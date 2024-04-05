The August 21, 2017 total eclipse across the continental US was a non event for me. It happened during my self imposed news blackout days and being located in Mississippi at the time it wasn't all that close by. But it is still a major player in the framing unfolding around the news about Total Eclipse 2.0 scheduled for April 8 (maybe) - building up like we've never seen it before.

The hoopla and hype surely indicates something, and the conspiracy theorists are on uppers and coffee like never before in my four years of observation. The Schumann Resonance graph has been highly cooperative if not correlating in this lead up, so apologies to misalignment in that assessment for those who get energized from that source!

Preliminaries done, let's dig in to see the panorama of possibilities in store from the Eclipse of the End Times. We'll start with a few warm up posts and memes then step things up from there.

This is a screenshot from a YT video with over 3MM views on the Biblical prophecy (from a signs in the heavens) perspective. Video is included ⬇ if you're interested.

The Reason(s) We Are Here - i.e., the 🌎 we live in:

🔸We could be closer than people think.



For the record, Passover begins on April 22nd this year.

“Giant fish found in the Adriatic Sea”: In a rare case, four “fish of the Apocalypse,” considered harbingers of disasters, swam to people at once.

“Four king herrings have been discovered in the Adriatic Sea,” the Croatian Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries reported. We are talking about a giant among fish, the longest bony fish in the world, which can reach a length of eight meters or more. t.me/dimsmirnov175 🔸

🔸🚨THE STATE OF THE MARKET:

🇯🇵Japan's Nikkei is trading just below its all-time high.

🇩🇪Germany's DAX is at a new all-time high.

🇺🇸The S&P 500 $SPY is at a new all-time high.

🇺🇸The Nasdaq 100 $QQQ is at a new all-time high.

🇺🇸Nvidia $NVDA hits new all-time high.

💰 Bitcoin hits new all-time high.

🥇Gold hits new all-time high.

Does anyone think Mr Market has well and truly lost his mind?

🔸If it means anything I just ran this through the day calculator & Oct 7 & the date of May 25 is 6mths 6wks & 6days apart.

April 20 is 6m1w6d for those in the 616 vs 666 camp. (private account)🔸

This isn’t even funny - more tragic…

A giant Buddha will wash his feet and the world will plunge into chaos

In Leshan City, Sichuan Province, on the peak of Lingyun Mountain, at the confluence of three rivers - Ming, Qingyi and Dadu - there is a stone statue of Buddha known as the Leshan Giant Buddha.

So, in Sichuan there is a saying: “The giant Buddha will wash his feet, and the world will plunge into chaos.”

This is exactly what happened in August 2020, for the first time in recent decades China experienced severe flooding, water covered the feet of the giant Buddha, fulfilling a popular prophecy.

K&K | Disasters and cataclysms

A Classic for your Meme Collection.

Now that we've briefly established how we got here, let's move along to what this eclipse will potentially mean. Just the high spots because this is apparently as wide an opinion field as the traverse from Texas to Maine.

What happens next:

THIS IS THE END OF HUMAN SACRIFICE!!!!!!!!! t.me/nineofcups 🔸

NEW - U.S. to face extremely rare “cicada-geddon” as two generations of over 100 trillion cicadas will emerge together for the first time since 1803, weeks after the April 8th solar eclipse.

The THIRD TEMPLE and The ANTICHRIST: Red Heifers in Israel Bible Prophecy



The "Third Temple"refers to a hypothetical rebuilt Temple in Jerusalem. It would succeed Solomon's Temple and the Second Temple, the former having been destroyed during the Babylonian siege of Jerusalem in c. 587 BCE and the latter having been destroyed during the Roman siege of Jerusalem in 70 CE. The notion of and desire for the Third Temple is sacred in Judaism, particularly in Orthodox Judaism. It would be the most sacred place of worship for Jews. The Hebrew Bible holds that Jewish prophets called for its construction prior to, or in tandem with, the Messianic Age. The building of the Third Temple also plays a major role in some interpretations of Christian eschatology. t.me/Revelations_and_Rabbit_Holes 🔸

An interesting article by Dianne Marshall on the total eclipse happening April 8th. Kind of crazy that the eclipse will enter the United States through *Eagle Pass, Texas*...👀 also, I wonder why some cities are closing schools and declaring a State of Emergency over it? Interesting to note all of the towns called Nineveh and Salem that the eclipse will be passing over, and even "the devil comet" may possibly be seen during the event! 😳

🔸The upcoming Eclipse... a “biblical” event

“While I can't say for sure that anything is going to happen, what I can say — is that we are past the threshold of coincidence.

