The wrecking ball crew has redefined overtime. The transmutation of dark into light is dazzling those with eyes to see. And all the right people are scouting out their preferred asylums and spas for potential extended stays if necessary. The wrong people are mostly just getting started to work.

They're working on building a new world. One that crushes our prior notions of what existence on this planet means. And the dictator du jour making that happen? I think you know who. Or at least he's the messenger of glad tidings to date. He and his elves are smashing the old half/completely broken toys and constructing a whole new world level toy shop. A one size fits all (the people) shop by destroying the darkness one lair at a time.

But this destruction must be done in stages even with the mass mandate of three months ago. These few (less than three) weeks have done more to further justice and restore equity than any three centuries of the past couple of millenia. And that's because both the timing and execution are flawless - these actors all know their roles and the director was sitting on ready for decades!

Let's take a look…

🔸It is clear that the main commentary on the rather amusing inauguration of the US president was the dialogue between the leaders of Russia and China, held after yesterday's event. It was clear proof of the multipolar world and the strategic partnership between our nations. Once again, it became evident that the modern world is not interested in a "golden age of America," as theatrically proclaimed by Donald Trump yesterday, but in the development and prosperity of all humanity.



Let's Make the World Better!



让我们一起努力，让世界变得更美好！↩t.me/medvedev_telegramE🔸

(Med is sounding MAGAish in an awesomely expansive way…)

https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1882548215867990454?t=NyAptDYokcRnw6ySuYr1cg&s=19🔸

Martha Raddatz: Will the US military be deporting illegal immigrants every single day of Trump’s presidency?



Tom Homan: Yes.



Raddatz: So is this what we will be seeing every single day? The president promised millions.



Homan: Yes.



Raddatz: The estimates of those who have been convicted or arrested in the past is 700,000 to over a million. So after you do that, do you go after everybody who is here illegally?



Homan: Yes. If you're in the country illegally, you're on the table.



RETVRN OF THE KING🔸

🔸Haitian migrants in Ohio 'panicking' over mass deportations after Trump accused them of 'eating neighbors cats'

Read: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14328069/Haitian-migrants-Ohio-mass-deportations-eating-cats.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490 ↩t.me/DailyMaiI🔸

🔸https://globalsouth.co/2025/01/24/trumps-balance-of-payments-war-on-mexico-and-the-whole-world/ ↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸Trump literally promised Americans the stars, but I'm far more interested in what his Second Inaugural didn't say. There was the Panama Canal and Mt.McKinley/Denali and the Gulf of Mexico America, but no Greenland?



There was also ZERO mention of Ukraine or Russia, and a really inspired line about the greatness not being measured by the battles won, but the wars ended and "perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into."



Already, the ethnic Albanian usurper regime in the occupied Serbian province of Kosovo has tried to suck up to Trump (last summer, they were sucking up to Harris at the DNC). So have the British. Except there are receipts of David Lammy calling Trump a "fascist" so good luck with that.



A lot of people who thought they were important under the GAE are going to find out, good and hard, what "America first" means in practice. ↩t.me/thenebulator🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

The Chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission just confirmed all of President Trump's allegations against Panama for violating the Canal Treaty.



He broke down how China now controls it and why it's vital that the United States intervenes before it's too late.



RETVRN OF THE KING🔸

Axios reports that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio presented the President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino with an Ultimatum while meeting yesterday, that if Panama does not take “Immediate Action” to remove Chinese Influence from the Panama Canal, “then the United States will take measures necessary to protect its rights under the Torrijos–Carter Treaties.” ↩t.me/DefenderDome🔸

RETVRN OF THE KING🔸

#BREAKING



🇵🇦❌🇨🇳❗️ | Panamaian President Mulino announces the immediate break of relations between Panamaian* Government and China's Silk Road Project, saying it will not be renewed by his government! ↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

🔸How POTUS has used emissaries like Ric Grenell to bypass the State Dept effectively neutering Rubio.



https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2025/02/02/first-emissary-mission-a-resounding-success-grenell-to-venezuela/#more-268748 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1883628073100386723?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

Trump is on a rampage 😂



Immediately after Petro caved to Trump’s demands, Trump drops a “FAFO” AI meme and he is dressed like a mobster.



First he wins, then he trolls about it online.



Mean tweets are officially all the way back! ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

🇨🇴🔥📝 | And things can't get worse for Gustavo Petro: Colombia's governing coalition broke down!



