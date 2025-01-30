We have another anomalous aircraft incident I'm sure you've heard about by now. But let's get a timeline started. This first part is collected information that suggests fishy manipulation of data at minimum, but potentially narrative creation at its usual pace recently.

The incident “officially” occurred at roughly 8:48 PM (20:48) EST at DCA (historically Reagan International Airport). So keep that in mind as we try to sort this out.

This article on the crash from an Indian newspaper describes details including at least 2 bodies being recovered and appears to have been posted at 11:49 AM EST [21:49 IST] this morning?

https://www.deccanherald.com/world/american-airlines-plane-believed-to-be-carrying-64-crashes-with-army-black-hawk-helicopter-falls-into-potomac-river-in-washington-dc-3379696

Watch | Plane crashes with helicopter, falls into Potomac in Washington DC



Law enforcement confirmed on Thursday that a small aircraft is down near Washington's Reagan Airport. Takeoffs and landings are halted.



Read more posted at 10:07 (20:07) EST (earliest of 4)

↩t.me/DeccanHeraldNews🔸

Wondering how the search engine noted times of posting on many different news articles says they were posted well before the event? However, the articles themselves say times that would be after and in the correct timeline. Does this mean the articles where pre-loaded with future byline dates? Anyone an expert on how byline dates get recorded in browsers?

https://developers.google.com/search/docs/appearance/publication-dates

https://x.com/suzuq17/status/1884810934838796424

Found added later:

⬆ (IF this is true, it needs to stop. Immediately.)

CNN 7 hours ago? ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

Hmmm. A glitch in the system? ↩pvt_acct🔸

⚡️Initial reports identify the plane that crashed near Ronald Reagan International Airport as PSA Airlines Flight 5342, a Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-700 operated by a regional carrier of American, with up to 60 passengers aboard

#Reagan



#Reagan ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

This was posted yesterday morning before the DCA crash. Prescient.



Meanwhile, keep updated

(Strange timing considering Reagan's big ATC fight!)

So publication hopscotch (possibly) accounted for - except for the Indian press one, that's rather extreme - but doesn't account for the plane having landed over half an hour earlier. Not seen any explanation for those. Let's keep rollin', though.

#BREAKING⚡ 🇺🇸 A ground stop order has been issued at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, after a small commercial plane, carrying 60 passengers and crew, crashed into the Potomac River.



The incident occurred when the plane reportedly collided with a D.C. Police Helicopter during its landing approach.



Emergency services are actively responding, with fireboats already on the scene to conduct search-and-rescue operations, while all takeoffs and landings have been halted to ensure safety and coordinate the response.



⬆🔸A helicopter and a commercial jet collided mid-air at the Reagan Washington National Airport



Prayers for everyone… this is horrible.. 🙏



• the small aircraft crashed into the Potomac River near Washington D.C., leading to a halt in all takeoffs



• Emergency services, including the DC Fire and EMS Department, are responding.



• The airport terminal remains operational, but all flight operations have been suspended as emergency personnel deal with the situation.



Currently unknown casualties.. but based on the size of the jet, up to 60+ people may have been onboard.

Fox 11 Los Angeles YT

iCkEdMeL YT

The helicopter that collided with the airplane is reportedly a Blackhawk helicopter..



Blackhawk helicopters are highly advanced military aircraft.. the statistical chances of this being an accident and not a targeted kill to Me are virtually 0%



The video clearly shows the helicopter heading towards the plane on a direct path. ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

https://x.com/rt_com/status/1884809953048686854?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ

Can anyone explain why the helicopter took off from the land adjacent to CIA headquarters and maintained a holding pattern before a taking high speed collision course?

https://x.com/RealStarTrump/status/1884813742707245209

https://x.com/RealStarTrump/status/1884813742707245209 ↩pvt_acct🔸

🇺🇸 President Trump releases a statement regarding the tragic collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Lufthavn near D.C.

FLYING DARK: Military chopper involved in Washington incident wasn’t broadcasting ADSB, Flight data service ADSBexchange claims



The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast is a system that uses GPS to track aircraft in real-time, enhancing air traffic safety and efficiency.



