Even though it hasn't been that long since we looked at these particular sales jobs hitting our consciousness, nothing else was jumping up to say pick me. So we get the story that's made versus the not quite complete one. And I believe it is actually very good timing.

We have been getting a steady diet of these narratives for years now. (there drip … dripdridr …. it is almost time for flood volume to hit us. So before that tsunami gets here, I don't think we can say enough that the war is for your mind on this side of that divide. While it may not be imperative to come out on top in this part, it will make the next so much easier to see and navigate if we do. Because the flood stage, tsunami volume is (theoretically) for your soul.

Bigger war; bigger stakes.

Before the nibbles become bites harder to chew or even whole plate armies trying to achieve entry all at once.

Mostly because they're a little older we'll start with a miscellaneous starter course then end with three more composite stories. Remember the goal here is comfort with the created narrative nature of these events. And preferably the ability to expand that to the other narrative areas, where it is much easier for them to hide behind the headlines.

Peace conference in Ukraine is a hoax, says Swiss politician



☝🏻The peace conference in Ukraine, which will be hosted by Switzerland from June 15 to 16 and will be held without the participation of Russia, is a deception. Western countries are trying to give the impression that they want peace, but in reality they want war, Geneva canton parliament member Guy Mettan told Russian media.



"Russia is officially excluded from this conference, so we can no longer talk about a peace conference. If the name 'peace conference' is retained, no matter what, it will simply be a lie, an illusion and a deception. It is impossible to establish peace on this basis, obviously Western countries stick to it because they want to restore their international credibility and convince their public opinion and, if possible, the opinion of the rest of the world that they want peace while they really want war,” he said.

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

This is the famous woman from Mariupol hospital bombing photoshoot now ↩t.me/Poleconnect🔸

🗣 Joseph Biden voters are making their way to the United States



We are witnessing an invasion 👀

t.me/strategic_culture ↩t.me/globaldissident🔸

(⬆Now we have magic train washes in addition to laundry detergents!)

🔛 The fashion for hyper-realistic fake children comes from China



📢The new trend for these dolls which have a particularity is spreading from China all over the world: they are really difficult to distinguish from real children.



▪️Made of silicone or vinyl, they are first sculpted from this material, then colored and enriched with details to make them realistic. These "Reborn" dolls have almost the same expression as a normal baby. It is believed that some people buy these dolls not only to play with them, but also to cure loneliness and get rid of fears.

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

The socials are chattering about Fauci and Rand and allegedly admissions of Gain of Function.



FTR I maintain and continue to assert it’s all BS.

A psyop. The guardrails were put in place from the start.

They laid the evidence of emails and pseudo fights to hide positions, you’d later pull up said evidence as the smoking gun. Clever but not really.

—-Now 4 years later they claim it’s ended (because it never really started) and oddly enough you have the most corrupt megalomaniacs now claiming they had no power and some even claim they’re injured.



Make it all go away right.

You caught them.

Move along.



Here’s why it’s BS;

1. Allegedly a novel deadly virus circled the globe almost simultaneously without morphing.

2. A computer generated partial sequence from China is proof.

3. Without media there was no evidence of an actual deadly pathogen killing people globally.

4. Actuaries reports do not show proof of claims.

5. GoF has never been shown to maintain integrity outside of a lab.

6. Do you need more? ↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

What‼️🙄. ↩t.me/BritishNursingAllianceSpeak🔸

(⬆ PCR test results? Autopsy? One or the other or it didn't happen!)

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 They can explode in flight. Boeing's new plane bug



The American aircraft manufacturing giant has been rocked by scandals. Image and financial losses, suspicious deaths of employees who planned to report wrongdoing in the company.



And now - another leak. About 300 planes operated by United and American Airlines have been found to have a potentially fatal defect that could cause the plane to explode in mid-air.



Boeing warned of "electrostatic discharge" or the risk of static electricity near the center wing fuel tank on various models, which could lead to "ignition within the fuel tank" and detonation.



Despite the public statements of Boeing executives, the aircraft manufacturer does not have a safety culture.



Sam Salepour, a former quality engineer at the company, told the US Senate during a public hearing last month that he saw Boeing workers using inaccurate and untested methods to align parts on the 777 model plane.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

(⬆How does this company continue to exist? And that's an engine; not a wing.)

📰🔻😜🔸📸🔻📽🔸📲

I think that gets our points made. So now we'll visit our Israel/Gaza narratives for a continuation of our previous stories. New readers may be interested, though. Undecided ones, too!

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇱🇵🇸

A new exodus of Palestinians.

Palestinians continue mass evacuation from Rafah. Refugees are moving towards the extended humanitarian zone.