The Liberal Party announces that it is withdrawing from Gustavo Petro's government, following the crisis with United States that led to sanctions against Colombian economy ↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

🔸🇬🇱 Milonov proposed that Greenland become part of Russia and be called the Greenland People's Republic (GPR).



The deputy stated that the Russian Federation could protect the island’s residents by freeing them “from the heel of the Danish occupiers.”



According to him, the indigenous peoples of Greenland and Russia "speak a dialect of the same language" ↩t.me/enigmaintel🔸

🔸💢 EU leaders are looking for a way to keep Trump from invading the Danish territory



https://www.politico.eu/article/europe-leaders-us-donald-trump-greenland-affairs-buying-trade-war-china-mexico-military-force/ ↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

Holyshit.... ↩t.me/defensepoliticsasia🔸

LMAO 🤣🤣🤣 ↩pvt_acct🔸

#UpsideDownClownTown

↩t.me/davidavocadowolfe 🥑

↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

RETVRN OF THE KING🔸

“Strategic tariffs can help break up foreign cabals and create a level global economic playing field, creating good jobs here at home.

When used properly, the threat of a new tariff from a U.S. president is a direct attack on foreign special interests—a way to break their illegitimate hold over their governments.”

Source:

https://www.heritage.org/trade/commentary/the-art-the-tariff-deal-another-way-trump-can-boost-our-economy ↩t.me/bullionbitcoinbs🔸

Trump was proven right yet again.



The media and leftists told the world that Trump's tariffs would never work and would only cause the American people suffering.



But now Trudeau is implementing an over one billion dollar border plan, an over 200 million dollar plan to stop fentanyl, and the tariffs are paused.



How can we even deal with this level of winning as MAGA supporters?



It's almost too much to fathom. ↩t.me/PepeMatter🔸

🔸Brilliant catch. ❤️



Whoever saw this made a really great catch. When Donald Trump was speaking to the world economic form the other day remotely, he noticed that the eagle on the presidential seal is facing the wrong way.



When the Eagles head is facing the arrows instead of the olive branch, it is an indication of war.



This is VERY interesting. It IS facing the wrong way.



During World War II, President Harry S. Truman made significant changes to the Presidential Seal, most notably directing the eagle to face the olive branch instead of the arrows, signifying a focus on peace rather than war.

https://t.me/Thewiltshirewarrior/118482



https://x.com/17thankq/status/1882935989091598812?



🇺🇸🔸🇺🇸 ↩t.me/SymbolismInMyCity🔸

Trump is doing a lot of swamp-draining today:



-He banned the 51 intelligence officers who lied about Hunter’s laptop and interfered in 2020 election, from federal buildings



-He told senior FBI officials to resign by Monday



-He fired J6 prosecutors from DC US Attorney’s office



Trump is bringing the hammer down! Obviously there is still much more to be done, but this is a great start, and Trump is moving very quickly. Once he has his cabinet and other important positions confirmed and in place, I expect the swamp-draining to increase.



It’s happening. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

And we cannot accept Congressional corruption!

Start the audits, and arrests!



https://truthsocial.com/@SpookdBlog/posts/113893613851046066🔸

https://x.com/zerohedge/status/1885474632838369324?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🔸https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/f5/48/c5/f548c523583ae635d72f51e7f6e1023a.jpeg?width=568

↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🔥 US Secretary of Transportation to Hillary Clinton: Washington bureaucrats crumbled our infrastructure



Sean Duffy responded to Hillary Clinton's attacks on his decision to team up with Elon Musk's DOGE to upgrade the air traffic control system.

👍 geopolitics_live🔸

RETVRN OF THE KING🔸

⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️



🚨Update: President Trump is planning on order an immediate audit of the Pentagon!



They have failed 7 consecutive audits!



https://x.com/defense_civil25/status/1883364118490726618?s=46🔸

🔸JUST IN - CDC orders all public health officials in the United States to stop working with the WHO, effective immediately.



https://www.disclose.tv/id/xlzcm03255/

↩t.me/disclosetv🔸

🔸https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/02/03/report-w-h-o-appeals-for-global-action-to-force-washington-to-reconsider-withdrawal/ ↩t.me/Q_Anon8🔸

DOGE: Musk finds $100,000,000 were wasted on ridiculous things sorrounding football…



(sounds like they were laundering money through football!)

