So this little war in the making appears to be another opportunity to poke our bear friend. Not at all unlike in Armenia. At the rate Russia is taking Ukrainian territory the effective border is getting closer every day. And there's quasi disputed territories in the mix between. This movie is sticking with the same broad theme(s). Must be a message in that somewhere. Let's take a look.

Starting in mid February:

🔸🇲🇩🇺🇦🇷🇴 🇷🇺 Reacting to the fall of a drone in the south of Moldova, the President of the Republic, Maia Sandu, wrote that Russian aggression threatens the entire continent and we must continue to support Ukraine.

Sandu took advantage of a successful news opportunity to strengthen anti-Russian rhetoric and involve Moldova in the conflict at a new level.

▪️ So, last week, the President of neighboring Romania, Klaus Iohannis, approved the deployment of a NATO response force (VJTF) in the country and their transit through Romanian territory.

❗️Meanwhile, Ukrainian and Moldovan media report that the president of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, has already agreed with Sandu that F-16 fighters will be able to fly through Moldovan airspace. A meeting of representatives of the General Staffs of Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania is scheduled to take place in Chisinau in mid-February.

▪️ Let's remember that F-16s are already based in Romania, where Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots are undergoing training. There is information that fighters will also be stationed at the Moldovan military airfield in Marculesti, which the Republic’s Ministry of Defense, of course, denies.

▪️ Additionally, Sandu made a significant statement recently, saying that a geopolitical opportunity to resolve the issue of Transnistria would soon arise.

🔻At this stage, Chisinau is using economic pressure on the population of Transnistria, but it is still possible that Western influencers may push the Moldovan authorities to resolve the issue by force. Fresh trenches have already emerged near the borders with Transnistria.

🔸🇲🇩🇺🇦🇫🇷 It has been revealed that in Moldova, a recently purchased radar from France was unable to detect a drone that fell on the territory of the republic near the border with the Odessa region due to the actions of Ukrainian air defense.

The Ministry of Defense of Moldova explained that the ineffectiveness of the air defense radar was due to the low flight altitude of the target, the small area of reflection of fragments, and the large distance to the target, including the curvature of the Earth.

📌 We would like to remind you that in September, French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu visited Chisinau to discuss cooperation with the French military-industrial complex. As a result, the Moldovan army purchased the Ground Master 200 air defense radar from THALES for 14.5 million euros.

The radar's performance came under scrutiny after the incident at the border.

The ruling PAS party announced their intention to purchase additional radars. It was the Moldovan government that significantly increased the military budget by almost 70% in 2023-2024, at the expense of social spending.

🔻Furthermore, there have been reports in the media that President Maia Sandu promised Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to open Moldova's airspace for the flight of F-16 fighters. This puts the Moldovan authorities in a situation where they require militarization and an air defense system worth millions of dollars.

A little history:

🐦‍⬛️ 🇲🇩 Basic facts about the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic:

Transnistria, with its capital Tiraspol, occupies a narrow strip of land between the Dniester River and the Ukrainian border;

The total area of ​​Transnistria is 4,163 square kilometers, with about 465,000 inhabitants;

The breakaway republic has a predominantly Russian-speaking population. Other languages ​​spoken in the region are Romanian and Ukrainian;

Transnistria has its own constitution, parliament, flag, anthem and currency, the Transnistrian ruble;

Transnistria, where 60 percent of the ethnic population is Russian and Ukrainian, sought to secede from Moldova after the collapse of the Soviet Union;

A 1989 law making the Moldovan language official increased tensions in the region;

The region seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990;

The secession led to armed conflict, with Transnistrian paramilitary forces taking over Moldovan public institutions in the area in 1991;

After Moldova failed to resolve the conflict by force, a ceasefire was signed in July 1992 and a demilitarized security zone was established;

The settlement was implemented by Russian troops stationed in that territory;

In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto outside the control of the Moldovan government;

🔸🇲🇩🇺🇦 Reports have surfaced in the media stating that Transnistria has pledged to establish a corridor for exporting Ukrainian grain. In return, they are seeking assistance from the Kyiv government to resolve the economic conflict between Tiraspol and Chisinau.