Dozens of Palestinians have died in Rafah, including children and women. ↩t.me/istocni_front🔸

(1. That is evidently not concrete dust. What is it? 2. Washed everything including the buildings, but no significant water anywhere. 3. So many clean vehicles and tires!)

Mark Milley tells Israel how to kill.



Former US Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley explained that the Israelis' mistake is that they are killing civilians too slowly:



"I feel terribly sorry for the innocent people in Gaza who are dying. But we must not forget that we, the United States, have killed many innocent people in Mosul in Iraq, and that we, the United States, killed 12 thousand innocent French civilians. We destroyed 69 Japanese cities, not including Hiroshima and Nagasaki.



We killed people in huge numbers, innocent people who had nothing to do with them. government, men, women and children. War is a terrible thing, but if it has any meaning, if it has any sense of morality, it must have a political purpose, and it must be achieved quickly and at the least cost. And you must do it quickly.". ↩t.me/vicktop55🔸

(I guess it really is true about that ex/former designation - you can tell the unvarnished truth then without any sweat involved!)

🇮🇱 Yeah, pretty sure that's how to save your head from rocket explosions

🚩t.me/ResistanceTrench🔸

🔸⏪ZIONIST👹⚙️❌🏴🎉🔘🇮🇶 & 🚮🏥💰HITLER👹📈🏋️



EARLY ZIONIST USE OF FALSE FLAG EVENTS IN IRAQ AND ITS INVOLVEMENT IN FUNDING HITLER'S RISE TO POWER



✍️Material provided to International Affairs with H.K. by JJ Research✍️



✍️Edited by Hikaru Kitabayashi✍️



Many Zionist leaders, notably Tedor Herzl, Grun aka "Ben-Gurion" and Ariel Sharon, admitted using controversial methods of inciting Jews to emigrate from the diaspora to Palestine. In order to make the Iraqis look anti-American and to frighten Iraqi Jews, the Zionists to bomb the U.S. Information Service library and Iraqi synagogues. Leaflets then started appearing to encourage Jews to run away to Israel. Iraqi police were later able to give the American embassy evidence to show that the synagogue and library bombings, in addition to anti-Jewish and anti-American propaganda efforts, had been carried out by a secret Zionist project. Nevertheless, most people in other countries believed that it was Arab terrorism had caused Iraqi Jews to panic. The Iraqi Jews who then left for the Zionist state were seen as being rescued. The real purpose, though, had been simply one of increasing Israel's Jewish population.



One controversial related tangent in this context is the controversial role of Hungarian Jew Moses Pinkeles, aka "Ignatz Trebish Lincoln." In 1920, Adolph Hitler was not the only Candidate seeking the position of Chairman in the Nazi Party. He had notably more moderate rivals, like the Strasser brothers. The same year, for rather suspicious motives, Pinkeles decided he liked the National Socialist racial ideology. Pinkeles was an itinerant con artist, and not independently wealthy, however, via some unexplained source, he managed to provide considerable funds to assist Adolph Hitler to purchase the "Münchener Beobachter" newspaper. Under Hitler's control, the paper, renamed the "Völkische Beobachter," became an organ of Nazi propaganda, while simultaneously ensuring Hitler's succession as Chairman.



The real source of the funds remains uncertain, although some researchers suspect certain deep pocketed German zionist bankers. This situation suspiciously brings to mind Tedor Herzl's controversial statement that "The antisemites will be [the Zionists'] greatest allies..."



👉Telegram

GLOBAL DEPTH from HK

This channel aims to unite interested individuals from around the world in an attempt to connect the dots. Subscriber participation is always welcome.🔸

(⬆Anybody sure that's not still happening today?)

↩private account🔸

↩t.me/strategika510🔸

(Ear all misshapen/misplaced; right hand far too big for such a short arm.)

Gazans continue their exodus from Rafah to the Khan Yunis area. ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

(Six vehicles - all pretty much with the same shade of blue! Three with pink, too. What are the odds?)

At the Jabaliya refugee camp. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolanother.

📰🔸😜🔻📸🔸📽🔻📲

I actually left out a few from that, guys; this Gaza narrative is just too prolific. So we'll move along to our next story. This one is a little bit different. The pictoral narration tells one story; the victor (regardless) tells another. The loser (regardless) is saying nothing. So no action commentary on this one but someone is definitely lying, but possibly both are. We'll discuss that last option later.

(⬆The media story)

🇬🇧🇾🇪🇺🇸 On the retaliatory strikes by the coalition against Yemen



In the Red Sea region, the American-British coalition's aviation carried out at least 13 strikes on Yemen. Such a scale of attacks was last seen in February, with only targeted raids in the following months.



▪️The resumption of strikes on Houthi targets was likely due to their increased attacks on civilian and military vessels in the region. Over the past week, Ansar Allah fighters reported missile and drone launches against 12 targets, as well as three downed MQ-9A Reaper drones in May.



