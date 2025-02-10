So we got caught up pretty much on roughly week two. Let's add through week three and see where we wind up.

🔸Trump's '100-day plan' for Ukraine: Ceasefire promised by Easter, peace by May 9



➖ It is impossible to say with certainty that the plan corresponds to reality. The Ukrainian publication "Strana" reports that the document was transferred from the US to the Europeans, and they in turn transferred it to Ukraine.



➖ Main:



▪️Trump plans to have a telephone conversation with Putin in late January - early February. He also wants to discuss the situation in Ukraine with its authorities.



▪️Based on the results of the negotiations, a decision may be made to continue or suspend the dialogue.



▪️Volodymyr Zelensky must cancel the decree that prohibits negotiations with Putin.



▪️A meeting between Trump, Putin and Zelensky may take place in February or the first half of March. It is not yet clear whether this will be a trilateral meeting or two separate ones. The meeting is planned to discuss the main parameters of the peace plan.



▪️Starting April 20, a ceasefire is planned to be declared along the entire front line, and all Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn from the Kursk region.



▪️An international peace conference is set to begin at the end of April to formalize an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict. The United States, China, and a number of countries in Europe and the Global South will act as mediators.



▪️Also at this time, the exchange of prisoners will begin according to the formula “all for all”.



▪️By May 9, a declaration of the conference on the end of the conflict should be published. Martial law and mobilization will not be extended in Ukraine, and presidential elections will be held at the end of August.



➖ What is included in the agreement?



▪️Ukraine does not seek to return the territories that were liberated by Russia, either militarily or diplomatically, but at the same time does not officially recognize Russia's sovereignty over these territories.



▪️Ukraine will not become a member of NATO and declares its neutrality. The decision that Ukraine will not be accepted into the alliance must be confirmed at the NATO summit.



▪️Ukraine will become a member of the European Union by 2030. The EU is committed to rebuilding the country after the war.



▪️The number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not decreasing, and the United States is modernizing the Ukrainian army.



▪️After the conclusion of the peace agreement, some anti-Russian sanctions will be lifted, and restrictions on the import of Russian energy resources to the EU will be lifted.



▪️Parties that defend the Russian language and advocate peaceful relations with Russia should participate in the elections in Ukraine. The persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church will also cease.



▪️Separate consultations will be held on the issue of EU peacekeepers.

Trump Dumps Ukraine on the UK and Further Analysis of a Potential New Nakba

🔸Zelensky ranting and raving to Piers Morgan (who just got wrecked by Tucker Carlson, but is too stupid to realize it) about wanting nuclear weapons and all the money and all the guarantees would be amusing enough on the best of days. Coupled with noises by Trump's special envoy Kellogg about the need for elections, and Trump himself talking about getting repaid in "rare earths", and it becomes clear that the conflict is quickly becoming downright apocalyptic for "Ukraine."



Some 90% of Kiev's media just lost their funding because of the USAID freeze, and while the weapons and ammo are — reportedly — still trickling in, the corrupt DC behemoth was the key conduit for Project Ukraine.



Simply put, the Sick Man of the Steppe is on US life support, and the Orange Emperor is about to pull the plug.



RFK Jr… are you a conspiracy theorist?



“That’s a label applied to me to keep me from asking difficult questions about powerful interests..”



• I said the Covid Vaccines didn’t stop infection or transmission. I was called a conspiracy theorist.

—— Later, the Government admitted Covid Vaccines didn’t stop infection or transmission.



• I said Red Dye caused cancer. I was called a conspiracy theorist.

—— they just admitted red dye causes cancer.



• I said fluoride lowers the IQ of a person. They said I was a conspiracy theorist.

—— they just admitted fluoride lowers a persons IQ



“I can go on and on for about a week…”



He crushed it! 🔥



Did you say Covid-19 Ethnically Targeted Caucasian & Black People, while the the most immune were Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese People?



RFK JR:

I quoted the data directly from an NIH study…🔸

Federal Programs like SNAP…



We should not be giving 60% of children process foods that are making them sick.



We shouldn’t be spending 10% of the SNAP program on sugared drinks.



We are hurting our children.



Insiders have revealed that President Trump is prepared to go scorched-earth against any Republican Senators who vote against the confirmations of Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr.



"If they try to touch Tulsi and Kennedy, then it’s war.” - Trump Advisor



"If Tulsi or Bobby face real trouble, that’s when Trump will really start to fight. They represent the challenging of the status quo of the bureaucracy. That’s what MAGA is about.” - Another Advisor



CONFIRM TULSI. CONFIRM BOBBY.



