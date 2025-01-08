I love this Louis Armstrong song. I had professional photos made of my grandson at two years old in several settings and the photographer when she emailed the portfolio to me set the gallery to this song for the background. She had to know that I would then buy the whole shebang - shelling out an extra $400 to her. I think history may be doing that rhyming gig again. And it brought this memory back with it.

Full Lyrics YT

I haven't lost all of my marbles or gained any extra delusional hopium in case you're speculating right now. But, let's take a peek at the case for this statement.

First, one of the initial (and equally hysterical and inexplicable) narratives that I ran across when coming back to the Land of Nod News sphere in 2020 was the persistent and mysterious (to me) constantly popping up memes and jokes about Trump buying Greenland. I recall vividly a very funny text thread of world leaders in a SNL? group chat setting having psychological and mental breakdowns over it. I was too late to really get the complete drift; COVID consumed the media space from there forward, and the rest is history as the saying goes. But it appears that narrative is “back on the menu, boys!” Let's see what it means now, even if back then remains a mystery of sorts (to me at least!).

This first section is not going to seem relevant. I'm placing it here nevertheless and will tie it up at the end.

💥 For my Q followers out there. The mystery is in the details.



Two Truth posts back to back.



HEAVEN is capitalized in first post about Hannity.



“center of the Universe” in quotations on second cryptic post.



He mentioned “we miss you and x” drawing reference to Elon and his son. Elon owns X, formerly Twitter.



Mentioned Bill Gates, pandemic Bill.



Then New Years Eve.



Take into context proxy communication and cryptic messaging. What do we get?



Posts were 55 minutes apart. Understand?



My thoughts.



Look to Twitter:

Exactly this: "My fellow Americans, the Storm is upon us......."

God bless.



Look to Twitter: (X, reference to Elon)

Exactly this: "My fellow Americans, the Storm is upon us......." (Pandemic 2.0?)

God bless. (Heaven, Center of the Universe = God)



When does it start? New Years Eve.



Just my thoughts.

Via Catherine Herridge:



CIA Whistleblower Comes Forward



Former Intelligence Officer Claims Career Ending Injuries Caused By Foreign Directed Energy Weapon



Leaked Defense Department Letter Acknowledges Injuries and Experiences “Are Real”



“It’s a Cover Up...It Should Be Terrifying for All Americans.”



Government Gaslighting



1:25 Foreign Adversary Likely Behind National Security Officials’ Havana Syndrome Injuries



2:40 High Powered Microwave System Weapon



3:37 Under Attack In Africa



4:01 Multiple Weapons Suspected



4:54 Crippling Cognitive + Neurological Symptoms Reported



5:43 CIA Director Privately Blames Russia



6:20 2023 Intelligence Report Betrayal



7:07 Government Gaslighting



8:11 $100K Medical Debt: Labor Dept. Labels Traumatic Brain Injury “Work Injury”



8:50 Cancer, Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease



9:27 Security Clearance Revoked



9:48 Female Officers Injuries Questioned



10:30 DoD letter “Your Experiences Are Real.”



11:53 Breaking Her Silence: CIA Betrayal



12:15 Trump/Vance Administration Can Make A Change



Dasting... 🐸



Right after Kamala Harris announced President Trump has been officially Certified as President the weather ticker on FOX posted 4 cities in a row with 17.0" of snow from THE STORM... 🤔



It's not a coincidence it was 4 different cities with exactly 17.0 inches of snow from THE STORM that just went through DC. 🤦‍♂️



Q 4

Some of us come here to drop crumbs, just crumbs.

POTUS is 100% insulated - any discussion suggesting he’s even a target is false.

POTUS will not be addressing nation on any of these issues as people begin to be indicted and must remain neutral for pure optical reasons. To suggest this is the plan is false and should be common sense.

Focus on Military Intellingence/ State Secrets and why might that be used vs any three letter agency

What SC decision opened the door for a sitting President to activate - what must be showed?



