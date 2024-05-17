This has been a simmering situation for a while. The issue of colonialism, of course, should not even exist today but inexorably, it still does. Just for an appetizer on the subject of remaining French colonies we have this from the participant countries dated October 20, 2023 about a NAM conference.

🔸🇦🇿 The participants of the international conference "Neocolonialism: #Violation of Human Rights and #Injustice" held in #Baku thanked the #President of the Republic of #Azerbaijan Ilham #Aliyev, as the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement.



The letter reads:



▪️"We, the participants of the #conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice", held in Baku on Oct, 2023 and organized by the Baku Initiative Group, express our sincere #gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, as Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, and the #people of Azerbaijan for their genuine and friendly #hospitality.



▪️As participants of the conference, we appreciate the address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and are thankful to His Excellency for his consistent #support of our rightful struggle for #justice and #freedom. Additionally, we highly appreciate the adherence of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the fundamental principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, the norms and principles of #international law, as well as the goals and principles enshrined in the #UN Charter.



▪️We applaud the work Azerbajan has been doing during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, the initiatives it has put forward and the steps it has taken in the direction of expanding the organization's activities and enhancing its international authority, especially its resolute position on the #fight against #colonialism:



▪️We welcome the efforts of the Republic of Azerbaijan to create a world order based on a fair international discipline. From this point of view, we appreciate the contribution made by the introduction of the "Baku Process" on #decolonization in July 2023 and the #authoritative events held within the framework of this process in a short period of time to the effective work on decolonization and to communicating our legitimate voice to the international community.



▪️We are confident that our collective and righteous struggle, as well as the growing demand of the world community in this regard, will result in the adoption of necessary steps related to decolonization and secure our natural #rights and freedoms.



▪️We reaffirm the accuracy and relevance of our principled position reflected in the final documents of the events organized by the Baku Initiative Group in Baku in July this year and in New York in September.



▪️The #Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (#FLNKS), which is fighting for the Independence of New #Caledonia, calls upon the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan as Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement for #support in obtaining the advisory opinion of the International #Court of Justice regarding the results of the 3" referendum for the #independence of New Caledonia held on December 12, 2021."

#CaliberAz t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

It's important to realize that these issues are not new and that international organizations and law is impotent to resolve any of the latent problems.

There’s a whole series of posts starting here: (t.me/caliber_az_english/4739) about the conference that is well worth a few extra minutes to peruse. I may decide to copy them into an addendum to this as I feel like it's that important. But you have the link so you can choose which schedule suits you best.

A followup reaction to that letter in December:

“Azerbaijan's 'destabilisation operation' during Sebastien Lecornu's visit to New Caledonia” - headlines of this kind have been making the French press these days. In short, our journalists are accused of spying.

https://caliber.az/en/post/210355/🔸

So make no mistake. Azerbaijan is a combatant in all of these coups and revolutions. All that French solicitude in Armenia during the post anti terrorism action in September had little to do with Armenia (as future events proved) but lots to do with Azerbaijan’s and Aliyev's role in NAM.

This is from a protest on December 5.

🇦🇿🇳🇨🇫🇷🔊 In New #Caledonia, the national #liberation movement against #French occupation policies is gaining momentum. The #Kanaks, the indigenous people of New Caledonia, who make up almost 50% of the population, held a rally in #support of independence from #Paris.



▪️The current action was held under such slogans as "Let's stand up for #FREEDOM!", "The #future of our country is ours!". Its participants carried placards on which it was written: "Why do we need this MOBILIZATION? To denounce the illegitimate referendum of December 12, 2021. To say NO to neo-colonialism. To say NO to the trampling of electoral votes and imposed status. To say NO to the militarization of our country. To say NO to the discrimination of local employment. Because the Kanak #people exist and want to live in peace with everyone. Let's build a #nation together! #KanaksForPeace"



We would like to emphasize that, as in the rally in support held last month, the Kanaks again raised the #flag of Azerbaijan, thus showing that they appreciate the position of our country in the #national liberation movement of the local population fighting against French neo-colonialism.

