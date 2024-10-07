Did you watch Butler Rally 2.0 Saturday? I did. Not every minute, but every minute Trump was on stage or leaving it. And especially while Elon was on stage with him. Apparently our content creators decided a double assassination attempt while potentially rising 80-100+ million live views was not feasible. Nothing truly fascinating was said by anyone. No secret agendas or plans were revealed. But you would have to call that a media phenomenon. The Super Bowl in October? We did hear some great music, though.

↩t.me/ANewDay144🔸

But it gives me (at least) a launch pad of sorts to go very quickly at a developing mass of theories. That these folks belong in. Think of this as more of a quest for the bigger picture. I was already accumulating content around the idea(s) I have and then landed in a chat yesterday regarding NC with this progression:

Me 👵: (replying to someone else about FEMA impropriety)

This level is new. But the adverse conditions are not. FEMA was mostly MIA in Mississippi after Katrina in '05. Until it came time for temp housing. Then they stepped right up with trailers loaded with formaldehyde from imported wallboard and cabinets. Making people who barely survived sick permanently.



I think Mississippians would lynch Tate Reeves (current governor) if he allowed FEMA back in the state after a disaster. Or they should.🔸

K 👦:

North Carolina state Police got their asses beat after trying to stop a man that drove 40 miles to get supplies for his family from going back home.🔸

E 👩: (replying to Me 👵) I don’t want to blackpill people, but I can’t forget this trailer .... Does anyone remember David Crowley?

Trailer "A Gray State" David Crowley

It doesn’t get out of my head🔸

Me 👵: (replying to E 👩)

I haven't seen that. Never much for movies. Especially like that one. Those were/are useful, though. And meant to stick in some place in your head. Every film ever made has been. They all have subliminal messages as well. And predictive programming features (dates, images, props). But it appears from the trailer that this was exposing programs, plans.



Those were almost certainly plans for us. At least for peoples who weren't subjugatable in any other way. I'm sure you've heard stories about Obama buying 30,000 guillotines. And FEMA concentration camps to house them. When I got started on this latter truth journey in 2020, I had long since heard about the camps and federal police forces. But not guillotines and rail cars outfitted as transportation for human sized cages with shackles stacked three deep in Western state spur lines. There are plenty of images whether digital or imagined you can allow to keep fear as a semi valid but self defeating response. And I live in Colorado just 1-2 states away from those spurs and reputed homes to plenty of those camps so it would be easy for me to despair.



The imagery in this time (all of it including TikTok and other SM) is quite deliberately designed to feed people righteous anger - COVID, Ukraine, Israel, Woke BS, Governments all over the West, Morons for Leaders, Evil Unigovernment Agendas marching, etc. That's positive though - you have been programmed to need appropriate motivation for determining actions. But it has always been a choice to paint your emotional response white, gray, or black. We aren't taught this, so we've not learned how to control it.



We HAVE been taught that certain predators in the animal kingdom can smell fear and it prompts an undesirable result for their prey. (They actually probably also sense the lowering vibration rather than a purely olfactory assessment, but whatever. <=edit: addition) This will be the time you may possibly be called upon to use that knowledge. The NC State police in the video just above this post are those animals. The driver of the truck is you. And the result from having no fear is a successful mission. In the movie trailer everyone that cowered in fear was shot. Even though I haven't seen it I am going to surmise that at the end there are some who survive, perhaps even win and defeat the shooting force. It all starts with a more positive emotional response than fear.



These leaders on TV are two dimensional characters you can love or hate depending upon your preferences. There are a bunch of made up "rules" between you and them. Your mission is to navigate that space time (life) without succumbing to fear. The Matrix fed off of fear, remember? All predator/prey scenarios do. That truck driver loved his family more than he feared justice from (or hated) those police. That's how you move to the next level. The movies have been an instruction manual for this time.



The best vibration to live in is authenticity. I've thought long about it. That's far above even love, compassion, empathy. Why authenticity? Could it be that we need it more because of how much fake there is? And yes, I know I manage to find it everywhere. And have in a few spots in NC as well. Not all is truly as it seems, at minimum.



But if we can negate fear with love, we can negate fake with authenticity. I believe that is where we are headed. Perhaps even why Q stated multiple times You Are Watching A Movie. Because authenticity is the answer? Seems likely. But I KNOW that fear is not a winning response. Ever. In any situation. So we are getting a lot of practice doing what now? Leaving fear on a shelf and moving to a different response. Even if you pick the wrong one you know it immediately now. I believe this time frame is about us choosing authenticity. The ultimate killer of control.🔸

📣🔸👵🔻👩🔸👦🔻🎬

Most of you guys know by now I don't consider tight interactions like that “accidents.” They’re revelations of evolving consciousness. So we're proceeding along this thought path today even without ultimate conclusions. But lots of food for thought.

Let's start here:

Same chat (actually same E 👩) earlier in the week for our first two posts:

Welcome to the Internet - Bo Burnham (from "Inside" -- ALBUM OUT NOW) ↩pvt_channel🔸

E 👩: I was last night in P**** R**** room and he shared this clip. And I reflected myself as good as I can...... and I realized that most of the time on social media I was talking to myself. Humans don’t behave like that, when you write something personal that very few are reacting.... there is something strange going on. It’s called the "Dead Internet Theory" and I looked it up and I am convinced it is true. Of course, there are wonderful humans in every room, but the CIA/NSA, whoever, I think it’s international, is very, very clever and VERY well skilled in psychology. That’s really concerning.🔸

I found that ⬆ after watching the clip from this tweet ⬇ that has an expanded version of the FEMA/JobWorks program battle scenes about a hurricane headed to NC:

🔸https://x.com/in2thinair/status/1842313956494307408?s=52 ↩pvt_acct🔸

They tell you in movies...