Kash's confirmation is a given, these two are who they DS fears the most!

I’m having a good laugh watching the Dems panic about Trump purging the federal government.



You raided Trump’s home, weaponized the DOJ against him, claimed he was Hitler, and tried to assassinate him… twice.



What did y’all think was gonna happen?



Rage Against The Machine - Testify

BREAKING: Pam Bondi Targets Cartels and Transnational Criminal Organizations



• Bondi is directing the Justice Department to work closely with the Department of Homeland Security and other federal partners to "completely eliminate" the threats of cartels and transnational criminal organizations.



• Bondi is changing priorities relating to those cases in order to ensure that law enforcement resources are focused on dismantling the foundational operational capacity of cartels, as opposed to just picking off low-level offenders.



🔸It has occurred to me that the War on Terror never ended.



This ongoing framework, initiated in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks, has allowed successive administrations to operate under the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) of 2001. This legislation grants the President broad authority to combat terrorism without requiring additional Congressional approval. Under this structure, any organization the United States designates as a terrorist entity is, by default, considered at war with the U.S. This includes both foreign and domestic entities, effectively bypassing the need for Congress to declare war anew.



Recently, former President Donald Trump issued an executive order designating cartels, including MS-13, as terrorist organizations. In this order, he specified a 14-day timeline for the Secretary of State to make recommendations regarding these designations. This action activates the War on Terror framework and sets the stage for military and counterterrorism operations targeting these groups.



If the issue of cartels had not been addressed in the manner Trump did—designating them as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs)—the problem would likely have persisted. Without this designation, the cartels would continue to operate primarily as criminal enterprises, subject only to law enforcement and anti-drug trafficking measures, which have historically struggled to curb their influence and power. The FTO designation activates counterterrorism frameworks, providing the U.S. government with broader tools to combat them, such as freezing assets, enhanced surveillance, and military intervention.



This is not a policy unique to Trump but rather a continuation of a framework established by previous administrations. This system, designed to enable rapid responses to evolving threats, has evolved significantly since its inception:



• 2001 - Bush Administration: The War on Terror was officially launched following the 9/11 attacks, along with the signing of the AUMF. This legislation granted the President the authority to target any individual, organization, or nation involved in terrorism against the U.S. or its allies.



• 2009 - Obama Administration: The use of drone strikes, extrajudicial killings, and expanded surveillance powers under the Patriot Act were normalized as tools to combat terrorism. The doctrine of "preemptive strikes" further blurred the lines between war and law enforcement.



• 2017 - Trump Administration: The designation of MS-13 as a transnational criminal organization marked the beginning of applying counterterrorism rhetoric to cartel-related activities. This expanded focus beyond traditional jihadist groups to include non-state criminal organizations.



• 2025 - Trump’s Executive Order: By officially classifying cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), Trump extended the War on Terror’s legal and operational framework to include narcotics trafficking and organized crime.



This classification carries serious implications:



• De Facto War: By deeming cartels as terrorists, any new members of these organizations are automatically activated as part of an enemy force. Those operating within U.S. borders can now be treated under counterterrorism statutes, effectively turning cartel-related crime into a national security issue.



• No Need for Congressional Approval: The War on Terror, as previously authorized by Congress, allows the President to act against designated terrorist groups without additional votes. This means the U.S. is already at war with these organizations, operationally and legally.



• Domestic Activation: Members or affiliates of these cartels already within the U.S. fall under the terrorist classification, giving federal agencies enhanced authority to act against them using counterterrorism laws.🔸

🔸While Trump is responsible for taking this specific action, it is essential to recognize that this policy framework was not created by him. It is the result of decades of precedent, expanding executive power to combat evolving threats. Trump’s decision is a response to this inherited system, not its origin.



We are already at war, not because of a single President, but because Congress authorized it decades ago and successive administrations have perpetuated it.



Sources:



🚨🇺🇸 TRUMP REMOVES FEC COMMISSIONER ELLEN WEINTRAUB—SHE CALLS IT ILLEGAL

Ellen Weintraub, longtime FEC commissioner, says she was removed by Trump in a letter she shared online.

Weintraub: "The president does not have the authority to remove an FEC commissioner. This is not how the law works."

She was appointed by Bush and has been critical of Trump's election fraud claims. Legal experts say an FEC commissioner can only be replaced if they resign or their term expires. The move is expected to trigger legal battles.