↩t.me/LauraAbolichannel🔸

Super Bowl 59: NFL to Remove ‘End Racism’ Slogan From End Zones as News Reports State President Trump to Attend Game in New Orleans



https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/super-bowl-59-nfl-remove-end-racism-slogan/🔸

🔸SCOOP: The highest-ranking Treasury official is expected to depart soon after a clash w/ Elon Musk allies over their demands for access to a sensitive internal government payment system, sources say



Musk allies wanted access to the system responsible for disbursing trillions in fed payments annually as part of DOGE



Treasury career staff saw request as highly unusual



David A. Lebryk, viewed internally as consummate nonpolitical civil servant, expected to exit after joining Treasury in 1989. Last week, he was acting treasury secretary.



buh bye



https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2025/01/31/elon-musk-treasury-department-payment-systems/ ↩t.me/bullionbitcoinbs🔸

The @DOGE team discovered, among other things, that payment approval officers at Treasury were instructed always to approve payments, even to known fraudulent or terrorist groups.



They literally never denied a payment in their entire career.



Not even once.



The highest ranking Treasury official, David A Lebryk, is resigning rather than complying with a request by @DOGE for access to audit where they’ve spent trillions of dollars a year. Why would career bureaucrats fear an audit by @elonmusk and @doge to see where we can save money?



https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1885582076247712229🔸

Oooo boy 👀… This is huge! What are they hiding?



David Lebryk, the highest ranking official in the US Treasury Resigned after DOGE Wanted to Audit the Treasury Books



He was first put on administrative leave and then subsequently resigned.



This followed a dispute with Elon Musk's DOGE team over access to the U.S. government's payment system.



Apparently, DOGE discovered that Payment Approval Officers were instructed to ALWAYS approve payments, including to fraudulent and terrorist groups!



The treasury manages Trillions of dollars annually… This is it… this is what funds the heart of darkness.



President Trump and Elon Musk are going after the purse of the Deep State…



David Lebryk’s resignation says it all… they know what will be found, because now DOGE has access to it ALL. ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

So this happened yesterday and curiously, they buried the part where the CFPB is financed directly by the Fed. How TF does that even work? 🤨



The bureau was created after the 2008 financial crisis to regulate mortgages, car loans and other consumer finance. It has long been opposed by Republicans and their financial backers.



Last year, the Supreme Court rejected a challenge that could have undermined the bureau, ruling that the way it is is funded does not violate the Constitution. Unlike most federal agencies, the bureau does not rely on the annual budget process in Congress, but is funded directly by the Federal Reserve.



Sauce ↩t.me/SoothingWhitePillsChannel🔸

🔸On February 1, President Donald Trump took decisive action by firing Rohit Chopra, the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a favorite of Elizabeth Warren. This move is part of Trump's ongoing efforts to dismantle the agency, which he has opposed since its creation following the 2008 financial crisis. While Democrats argue the CFPB is meant to protect consumers, critics like Trump see it as a political tool that serves Democratic interests. The Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that the CFPB's structure was unconstitutional, giving presidents the authority to remove its directors.



The CFPB, often criticized for its use of a "slush fund," has been under scrutiny for funneling money into political favors, especially benefiting Democratic allies. Under the Trump administration, there have been calls to disband the agency due to concerns about its unchecked power and lack of oversight. Trump's actions against the CFPB are part of a broader effort to eliminate what he views as a wasteful and politically biased government agency.



https://thegoptimes.com/trump-axes-head-of-liz-warrens-favorite-slush-fund/ ↩pvt_acct🔸

WHOMP WHOMP!



President Trump has placed multiple USAID officials on administrative leave after they refused to comply with his executive orders that block foreign aid.



Ht @BennyJohnson ↩t.me/freedomforcebattalion🔸

💢 "You're Fired! Trump fires USAID bosses in wholesale decapitation of infamous color revolutionary agency



https://www.politico.com/news/2025/01/27/top-usaid-career-staff-ordered-leave-00200854

↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

I’m doing my best to remain grounded and not get too excited…



But Trump going after the USAID, confirms that he found the epicenter of the Deep State’s offshore money laundering and racketeering schemes.



This will lead him to the Deep State bio-network and the creation of C19.

↩t.me/WarClandestine🔸

Nayib Bukele on USAID



Most governments don’t want USAID funds flowing into their countries because they understand where much of that money actually ends up.



While marketed as support for development, democracy, and human rights, the majority of these funds are funneled into opposition groups, NGOs with political agendas, and destabilizing movements.



At best, maybe 10% of the money reaches real projects that help people in need (there are such cases), but the rest is used to fuel dissent, finance protests, and undermine administrations that refuse to align with the globalist agenda.