But I think that whatever happens — even if nothing happens — pay attention to what is being said .. and not said. And most importantly — how are you going to react?

Approach things with feeling and reason.

Because ultimately ..

What you get is based on how you respond.

See the patterns, see the inconsistencies — but don't create narratives of fear.

Regardless of what happens that day — in a macro view .. I think we can all recognize that the energy we are feeling right now .. is the energy of change and transition.

The only thing that matters is how you respond. Change on the outside, means change must happen on the inside.

Things that don't adapt to external circumstances usually don't survive.

So listen to that inner voice .. trying to guide you to what feels right.

While something COULD happen out there, more importantly —

Protect what happens in here!” ❤️

— Excerpts: Jamal/SeekingGnosis on X

More eclipse facts - History repeats

As he said, I've never heard some of this 🤔 interesting

About time...

Have a look at the positions of Mercury, the Sun, and the Moon during the April 8th eclipse and consider the symbolism 🤔

Crazy Total Eclipse Connections - See Graphic For More

There is No Light Without Darkness...

This is the FIRST time since 1776, at the founding of the US, that a total solar eclipse has passed over ONLY the US and no other country!

This is the ONLY time that a total eclipse that only crosses the U.S. will pass over the entire nation from coast to coast.

The next time the moon’s shadow only passes over the U.S. does not occur until January 25, 2316!

The eclipse will touch all 3 major fault lines in the United States.

KJV: Psalms-23-4/

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”

The prophet Jonah is said to have preached doom and gloom to the stubborn people of Nineveh on the very day of a solar eclipse in 763 BCE, which therefore accounts for the miracle of their mass Eclipse Superstitions: Then and Now

H/t @NaturGirl571 (Orig. Post on X) & Miesha Delphus

solar eclipse mystery solved... this is huge.... t.me/STFNREPORT 🔸

Major Events Surrounding the April 8th Solar Eclipse t.me/gregreesevideoreports 🔸

The upcoming Solar Eclipse on April 8th 2024 is going to be MIND BLOWING & BIBLICAL.

The amount of Biblical happening that relates to this Eclipse is pretty mind bending. It will take place on the SAME day as the Egyptian 3 days of darkness, which is one of the 9 Plagues on Egypt from the Bible. It is also taking place on Nisan 1, which is the first day of the Hebrew New Year.

In conjunction with the Solar Eclipse that happened in August 2017, that spanned over the whole US over many towns with the name “Salem.” The town of Jerusalem was originally just “Salem.”

This time, the path of totality will follow over many towns in the US called “Nineveh” making an “X.”

What’s MOST interesting here, it’s that the way the eclipse takes this time will coincide with a series of Biblical named towns - Cross, Elijah, Enoch, Flood, Groom, Israel, Jonah, Nineveh, Noah & Rapture.

Interestingly…Rapture, IN is the center point of the “X” where BOTH eclipse paths will have crossed.

Before Our Time📜

Well now, that doesn't really sound so bad. Considering end times and all. (Although 100 trillion cicadas are going to be noisy!)

Except… …. then we started getting these “off the rails” trails and side shows. What is happening here is possibly a whole ‘nother movie theater. Let's explore it.

Who's running the show?…

PART I



The Large Hadron Collider is restarting during the Solar Eclipse (6 years 6 months 6 weeks 6 days after the last Great American Eclipse) while NASA is firing 3 rockets into the moon's shadow at 3:33 PM.



As you do.



The rocket project is named Apep after the Egyptian demon of chaos, who took the form of a serpent on his mission to devour the sun and plunge the world into permanent darkness.



