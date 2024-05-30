There was always a tag along kid when I was growing up. The one who would accept and then try their best to perform any dare just to get to maintain their peripheral position in the crowd. This is an update on Moldovan dreams … to be that kid.

Eastern European countries are unmistakably preparing for war. And not one contained in Ukraine either. Here's a recent sampling update:

🌐 🇷🇺 Image shows a 7-layer defensive line planned for the border between NATO and Russia



🇵🇱 Poland unveiled a plan for new defenses along its borders with Russia and Belarus. Poland and other European NATO members are warning that Russia could launch an attack. An image showed a wall, barbed wire, anti-tank obstacles and vegetation.



🇪🇺 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also said in March that Europe was in a "pre-war era" and needed to prepare urgently.



🇱🇻 Other countries near Russia are also increasing their border defenses. Baltic countries also plan big fortifications on their borders with Russia and Belarus, including bunkers. Six NATO countries — Poland, Finland, Norway, and the three Baltic states — are also reportedly planning a "drone wall" to defend against Russia.



🇧🇾 Poland already has a border wall between it and Belarus, built by its previous government last year to prevent migration.



https://www.businessinsider.com/image-planned-7-layer-defensive-border-between-nato-and-russia-2024-5

🔸🇧🇾🇵🇱⚡- Poland will ban approaching the border with Belarus for 90 days – Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland. ↩t.me/rnintel🔸

🔸“In the medium term, it is planned to adopt a resolution that will allow young people to be drafted into the army even against their will,” explained German Defense Minister Pistorius. As a 'first step', a screening questionnaire should be sent to all young men and young women after one year.”



All because of Putin. Well, more precisely for missions around the world - Pistorius explained the decision as follows:



“We will not and must not stand by while hegemonic powers around the world impose their will on sovereign states and peoples.”



Unfortunately, this only applies to other “hegemonic forces”; the hegemony of the West is not questioned. ↩t.me/infantmilitario🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇪🇺 Some European countries have confirmed that they are ready to lift restrictions on attacks by Ukraine using its weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation, others are considering it, Borel said.



He added that EU countries have different views on the use of weapons transferred to Kyiv. In his opinion, strikes on Russian territory are "legal under international law."



🇺🇸 The US State Department previously called for support for the initiative, but discussions on this issue are still ongoing in the Biden administration, writes NIT.



The position of Western countries on this issue is on the table



UPD: Macron advocated allowing Ukraine to target targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, reports RIA Novosti.



UPD: The US continues to oppose Ukraine's use of US weapons to strike deep into the Russian Federation, despite the NATO Secretary General's call, the State Department said.

t.me/istocni_front

Lots more where that came from. Our Baltic bulldogs have barely been staying leashed; Macron pretty much started the ball rolling when he approved the idea of sending EU troops into Ukraine a few months back. But our little tag along, Moldova, has taken that dare in and gone overboard to make sure she makes the B team. Most of this is recent but the first few are from earlier in the month.

First, the dare is accepted.

🇪🇺 🇲🇩 🇺🇦 The EU must develop a modern version of the “Marshall Plan” for Ukraine and Moldova - Sandu

“The Marshall Plan was designed to show an exhausted continent that capitalism and democracy were a better way forward than anything offered by communism. Today's modern version should also give the same hope to those of us working towards EU membership."

t.me/ConflictChronicles

Then she starts gathering the rocks and sticks.

🔸🇪🇪🤝🇲🇩 Estonia is going to spend 40 million EURs equipping the Moldovan Armed Forces.



The acquisition partially funded by the European Union, will see a new radar be added to the list of equipment operated by Moldovan military personnel.



It will be a Czech VERA passive sensor, an electronic support system that uses measurements of time difference of arrival (TDOA) of pulses at three or four sites to accurately detect and track airborne emitters.



The system is generally line-of-sight limited, with a nominal range of 450 km, the normal radio horizon. Detection of targets is within a sector of approximately 120 degrees, although IFF and SSR targets are detected using a dedicated omnidirectional antenna, and hence may be seen over 360 degrees. Up to 200 targets can be automatically tracked simultaneously, with an output rate adjustable from 1 to 5 seconds.