17 > Q > POTUS is 100% insulated, Patriots are in control, Sit back and Enjoy the show. 🐸👊🇺🇸🍿



Source: 7thDean on X



Very good summary from Whitney Webb.



Now for the horse's mouth versions!

❗️Trump announces that his son will be visiting Greenland



Trump wants to buy Greenland: Here's how much it would cost the United States



Donald Trump Jr, Prince of House Trump, Duke of Greenland, aboard Trump Force One, touches down on possible new US domain of Greenland that is not green at all.

"His Imperial Grace Grand Prince Donald Trump the Second of his Name, Duke of Greenland and Mar-A-Lago, Lord of the 51 States and Protector of the Realm."



There is a reason why Trump has been wanting to buy Greenland since his first administration.

It's all part of his trade war with China.



China used a company called Greenland Minerals to get their hands on valuable minerals in the country.

Chinese company, Shenghe Resources Holdings, is the largest stakeholder in Greenland Minerals. So they have been essentially mining and moving their way into Greenland for years now.

China is essentially processing rare earth concentrates that contains the radioactive elements uranium and thorium.

So this isn't just for some meme that Trump is doing this.

The land has strategic value.



Around the exact same time that Trump first brought buying Greenland to the forefront, he told reporters that he was the "chosen one" to win the trade wars with China.

Listen to him closely in this last clip:

"Over the last five years, China has made 500 billion dollars. Ripped it out of the United States. Somebody had to do it. I am the chosen one. So I'm taking on China on trade. And you know what? We are winning. We are the piggy back, we are the ones that all these countries wants to rob and take advantage of. I was put here by people to do a great job and that's what I am doing."🔸

Trump is using tariffs like a weapon. He says he will tariff Denmark at a high level if they don't go along with him and he tells us why he wants Greenland plainly:

China and Russia have moved in on the country.



👑 From real estate to empires: King Trump’s wish list goes viral



The internet has been flooded with memes amid Donald Trump's statements on buying Greenland, making Canada the 51st US state, renaming the 'Gulf of Mexico' as the 'Gulf of America,' and gaining control of the Panama Canal.



What is your favorite one? Write in comments!👇



EU won't let other nations attack its borders — French FM



Jean-Noel Barrot warns Trump against making a move on Greenland, where all Greenlandic nationals classed as European Union citizens



🔸🇻🇪🇺🇸 We are monitoring the situation in Venezuela and would also like to note that Donald Trump, with his threats already reaching Greenland, Panama, Canada and many other places, is suspiciously silent on the Venezuelan issue.



This was, by the way, one of the most conflictual tracks during his previous presidency.

#Venezuela #USA

Is the North American Union Back on the Agenda?



When Donald Trump posts a map merging Canada with the United States and calls Canada a “51st state,” it’s tempting to dismiss it as classic Trump showmanship. But combine that with whispers of his supposed “deal” for Greenland, Trudeau’s resignation, and the eerie re-emergence of the Club of Rome’s “Ten Kingdoms” map, and you start to wonder: Is the North American Union being dusted off?



For those unfamiliar, the North American Union (NAU) was the fever dream of globalist elites back in 2008, folding the US, Canada, and Mexico into one neat package, complete with a new constitution and currency (the “Amero”). The idea? To dissolve national borders under the guise of “free trade” and usher in the next chapter of the New World Order. It faced massive public backlash, and the globalists quietly shelved it. Or did they?



Fast forward to today, and suddenly we’re watching the same play unfold with different actors. Greenland - strategically vital and resource-rich is back on the bargaining table. Canada is framed as a “drain” on the US economy, its sovereignty trivialized. All while Arctic resource wars with Russia and China heat up, and Washington angles for dominance over the last untapped frontier.



And here’s the twist: Trump. A man once heralded as the anti-globalist could be positioned to deliver on their most audacious plan yet. Call it the ultimate psy-op: get conservatives, who rightly opposed the NAU when Obama floated it, to cheer for it now. Same agenda, different salesman. The ouroboros eats its tail.



