I started a Peanut Gallery piece on Monday, but found that my heart really just wasn't in it. Something wasn't clicking, pieces weren't aligning, the usual energy was just dragging. And I wasn't really sure why. It wasn't me - I was enjoying our first snowfall, hitting the apple cider, and watching the election narrative really start to take off.

There was something I wasn't seeing, wasn't considering, was just missing. And it took me until yesterday to really see it in bold print. I've actually preached this so continuously, and for so long, to my family and friends in mostly longer and windier conversations than we usually have here, that I forgot and lost sight of the fact that all of these infiltration operations would have to start unwinding sometime. And apparently that time is now.

So this isn't going to be a colorful post explosion, or full of fun memes and gotchas. It's going to be more of my version of an explanation. Explaining how the last nine years (and beyond) are culminating in this already in motion transition into Tomorrowland. And why it matters.

For the purposes of this explanation let's start with some concepts of what infiltration is and how it can be achieved. Well, as I'm sure you already know, one model is parasites. You didn't think the whole multi year illness is parasites dialogue was some kind of coincidence, did you? What better way to take out an alien Parasitical Infiltration of Earth than by finding a way to become many tiny parasites within their organizations?

See, parasites aren't all bad - most parasites in nature are actually symbiotic relationships. The invasive or attaching species performs a needed function for the host species. And that's true in both/all directions from there. It's when parasitical relationships become weaponized that significant problems begin.

Another model would be spying or hacking that's completely undetected or unable to be shut down. Spies can, of course, be neutralized. But then you're never completely sure of what the total damage is. And hacking operations can be mostly shut off, too. But you can't convince me that they don't have ways to reach into places where daylight has been completely forgotten. Along with all the wiring and plumbing adjacent to it. Especially when it comes to some really ancient secrets and spaces.

And then there's the really old school moles and gophers. Sleepers. This is, I believe, how most of what I think Q was talking about happens when the drops mentioned infiltration 34 times. Plus these alien parasites built the perfect architecture for it themselves.

I call it the Crisis Actor Complex. But it is basically stables of actors to play each important role and negate the effects of accidents, health incidents, or homicidal mayhem on their plans for world domination. Plus allow them to create political dynasties and avoid criminal prosecutions by having several available alibis at any given time.

They thought that was a winning strategy and have been using it for decades at minimum, perhaps centuries. Both to cancel history and create it simultaneously. But it likely was, in fact, the biggest opening for the effective infiltration we are discussing today.

You have certainly seen how this war has been fought thus far mostly on the information highways. In order to “win” one side or the other has to convince the most people that their version is more honest and truthful than the other. Since the ruling elite side deals mostly in darkness, secrecy, and subterfuge - the upstart revolutionary side decided the best way to open hostilities was simply to shine a light in a great deal of that darkness and on exposing the mechanics of that secrecy. And this is where we are now.

But the light itself was carried in and out by spies, hackers, moles - most of whom will never be known or celebrated. But that is just the opening salvos of this war. While it probably assures ultimate victory, it is not the complete end of hostilities. The people have to not only accept these “truth” finding missions, but “see” the form of the future as well before it is accepted.

So we have come up now to the time of the Great Transition. These nine plus years of movie after movie playing out on screens everywhere are not coming to a screeching halt. But they will begin to diminish gradually for a time until disappearing all at once. Like the addicts we have become - eating, breathing, consuming falseness from every sector of human existence - the only workable remedy is a detox regimen. We are more than physical beings though, and the greatest damage has been both mental and spiritual. So it's a comprehensive rewrite of the scripts that are necessary before we can begin to even recognize “true” in place of all the “false” programmed in.

That's a comprehensive assessment, not individual. For humanity as a whole. But I doubt individualized or advanced deprogramming will be available for those further along the curve. This is where just raising the overall frequency comes in.

↩t.me/schumanntg🔸

If you're not familiar, that is a Schumann's Resonance Graph out of Tomsk, Russia. It is a window picture of 48-72 hours of essentially relative frequency bursts (white, orange, and green above - sometimes lavender or brick red appear, too) above the “normal” energetic temperature (blue) of the earth. That one is from 11/8/24, 17:00 UTC = noon ET. If you've ever had anomalous odd feelings, expressions, or even physical symptoms at times this may be why. In 2020, I found this relatively early, and saw that my very recent and ongoing strange bursts of energetic activity, sleep disruption, and mood swings that I had never experienced in all five decades of my memory were closely correlated to this graph. It got to where I quit “following” it, thinking I must be crazy and creating the actions reflexively. I just consulted it when those markers reappeared strongly for confirmation. Nearly 90% still.

Some of that is reputedly light being sent inwards from the galaxy. But some is also a measure of energetic signatures we are adopting as we choose those higher frequencies. Remember these ruling parasites are very low energy beings and long ago became trapped here. The dampening of our ambient frequency is what facilitates their continued existence here. Which is why I have repeatedly stated this is an energetic war. The Awakening is necessary precisely because it is increasing the rate of the frequency rise.

When we strive for authenticity, we are acting as Warriors of Light. Like when Gandalf moved up from Grey in Fellowship to White in Two Towers.

➡️ t.me/MyLordBebo🔸

These parasites are actually quite vulnerable; if we can muster the internal strength they will never stand a chance. And they know it too. If they had never started this war, we would never have figured it out this soon rather than much later. Which is the best evidence for us being on a natural clock they are totally aware of. Because why roll all the dice now at once? Or why not back off when you start losing? Because they have no choice is the answer to both questions.

I'm going to interject this here, as an endpoint for today. It's actually an updated version of a video I used before about piercing of the mass illusions or veils. This is an expanded version with a set of conclusions at the end. But this is at least going to be a major theme of what we'll be looking for going forward.

↩Psalm40 YT🔸

This election just past is producing a scenario where by merely threatening to change the current landscape of the US government, the controllers went into mindless panic mode. Why? If they have nothing to hide, they could be derisive perhaps, but panicked? This is telling the public that there are deep dark secrets in these chambers and them having a glimpse even is not on their Bingo or credit cards. The first veil has already been slashed - that all of our entertainment complex is a controlled fraud.

As confirmed by this list:

https://x.com/captcoronado/status/1854495533026439631?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

I hear Tom Hanks is already gone. To Spain, I believe. We are now taking direct aim at Veil #2 - history, politics, and government.

We'll finish with our illustrations of infiltration spotted recently tomorrow or Sunday if the snow quits falling! To connect these initial dots in our Transition Timeline. And show where the boomerangs were built in to hamstring our Epically Failing Goons.

🅅🄾🄻🅄🄽🅃🅰️🅁🄸🅂🅃 🄼🄴🄼🄴🅂🔸

This is going to be Epic, Fantastic, Glorious instead.

Share