#Reagan ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🚨📞Less than 30 seconds before the collision, an air traffic controller asked the helicopter crew if they saw the plane, but no response was received, the Economic Times writes.



📌t.me/SputnikInt🔸

🔸⚡️🇺🇸 Reagan Airport will be closed until 5 AM Friday.

↩t.me/medmannews🔸

Two Tower Audio Calls from Air Traffic Controller



h/t @Ectobass



First video

https://rumble.com/v6exkud-air-traffic-controller-audio-of-crash-at-reagan-washington-airport.html



2nd video

https://rumble.com/v6exkud-air-traffic-controller-audio-of-crash-at-reagan-washington-airport.html ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

❗️Joint Task Force-National Capital Region confirms the chopper that crashed was from the 12th Aviation Battalion and was participating in a training exercise at the time.

#Reagan

#Reagan ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🔸The U.S. Army confirmed that the military helicopter involved in the crash today was on a "training flight."

People that believe that = 0



People that believe that = 0🔸

🔸Not good…



There are multiple reports from aviation watchers that suggest the Military Helicopter that crashed into the plane had its transponder turned off.



Here’s the problem…



If an aircraft's transponder is turned off, the technologies onboard an aircraft will not properly notify the pilots of an incoming craft…



The aircraft that was hit reportedly did not perform any evasive maneuvers, suggesting none of the planes onboard technologies, whatever is on-board, DID NOT DETECT an incoming craft.



These are the technologies and how they’d respond to am aircraft with a turned off Transponder:



• TCAS (Traffic Collision Avoidance System)

—— TCAS relies entirely on transponder signals!

—— If the transponder is off, TCAS on other aircraft will not detect that aircraft because there are no signals to interrogate.

—— The aircraft becomes invisible to TCAS.



• ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast)

—— ADS-B Out requires the transponder to be active to broadcast its position.

—— Without the transponder, ADS-B In on other aircraft won't receive any position data from that aircraft.

—— It would not appear on ADS-B displays.



• Radar Systems (ATC

—— this system potentially can still detect the aircraft since primary radar uses radio waves to detect physical objects, not relying on transponder signals.

—— However, this detection might be less precise or might not identify the aircraft as easily as secondary radar which uses transponder replies.



• Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR):

—— Depends on the transponder, so without it, the aircraft would not respond to SSR interrogations, making it invisible to this system.



• FLARM:

—— Like TCAS, FLARM relies on transponders or specific FLARM devices to communicate.

—— If these are off, the aircraft won't be detected by FLARM systems on other aircraft.



• TIS (Traffic Information Service):

—— TIS, which provides traffic information via ATC radar, would not receive transponder data from the aircraft with the transponder off, meaning it would NOT relay this information to other aircraft equipped with TIS. ⤴↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

🔸Blackhawks have all the following:



1. Terrain Awareness and Warning Systems (TAWS) – Some military helicopters, including Black Hawks, can be equipped with TAWS, which helps pilots avoid flying into terrain, particularly in low visibility conditions.

2. Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS) – This is an infrared or other imaging technology that helps improve the pilot’s vision during night flights or in poor visibility, which can help in avoiding obstacles.

3. Obstacle Detection and Warning Systems (ODWS) – These can help detect and warn of obstacles in the helicopter’s flight path, especially in hover or low-altitude situations.

4. Radar – Some variants of the Black Hawk are equipped with radar systems that can help with navigation and obstacle detection, although these are typically for weather avoidance and navigation rather than anti-collision. ↩t.me/criticalricetheory🔸

https://x.com/JimLaPorta/status/1884817624774885681

https://i.4cdn.org/pol/1738212607002558.png

❗️🇺🇸 New audio released between the Black Hawk & the Reagan ATC



The controller asks PAT25 (BlackHawk) if he sees the CRJ (plane).



