The drama from this little corner of the world seems to be fixed on a high setting. It's possibly distraction (as the acute 24/7 need for that is always on high, too), but there's at least a forward moving aspect for our European war in the making (albeit a microscopic and probably fake one) so we will take a look. For the record.

🇲🇩 The Public Council of Moldova called on the authorities to stop the militarization of the country

“The Public Council of Moldova calls on the top leadership of the republic to immediately stop all actions aimed at implementing anti-constitutional initiatives that weaken the neutral status and contribute to the militarization of the country. We believe that these actions pose a direct threat to the life and health of the Moldovan people, and also create a threat to the statehood, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the republic,” the message states.

It is noted that the initiative voiced by the top leadership of Moldova and France to open a permanent mission of the French Ministry of Defense in the republic is of particular concern. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

🇦🇲🇺🇸

🔻By the way, the so-called “anti-corruption drive” serves as the primary political tool in Moldova, where the government led by Maia Sandu is also pursuing a strongly anti-Russian agenda. Yet, it is evident that the pro-Western Moldovan authorities, with the assistance of Western influencers, have established new corruption schemes, which serve as both incentives and leverage for Sandu’s team.

🔸🇲🇩 🇷🇺 Prime Minister Dorin Recean of Moldova stated that citizens who attended the World Youth Festival in Sochi will undergo checks for potential violations of the country's laws.

The Moldovan delegation in Sochi comprised approximately 300 individuals, which included residents from Gagauzia and the unrecognized Transnistria. Recean mentioned that participants of the festival are suspected of engaging in “activities against the state.”

▪️ Last year, the pro-Romanian authorities in the country passed amendments to the criminal code, introducing penalties for “conspiracy against Moldova” and “separatism.” These laws essentially target all Transnistrian citizens.

▪️ The European Commission also criticized these amendments, expressing concerns about their potential negative impact on freedom of speech and discrimination against minorities.

▪️ Moreover, these are not the only controversial initiatives from Maia Sandu’s administration that faced criticism from the European Commission: the ban on the Shor party also received strong criticism. Nevertheless, despite legal objections from experts, European politicians and Sandu’s team continue to tout the achievements in “democratization” and the purported successful implementation of EU standards.

🔻Doubts have already arisen in Europe regarding the potential moral decline of the EU if Moldova, where authoritarian tendencies are on the rise, is admitted into the union. For now, there is no discussion about Moldova's accession. Like in the case of Armenia, promises can be made indefinitely while simultaneously planning another military project against Russia on Moldovan territory.

The US Embassy in Chisinau donated media monitoring equipment to the Audiovisual Council of Moldova. The diplomatic department reported this on its page on the social network.

As the embassy noted, the equipment will increase the efficiency of monitoring through automatic processing and transcription of video materials in Romanian and Russian.

“Ambassador Kent Logsdon, together with EU Ambassador Janis Mazeiks, took part in the ceremony of handing over media monitoring equipment to the Audiovisual Council. The United States provided $215,300 for this project,” the statement said. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

🔸🇲🇩🤝❓🇲🇩 After being ignored by the Russian president after a lukewarm declaration following the 7th Congress of Deputies of Transnistria, the separatist leader, Vadym Krasnoselsky, wants to have a meeting with the Moldovan president, Maia Sandu!

During a meeting with the OSCE president, Thomas Mayr-Harting, the Transnistrian leader said:

The regular meetings between the political representatives have turned into a ritual which yields nothing for the benefit of the citizens. Mrs. Sandu addresses her constituents like this: "Dear Moldovans," then Mr. Serebrian [Oleg, deputy PM, in charge of negotiating a settlement between Chișinău and Tiraspol] says that Romanians live in Transnistria. Make up your minds! Here, [in Transnistria] lives the Transnistrian people formed by the 72 (?) ethnicities inhabiting our land: Ukrainians, Russians, Moldovans, Bulgarians, Germans, Jews, Gagauz and Armenians. When the political representative talks about Romanians living in the area, we are returning to the year 1989. This is why the war began. Does he not realise what is he doing? If the pressure continues, these statements will not be the last. The Transnistrian people will stand firm against any aggression and we will protect the peace in Transnistria.



The Republic of Moldova is abandoning political negotiations. What can we discuss with them? Do they think we are stupid? That we are not aware of the events in Moldova? That we don't see the condescending attitude of Chișinău with Comrat and Gagauzia? That we don't see the political pressure exerted over Gagauzia? We expect that the same will be done on us. We understand that in the future, here [in Transnistria] Moldova will try to return and genocide the Transnistrian people in the process. — said Krasnoselsky.

