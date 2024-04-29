We have consistently been seeing some overall indifferent (at best) press for Israel. In their current deficits dealing with situations both mental and eschatological, the world has become a very big place that they occupy a very small part of. Let's look at a few updates to gauge that prospect!

First we'll clean up on the Pepe Escobar assertions (at whatever depth suits you!):

🔸Our sources in Syria were unable to comment on, deny or confirm Pepe Escobar's claim that an Israeli F-35i carrying an EMP weapon was shot down in Jordan.

Another source, highly placed in Damascus, asserts that the theory of Russian military action is totally impossible, given the procedures and rules of engagement of Russian forces in Syria.🔸

🔸What is confirmed is that before the famous Israeli response, and more precisely 13 hours before the launch of small "Syma" drones from inside Iran, F-35Is left Israel to land at airbases in Jordan. This fact was closely watched. t.me/strategika512🔸

🔸— 🇮🇱/🇮🇷 Israel's retaliatory strike against Iran: What are the facts?



- In the early morning of April 19th, a single F-35 took off from an airbase inside Israel.



- The Israeli F-35 made its way into Iraqi airspace, carrying three air-launchable ballistic missiles (ALBM), likely of the 'ROCKS' or 'Blue Sparrow' type.



- Simultaneously, Israel mobilized one of its proxy groups inside Iran to launch at least three explosive-laden quadcopters at an S-300 radar near the 8th Shekari Airbase in Isfahan, attempting to disable it, in preparation for the upcoming missile strike.



- As the quadcopters approached their intended target, Iranian air defense autocannons engaged them, and successfully downed all three drones.



As for what happened next, there are two main theories so far:



1. When Israel found out about the failure of the quadcopters to disable the radar, they decided to abort the mission and fire or despose of their missiles above Iraq. Three detached missile boosters were found in Iraqi territory to corroborate this theory.



2. Israel decided to go ahead with the operation, and launched all three 'ROCKS' / 'Blue Sparrow' missiles at an unknown target in Isfahan, likely the 8th Shekari Airbase. As the missiles approached the Iranian border, they were detected and shot down by Iran's 15th of Khordad air defense system, based in the city of Dezful. This theory is corroborated by the testimony of at least one trusted source inside Iran.



Why Iran did not respond



Due to the failing nature of the operation, as well as the lack of Israel taking official responsibility, Iran concluded that it had effectively achieved its goal of restoring deterrence, and there was no need for an escalation based on such a limited strike which was meant only to save face. Iran won an important victory and set a new equation for years to come.

t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸Crooke Remains in Moscow: Focuses on Zionism & Escobar's Nuke Report



t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🔸https://sonar21.com/pepe-escobar-elaborates-on-source-claim-that-russia-shot-down-an-israeli-f-35/🔸

🔸THE NUCLEAR F-35 MYSTERY - FINAL UPDATE



1. It’s now fully established that The Information was confirmed independently by the intel of a Big Power.



2. The Information was NOT relayed by Russia.



3. It then reached a third nation - and from that to me.



4. The players involved are not backing down an inch from The Information.



5. I was privately provided with two examples of the accuracy of recent intel by the Big Power on two separate big developments in West Asia .



6. The source that contacted me notes that “sometimes, after news has entered the media space, there is no choice but not to provide clarification."



Additionally, a senior Russian diplomat who does not know The Information, said to me the following:



1. “That is entirely possible.”



2. It shouldn't have been revealed to the public.



3. “If this is true, then all sides will be determined to cover it up.”



One unanswered question for me is: Why did the Big Power source relay The Information to an intel agency from another nation? I tend to believe this was to erase its tracks in the chain. Particularly because my initial source has now revealed that the Big Power gained their intelligence firsthand - and that it was not transmitted to them by the Russians, Iranians or other direct parties to the hot war in West Asia.



To sum it all up, via the source who originally received The Information: “If anyone should be accused of fabrication it is the ’source’; but in this case the ’source’ remains confident of the accuracy."



I rest my case. I published raw intel the way I received it.



