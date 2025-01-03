At least so far. More and more of the same old stuff. We (in Canada and the US) even have Polar Inversion Freeze II in the forecast. But today is about the latest round of False Flags Against Freedom hurtling through the Race to Avoid Inauguration. The apparent last moves of the soon to be dearly departed Biden Administration can stand a look as well (but we'll save that for later).

Our Sky Events have not let up yet. So we'll start with those. While I'm not going into depth on these, we had several more airplane incidents in a 24 hour period a few days after the AZAL Embraer 190 crash of last week.

🚨✈️ 3 plane crashes today!



🇳🇴 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 737-800

🇰🇷 Jeju Air Boeing 737-800

🇨🇦 Air Canada De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400

And missed from the 22nd:

4 killed in Türkiye helicopter crash



Authorities are investigating the incident after the ambulance helicopter crashed into a hospital building during heavy fog in Türkiye.



#Türkiye

Which segues right into the next narrative!

Because the expanding Big Kahuna - at least for the past week plus has been Fog. It's been Foggy Bottom in a laundry list of places. Some that very seldom get atmospheric conditions that produce those. I'm going to put 4 videos from one source up first. It's the widest angle view in a progressive fashion I've seen. But then we'll follow with more of our usual fragment building version. Take your pick or choose both - up to you!

⤴x4

Chemtrails Pilot Reveals Plot to Blanket World in "Death Fog" to Kill Billions in 2025



Cities across the US and Europe, many of which rarely experience fog, are now blanketed in thick, eerie mists that refuse to lift, even during daylight hours. While the media scrambles to dismiss it as mere coincidence, let’s be clear - this is no ordinary weather event.



This particulate-laden fog doesn’t just obscure your view, it smells of chemicals and it’s making people sick with symptoms they’ve never experienced before.



What is this fog? Where is it coming from? And, most importantly, why is it making people so ill? Stay tuned as we shine a light in the darkness and uncover what is one of the most heinous crimes against humanity of our time

~ sudden and unexpected

🔸We noticed the sinus congestion and respiratory issues started shortly after we got our first few days of heavy thick fog with mist coming from it my son and I both have been effected but getting better but we have had that fog now for about 2 weeks. Lots of people my partner works with also having similar issues. My partner had not been affected at all so it’s not a jumping germ like people keep thinking. Either way people have had enough of the narratives and don’t want to be told to stay in their homes over something the governments are causing. ↩pvt_acct🔸

I stepped outside and noticed a heavy chemical smell in the air, though there was no fog. Curious, I grabbed my super flashlight to take a closer look, and that's when I saw it. Breathing outside was incredibly difficult... really strange stuff.



Took this video 2 minutes ago.

🔸Smells like diesel fuel



Strange AF🔸

🔸it's not moist or fog btw.🔸

🔸Nearly a third of the U.S. population, spanning 27 states, is experiencing an unprecedented wave of dense fog, the thickest in nearly two decades. ⤴↩t.me/auraxchan🔸

Could this be what the fog is that people are experiencing ↩pvt_acct🔸

REPORT: China is currently facing a ‘Surge’ in Respiratory Illnesses, Overwhelming Hospitals



The surge includes Influenza A, HMPV, pneumoniae, and COVID-19 “spreading rapidly”.



At least that is what many reports are suggesting..



🔴 MY THOUGHTS:

I’m not entirely sure what to think about it yet… China is known to spread propaganda, as they successfully did during Covid.



However, I do notice and have heard from many of YOU regarding the mysterious fog seen all over the US, and many have experienced respiratory issues, specifically pneumonia.

—— I had walking pneumonia a recently and took me about two weeks to recover.