🇲🇩🇺🇸⚡️ U.S. ambassador to Moldova, Kent D. Logsdon, is being replaced by Mrs. Kelly Adams-Smith, a career diplomat.

Before arriving in Brussels, she served as senior national security coordinator in the office of Vice President Kamala Harris. Previously, she was Chargé d'Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in the Czech Republic.

She also made her mark as an economic adviser at the US Embassy in London.

From 2011 to 2013, she served as Deputy Executive Secretary of the White House National Security Council.

Worked as a diplomat in Bulgaria, Estonia and Russia.

It is noteworthy that in 2019 - 2021 she was a teacher at the National War College.

She holds bachelor's and master's degrees from the American University in Washington and Harvard University.

Married. Two children.

— 🇲🇩/🇺🇦/🇷🇺 BREAKING: Ukrainian-backed forces from Moldova have attacked a military base in Tiraspol, the de-facto capital of the Pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria, with a kamikaze drone, destroying one helicopter – TASS🔸

🔸— 🇲🇩/🇷🇺/🇺🇦 Theories as of now:

– Some media allege that the drone was launched by Moldovan pro-Ukrainian elements, who consider Transnistria as part of Moldova.

– Others say it is a Russian false flag operation, to justify direct Russian military intervention in Transnistria.

– Lastly, some claim the attack was carried out directly by Ukraine, in order to blame it on Russia, to say they committed a false flag.

🐦‍⬛️🇲🇩 The moment of the impact and explosion of the helicopter of the Ministry of Defense of Transnistria.

Locals report that an old and malfunctioning Mi-8 was hit, parts of which were removed long ago.

🔸🇲🇩🗯🇲🇩 The Moldovan government (Chișinău) through the Reintegration Policy Bureau, released a statement saying it took note of the incident in Tiraspol and upon "analysis of the images" it concluded that it is a "provocation" to "instill fear and panic in the region."

The bureau also claims that the destroyed helicopter was "in a state of disrepair" and "had not been used in years."

The bureau claims that upon asking the relevant Ukrainian authorities about the incident, Kiev did not confirm its involvement in the attack.

🇲🇩💥⚠️ The helicopter that was destroyed earlier today by Ukrainian UAVs was sitting a mere 10 km away from the Ukrainian border.

🔸— Act of sabotage, either a Transnistrian dissident cell (pro-reunification with Moldova) or Ukrainian military intelligence blew it up.

Might be a Transnistrian cell with Ukrainian support.

🔸— Misanthropic Division (MD) claimed responsibility for the attack pointing towards their Moldovan branch called "the Moldovan legion."

Three weeks ago, Moldovan cops busted an MD cell in Chișinău.

🔗 https://t.me/c/1565564438/26524

🇲🇩🤡⚡️ A member of the pro-democracy NGO and close associate of the Action & Solidarity Party, WatchDogMD, claims that the Transnistrians faked blowing up their helicopter, posting "proof of alteration" of the initial images posted by Transnistrian medias.

He says it's a false flag to show to the Russian public the "danger" in which Transnistria sits and the need for intervention.

🔸🇷🇺📞🇲🇩 — Transnistrian Media reports that advisers from the FSB of the Russian Federation arrived at the headquarters of the MGB of Transnistria and a meeting between both is taking place now.

Busy, busy, busy. I have to say I don't doubt the false flag propositions. We don't see an actual strike and this drone appears out of nowhere from the right of the video and disappears in a few yards of flight. But whodunnit? Sincerely doubt Russia, even Ukraine is something of a stretch - what do they get out of it and why risk (however minute?) a drone they are unlikely to get a replacement for? Know nothing about this group taking credit, but two sources reported it. As things are it may not even matter. The million ruble question is will it spark anything? Also not likely on its own, but combined with others sure to follow its worth keeping tabs on.

(Does anyone agree with me on this new Ambassador - that she just might be scarier than Toria?)

While we are here let's check in on Romania. While no one mentioned them as a possible perp for our shot today it isn't completely out of the realm of possible. They are getting quite pressure cooked by their friendly EU partners, so it makes me wonder if the consumption of Moldova was on some sort of timeline that is getting squeezed.

From mid February:

🔸🇲🇩🇷🇴 Another sign that Moldova may be absorbed by neighboring Romania is the discussion in the Moldovan parliament of a new draft law on the state border.

The text did not mention the concepts of “delimitation” and “demarcation” of the border, which some experts see as a formal absence. Additionally, Bucharest has rejected recognizing the Prut River as a border river.

▪️ The draft law also includes a provision allowing foreign and international specialized agencies to conduct border control in Moldova.