Let's remember that since the beginning of the year, Moldovan authorities have been imposing double taxes on economic entities from Transnistria, thereby hindering the exports of Pridnestrovians. Officials in Chisinau have made it clear that this move is aimed at integrating Transnistria into their constitutional framework.

▪️ Recently, a meeting took place between the leader of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, and the Ambassador Extraordinary of Ukraine, Pauna Rogoveya. Evidently, amidst Tiraspol's challenging economic circumstances, they are seeking to negotiate a resolution to the situation created by Moldova's Western overseers, specifically the USA and Great Britain .

▪️ Moreover, towards the end of last year, Ukrainians reached an agreement on establishing a reserve grain route through Transnistria. For Transnistria, maintaining ties with Kyiv is crucial to reestablish legal and underground trade networks that have been disrupted since 2022.

▪️ However, Chisinau will also benefit significantly politically from the opening of a grain route through Transnistria, as it will enable Moldovan and Ukrainian authorities to conduct customs inspections at the Transnistrian border.

🔻Confronted with a severe economic downturn, pressure from Moldovan authorities, and military threats from neighboring countries, Transnistria is slipping into a dire situation without external support. Given the assertiveness of all involved parties, it is unlikely that the situation in the region, which is heading towards escalation, will improve.

BREAKING:

⚡ 🇲🇩 The situation in Moldova is boiling

Officials in Transnistria will meet on Feb 28th supposedly to officially ask to be annexed by Russia.

The head of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, is convening a congress of deputies at all levels, most likely next week.

The congress may issue an appeal to Putin requesting the admission of Transnistria into Russia.

Such a risky move could lead to a military attack by Moldova and the Ukrainian army. t.me/megatron_ron 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇲🇩🇫🇷 Chisinau expands military cooperation with Paris

Moldova has taken another step towards integration into the military-political and economic space of the West. The country's government approved the signing of an agreement on defense cooperation with France.

"The agreement aims to expand cooperation, which is based on the 1998 agreement." The new document opens opportunities for interaction in areas such as defense, personnel training, participation in international missions, airspace control, technology and others."

Please note that according to the constitution, Moldova is a neutral country. But its neutrality seems to remain only on paper. In the new national security strategy of Moldova, adopted in 2023, Russia is listed as the main threat to the republic (!), and Romania, a member of NATO and the EU, is listed as a strategic partner in the field of security and defense.

In addition to the two vectors of drawing Chisinau into the military-political space of the West - gradual Romanianization and the course towards joining the EU - the third vector has also intensified - through bilateral agreements in the military sphere. In this case with France.

In the Moldovan issue, we are primarily concerned, of course, with the fate of Transnistria. The unrecognized republic, home to tens of thousands of Russian citizens, is in a difficult situation from the point of view of military geography. Its territory has no strategic depth and is surrounded on all sides by hostile countries: Ukraine and Moldova.

This vulnerability prompts the West to address the PMR problem, including by force. It is known that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced in April 2023, at a closed meeting with the heads of departments and intelligence services of the EU countries, that the issue of the "disputed autonomous territory of Transnistria" was planned. to be resolved by December 2024 at the latest.

Only Russia can save Transnistria - through the long-awaited recognition of the PMR and the practical implementation of the thesis "Odessa is Russian, the Russian city that the Russian Federation has been waiting for". There is hope that this will happen.

🐦‍⬛️ 🇷🇺 🇲🇩 Transnistria declared a threat of terrorist attacks from Moldova.

Back in January, the Institute for the Study of War warned that the Russian Federation could start a war in Moldova, "protecting the humiliated".

🇷🇺NATO promises to support Moldova in case the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic joins Russia.

"If Russia wants to annex Transnistria, if that happens, NATO will condemn these steps and will continue to support Moldova." This small country is important for us," Alliance Deputy Secretary General Mircea Joan said in an interview with Bucharest TV channel PRO TV on Monday in Bucharest.

Urgently

🇲🇩 The Ministry of Defense of Moldova is sending instructions to enterprises throughout the country to hand over vehicles and spare parts to the military within 2 hours after the announcement of mobilization

Moldovan enterprises receive instructions from the Ministry of Defense, which state that in the event of mobilization being announced, within 2 hours they must transfer vehicles, spare parts and everything necessary to the military.