Consider this in the mystical context of solar eclipses as moments when the natural order is suspended and the veils are thinned, creating a liminal space for magical workings.



This rare alignment is a cosmic gateway offering a potent opportunity for transformative processes, whether for renewal, destruction, or revelation.



How appropriate then that CERN is associated with Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction and transformation.



Indeed, it certainly seems that dark wizards are attempting to pull off a ceremonial magick working of epic proportions, harnessing the power of the eclipse for a specific ritual.



Perhaps manipulating these energies to open portals, alter reality, or contact other dimensions or entities. Maybe even all of the above.



So what can we do about it?

👇🏻👇🏻

PART II



As above, so below: reality is a fractal, and the nature of this realm of ours is holographic.



Events and dynamics we observe in the larger universe or society reflect the processes and states within our own inner worlds, and consequently, our personal actions and states of being can and do influence the larger reality.



If that which we perceive 'out there' is lacking integrity, truth, and compassion, then it's on each of us individually to identify such shortcomings in our own personal life and tweak that.



Likewise, we can leverage our own rituals and harness our intentions towards the manifestation of will in alignment with that of God.



Solar eclipses have been revered throughout history as catalysts for profound change, symbolizing the dissolution of old forms and potential for new beginnings.



As such, take note of all that which no longer serves you and release it with gratitude during the eclipse; its unique energy is believed to cleanse and recharge the realms.

👇🏻👇🏻

PART III



The veil between the conscious and subconscious mind is also thought to thin during a solar eclipse, enhancing intuition and psychic sensitivity.



This makes it the perfect time for our own shadow work, exploring and integrating the unacknowledged or hidden parts of oneself for self-discovery and healing.



The heightened energies of an eclipse are believed to be particularly potent for manifesting intentions, so set some!



Let go of bad habits and negative thought patterns and take advantage of the opportunity for a fresh start.



Counteract, whatever spooky shit the powers that be might be attempting by putting out a lot of positive thoughts and good vibes during the eclipse.



Pray or meditate or whatever works for you.



Just don't be scared because that's what they want.



This reality is so awesome and hilarious and abundant, and if you've yet to experience that, I pray that you do and that this is part of the heightened awareness we download on 4/8.



With the rumours of CERN goofing around with multiple timelines and the idea of some sort of dimensional mitosis afoot, personally I'm gonna do my best to make sure my inner state is in alignment with my actions and the integrity, truth and compassion that I want to see reflected in the world out there.



The eclipse as the breaker of spells!



Bring it on, and let's step into it.

🔸🚩Many theories floating around on the Solar Eclipse… but this post right here just blew my mind 🤯👇🏼

NASA & this whole Serpent Deity 🤦🏻‍♀️ why?

The Hebrew meaning of NASA 😅Coincidence? 🧐

APEP 🐍.



The narratives of the April 8 Solar Eclipse.



The Snake is the Sine Wave of the sun. Its path moves in a snake shape.



Ra is the Sun position of Cancer ♋️, also known as the scarab.



The scarab beetle would roll dung and sit on top of it. The sun in the position of Cancer is at the top of the sky in its solar noon position sitting on top of the circle of the earth.



That high position the Egyptians called RA.

Radiant Sun. ☀️



Here is my video explaining showing the syncretism between the Egyptian Sun positions and Jesus.



Fake NASA is also attempting to create a duality situation within their fictional undertakings, while dragging the ancient Egyptians into it.



There is no such thing as duality.



Duality in Unity—Plato



Once you realize: All is Atum…as the ancient Egyptians say, All is One, then you’ll finally see there is no Duality.



Santos explains duality here.



Ken Wheeler explains duality here.



“Only the simple minded see duality.”



The Great American Eclipse Just Got Stranger



CERN is firing up the LHC, NASA is firing three rockets named after serpent deities at the moon and it just so happens in 1904, Aleister Crowley made contact with the imposing entity [demon] Aiwass who dictated Crowley's Book of Law on April 8th... 120 years to the date of the eclipse.