I do believe that they will try to start another pandemic… but Let’s play this one by ear… for now



🔴 REMINDER: Dr. Peter Hortez ‘Predicted’ Numerous Viral Outbreaks the moment Donald Trump Takes Office



https://rumble.com/v65078p-china-is-currently-facing-a-surge-in-respiratory-illnesses-overwhelming-hos.html



ReTWEET

So the Fog of War Actually Materialized! 👀💨☁️



Across half the country—and in many parts of the world—a thick, eerie fog has been rolling in, almost as if pulled straight from a dystopian sci-fi movie. Coincidence? Probably not. For those paying attention, weather manipulation patents, including fog, are no secret. The technology exists, and like many tools in the matrix arsenal, it can serve different purposes depending on the timelines you're aligned with.



In the lower 3D realms, these events might evoke fear, confusion, or even paranoia—perfect fuel for a disoriented collective. But for those vibing in higher timelines, this mysterious fog seems more like a tool for mass consciousness disclosure. Everything is being revealed, layer by layer, even if the methods are unconventional.



Now, let’s address the inevitable worry: “Are there toxins in this fog?” Sure, the possibility exists, but consider this—many of us are surrounded by toxins daily from household products, processed foods, cleaning agents, and more. It might be more empowering to start detoxing what’s already within your control before stressing over the external.



Here’s what you can do to cleanse and elevate your home environment:



- Burn Sage or Palo Santo to clear out stagnant and negative energy.



- Add Oxygen-Producing Plants like spider plants, peace lilies, or snake plants to your living spaces—they’re natural air purifiers.



- Use a Diffuser with essential oils like peppermint, tea tree, and eucalyptus to energize your space and promote respiratory health.



Remember, the fog—whether literal or symbolic—can be navigated by staying grounded, holding your frequency, and focusing on what you can transform within. Keep your energy clean, your home sacred, and your awareness sharp. What timeline are you choosing to align with today? 🌫✨t.me/drue86🔸

In regards to the “fog”, I found this document from “The Air Force 2025” Report that was published in 1999.



The site has been removed from the internet but I found it on The WayBack Machine.



It discusses tiny nanoparticals that can be delivered through fog making them undetected.



There are both defensive and offensive reasons why the military/government would disperse fog on purpose. Now we just need to figure out why they’re dispersing it now.



Link to document: web.archive.org/web/1997042902…



https://x.com/paintsaints/status/1874090927645745313?t=0J_Ceos6Gyykq4q4CA_rOg&s=19 ↩pvt_acct🔸

IMPORTANT American in East Texas said they had really strange heavy fog roll across their property



She woke up and this is what her pool looks like



They’ve done nothing different and have not added any chemicals “The only thing that she said that was kind of weird was there was some really odd fog yesterday”



“She's lived in this property for over 11 years. Never has had anything like this happen before. No, she did not change any chemical regimen in her pool.”



Looks like there’s much more to this standee nationwide “fog” everyone is experiencing

🇺🇸

📎 Twitter ▪️ Truth Social🔸

One last fog video…



Is it making us sick? ↩t.me/waterwatchtruth🔸

MinutesOfHorror YT🔸

🔸Okay!! FOG ANOMALIES are global!



https://x.com/mmv747/status/1873811284191568313?s=46&t=mEZA0jtZ7URitKRrXPhoOA

😱FOG-Vid2024❗❓Thoughts?🔸

FOG? ⤴↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

Anyone else seeing videos like this circulating social media? Talking about unusual amounts of fog, odd odor attached to it, etc?



Vids are coming from all over - Canada, across the pond, some here in the US…



(I’m not new to chemtrails/weather modification - I’m only posting since this seems more, I dunno, ‘in your face’ about it 🤷🏼‍♀️)



LINK

↩t.me/RedPillPharmacist🔸

The fog seems to be worldwide



Have a peek at a drone sent up in

the UK ↩pvt_acct🔸

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/families-must-stay-indoors-48-30673142.amp



Residents of Manchester have been advised to stay indoors for 48 hours, due to a supposed virus outbreak.