For Canadians, the message is clear: sovereignty is under siege. Trump is just saying the quiet part out loud. The real question is, why isn’t Canada looking to the Global South and BRICS for inspiration? Sovereign nations finding strength in cooperation, not in servitude to Washington.



As for Greenland? Trump’s bravado about “buying it” feels less like comedy and more like foreshadowing. The Arctic isn’t just about ice, it’s about resources, shipping routes, and global dominance. The chessboard is set, and the elites are betting you won’t see the move until it’s too late.



The North American Union isn’t just a conspiracy theory but also a reminder that sovereignty is a fragile thing, and the globalists never really let go of their grand designs. Whether it’s called NAU, the Amero, or “just business,” the goal is always the same: consolidation of power, resources, and nations into the hands of the few.



So, Canada, what’s it going to be? Independence, or the 51st star on the flag? Your move.



- Gerry



Oh my… 👀



Canada’s Pierre Poilievre stated under no circumstances will Canada become the 51st state..



Trump responds: “I don’t care what he says”, and says “Maybe he won’t win… maybe he will.”



This should please everyone who believes Pierre Poilievre is a WEF puppet.



“Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially drawn line, it would be much better for National security.”



And what (nearly) everyone else has to say!

https://nordics.info/show/artikel/buying-greenland-trump-truman-and-the-pearl-of-the-mediterranean



🔸ARCTIC NATION

GREENLAND

CANADA

DAVIS STRAIT

URANIUM ?



🗣️The United States is an Arctic nation. But even before the purchase of Alaska, our interest here stretched back centuries. Indigenous peoples have lived in the Arctic for generations well before there was an America to speak of. In the 1730s winters from New excuse me, Wales from New England traveled the Davis strait between Canada and Greenland. In the 1800s. Our polar explorers were celebrities, the funeral procession for one of them. Alicia candy cane was set to be the second largest of the century, bested only by the Lincoln's Alaska was purchased by the United States in 1857. And the deal was over was completed by Secretary of State William Stewart. after he retired, sword wasted, excuse me sword was asked, What's the greatest contribution he made during his long and very distinguished career. He had to quiver he had to pause for just one moment to say that the purchase of Alaska was my most important undertaking, but it will take a country a generation to truly appreciate that. Now, here we are, multiple generations later. This is our time to appreciate it like never before. This is America's moment to stand up as an Arctic nation and for the Arctic future. Because far from the barrier, barren background country that many thought it to be in Seward's time, the Arctic is at the forefront of opportunity and abundance. It houses 13% of the world's undiscovered oil 30% of its undiscovered gas, and an abundance of uranium, rare earth minerals, gold diamonds, and millions of square miles of untapped resources. fisheries galore.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-13649123/microcontinent-Canada-Greenland.html



The thing people are missing is Canada and Greenland are MASSIVE energy and natural resource plays.



🔸Grok-



“Greenland possesses a variety of significant natural resources that contribute to its strategic importance:



Important Resources:



- Rare Earth Elements (REEs): Greenland has some of the largest deposits of rare earth minerals outside China. These are critical for high-tech industries, including electronics, electric vehicles, and defense technologies.[]

(https://www.npr.org/2019/11/24/781598549/greenland-is-not-for-sale-but-it-has-the-rare-earth-minerals-america-wants)[](https://www.journalofterritorialandmaritimestudies.net/post/great-power-competition-in-the-arctic-greenland-s-geostrategic-importance)[](https://www.brookings.edu/research/the-greenland-gold-rush-promise-and-pitfalls-of-greenlands-energy-and-mineral-resources/)



- Minerals: The island is rich in minerals such as iron ore, zinc, lead, gold, copper, nickel, uranium, and platinum. These resources have potential economic value for mining and industrial applications.[](https://www.brookings.edu/articles/the-greenland-gold-rush-promise-and-pitfalls-of-greenlands-energy-and-mineral-resources/)[](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economy_of_Greenland)[](https://www.earth-site.co.uk/Education/natural-resources-of-greenland-where-natural-resources-are-located-in-greenland/)



