I've collected enough stuff yesterday and Friday for three more articles just on plane crashes. Remains to be seen whether those others will actually be on tap or not. We are going to start today with a timeline on Philadelphia and then go from there, though. And then we will see.

So another small plane fell from the sky, this time over northeastern Philadelphia. Let's see what's cracking. Or crashing!

Plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia!🙏



Multiple homes on fire after plane has CRASHED in Northeast Philadelphia...

↩t.me/CaptKylePatriots🔸

UPDATE: Philadelphia Plane Crash



Ring Footage captures terrified family’s reaction to the explosion



https://rumble.com/v6fmh0g-philadelphia-plane-crash-ring-footage-captures-terrified-familys-reaction-t.html🔸

(⬆ More footage of north Philadelphia "Plane Crash".



Looks more like an attack. How odd is it that it speeds up at the end like it was locked onto something. Re-watch if necessary. ↩t.me/RealCombatLVL🔸)

UPDATE: Philadelphia Plane Crash



Dash Cam Footage captured the moment



https://rumble.com/v6fmfps-update-philadelphia-plane-crash-dash-cam-footage-captured-the-moment.html🔸

UPDATE: Philadelphia Plane Crash



The “airplane” that crashed in Philadelphia is reportedly identified as a Learjet 55, operating as a medical air ambulance with the registration XA-UCI from MEXICO🔸

Fox reports 6 dead

CBS says 2



Which is it?



And how do they know so fast?🔸

UPDATE: Philadelphia Plane Crash



Philly PD tells Fox Affiliate Steve Keeley 6 Killed after the plane was TAKING OFF from nearby Airport



• Two Doctors

• Two pilots

• One patient

• One family member

• Unknown ground casualties or injuries



They found that out kinda fast, no?



https://rumble.com/v6fm75v-philly-pd-says-6-killed-after-the-plane-was-taking-off-from-nearby-airport.html🔸

Footage shows an object rocketing down to the ground at an unbelievable speed…



Does anyone else think that looks like a missile?



https://rumble.com/v6flzrm-footage-shows-an-object-skyrocketing-down-to-the-ground.html

(⬆ That thing was MOVIN

↩t.me/RealCombatLVL🔸)

UPDATE: Philadelphia Plane Crash



Overview shot of Debris Field



https://rumble.com/v6fmoop-update-philadelphia-plane-crash-overview-shot-of-debris-field.html🔸

The Philadelphia plane Crash is being treated as a Mass Casualty Incident Level 5…



An MCI 5 involves more than 1,000 patients



I can’t imagine there are that many injured… maybe a preliminary judgment call being in a populated residential area?



🧢 Phil 🙏🔸

UPDATE: Philadelphia Plane Crash



Air Traffic Control Audio of Tower trying to Reach the Plane



https://rumble.com/v6fnbc4-air-traffic-control-audio-of-tower-trying-to-reach-the-plane.html🔸

(⬆ 🔉 SOUND ON: air traffic control tries to reach Philadelphia plane MOMENTS before it crashed



The Learjet 55 crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in multiple fatalities, according to media reports.



Audio from social media



📌t.me/SputnikInt🔸)

President Trump issues a short statement on the plane crash in Philadelphia. ⤴↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

🔸https://www.timesnownews.com/world/us/us-news/philly-plane-crash-all-about-the-learjet-aircraft-that-crashed-near-roosevelt-mall-on-cottman-avenue-article-117808260/amp🔸

All I’m going to say for the moment is this was not caused by a small Lear jet. https://x.com/cilcomlfc/status/1885477111143489551?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ⤴↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🔸🚨#BREAKING: The Philadelphia fire chief has confirmed that there are multiple casualties from the plane crash and outside the area, though the exact number remains unknown. Witnesses report seeing dozens of body parts scattered on rooftops, streets, and other locations. Police are urging the public to avoid the area.



https://x.com/rawsalerts/status/1885500911382127098?s=46&t=mEZA0jtZ7URitKRrXPhoOA🔸

🔸✈️ Confirming MULTIPLE Agencies

—> 6 people were on board as we reported here earlier

Patient was “Mexican girl pediatric with (mother) companion”

2 pilots,

2 medical personnel (doctor & nurse?)

No names will be released until family members are notified.



Also debris being found 1/2 mile radius🔸

Ummm WHATS HAPPENING?

✈️ multiple planes in distress??



Context: A squawk 7700 is an emergency code that a pilot inputs into their aircraft's transponder to indicate that the plane is in distress. This code is used when the aircraft is not radar identified.📷



https://x.com/tarabull808/status/1885478333678498071?s=46&t=mEZA0jtZ7URitKRrXPhoOA🔸

First flight (above) diverted to LAS VEGAS🔸

⤴↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

BREAKING: Video shows massive fireball as plane crashes in Philadelphia.