These connections tell me one thing, this event will be ritualistic in nature. A reminder that this is also happening during the season of sacrfice. What exactly do they have planned?

Recommended content:

•There is a Storm Coming; 2024 Get Ready

Okay? No, not okay. But it's CERN and NASA. What else would we expect, right? Weather balloons to make the media go nuts. End Times indeed.

But wait 🕺, there's more! Get a load of this…

First an America sponsored commercial announcement:

Then from our corporate sponsors and conspiracy frens:

First up gets the prize🏆 for the most extreme😫. (Note: in case you can't tell yet, I have opened my source window pretty wide on this one. But I think it's needed to get the entire - narrative - picture. Please keep that in mind for all of my work but in particular for this piece.) The rest simply pale in comparison.

⬆Video from 3 days ago. There are two prior ones relative to this subject developing (biological weapon) on this channel. Please consider the source and know that it is included for narrative purposes only!

🤪Solar eclipse could cause widespread cell phone disruptions

Millions of tourists are expected to flock to the path of totality during the solar eclipse on April 8 - and experts warn the influx could disrupt cellular activity.

ALERT: Solar eclipse could cause mass chaos at hundreds of airports due to disruption — Air travel could be disrupted from April 7 through April 10, the FAA warned.

The Baltimore Bridge (BB=88) collapse was yet another April 8, 2024 ritual to herald the return of Osiris (blech). This video is a compilation of some of those numbers/ritual sacrifice elements (including a blackout).

I've been writing about the April 8, 2024 eclipse (and the eclipses of 8/17/17 and 10/14/23) for several years now. Again, their three paths together create three X's, with the biggest X over Little Egypt. We expect earthquakes and war like we saw in the years 1811/1812 after that eclipse/comet arrived.

The April 8th eclipse is accompanied by the Devil's Comet (made of ice). The eclipse=fire and comet=ice, hence we've had years of fire and ice imagery (red and blue) in everything we see.

I will cover the eclipse and comet again soon.

🔥End of Mayan Calendar to Eclipse

Dutchsinse (Twitter)

A massive weather modification event (using the NEXRAD RADARS across the continental USA) may have just taken place.

I don't have all the facts yet. But is showing across multiple systems.

Check any RADAR feed you normally use, you should see it.

All (or most) of the RADARs shut off, pulse, or flash.

Plus something going on out in Nevada where they are looking over some military test ranges there.

When ONE NEXRAD RADAR pulses, it normally creates storm activity within 72 hours or less that is attracted back to the RADAR which pulsed to begin with.

When over 100 of them pulse or go off and on at once, I don't know what the result will be.

We shall see. Shouldn't take very long to find out. I'll be watching close for the next 72 hours for sure!!!!!!!!

https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=continental-conus-comp_radar-96-0-100-1&checked=map&colorbar=undefined

Interesting.

https://www.ksdk.com/article/weather/severe-weather/nationwide-weather-radar-outage-st-louis-severe-storms/63-8a10be28-1972-46a7-a6c3-16da530bbe55

Why such panic?

Many states are declaring States of Emergency pre-eclipse.

Kentucky declared state of emergency.



West Virginia declared state of emergency.



Ontario Canada declared state of emergency.



Arkansas declared state of emergency.



Killeen TX declared state of emergency.



Ohio declared state of emergency.



Missouri County declared state of emergency.



Charleston County is gearing up to declare state of emergency.



Jackson County in Kansas City declared state of emergency.



People have you ever seen this many cities declare an emergency within 24 hrs? We are in uncharted waters right now. There is so much coming in all directions.

Read whole tweet

Does this sound normal for a 4 min eclipse?