This may possibly be related to the unusual fog and a test location for where it leads. ↩t.me/SymbolismInMyCity🔸

Assorted recent chat comments:

🔸Thick fog in East TN the past few days too. Also the snow here and in the mountains in NC where I work was VERY dirty snow. So weird.🔸

🔸We had month of no chemicals. Then started up 2 weeks ago? Ish. And Friday Saturday relentless from sun up to sundown. Heard this was many zones in the US. Now every one has Fog. And Drones . Wonder if it is necessary for Holgram? Or .. when it's more "precipitation"in the air, easier frequency manipulation? Easier to cause sicknesses?🔸

🔸There is a severe breakout of something spreading here in Southern Nevada.



I have it. My whole body from head to toe has severe inflammation. It's so bad my right Eye went blind for a few hours. I can barely move no one knows what it is.🔸

Nearly a third of the U.S. population is experiencing an unprecedented wave of dense fog ... the thickest in nearly two decades...



There are tons of reports of bizarre odors and unexplained illnesses linked to the phenomenon...



The MSM place its faith in Big Pharma .. they won't cover this ....



W.H.G.

Texas Resident “We had the mystery fog hit us a couple of days ago, and today we're walking around and we saw a bunch of these out in the yard”



“Feels really light like plastic, it's lightweight — It's got a really strong chemical smell and they're everywhere”



“We live out in the middle of nowhere. We're not near a refinery. We're not near anything except for multiple lakes, like there's a lot of water around us. That's really the only thing that's close. We're out in the country.”

🇺🇸 t.me/SGTnewsNetwork

📎 Twitter ▪️ Truth Social🔸

And lest you think our drones have disappeared we have minute but nonetheless traces in view:

UAP Over Northern Delaware 6:10pm EST 1/1/2025 ↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸Kurt Metzger



My bad, they told us what the drones were 4 years ago.



https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidhambling/2020/05/11/us-navy-laser-creates-plasma-ufos/

↩t.me/JimmyDoreChannel🔸

And a preview of this coming attraction:

https://www.axios.com/2025/01/02/polar-vortex-arctic-outbreak-us-europe-deep-freeze🔸

🛩🔸🚁🔻🌬🔸☁🔻🌫

The weather wars are certainly supplanting some of our other narratives for now. Or perhaps covering them up in both physical and diverting ways. Not exactly making hay while the sun shines but a principle similar to that. And fog that makes people sick is just in time for 🐦🤒-25.

It's mainly the transparency that is the refreshing improvement in this cycle. They simply don't have time for the usual marketing campaigns and introductory offers. I can't attest to everywhere but I have known people who got migraines when the barometric pressure got out of bounds. Happens in the Deep South a lot. And fog was a frequent visitor in the high ambient humidity sections as temperatures fell. But I do not recall whole families being ill or mass insomnia. So we'd have to classify weaponized fog as something new. A novel weapon possibly designed to support the inception of the second major pandemic of the decade. They likely feel justified in assuming that the no symptoms cases aren't going to fly this time around.

And another polar vortex deep freeze. What a massive coincidence! Just 4 years nearly to the week since the last one. This time Europe will also get a taste. I think it's pretty safe to say the climate emergency declaration can't be far off. I watched Day After Tomorrow on Wednesday looking for scenes they might try to utilize to sell the immediacy of such a narrative. Advance scouting. Nothing is off the table.

Least of all the most desired narrative of the bunch - nuclear threat sounding WWIII. But we touched on that in our last look. Takes two to tango for all of these narratives, but the worldwide war does take some semblance of the biggest world leaders being in at least partial agreement. Mass civil wars would be second best. But that still takes two to tango only multiple times. Governments nearly on their way out and populations ready to shove them off a cliff. Governments beholden to TPTB are failing all over; now it's time to rile up the populations and then strike a match. And nothing is more unpopular now than current immigration statistics and trends. Except possibly terrorism. Hence we have an attack on a festive market in Germany. And terrorists running wild in Syria. Government sponsored rape gangs being revealed in the UK. Among dozens of other situations with appropriate demographics and fragile governments.