READ: https://t.co/sMJ0diBjFn

↩t.me/insiderpaper🔸

↩t.me/toresaysplusCHAT🔸

🔸Saw very clean plane bits and parts in some of the surrounding parking lots last night. In videos. There was a convenient shot of the tail with the call number on it that corresponds to the Mexican Ambulance plane. There was a “I’m with Fox” reporter running around the taped off area showing bits too. They were clean, ripped off type of pieces. ↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸There are cars supposedly blown across the road, completely blown out and blackened. You have the fence that it stopped next to isn’t touched.🔸

🔸Looks like those are apartments across the street and not one single window was blown out from a blast that moved vehicles ⤴↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸Yes, but what struck me about those images, the plane paint was clean. It should have had scorched marks on it at minimum. Plus the locations it was found, just didn’t seem to fit the videos of the explosion shown everywhere from multiple angles. ↩pvt_acct🔸

A oxygen tank unharmed it seems on sidewalk🔸

This is curious too.. I reposted earlier this afternoon after I saw someone in our community post it asking if this is true to mayor etc a hour and then 10 mins before crash happened https://x.com/local22philly/status/1885402271619354699?s=46🔸

🔸News saying it crashed 30 seconds after takeoff 😳 https://x.com/phillycrimeupd/status/1885489056185794610?s=46 ⤴↩pvt_acct🔸

👀 ↩pvt_acct🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

The reporter just said it too - It looked like a missile. ↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

This is not a plane.



It was a missile.



Similar to the Pentagon on 09/11/2001.

↩t.me/ShadowofEzra🔸

Where’s the plane? 🔥 ↩t.me/rattletrap1776🔸

CREEPY* This CRATER from the Philadelphia PA Jet Crash reminds me of SHANKSVILLE Pennsylvania on September 11th! 🤯



This is so STRANGE! We live in the TWILIGHT ZONE! https://x.com/in2thinair/status/1885732422433505651 ↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

in brooklyn we call that a pothole.



11:08am Eastern ↩t.me/VKscreenshots🔸

🇺🇸🇲🇽✈️🗺 | The last sight of the Air Ambulance on map was over Northeast Philadelphia, before it crashed



Curiously, it was Mexican flagged ↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

🔸This is just a mile or two from the I-95 bridge, where that truck exploded in 2023.



https://www.fox29.com/video/1234282



https://95revive.com/news/cpr-construction-update-summer-2024/ ↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸LearJets are owned by Bombadier, a Canadian company, note: Tarriffs on Canada/(aka CCP- Canadian Communist Proxy) were to begin today-



Bombardier Inc. is a Canadian company known primarily for manufacturing business jets. Here's an overview based on the latest available information:



### History:

- Founded: In 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier in Valcourt, Quebec, initially as L’Auto-Neige Bombardier Limitée, focusing on snowmobiles.

- Diversification: Over the 1970s and 1980s, Bombardier expanded into rail transportation and aerospace.

- Key Acquisitions:

- Acquired Canadair in 1986, which was crucial for its entry into aerospace.

- Bought Short Brothers in 1989, Learjet in 1990, and de Havilland Canada in 1992, significantly expanding its aircraft manufacturing capabilities.



### Products and Divisions:

- Business Jets: Bombardier is best known for its luxury business jets, including the Global and Challenger series. The Global 7500/8000 series made headlines for being the first business jet to break the sound barrier during testing in 2021.[](https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombardier_Inc.)

- Former Commercial Aviation: Bombardier once had a division for commercial aviation, producing regional jets like the CRJ series and the CSeries (now known as the Airbus A220 after Bombardier sold it to Airbus). The company has since exited this market to focus solely on business jets.[](https://simpleflying.com/bombardier-aerospace/)

- Rail Transportation: Bombardier Transportation was a major part of the company, producing trains, trams, and signaling systems. This division was sold to Alstom in 2021, marking Bombardier's exit from rail manufacturing.



### Financial and Strategic Shifts:

- Financial Difficulties: The development of the CSeries program led to significant financial strain, pushing Bombardier close to bankruptcy. This prompted a strategic pivot to focus exclusively on business aviation.

- Divestitures:

- Sold the CRJ program to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in 2019.

- Sold its aerostructures division to Spirit AeroSystems in 2020.

- Sold Bombardier Transportation to Alstom, as noted, to refocus and streamline its operations.[](https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombardier_Inc.)



### Market Position:

- Leadership in Business Jets: With the delivery of 138 business jets in 2023, Bombardier was the number one manufacturer of business jets globally.[](https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombardier_Inc.)

- Innovation: Continues to innovate with long-range, high-performance jets like the Global 7500.



### Recent Developments:

- Government Contracts: Recent posts on X indicate that Bombardier has secured contracts for its Global 7500, including as a multi-mission aircraft for the Swiss government.

- Legal Wins: Bombardier won a significant legal battle with Honeywell over engine costs for its business jets.[](https://x.com/Bombardier/status/1884616276833685653)



Bombardier's journey from a diversified transportation conglomerate to a specialized business jet manufacturer showcases its strategic adaptations to market demands and financial challenges. ↩pvt_acct🔸

😢 ↩pvt_acct🔸

PHILLY PLANE CRASH | UPDATE:



- 6 onboard killed

- 1 on ground killed

- 19 others injured ↩t.me/breaking911🔸

(⬆ Far cry from 1000!)

