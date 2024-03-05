In contrast to our spy thriller pitting Germany against Russia, we have a developing situation to attack Russia from an additional direction - Armenia. I've been watching this dance for a while; precision mincing steps have graduated to sweeping tango moves recently. If you still have those two-stepping shoes/boots handy, they'll do fine. The terrain is much more like a hastily swept barn floor than a polished marble ballroom one.

From the last 12 days (of insanity!):

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇦🇲 Nikol Pashinyan said: Russia was preparing a coup in Armenia.

🔸🇦🇲🇫🇷 Yesterday, the French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu arrived on a planned visit to Yerevan, where he met with his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan. Several cooperation agreements were signed without disclosing any details.

According to Le Figaro, the French will transfer three more Ground Master 200 radar stations, whose effectiveness was demonstrated by the Moldovans, and courses will be organized for Armenian cadets.

🔻Observing the events around Armenia and the role of the French in this scenario, there is a strong impression that European globalists have taken over the agenda from Mountain Jews.

It will be particularly interesting to see where the media battle between a toad and a viper leads, while the Russian bear enjoys raspberry popcorn in a nearby bush, observing the thrilling confrontation.

However, the most crucial aspect is that Armenia should not anticipate any positive outcomes from this situation, as the country and its population are being used as a bargaining chip. The current authorities play a significant role in this dynamic.

#Armenia #France

@rybar Original msg

🔸‼️‼️ France will provide Armenia with intelligence on Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Türkiye, - Editor-in-Chief of "National Defence" magazine, political analyst Igor Korotchenko.

As it became known from well-informed sources, during Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Paris, an agreement was reached on the establishment of close partnership relations between the French (DGSE) and Armenian (SVR) foreign intelligence services, within the framework of which it is planned to provide Yerevan - on an agreed list of issues - with political and military intelligence information received by the DGSE on Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Türkiye, including the transfer of satellite and electronic intelligence materials to the SVR.

#CaliberAz #news

🇦🇲 Armenian newspaper has said that PM Pashinyan complied with the demands of the West and became an enemy of Russia. Read more: https://caliber.az/en/post/224746/

#CaliberAz #news

🔸🇦🇲🇫🇷❗️French Defence Minister's latest provocative statements made it clear that Paris is in a rush and French side's hurried pace is also being followed in Yerevan. Read more in a new analysis: https://caliber.az/en/post/224750/

#CaliberAz #news

🔸🇦🇲 Armenian pundit: "Western satellite status is favorable only to Pashinyan."

Armenian Political analyst Suren Surenyants has made a Facebook post, saying Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan put the country up for auction. "Zelenskyy's arrival in Armenia should be considered a continuation of the meeting between Pashinyan and the Chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service Richard Moore in Munich," a post by Surenyants says, Caliber.Az reports.

For details: https://caliber.az/en/post/224775/

#CaliberAz #news

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇲 About Pashinyan, with his "freezing of membership in the CSTO", a few obvious things

1. The most relevant. Armenia WITHDRAWS from CSTO. Freezing is only necessary for the transition process. Apparently, the NATO allies asked the respected Pashinyan to join the fight against the Russian Federation in Transcaucasia. They specifically asked for a freeze, so that they would not overexert themselves when assigning trenches and weapons to the Armenian side.

2. NATO kills two birds with one stone. True, one rabbit will not be very happy. The first is pushing Russia out of Transcaucasia. Armenia is now a small proxy in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The second is the fight against Turkey's ambitions within the NATO bloc represented by Azerbaijan, which they support.

3. In fact, this is a hostile step by the leadership of today's Armenia, as a sign of fundamental changes within the CSTO. A decisive response from the Kremlin is needed. It is logical that now we cannot afford to be friends with Armenians. Because senior management has charted a different path. A complete release of forces and resources from Armenia is necessary so that there is no danger to our armed forces in the region.

4. Armenia, in addition to Russia, had a very reliable ally, which repeatedly declared its determination to act against Azerbaijan, and in the event of a threat - Iran. But Iran is not a NATO ally. In fact, Armenia has been traded in the global confrontation between NATO and the East. Having lost such an important ally, Armenia condemns itself to the same fate as Ukraine.

*It will drop like a cherry. I really look forward to the day when the Armenians, after receiving French/American weapons, will ask the French/Americans to stand up in defense of the first Christians. As was the case with the Russian Federation, in the form of ultimate demands to intervene in the conflict.