#CaliberAz #news #politics #PoliticalNews #Azerbaijan #colonialism #decolonization #HumanRights #human #Caliber #Azerbaijani #liberated #liberation t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

And January 10:

🇦🇿🇳🇨🇫🇷 A protest was held in front of the Parliament of New Caledonia



The people protested against the French government's policy of creating instability in New Caledonia and grossly violating the rights of the local population. t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

The French president, on the one hand, calls from high tribunes to “protect democracy” while on the other hand, France is pursuing an aggressive policy of neo-colonialism, which does not fit in with one another. caliber.az/en/post/220577/🔸

February 21:

🇦🇿🇳🇨🇫🇷 Footage from New Caledonia, where protesters against the visit of French ministers raised the Azerbaijani flag.

#CaliberAz #news t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

‼️On 20-21 March, protests were held in the capital of New Caledonia, Nouméa, according to Report. The protesters expressed their dissatisfaction with the French government's policy, which they consider a gross violation of the rights of the local population. The protesters also spoke out against the constitutional reforms proposed by President Macron. Placards with photos of President Ilham Aliyev and flags of Azerbaijan and New Caledonia were unfurled during the rally as a sign of gratitude to our country for support.

#CaliberAz #news t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

March 28:

📍 Another anti-French protest held in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia. The protesters carry Azerbaijani flags along with their own flags.

#CaliberAz #news t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

🇦🇿🇳🇨On March 30, New Caledonia-based magazine La Voix du Caillou published an article titled "External intervention in the Pacific Ocean: France is closely monitoring the situation". The magazine’s cover featured the photo of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as the main news.



The article underlines Azerbaijan's support for the just struggle of the people of New Caledonia in the issue of decolonization. It says that the people of New Caledonia raise flags of Azerbaijan and the portrait of the Azerbaijani President with "Iron Fist" to express their gratitude to the President and the people of Azerbaijan. The speech of Marie-Line Sakilia, Deputy Chairperson of the Family and Women's Rights Commission of the Parliament of New Caledonia in the anti- French action attracts special attention as she expressed her gratitude for the support provided by Azerbaijan.

#CaliberAz #news t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

🌡🔻🔥🔻🔉🔻📰🔻🗑

All that (brief) history paints a long suffering but resilient approach to representative governance. And if you want to know why there's no posts from our other sources then, it's because they weren't covering these actually “peaceful protests.” Then as the calendar was turning to April here is what starts happening.

Meanwhile, in faraway New Caledonia, the autochthonous Kanaks continue to fight for their rights. And, interestingly enough, with the "iron fist" as the main symbol of the struggle and the banner of the " Baku Initiative Group". Azerbaijani flags also regularly appear at demonstrations - most likely, we will see them on 2 April, when a new action against the colonial policy of France in New Caledonia will be held. We wish good luck to our overseas friends and are confident that one day they will be able to free themselves from the French yoke, as many African countries have already managed to do.

#CaliberAz #news t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

🇦🇿🇳🇨In New Caledonia, the flag of Azerbaijan was raised, and a large protest action was held against the colonial policies of the French government.

#CaliberAz #news t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

The name of Azerbaijan has consistently featured in French publications over the past month. The latest articles have scrutinized Azerbaijan's involvement in the national liberation movements of indigenous peoples in French Polynesia and New Caledonia. caliber.az/en/post/237431/🔸

🇫🇷 ❌️ 🇳🇨 Previously in the colony:



On April 13, a large-scale protest against the French government's colonial policies took place in New Caledonia.



The protest, organized by the local coordination center for local activities, took place in the main square of Noumea with the participation of more than 30,000 people. The main logo of the protest program was the “Iron Fist” of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. In addition, protesters raised the flag of Azerbaijan in the central square.



#NewCaledonia #France

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

(See, that last one was posted earlier this week. But that pretty much brings us temporally to this week⬇. Still peaceful but getting bigger. And with some familiar logos. That's about to change.)

'Shots fired' at security forces in New Caledonia riots over constitutional reform

New Caledonia's high commissioner said Tuesday that shots had been fired at security forces during a night of riots in the French Pacific territory that saw vehicles torched and shops looted.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AKR7.g🔸

New Caledonia closes airport, imposes curfew after violence



New Caledonia mobilised security forces, closed its international airport and imposed a curfew in the capital after protests turned violent and police were attacked, the French High Commission said on Tuesday.

Read more🔸

Riots broke out again in New Caledonia with road closures, factories and businesses set on fire, looting and live ammunition fired.