Federal Aviation Administration Buildings

1/31/2025 ↩t.me/KBlive🔸

🛩🔸🚥🔻🚒🔸🚓🔻🔥

So inside of two days we have two plane crashes with more questions than answers. And both are exhibiting very suspicious 9/11 vibes. Like Pennsylvania's missing plane and DC/Pentagon within spitting distance of Wednesday's crash. And presidents who had assassination attempts on them (Reagan and Roosevelt; McKinley if you count the F-35 crash in Alaska on Tuesday (Jan 29th). If you consider the potential remote operated narrative and the Cyber truck on New Year's Day in Las Vegas, Trump is represented in that count! The New Orleans event could even add Andrew Jackson to that list since Jackson Square is mere blocks away from that massacre. We are relatively sure that newer cars have been able to be hacked and operated with impunity for over a decade after all.

(Found another one! 😎)

https://x.com/BrunoSamar1717/status/1885487169856233475 ↩t.me/Tironianae🔸

So let's see a few thought provoking items from our conspiracy frens, and we'll call this a day.

Flight Risk was released by Lionsgate on January 24, 2025 ↩t.me/TheConspiracyHole🔸

This plane name….kinda reminds me of the name Fauci… kinda…is it just me? ↩pvt_acct🔸

https://x.com/livesobi/status/1885517380899459378?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🔸I’m thinking about Ethenos and stadiums right now especially so close to the Super Bowl. This crash was 8 miles from the Eagles Stadium and was on its way to MO. Sorry creeps me out! ↩pvt_acct🔸

Ark Of Grace Ministries YT🔸

🔸1st crash ... 9 days after the Inauguration...



2nd crash .... 11 days after the Inauguration ....



W.H.G.🔸

Lots of great digs in the ether regarding the mirrored Plane Tragedies in the aftermath of Trump and JFK's inaugurations.



In sum, this is continuing a trend of direct mirroring between the Trump and JFK timelines in both subtle and obvious ways, some of which beggar belief.



Wizards & Warlocks have always referred to storytellers, in my estimation, not just "guardians of intelligence."



We're seeing the unification between narrative timelines to precede the unifcation between mass psychological paradigms.



The JFK Administration WAS meant to continue the Eisenhower promise of leading Americans into a Golden Age defined by acceleration into nuclear energy, international deterrence (aka. peace,) and social cohesion on the back of a merit-based society.🔸

🔸It was also meant to be an era kicked off by a war of the real against the unreal, culminating with JFK's Executive Order 11110, which put the US Treasury on a collision course with the Central Bankers and likely accelerated the president's (and his movement's) demise.



Remember, Eisenhower called on Congress to take seriously the threat of compartmentalization of the US Military and Administrative State, which he recognized as a means of siloing power projection (and thus, sovereignty) away from the sovereign symbol of the American people, that being the president. This is why he coined the term, "Military Industrial Complex" on his way out the door, paving the way for Kennedy's war on that very thing.



Of course, Lyndon Johnson came in and broke all of Kennedy's toys, inverting everything from the original intended meaning of "affirmative action" to further entrenching us into the all-time mix of humiliation ritual and mass human sacrifice that was the Vietnam War.



This is a mirror to the Biden Admin arriving on the back of Trump 1.0.



When you fast forward to the present timeline, it's not just policy analogues we're seeing between Trump and JFK, nor promises from the former to declassify and disclose the circumstances surrounding the untimely and engineered death of the latter, it's also a temporal and paradigm mirror.🔸

🔸Take a look at the lay of the land right now both at home and abroad when compared with the 1960s; it's nearly identical across the board.



On a political level, JFK was and Trump is exposing the swamp that has become of the US political protectorate. Recognition of this swamp has been obscured by a culture war that mirrors the Bolshevik subversion that preceded the dissolution of the Orthodox Christian Superstate that WAS Russia (until Vladimir Putin reforged it.)



And on an international level, we see Trump navigating almost identical geopolitical pincers Kennedy was, from his own version of the Cuban Missile Crisis with Russia v. Ukraine (replete with backchannels galore) to a publicly declared war by his administration against the central banks and most importantly, government compartmentalization.



We're in a timeline war. And this one is going to have a different ending.



(I wrote about this larger trend in ‘Temporal Trump Card,’ and while it was written more than a year ago, I think it’s mapping quite well onto the current chapter of the War of Stories.)🔸

↩t.me/reBurningBright🔸

And a reminder:

🔸WE ARE ***STILL*** MISSING 60 TONS OF AMMONIUM NITRATE!!!! IT NEEDS AN IGNITION SOURCE 🇺🇸🤘🐺🤘🇺🇸 ↩t.me/STR1KER17🔸

Hope you learned something today! We'll get around to updating our DC story very soon. Enjoy the rest of your weekend…

Back to

Share