But for the entire Armenian people, this will result in yet another tragedy and, possibly, the loss of legal statehood.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front

🔸🇦🇿🇦🇲 Meanwhile, the information space is heating up as the referendum on amending Armenia's Constitution approaches. Even the Azerbaijani authorities, who are more interested than ever, have joined the fray.

During the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova,, urged Armenians to abandon their territorial claims enshrined in the constitution.

Azerbaijan's actions were predictable. However, it is crucial for the authorities in Baku to solidify their presence in Artsakh and achieve their goals with minimal resistance from the Armenians.

Meanwhile, Pashinyan, who is following external instructions, must facilitate the peaceful surrender not only of Artsakh and other territories, but also the expulsion of Russia and its institutions from the republic's territory.

#Azerbaijan #Armenia

@rybar Original msg

🔸🇦🇲 🇷🇺 The CSTO secretariat noted that there have been no statements from Armenia about suspending membership in the bloc. It is worth remembering that earlier, Pashinyan stated that the authorities had suspended their participation in the CSTO.

It is not in the Armenians' interest, or rather the interest of those overseeing them, to leave the organization at this moment. Last year, when the Armenians actively sabotaged all joint events, it was emphasized that this issue was not on the agenda.

Furthermore, the documents to carry out this process have been in the preparation stage for a long time. When Armenia no longer benefits significantly from participating in the CSTO, the country’s authorities will certainly attempt to do so. However, for now, these statements are merely aimed at provoking Russia.

#Armenia #Russia

@rybar Original msg

🇦🇲🇺🇦⚡️- Nikol Pashinyan, who attended the Munich Security Conference this past weekend, gave Armenia's support to the return of Ukraine's 1991 borders, including Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson.

My latest article for the Strategic Culture Foundation.

Pashinyan’s Latest Anti-Russian Statements Shows That Armenia Became a NATO Proxy

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/02/25/pashinyan-latest-anti-russian-statements-shows-that-armenia-became-nato-proxy/

🐦‍⬛️🇹🇷🇦🇿🇦🇲 Turkey will not open the border with Armenia without an agreement between Baku and Yerevan and amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia

This was stated by a member of the Turkish Parliament, Shamil Ayrim.

Armenia must amend its Constitution, which reflects its territorial claims against Azerbaijan and Turkey, he said.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front

👬 Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan found himself in an uncomfortable situation.

During his visit to Yerevan, the head of the French Ministry of Defense, Sebastien Lecornu, publicly asked him how many LGBT+ representatives work in the military department and in the government of Armenia as a whole.

Papikyan, confused, muttered that "we are working on this issue in Armenia."

🔸🇦🇲🇫🇷 French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu stated that Armenia should have the ability to protect itself and its civilian population. What the French offered were supposedly defensive weapons.

📌 These words were spoken amidst accusations from Azerbaijan of arming Armenians, which Azerbaijan claims could destabilize the situation in Transcaucasia and ruin any chance of a peaceful resolution in the relationship between the two countries.

However, the statement from the French Ministry of Defense hardly reflects the actual situation. How would old Bastion armored personnel carriers or a couple of partially functional GM200 radars assist Armenian troops if attacked by Azerbaijan?

In this scenario, these could be considered more like " staged " weapons. They would not significantly enhance the combat capabilities of the Armenians. However, the Armenian authorities could use this temporary support from France to justify their shift towards the West.

#Armenia #France

@rybar Original msg

🔸🇦🇲 🇷🇺🇺🇦 Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Simonyan has stated that Russian border guards should vacate Yerevan airport. This comes shortly after the announcement of Zelensky’s visit to Armenia.

The cause-and-effect relationship is quite clear: all of this is being done to appease the collective West, without offending new respected partners (Russia is no longer such a partner). And this is happening now to provoke the already disrespected Russian partners into making hasty decisions and errors.

Russian security forces, traders, and business representatives are being expelled from the country for various reasons: supposedly to safeguard their own interests, due to Russophobia and the spreading of rumors about the “Russian threat”, and on the pretext that Russians are advancing the interests of Azerbaijan.

Yet, a couple of questions remain unanswered: who will replace the Russians? And will this change be beneficial for Armenia?

The second question is purely rhetorical.

#Armenia #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar Original msg

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇲 Armenia denies sharing intelligence with France

Earlier, there were rumors that the countries exchanged strategic information during Prime Minister Pashinyan's visit to Paris.

However, the Armenian government denies this information - they said that any user could have posted an unverified article on the blog where the message originally appeared.



" The source cannot be considered reliable. The material was published by a person with the nickname "S. Lampion", after which the information immediately spread to the Azerbaijani pages of the X social network.