Paris has imposed a curfew and is sending special forces and four police squads to the Pacific island.



Local separatists have been mobilizing against constitutional reform and the recolonization of the region for weeks. t.me/wartimedia🔸

11 police officers and 35 firefighters have been injured so far in the unrest in New Caledonia. t.me/wartimedia🔸

French President Macron takes drastic measure amid escalating violence and protests in the Pacific territory, where independence sentiments run high.



Clashes between protesters and security forces have left several injured, and a curfew is in place.



The move aims to quell tensions, but locals fear it may fuel further unrest.



New Caledonia has long sought independence from France, with a referendum in 2021 showing a narrow majority in favor of remaining part of France.



France annexed the island in 1853 and gave the colony the status of overseas territory in 1946.



It has long been rocked by pro-independence movements.



🌿 t.me/ResonantNews



🌴 X: https://x.com/Resonant_News?t=UDU0OFWOW61xopCsYboNXQ&s=09🔸

🇫🇷 ❌️ 🇳🇨 France deploys army in ports and airports in New Caledonia; A state of emergency was declared following unrest

#NewCaledonia #France

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

⬆️ 🇳🇨The colonial history of New Caledonia and the deplorable condition of the Kanak people summed up in 50 seconds on the 1998 TV show Strip-tease.



In Kanaky, a white population from Europe has held political and economic power for decades: the "Caldoches", and exploited the natives. t.me/strategika510🔸

🔸Fwd from @tasmanian_diablo

🇳🇨🇫🇷 Macron has another problem. Bloody riots in New Caledonia have been ongoing for several days.



The country's main airport in the capital Noumea is closed, three protesters have died, hundreds have been injured on both the police and rioters' sides, and around 150 people have already been arrested. Shops, offices and even schools have been looted and burned down.



This is the largest unrest in the country since the mass protests for New Caledonia's independence from France in the 1980s.



The reason for the riots is Paris' decision to allow French citizens who have lived in New Caledonia for more than 10 years to vote in local elections. Macron's administration believes this will be more democratic.



The core of the protesters are the indigenous Kanaks, who make up over 40% of the country's 300,000 population. The Kanaks fear the new law will further infringe on their rights.



The situation escalated after all three of the killed were young Kanaks. One of them was shot by the police, which only fueled the riots further.



The authorities have banned mass gatherings, but this has not helped. There was an attempt by the rioters to free inmates from the local prison.



In 1998, France agreed to the Noumea Accord, under which only locals could vote in New Caledonia's local elections. But since then, over 40,000 people have moved from France to this island state - that's almost 15% of the population.



All this is happening against the backdrop of a continuing severe economic crisis.



The combination of high energy prices and a drop in global nickel prices has left three systemically important nickel plants on the verge of bankruptcy, putting almost 25% of the region's jobs at risk.



The reason for the drop in global nickel prices is that China has helped Indonesia with inexpensive and efficient technologies to extract high-quality nickel from local low-grade ore.

t.me/tasmanian_diablo Original msg🔸

🔸There's a stake in nickel in New Caledonia.

The Nouméa plant, established in 1909 by Louis Balande, and currently managed by the Swiss Glencore and Chinese partners, remains the only profitable operation.



Another plant in the south of the archipelago, owned by Brazil's Vale and Japan's Sumic, is about to cease operations and close.



Both production sites are being targeted by pro-independence activists supported by customary associations. These attacks have caused significant direct damage, notably with the recurrence of fires on the 11-kilometer conveyor belt linking the Kouaoua mining site to the coast.



Indirect damage amounts to hundreds of millions of euros. In addition, strikes led by USTKE trade unionists have resulted in thousands of days of disruption and a significant loss of earnings.

foreign groups - Swiss, Brazilian and Chinese - will look for other opportunities elsewhere, as the situation is becoming unmanageable. The French state, faced with never-ending debt problems, is reluctant to grant credit, especially as previous aid has been misappropriated by politicians, managers and tribal chiefs who have invested in luxury properties in Paris and on Australia's east coast overlooking the Pacific. Add to this situation endemic unemployment and a slump that is hard to bear for the youngest members of the population, who are lost and have no bearings other than alcohol, and you have a picture that isn't very bright. All the speculation about indirect Chinese interference is totally disconnected from reality. Chinese investors, accustomed to corruption, are more than stunned by the mismanagement and corruption that reign on the island to the detriment of their interests. t.me/strategika510🔸

🇫🇷🇳🇨 French special forces were deployed in New Caledonia when there was unrest by the local "Kanaks" came.