Some other possible acquisition may be some new infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) or radio jamming equipment.



🔗 https://www.defenseromania.ro/scutul-republicii-moldova-construit-cu-bani-de-la-ue-estonia-cumpara-radare-blindate-si-echipament-de-bruiaj-pentru-chisinau_628041.html.

The bully taunts the tag along kid.

🔸🇺🇸📄🇲🇩 The U.S. State Department's yearly report on human rights practices in Moldova made the following observations:



🔹 The Moldovan government took some anticorruption measures but they largely failed to cause any change, noting that corruption remains "endemic" with an emphasis on Moldova's justice system.



🔹 The report assessed that justice is Moldova is "selective" meaning that the law does not apply to everyone equally in the country.



🔹 Moldovan judges have a tendency to "indefinitely postpone hearings for wealthy or well-connected defendants" thus potentially allowing criminals to go free while their actions are prescribed.



🔹 Transparency is limited, the report noting that there are some limitations regarding court cases with the names of defendants and claimants being hid from the public, or the prosecutor and judge involved.



🔹 Sexual harassment goes unprosecuted, noting that victims are discouraged from going to law enforcement allowing abusers to escape without standing trial.



🔹 Antisemitism and "hate speech online and in media against members of the Jewish community remained a problem". Members of the Roma community remain "at higher risk of social exclusion and discrimination" than other people.



You can read the report here

t.me/Wallachian_Gazette

And training begins.

⚡️Large-scale US military exercises Swift Response will begin in Moldova on May 9



The Ministry of Defense of Moldova announced large-scale Moldovan-American exercises Swift Response-2024 for May 9, the department’s press service reports.



"From May 9 to 16, the Swift Response-2024 exercise will be held on the territory of the republic under the leadership of the American command in Europe and Africa. 400 military personnel of the Moldova motorized infantry brigade, the Molniya special forces battalion of the National Army and military personnel of the 82nd Air Force will take part in the maneuvers -US airborne division. Two American military aircraft C-130 Hercules will also be involved,” the Moldovan Defense Ministry said in a statement issued to the media. ↩t.me/belvestnik🔸

The bully's assigned caretaker keeps an eye on things.

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇲 🇷🇴 The largest NATO military exercises since the Second World War will take place in Romania



2,300 Romanian soldiers, together with paratroopers from France, Germany, Romania, Spain, the USA and the Netherlands, will practice a major military operation.



The Swift Response 24 exercise will take place from May 5 to 24. The exercise is organized by the US Army Europe and Africa Command (USAREUR-AF) and is part of a plan to strengthen military cooperation and improve the readiness of NATO forces.



Among the reasons for holding military exercises of this scale is the "testing" of Romania, which will become the most important logistical hub and the location of NATO aircraft in the event of European troops entering Ukraine.



A total of about 5,000 military personnel and 320 pieces of equipment from seven NATO member countries and partners will participate in the "Rapid Response" part, which is being held on the territory of Romania.



According to the exercise scenario, they will have to regain control of a captured military base, gain air superiority and conduct a large-scale landing operation.

t.me/istocni_front

👩‍💼🔻👮💤➡💕👸🔻🤴

Well the first week of any new relationship is always a dream, right?

Let's keep going.

🔸🇺🇦♨️🇲🇩🇲🇩 Insider MD reports that Ukrainian and Western intelligence services have begun provoking “unrest” in Moldova after continued disagreements between Moldovan president, Maia Sandu, and Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky, over the “unfreezing” of the Transnistrian conflict.



Sandu is doing her best to maintain the peace at least until after the 2024 presidential elections meanwhile Zelensky would like the Transnistria issue to be solved right now or at least during the summer.



🔗 https://t.me/insider_md/1465

🔸🇲🇩☮️🇲🇩 Same source reports that Sandu is opposed to reactivating the Transnistrian conflict particularly because Moldova is militarily weak and unprepared to fight but also because war is the last thing on the minds of Moldovans.



But Sandu is giving in to Western pressure to solve the Transnistrian conflict because the West wants to secure a better position for Ukraine and prolong the war.



Lastly, it says that the West is doing anything to help Sandu secure a 2nd term as president while also preparing sanctions for the anti-war movements that may arise.