Here in the US we had two very oddly connected events on New Years Day. The connections between the two are still emerging but enough is about to put the seal on it being a component of this narrative. Domestic terrorism - the biggest darling of the year, I'm sure. If not the mascot.

Let's look at these events and then wonder at the state of our government. The planning was simply atrocious! Let's hope that is fully evident to a much wider audience than usual. At least in those who have recovered from the fog attack.

First Fancy in the French Quarter:

🅅🄾🄻🅄🄽🅃🅰️🅁🄸🅂🅃 🄼🄴🄼🄴🅂 ↩t.me/volmemes🔸

New Orleans attacker. ↩t.me/ThevoiceoftheIrishdiaspora🔸

Guardian News YT🔸

❗️UPDATE: FBI confirms New Orleans attacker didn’t act alone, tracking potential associates



#US ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🅅🄾🄻🅄🄽🅃🅰️🅁🄸🅂🅃 🄼🄴🄼🄴🅂 ↩t.me/volmemes🔸

🔸🇺🇸 FBI is currently hunting a terror cell in New Orleans as 3 men, 1 woman were seen planting IEDs around the city.



— NYP ↩t.me/waffairsblog🔸

https://x.com/realrawnews1/status/1874531682436763851?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸Ahhh… so we’re going after Turo and Airbnb/Vrbo now. We knew that was coming!



https://x.com/jdfromthe504/status/1874806772755787777?s=46&t=gsVb-kBFpC-D--jERJL6Pw🔸

The barriers were down and no police cars to block cars from driving through the streets? Barriers are being replaced/repaired— timing is sure odd. Ive been in NOLA for NYE twice, and it’s always packed (& fun!). No one can say they didnt know it would be busy.



https://www.nola.com/news/traffic/bourbon-street-safety-barriers-have-you-seen-them-heres-how-they-work/article_092507be-912f-5377-b532-6e501f313060.html



https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1874492029440581695?s=46&t=gsVb-kBFpC-D--jERJL6Pw ↩pvt_acct🔸

Is the perspective way off? Maybe it’s the angle? Those are mighty big doors and lil perp? ↩pvt_acct🔸

⬆ 🔸Flat back tire as well or photo shopped? ↩pvt_acct🔸

AIPAC??

⤴↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

🔸BREAKING: Soros-backed Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams is calling for World Economic Forum-style policies after the terrorist attacks, including increased surveillance and restrictions on civilian transportation.

↩t.me/GeneralMCNews🔸

🔸🏴🏴❌🇺🇸 — Pipe bombs were found in truck used in New Orleans attack and were wired for remote detonation



➡️ The devices, which were concealed within coolers, were wired for remote detonation, the bulletin said, and a corresponding remote control was discovered inside the vehicle.



➡️ The FBI said other potential explosive devices were also located in the French Quarter.



➡️ According to the intelligence bulletin, surveillance footage captured three men and a woman placing one of multiple improvised explosive devices. ↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

Same energy as CNN’s fake rescue of the prisoner from Syrian prisona. #Psyop



So somehow a news reporter is allowed inside the New Orleans terrorists home this soon after the attack…???



She happens to find a bomb making work place and a Quran…



If you can’t see what’s happening here you need to wake up…. ↩t.me/JimmyDoreChannel🔸

lol, these clowns don’t even dress the part anymore. https://x.com/returnofkappy/status/1874979465257967993?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

https://nypost.com/2025/01/01/sports/tiger-bech-former-princeton-football-star-killed-in-new-orleans-attack/ ↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

⬆ 🔸Wait a minute his father was associated Phelps Dunbar



Martin Bech has had a diverse employment history in legal and corporate roles:



- Acadian Companies: Martin Bech joined Acadian Companies as General Counsel in 2021, focusing on legal and compliance functions across Acadian's six divisions. His responsibilities included contract review, legal research, employment law, acquisition strategies, and HIPAA compliance. He was later promoted to Vice President in October 2023.[](https://acadian.com/martin-bech-joins-acadian-companies-legal-risk-management-team/)[](https://acadian.com/acadian-companies-promotes-martin-bech/)