- Oil and Gas: There are significant potential hydrocarbon reserves, both onshore and offshore. Although no commercial quantities have been confirmed, the estimated oil reserves could be substantial, making Greenland an attractive prospect for energy companies.[](https://www.brookings.edu/research/the-greenland-gold-rush-promise-and-pitfalls-of-greenlands-energy-and-mineral-resources/)[](https://www.brookings.edu/articles/the-greenland-gold-rush-promise-and-pitfalls-of-greenlands-energy-and-mineral-resources/)[](https://www.reuters.com/article/us-greenland-resources/analysis-greenlands-resources-boom-still-more-talk-than-action-idUSBRE92C0LM20130313/)



- Other Resources: Greenland also has deposits of coal, diamonds, and various metals like molybdenum, niobium, and tantalum, though some are not yet viable for commercial exploitation.[](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economy_of_Greenland)[](https://www.brookings.edu/articles/the-greenland-gold-rush-promise-and-pitfalls-of-greenlands-energy-and-mineral-resources/)



Strategic Reasons for Acquisition:



- Geopolitical Position: Greenland's location in the Arctic is strategically important for control over new shipping routes like the Northwest Passage, which could become more navigable due to climate change. Its position also makes it valuable for military and surveillance operations.[](https://atlas-report.com/greenlands-growing-geopolitical-importance-the-danish-treasure-in-the-arctic/)[](https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2019/08/16/greenlands-not-for-sale-but-it-is-strategically-important/)[](https://www.brookings.edu/research/the-greenland-gold-rush-promise-and-pitfalls-of-greenlands-energy-and-mineral-resources/)



- National Security: The U.S. already maintains Thule Air Base in Greenland, which is critical for missile warning, space surveillance, and other defense operations. Control or influence over Greenland would enhance U.S. strategic capabilities in the Arctic region, particularly in light of Russian and Chinese activities in the area.[](https://atlas-report.com/greenlands-growing-geopolitical-importance-the-danish-treasure-in-the-arctic/)[](https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2019/08/16/greenlands-not-for-sale-but-it-is-strategically-important/)[](https://www.thearcticinstitute.org/tortuous-path-china-win-win-strategy-greenland/)



Novus Axis Polaris Dept:



With all the buzz about the US taking over Greenland -- what if The Powers That Be are already clued-in to the possible catastrophic geo-physical shift of the mantle coinciding with the upcoming magnetic pole reversal?



One such forecast positions the 90°N/90°S rotational axis to radically shift by 51° to the 39th Parallels respectively -- with the new North Pole centered over what is now Dalian China.



The current Arctic Ocean would melt into a repositioned temperate/sub-tropical zone.



In the words of Chicago's late venerable radio host, Paul Harvey:



"... now you know the REST of the story!"



The Europeans & Canadians are probably not realizing that all those years of them mocking and laughing at Trump is totally coming back to bite them....🔸

Direct physical control over Canada and Greenland would put the US on equal footing with Russia in the Arctic circle. The race for the Arctic will be one of the “Great Games” of the 21st century.



Russia is positioning the Northern Sea Route as a key global shipping lane, which it controls almost entirely. This route significantly shortens transit times between Europe and Asia. With improved infrastructure and receding ice, the NSR is superior to the Suez Canal - not only shorter (and therefore cheaper, and becoming cheaper with the infrastructure improvements), but also there are no queues, no tolls and no pirates or Houthis.



The melting ice also makes it easier to exploit natural resources in the Arctic circle, and they are estimated to be enormous: 15% of the world's undiscovered oil, 30% of the world's undiscovered natural gas (those numbers come from the US Geological Survey iirc). There are also other strategic resources such as rare earth elements.