🔗 https://t.me/insider_md/1466

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇴 The Romanian authorities are planning to transfer to the Ukrainian army one battery of the Patriot air defense system, which is not yet fully ready for use. This was stated by the president of this country, Iohannis, after the meeting in Washington.



However, in order not to run out of air defense, Bucharest expects to receive something in return from the US.

In 2017, Romania signed a contract with the United States to supply seven Patriot air defense systems for a total of four billion dollars, making it the largest deal for the purchase of an air defense system by a NATO or European Union country. Deliveries started in 2020 and currently one battery is in operation.



During the negotiations, the presidents of Romania and the US confirmed its commitment to support Ukraine. In addition, Biden thanked Iohannis for stationing American troops in Romania.

t.me/istocni_front

🔸🇷🇴🇷🇸 Yesterday, near the Romanian-Serbian state border, increased activity of the An-30 of the Romanian Air Force was observed .



This aircraft is designed to conduct aerial surveillance and aerial photography operations. The Romanian Air Force has two such aircraft in service.



Despite the good relations between Serbia and Romania, Bucharest does everything that NATO says. In this case, spying on Serbia.



t.me/vestniksrb - the main thing about Serbia and the Balkans

🔸🇲🇩 The Ministry of Defense of Moldova announced another mobilization training for reservists, which will take place until the end of May. Similar events are also planned for June and September.



The call-up affects men up to 60 years old, including conscripts, contractors, and military college graduates. Reservists are being summoned to military enlistment offices under threat of heavy fines or forced community service.



▪️Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatîi, as usual, is trying to convince citizens that these are routine exercises to check weapon handling skills, and are in no way related to the current situation.



▪️Moldovan MP Vasile Bolea noted that the Ministry of Defense recently conducted an inventory of enterprise vehicles, which in the event of mobilization should be transferred for army needs.



▪️According to the politician, such actions by the authorities are causing concern among citizens. Just in February, panic broke out in the Moldovan segment of the network over the mass distribution of draft notices. Then the Ministry of Defense once again stated the "planned" nature of the events to clarify the data of the conscripts.



▪️Military exercises in Moldova are already taking place every week, and citizens are no longer even informed about them in time. For example, in March, residents of Bălți were frightened by the sound of artillery fire from training at a nearby range.



▪️At the moment, the Moldovan army is also involved in large-scale NATO exercises Swift Response in Eastern Europe. American troops in northern Moldova, just a few kilometers from Transnistria, are practicing airborne operations.



🔻The fact that Moldova is turning into a NATO military training ground against Russia is no longer in doubt. However, Moldovan society has not yet had time to imbibe the anti-Russian sentiments persistently instilled by the pro-Romanian authorities of Maia Sandu. That is why Moldovans are looking at what is happening with obvious anxiety and distrust.

#Moldova #NATO

@rybar

🇲🇩 🇪🇺 🇺🇸 Moldova will strengthen intelligence sharing and will be able to participate in joint military exercises “as part of its partnership with the EU,” writes the Financial Times. Next week, Brussels and Chisinau will conclude an agreement on cooperation in the field of defense and security, deepening the partnership in this area “to an unprecedented level,” the publication reports.



In addition, Moldova will join the joint arms procurement program within the EU. Although the country's constitution excludes NATO membership due to its neutrality clause, the pact "will be the deepest formal step yet aimed at linking the country's national defense to Western partners," the material notes.



On May 16, the joint exercises of the US and Moldova Armed Forces, which have been taking place in the country since May 9, will end.

t.me/ConflictChronicles

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇴🇲🇩 The Prime Minister of Romania said that Moldovans and the Moldovan language do not exist.



"Romania will support Moldova on its path of integration, because there are all Romanians and no one else." There are no Moldovans, there is no Moldovan language, this is the Romanian language and these are Romanians," said Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Colaku.

t.me/istocni_front

🐦‍⬛️🇲🇩🇫🇲 Moldova is turning into a NATO military training ground



Recently, the Ministry of Defense of Moldova announced the arrival of an American C-17 aircraft with non-lethal and medical equipment for military exercises Peace Shield 2024. The department also announced the next reservist mobilization exercise.