Enterprises were also required to provide the Ministry of Defense with lists of the means of transport they have.

Who said that Moldova is not preparing for war???

🔸— 🇲🇩/🇷🇺 BREAKING: Transnistria, an unrecognized pro-Russian breakaway state of Moldova, asks Russia for official protection amid ongoing blockade by Moldova — AFP

🔸— As before, nothing ever happens, the assistance asked for by Tiraspol from Russia is already there.

There are at least 1800 Russian "peacekeepers" in Transnistria and have been there since 1994.

Transnistria has asked in May of 2023 for the number of peacekeepers to be increased following the souring of relations between Moldova and Russia, with Moldova beginning the long process of withdrawal from the CIS by denouncing each and every accord that was signed.

As for the economical assistance, Russia is already paying for the natural gas used in Transnistria to operate the several industrial plants in the region including a steel mill, a power plant generating electricity for Transnistria and the rest of Moldova and a cement factory. Tiraspol isn't charged anything for the energy related costs which allowed for Transnistrian industries to remain afloat.

What has changed is that, Moldova began trading less and less with Russia, Russia has imposed some trade restrictions on Moldova, and as such, Transnistrian economic operators now have to resort to importing from other countries and Moldova's biggest economic partner, Romania (or the EU as a whole) which leads to higher prices for consumers in Transnistria.

The uncertain legal status of the PMR (independent or not) adds to the other factors making it difficult for the Transnistrian leadership to find financial support elsewhere other than Russia and even the Russians have been reserved with support for Transnistria's mafia-like state organisation.

This congress will not affect the state of affairs in Transnistria no matter how misleading the reporting done by other journalists and channels is. The only way Russia can support Transnistria is by carving a land-corridor to the region which will open up a land and air connection with the stranded outpost of the resurging Russian empire. If that does not happen, the situation will only get worse for Tiraspol's pro-Russian leadership.

🔸🇲🇩 🇷🇺 The Congress of Deputies at all levels in Transnistria reached out to Russia seeking assistance amidst an economic blockade imposed by the Chisinau authorities.

The congress participants passed a resolution appealing to the State Duma of the Russian Federation and the Federation Council. They highlighted that over 220 thousand Russian citizens reside in Transnistria, and emphasized the positive impact of the Russian peacekeeping mission and its role as a negotiator.

The resolution also calls on the Secretary General of the UN, the CIS, the European Parliament, and the OSCE to intervene and prevent further escalation of the conflict between Chisinau and Tiraspol.

📌 It is worth noting that since the beginning of the year, Chisinau has violated international agreements on free trade in Transnistria and imposed double duties on the republic's economic entities in an attempt to stifle its independence.

▪️ In Transnistria, the republic has suffered losses amounting to a critical 10% of GDP. Some sectors have experienced a production decline of up to 30%, with costs due to new taxes rising by $100 million.

▪️ Furthermore, since 2020, Chisinau has deliberately disrupted the operation of the healthcare system, leading to inflated prices for medications and hindering the delivery of components for a tomograph to the local hospital.

▪️ Despite the Transnistrian authorities repeatedly raising concerns about Chisinau's interference with the medical system to the UN, international organizations, as is known, have shown little interest in pro-Russian regions.

▪️ President Maia Sandu's office employs a similar strategy of severe economic pressure in the Gagauz Autonomous Region, compelling residents to pay VAT from the local budget. These measures have pushed the autonomy to the brink of collapse. A congress of deputies is also being planned in Gagauzia due to the unsustainable budget.

Meanwhile, Sandu and her associates view the Gagauz people as “second-class” citizens because of their lack of proficiency in the Romanian language and the prevalence of Russian in the public sphere.

🔻Thus, Russian-speaking regions, where the populace does not support Sandu's aggressive pro-Romanian team, are being economically pressured to comply, facing a dilemma: endure economic ruin or relinquish their identity for the sake of “European integration.”

High-resolution map

English version

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇲🇩🇺🇦 President of Moldova Sandu, about the events in Transnistria:

"Moldova is committed to a peaceful resolution of the Transnistrian conflict."