Russia has been developing oil and natural gas reserves in the Russian parts of the Arctic, particularly in areas like the Yamal Peninsula and the Kara Sea. Diversifying energy export routes is CRITICAL for Russia moving towards the mid-21st century. Projects like the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 are absolutely crucial to Russian economic strategy, and these projects also involve partnership with China -- of course, Russia is China's only gateway to the Arctic, so they are highly interested in cooperation.



In recent years, Russia has reopened or a bunch of old Soviet scientific and military bases across the Arctic, particularly the Arctic Shamrock base on Alexandra Land. We're also testing many of our newest weaponry in the Arctic and even basing it there, such as the S-500 air defence system and various missiles (Bastion, Tsirkon). We are operating a respectable fleet of nuclear subs in the Arctic Ocean, too.



Currently, Russia has an edge over everyone else in the Arctic -- we own the largest portion of it, we operate the world's largest and most advanced fleet of icebreakers (including the INCREDIBLY cool nuclear-powered ones), we have been heavily investing in both military and civilian infrastructure in the region.



The Americans would obviously love to challenge Russia in the Arctic Circle. Oh, I forgot to mention -- the whole area is critical for all WW3 Armageddon planning, because the shortest flight path for ICBM exchanges also crosses the North Pole. The US don't want Russia to control an important global shipping lane, and they want those natural resources for themselves. They have been trying to invest in Alaskan infrastructure but efforts have been meh.



America is lagging behind when it comes to icebreakers and military capabilities in the area, though they have e.g. the "Arctic Edge" and "Cold Response" exercises.



It's clear that things like direct control over the Northwest Passage and being able to project naval power from Greenland would be highly desirable for the US in the long term. Allies and puppets are great but for "saving a floundering hegemony" and WW3 purposes direct control is always better.



John Fetterman says Trump Acquiring Greenland is a Responsible Conversation to Have —— “Remember the Louisiana Purchase? Or the Purchase of Alaska?



I love history… so here is a little for you:



• The Louisiana Purchase was a landmark acquisition by the United States, which significantly expanded its territory in 1803.



• The United States, represented by President Thomas Jefferson, and France, under Napoleon Bonaparte.



• The area purchased was vast, stretching from the Mississippi River to the Rocky Mountains, and from the Gulf of Mexico to what is now the Canadian border.

—— This included all or part of 15 present-day states: Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, parts of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, Texas, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and Louisiana.



• The U.S. paid $15 million, which equates to roughly $318 million in today's dollars, making it about 3 cents per acre.



• The primary motivation was to secure control over the Mississippi River and New Orleans, which were vital for American trade, especially for the western territories.



• This Doubled the size of the U.S. overnight, which led to westward expansion, exploration (notably the Lewis and Clark Expedition), and debates over how to integrate and govern this new territory.



• It shaped American history by setting the stage for Manifest Destiny, the expansion to the Pacific.



🌎🔸🗽🔻⛽🔸⚓🔻🔘

So, the burning question is Who do we believe here? (Or is that now?) I get the sense that all these many wonderful and varied treatises and theories are right. And wrong, too. 2025 is already shaping up as the Year of Paradoxes.

Consider if this is perhaps the historical era of conventional wisdom and all its numerous satellites being turned on its collective head. We have seen across just the past two years of numerous instances illustrating produced narratives a marked increase in them of late. That does not seem to be accidental - especially in light of what has NOT happened over that time frame.

LIST OF 2023-2024 NONEVENTS

WWIII started (kinetic). Trump incarcerated. Or assassinated. Moar Wuflu/Medical tyranny. Food, fuel, communication shortages and breakdowns. $€£¥ crashing. Martial law (except for an hour or so in Korea). Massive WW loss of free speech. US reversion of 2nd Am. Additions to EU bloc. Consolidation of NATO.

That is just a quick short form (could have run to dozens of line items!) list; all in all you'd have to agree that relative to where we could be we are still in pretty good shape overall. While I'm sure we will soon see countermeasures from our globalist friends, the election confirmation of January 6 went through as if it were a dream (possibly was!). So 1/6/21 remains firmly in the top spot of egregious homeland terrorism events for now. And has secured its preferential anniversary place for another year or four with nothing to compete against it for a supremacy argument.