In Moldova, since 2009, military training has been taking place for the assessment of units of the Moldovan army by the command of the alliance. Also, since 2014, the soldiers of the republic have been participating in the NATO peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.



🇺🇸🇷🇴 For the past few years, the Moldovan military has regularly participated in exercises with the United States and Romania. In the north of the country, a part of NATO's Swift Response airborne exercise was recently completed. And now Moldovan soldiers are in Romania to take part in the same maneuvers.

t.me/istocni_front

🔸🇲🇩🇺🇸 On the Growing Militarization of Moldova



The Ministry of Defense of Moldova reported that a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft with a shipment of non-lethal and medical equipment has arrived in Chisinau for the joint military exercises Peace Shield-2024.



The timing of the next Moldovan-American exercises has not yet been announced, but the last time Peace Shield was held was almost a year ago from June 19 to 30, 2023.



▪️The Peace Shield exercises have been held in Moldova since 2009 as part of NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC). The purpose of the maneuvers is for the alliance's command to assess the units of the Moldovan army, which is a mandatory condition for participation in international peacekeeping operations.



▪️Moldovan military personnel have been participating in the NATO peacekeeping operation in Kosovo (KFOR) since 2014. In 2023, during the next deployment of Moldovan troops to Kosovo, the U.S. Ambassador to Chisinau, Kent Logsdon, was present, who noted that the Moldovan military will gain valuable experience in Kosovo.



▪️However, the Moldovan army has been gaining valuable experience almost weekly in military exercises with the U.S. and Romania in recent years.



Just the other day, part of the large-scale NATO airborne exercises Swift Response ended in northern Moldova. Right now, Moldovan soldiers are also in Romania under the auspices of the same exercises. Today, a new wave of mobilization exercises for reservists at the country's training grounds has also begun.



🔻The trends towards the militarization of Moldova and the transformation of the republic into a military proving ground are intensifying. The neutral status of the state already means nothing in fact. After the re-election of Maia Sandu in the fall, one should expect the exclusion of the neutrality clause from the Constitution, which the president's team has been hinting at periodically.

#Moldova #NATO #USA

@rybar

Moldova is ripe for manipulation, huge economic problems, the carrot of EU and NATO membership dangled. The same poison apple used to lure Ukraine and Georgia into the grinder. Watch this space.

🇺🇸🇨🇿🇲🇩 Blinken is preparing visits to the Czech Republic and Moldova next week, where he will discuss, among other things, military aid to Ukraine - Reuters



The State Secretary will participate in an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague. Blinken's associate told reporters that the meeting will prepare decisions that will be made at the July NATO summit in Washington.

🍏🍎🍐🍊

t.me/istocni_front

(Sorry, no concerts reported!)

t.me/belvestnik

🔸🇲🇩🇪🇺 Moldova and the EU have signed a security and defense partnership agreement.



According to the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, Moldova has become the first country to sign such an agreement with the EU.



▪️The parties did not disclose details of the new partnership, but Borrell noted that it is aimed at "protecting the sovereignty and independence" of Moldova and will include cooperation in various areas, from cybersecurity to countering hybrid threats.



▪️The EU has been asserting the "sovereignty" of Moldova for the past few years, and for these purposes, a European Union "civilian mission" has been present in the republic for a year, consisting of European officials overseeing all areas of the Moldovan government's work.



▪️President Maia Sandu signed a decree to create a Center for Combating Disinformation, which is actually curated by specialists from Germany with funding from the German Foreign Ministry.



▪️In addition, NATO structures are already openly engaged in protecting Moldova from cyber threats.



🔻Moldova's cooperation with the West has already been quite deep, opening up all the strategic spheres of the republic to European officials. However, it seems that the Western curators need to further expand their presence just before the presidential elections in Moldova, which will be held on October 20.



In addition, such a huge number of overlapping EU projects in Moldova is an excellent way to spend budgets on countering "Russian influence".

#EU #Moldova

@rybar

Fwd from @pl_syrenka

🇩🇪🇵🇱🇫🇷🇲🇩 The Weimar Triangle countries - Germany, Poland, and France - have agreed to provide assistance to Moldova to "strengthen its security and defense capabilities."