- Phelps Dunbar: Before joining Acadian, Bech began his legal career at the New Orleans office of Phelps Dunbar, where he likely accumulated experience in areas such as oil & gas, SEC and NASDAQ regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, among others.[](https://acadian.com/acadian-companies-promotes-martin-bech/)



- KPMG Denmark: Martin Bech was listed as a Manager in Customer & Growth at KPMG Denmark, indicating involvement in business development or related fields.[](https://kpmg.com/dk/en/home/contacts/b/martin-bech.html)



- Danish Academy of Technical Sciences (ATV): He served as a Senior Advisor, suggesting a role in advisory capacities possibly related to technical or scientific policy.[](https://www.linkedin.com/in/martin-bech-67175127/)



- Lund University: Bech held the position of Senior Lecturer at the division of Medical Radiation Physics in the Clinical Sciences department, focusing on research in X-ray phase contrast and dark-field imaging.[](https://www.linxs.se/duplicates/martin-bech-sb7zz)[](https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/lucat/user/c6351953c96d1db3e87e49379867a78b)



- Political Career: In Denmark, Martin Bech was involved in politics as a member of the Nordjyllands Regionsråd (North Jutland Regional Council) and Brønderslev Byråd (Brønderslev Municipal Council), representing Liberal Alliance and later Venstre (the Danish Liberal Party). He held roles such as chairman of Brønderslev Kommunes Social- og Sundhedsudvalg (Social and Health Committee) and was elected as group leader for Venstre in the North Jutland Regional Council.[](https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martin_Bech)



This summary captures the breadth of Martin Bech's professional experience, spanning from legal practice and corporate leadership to academic research and political engagement. ↩pvt_acct🔸

I’m starting to think there is an effort underway to paint veterans in a bad light:



From RT:



From RT:

Later in Las Vegas:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14243295/Pictured-Las-Vegas-bomber-blew-Cybertruck.html?ito=native_share_article-nativemenubutton ↩t.me/Q_Tel411🔸

🚨 #BREAKING: CCTV video has been released from the Cybertruck explosion at Trump Tower



THIS WAS NO ACCIDENT.



Clearly looks like fireworks exploding, and police are calling this an “active crime scene.”



What was their intent?



Ht @Colinrugg



To warn President Trump, and Elon? ↩t.me/freedomforcebattalion🔸

🇺🇸💥❗️ JUST IN: Las Vegas Police have released new footage showing the aftermath of the Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel.



—> In the video, explosives, including gas tanks, fireworks, and camping fuel, can be seen stored in the back of the vehicle.



Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department:

“The fact that this was a Cybertruck really limited the damage that occurred inside of the valet, because it had most of the blast go up, through the truck and out.”



“The glass doors at the Trump hotel were not even broken.”

↩t.me/TabZLIVE🔸

🇺🇸 - Remains of the Cybertruck that exploded next to the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. ↩t.me/waffairsblog🔸

https://x.com/realrawnews1/status/1874808464209490202?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

These are all special Forces ops.

Don’t kid yourself. ⚡️



https://x.com/raw_reporting/status/1874684036926656546?s=46 ↩t.me/businessoftruth🔸

Livelsberger served over 19 years in the Army - 18 of which were spent with Special Forces, according to his LinkedIn profile. His current role was listed as a Remote and Autonomous Systems Manager, which he had been in for just three months.



A Colorado townhome associated with Livelsberger was raided by the FBI late Wednesday night. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were brought in to assist.



Law enforcement sources revealed that Livelsberger, who died Wednesday in the explosion outside the hotel, had previously served at the same military base as New Orleans terrorist Shamsud Din Jabbar. Police have not confirmed if the pair were known to each other.