🇷🇺 🇲🇩Reaction to Transnistria's appeal to Russia for help:

▪️The protection of the interests of the inhabitants of Transnistria is a priority and all requests are always considered by the relevant government bodies, according to Russian Foreign Ministry;

▪️Russia considers it necessary to intensify work in the internationally recognised "5+2" format, with the OSCE acting as a mediator, Russian representative Lukashevich said;

▪️A member of Transnistria's Supreme Council told Sputnik that Tiraspol expects Moscow to provide protection in case of aggression and hopes for economic aid;

▪️The US called on Kishinev and Tiraspol to work together to overcome their differences, and the State Department said it is closely monitoring Russia's actions;

🔸Transnistria requesting Russian protection from Moldova (and presumably Ukraine) was not on my bingo card for today.

Transnistria requesting Russian protection from Moldova (and presumably Ukraine) was not on my bingo card for today.

Moldova is the Romanian-speaking former Soviet republic, from which the region across the Dniester seceded in 1991. The GAE recently installed a friendly regime in Moldova, which has been trying to get annexed by Romania and NATO. If Chisinau is pushing Tiraspol, it's likely to be with the knowledge — or blessing — of Washington. It's a major escalation and may lead to an open war between Russia and NATO. GAE is hoping Moscow will blink. Even though Moscow has said in no unclear terms that it will unleash doomsday if and when its patience reaches its limit.

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇪🇺🇫🇷🇲🇩 Europe reacted to the activation of Transnistria

France and its Western allies will discuss additional measures to support Moldova in light of Transnistrian "authorities" calling on Russia for help, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said.

"We are following the latest developments in Moldova very carefully. The separatists' call to Moscow for so-called protection is a well-known scenario. The topic of Moldova has already been discussed, the debate on measures to support this country will continue at the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs and defense in the coming days.

🔸Long story short it looks like the plan to "harm" Russia will be to force them to take Odessa immediately in order to gain access to Transdniestria. This could force the Russians to abandon their "active defence". That is the idea, but the thing is that unfortunately for many in Moldova the Russians are unlikely to change pace and tactics. You cannot win a war based on emotional reaction to enemy provocations. If this does happen many in Moldova will die to try to trick the Russians into something they'd never do. NATO humanitarian logic at it's finest.

-Tim Kirby

🔸💢 Reactions from Russia and the US to yesterday’s appeal from Transnistria to Russia for help:

🔹Protecting the interests of residents of Transnistria is one of the priorities; all requests are always considered by relevant departments, the Russian Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti.

🔹Russia considers it necessary to intensify work in the internationally recognized “5+2” format, where the OSCE is a mediator, said Russian Permanent Representative Lukashevich.

🔹A deputy of the Supreme Council of Transnistria explained to RIA Novosti that Tiraspol expects protection from Moscow in case of aggression and counts on economic assistance.

🔹The United States called on Chisinau and Tiraspol to work together to overcome differences, the State Department said it was closely monitoring Russia’s actions.

🔸🇷🇺 🇲🇩 The leader of Gagauz autonomy, Evgenia Gutsul, and the chairman of the People's Assembly, Dmitry Konstantinov, have arrived in Moscow, where they met with the chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko.

Taking cue from Transnistria, representatives of Gagauzia requested Russia's support due to the suppression of autonomy rights by the Moldovan authorities. The region is currently facing legal isolation and economic pressure.

▪️ Earlier, the ruling PAS party approved amendments to the Tax Code, transferring the responsibility for paying VAT from the central to the local budget, putting the region on the verge of survival.

The motivation behind the amendments was purely political: pro-Romanian politicians in Moldova openly advocate for eliminating the Gagauz autonomy for “disobedience.”

▪️ Following Hutsul's election as Bashkan of Gagauzia in 2023, Sandu violated the law and failed to include the head of the autonomy in the government, leaving the region in a legal vacuum.

▪️ Another topic of discussion was Moldova's withdrawal from the CIS, disrupting trade and impacting the welfare of Gagauzia. Matvienko pointed out that ten constituent entities of the Russian Federation have signed agreements with the autonomy, which will enhance trade and humanitarian relations.