In the final statement, the foreign ministers commit to "strengthening Moldova's security and defense sector, its resistance to foreign interference, and supporting the fight against Russia's hybrid aggression."



Additionally, the Weimar Triangle countries will also help mobilize EU funds available for local initiatives and development, in order to facilitate European integration and combat disinformation.



🔻 Of course, no one will ask Moldovans if they even need all this, since the country is effectively under external control. Any involvement of Western states in Moldova's politics will one way or another lead to its absorption by neighboring Romania, which has recently been reaping the benefits of close cooperation with the US.

#Poland #France #Moldova #Germany

@pl_syrenka - Poland is not abroad

🔸🇲🇩 The third seminar within the framework of the NATO regional staff exercises Regex-2024 has concluded in Moldova.



The series of Regex seminars is organized by the NATO Allied Joint Force Command in Naples and is aimed at training officers from countries friendly to the alliance according to Western standards.



▪️In addition to Moldova, officers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tunisia, the African Union (Ghana and Benin), and others participated in the seminars.



▪️The choice of Moldova to host the NATO Regex seminar is not random, given the active militarization of the republic by Western countries and the essentially constant presence of alliance forces on its territory.



▪️We recall that recently in Moldova, part of the large-scale NATO exercises Swift Response-2024 in Eastern Europe have concluded, and in the coming weeks Moldova-US exercises Peace Shield-2024 are planned.



🔻In general, the organization of NATO military exercises and seminars has become an integral part of the agenda in Moldova, which is moving ever closer to becoming a military proving ground for the alliance.

#Moldova #NATO #USA

@rybar

May 26, 2024

Chisinau Airport



The footage shows a US military transport plane at Chisinau airport.

The next batch of military aid to the Nazi regime of Ukraine was delivered through the civil airport of Moldova in Chisinau.

The reasons are NATO’s ability to hide behind Moldova’s unilateral “neutrality.”

Further, ammunition and other weapons will be withdrawn to the east at night.

Civilian vans with Moldovan and Ukrainian license plates are used for transportation.

Export is carried out through the settlement of Palanca, where there is joint Moldovan-Ukrainian border control.

Another noteworthy thing is that in the management of the border police of Moldova, NATO managers for joint control are involved in posts.

Moldova, like Ukraine, is a country captured by NATO.

t.me/wartimedia

And finally! The first big testing of all that preparation and training…

🇺🇸🤝🇲🇩 Moment Maia Sandu meets the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.🔸

🇺🇸🤝🇲🇩 Moldovan president, Maia Sandu:

From a total dependence on Russian gas, today we buy natural gas from several sources, including the US. We are building power lines to connect us to the European grid, and one of them is funded by the US Agency for International Development, and we are investing in renewables. Our goal is to overcome Moldova's vulnerability in this field, to have stable, accessible and sustainable sources of electricity.🔸

🇺🇸🤝🇲🇩 The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that the US wants to work with the Republic of Moldova to ensure economic development and, including, energy security.

Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have also affected the Republic of Moldova, driving up energy prices, which has affected businesses and household consumers. We want to increase renewable energy sources to move away from dependence on Russian resources. Over the past few years we have provided $110 million to offset the high price of electricity. Today I will visit an energy station and I am happy to announce an investment of 85 million dollars for the structure like battery storage, high voltage lines, which will be financed from these funds.

🇺🇸🤝🇲🇩 U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken:

"The United States, our partners and your partners are using sanctions to punish those that undermine democracy in Moldova. Together with other countries we make efforts to provide Moldova with the necessary help to protect democracy. Since February 2022, the United States has spent 774 million USD to consolidate Moldovan institutions, build up their resilience and counteracting the threats coming from the Russian Federation".

🇺🇸🤝🇲🇩 U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken:

"In addition, we want to help Moldova "clean up" the justice system. Today I will work with Congress to grant an additional sum of 50 million USD to support these efforts to reform the justice system. This sum will help Moldova resist attacks coming from Russia, will help organise free and fair elections, will help Moldova on her path to the European Union and will create new opportunities for the Moldovan economy."