Presumably, this refers to Romanian border guards and EU structures. The Moldovan parliament is reviewing the law under the pretext of European integration.

▪️ Romanian citizen Maia Sandu and her Romanian team openly express their desire to unite with Romania, despite citizens' reluctance in both countries.

▪️ However, the Moldovan authorities are laying the groundwork for unification by renaming the Moldovan language to “Romanian,” Romanizing the Russian Orthodox Church, and appointing Romanian politicians to key positions.

🔻The prospect of complete Romanianization also looms over Russian-speaking Gagauzia and Transnistria, which have never been influenced by Romania. This is why Chisinau is resorting to economic blackmail against both regions.

However, Sandu’s office seems to have overlooked that Gagauzia retained autonomy in Moldova precisely due to Gagauzians' fear of falling victim to Romanian nationalism, and the war in Transnistria began for the same reason. With these actions, the Moldovan authorities are pushing the country towards another civil conflict.

Recent and current news:

🔸🇪🇺🇷🇴❌🇷🇺 The European Parliament voted earlier today a resolution calling on Russia to return the Romanian treasure, which consisted of 120 tons of gold + numerous historically significant items such as the crown jewels of various Moldavian and Wallachian princes, historical records, paintings, gold and silver icons, coins etc.

The Kingdom of Romania sent its treasure to Saint Petersburg in 1916 to prevent it from falling into the hands of the German and Austro-Hungarian invaders. Unfortunately for Bucharest, the October Revolution meant that Russia's new Bolshevik leaders seized the treasure and have refused ever since to return it.

This event has been a point of contention in Russian-Romanian relations ever since. The USSR did return parts of the treasure, three times in the last century, consisting mostly of historical records, texts, paintings, hundreds of icons and other Church props.

🔸🇷🇺❌🇷🇴 "Romanians aren't a nation but a lifestyle" — Dmitry Medvedev

Taking great insult to the resolution adopted yesterday by the European Parliament, former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, lashed out at Romania for demanding her stolen valuables back.

Posted on his personal Vkontakte page, Medvedev said:

Romanians aren't a nation but a lifestyle. It looked as if we had seen it all. European leaders: idiots, meek and irrelevant. But no, now they gave us another reason to return the gold to Romania.



The Soviet government nationalised the Romanian treasure in 1918 for the inappropriate behaviour of Romania and because it refused to pay the debts it owed to the Soviet Empire.



Romania accepted this and received in return, from us, not asking for war reparations following its Nazi era during WW2. Well, a bunch of idiots in the European Parliament have revived the discussion again.



I don't know what to say to this brazen display. The EU stole 300 billion USD worth of Russian assets and it now demands Romania's gold.



In the Russian language, there are no words, other than: f*ck off (you?)

The starting phrase of the message is, reportedly, a quote from the Russian crime movie "Brat-2" (Brother-2) directed by Aleksei Balabanov.

— Although Medvedev says that the treasure was nationalised in 1918, the USSR returned parts of it over the years, and he still refers to it as "Romania's gold". Interesting isn't it? As for the USSR not claiming reparations it's true, because they didn't ask for them, they just took everything of value they found.

🔸🇷🇺❌🇷🇴 Russian MFA spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, commented on the news of the resolution adopted by the European Parliament.

She started by saying that the USSR sent, in 1935, "1436 tons of valuables" or "17 train carts" to Romania who "was ungrateful enough and attacked the USSR 6 years later"

She said that, no, Russia doesn't owe anything to Romania instead, Romania owes Russia reparations "25 times more valuable" or equalling to between 1365 and 1665 tons of gold because of Romania's involvement in the 2nd World War.

Zakharova also states that 80-90% of the treasure was recuperated by the communist regime after… retaking it from the Romanian royal house.

Lastly, the spokeswoman added that "Romania continues to be ungrateful” by "destabilising Moldova,” going against the "will of the Moldovan people" trying to "absorb an independent state" by "placing its people in the highest positions in Chișinău." She continued saying: "Romania, an ally of Adolf Hitler, uses Russophobic platforms like the European Parliament" to "bring up fake debts" to cover the "miserable living standards in the country on the backdrop of farmer's protests."

For those unaware, after Romania betrayed the Axis on August 23rd, 1944, the occupying Red Army went on a systemic campaign of pillaging, seizing most of Romania's industrial machinery, locomotives etc. which it then shipped back to the USSR and looted other resources like oil, ores, etc. under the guise of reparations.

Most of these reparations were done through the Comecon (CAER in Romanian), which was supposed to be the Soviet version of the Marshall Plan (the OECD). Funnily enough, the organisation was called "the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" but Romania barely received ANY assistance.