The United States Central Command also reported intercepting eight Houthi drones used to attack the coalition's naval group in the Red Sea.



▪️Evidence of the planned raid included reconnaissance of Yemeni positions by American U-2S and MQ-1C drones.



▪️The strikes hit three Yemeni provinces - Al-Hudaydah, Sana'a and Taiz. At least 16 people were killed and more than 40 injured, with the death toll expected to rise.



🔻In response, Houthi representatives stated that attacks in the Red Sea region would continue, and spoke of a possible "new stage of the conflict."



Ansar Allah spokesman General Yahya Sari also reported a retaliatory missile launch against the American aircraft carrier "Dwight Eisenhower."



High resolution map

English version



#UnitedKingdom #Yemen #USA

@rybar ↩Original msg🔸

🇾🇪🇾🇪🇺🇸 On the strike against the US aircraft carrier



Yemeni Houthis have claimed for the second time to have struck the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) aircraft carrier.



▪️The previous message appeared on May 31, and on June 1, the US Department of Defense extended the deployment of four ships from the anti-Houthi coalition for another month. That same evening, the "Eisenhower" and an unnamed destroyer were attacked by anti-ship cruise missiles and UAVs.



▪️In addition, drones and missiles were launched at three civilian vessels. The bulk carrier MAINA was subjected to two attacks, first in the Red Sea and then in the Arabian Sea.



In the Indian Ocean, the LNG tanker AL ORAIQ was attacked, and in the Red Sea, the oil tanker ABLIANI was targeted.



🔻Regardless of the success of each attack individually, the Houthis are doing an excellent job of creating and maintaining tension in the Red Sea region, which in turn affects global processes.



The cost of cargo transportation is rising, transport companies are incurring high costs, not to mention the countries traditionally "feeding" on this sea route.



📌Interestingly, CENTCOM reported only the launch of an anti-ship cruise missile against the USS Gravely (DDG-107) destroyer and the interception of several drones. There were no reports of damage to civilian vessels or coalition ships.



▪️However, according to some sources, the "Eisenhower" has moved to the Jeddah area. However, this does not indicate that the aircraft carrier was damaged.



▪️Of course, it is unlikely that the Houthis will be able to sink or even damage the aircraft carrier, protected by air defense ships, but they can continue to strike.



🔻Without a ground operation, in the face of a multitude of false targets and years of war preparation, it is not possible to eliminate the Houthis' missile and drone capabilities.



High-resolution map



English version



#Yemen #USA

@rybar ↩Original msg🔸

Captain of the Eisenhower posts video from the ship to show that everything is ok on 1st June.



That is after changing position and he used a video from March 2024!



So why did he not record a new video in 30 seconds?

↩t.me/MyLordBebo | X🔸

(Or 30 minutes…?)

I would like to debunk that this is not a picture of the Eisenhower, instead, it's a picture of that aircraft carrier in Battlefield 4. ↩t.me/medmannews🔸

— 🇺🇸 The plot thickens: Admiral Chowdah Hill, Captain of the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier, posts an old video to prove that the ship was not hit by Yemeni missiles



For the record, I obviously don't believe the carrier has been sunk. I also don't believe there was any meaningful damage. However, there might have been a late-stage CWIS missile / drone interception, with some shrapnel causing minor damage to the ship's exterior.

↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸The Yemeni Houthis attacked the American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea with cruise and ballistic missiles, Al Masirah reports, citing the Yemeni armed forces.

https://t.me/VoZmezdie2022/21924

The cost of building the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Dwight Eisenhower cost the American budget $4.5 billion, and its refueling (for the aviation group) and maintenance amounted to $2.6 billion a year.



AUG is the pinnacle of American military power.

The Houthis are the pinnacle of those who have titanium balls.

©Trifon

#мнение #vozмездие ↩t.me/wartimedia

(⬇Video from post referenced)

Comment on the above post⬆:

This is from a video game🔸

No comments are available on the original vozмездие post. But these photos were in addition to the video there.

(FWIW, this does not appear to be the same ship style or size. The runway is at a different angle at minimum; the ship looks longer, the control tower looks to be in a different place.)

🛥🛥🛥🛥🛥

The nuclear aircraft carrier USS Dwight D Eisenhower (CVN-69) continues to sail away from Yemen at top speed...Legend has it that it will never stop 😁. ↩t.me/strategika510

⬆For clarity this is the actual ship according to Wikipedia.

And this blog post from yesterday (https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/uss-dwight-d-eisenhower-us-navys-indispensable-aircraft-carrier-211277) carries the happy news that the ship will continue to sail the Red Sea for another month (as Rybar reported above). Their picture:

And a video for our final comparison.