PAT25 confirms, and requests "Visual Separation". That means that he is affirming seeing the plane, and will himself work to avoid it. ↩t.me/Aq701🔸

This thread has a different perspective and asks good questions. https://x.com/TruthHammer4EVA/status/1884819925489119528

Helo' Route 4, through the DCA airspace, is "Maintain 200" or "Below" —north of the Wilson Bridge where this occurred. Flight data seems to show it occurred at 350ft

🔸Playback from Official Air Traffic Control radar sources.



The CA is “Collision Alert” which is not imminent collision, rather a tool used to bring extra attention from the Air Traffic Controllers.



via 𝕏

⤴↩t.me/georgenews🔸

❗️NEW video of the collision between Blackhawk & Flight 5342



Shows an almost pitch-black helicopter ramming at speed into a passenger plane, which explodes into a fireball.



#Reagan ↩t.me/RTandSputnikNews🔸

Three soldiers were aboard Black Hawk in Washington air collision



The Pentagon confirms the helicopter came from a base 40 km from D.C.. It was a training flight with no VIPs on board.



📌t.me/SputnikInt🔸

https://x.com/in2thinair/status/1884800846581440788?s=52

The #DOOMSDAY Plane is now circling the crash area! FLEW hours to get there!



Blackhawk & American Airlines Jet crash landing in the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport in #DC.



This is for Nuclear situations involving HIGH ranking members of the united states government & Military



Meanwhile, keep updated ↩t.me/WW3INFO ✅🔸

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/113915617049801010

↩t.me/georgenews🔸

🔸🇺🇸⚡️- Sean Duffy, who was confirmed as Transportation Secretary earlier today, has arrived at FAA HQ to take control of the situation.

🇺🇲 Helicopter image of rescue boats surrounding a crumpled fuselage section from AA Flight 5342 floating in the Potomac.

↩t.me/TabZLIVE🔸

Rescuers evaluate the wreckage of American Eagle Flight 5342

#Reagan



#Reagan🔸

❗️Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says she will not confirm survivors or fatalities of the Reagan Intl. crash tonight

#Crash



#Crash ⤴↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

300 responders involved in ongoing Washington rescue operations: Kansas Senator Jerry Moran addresses helicopter crash at DC airport

#Reagan



#Reagan ↩t.me/RTandSputnikNews🔸

↩t.me/RTandSputnikNews🔸

⚡️🇺🇸Photos of the remnants of the CRJ-700 and the Blackhawk in the Potomac River.

↩t.me/medmannews🔸

Russian world figure skating champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were among the passengers on the doomed American Eagle flight

No details about possible survivors are available yet.

#Reagan



No details about possible survivors are available yet.



#Reagan🔸

🔸❗️There were at least 14 figure skaters on board the plane that crashed in the United States, excluding coaches, American figure skater Jon Maravilla told Sputnik



📌↩t.me/SputnikInt ⤴↩t.me/RTandSputnikNews🔸

🔸⚡️🇺🇸Statement from US Figure Skating:

US Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C. These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.



We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.

↩t.me/medmannews🔸

The burning questions started before the aircraft even hit the water. And they are still coming in hard and fast. Lets take a bird's eye view on what we'll call chatAI (chatroom awesome intelligence) to see what the experts don't want to say. All private accounts u.n.o.

7/10

Everyone's thinking it

7/10



Everyone’s thinking it ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

😎 All flight missions, including military, need special clearance to be inside the DC Diamond so that military chopper was not there by happenstance. Was it blocking the AA flight from doing an unauthorized maneuver?



Plane was on final approach to land. You can see the trace ends at the river. Praying for all 🙏🏻

Plane was on final approach to land. You can see the trace ends at the river. Praying for all 🙏🏻🔸

Why were the VIP military transponders off?

Why were the VIP military transponders off? ↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

🔸Theories floating around…



A. They say it’s a terrorist attack by military personnel inspired by ISIS



B. Freak accident or training accident gone wrong



C. There was a known biological or weapon on board. MIL took it out.



D. Distraction FF event to dominate headlines tomorrow, steering attention or rescheduling Kash FBI hearing



E. There was a high value target on board… Good/Bad speculated ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

🤐 Every X screen cap I've seen thus far has some embellishment to it that is designed to cause confusion.