The more you know.

Sly🌹↩t.me/MajorFreddysChannel🔸

66 years ago:



Same Hurricane Helene

Same date

Same Cat 4

Same wind speed

Same barometric pressure

Same East coast region to get hit now.



Coincidence or HAARP!!!

↩t.me/INTHESHADQWS👤🔸

That “Dead Internet Theory” should resonate with most of you! We've all been there having a back and forth with what is assuredly a bot or Fed (same picture!). And seen the pics of bot farms and the funding behind NAFO. <= Tip of many, many hidden icebergs stacked in rows.

If you listen to the House of Cards 6 minute season 3 compact version it sounds a lot like the last eight (18, 80?) years spun in a blender on the chop function. But this isn't really a treatise on predictive programming so lest we get caught in that rabbit hole let's look to another medium term narrative that has been exploding of late. The actors playing actors and other roles one.

Watch this!!↩t.me/waterwatchtruth🔸

⤴↩t.me/exposingdecepticons1🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

↩t.me/fakingspace🔸

Audrey Hepburn and Sinead O'Connor.↩pvt_acct🔸

Zeena Lavey - Taylor Swift ↩pvt_acct🔸

Two Ivanna Trump. Notice that the neck area changed. The younger version had a giraffe neck and the older version a shorter neck. ↩pvt_acct🔸

↩t.me/Louise_McK🔸

So, again just enough of a cross section to peak your curiosity if you haven't seen this agenda before. Congrats really, if not, because it appears to be everywhere. Just to be clear, I have meandered psychologically from clones to robotic physical suits operated by long lived aliens to completely digital creations. I'm somewhere between the last two but rising fast to the latter. Continuing on.

I want you to consider this presentation below as somewhat of a continuation of the above. It's not directly on point but it may be a typical of them attempt to explain the purpose behind the narratives above. Blending our two narratives into a third.

↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

🔸Say what you want about the West, and I often do, but it has the Art of the Narrative mastered to a fine point. Remember, human beings aren't rational, but rationalizing animals: we tell stories to ourselves — some small, some bigger — to explain the world around us and our own actions in it.



Now, granted, this natural narrative ability appears to have metastasized into outright delusional psychosis in the Globalist American Empire, whose leadership seems to have bought its own wishful thinking that they create reality itself — not just by acting, but by speaking about it! — and are thus ever victorious. As a result, we now have a de facto WW3, which has only gone kinetic in the lands of the former Ukraine. So far.



Obviously, lapsing into this delusional behavior is a bad thing and every society needs to be on the lookout for it. But that is no excuse for being almost deliberately bad at dealing with narratives in general. To do so is a dereliction of duty to one's people and country. ↩t.me/thenebulator🔸

Olivier Crespo YT🔸

GameofThrones YT🔸

The Late Late Show with James Corden YT🔸

And bonus footage of the plague du era.

⤴↩FilmComicsExplained YT🔸

Alt Shift X YT🔸

And (in our last look at GoT lore) what would 2024 narratives be without a crazy cum sarcastic conspiracy theory!

Glidus YT🔸

🌪🔸🐗🔻🍷🔸🕍🔻🌀

If you have never watched GoT you may not get the fan level appreciation of these videos. But I listened and watched with an ear/eye for comparisons with our times. And all of these have recurring narratives just like the ones we are immersed in every day. Mostly, though, this section is a further transition from the above narratives of predictive programming, many faced actors, (and adding plastic or AI geographies for the first time) to our next section - scheduled for tomorrow - are we living in a hologram, a digital simulation, a MOVIE? How do we even assess that? Or any degree of that?

I'll leave you today with a few images and thoughts to ponder until then. There is a lot to consider here - all of our own experiences, all of our extended families' experiences, and then how much of those do we KNOW were digital? What degree of confidence can we have that the balance were NOT digital? Isn't living in a digital age fun?

🌀🔸💽🔻⌨🔸🖥🔻🌪

↩t.me/exposingdecepticons1🔸

The majority of men are not capable of thinking, but only of believing. They are not accessible to reason, but only authority.

- Arthur Schopenhauer

𝕋𝕣𝕦𝕖 𝔸𝕟𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕙𝕪🔸

↩pvt_channel🔸

🤣🤣🤣

↩t.me/LauraAbolichannel🔸

↩t.me/TruthRascalHQ🔸

Big love beautiful souls 🍄🥰🌱🥑💦🥥☀️🌿💚🎶📚⚡🐈 ↩t.me/LouiseMcK🔸

↩t.me/ANewDay144🔸

You watched the authorities make zombies of your families, neighbors, friends.

When 💩 HTF you kept your 💩 together.

Authenticity became a genuine concept you could start to relate to.

You found your government had turned into a vampire.

And now you are watching the Apocalypse.

‘Til tomorrow guys! Big ❤ & ✌.

Share