▪️ Matvienko criticized the Moldovan authorities' Russophobic policy. It was precisely due to the traditional pro-Russian orientation that President Maia Sandu entered into conflict with Gagauzia, deliberately disregarding local authorities.

Sandu even likened the Gagauz people to “second-class” citizens because of their preference for using Russian rather than Romanian in public discourse. Sandu's administration considers the Romanization of Gagauzia a top priority.

📌The Moldovan authorities did everything to push Gagauzia towards seeking support from Russia. Apparently, in Chisinau, they forgot that Gagauzia joined Moldova precisely as an autonomous region, preventing a civil war with the Gagauzians after the USSR's collapse, a situation different from Transnistria.

By emphasizing the language matter and resorting to legal and economic pressure, Sandu's administration is essentially pushing the country to the brink of a new war, following the Ukrainian scenario.

#Gagauzia #Moldova Transnistria #Russia #CIS

🚨 BREAKING ⚡️🇲🇩🇷🇺

Moldova's Gagauz Autonomous Region requested "protection" from Russia.

—Pro-Russian President Evgenia Gutsul said, "The Moldovan administration violates the rights of the Gagauz people and oppresses them in every way."

—Russian Federation Council President Valentina Matvienko, who visited the region, said: "Russia is ready to provide all kinds of assistance, we are open to suggestions from the Gagauz region on this issue and we will take concrete steps accordingly."

🧚🏻‍♂️ The European integration policy pursued by Moldovan President Maia Sandu is a beautiful fairy tale that was sold to Moldovan voters . Eugenia Gutsul, the head of Gagauzia, an autonomous territorial entity of Moldova, is sure of this.

✖️On the sidelines of the International Youth Festival in Sochi, Gutsul stated that there are no conditions to talk about the exit of Gagauzia from Moldova , the contradictions with Chisinau are on the "political level" and will be quickly resolved when new responsible politicians rise to power candies.

According to the head of Gagauzia, the European integration policy is pursued by Sandu without taking national interests into account and in contrast with the position of the population of Gagauzia .

☝🏻Sandu, who is planning a referendum on Moldova's accession to the EU, will have to deal with the Eurasian vector of the population of Gagauzia, underlines Gutsul.

🔸🇲🇩 The Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled that the amendments transferring the burden of VAT reimbursement from the central to the local budget were illegal for the economic agents of the Gagauz autonomy.

Yesterday, a rally was held at the courthouse with deputies, residents of Gagauzia, and opposition representatives supporting the court’s decision.

▪️ Deputies from the ruling PAS party initiated changes to the Tax Code of Moldova, which were signed by President Maia Sandu. The adoption of these changes was accompanied by aggressive demands for the abolition of autonomy.

❗️The amendments posed a threat to the autonomy's existence, as they would have halved Gagauzia’s budget. This prompted the Gagauz authorities to seek assistance from Russia and to establish economic contacts.

▪️ In addition to the Gagauz people, deputies from the opposition Socialist Party also approached the Constitutional Court, highlighting that Sandu’s office “is actively working to divide citizens and dismantle the long-established dialogue.”

🔻The Constitutional Court's decision in favor of Gagauzia will temporarily ease tensions in the autonomy, as the consequences of the amendments could have been irreversible for present-day Moldova. The potential for renewed cooperation between Gagauzia and the Russian Federation has raised significant concerns in Chisinau.

Nevertheless, the region continues to experience legal isolation and, evidently, the conflict between the pro-Romanian authorities of Moldova and the pro-Russian Gagauzia is far from resolved.

#Gagauzia #Moldova

🐦‍⬛️ 🇲🇩 Moldova has suspended the Treaty on Armed Forces in Europe.

The State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic Valerij Miža emphasized that the suspension will come into force 150 days after the member countries of the CFE Treaty receive a notification about it.

The head of the Defense Committee, Andrey Kartapolov, assessed it as a step against the interests of the Russian Federation, stressing that the suspension will not change anything, as the agreement has "lost its purpose."

Experts believe that this decision will remove the obstacles to Moldova's acquisition of weapons and thereby getting closer to NATO.

(⬆Poland follows suit a few days later.)