It is obvious from the above that we are dealing with a disinformation campaign against Armenia," the Armenian government announced.

Pashinyan's team is apparently not yet ready to publicly announce the final break with the CSTO and the establishment of the country as a new vassal of France. However, there were more than enough calls about it, as well as Armenia's preparations for future anti-Russian provocations.

Pashinyan stubbornly leads his country in the footsteps of the former French African colonies.

😔 t.me/istocni_front

🔸🇦🇲 🇷🇺🇺🇦 Member of Parliament from the ruling Civil Contract party Gagik Melkonyan stated that they are not concerned about how Russia will react to the upcoming visit of the so-called president of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, to Yerevan.

What did he mean? Should the Armenian leadership not be worried about the Russian Federation's response to the arrival of a certain head of state from a country at war with Russia, a CSTO member, visiting Armenia, also part of the bloc?

It is intriguing to see how Zelensky's visit aligns with Armenian interests, especially in Azerbaijan, where Mountain Jews and the so-called Chabadniks wield significant influence. Ukraine is equally keen on Armenia's downfall.

Considering everything that Pashinyan and his associates are involved in, there are fewer doubts about the Ukrainian president's visit. This not only provokes Russia but also brings Armenia closer to potential demise.

#Armenia #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar Original msg

🔸🇫🇷🇦🇲 The French edition Agoravox reports that after Pashinyan's visit to Paris, an agreement was reached between the French intelligence services (DSGE) and Armenian intelligence on the exchange of intelligence on four countries: Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Türkiye. Among other things, France is to send Armenia satellite data containing information "on the military and political situation along the perimeter of Armenia's borders."

▪️ This is not a surprise that Yerevan and Paris are working together against Azerbaijan and Türkiye. But Armenia's agreement to officially transfer intelligence on Iran and Russia to France is a new dimension of the regional confrontation. Pashinyan's Armenia has become France's Trojan horse in the region.

#CaliberAz #news

🇷🇺🇦🇲Friendship is friendship, but vassalage is vassalage: Why does Russia accuse Armenia of rapprochement with the West? For detailed information, read more: https://caliber.az/en/post/225206/

#CaliberAz #news

🇦🇿🇦🇲🇫🇷🇮🇳 France dreams of gaining a foothold in the region while India wants to harm the alliance of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan: The matter rests on geopolitical gain rather than commercial one. Read full analysis: https://caliber.az/en/post/225284/

#CaliberAz #news

🔸🇷🇺🇦🇲 The anti- Russian thesis that has become dominant in Armenia poses a great danger for the country because, whether we like it or not, Russia plays an important role in today's reality, said Ara Manucharyan, an expert on international political consultations.

💬"I'm not sure if Zelenskyy will come to Armenia. If that happens, Armenia will face even more danger. The Armenian authorities do not guarantee Putin's safety, but they guarantee Zelenskyy's safety, the authorities do not even specify whether it is ready to give guarantees to Vladimir Putin in connection with the ratification of the Rome Statute or not. Kremlin spokesman demanded clarification from Armenian authorities several times."

#CaliberAz #news

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇿🇪🇺 After restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe decides to deprive the delegation of Azerbaijan of its right to vote, Ilham Aliyev said.

The president noted that this decision was made at the initiative of a member of the German parliament, who is a member of the party led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Azerbaijan could seriously consider the issue of full withdrawal from the Council of Europe.

If the rights of the delegation are not returned within a year, then Baku is capable of taking such a step, the president emphasized.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front

🔥🔥🔥 Armenian military, #European observation mission under fire - #Baku's patience has reached a dangerous line

Caliber.Az has learned from exclusive sources that Azerbaijan has recorded the arrival of a group of the European #Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) on the conditional #Armenian-#Azerbaijani border in five vehicles with the flag and emblem of the organization.

A convoy of the EUMA arrived at the metallurgical plant in the settlement of Arazdayan, the construction of which was stopped due to high tension in this section of the conditional border, as well as in the area southwest of the settlement of Paruyr Sevak. About 20 people in civilian clothes took photos and videos in the area and conducted surveillance of the terrain. It should be noted that this arrival of the #EUMA group to the region was not planned in advance - it does not correspond to the date, time, route, and coordinates of the monitoring schedule presented to #Azerbaijan. After that, the European intelligence officers went towards Lachin District, where our errant serviceman was captured by #Armenians.

According to our #information, European intelligence officers - observers will try to restore the construction of the metallurgical plant, which, as we recall, #Armenia is trying to build in violation of the ESPO Convention, thereby jeopardizing the ecology of Azerbaijan and the entire region. Western investments have been made in its construction, and aggravation of the situation in this direction also fits into the scheme of destructive actions of the #West in the South #Caucasus.