Mostly I put all this extra confirmation information because of the one single comment under that probably fake video. The possible error of the wrong ship selected may be a simple accident but it may also be a narrative push. This is the war we are in. Not everything is crystal clear.

As to the possibility that both parties are lying - there's possibly enough room in this story for the entire Zionist Alliance to sneak in a few lies apiece. But it doesn't change the fact that the Americans are totally hiding something and are getting their a$$#$ handed to them in the realm of protecting shipping lanes in three very important waterways. Honesty would be a better policy; perhaps it isn't an available option, though. We'll be on (nuclear, no less!) carrier watch now.

📰🔸😜🔻📸🔸📽🔻📲

So, our last story is concerning a brand new narrative exposure concerning Ukrainian spec ops in Syria. (Remember we've hypothetically seen them before in Sudan.) The original view comes from only one source and that is an important consideration. Here's the story:

As always, Kiev Post website loves to post crap stuffs and lies.🔸

where even the super hardcore Syrian opposition figures and who are pro-Ukraine don't believe their claims too.



https://www.kyivpost.com/post/33695🔸

Worth adding that the video footage they posted is a compilation of rebel attacks against the Syrian army, some dated back to 2013 even like the roadside bomb attack here. (video inserted below - this is at 1:25 mark)🔸

Another video shows ex-rebel firing rpg at ex-rebels working with the military security during a Syrian Army combing operation in Mahjjah town in February 2024



There were no Ukrainians there🤣🤣🔸

In general, it will be necessary to upset fans of Ukraine and their special services. There are no Ukrainians* in southern Syria; they aren’t carrying out any sabotage.



But if they so want to talk about their participation in the attack on units of the Syrian Arab Army and civilians in the province of Daraa, then nothing prevents us from officially calling the Ukrainian special services a terrorist organization.



So that leaves only two options to choose from. Either the Ukrainians are lying or they are terrorists. The choice is small



*In the text, the term “Ukrainians” is used to refer to the Zelensky regime, not the entire nationality.🔸

Video from the Kiev Post:

↩(above)t.me/jharnous🔸

Then I found these, too.

Ukrainian terrorist intelligence officially claimed responsibility for a number of operations that targeted the Syrian army in the countryside of Daraa and Quneitra, southern Syria, in cooperation with the Zionist agents in the recent period.



There is no doubt that they are also behind the military college operation in Homs in cooperation with their agents in northern Syria, and therefore they are also behind the Moscow terrorist operation in cooperation with terrorists who were brought from northern Syria. ↩t.me/MohamadDabaa2024🔸

🔸🇺🇦✖️🇸🇾 Ukrainian militants from the Khimik GUR are fighting on the side of terrorists against government troops in Syria



The footage was published by the Ukrainian state media Kyiv Post.



OSINT resources write that the footage could be filmed in February-March of this year near the Golan Heights and in the province of Daraa during the CTO against militants suspected of exploding an IED on the route of the Russian-Syrian convoy (no one claims responsibility for the terrorist attack took it).



❗️Experts suggest that the video was released as part of a PR campaign for the work of Ukrainian militants fighting with Russia and its allies around the world, which in parallel connected the paramilitary units of Ukraine with ISIS terrorists*, since there was no official invitation from the Syrian authorities to Kyiv.



* – terrorist organization, banned in the Russian Federation.

#important ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

🔸🇺🇦🇸🇾🇷🇺 According to the Kyiv Post, Ukrainian special forces and Syrian rebels are carrying out attacks against Russian "mercenaries" in Syria.



The video, dated March 2024, was reportedly leaked to the Kyiv Post by sources in Ukrainian military intelligence.

#Syria #Ukraine #Russia

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

I'm taking this last one from our initial story source above as facetious. But I don't know the channel well enough to be 💯 sure!

#hunt



In light of the details revealed, there is a high probability that Russian and Syrian aircraft are now destroying Ukrainian Nazis not only in the special military operation zone, but also in Badiya

😎🔸

So we have (probable) disinformation agents at KievPost creating(?) current narratives about Ukrainian military in Syria that may be mostly 2-3+ months old (or 10+ years!). For what reason? If it's just “feel good we're winning still” psycho babble then we just wasted a few minutes looking. But those kinds of stories tend to crop up later in some way, so we can be ahead of that curve. I have a feeling we will be seeing Turkey settling their problems in Syria fairly soon. Big things happening now in Afghanistan, too. Would it shock the world to see the Middle East (suddenly!) become a solid bloc and be a friend to the Russians and Turks? Maybe this story is not as farfetched as it sounds today. And this effort was to toss sticks in upcoming spokes.

But we still have narrative pushing and solidifying that reality now before everything goes hyperbolic will pay significant dividends later. Regularly scheduled programming resumes next.

Back to

Share