Source: Reuters

Elon Musk replied to George



FLASHBACK: Watch The Fox News Segment That Got Tucker Carlson FIRED



Then You'll Understand Why Chuck Schumer Is So Scared About Trump Finding/Releasing Jan. 6th Fedsurrection Info From The FBI



BREAKING⚡️: President Trump announces he is building a 30,000-bed holding facility at Guantanamo for criminal migrants



🔸5pm PAUSE 💡

FLICK THE SWITCH BABY!



Trump administration officials are putting a pause on most federal government websites as of 5 p.m. ET on Friday



Shortly after 5 p.m., the U.S. Census website went down for some users. It was not immediately clear how many other websites had gone down.



https://www.newsweek.com/federal-government-websites-going-dark-what-we-know-2024529



Public health data vanished from websites, entire webpages went blank, and employees removed pronouns from email signatures on Friday



RETVRN OF THE KING🔸

💢 Trump is carrying out his mandate. Simple as.



The water is flowing in California. These once empty “halfpipes” are now brimming with beautiful, clean water, and heading to farmers throughout the State, and to Los Angeles. Too bad they refused to do this during my First Term - There would have been no fires! I want to thank our Great Military, and the Army Corps of Engineers, for their LOVE of our Country, and SPEED in getting this Emergency DONE!



🇺🇸U.S. Marines have arrived at Guantanamo Bay to support the Department of Defense and Homeland Security in expanding the Migrant Operations Center—advancing President Trump’s mission to protect Americans and secure our nation.



Elon Musk quoted a post from Mario Nawfal



This was pretty much a bust except in NYC

President Trump signed an Executive Order calling for the creation of a Sovereign Wealth Fund ....



Instead of hiking taxes ... profits are returned to Americans as a national dividend ...



W.H.G.🔸

Fulfilling a promise, President Trump is extinguishing waste and bad ideas from government, Rob Finnerty notes, while Democrats stand on their familiar business of "childish" yelling and calling people "Nazis." ↩t.me/police_frequency🔸

Elon Musk replied to Kaizen D. Asiedu



Vladimir Putin🇷🇺 to Tucker Carlson:



‘It’s very difficult to defeat the United States, because the United States controls all the world’s media and many European media. The ultimate beneficiary of the biggest European media are American financial institutions.’



Presidential pardons only impact Federal crimes. State crimes and investigations are not impacted.



🔸Top NGO USAID Recipients (fiscal Years 2013-2022) - links included - Go Anons 🔍🔍🔍🔍🔍🔍

Forbes: Top USAID Recipients



1. Catholic Relief Services: $4.6 billion (nonprofit)



2. Chemonics International: $4.5 billion (for-profit) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chemonics



3. FHI 360: $3.8 billion (nonprofit)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FHI_360



4. Development Alternatives, Inc.: $3 billion (for-profit) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Development_Alternatives_Group



5. ABT Associates, Inc.: $2.6 billion (for-profit)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abt_Global

"undertaken by Abt Global was research for USAID on the effect of the Global Health Initiatives (GHIs) in developing countries"



6. RTI International: $2.3 billion (research institute) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RTI_International (North Carolina)



7. John Snow International: $1.8 billion (nonprofit) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Snow,_Inc



8. Save the Children Federation, Inc.: $1.5 billion (nonprofit) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Save_the_Children



9. ARD, Inc.: $1.5 billion (nonprofit)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ARD - German public broadcaster



10. Jhpiego Corporation: $1.3 billion (nonprofit)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jhpiego (John Hopkins_Uni)



11. Deloitte: $1.2 billion (for-profit)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deloitte



12. World Vision: $1.2 billion (nonprofit)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Vision_International



13. Mercy Corps: $1.1 billion (nonprofit)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mercy_Corps



14. ADCI/VOCA: $1.1 billion (nonprofit)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ACDI/VOCA



15. Population Services International: $1.1 billion (nonprofit)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Population_Services_International



Tangent

Washington, D.C.-based Chemonics International, which works with developing countries to solve problems related to issues from banking to health care, said it will take “several cost reduction measures, including furloughing many of our staff,” in response to the USAID freeze as a result of an executive order Trump implemented during his first week in office pausing all U.S. foreign assistance for 90 days, NewsNation reported.🔸

🚨 Rwanda’s President RESPONDS to Trump Shutting Down USAID Funds! 🇷🇼🇺🇸 🔥 "I completely agree with [President Trump] on many things — I think from being hurt we might learn some lessons.” This is HUGE. Even world leaders are admitting that USAID was a corrupt, dependency… https://t.co/JoRy22Zy9Q🇷🇼🇺🇸



🚥🔸🔥🔻🗑🔸💱🔻🛰

So - assets in place at HHS and DoJ. Not waiting for FBI to hit the digital street with J6. 50 marches neutralized, water (life!) returning again to California, Ukraine shoved to UK. USAID ripples continue. You think that is mere disruption? Trump is a uniter! He is providing the unification optics directly behind the disruptions. Not giving any space to even temporarily house their howls and lies! Putting them in the bullseye from Day 1 (remember our Inauguration Speech?).