So, what else then could it all mean? For that we turn back to our intro section. The first one sets the tone - we may be quite likely and literally in the Storm (of Q legendry) since NYE. (If not that exact day perhaps on the Julian date which I believe would translate to Jan. 13/14 - just ahead!) For all of the noise and desperate rhetoric since the election, conventions, debates, and campaigns, the actions have thus far been completely muted. That would seem unlikely to continue.

Our second post brings Catherine Herridge (usual suspect Q pen holder/marker) conducting an interview where the CIA is on trial and the interviewee is asked at 5:25 “do you feel like your old self died?” I really don't know how much clearer this can get; that is probably not an allegorical question. We are in the process of shifting away from our 3D selves and problems to something further evolved and with higher life (dimensional) values. Timed to close out the year of 2024. And with Havana Syndrome. Since many feel like this phase of this war started with the Bay of Pigs at least on the list, how much coincidence can you realistically attribute to it?

Our next two simply provide demarcation from our year ending narrative moving into this next one. The next two indicate the energy signature and Q rubber stamp on the events of January 6, 2025. And the last is a reminder that we are still in a war with an ever increasing level of perception manipulation (AI). Our roadmap has been drawn.

So what does all of that have to do with these Greenland and NAU narratives? There are likely numerous possible connections. First, this is at the top of my list:

🔸On the removal of imaginary lines on maps… (which I reckon is what Trump’s recent comments re. Canada are alluding too)



I’ve always found the drawing of arbitrary lines to separate people a strange thing. And I would argue that it is only because of the psychopathic sub-species “living” (the undead do not live… quite the re-verse) in our midst that we have been conditioned to believe them necessary to maintain a semblance of sovereignty. The truth is that no Man’s sovereignty is derived from their nation’s laws. Sovereignty is the natural right of every sentient being, regardless of their homeland, when they choose to realeyes it.



Did “God”/Brahman/Whatever create countries, or was that part of the fall? Perhaps the New Jerusalem promised in scripture is both an internal creation, but also made manifest externally. Not in just one locale, but across The Earth.



Without the division Mankind would be free to express themselves (non violently) and associate as they wish. Just like in countries where immigration is forced, people of like nature tend to stick together. Not because of fear or hatred, just shared values.



People used to travel to different cultures so that they could learn from others, and then go home to share what they have learned. The reasons they stay now is because of artificial (bankster manipulated) economic incentives and chaos due to war or rape of the environment. Free of that tyranny I reckon most prefer home, after some exploration and learning experiences.



Differences between cultures are a wonderful thing. Invisible and arbitrary lines on maps, not so much.

Another persistent connection is the possibility that Trump's EO on human trafficking asset seizures is in play here. As in Danish and British crown properties are or have been forfeit(ed) already. The American base in Greenland may have actually been utilized extensively in prosecution of the (hypothetical) war on extraterrestrials and secret underground facilities. Perhaps started in 2019 but concluded in 2024?

Canada and the Panama Canal would both fall under these classifications. Probably the Suez Canal as well. Which is why the Houthis have pretty much been allowed to shut it down to select traffic. And managed to down a dozen or so MQ-9 Reaper drones in the year leading up to the Drones R Us narrative?

The last likelihood that I'll mention is that the map (event schedule) we have been on has consistently used the visuals of classic NWO/WEF agendas for the backdrop scenery. I see zero reason for that to change in the near term. Why would we abandon our winning hand before the end of the game? We wouldn't. Not until everyone realizes that the only winning move is to not play the game in the first place.

I have every confidence that 2025 is the end of the beginning. Or the beginning of the end. However you look at it, the point of inflection is upon us. Better days beckon. We have turned the corner on darkness. And can walk confidently into the (new) light. Probably even with our senses of humor intact!

Until next time…