#NewCaledonia #France

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

🇳🇨 New Caledonia unrest

#Caliber #news t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

🔸⚙⚙⚙⚙⚙

France deploys the army to New Caledonia's ports and airports. The Internet network is restricted and Tik Tok partially censored on the island. t.me/strategika510🔸

🇫🇷🇳🇨 Due to unrest on the island of New Caledonia, France declared a state of emergency, sent in troops and temporarily blocked access to TikTok.



An initially peaceful demonstration of supporters of the island's independence in the capital of Nuamea escalated into pogroms, leading to the arson and looting of shops, pharmacies, gas stations and cars. Hundreds of people were injured, including dozens of law enforcement officers. Four people died, including a 22-year-old gendarme. t.me/intelslava🔸

🇳🇨🇫🇷 Unrest in New Caledonia — how events are unfolding



In the French overseas territory on the islands in the Pacific Ocean, the erupted riots have not subsided. The ban on public gatherings did not have the desired effect, so the French authorities were forced to declare a state of emergency in New Caledonia for the next 12 days.



Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced the deployment of troops to restore order - a contingent of several hundred law enforcement personnel was transferred from Marseille. Access to the social network TikTok, which France has called an instrument for inciting unrest, has been blocked in the country.



▪️Although in Paris they planned to stop the riots in a few hours, they have not been able to do so so far. The rioters are deliberately attacking warehouses and administration, while the police and army are primarily trying to protect airports and critical infrastructure.



▪️There are about five thousand rioters, local indigenous Kanaks. The majority are operating in the capital Noumea, where the rebels have blocked several highways with burned-out cars.



▪️So far, three protesters and two police officers have been killed, and the number of wounded runs into the hundreds on both sides. The French representation in the country reported the arrest of more than 200 people, with five of them arrested on suspicion of inciting and financing the protests.



❗️The French authorities accuse the radical supporters of independence CCAT (Field Action Co-ordination Cell), which stands behind all the recent protests in the country, of organizing the riots. The official reason for the unrest is the decision of the authorities in Paris to allow French citizens residing in New Caledonia for more than 10 years to vote in local elections.



High-resolution map



English version



#NewCaledonia #France

@rybar together with @tasmanian_diablo Original msg🔸

French security forces impose ‘calmer’ situation in New Caledonia under emergency powers

Hundreds of military and armed police reinforcements deployed Friday to the riot-scarred streets of France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia, seeking to quell clashes that have left five people dead and hundreds injured.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AKw3.g🔸

(Note: there were at least three F24 articles in this time frame with a footprint on a search that no longer show up in their feed or have broken links. FWIW.)

⚡️🇫🇷 What’s happening in New Caledonia?



⚡️France is allegedly sending thousands of illegal immigrants to New Caledonia to assimilate the native Kanak population.



⚡️France is reportedly altering election laws to reduce the political influence of the Kanak people in their own territory.



⚡️The decision to change the election law has sparked significant unrest on the island, resulting in over 10 deaths and more than 200 injuries during the riots.



⚡️France is accused of attempting to cover up these actions by shifting the blame onto Azerbaijan (This is not a joke)



As of right now, a 500-man contingent of French Special Forces (RAID) and (GIGN) have been sent to the Island.

t.me/medmannews🔸

Why is France accusing Azerbaijan of meddling in its Pacific territory of New Caledonia?

France's government has no doubt that Azerbaijan is stirring tensions in New Caledonia despite the vast geographical and cultural distance between the hydrocarbon-rich Caspian state and the French Pacific territory.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AKwt.g🔸

🔸⚙⚙⚙⚙⚙

"France must apologize for the accusations made against Azerbaijan. Otherwise, relations between Azerbaijan and France will deteriorate even further" - Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Paris has lightly accused Azerbaijan of involvement in the events in New Caledonia, and this was done in relation with Armenia, which France supports militarily, even though there is no way Baku can act in any way in the South Pacific, a region far away from the Caucasus. t.me/strategika510🔸

🔸🇦🇿🇳🇨🇫🇷 The French authorities have apparently found the culprits behind the events in New Caledonia: they named Azerbaijan as the cause of the unrest and have already expressed a protest to the Azerbaijani government.