🇺🇸🤝🇲🇩 U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken:

"Mrs. President [Maia Sandu], the last time we've met you have told me that a stronger Moldova can become a beacon of stability, a trustworthy partner and a bastion of the free world. I believe that this is the path on which the people of Moldova have decided to walk upon and that this is the course which you have talked about and promoted. This is why we are here to bring on behalf of president [Joe] Biden our guarantee to protect the sovereignty of Moldova and ensure her success.”

🇺🇸🤝🇲🇩 Antony Blinken has left the premises of the Moldovan presidential palace as locals filmed his motorcade traveling to the city.



He is expected to arrive in Prague, Czechia, tomorrow meaning that his visit in Moldova is officially over.



📝 Blinken revealed that the U.S. has spent, so far, over 1 billion USD to combat Russian influence in the country by "consolidating Moldovan institutions" (774 million USDs + 50 million more) and some 195 million USD for energy-linked projects to reduce Moldova's reliance on Russia and Transnistria. These projects were more successful as Moldova is actively connecting her power grid to Romania's.

t.me/Wallachian_Gazette

🔸🇲🇩🇺🇸 Blinken Travels to Moldova with Instructions on How to Conduct Presidential Elections



The U.S. State Department announced that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Chisinau, Moldova on May 29. Americans will announce another aid package for Moldova on "energy independence" and "supporting democracy in the face of the Russian threat."



At a recent State Department briefing, the topic of Moldova in U.S. policy took an important place.



▪️The main problem for the U.S. is the presidential election in Moldova on October 20, which the State Department called "critically important" and will be a significant part of Blinken's visit.



▪️The State Department stated the "Russian threat" to President Maia Sandu and the Americans want to "help" Moldovans make their choice in a "free and fair atmosphere without interference and disinformation."



The Americans openly acknowledge their intention to oversee the elections, although the Central Election Commission of the republic has long been under the control of USAID.



▪️In Washington, they went for another crude manipulation, stating that the people of Moldova allegedly "support Euro-Atlantic integration into the EU and NATO, as confirmed by public opinion polls."



Polls show a positive attitude of Moldovans towards the EU, but they do not consider European integration a reason to break ties with Russia and the CIS. However, the position on NATO in Moldovan society is negative and citizens support constitutional neutrality, which the authorities have been actively violating in recent years.



▪️Americans also do not see a direct military threat to Transnistria, but are concerned about "Russian influence operations" in the unrecognized republic. Washington stated its support for the OSCE.



🔻Clearly, the primary task for the Americans now is to re-elect Sandu for a second term and prevent the consolidation of opposition forces.



At the same time, the U.S. is gradually turning the territory of Moldova into a military testing ground against Russia. The manipulation of facts about the alleged desire of Moldovans to join NATO is an obvious justification to the domestic audience for the frequent presence of American military personnel on the territory of the republic.

#Moldova #NATO #Transnistria #USA

@rybar

Then the neighborhood nerds weigh in!

(No subtitles, so remaining videos not uploaded.)

🇷🇴🗯🇲🇩🇪🇺 Traian Băsescu tells that according to the North Atlantic Treaty, Romania as a NATO state is forbidden to militarily intervene in Moldova even if the Russian army reaches Transnistria.



Romania as a country which respects international law can only intervene in Moldova if Moldova was to attack Romania but since Moldova is friendly with Romania and most importantly, is an internationally recognised state, meaning it has undisputed sovereignty over its territory, Romania cannot legally send troops into the country.🔸

🔸🇷🇴🗯🇲🇩🇪🇺 Traian Băsescu thinks that the next presidents of Romania and Moldova can make the reunification of the two countries come true!



The main force behind this decision, Băsescu thinks, will be the fear in Chișinău that it will not be able to protect itself from whatever threats it encounters and will need additional help from Bucharest.🔸

🔸🇷🇴🗯🇲🇩🇪🇺 Traian Băsescu: 'You cannot promote sovereignism and be a member of the EU at the same time.'