Cutting this so-called aid isn’t just beneficial for the United States; it’s also a big win for the rest of the world.



https://x.com/nayibbukele/status/1886059275174506850 ↩t.me/PrayingMedicNews🔸

↩t.me/davidavocadowolfe🔸

( ⬆ probably explains some events from last year! )

🔸🇺🇸 Elon Musk says President Donald Trump has ‘agreed’ USAID should be shut down



WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Agency for International Development is on the cusp of being shuttered, according the Trump administration’s billionaire adviser and Tesla CEO Elon Musk — who has been wrestling for control of the agency in recent days.



Early Monday, Musk held a live session on X Spaces, previously known as Twitter Spaces, and said that he spoke in detail about USAID with the president. “He agreed we should shut it down,” Musk said.



“It became apparent that its not an apple with a worm it in,” Musk said. “What we have is just a ball of worms. You’ve got to basically get rid of the whole thing. It’s beyond repair.” “We’re shutting it down.”



His comments come after the administration placed two top security chiefs at USAID on leave after they refused to turn over classified material in restricted areas to Musk’s government-inspection teams, a current and a former U.S. official told The Associated Press on Sunday.



https://apnews.com/article/doge-musk-trump-classified-information-usaid-security-35101dee28a766e0d9705e0d47958611 ↩t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

🔸💢WASHINGTON (AP) — Staffers of the U.S. Agency for International Development were instructed to stay out of the agency’s Washington headquarters, and yellow police tape and officers blocked the agency’s lobby on Monday, after billionaire Elon Musk announced President Donald Trump had agreed with him to shut the agency.

USAID staffers also said more than 600 additional employees had reported being locked out of the agency’s computer systems overnight. Those still in the system received emails saying that “at the direction of Agency leadership” the headquarters building “will be closed to Agency personnel on Monday, Feb. 3.” The agency’s website vanished Saturday without explanation.”



https://apnews.com/article/trump-musk-usaid-c0c7799be0b2fa7cad4c806565985fe2 ↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

🗣 The feeding trough is closing, the process of liquidating USAID has already begun – Musk.

"This is not a wormy apple, but just a clump of worms... There is no apple, so we need to get rid of everything,"

said the head of the new U.S. government efficiency agency.



🔴 It's not just a clump of worms; they killed entire nations and fed on their corpses.

↩t.me/ukraine_watch🔸

🇺🇸 Elon Musk and his "DOGE" team take aim at warmonger Lindsey Graham.



Graham is reportedly the director of the International Republican Institute, a nonprofit organization funded by USAID.



➡️Government Funding: $130.7M (reported to the IRS)

➡️Active Grants: $9.2M



No wonder some members of Congress oppose shutting down USAID.



🔴 t.me/DDGeopolitics🔸

Great segment from Dan Bongino here on the ongoing Trump purge at the USAID, and he features my post.



Dan outlines how Trump going after the USAID confirms that the “dissecting of the Deep State machine is happening right now”.



Exciting times ahead. It’s happening. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

↩t.me/ancreport🔸

Homepage and the only page now. https://www.usaid.gov ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

BOOM!!!! and there it is!!

USAID has ALREADY lead to Haiti and the Clintons!! and their self enriching foundation……



Like I said Yesterday when this first started, people really don’t even realize yet how incredibly huge USAID is going to be, it’ll be the gift that keeps on giving… ↩t.me/X777EAGLE🔸

🔸USAID: Soros' secret cash cow



🌏 US conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation claimed in 2017 that George Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF) had been made "the main implementer of USAID’s aid" since at least 2009.



🌏 But the Soros-USAID collaboration began much earlier. A 1993 USAID document shows the agency signed an agreement with the Soros Foundations’ Management Training Program to train 30 "professionals" from Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.



🌏 In the late 1990s and early 2000s, a series of color revolutions shook Eastern Europe, with George Soros' network of NGOs playing a central role in the unrest.



🌏 In 2003–2004, Soros’ International Renaissance Foundation partnered with USAID to support Ukraine's ‘Orange Revolution’. Prior to that, the US spent $54.7 million in 2003 and $34.11 million in 2004 on "democracy programs" in Ukraine through various agencies, including USAID



🌏 The US legal watchdog Judicial Watch revealed in April 2018 that USAID sponsored Soros’ globalist agenda in Guatemala. In total, OSF reportedly spent around $100 million fomenting unrest in Latin America between 2015 and 2018.



