean governments, entities that favor Russia over Ukraine, and organizations with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.



https://capitalresearch.org/article/pro-terrorism-groups-to-protest-trump-inauguration/

TS peeps, I just saw these posts. This sounds much like what Tore was warning is to come. Also, Sarah Rose, terrorism expert, said exactly what Tore said too. They both said watch for bombs, it will start out slow and then pick up and planes will be targets.

This was an explosives scare in Chicago, stolen military equipment in Orange County, CA (we knew about this one already) and threat of copycat attack in New Orleans. ↩pvt_acct🔸

Israel extremists on television are blaming Trump for what they say is the imminent cease-fire deal in Gaza, claiming that Trump "forced" the deal on Netanyahu without first letting Israel completely annex Northern Gaza and block all humanitarian aid from entering:



https://x.com/ggreenwald/status/1878952996622774497?s=46&t=mEZA0jtZ7URitKRrXPhoOA

Do you buy the cover story that Netanyahu is not attending inauguration is from recent prostate surgery and he needs to rest?



Should security be even more beefed up?



https://www.rt.com/news/610619-netanyahu-cancels-trip-trump-inauguration/ ⤴↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

📋📍💼📍📌📍📝

Not all of that relates directly to the Inauguration but to the general threat “environment.” That environment makes the entire country a target basically. (Imagine this scene: a major terrorist event in the heart of the continental states just moments before the investiture of Trump happens. He is whisked away to be inaugurated in a SCIF, but the Congress now only recognizes the JD Vance one made publicly. Or something equally dramatic - and stupid.) But then remember this is 2025. And Trump is the bait.

Primeval swamp creatures take a long time to lure close enough to reach the bait offered. But eventually that does happen for a patient angler. Just suppose… those words may happen a lot this year.

Then we have the scheduled performers. Just like the stream of tech bro donations we have an expanded army of entertainment that veers a bit closer to the USExit pre election loudmouths.

Billy Ray Cyrus? https://x.com/sentdefender/status/1879018014135451764?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ

🎸YMCA to be blasted at Trump inauguration🎸



The Village People confirm participation despite voting for Harris: ‘Music is to be performed without regard to politics’



Other bands that are to perform at the inauguration:



▪️Carrie Underwood

▪️ Kid Rock

▪️ Jason Aldean

▪️ Billy Ray Cyrus

▪️ Christopher Macchio

▪️ Lee Greenwood

↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

WOOD UNDER 2.0 https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-14279747/Carrie-Underwood-divides-fans-set-perform-America-Beautiful-Trump-inauguration.html

And what would an Inauguration be anymore without childish uniparty theatrical rants?

↩https://t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

🔸I am particularly struck that BANNON is Still in ROME. At the Vatican.

I posted over a week maybe two ago… Steve is a Jesuit and working on a big project there along with “influence” on Chinese Bishops… I digress.



Anyway here’s Bannon rant against ELON



https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/01/11/steve-bannon-i-will-do-anything-keep-elon-musk-out-white-house/ ↩pvt_acct🔸

Biden has reportedly CALLED OFF a strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.



“I have reason to believe that the decision to stand down was made in close consultation with the incoming administration."



https://x.com/ericldaugh/status/1878798995126166004?s=46

↩t.me/TikTokNews45🔸

DNC Creates Team To Combat ‘Republican Disinformation Machine’ Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

The Democratic National Committee has brought on the social media staffers who ran Kamala Harris’s social media campaign account to combat “misinformation” from the incoming Trump administration.

The staffers who ran the @KamalaHQ account during Kamala Harris’s failed campaign are now being brought back to run the @FactPostNews account to push back on the “Republican disinformation machine” ahead of Trump’s presidency, according to Axios.

“The Republican disinformation machine is powerful, but we believe a stronger weapon is giving people the facts about how Trump and his administration are screwing over the American people,” stated DNC chief mobilization officer Shelby Cole.

https://www.oann.com/newsroom/dnc-creates-team-to-combat-republican-disinformation-machine-ahead-of-trumps-inauguration/

So that leaves us basically with the interesting details and thoughts left.

FANTASTIC: Trump’s Campaign Garbage Truck Will be Included in His Inauguration Day Parade



https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/fantastic-trumps-campaign-garbage-truck-will-be-included/

🔸💢💥💢💥💢💥💢💥💢💥💢💥💢💥Trump refusing the inauguration is the Trump Card.



Refusing the inauguration dissolves the United States of America inc. and all that is inclusive.



This refusal brings in the Military as they have taken the oath to uphold the Constitution of America for the people.



R.I.P. U.S.A. INC.



TRUMP CARD INBOUND!



Special election inbound! ↩t.me/digitalsoldierbackchannel🔸

🔸👆👆👆This has not been stated ANYWHERE in an OFFICIAL CAPACITY.

It is merely hearsay.

🇺🇸🤘🐺🤘🇺🇸 ↩t.me/STR1KER17🔸

https://qanon.pub/?q=THE%20SHOT%20HEARD%20AROUND%20THE%20WORLD#t1516562880

* Jan 21st, 2018. A 7 year delta?



* The shot heard around the world.



* It could well be 47's inaugural address.



* 2017's speech put forward the agenda.



* 2025's is about implementation.



*NCSWIC ↩t.me/Royboy17th🔸

I do think Roy is onto something. But if Trump gave the same exact speech word for word he did eight years ago, it wouldn't be amiss on any point still. There were some who prospered across the first Trump term but that was hardly universal and more relief than boom. Great strides were made more in theory than in broad based fact. Because that first term time was actually about identifying the power elite and the cult they surround themselves within. But even in that there is a sizeable ways left to travel.

He made overt moves at every one of those objectives, but ultimately failed in the full production of any of them even in the short term much less with any longevity. It was ridiculously “easy” for all of those “achievements” to vanish on a breeze once the Biden administration got moved in. That is not only a matter of the demonic composition of the beings in place in DC (and statehouses), but also the structure of the government itself. In particular the legal system, which Trump has battled very publicly for the last four years. For that precise reason. No peace without justice.

I would not be surprised assuming we get a televised event (it would be a great time for a blackout!), that Trump's speech this time actually is more suited to the time frame of his first one. He showed you first the impossibility of achieving that agenda because politics and government have nothing to do with a people's agenda. This time he should really tell you more about why that is. With the retrospective view it should become much easier to understand even for the ones with TDS or pro government biases.

He would have been speaking in Greek with such a message eight years ago. Even people who would have understood it at that time couldn't see a pathway to the execution of any kind of plan. But now everyone has some experience or at least secondhand knowledge of one that this message can now resonate. Think mirror. You can't tell them, you have to show them. And timing is critical.

The QAnon fluff is included so we don't get too sidetracked. Hopefully this is where that train starts breaking down. There are no magic bullets like that presumptive one that's been pushed for years. But as long as it's out there it competes for consciousness. Here's hoping all those followers are AI (although I know several who aren't). Trump (nor Q) never promised a rose garden path because there is no such thing. Still the Awakening sets the pace because that is the biggest inflection point of all. But if this speech does turn out to be the horse you'll know why the cart came first.

Watch out for falling skies! If you see any, change them into stars. We are still on the path heading toward light, but turbulence can still crop up. With as big an inflection as this is, it's almost certain to occur since we are barely past the end of the darkness. The Inaugural Event may be the vehicle, but the Awakening is the accelerator, so consider that most of all.