33, CIA, High Ranking Official on board, etc. etc.



This is called well poisoning for a reason.🔸

😎 So bodies are collected at the NORTH DCA boathouse/fire station, it’s unlikely it would be located at the south end of runway 33. I can’t get a fucking web search anywhere to show the location on a map of either a boat house or north fire station in proximity/at DCA but plenty of articles claiming they exist.



In either case. If, as claimed, AA5342 was on final approach to DCA it would certainly be flying northbound at 330 degrees on the compass, approaching from SOUTH OF THE FUCKING AIRPORT heading north (330 degrees) towards the start of the runway 33.



😎 Security cam from DCA. Looks more like a circus balloon with ad screens deflating on impact if you ask me.

Definitely below stalling speed for a fixed wing passenger jet on approach before impact. Looks like it was gliding horizontally at constant speed about 1/3 to 1/2 the speed of the chopper….

😎 Security cam from DCA. Looks more like a circus balloon with ad screens deflating on impact if you ask me.



Things that make you go hmmm ... https://www.cnet.com/google-amp/news/darpa-flies-a-black-hawk-helicopter-without-a-pilot-for-30-minutes/

Things that make you go hmmm ... https://www.cnet.com/google-amp/news/darpa-flies-a-black-hawk-helicopter-without-a-pilot-for-30-minutes/🔸

😇 t.me/toresays on the generals channel too has a guy who said his wife was on the plane. He works for EY-Parthenon. I don’t have LinkedIn but a company that has data, AI, digital, finances and stuff.

Toy plane & helicopter

Toy plane & helicopter🔸

look at the flight pattern of that helicopter leading up to it colliding with the plane. that looks like the behavior of a drone, not a training mission. could we have just seen a drone hit?



I https://x.com/therubberduck79/status/1884830735011381431?s=46&t=V2fa76I4m7hinr8T9ptqMg



🔸 The controls Tower asking if they saw the plane, was sheer incompetence or confirming their target. 😒

🔸 The controls Tower asking if they saw the plane, was sheer incompetence or confirming their target. 😒🔸

🔸Definitely not an accident, IMO.



Not sure what to make of it yet.



I’m wondering if maybe that helicopter was taken over somehow?



- Transponder was off.



- Very erratic flight path.



- Gained elevation to get in the plane’s path in just 37 seconds leading up to the accident.



Nothing about this makes any sense. At all.



XPOST ↩t.me/absolute1776🔸

🙄 Before you continue to go overboard with Q-Tips, Conspiracies etc., maybe have a look at what "airliners" are talking about regarding this crash - and the interaction between the pilots and ATC...

https://avherald.com/h?article=52374362&opt=0

-> Quoting one comment:

"""The CRJ is doing a last minute visual circle in windy conditions, eyes on the runway as they turn final, The helicopter is following its planned route. But the CRJ has now extended track miles going to rwy 33 and is closer to the path of the helicopter.



ATC asking if the helicopter is visual with the CRJ isnt the smartest decision. it's easy to pick up the wrong set of lights especially with aircraft in trail on final. Likely saw the lead aircraft from the footage and thought "yeah we're great" while ATC ultimately has the real unbiased picture on the screen..

🤔🤐😎😇🤗😐🙄

🤔🤐😎😇🤗😐🙄

I'm sure we'll see more from this one. Too early to be making more interpretations than that nothing is “right” and all the “wrong” things seem to fit like beads on a string toward and end that will close eventually. Im sure we all know better than to buy the first offered narrative so until next time we can just go with the usual suspension of belief until the real story gets flushed out. But we have so many parallel bits and pieces to both recent and past similar events that something is bound to line up or fall out of the sky soon.

Hopefully this wasn't a hit on the ballet people 👯 or figure skaters 🏅. Like the Brazil crash with the cancer doctors 👩‍🔬.

Whatever it is for now we'll say over and out.

Share