🇷🇺 🇲🇩Putin met with the head of the Gagauz Autonomous Region of Moldova Evgenia Gutsula in Sochi

"I informed Vladimir Vladimirovich about the illegal actions of the government in Moldova, which is holy to us because of our civic position and loyalty to national interests."

Chisinau is taking away our powers step by step, restricting the budget, violating legal rights, provoking instability and destabilization in Gagauzia and throughout the country.

🔸🇲🇩 Political crisis in Moldova

Putin met in Sochi with the head of the Gagauz autonomy of Moldova Evgenia Gutsul

“ I informed Vladimir Vladimirovich about the lawless actions of the authorities in Moldova, which is taking revenge on us for our civic position and loyalty to national interests,” she said

Meanwhile, the Moldovan authorities have already opened a criminal case against Hutsul.

The rhetoric of the parties has escalated against the backdrop of the upcoming elections of the Bashkan (head) and members of the People's Assembly in the Gagauz Autonomy, which will be held on April 30. The other day, Irina Vlah announced that she was being monitored in order to find incriminating evidence for her subsequent removal from power.

Let us remind you that the events in Moldova began after the congress of deputies of all levels of Transnistria turned to Russia for protection from the aggressive actions of Moldova. At the same time, the Gagauz autonomy also demonstrated its position, since the head of the autonomy arrived in Moscow for a meeting with Valentina Matvienko. Thus, the Moldovan authorities have, in fact, been given an ultimatum: if the aggression against Transnistria continues, Moldova will find itself in a state of severe crisis, and the opposition forces will consolidate in line with the political drift towards the Russian Federation. And they will be supported by the population of Moldova, which is fraught with a serious crisis. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

❗️ Romanian senator: They want to drag us into war for the sake of Zelensky. The overwhelming majority of Romanians are against a military conflict with Russia, but the traitorous ruling elite are dragging Bucharest into hostilities to please Washington, Senator Diana Iovanovic-Shoshoaca, who is called the “Romanian Zhirinovsky,” said in an interview with PolitNavigator.

🗣 “The vast majority of Romanians do not want to be dragged into a war for Zelensky. The Romanian people do not want a conflict with Russia, but traitorous politicians, in order to receive the blessing of the West, are taking dangerous steps, such as stationing NATO troops on our territory and allowing the use of Romanian air bases for Ukrainian aircraft.

🗣 Romania is at the forefront because Russia has promised to strike air bases from which fighter jets will take off to attack Russian forces. We have been drawn into this conflict for two years. But we will come out of it completely destroyed, just like Ukraine. NATO will fight to the last Romanian to protect Ukraine!” - said the senator.

🗣 “American bases and NATO troops are stationed in our country as if we were a colony, an occupied state. For two years I waged a diplomatic struggle to prevent Romania from entering the war. If I need to protect my people from the suicidal act of traitorous politicians, I will go to Moscow, despite the dangers and adverse consequences for me,” the Romanian politician also promises.

The Moldovan authorities are preparing to arrest the head of Gagauzia, Evgenia Gutsul, after her return from Sochi, said Moldovan oppositionist Ilan Shor

🇲🇩🤝🇫🇷 Today, in Paris, the defense ministers of Moldova and France signed a bilateral defense cooperation agreement.

The agreement was signed by defense minister, Anatolie Noșatîi and Sebastien Lecornu.

Behind them, the presidents, Maia Sandu and Emmanuel Macron can be seen.

As for the contents of the treaty itself, I could not find anything that went beyond "It shows France's commitment to help Moldova...".

🔸What is the nature of the conflict?

▪️On Wednesday, the head of Moldova's Gagauz autonomous region, Eugenia Gutsul met with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the World Youth Forum.

▪️On Thursday, the head of the Moldovan government's press service, Daniel Voda, commented on the meeting, saying that the Moldovan opposition's communication with the Russian leadership contradicts the interests of Moldovan citizens.

▪️Acting Moldovan Prosecutor General Ion Munteanu reported that the materials of the criminal case against Gutsul would soon be submitted to the court.

▪️Also on Thursday, the Moldovan authorities raided members of the "CHANCE" party, which is linked to opposition figure Ilan Shor. Masked people searched and arrested them. They treated the people very harshly: they woke them up, intimidated them.