It’s up to a wider audience to judge whether - and how - The Information connects with new developments occurring at breakneck speed, and part of a New Paradigm.



https://x.com/realpepeescobar/status/1783168571075440782?s=52🔸

Back to

for our first look at this specific story.

🛩 ▪ 🔊 ▪ 🚁 ▪ 📡 ▪ ✈

And for the past week's general news:

Anti-Netanyahuism. The Australian Financial Review coined the new term. I don’t even know: will it be possible to use it on Russian TV? 🤔 t.me/kornilov1968🔸

▪️Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived on a visit to Iraq to re-establish relations between the countries. The parties are expected to sign a series of agreements on security cooperation, measures against Kurdistan Workers' Party militants, energy and trade.



✔️It is the first visit to Baghdad by the Turkish president since 2012. In Baghdad Erdogan will meet his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.



🔎Erdogan will also visit Erbil, where he will meet representatives of the Kurdish regional administration. The main topic on the agenda of the one-day visit will be cooperation between Turkey and Iraq in the fight against terrorism. t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇹🇷🇮🇱 Netanyahu, like villains before him, etched his name in history with shame as the butcher of Gaza - Erdogan

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇧🇾 🇮🇷 The Deputy Minister of Defense of Iran arrived in Minsk on a visit. t.me/R_Diplomat🔸

🇮🇷🇵🇰 Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in Pakistan. The movement has begun in earnest, many agreements are being signed in all areas.



And the day before in Islamabad they even renamed the street, calling it “Iran Avenue.” https://t.me/Abbasdjuma🔸

Iran hosts North Korean delegation for first time in four years



Tehran and Pyongyang have for years been suspected of closely cooperating on missile development (The Cradle)🔸

A summary of the meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization



- The defense ministers of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization condemned the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus; Iran's defense minister also said: Iran's response to the Zionist regime was a limited warning.



📍 Suggestions of the Minister of Defense of Iran for Shanghai organisation:



1. Establishment of anti-terrorism research center as well as exchange of common experiences and achievements.



2. The necessity of developing a suitable mechanism for the organization's joint partners to deal with emerging threats, including joint cyber defense and satellite systems similar to SpaceX.



3. Creating a safe and fast joint system for information exchange among members within the framework of an information security center; In this regard, Iran declares its readiness to establish this system and center.



4. The preparation of the Islamic Republic of Iran to hold a joint anti-terrorism exercise in 2025



5. Forming a defense industry structure or working group among the members with the aim of strengthening cooperation and pooling capabilities to deal with upcoming threats, especially dealing with security and terrorist threats.

🚩ResistanceTrench🔸

(Everyone else seems to be able to be friends!)

What's allowed for Israel not OK for others: U.S. imposes sanctions against Pakistan's ballistic missile program



🇺🇸 The US has imposed sanctions on foreign entities for allegedly providing critical components of 🇵🇰Pakistan’s ballistic missile program without providing any evidence.



🤡 US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stressed Washington’s determination to dismantle "weapons of mass destruction networks wherever they occur" — overlooking Israel's stockpile of nuclear weapons and the US own history of proliferation, including the development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

t.me/geo_gaganauts🔸

🇵🇰 Pakistan angry over U.S. sanctions: Exposes double standards in export controls



“Pakistan rejects the political use of export controls. It is a reality that the same jurisdictions, which claim to exercise strict non-proliferation controls, have waived off licensing requirements for advanced military technologies for some countries,” the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.



The statement followed the US decision to impose sanctions against commercial entities which it alleged have links with Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.

t.me/geo_gaganauts🔸

(Actually we all feel your pain Pakistan!)

🐦‍⬛🇮🇱 IDF: The head of the Intelligence Directorate, MG Aharon Haliva, in coordination with the Chief of the General Staff, resigned, since as the head of the Intelligence Directorate he had the management responsibility for the events of October 7.



By decision with the Chief of General Staff and with the approval of the Minister of Defense, it was decided that MG Aharon Haliva will cease his duties and retire from the IDF, after his successor is appointed in an orderly and professional manner.