The FBI has said it does not think Jabbar, 42, was 'solely responsible' for the Bourbon Street attack. Authorities are 'conducting a number of court-authorized search warrants in New Orleans and other states' and investigating his 'potential associations and affiliations' with terroristic organizations.

READ | XPOST ↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

Get ready ↩t.me/TikTokNews45🔸

Definitely doesn’t add up. Way too many accounts posting clickbait unverified claims. Take note of them they’re engagement farming trashing an American serving our country ↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

January 1, 2025 | Sundance | 741 Comments

The messaging within the attack in Las Vegas is very clear. A Tesla Cyber Truck (Elon Musk) was used to attack the Trump Hotel. Obviously, a targeted attack messaging the incoming presidency of Donald J Trump. Meanwhile, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson is from Louisiana, the location of the earlier attack.

The attack in Las Vegas is now linked to the early morning terrorist attack in New Orleans where a truck, also loaded with improvised explosive materials and devices ran into a crowd celebrating the New Year, killing 15. Both the Tesla Cyber Truck and the pickup truck in New Orleans were rented through the app Turo.

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2025/01/01/tesla-cyber-truck-that-exploded-in-front-of-trump-hotel-in-las-vegas-linked-to-truck-used-in-new-orleans-terror-attack/ ↩pvt_acct🔸

Breaking: Las Vegas Bomber had gunshot wound to the head prior to the detonation of the Cybertruck. (23 seconds) ↩t.me/davidavocadowolfe 🥑

Mind control programs it sounds like. https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1874867956422934554?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

NEW🤔: The stunned family of suspected Las Vegas Cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger say the Army veteran was a 'big Trump supporter' who loved his time in the military.



It comes as more details are revealed about Livelsberger, a long serving married Green Beret who was on leave from active duty when he carried out the attack outside Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel.



His uncle Dean Livelsberger told The Independent that his nephew was '100 percent a patriot', and described him as a 'Rambo-type.'



'He used to have all patriotic stuff on Facebook, he was 100 percent loving the country,' he continued.



'He loved Trump, and he was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American. It’s one of the reasons he was in Special Forces for so many years. It wasn’t just one tour of duty.'



He added that the amateurish construction of the explosive device in the Cybertruck was curious to him, as he knew Matthew to be a 'very skilled warrior' who 'would've been able to make a more sophisticated explosive.'



'He was what you might call a ‘supersoldier.’ If you ever read about the things he was awarded, and the experience he had, some of it doesn’t make sense, when he had the skills and ability to make something more, let’s say, ‘efficient,'' Dean said.



'His skills were enormous from what he had been taught in the military.'

READ | XPOST ↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

One of the failed Trump assassins, Ryan Routh, traveled to Ukraine to volunteer to fight and assist the Ukraine army.



The Trump Tower/Cybertruck terrorist, Matthew Livelsberger, actively recruited US citizens to fight in Ukraine.



Ukraine is a giant CIA proxy.



Do the math. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

Ironically, this just popped up in my feed. So others think the same…. https://x.com/in2thinair/status/1874911689306689735?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

https://x.com/shadowofezra/status/1874926185689284948?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

https://x.com/elijahschaffer/status/1874859217749999810?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

https://x.com/shadowofezra/status/1874995294405857697?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

https://x.com/aphilosophae/status/1874848350446792795?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

https://x.com/basedmikelee/status/1874690661548777866?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ⤴↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

⬆ From the chat:

🔸Signal is a messaging app. His name and safety number changed after the explosion. The safety number is how you identify yourself to the app, I think.🔸

🔸That’s my thought. I think he got sucked in thinking it was an Ukraine effort then they offed him.🔸

🔸So, we can assume that the change was done by a third party as a signal to others who were monitoring Livelsberger's page on the messaging app and the change in his safety number and photo was a coded message indicating an update or outcome report on the operation?? 🤔🔸

🔸Signal is an app like telegram and the problem is his credentials changed after he was “dead”.