Gagauzia, an autonomy in southern Moldova, has traditionally favored rapprochement with Russia, while Kishinev has proclaimed a course toward European integration.

🔸⚡️French permanent mission in Moldova begins - Macron

❕In the coming months, France will establish a permanent defense mission in Chişinău, the capital of Moldova.

📢The announcement was made by French President Emmanuel Macron .

Moldova, central government threats to the head of the autonomous region of Gagauzia, the Russian Foreign Ministry enters into the matter, with Maria Zakharova

"The threats from official Chisinau to the head of Moldova's Gagauz autonomy, Evghenia Guțul, demonstrate that the president of the republic, Maia Sandu, uses the rule of law for political score-settling and pressure."

🔎This is the comment of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on recent events regarding the autonomous territory of Gagauzia.

⚖️Last ​​Thursday the Prosecutor General of Moldova, Ion Munteanu , spoke of the imminent "transfer to court of the materials of the criminal case against Guțul".

🖇Zakharova concludes:

"The President of Moldova Maia Sandu is no longer even ashamed of her behavior, (...) everyone understands perfectly that she uses the rule of law exactly the opposite of the law."

France pledges 'unwavering support' to Moldova amid threats of Russian destablisation

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday stated his country’s “unwavering support” for Moldova as tensions mount between Chisinau and pro-Russian separatists.

🇲🇩❌🇲🇩 Heavy police presence at the Chișinău airport today.

Perhaps tied to the flight in question?

@Wallachian_Gazette 🔸

🇲🇩❌🇲🇩 Large groups of people have gathered outside of the airport. They are likely waiting to greet the governor once she lands.

@Wallachian_Gazette 🔸

🇲🇩🎉🇲🇩 Governor of Gagauzia, Eugenia Guțul, was greeted warmly by the crowd at the Chișinău international airport.

The police presence at the airport can thus be explained as for security purposes.

@Wallachian_Gazette 🔸

🔸🇲🇩 🇷🇺 The leader of the Gagauz autonomy in Moldova, Evgenia Gutsul, recently met with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival in Sirius.

Hutsul discussed the pressure from the central authorities of Moldova on Gagauzia: the President of the Russian Federation pledged support to the region.

Let's remember that the office of Moldovan President Maia Sandu is hindering relations with pro-Russian Gagauzia.



▪️ Previously, the leader of Gagauzia also met with the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko, to discuss the enhancement of trade and humanitarian ties between the autonomy and Russia following Moldova’s exit from the CIS.

▪️ Meanwhile, there was agitation in Chisinau regarding the meeting between Hutsul and Putin. And Moldovan Prosecutor Ion Muntean stated that the materials of the criminal case against Hutsul will soon be sent to court: the central authorities are attempting to challenge the election results in Gagauzia.

▪️ Radu Marian, a deputy from the ruling PAS party and the author of the bill to reduce the budget of Gagauzia (recently ruled unconstitutional) stated that “criminals always get along well.”

🔻The conflict between Chisinau and Gagauzia will intensify. Throughout her tenure, pro-Romanian President Sandu never managed to engage in constructive dialogue with the pro-Russian region, pushing the country to the brink of division. Additionally, Sandu openly clashed with the former head of Gagauzia, Irina Vlah. Thus, animosity towards the region is a systemic issue.

#Gagauzia #Moldova #Russia

🔸🇲🇩🇷🇴⚡️ Maia Sandu was invited to participate in the EPP congress which took place two days ago in Bucharest.

But that's not all Sandu did while she was in Bucharest. She found time to meet with Moldovans that emigrated to Romania. Here's what she told them:

"Today I have met with our citizens who made Bucharest their home (...) they told me they have two homes [Romania & Moldova] and that they want to see prosperity and democracy on both sides of the Pruth river [The Pruth river acts as the border between Romania and Moldova].



I invited them to return to Moldova to help with the process of EU integration and to come work in Moldovan enterprises and institutions. I invited them to come and vote at the referendum for EU integration and to convince their relatives in Moldova that EU membership means peace, prosperity and a better life."