It would seem: what does Azerbaijan, located more than ten thousand kilometers away from the overseas territory in the Pacific Ocean, have to do with it? However, it's not that simple: the interests of the two countries collided earlier on the issue of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, and New Caledonia has simply become another arena of confrontation.



🔻The involvement of the French in the Caucasus, where they became the supposed defenders of the Armenians, was the first round. In Paris, they tried to earn both politically and financially from the conflict.



Azerbaijan, with an ally in Israel, wanted to get all of Armenia. Of course, looking at the actions of the Armenian authorities, one increasingly understands that the Azerbaijanis will eventually get what they want, but the clash of interests itself became a turning point in the relations between the countries.



And as proof of Azerbaijan's involvement in the Asia-Pacific region, one should simply observe the actions of Azerbaijani resources and Telegram channels, which are reviewing the situation in New Caledonia and calling for decolonization as if the fate of all of Azerbaijan depended on it.

#Azerbaijan #NewCaledonia #France

@rybar Original msg🔸

(See what I mean about Azerbaijan! Major combatant.⬆ And here comes the justification for blocking TikTok everywhere. On demand or permanently.⬇)

Why did France block TikTok to quell unrest in New Caledonia?

France has taken the dramatic step of blocking TikTok in its Pacific territory of New Caledonia, as part of efforts to quell days of violent unrest.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AKxp.g🔸

🇫🇷 The French president faces challenges around the world ahead of a difficult EU vote, writes Bloomberg. Macron began the week in his comfort zone, boasting to international business elites at Versailles about how he had turned France into a magnet for their investment.



He ended it in a maelstrom of unrelated crises, from unrest in New Caledonia to a prison break and shooting, while unemployment data showed grim economic problems.



Le Pen's party exploits security incidents ahead of EU vote

🇷🇺 t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🔸🇳🇨🇫🇷For years, the French government has illegally settled thousands of foreign migrants on the island to enslave New Caledonia as a colony and assimilate the native Kanak people. Now, the Macron administration is changing the electoral law against the will of the Congress and people of New Caledonia to turn pro-independence Kanaks into a minority and maintain French control by allowing migrants to vote. ▶️

#Caliber #news t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

🇹🇷🇫🇷🇦🇿 The French TV channel Europe1 claims that the French domestic intelligence service DSGI believes that Turkey and Azerbaijan had a hand in the events in New Caledonia.



▪️According to media reports, on March 1, representatives of the indigenous population of New Caledonia attended a conference on decolonization in Ankara, and the travel was paid for by Azerbaijan. After this, an open letter was written to Macron criticizing the “colonial habits” of France.



▪️It is also alleged that Russian and Chinese intelligence services are in alliance with the intelligence services of Turkey and Azerbaijan against a common enemy - France.



🔻 You can also look for a black cat in a dark room.

# Turkey t.me/istanbul_wolf🔸

🌡🔻🔥🔻🔉🔻📰🔻🗑

This action is placed in our coup section. That's despite that it's actually more of a revolutionary grievance being squashed by the colonial power. It is still a coup of the people and their existing government.

It is also a very deliberate picture of what happens in this current world when you have no military power and no powerful allies. Anyone who believes this timing was selected to cover the Putin Xi meeting (and Lukashenko Aliyev one, too!) gets bonus points. Remember I said how the Alliance needed good press? Well, evidently they decided winning a pea sized war with overwhelming force on a small unarmed population was good enough. Let's see how long those feel good optics last.

And also, make no mistake on the Azerbaijan score either. This was a declaration of war on them, too. An Azerbaijani flag is almost as bad as a Russian one in any country on earth. Irrespective of the coziness of their relationship with Israel (India is on that list too!), the West is getting very fed up with NAM and BRICS (<=this week's port deal between India and Iran - another addendum listing). New Caledonia is in an unfortunate section of the world right now. And mass immigration has gotten too fashionable to fight. There won't be a military solution for them. But they can be positive that they got the press coverage France was desperately trying to repress in the rest of the world. And the rest of us can look forward to that TikTok ban coming soon.

Share