EUMA is expected to raise its #flag over the plant so that there will be no fire from Azerbaijan, presenting it with a fait accompli. Read more: https://caliber.az/en/post/225746/

#CaliberAz #news #politics #exclusive #Azerbaijan #armenia #Europe #EU #border #EUMA #video #Lachin #Karabakh #KarabakhisAzerbaijan #flag #Baku #Yerevan #military #caliber

(Note: This plant has been a bone of contention for a while due to targeting Azerbaijani territory with toxic waste production.)

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇲 Armenia has expressed its desire to join the EU

According to the speaker of the country's parliament, Alen Simonyan, Yerevan is ready to take a course towards European integration. He stated that Armenia will move in this direction.

"Our actions show that we have a much higher level of democracy than many of our partner countries that are members of the EU. This is what our partners from the EU say. Today, democracy, being a democratic country, is the greatest security system," he noted.

😔 t.me/istocni_front

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇦🇲 Armenia again criticized Russia

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan called the republic's strong dependence on Russia since 1991 a "strategic mistake."

When we saw that this system was not working as of 2020, we started taking steps to find alternatives to ensure the security of Armenia. The security system did not function either in a bilateral, Armenian-Russian format, or in a multilateral format - within the CSTO. When Russia decided not to help Armenia, the country's security system completely collapsed, and Yerevan began to look for alternatives.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front

🔸⚡️⚡️🇦🇿🇺🇦🇦🇲 Armenian TV channels affiliated with the authorities have written a political thriller about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Armenia. Thus, with the light hand of the office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, a disinformation was thrown by him that allegedly Zelenskyy was going to come not only to Armenia, but also to Azerbaijan, and on his way from Baku to Yerevan to bring several Armenian saboteurs as a gift to Pashinyan! And, allegedly, for this reason Azerbaijan refused to receive Zelenskyy at the last moment.

We once again confirm with reference to our diplomatic sources that this information is not true. Zelenskyy's visit to Baku was not planned at any stage. The fact that the Ukrainian president is travelling to Yerevan is a matter of bilateral relations between Yerevan and Kyiv, Baku has no business in it. But at the same time it is obvious that Armenia is going to fulfil the conditions of the collective West to change its geopolitical orientation, and this visit in spite of Russia should be considered in this context.

It seems that the Pashinyan government has been under severe diplomatic pressure from Russia, and is now trying to rectify the situation with false information that the visit was originally planned to both countries. This is not the first cowardly attempt to "share responsibility". It should be recalled that a earlier a similar throw-in was made to the Armenian service of Radio Liberty, and was promptly refuted by #CaliberAz. Now that the lie that Zelenskyy will come to Baku has been exposed, the Armenian authorities have invented an alternative story that the Ukrainian leader "wanted to come, but Azerbaijan disrupted the visit". As for Azerbaijan- Ukraine relations, Aliyev and Zelenskyy meet when it suits them - as they did recently on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.

#CaliberAz #news

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇦🇲 Armenia is not acting as an ally, trying to blame Russia for everything that happened with Nagorno-Karabakh, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Moscow regrets that Yerevan made a "conscious decision" to pursue a policy of worsening relations with the Russian Federation.

For some reason, in Armenia they believe that you should build your life not in cooperation with your closest neighbors and peoples, historically in solidarity with you, but with those who oppose your friends.

The statement that the CSTO left Armenia in trouble does not correspond to reality." 😔 t.me/istocni_front

🇦🇿🇦🇲🇫🇷🇩🇪 Baku understands that Berlin, unlike Paris, can be less partisan in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement. Will Germany maintain this approach going forward? What will France's reaction be? And what are Germany's interests here? #CaliberAz had a look at the answers to these questions with the help of political analysts from Germany. https://caliber.az/en/post/225913/

#CaliberAz #news

🇦🇿🇦🇲‼️ MFA Azerbaijan:

“Landmines planted by Armenia remain a major challenge. Today, as a result of an explosion a 29 years old civilian was severely injured.

Since November 2020, 346 Azerbaijanis became victims. Armenia with various pretexts refuses to provide accurate maps.”

#CaliberAz #news

🔸🇦🇲 Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO may see additional measures taken by the country's leadership, Armenian MP says. For detailed information, visit the link: https://caliber.az/en/post/226377/

#CaliberAz #news

🔸🇦🇲 🇷🇺 The increasing tension in the relationship between Armenia and Russia and the increasingly bold actions of the Armenian leadership logically did not escape the attention of the Russian leadership. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that there is a breakdown in Russian-Armenian cooperation.