But while there's no rest for the weary DS, there is considerable more we have started navigating into. We are going to see this on repeat, so let's get it clear in these early rounds so we can have our presumption list in hand for later.

Tucker Carlson January 29, 2025



JFK Assassination Expert Reacts to Trump’s Effort to Declassify Files, and What You Should Expect

Duration: 00:31:29





Jefferson Morley on the real reason it’s taken 63 years to get the JFK documents — and how we’ll know when they’re all released.



(0:00) The Potential Loophole in Donald Trump’s Executive Order

(3:58) Where Are the Documents Held?

(6:45) What Is the CIA Hiding?

(9:05) Will Amaryllis Fox Kennedy Oversee the Release of the Files?

(11:39) The MLK Files

(17:48) Was Lee Harvey Oswald a Patsy?

(21:01) Robert F. Kennedy’s Death

(24:02) The Israeli Nuclear Program Documents



JFK Assassination Expert Reacts to Trump’s Effort to Declassify Files, and What You Should Expect

Duration: 00:31:29

greatly condensed version of above

Did Israel have anything to do with the Assassination of JFK? —— “This is a tough call for the President”



• One of the JFK Files still heavily redacted is the Testimony of James Angelton in 1975 to the Church Committee About the Secret Israeli Nuclear Program



• This 113 page document is categorized as an Assassination related document that clearly pertains to Israel.



• Angelton controlled the Oswald files on the one hand, and he was a contact with the Israeli’s on the other



🔴 TUCKER ASKS WHY IN THE WORLD would the Dimona Project, the Israeli Nuclear Program have to do with the assassination attempt of JFK?



• It relates to what Angleton was doing in 1963, where there were profound conflicts over Israel and the Kennedy White House over Israeli’s Nuclear Program

—— JFK was pressing for onsite inspections of their facility, which the Israeli’s resisted, because they had a bomb making program.



• Was Angleton secretly supporting Israel against JFK?

—— that document may have that answer.



• When Lyndon Johnson became President after JFK was Assassinated, he did two things:

—— 1.) he almost immediately dropped the demand for onsite nuclear inspections

—— 2.) he dropped the demand for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee to register as a Foreign Agent (FARA)… which today is compared to AIPAC.



The gentleman argues President Trump has a tough call ahead of him, as he will get very strong pushback to from Israeli interests, the CIA, and the National security apparatus.



• The Israeli Dimona nuclear project refers to the construction and operation of the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, commonly known as the Dimona reactor, located in the Negev desert near the city of Dimona.



Construction of the Dimona facility began in 1958 with significant assistance from France.



The reactor became operational between 1962 and 1964.



The project was kept highly secretive, and Israel officially maintains a policy of "nuclear ambiguity," neither confirming nor denying the possession of nuclear weapons.



• “Officially”, the facility is for nuclear research, but it has been widely reported to be a key part of Israel's nuclear weapons program. —— The heavy-water nuclear reactor is believed to produce plutonium for nuclear weapons, and there are facilities for reprocessing spent fuel rods to extract plutonium.



• Israel does not allow inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at Dimona, except that time in 1965.

—— reports emerged that Israel used tactics like installing temporary false walls, or even creating a "fake control room," to mislead inspectors about the facility's true purpose after JFK kept applying pressure..



A JFK whistleblower says there’s a Secret CIA Facility in Northern Virginia that holds a JFK Archive



First I’ve ever heard of this… you?



Well.. that’s not good.



Trumps Executive Order to release the JFK Files has a Loophole that could Prevent Certain Details from Being Declassified at the Discretion of the CIA Director



• Section 3 of the President Trumps EO contains a loophole which states…

—— The CIA Director could possibly overrule that comes out of the declassification.



🔴MY THOUGHTS:



I can’t imagine this was simply overlooked…



Could this be a test for John Ratcliffe to see if he’d do the right thing?



Is this to hide foreign involvement because they think it will do more harm than good? You know what I’m alluding to..