🌏 In October 2018, the watchdog obtained documents indicating that USAID partnered with Soros to fund radical left-wing activists in Albania. In 2016, USAID reportedly allocated $9 million to a campaign overseen by Soros’ East West Management Institute.



🌏 To illustrate the scale of funds managed by Soros-linked initiatives, in 2024, then-President Joe Biden requested nearly $30 billion for USAID in FY2025. ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

Miscellaneous (redacted)

Here are 20 grants made by USAID over the last four years totaling $459,879,230 with redacted names and descriptions.

Full pages with 500 entries for 4 years total over $4.2 billion



Wonder what nation this is… ↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

↩t.me/davidavocadowolfe 🥑

https://x.com/emeraldrobinson/status/1887290681049149733?s=61🔸

Good old Chemonics... still #1 since the 80's ↩t.me/Brian_Skroski_AnonNews🔸

↩t.me/TikTokNews45🔸

🔸‘’The secrecy of the USAID grant database is by design.



Look up the addresses of entities receiving millions of dollars on Google maps and you’ll find shacks or empty land.



It’s pure money laundering.’’



https://gab.com/Shazlandia/posts/113957558532434766 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

You paid for this...



USAID funneled $27 million to Black Lives Matter through the Tides Foundation.



John LeFevre ↩t.me/police_frequency🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

RETVRN OF THE KING🔸

The target of the USAID purge, was George Soros.



The USAID slush fund was how he financed his global Left-wing influence machine.



It’s how he bought politicians, MSM, newspapers, radio shows, judges, prosecutors, etc.



Elon and Trump just cut off the head of the snake. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1887277791537676598?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

RETVRN OF THE KING🔸

THIS IS HUGE!



HHS Secretary Kristy Noem Announces she has Stopped All Grant Funds to NGO’s that’s being used to Facilitate this Illegal Alien Invasion



“Many of these NGO’s have infrastructure and operations, ‘like a shadow government’, set up in Mexico that are telling illegal aliens to come to them and they will get them across.



They’re not just operating inside the United States, they’re operating on the outside



“We’re not spending another dime to help with the destruction of this country.”



That means NGO’s… like HIAS



NGO’s which have been destroying this country via human trafficking, Drug trafficking, and resettling illegal aliens all across the United States.. not to mention the funding of terrorism.



https://rumble.com/v6evk0p-hhs-secretary-kristy-noem-announces-she-has-stopped-all-grant-funds-to-ngos.html



ReTWEET ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

🔸Now this is a proper 180 degrees turn from new US admin !



So VOA director Kari Lake is sending message to the Romanians and to the UKUS deep state 👏



This means we will be seeing VOA being much more active in debunking color revolution projects and crashing the known narratives 👍

https://x.com/daily_romania/status/1883612997844943170?s=52&t=4Kq_uFzN8-oYHR4UzcqENg ↩pvt_acct🔸

⏩🔻😎🔸📚🔻🗑🔸⏪

This is another long one already. There's already a part two in production planning - likely for Monday. The extremely brief bottom line on this part is that Trump jumped immediately into Samurai slice and dice mode on the pockets, pipelines, and producers for the most debilitating DS dragoons. You can't fight a war (declared in the WEF zoom call - how great was that!) without tangible assets.

See this enemy isn't like us. They can't produce their “reality” programs by creating them psycho actively. They can only buy needed bits and pieces, then assemble with included instructions and hope we cooperate. Trump has now taken away their biggest funding sources, their practical means to start any pesky pandemics, and is starting to remove their embedded forces by deportation. Biden already took care of neutering Europe, NATO, and the UK - rendering them impotent to make any appreciable difference at this stage. In addition the light now peeking in under their blankets is blinding. All in all - not even their worst outcomes of the past nor those fun ones planned for the future stand a chance at this point. And the steamroller is making a turn right now for another pass. Stay tuned for Part 2 where we'll wrap it all up together.

Further very useful information!

⏩Required Reading Section⏪

You know I rarely assign homework! But if I did these would be on it!

↩t.me/ANewDay144🔸

🔸Well worth the read- in my opinion

https://x.com/Devon_Eriksen_/status/1887257546211115429 ↩pvt_acct🔸

THE 1776 PROPHECY



January 2021: A document appears then vanishes from government servers.



45 pages that diagnosed America's crisis with stunning precision. And mapped its cure.



Now in 2025, as its warnings prove prophetic, we uncover the buried truth. 🧵



https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1887292094592827566.html ↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

🔸https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1882074856730300718.html (Emerald Robinson on Smartmatic/Dominion)🔸

Back to

Share