The EMAC is referenced in the Indiana emergency declaration for the upcoming eclipse. The EMAC is a multi state (all states + territories) emergency group established in 1950. It allows states to qualify for GRANTS and leverage the NATIONAL GUARD from other states.

https://www.emacweb.org/

He calls it "anticipated needs" here's a legal definition on anticipated needs

Anticipated needs. MEANS THOSE NEEDS THAT ARE REASONABLY FORESEEABLE AND AS DEFINED IN THE ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA LISTED IN SUBSECTION (8) OF THIS SECTION THAT ARE KNOWN AT THE TIME OF FINALIZATION OF THE ADOPTION. CONSIDERATION OF THESE ANTICIPATED NEEDS AND SERVICES ARE PART OF THE GOOD-FAITH NEGOTIATION OF THE AMOUNT OF THE ADOPTION ASSISTANCE PAYMENT AND SERVICES AND MUST COMPLY WITH THE FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN SECTION 26-7-103.

https://www.wndu.com/2024/03/27/holcomb-issues-executive-order-use-emergency-resources-eclipse-tourism/?outputType=amp

⚡️Mil.Op. #STORM ´24⚡️



🎁



This is the current position of the Sun ☀️ in Pisces. Fact⚡️

Hint:

Sun and Moon are currently positioned and moving side by side. Consequently a Solar Eclipse is impossible to occur on April 8th 2024.

But something else will indeed Eclipse, world wide 🌎 It’s a good idea to get toilet paper this time, supplies including Champagne for ten days.

https://rumble.com/v4mmaiz-urteil-d-untertitel-in-legibus-salus-civitatis-posita-est.html



THE SKY IS NOT THE LIMIT



#SemperSupra 💫

🤝🇺🇸

You're welcome.

pnajadi@spaceforce.center

“Expect false flag attacks to happen in sync with the total solar eclipse on April 8th. The enemy wants negative alchemy at eclipse time as they will attempt to control the new energetic momentum which they fear.



Remember that Satan and his followers have no celestial power,

so when God makes changes above they will always be defeated here below.



Total solar eclipses sync with divine intervention. The enemy also wants to poison public perception of this and similar events so that people hate and/or fear divine cosmic times that they should welcome.



The enemy will soon try to harvest fear, anger and chaos energy en masse in an attempt to hijack and pollute the blessed new timeline.



Be wise to their dark strategy and be internally prepared to deal with new emergencies or forms of crisis while knowing that God will lead us all to victory.



Our long-awaited "first light" time

is upon us! Don’t let the enemy deceive you to think otherwise.”



— Starseed Astrology on X

Let's recap some of that last part:

Biotoxin attacks predicted

Cell phone outages anticipated

Airports affected

Baltimore was a sacrifice opening act

Eclipse follows a path of decades of crime, sacrifice, and destruction

Space Force logo connection

Trucking shutdown

Weather radars haywire

Cancellation of entire event (that was most likely a hoax or April Fool's joke)

States declaring emergencies and appropriating funds

Military (including 10th Mountain, no less!) released early due to increased traffic concerns

Ice Age predictive programming

Tons of long ago anticipated events still anticipated 😉

Hospitals preparing for something big

EMAC declaration/execution

NG deployments

…. …

ALL FOR AN IMPOSSIBLE ECLIPSE.

That is theoretically happening 93 million miles away. (Except, of course, if it's produced by Project Blue Beam!)

And this week there were reports that the eclipse path was moving north by about 50 miles. They've all been removed from my accessible SM, though. By whomever for whatever reason. But I found this in a Newsweek article from yesterday.

🔸https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1CA7U5IcIz4hKc71dLBpaaNpvAqiU7-g&femb=1&ll=36.82223158846245%2C-75.13738400000003&z=3

This is an expanded section:

Red line is the old boundary; orange line is the newly declared boundary. 🔸

Well, anyway, it’s nice to know we still live in (somewhat🤷!) interesting times. Come Monday (or mid April depending on who's right) we will find out if we live in existential existence ending times. Which is the excuse I am using for the length of this piece. But the narrative just seemed like it would never stop.

Just in case, have a spectacular weekend! Who knows if it will be a while before we can have another one? But no fear folks; we here know how clueless this enemy really is and how they produce the scenery and scripts to scare the unaware. We don't play well with these others for very good reason. And we are prepared for any of their narratives now. Be aware, though, that Q did say Easter was the start.

And our just past Easter was placed squarely on New Year's Eve. Good thing duality is not real, right? Oh, and don't forget - 8th of the month!

Until next time…