I know this… if we don’t get transparency with Trump in office now… we never will.



Let’s see what happens first before getting ourselves worked up.



Trump signs Executive Order to Combat Antisemitism



Even though I fundamentally believe we do not need an executive order to protect and single out a certain class of people, anymore than we need an EO to protect Christians, Black people, white people… Etc…



I urge everyone to read the EO in its entirety… I believe those organized groups on school campus’s harassing people have been infiltrated as the language is focused entirely on higher learning institutions. Deporting these organized and often foreign criminal thugs.



But that is my opinion…

I respect everyone else’s and humbly ask what your opinion is?



You Can read it here…

Trump signs Executive Order to Combat Antisemitism



Even though I fundamentally believe we do not need an executive order to protect and single out a certain class of people, anymore than we need an EO to protect Christians, Black people, white people… Etc…



I urge everyone to read the EO in its entirety… I believe those organized groups on school campus’s harassing people have been infiltrated as the language is focused entirely on higher learning institutions. Deporting these organized and often foreign criminal thugs.



But that is my opinion…

I respect everyone else’s and humbly ask what your opinion is?



You Can read it here…

First Trump withdraws from the W.H.O. (which is under the U.N.), now he's withdrawing from the U.N. Human Rights Council



Only a matter of time before we're completely out of the United Nations.

Don McLean - American Pie

💢 Trump and Netanyahu openly disagree on Gaza - Bibi is visibly unhappy with Trump's words and clear commitment (body language analysis) - Bibi responds to a journalist contrary to what Trump just said. Trump says the US is doing this - Bibi insists this is just an "idea worth paying attention to and exploring."



Tulsi passes the Senate Intel Committee vote 9-8 on the same day.



Something else is going on.



Gaza as neither Israel nor Palestine is what I explained as the likely outcome some time ago, and several times, on the XF Livestream.



Trump has declared the Gaza strip as a US protectorate where the "world's people" can live, "including Palestinians". In the same press conference he clarified "mostly Palestinians".



*Pissed off people



9:23pm Eastern

idk. this is a new timeline



🔸Alright, here’s my take on Trump’s announcement about the Gaza Strip:



Trump points out how the last 100 years have been nothing but violence, and rather than continue this vicious cycle, Trump is exploring a more permanent plan for peace.



The Deep State thrive on instability and war. They like Israel and Palestine being in an endless state of conflict, so they can justify endless foreign aid for weapons, humanitarian aid, etc., which they launder. By finding a permanent solution for peace and bringing lasting stability to the region, the Deep State are unable to operate.



Trump also highlights how the main goal is to ultimately stop the killing. Perhaps the best thing for the People of Israel, Palestine, and the world, is for these two nations to have some distance from each other, because clearly, they cannot coexist peacefully.



That’s not to say I think Israel or Hamas are the “good guys”. I side with the innocent People on all sides, and simply wish for the slaughter to end. I think Israel is a corrupt and oppressive to the Palestinians, yet Hamas committed heinous acts of terror. The only “good guys” in my eyes are the civilians who just want to live in peace.



However, I’m not overly fond of the idea of forcing the Palestinian People away from their homeland, but I also do not have a better solution. The Palestinian People are being exterminated, Gaza is already a pile of rubble, and the Palestinians are essentially prisoners of an apartheid state. Something has to change. I’d argue moving the Israeli People might be the better idea, but I don’t make the decisions.



Also, this very well could be a Trump negotiation tactic to get the Islamic nations in the region to be more willing to come to the table, similar to how Trump used tariffs as a negotiation tool. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes. Perhaps there’s a lot that we do not know.



In conclusion, I think Trump has proven to us he has a vision, a plan, he has good intentions, and he is set on destroying the Deep State. I mean the man is literally purging the FBI, CIA, USAID, and Dept. of Education as we speak.



🔸Let’s talk about this…. Trump announcing US Ownership of Gaza



Israel wanted Gaza…



Trump got elected and now says Gaza will be owned and controlled by the United States.



Under International law, the United States has no authority to claim sovereignty over territory not theirs…



So how is Trump able to make such a bold claim?

—— does he have more power or leverage than we understand?



Why didn’t Trump simply give it to Israel for those who believe he’s an “evil

Zionist”?



I’m starting to think Trump may have just Forced a Stalemate between the Palestinians and Israel…



*As someone said it the chat… it feels like Trump just took the steak away from 2 fighting dogs… and now the fight will end.