"The moment you sign that EU membership treaty, you are not sovereign anymore because you give away a lot of power. The EU will have control over your budget, it will assign you funds that will be exclusively used for development, it will overrule your transport laws, your health laws, your regulations on electricity and natural gas and much more, everything is regulated by institutions outside your country"🔸

🔸🇷🇴🗯🇲🇩🇪🇺 Former Romanian president, Traian Băsescu, shared his thoughts about Moldova:

How I see it, Moldova has two options: convince Transnistria that it would be better to join Moldova in the European Union or go without Transnistria into the EU, but it would be a shame for Moldova to abandon Transnistria like that, even if historically speaking, Transnistria became part of Moldova as a result of some administrative decisions.



My advice for anyone in Moldova, politician or ordinary citizen, would be to join the European Union at the first opportunity and not unnecessarily delay this entry by tying it to a "Transnistrian question", after all, historically speaking, Romania and Moldavia ended at the Dniester.



Now, regarding the process of becoming a member of the EU, Moldova has two options, the fast option, that is union with Romania or the long and arduous track of becoming an EU member in its own right, of course, everything depending on how much time do Moldovan politicians wish to spend staying in this negotiation process.🔸

t.me/Wallachian_Gazette

A glimmering of success!

🇱🇹🇲🇩 Lithuania will support Moldova’s accession to the European Union - Foreign Minister Landsbergis



t.me/belvestnik

But lots of work still to be done…

🐦‍⬛️🇲🇩🇷🇺 Moldova is stockpiling military equipment at a training ground near the village of Bulboaka near the border with Transnistria.



"There is training for the execution of actual combat operations, we see that resources for mobilization are being checked, manpower and equipment are being called in," said Oleg Belyakov, co-president of the control commission from Transnistria.



He noted that it is only 12 km from Bulboaka to the Transnistrian Benders.

t.me/istocni_front

🐦‍⬛️🇲🇩 The leader of the Moldavian "Chance" party, Alexei Lungu, was detained at Chisinau airport without explanation and his passport was confiscated, TV channel "First in Moldova" reports.



The politician was returning from Moscow, where he participated in the forum.



Earlier, Lungu criticized President Maya Sanda and her associates, who are happy for the US to provide aid to Ukraine instead of solving internal problems.



He also emphasized that Moldova's security depends on "an iron commitment to the principle of neutrality."

t.me/istocni_front

The Ambassador of the European Union in Chisinau, Janis Mazeisk, said that Moldova can become a member of the European Union without Transnistria, so as not to depend on the resolution of this issue.



t.me/belvestnik

🔸🇷🇴🎙🇷🇺 Marcel Ciolacu: We have seen a Russian concern that a company with 3,000 employees is working on the Moldova Highway 24 hours a day / Our country is a very safe country / Russia will not attack Romania

"I saw today, this morning, a Russian concern that a company with 3,000 employees is working on the Moldova motorway and a great concern of the Russian administration, why at this moment a company, the same one that works here (on the A1 motorway, between Margina and Holdea - editor's note), is working with 3,000 employees, 24 hours a day on the Moldova motorway. They are worried, I am happy that we are keeping our word and building the Moldova motorway."



"Our country is a very safe country. We are members of NATO, let's end this... No, Russia will not attack Romania. It's a game, it's also a hybrid war. The country that is subject to the biggest hybrid war, you know it, is the Republic of Moldova. We have a state in an armed war, Ukraine, and a state under a hybrid war, the Republic of Moldova, bearing in mind that they also have elections for president, I think in October. Romania is a safe country, it will not go to war and Russia will not attack Romania, for sure. We are ready, don't just take all the news at face value."

What is interesting about this piece of news particularly is that the Romanian prime-minister seems to be a reader of the Russian think tank, Rybar, who used to write last January about the progress and speed with which Romania is building the A7 "Moldova" motorway. He correctly relayed to journalists details in the post which mean that he had read it, perhaps very recently as the post is more than 4 months old.



However, the A7 motorway as it stands today, was contracted from the city of Ploiești and will end near the town of Pașcani which is still 96km away from the Ukrainian border, and it won't even be completed earlier than 2026 with some sections expected to drag on to 2027. The last link from Pașcani to the Siret-Porubne crossing will not be completed earlier than 2028 or 2029 and the likelihood of the Russo-Ukrainian war to drag on at the current intensity to 2026 let alone 2028 is extremely unlikely. In any case, the A7 motorway will not come in time to help Ukraine, it remains however, extremely important for the economic development of Moldavia and Bucovina which will finally have a high speed road linking them to Bucharest.