🔸🇷🇴🇪🇺♨️ The European Parliament recently voted to ban gas boilers on environmental concerns

This is a big problem for Romania because it has spent considerable amounts of resources and efforts to proliferate personal gas boilers trying to undo the reliance on centralised heating systems which are costly for city administrations to maintain, or are non-existant in smaller settlements who still use old and dangerous stoves which frequently cause carbon monoxide intoxications.

Romania has been building up its natural gas distribution capabilities to bring modern heating systems to every village in the country if possible. Now the EU wants to scrap this because it's "harmful for the environment."

Europe's Western countries have built up this system decades ago and are looking to phase it out by using renewables.

Romania is expected to finish building its natural gas distribution system by 2035, or around the time it is expected to reduce natural gas consumption to a minimum.

Keep in mind that Romania invested several billion USDs in exploring natural gas reserves in the Black Sea, the Neptun Deep project, which is expected to become the EU's biggest gas project as the Netherlands is slowly closing down its oil pumps, again, due to environmental concerns and climate change.

As such, the Intelligent Energy Association (Asociația Energia Inteligentă) believes Romania should ask to derogate from the law adopted by the European Parliament and extend its use of natural gas to at least 2050 not 2040, until Romania is able to efficiently rely on renewables.

Reminder that the EU's agenda 2050 plan is to become the first continent to have negative CO2 emissions with hopes of relying solely on solar, wind, hydrogen, biofuel, and possibly nuclear energy (nuclear is still contested by some greens and socialists).

🔸🌹🤝 Bucharest mayor, Nicușor Dan, warns that if the Bucharest City Council doesn't approve soon the budget for 2024, the Bucharest metro system, a number of hospitals, streetlights, traffic lights and much of the city's administration will shut down in about a month due to lack of funds.

500 million Romanian lei are currently unable to be transferred from the ministry of finances to the Bucharest city administration.

🔸🇷🇴⚠️📈 According to the National Bank of Romania, the public debt grew by 4.3 billion EURs in January 2024.

The total debt is now worth 173.126 billion EURs and the budget deficit grew by 78%, with a gap of 1.358 billion EURs between the revenues collected and the government's spending.

🇷🇴🏗 Romania is expanding the Mihail Kogălniceanu airbase adding 2.300 ha to its surface area.

The project, worth 2.5 billion EURs will see the base add a 2nd runway + emergency runway, new hangars, a new control tower, new barracks and an entirely new city where the families of up to 10k NATO allied troops can be housed during their deployment.

The city itself will have apartment buildings, kindergartens, schools, a hospital, parks and restaurants.



Currently, the Mihail Kogălniceanu base occupies about 500 ha of land and can house up to 5000 allied NATO troops.

The project is expected to be completed by 2026 and when it will be finished, the Mihail Kogălniceanu airbase would become NATO's largest base, bigger than even Ramstein in Germany. The new perimeter will extend for 30 km.

🔸🐦‍⬛️ 🇹🇩 Construction is underway in Romania - the largest European NATO base, a worthwhile project costing

2.5 billion dollars

The base is being built in the middle of a mountain plateau and will be the center of command and control of troops in Southeast Europe. It will be 17% bigger than Rammstein.

So while Romania has been an obedient lap dog to the EU, the masters repay them in false coin of trying to regain war reparations that are 80 years locked in another war chest. But it puts another great spotlight on the whole using Russian funds for waging war against it. Hypocrisy has never met a boundary in Western Cabal groupthink.

Meanwhile, finally within sight of a very few laudable goals, the EU stomps on them by banning gas fuel in the near enough future. Economic outlook for both the country and the capitol are in pitiful shape, but don't worry, be happy! NATO air forces are about to be bigger permanent guests. What will you serve them?

Is it any wonder at all that these Siamese twin countries are goose stepping to every command thus far? The Nazi doesn’t fall far from the (Kaballah) tree in any century. And in their pipe dream world they have time to spare, sure in their assessment that Russia will offer them the “freeze” or ceasefire they need to even consider any kind of conventional warfare lasting more than hours. I do not buy that for a nanosecond, or for two cents either. Medvedev and Zakharova, tag team extraordinaire, pretty much said each in their own way, that there's no more track for the EU/NATO train to run on.

Now that the Russian election is over, I believe that after Orthodox Easter (May 5) we may see much more evidence of that. The postponed meeting of Putin and Erdogan will probably be between the end of Ramadan and then (or just after). I wonder if it goes full Sochi and includes or adds a segment with Raisi as well.

We are privileged to live in interesting times; at some point that will change. Then we will be residing in exhilarating times. (Even if also rather farcical.) Coming Summer 2024.

Stay tuned.