🔸TAKE NOTE: What just happened was not a negotiation. It was an ultimatum. President Donald Trump just sent a clear and forceful message—not just to Israel, but to the entire geopolitical order: The U.S. will take control of Gaza, with or without Netanyahu’s approval.🔸

Keep in mind that the Knesset funded Hamas in 1990 as a False Flag operation to gain US anti-terrorism funding.



In 2019, Netanyahu renewed that funding to create the Gaza War.



So, when we hear that Hamas has Israeli prisoners, it's actually IDF troops pretending to be Islamic radicals.

Did the Israeli hostages just released look like they were any the worse for wear?

.

We've watched these False Flag ops since the 1972 Olympics Massacre in Munich at the Pentagon and in the IC for years.



Did President Trump just take power away from Bibi or set Bibi free?



Unlike the US, Israel’s Supreme Court Justices have the final say on anything the Prime Minister proposes to do. They have had a tight grip on Bibi throughout his six terms. Their Supreme Court also can interpret laws any way they desire because they are not confined to constitutional limitations.



In three short days, USAID funding was cut then Trump just took over Gaza. The real powers that control Israel just got all their plans erased.



🔸Trump addressing a room full of Muslim leaders. This is a rabbi’s channel …I think the rabbi might not be aware of Trump’s subtext here. Not one word of this would be out of place if he was referring to Israel as the terrorists he’s speaking against! (I don’t know when this was.)

— 🇺🇸/🇮🇱/🇮🇷 NEW: Trump shows willingness to return to a nuclear deal and rejects an Israeli-American plan to attack Iran on Truth Social.

🔸Trump tells the world America will take over Gaza. Two days later Egypt and Jordan say they will rebuild. 🏆



🔸Anyone who underestimates the sheer amount of disruption that the second Trump administration has already accomplished in Washington does so at his peril. And they won't stop because they can't — they've declared war on the Deep State that literally tried to kill Trump and won't let up until one of them emerges triumphant.



🇺🇸 🤝 🇰🇵 Trump announces relations with North Korea:



🔶️ "Kim Jong Un happens to be a smart guy. We will have relations with North Korea"



https://thehill.com/policy/international/5133443-trump-promises-us-north-korea-relations/



🔯🔸🏁🔻🌊🔸🏳🔻💫

Are you seeing the pattern yet? It's stream of consciousness narrative flooding first of all. Constant, relentless, fearless, focused. Then the next laser goes off and that repeats all over again. It keeps enemies closer because they can't even mount a reasoned response before it's next issue. And it's consciousness raising because it's difficult to ignore and is moving so quickly. Rather like drowning by fire hose wouldn't you say? For both audiences but for different purposes.

One of the Tore Maras comments called what Trump said about Gaza an ultimatum. 1000%! And that is what handing over Ukraine to the UK is. And the opening of the books at Treasury and USAID. And the “negotiations” regarding Canada, Panama, Columbia, Venezuela, and all the other ones to come will be these same deals. We can do it your way (highway) or we can do it my way (much easier). The one thing most of us should know by now is that this is all scripted and is solely showing these initial resistance acts for the benefit of the balcony viewers. NCSWIC. Nothing.

This is the advertised plan for DOGE:

Elon Musk quoted a post from stevenmarkryan



This is the complete Trump position:

And this is the ultimate goal:

Came across this video this morning. I think it's a great thing to consider for every scene we encounter.

💥 Most are in #gitmo or have been executed. These organizations only "exist" because of the MSM and fake news. 4-6% will never accept the truth. Welcome to the Great Awakening!🇺🇸🌍✝️



💥Great short video to send to a Normie. However, there are Live Special Ops still taking place. We are inside of a Live Military Operation.

Link 🔗

I'm not necessarily totally positive that this is a good normie notice. Or that the part about #gitmo is strictly factual. That said, I do believe “they caught them all” and that the entirety of the Biden term was a huge movie. Dozens of posts here showing the mass theatrical tactics used all over the world.

What if (just suppose…!) that Gazans have been in Egypt and Jordan this entire time? And the Trump Theater Trust has “owned” all of these properties - Gaza, Canada, Greenland, Panama Canal, even Israel(!) the entire time these movies have been being produced. His comments take on new and totally different meanings when you entertain that it's all already been done and we are just seeing the historical operation movie now. You know how big on the movie theme I am. Put your film critic glasses on! Tell me what you see.

Start believing in the world you want either way. It's the only way to create it. I think we've allowed these demons to determine that long enough, don't you?

Back to

Share