🔗 https://www.news.ro/politic-intern/marcel-ciolacu-am-vazut-o-ingrijorare-a-rusiei-ca-lucreaza-o-companie-cu-3-000-de-angajati-pe-autostrada-moldovei-24-de-ore-din-24-tara-noastra-e-o-tara-foarte-sigura-rusia-nu-va-ataca-romania-1922405325002024051121604875

(⬇An insolvent company getting a repair and maintenance contract on Boeing aircraft! What could possibly go wtong?…)

🔸🇷🇴🔫🚀🇺🇸🇩🇪🇭🇺 Three Romanian arms factories enter into partnership with US, German and Hungarian arms manufacturers



Two memoranda of understanding were signed today between the Romanian defence industry and foreign manufacturers. One is between Uzina Mecanica Cugir and Hekler & Koch GmbH (Germany). The second is between Romaero and Aeroplex of Central Europe Aircraft Technology Center (Hungary). The next are agreements between Romarm and General Dynamics (USA) and Uzina Carfil and Periscope Aviation (USA). The memorandum between UM Cugir and Hekler & Koch GmbH aims to negotiate a joint venture, a strategic partnership, for the joint production of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) with NATO technology on the Uzina's platform, the Economy Ministry writes in a release.



The Memorandum of Understanding between Romaero, which is in insolvency, and Aeroplex of Central Europe Aircraft Technology Center provides for the provision of maintenance and repair services for Boeing 737 classic & NG and Airbus A320 family aircraft.



The memoranda were signed at the Bucharest International Defence Show and Aerospace (BSDA) 2024 event. There, Minister Radu Oprea said that on Friday Romarm, the state-owned umbrella company of the national armaments industry, will sign another memorandum of understanding, with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (USA), which will create the conditions for the modernisation of the production of large-calibre ammunition and the development of production capacities for NATO standard ammunition in the factories of Romarm subsidiaries.



Also on Friday, a step is taken towards the production of the first Romanian drone. The Carfil factory in Brasov will sign a strategic industrial cooperation agreement with the American manufacturer of military and civil drones - Periscope Aviation.



The Romanian arms industry is on the rocks. Partnerships are seen as the solution



Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said today at the opening of BSDA 2024 that Romania can no longer afford to make the mistakes of the past, when arms factories were closed and those that remained alive were threatened with bankruptcy". The Prime Minister also said that Economy Minister Radu Oprea is preparing an ambitious project on the Romanian Drone.



The government has been preparing such partnerships for some time because of the need for defence, in a context where almost all Romanian arms factories are in a very difficult financial situation due to lack of technology and poor management.



In March, the European Commission approved a €47m project to build a powder factory in Brasov county, to be built by German company Rheinmetall.



The list of companies in the portfolio of the Ministry of Economy includes almost the entire Romanian defence industry, at company level. We have Craiova Aircraft, IAR Ghimbav, IOR, Romaero, Uzina Mecanica Orăștie, Tohan Zărnești, Carfil Brașov, Uzina Mecanica Plopeni, Uzina Mecanica Cugir, Uzina Mecanica Sadu, Uzina Mecanica Mija, Uzina Mecanica Moreni, Uzina Mecanica București, Uzina Specială Dragomirești, Fabrica de Pulberi Făgăraș, Uzina Cugir, Uzina Drăgășani. All these factories, with a few exceptions such as Avioane Craiova (whose debts have been written off), IAR and Uzina Sadu are in a precarious financial situation with massive debts to ANAF.



🔗 https://www.digi24.ro/digieconomic/consumer/trei-uzine-de-armament-din-romania-semneaza-acorduri-cu-fabricanti-de-arme-din-sua-germania-si-ungaria-19111

👩‍🏭🔻👮💤➡💕👸🔻🤴

Obviously, this dare is not complete. But this was far enough into it to see that the end scenario of Moldova in addition to Ukraine needing a Marshall plan is not only in play, but has become a goal to be acheived. So the WWIII mongering grows. And the year isn't even half over yet.

Of course we will be watching the narrative wherever it winds up.

For previous Moldova material:

