Just when I was about to decide that there wasn't something gelling into a decent story for today, I found that I was wrong. (That actually happens frequently; but I do try not to commit it to public scrutiny!) We've looked at escalation and drum banging voices as themes before. But today it looks like those seeds have broken ground and are heading to flowering mode. Let's take a look!

This was the pinprick that popped the first bubble:

🐦‍⬛️🇵🇱🇧🇾 Polish judge requested political asylum in Belarus



What happened?



Polish citizen Tomasz Schmidt worked as a judge in the second department of the Administrative Court of the Warsaw Voivodeship.



The reason for fleeing the country and seeking political asylum was his disagreement with the policies and actions of the Polish authorities.



According to Schmidt, he was persecuted and threatened in his homeland because of his political position. He said that the Polish leadership, under the influence of the US and Great Britain, was leading his country to war.



At a press conference in Minsk, Schmidt showed documents confirming that he was a judge until recently and announced that he was resigning from this position.



The Belarusian embassy will hand over the letter of resignation to the Polish authorities.



Schmidt mentioned that he is currently threatened with arrest if he returns to Poland, and his departure is the result of pressure exerted on him.



Schmidt explained that he investigated cases, including those related to the police, military and intelligence services , and had access to documents of various levels: from secret to top secret.



He did not rule out that the media in Poland will try to make him a drug addict or a person who left his wife and so on (we don't doubt it for a minute, Polish propagandists know that).



The Polish judge believes that Belarus is the main element for stabilizing the situation in the region.



He also stressed that Polish politicians should resume dialogue with the President of Belarus and the Russian authorities.



In his opinion, if Kiev had respected the agreements concluded in Minsk, there would not have been an armed conflict. If Warsaw does not negotiate, it will suffer both political and economic losses. 😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

When those in the know start the residency hopping, it's time to look further abroad. Notwithstanding that Israel has also started its Rafah campaign today, there's a lot of other news driving this narrative. I'm going to try to categorize it so it clarifies why I think this is what it means. That first bud led to compiling these.

Assets Imploding by the Minute:

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇪🇺 The European Union reduced the purchase of LNG and increased the import of Russian gas through pipes



Due to competition with Asia, the European Union is consistently reducing LNG imports, increasing the purchase of pipeline gas from Russia, according to official statistics. Experts see no prospect of this trend changing anytime soon.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇾🇪🇪🇺 Brussels has only three ships left at its disposal, which is why the European Union mission will have problems in ensuring safe navigation in the Red Sea, said the commander of the EU mission in the Red Sea "Aspides," Admiral Vassilios Griparis, reports "Spiegel."



For the successful performance of the mission, at least 10 ships would be necessary, according to the newspaper.



* Where are they then? Danes and Germans escaped 😉

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇾🇪🇺🇸 Another embarrassment for the US military: The infamous MQ-9 Reaper continues to crash in Yemen!



Warrior Maven : The repeated downing of an MQ-9 Reaper drone in Yemen could prompt the Pentagon to reevaluate development plans for the drone, which has already been successful in many other missions.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇱🇻 The Latvian company requested the lifting of the ban on the purchase of spare parts from Russia



Latvian railway company Pasažieru vilciens has asked the European Union to allow them to continue buying spare parts from Russia and Belarus.



The company explains that most of their vehicles date from the Soviet era, and the necessary spare parts are not produced in the EU, reports TVNET.



Pasažieru vilciens emphasizes that without the possibility of acquiring the necessary components, Latvia could face a transport collapse as early as next year. 😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷🇮🇱🇺🇸 According to Israel Army Radio, during the Iranian missile attack on Israel, the US Navy fired eight SM-3 missiles (RIM-161 Standard Missile 3), of which only two reached the target, and the rest of the missiles failed !!! 🚀t.me/istocni_front🔸

❗️Poland “is not preparing and will not send troops to Ukraine,” Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysh. t.me/belvestnik🔸

U.S. aid to Ukraine has run into trouble due to White House attempts to use weapons already stationed in Europe, including some weapons located in Poland. However, these weapons were acquired by Poland to ensure its security, and the transfer of them to Ukraine raised concerns in Poland.



The Polish government even demanded the placement of nuclear weapons on their territory in exchange for permission to transport weapons through their country. In response, the Polish government is preparing to use radical agrarians to block the transport of aid to Ukraine until an agreement on the provision of nuclear weapons is reached. t.me/belvestnik🔸

🇩🇪The German Ambassador announced the transfer of additional air defense systems to Ukraine



German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger, during a trip to the Kharkov region, announced the transfer to Kyiv of additional Patriot, IRIS-E systems and new Skynex short-range air defense systems, the Kharkov Regional Military Administration reports.



Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reported that the country had decided to supply Ukraine with another Patriot system. Previously, Berlin transferred two such systems to Kyiv.



" Martin Yeager announced additional Patriot, IRIS-E and new Skynex short-range air defense systems," the administration said in a statement on its website. t.me/belvestnik🔸

⚡️Prototypes of artillery shells with a range of 100 km will be transferred to Ukraine, - Rheinmetall.



Rheinmetall will provide Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of ammunition, including long-range prototypes. t.me/belvestnik🔸

🔸🇺🇸 🇺🇦 Western mercenaries who visited Ukraine admitted that their combat skills had “atrophied.” This was reported by the Business Insider portal with reference to the American military.



The American mercenary explained that most military training in the United States is focused on guerrilla warfare, and not on “real combat with a near-peer enemy, as it would be with Russia or China.” t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

‼️🔥Large warehouses are burning in Odessa, huge flames are soaring into the sky

The warehouses of Nova Poshta are burning, which the enemy has been using since 2022 to store military equipment and equipment.

t.me/RVvoenkor🔸

👀 In Berlin for the third day, they failed to put out the fire at the Diehl plant, which is part of the company for the production of Iris-T air defense units, armament transferred to Kiev.



💬 "Everything that can still burn will burn," said a fire brigade representative.



👁‍🗨The demolition of the building that burned down will begin today.

t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇩🇪 While German journalists pretend that "the wrong factory was on fire" and there is nothing wrong with that, one small but important detail is being overlooked.



After each fire in the previously "untouchable background" of Ukraine, either on the territory of the EU or in the ammunition factory in Scranton (USA), stocks of Western weapons either move "to the right" or their quantities are partially changed.



For western industry,

which has been stalled for two years on the issue of further support to Ukraine, every dollar/euro of damage translates into a day, week or month of delay in production and, as a consequence, in the supply of ammunition or military equipment.



In a situation where the entire army requires thousands of tons of weapons, tens of thousands of pieces of equipment and much more, each fire, due to remediating the consequences and restoring production,

means a delay in sending weapons to the Ukrainian army.



As for the reason for the fire at the "Diehl Defense" factory in Berlin, they will most likely look for sabotage or the activity of Russian saboteurs among them.



The reality in such cases is much simpler. As production grows, occupational health and safety becomes more complex. Production errors appear and accumulate, which lead to incidents, fires and explosions.



No country in the world is immune from this, but it is symptomatic that the production of air defense systems that Kiev needs so much is on fire.



The difficulty is that, at least in the EU, the situation with military production is very uneven and now there are many "bottlenecks" that prevent not only increasing the volume of weapons production, but also keeping them at the same level. t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸❗️The idea of a complete confiscation of frozen Russian assets is no longer discussed, G7 officials say privately, writes the Financial Times.



Instead, Western countries are exploring alternative ways to obtain funding from blocked funds. t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🔸🗞️ 🇺🇦 Ukraine's creditors are losing patience and want to achieve interest payments on the debt, writes The Wall Street Journal.



According to the newspaper, if a deal cannot be concluded with creditors, Ukraine may default after the debt holiday established by the companies ends in August.

t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🔸🇺🇸 🇸🇦🇪🇬🇳🇪🇿🇦🇸🇳🇨🇲 Several African and Middle Eastern countries have begun to withdraw their physical gold reserves from the United States.

These countries include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Niger, South Africa, Senegal and Cameroon. t.me/R_Diplomat🔸

🇺🇸 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 Washington persuades G7 to provide Ukraine with another $50 billion aid package - Bloomberg



Sources of the publication said that the United States is trying to sign an agreement to provide assistance to Kiеv at the G7 summit, which will be held in Italy in June. However, negotiations on this topic “continue with difficulty.”

“We are discussing this. Ideally, I would like all the G7 countries to participate in this, and we would not do everything ourselves,”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen commented on insider information.

t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

Mostly that boils down to you can't spend what you no longer have. Or have access to. Or will be inflated into trash bin liners. Sounds like a market panic in silenced fragmented pieces to me.

The diplomats and politicians pile on:

🇨🇳 Xi Jinping's European tour continues.



Macron, at a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Ursula von der Leyen, calls on the Chinese president to support the EU in its approach to Ukraine: The international situation clearly requires Euro-Chinese dialogue more than ever. Speaking of our Europe, we are at a turning point in our history, which confronts us with structural difficulties and requires us to overcome them. This applies both to economic exchange with a divisive logic that would be harmful, and to our responsibility to ensure fair rules for all.

🍏🍎🍐🍊t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇨🇳🇵🇸 Xi Jinping said that it is necessary to create an independent Palestinian state.



"The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a matter of our concern," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a column for Le Figaro newspaper.



According to the head of the People's Republic of China," as history has repeatedly shown, constant instability is mainly a consequence of the actual non-implementation of UN resolutions, the erosion of the two-state principle and the deviation from the peace process in the Middle East."

🍏🍎🍐🍊t.me/istocni_front🔸

⚡️Xi Jinping said that China intends to work with France and the entire international community to find ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. t.me/belvestnik🔸

🔸🇺🇳 The Deputy Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations has said that China is calling for an international investigation into the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines to be launched under UN auspices.

The Germans are silent. https://t.me/strategika510🔸

🌐 Ukraine restricts freedoms and human rights; the West doesn't care



The Ukrainian authorities have notified the Council of Europe of an update on measures derogating from their obligations under the Convention on Human Rights. The notification was submitted on April 4.



👉 As a result, the constitutional rights and freedoms recognized to individuals and citizens by the Ukrainian Constitution may be temporarily restricted. At issue is the introduction of martial law throughout Ukraine, which occurred on February 24, 2022.



Here are the restrictions that can now be applied:



▪️ the forced sale of property for state purposes;

▪️ the introduction of curfews, special entry and exit regimes and controls;

▪️ a ban on gatherings and demonstrations;

▪️ a travel ban for citizens registered with the army (who are likely to be drafted into the army).



Earlier, a member of the Russian diplomatic mission in Geneva called on the UN to stop turning a blind eye to ongoing human rights violations in Ukraine. According to Ruslan Stroganov, censorship and persecution of public figures, journalists and activists are intensifying, and neo-Nazi formations are operating throughout Ukraine.

t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

Fascinating Logic



It is observed that in Western countries, Ukrainian refugees are collectively seeking political asylum to avoid being returned.



Should the West grant political asylum to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men, it would establish a precedent confirming that Ukraine's political regime persecutes its own people.



This means that Putin was correct in his assessment: The primary reason for the Special Military Operation was the oppression of the Ukrainian population by its own government.

📱 InfoDefenseENGLISH🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 "I don't have anyone to talk to yet."



"I gave examples of statements by the Ukrainian, American and European leadership and political class." None of them are ready for a serious conversation. They are playing a parody of negotiations in the form of a meeting in Switzerland," said the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov.



"The Copenhagen format is an absolute dead end." With blackmail and lies, Westerners are trying to drag the maximum number of developing countries and countries of the Global South into these "gatherings," the minister said.



He explained that some countries then explain to the Russian Federation that "they participate only with the aim of explaining the pointlessness of such events without the participation of Russia and on the basis of an ultimatum." 😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇺🇸 The US will intervene in the conflict if Ukraine falls - Congressman Jeffries



"We cannot allow Ukraine to fall, because if it does, there is a high probability that America will have to intervene in the conflict - not only with our money, but also with our troops," he said in an interview with CBS News .

🍏🍎🍐🍊t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇭🇺🇪🇺 Orban calls for a change in the leadership of the EU



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán believes that the European Union needs a complete power reset. Officials in Brussels cannot cope with many problems and make wrong decisions.



Their approaches to migration issues and the Ukrainian conflict do not sit well with most people in European countries. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇩🇪 Russia will negotiate only with the West, which is why Zelensky was put on the wanted list, they said on the German Welt TV channel.



Journalist Christoph Wanner emphasized: now the president of Ukraine has become a criminal. Yesterday, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs put Zelensky and former head of Ukraine Poroshenko on the wanted list.



He was declared a criminal. This means that Russia will not talk to the criminals on the day the negotiations begin. And this in turn suggests that Russia is ready to negotiate only with the West,

- said the journalist.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

Statements from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service:



▪️The United States has intensified efforts to find an alternative to Zelensky as President of Ukraine;



▪️Zelensky begins to lose the fight for the “minds and hearts” of Ukrainians, and his legitimacy is completely lost after May 20;



▪️The United States is in contact with Poroshenko, Klitschko, Ermak, Zaluzhny regarding a possible change of Zelensky, the SVR said. t.me/belvestnik🔸

🇱🇹🇩🇪 German Chancellor Scholz arrived in Lithuania to discuss the deployment of the German brigade



In the afternoon he will travel to Riga to meet with the prime ministers of Latvia and Estonia. t.me/belvestnik🔸

🇧🇾 The NATO contingent may remain in the Suwalki corridor on a permanent basis , said Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleynik



At the end of April, military exercises began in Lithuania together with Poland, the United States and Portugal to test the defense of the Suwalki corridor.



After the end of the exercises, the Lithuanian authorities announced that the American battalion would remain in the country indefinitely. t.me/belvestnik🔸

“The information that we have, which we have communicated, including through diplomatic channels, indicates that the Lithuanian authorities not only condone, they actually support and finance the training of paramilitary formations whose goal is to overthrow the legitimate government on the territory of the Republic of Belarus and use terrorist, extremist activities in relation to our country"



During an interview with RIA Novosti, the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Aleynik, expressed dissatisfaction with the not entirely adequate behavior of neighboring countries. He also mentioned the incident with drones, which, according to the minister, tried to attack Belarus from Lithuanian territory.



Let us recall that in the summer of 2023, the KGB of Belarus reported information about “fugitive terrorists” and their instructors. The militants, as stated by the intelligence service, are being trained in several countries at once: on the basis of the Polish special forces “Grom,”x the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union, as well as the SBU and military intelligence units of Ukraine.



After completing initial training, the militants “are tested on the battlefield” in southeastern Ukraine, and upon returning they themselves become instructors. They are preparing terrorist attacks, as well as plans for an armed invasion, including “with the support of regular troops” of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine. t.me/belvestnik🔸

The US and the UK are pushing for total war on all fronts



The Iran-Israel clash has served as a catalyst for renewed escalation by Western leaders, and World War III cannot be ruled out.



US House Speaker Mike Johnson did a complete 180-degree U-turn and proclaimed himself a “Reagan Republican” passing a series of aid bills for astronomical overseas spending that he had otherwise blocked for months, as he denounced an “axis of evil.” Along with that, a proposed TikTok ban bill came out of nowhere too and was quickly signed into law.



Then the UK decided to devote its largest ever aid package to Ukraine, with Rishi Sunak warning of an “axis of authoritarian states” and amplifying ideologically combative rhetoric. At the same time, it was then revealed Biden had sent 300km long range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine despite having pledged not to do so for years, fearing escalation. Finally, EU President Ursula von der Leyen has suddenly dramatically increased economic warfare on China.

t.me/ForeignAgentIntel🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇦🇨🇭 Medvedev: Russia has a threefold benefit from the Swiss peace conference



"The benefit for Russia from the Swiss peace conference is threefold. First, it will be another proof of the collapse of the so-called peace plan of the idiot Zelensky. However, it would be desirable if he personally visited it and once again signed his intellectual worthlessness. Second, this conference will be proof of the complete impotence of the current Western elites to end the military conflict that arose on the direct orders of a group of senile doctors from Washington," explains Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.



-"Thirdly, this will enable our Armed Forces to continue to clean the territory of Little Russia from neo-Nazis and to finally break the political regime in Ukraine and return the territories of our ancestors to Russia as soon as possible. Thank you, land of cheese and watches!", Medvedev points out.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇬🇧 Great Britain intends to participate in the creation of the "Heavenly Shield" because of Russia



Now London is negotiating with Europe to join the PVO project. This was stated by Defense Minister Grant Shapps.



The project is necessary to "repel missile strikes and drones from an adversary like Russia," Shapps noted.



🇪🇪🇩🇪🇱🇻 The ministries of defense of Estonia, Germany and Latvia have announced plans to participate in the creation of deterrence systems.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇵🇱 Poland has requested the deployment of US nuclear weapons.



Warsaw has officially applied to participate in the NATO Nuclear Sharing program. This was stated by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland Pavel Zalewski. According to him, Belgium, Italy and Germany are already participating in the program. The Americans exercise full control over the deployed nuclear weapons.



Recently, Polish President Andrzej Duda also announced his readiness to deploy nuclear weapons on the country’s territory as part of Nuclear Sharing. He called such a move “a simple implementation of the common policy” of NATO. t.me/belvestnik🔸

⚡Ministry of Defense of Belarus: Poland continues to build up its military power



Warsaw continues to build up its military power, including purchasing offensive weapons, said Leonid Kasinsky, assistant to the head of the defense department for ideological work in the Armed Forces - head of the main department of ideological work of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.



He noted that this is evidenced by the contracts concluded by the Polish side.



“So, in addition to contracts for the purchase of Korean tanks and the massive purchase of Haymars, Poland is purchasing more than 300 anti-radar missiles. These are offensive weapons intended exclusively to destroy targets on the territory of other states,” a representative of the Ministry of Defense cited data.



He also added that Warsaw is purchasing over 120 engineering vehicles - tank bridge layers, this indicates that preparations are underway for offensive actions. According to the assistant minister, this equipment is designed to organize crossings over obstacles, water barriers, and barriers. t.me/belvestnik🔸

(I think we can all agree the huffing and puffing is in overdrive gear. One last set of data and we'll call it a day!)

The Military Guys Make It Happen:

🇱🇻🤡 🇺🇦⚔️🇷🇺 Ukraine has already received Western weapons with permission to strike at Russian territory - Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze.



According to her, the position of Western countries on the transfer of weapons to Kiev with a clause banning their use outside the territory of Ukraine is beginning to change.

“There are already countries that have already provided Ukraine with weapons without such restrictions,” Braje stated.

The lifting of such restrictions from Ukraine was not discussed publicly, she added.

“The main thing is the influence on the battlefield. Because here there is a choice: talk about something loudly or just do what needs to be done,” said the head of the Latvian Foreign Ministry.

🎙t.me/TheIslanderNews🔸

Who is really behind the jamming of GPS signals?

And above all, who first started jamming these signals? https://t.me/strategika510🔸

Poland is going to increase the number of army reservists from 20 to 150 thousand due to the “imminent start of bloody and lengthy battles” - head of the General Staff of the Polish Army Vyacheslav Kukula



The military leader did not specify who exactly the Poles were going to fight with.



Kukula’s statements came against the backdrop of months of speculation in the Polish media about the “injustice of the Kaliningrad region being part of the Russian Federation” and “threats” from Belarus. t.me/Slavyangrad🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇧🇾🇱🇻 The Latvian army is already in full swing digging anti-tank ditches on the border with Russia and Belarus, local media write.



It is planned to erect defensive fortifications, various obstacles and prepare space for ammunition storage. The first defense line is being built 1 km from the border with the Russian Federation, not far from the Terehovo border crossing.



🇱🇹🇪🇪 Lithuania and Estonia have also previously decided to create a "defensive line." Estonia still intends to build 600 bunkers.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇩🇪 As a result of a bug in privacy settings, thousands of videos of secret German military video meetings have become available for public viewing. For several months, the records, including documents marked "top secret," could be seen by anyone. The problem was only discovered on May 3.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸🇪🇺 🇺🇦 ❗️NATO, against the backdrop of Western concern about the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front, “in a very confidential form,” “established” two “red lines” for itself, which could be followed by direct intervention of the alliance in the conflict, writes the Italian newspaper Repubblica.



The first "red line," Repubblica argues,

"revolves around the possibility of Russian penetration through Kiev's defense lines" and concerns "direct or indirect third party involvement"

in the conflict in Ukraine. The publication writes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces “can no longer fully control” the border, which, according to the newspaper, creates conditions for the Russian Armed Forces to break through into the corridor between Ukraine and Belarus. As the newspaper suggests, “then Minsk will be directly involved in the military dispute,” and “its troops and arsenal will be of decisive importance for Moscow.” “And this circumstance can only intensify (NATO’s) defense in favor of Ukraine,” the article states.



The second “red line,” the newspaper writes,

“involves a military provocation against the Baltic countries or Poland or a targeted attack on Moldova.”

Repubblica also notes the deep concern of Western authorities about the situation at the front and the “unfavorable conditions” for Kiev. t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🇫🇷 🇺🇦 Militants of the French Foreign Legion have already been deployed in Slavyansk, says former Assistant Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryan in the Asia Times publication.



According to him, the advance group consists of about 100 people recruited from the 3rd Infantry Regiment. Among them are artillerymen and scouts. In total, as the article says, 1.5 thousand French fighters may arrive to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇦🇫🇷 France deployed the first detachments of the Foreign Legion to Slavyansk to fight for Ukraine



They are gunners and scouts who were allegedly recruited from the 3rd Infantry Regiment, according to former US Assistant Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryan.



France can send up to 1,500 Foreign Legion soldiers to Ukraine, he said in an interview with the Asian Times.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦 In order for the US to intervene in Ukraine, a large army and several months of serious preparation would be needed, according to former CIA analyst Larry Johnson.



"In order for the United States to intervene in any way in the conflict in Ukraine, it will take five to seven months to reinforce the American forces deployed in Germany and Romania. Do you think the Russians will just sit back and watch the Americans amass an army of six hundred to seven hundreds of thousands?" asked the expert.



However, as he says, the USA is currently not able to organize such a large-scale military action, since the total number of its army, scattered around the planet, is about 420-450 thousand soldiers. In case Washington decides to do such a thing, it means that it has to withdraw its soldiers from Latin America, Africa and other regions.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

And one last late breaking item:

🐦‍⬛️🇪🇺 Bastion of freedom: The European Union will begin to regulate Telegram, the Belgian publication De Standaard reports



The supervisory authority that regulates messengers across the EU should be the Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT). They will do what is essentially censorship.



If Telegram does not respond to user complaints, the regulator will be able to fine it.



So far, Ukraine and the EU have mostly put pressure on the messenger through Apple. Now both have decided to engage in censorship openly.



This is called "freedom of speech."

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔊🔹📡🔹📽🔹📘🔹🛢

💠 The bulk of all that above is from today. Which is what made it the story to play. We are being boxed and shelved (last posting) because we are “interfering” in all the others above it. We are seeing what they don't want us to see. And even worse - tying it up with ribbons for complete packages - then discussing it! 😱

That is our role in this war. Even more than in any other war in history, this is an information one. Because only by breaking through the psychological war front with information of their naked emperors and bare war chests, do we begin to see the toy tin soldiers they have lined up for their terror campaign beyond. The battle is not against flesh and blood, but powers👾 and principalities👻. World rulers🤑 of this present darkness and evil spirits😈 in the heavens. We've been forearmed with this warning; we only need our armor to be in place. Truth, righteousness, and peace are great starts toward that operation. Being everything their mouthpieces are not.

This isn't a sermon, notwithstanding the Scripture reference from Ephesians in the New Testament. It is an encouragement for you to see the end position in the race to get to a European conflagration. They have little left but smoke and mirrors. But need you to cooperate by approving these “plans” or at least not objecting or exposing the fiction. No need for protests or letters or mega phones - any of that. Fighting these enemies is as simple as looking them in the eye and laughing at the preposterous bluster.

They have nothing but fearmongering words and images. We have their number. And they know it. We would not be entering this phase without critical mass on our side. So don't be perturbed by any perceptions you may have that not enough people have figured it out yet. That's also the variable that's hardest to see clearly. But somehow in all the fake polling all over the globe I believe the decision makers are confident that we have exceeded that boundary and are not going back across it. And that's how we got here now.

That's where we will leave things for today. Have a great one! Choose happy…