In his request, MG Aharon Haliva pointed out that he highly appreciates the work of the staff of the Intelligence Directorate during the war.



The Chief of the General Staff thanked Major General Aharon Haliva for his 38 years of service in the IDF, during which he made a significant contribution to the security of the State of Israel both as a combat soldier and as a commander.

🚀t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇺🇳🇮🇱 UN probe says Israel provided no evidence of UNRWA workers' ties to terror groups



Israel accused some UNRWA employees of being involved in the October 7 attack by the Palestinian organization Hamas. UN chief Antonio Guterres appointed an Independent Review Group to investigate allegations of breaches of neutrality by UNRWA.

"The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that until March 2024, they had received staff lists without Palestinian identification numbers. On the basis of the March 2024 list, which contained Palestinian ID numbers, Israel made public claims that a significant number of UNRWA employees are members of terrorist organizations. However, Israel has yet to provide supporting evidence of this," the report said.

Guterres also activated a separate investigation by the United Nations' Office of Internal Oversight Services to determine the veracity of the allegations, the report said.

t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

'An Israeli-style Wagner Group': The Israeli ultra-Orthodox military unit in Washington’s crosshairs

For the first time, the United States is expected to impose sanctions on an Israeli military unit. The Netzah Yehuda Battalion, initially set up to accommodate Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jews but which quickly expanded to become a popular unit for radical right-wing settlers, has over the years been accused of a series of human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AHKj.g🔸

(Talk about bad press! Your elite squad demoted to a Putin proxy!)

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇱 As the Times writes: The International Criminal Court is likely to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials over the war in Gaza.



According to the newspaper, in addition to Netanyahu, warrants may be issued against Defense Minister Yoav Galant, the IDF Chief of Staff and security officials.

This could happen as early as next week, this edition writes.

Netanyahu, in turn, said that any ICC rulings on Gaza would not affect Israel's actions, but would "set a dangerous precedent." Israel is not a member of the ICC.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

(But then you are too! 😂)

The Egyptian armed forces release images showing Egyptian soldiers studying the weak points of the Israeli Merkava IV heavy battle tank.



This media coverage is not insignificant.

t.me/strategika512🔸

Israeli Twitter, for some unidentified reason, is seething and coping about a simple lecture.



Important to note that this is completely standard practice in the fields of military sciences to view the defects and the weakness of other systems of your adversaries, and even allies.

(Note: @medmannews above tells us this is a routine class; still fun for it to be spotlighted now!)

❗This morning, dozens of settlers, led by the far-right former member of the Knesset Yehudah Glick, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque grounds under heavy protection from Israeli police. The police forced Palestinians in the vicinity to vacate the premises.



The Palestinian "Safa" news agency reported that 85 settlers have stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque grounds so far, on the first day of Passover. The organizers are said to have called for widespread settler incursions of the complex. t.me/thecradlemedia🔸

✔️Yesterday they tried to bring animals into the Al-Aqsa mosque for a Talmudic sacrifice. A red kid and a black lamb were found, although, as is known, the sacrifice of a red heifer was required for the construction of the Third Temple and the coming of Moshiach. Just in case, the Israeli police stops such infiltrations and arrests their participants. t.me/svezhesti🔸

Hundreds of Israeli settlers on the loose at Al-Aqsa Mosque



Settler violence has surged dramatically since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip. (The Cradle)🔸

(Still one day left until the end of Passover. And 41 to Shavuot if my math is right!)

😂 Chinese meme on Iran, Israel and the US right now t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇸🇾🇮🇱 Tel Aviv threatens to overthrow Assad if Syria opens a front against Israel (Cannes News) 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇵🇸🇬🇧 The pro-Israel demonstration in London yesterday. t.me/medmannews🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇱🇵🇸 Israeli journalist: We lost"



The more the propaganda speakers shout about victory, the clearer it is that Israel is losing. This is the opinion of Israeli journalist Haim Levinson, who accused Israeli war propaganda of lies. He also stated that the goals of the war will not be achieved, and Hamas will remain in the Gaza Strip.



"We have lost. The truth must be recognized. Not recognizing the truth contains everything you need to know about the individual and mass psychology of Israel. There is a clear, predictable reality that we must begin to grasp, process, understand and draw conclusions from. It is uncomfortable to admit that we have lost, so we continue to lie to ourselves," writes a journalist from the newspaper Haaretz.



"Rafa is another bluff used by the spokespeople to trick us into thinking victory is only minutes away," Levinson continues. "The reality is that the goals of the war will not be achieved, Hamas will not be defeated, and the release of the hostages by military means is not possible.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸⚡🇵🇸🇪🇬 Yedioth Ahronoth, a Hebrew outlet, reports that Israel is preparing to send a delegation to Cairo to complete discussions on the exchange deal.



Smotrich, the finance minister of Israel says that accepting the Egyptian proposal is an insulting submission of Israel. t.me/medmannews🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇱 Benjamin Netanyahu "scared and extremely tense" after news of his possible arrest at the request of the International Tribunal in The Hague



"In recent days, he made a marathon of phone calls trying to put pressure on all relevant parties on this issue, with special attention to US President Joe Biden," writes the Israeli publication Maariv.



According to experts, the issuance of an arrest warrant for Netanyahu is a matter of time, and the same fate threatens the head of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Yoav Galant, and, possibly, the Chief of the General Staff of the IDF, Major General Hertz Halevi.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸Washington is exerting enormous pressure on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prevent the indictment of Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu and members of his cabinet for war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes against peace and genocide.🔸

🔸Senior U.S. officials have informed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that they do not find Israel's assurances that U.S.-supplied weapons are being used in accordance with international humanitarian law "credible or reliable." (Reuters) t.me/strategika512🔸

🔸▪️Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) also believes that Israel will begin the Israeli military operation in the city of Rafah in the next few days. He declared this on the sidelines of a special session of the World Economic Forum held in Riyadh.



➖"In a few days Israel will launch the military operation in the city of Rafah. Since all the Palestinians remaining in Gaza have gathered there, a limited attack will be enough to force them all to leave the Palestinian territory," said the Palestinian president. If this happens, in his opinion, “the world will witness the greatest catastrophe in Palestinian history,” as the neighboring Arab countries, Egypt and Jordan, “have resolutely refused to accept Palestinian refugees.”



📢“We appeal to the United States of America to ask Israel to stop the operation in Rafah, because America is the only country capable of preventing Israel from committing this crime,” he said.

t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

👀 Bezalel Smotrich, far-right member of the government and Finance Minister of Israel, published a statement addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning him against canceling the Rafah operation.



📢 “Accepting the agreement (brokered by) Egypt is a humiliating surrender,” Smotrich said. According to the Finance Minister, the signing of an agreement on the solution to Gaza “guarantees the victory” of Hamas, “imposes a death sentence on abductees who are not included in the agreement,” and “constitutes an immediate existential danger for the State of Israel."



✖️Smotrich added that the government will fall if the agreement goes through.

t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

▪️The head of the Likud party, Yair Lapid, said that the "greed" of Netanyahu's cabinet prevented the prisoner exchange. According to the leader of the opposition party in the Knesset, the approach of the two far-right parties Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism, which are part of the government coalition, also prevented the achievement of a truce in the Gaza Strip and the return of the Israeli hostages.



💬 “The ceasefire agreement is supported by the majority of Knesset members, and if Itamar Ben-Gvir of Otzma Yehudit and Bezalel Smotrich of Religious Zionism and members of their parties leave the Council of Ministers, I and 24 members of my party we will support the Council of Ministers,” Lapid wrote on X. t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

❗️The International Criminal Court is allegedly ready to issue arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister and senior officials over the Gaza war



The Times reports this. According to the newspaper, in addition to Netanyahu, warrants could be issued against Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the IDF Chief of General Staff, as well as members of the Israeli security services.



This could happen as early as next week. t.me/belvestnik🔸

(I ThInK that precedent has already been set! 🙄 )

Then this morning:

🔸⚡🇵🇸 Hebrew Channel 12 reports that about 30 soldiers from the Reserve Parachute Brigade informed their commanders of their exhaustion and inability to fight, after receiving an order to prepare for the Rafah operation.🔸

⚡🇵🇸 Office of Israeli War Council Member Benny Gantz: Minister Benny Gantz suffered a broken foot during his tour of Yad Mordechai in the Gaza Strip and is continuing treatment and examinations in the hospital.🔸

🔸Ben Gvir in a car crash, Benny Gantz broke his leg.....

Who's next!



Smotrich?🔸

🔸⚡🇵🇸🇪🇬 Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry says that there is a proposal on the table regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, and both sides must study it, and that they are awaiting the final decision. 🔸

Above from t.me/medmannews

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇱 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seriously disturbed by the possibility of the International Criminal Court issuing a warrant for his arrest and is trying in every possible way to prevent it.



The ICC can issue arrest warrants in connection with the events in Gaza not only against Netanyahu, but also against Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant and Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi.



Because of this, Netanyahu began making efforts to prevent prosecution by the ICC. He held a number of phone conversations, including with Biden.

In addition, Israel has somewhat softened its position in negotiations with Hamas, which should also benefit Netanyahu.



Just a few days ago, the Israeli prime minister was beating his chest, declaring that no criminal court could take away Israel's "right to self-defense." Netanyahu said Israel remains the "only democracy" in the Middle East and that threatening to detain Jewish leaders could set a "dangerous precedent" around the world.



Statements are statements, but no one wants to be under the threat of arrest, so Netanyahu is looking for ways to circumvent this threat, even though Israel does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.



Most likely, the US will

to scare this schmuck a bit, to respect the agreements and at the same time show that the ICC, which is controlled by Washington, is fair and impartial.

Apparently, the US understands the seriousness of the situation and is trying to shift the responsibility to Netanyahu.



International Criminal Court

he did not imprison any of the real bandits.

Those who supplied the weapons should also

to be brought before the ICC, like Biden, Blinken, Defense Minister Austin and others.



The likelihood of Bibi being arrested by the ICC is the same as Bibi going to Tehran for negotiations.

And that is 0%.

🚀t.me/istocni_front🔸

Hamas due in Cairo as pressure grows on Israel to drop Rafah assault



Israel's foreign minister said Saturday that Tel Aviv would suspend the Rafah operation if a truce and exchange deal is reached. (The Cradle)🔸

🔯 ▪ ♻ ▪ 📞 ▪ 🕌 ▪ 🐂

All in all, probably that's not in the top thousand weeks of Benjamin's last two decades. With several dozen to spare. Everyone except him seems to be clued in: his days are possibly numbered. His face and name make him a person who can't hide, though. Even as probably the most hated pariah (besides Putin, of course) in most of recorded history. And since Israel is vying hard for most hated territory for the same time period, it's going to be very interesting to see what comes from all of this.

Meanwhile, the US burns (again, but symbolically) although this time over Israeli genocidal tendency issues instead of a smorgasbord of domestic ills. Palestine is on a big roll getting countries' recognition. Europe is descending into a wartime economy while Israel flirts with economic annihilation. If that's not enough political turmoil for you, don't worry. There's plenty more where that came from!

There are stories peeking over the event horizon that blend Qatar and Egyptian cooperation with US, Israeli, and Hamas agreement on some kind of deal. Which ultimately brings in the electoral promised land of Saudi-Israeli normalization. It makes no sense to me so I'm only bookmarking it for now. I don't see this fly ball landing anytime really soon. Or if it did there'd be a fatal flaw somewhere that gives them extra innings without the prerequisite tie score.

This is an update in a still developing story, so conclusions are always supposition. We will keep eyes on. All the news that's fit (or fun) to print will just wait for another day. In the meantime, this may offer you some clues:

t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

Back to

Share