🔸🇲🇩📉🇪🇺 Romanian sociologist and professor, Dan Dungaciu, observes that support for the European Union in Moldova is on a downward trend despite the closure of pro-Russian media outlets in the country.

He notes that, before the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian war, 64% of Moldovans wanted their country to become an EU member, but today, in 2024, only 54% want Moldova to become an EU member.

Dungaciu tells that, despite the closure of pro-Russian outlets and the visits of EU politicians, like Ursula von der Leyen, Roberta Metsola, Charles Michel, Manfred Weber, etc. Moldovans have become less favorable to the EU.

🔸🇲🇩🇷🇴🇫🇷 Last week, the results of another opinion poll of Moldovan residents regarding the foreign policy direction of the republic were released. Overall, the results show little deviation from previous studies, with President Maia Sandu's policies continuing to move in the opposite direction.

According to the survey, 37.8% of respondents supported unification with Romania, while 50% were against it. Regarding Moldova's accession to NATO, 55.4% opposed it, while 28.5% were in favor.

▪️ However, Moldova is effectively on its way to becoming a NATO member, as evidenced by the alliance's ongoing military exercises and the latest reports on the deployment of French military forces in the country.

▪️ The process of unification with Romania is being disguised as European integration, with Romanian politicians already holding key positions in Moldova.

▪️ It is clear that the Western military presence in Moldova is not only aimed at addressing the "issue" of Transnistria and gaining access to the Odessa region, but also at quelling potential protests, particularly in the pro-Russian region of Gagauzia.

🔻The presidential elections in Moldova are scheduled for this upcoming fall, and it is unlikely that Sandu will secure a victory in the first round through a fair election. There have been rumors suggesting that Sandu had requested the involvement of Azov militants to handle potential protests. Nevertheless, there is already a sufficient presence of Western security forces, primarily Romanian and soon French, operating in the country for this purpose.

#Gagauzia #Moldova Transnistria #Romania #France

🔸🇲🇩🗳🇷🇺 Transnistrian authorities will be opening 6 voting stations for the Russian presidential elections, more than Chișinău permitted (they permitted only one voting station).

It will be possible to vote in Tiraspol, Tighina (Bendery), Râbnița and Grigoriopol.

For some history and broader perspective on Gagauzia:

🔸🇲🇩 In recent years, the longstanding tension between the Moldovan government and the autonomous regions of Transnistria and Gagauzia has become increasingly apparent.

Political tensions in Moldova have escalated further due to heightened interest from U.S. think tanks in the region and the pursuit of closer ties with the European Union. These tensions have been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, now in its third year, and NATO’s largest military exercise since the Cold War.

Adding to the strain were rumors circulating in Western and Turkish media suggesting that Transnistria might seek to join Russia. Subsequently, the Transnistrian administration formally reached out to Russia for assistance during its congress.

The Gagauz leadership representing a Turkic identity is aligned with Russia, with deep historical and cultural ties to the Russian world.

💬 Read more by Erkin Oncan 👈

So to use a repeat theme … Let the games begin (again🙄) - roadblock - time running out - recycle (copyrighted) - now playing 🎭Moldova. And France all over this map. (Anybody else getting palpable Armenia vibes here?) The repeat usage of these same tools and puppets tells us they don't have anything left. Yes, they have worked in the past, but only because we didn't didn't see the patterns. We can already see internal resistance forming quite strongly to all these plans in Romania, Moldova, Gagauzia, and Transnistria.

There aren't enough uncommitted military forces in all Europe to make all this scenery work for them. Or any real will to use them. But they'll keep bleating loudly about it to try and make it all seem real. Transnistria is leading the way here by simply ignoring Moldovan divas about the Russian diaspora election. Which is a winning position opposing these clowns in every situation, and is being demonstrated nicely here. No additional Russian help is actually needed. The power you seek is within.

And I agree with Tim Kirby - the pace of operations in Ukraine will not be changed due to this little melodrama. And since that was the primary, if not entire, goal we win again. They're going to fail in Armenia, and now they are failing in Moldova, too. We'll keep an eye on these events as they unfold. But the calendar is ours and that will not be changing. Ukraine is going to have to lose their war on their own. Still.