The Foreign Minister also cautioned Armenia that further anti-Russian actions by the Pashinyan administration could have severe repercussions for the republic.

📌 We could discuss at length the fact that Sergei Lavrov's statement represents another red line that does not compel anyone to do anything. However, it is essential to remember that Russia wields significant influence in Armenia.

This influence extends beyond the populace and political circles. The Armenian economy, energy sector, and other vital areas are deeply intertwined with Russian business interests due to the absence of viable alternatives.

By provoking Russia, on which Armenia's economy relies, Pashinyan and his associates are not just shooting themselves in the foot but potentially even in the head.

#Armenia #Russia

@rybar Original msg

🔸🇦🇿🇹🇷🇫🇷 In response to French leader Macron, who is said seeking to create another headache for Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed France for being the main supporter of terrorism.

However, France's aggression against Türkiye is not news. This is not the first time that, Türkiye prevented France's attempts to consolidate its influence. In a new interview with #CaliberAz foreign experts shared their views on Macron's new chain of intrigues, as a result of which Azerbaijan and Türkiye are facing a threat from outside. On details, please read at: https://caliber.az/en/post/226407/

#CaliberAz #news

🔸🇦🇲🇪🇺 In a closed-door meeting last week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the possibility of Armenia applying for European Union membership. For details: https://caliber.az/en/post/226605/

#CaliberAz #news

🇦🇲🇬🇷 Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias paid a visit to Armenia as part of an official visit. The head of the Armenian defense department, Suren Papikyan, who arranged the meeting, assures that the discussions will provide a new boost to the military cooperation between both countries.

▪️ While there are no specifics disclosed about the content of the negotiations with the Greeks, it is evident that the military cooperation between the Armenian authorities and Greece is as ineffective as the recent aid from the French Ministry of Defense in the form of outdated equipment.

▪️ The main aim of organizing such visits is to assure Armenian citizens that their nation is well protected and the government is actively enhancing its defense capabilities.

▪️ Furthermore, a recent opinion poll indicates that over 80% of respondents in Armenia perceive the threat of a new war.

🔻However, in the event of Azerbaijan's next attack on Armenia, the Armenian army will simply be unable to retaliate.

▪️ This is clearly demonstrated not only by the Armenian government's recent decisions regarding logistics and personnel policies, but also by the decline in Russian-Armenian military cooperation from 96% to less than 10%.

Such a significant decrease occurred in just three years and undoubtedly had a detrimental impact on Armenia's defense capabilities, as the army was structured around Soviet military models, and modernization necessitates personnel retraining and the establishment of military equipment supplies, maintenance, and a considerable amount of time.

▪️ Additionally, a major concern is what the Greeks, who themselves procure expensive equipment from Western nations, can provide to the Armenians. In Athens, they even decline to transfer the Tor or Osa-AKM AFU to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, citing risks to the country's defense capabilities.

📌 Therefore, an abundance of photographs instead of specifics from the meeting between the defense ministers of Greece and Armenia will clearly not contribute to strengthening the actual defense capabilities of the Armenian Armed Forces.

#Armenia #Greece #Russia

@rybar Original msg

🔸Do you know what is #IFGA❓

A new QUADRILATERAL is coming into existence.

This is a formidable alliance between India and 3 European countries.

India-

France-

Greece and

Armenia

IFGA‼️

YOU FIRST HEARD IT HERE‼️👍 Watch here:

t.me/ResonantNews

I know that's a lot of mostly blathering. It's all well presented and worth pursuing the external links, though. But the headlines and brief texts get across the fast growing message that the role of Armenia has been selected. Ukraine 2.0. Sacrificial pawn to check the OTC and reach Russia from a new front.

I don't think we'll actually see this area go kinetic soon. Unless, perhaps, a very great provocation teases Azerbaijan to respond in kind. Or Ukraine's territory becomes so existentially threatened that there's no other option. As Armenia sits today a true pitched battle with any one of Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, or Iran would be over before lunch. Maybe even morning coffee break.

But in a purely narrative fashion, this is precisely the way that WWII started. These are the modern versions of the non aggression pacts that were mentioned last time. There are no friends here; only task masters and servants. Hosts and leeches likely, too. But even asymmetric warfare is war. We'll be seeing a lot of that. And sooner rather than later.

More installments to come.

Back to Super Secret Squirrel (Shhhh…WWIII)

Share