I think it was probably a dumb mistake by whomever is behind this op. They probably didn’t realize his connections would be notified.🔸

🅅🄾🄻🅄🄽🅃🅰️🅁🄸🅂🅃 🄼🄴🄼🄴🅂

🅅🄾🄻🅄🄽🅃🅰️🅁🄸🅂🅃 🄼🄴🄼🄴🅂 ⤴↩t.me/volmemes🔸

🚨 NEW: Elon Musk has deployed a team from Tesla to attempt to recover in-cabin video footage from the Cybertruck, per Las Vegas authorities



Once again doing the FBI’s job for them.



In-cabin video is not remotely accessible by Tesla without the owner specifically enabling data sharing, which is why they must physically access the truck.



This news comes shortly after it was revealed the alleged bomber supposedly shøt himself prior to detonation.



(🎥 @KarluskaP)



Capt

t.me/CaptKylePatriots



https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1874913177479106695?s=46&t=Lc7hnXPMpxqNGtQISr3tjQ🔸

Totally normal.



But ya - We are the bad guys for asking questions when we see weird shit around a situation.



I must have missed the part where positing theories and asking questions about events that are obvious ops became things that we frown upon. 🤷🏻‍♂️ ↩t.me/absolute1776🔸

Did I not state such a scenario similar to what you are seeing - that i picked up POST BUTLER shooting? Not the car but the FRAMING? They were planning this.... ↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

Video Footage should show something. Tesla has dispatched a team to recover the footage. The flash and sound would have been more than noticeable. The .50 caliber Desert Eagle pistol found in the Cybertruck at Trump Tower in Las Vegas was identified as a semiautomatic handgun. This firearm is known for its powerful .50 Action Express (AE) caliber, which is significantly larger than many standard handgun calibers, offering substantial stopping power but also making it heavier and with more recoil than typical handguns. The Desert Eagle is distinctive for its gas-operated mechanism, which is less common among handguns, and it has a characteristic large frame and barrel. This model can be quite loud when fired, especially without ear protection, and has a notable muzzle flash due to the large round it uses. ↩pvt_acct🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

These wouldn't necessarily be my picks but you decide:

🔸https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/10-questions-we-should-all-be-asking-about-new-years-day-terror-attacks🔸

For a little seasoning on those black eyed peas and cabbage, these have happened in the two days since:

🔸BREAKING: At least a dozen workers injured as a small plane crashes into a furniture manufacturing building in Fullerton, California, according to U.S. Rep. Lou Correa. ↩t.me/insiderpaper🔸

#BREAKING



🇺🇸🇺🇸✈️❗️ — Smoke spotted as plane crashes into an office building in Fullerton, California; 4th alarm fire reportedly in progress.



🔗 AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) ↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

NOW - A plane crashes into a warehouse in Fullerton, California, injuring at least 11 people and igniting a 4-alarm fire. ↩t.me/disclosetv🔸

What scenario would need to happen before martial law became public? Seems like a lot of events the past few days in the US. These are just a few from today. https://x.com/in2thinair/status/1874959381470859525?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

https://x.com/bgatesisapyscho/status/1874807878609236148?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ⤴↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

❗️ Part of I-85 in South Carolina shut off after driver of 18-wheeler reportedly pulled over & said he had a bomb



Local authorities have dispatched bomb squad



#US ↩t.me/RTandSputnikNews🔸

BREAKING in South Carolina: I-85 Closed Following Reported Bomb Threat Involving 18-Wheeler.



Police have the truck surrounded on I-85 in Greenville County, South Carolina after the driver claimed to have a bomb.



XPOST ↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

🚑🔸🚓🔻🛩🔸🚚🔻🔥

Looks like the only slow news days will be far in the past in short order. I think you can see from these reports we are seeing more of the same manufactured to order narrative events. There are fingers poking into WEF agenda pies here and there, too. This is only to be expected. But they are wasting no more time from here on. Buckle up! The controls on the ride just got stuck in the full speed operation mode.

