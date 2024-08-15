Toss up today - conversation between Elon and Donald or a subject we really haven't zoomed in on yet. Javier Milei. Seems still to be on Team Darkness, but appearances can be deceiving. Like nearly everything else in today's enactment of the Book of Revelations.

We've seen vignettes of the elections late last year, the prom like inaugural, a few rough patches of popular uprisings over policy overreach, and more latterly, vitriol directed at Nicolas Maduro from the election nearly three weeks ago. Let's pick up from there and get a wider and longer view. See what we think now.

Now that we've been clued into the Argentinean angst from the past let's get a little more current and try and add it all up. We'll start with post Maduro election dessert dishes.

BREAKING - Brazil to take custody of Argentine embassy in Venezuela, Milei says https://rb.gy/ny1ytg

🇦🇷🤝🇧🇷 President Milei thanked Brazil for protecting the Argentine Embassy in Caracas

THANKS TO BRAZIL

I greatly appreciate Brazil's willingness to take charge of the custody of the Argentine Embassy in Venezuela. We also appreciate the momentary representation of the interests of the Argentine Republic and its citizens there.



Today the Argentine diplomatic staff had to leave Venezuela as a reprisal by dictator Maduro for our condemnation of the fraud they perpetrated last Sunday.



I have no doubt that we will soon reopen our Embassy in a free and democratic Venezuela.



The ties of friendship that unite Argentina with Brazil are very strong and historic.



Venezuela will thus respect the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

↩t.me/southerncrossintel🔸

🇦🇷💬⁉️🇧🇷🇻🇪 — A spokesperson for the Argentine government denied that Javier Milei’s gratitude regarding the embassy situation in Venezuela was directed at Lula

“It is a thank you in terms of diplomatic relations and for what Brazil has contributed in helping us in this complex situation with dictator Maduro,” explained Manuel Adorni.

❗️ Brazil is one of the few countries in Latin America that did not have its diplomatic team expelled and was available to assist the Argentine Embassy staff and its 6 political refugees.



❌ Other countries are already leaving under orders from the Venezuelan regime, and the embassies of Mexico and Colombia have cut off communications with the Argentine government on this matter. ↩t.me/tupireport🔸

🇦🇷🏴❌🇻🇪🇻🇪 — The libertarian president of Argentina, Javier Milei, responds to the criticisms and insults from Nicolás Maduro:

"The insults from Dictator Maduro to me are compliments. Coincidentally, he is repeating the same grievances from many well-meaning 'journalists' in Argentina whose weak position allows Maduro's atrocities to be legitimized.



Not even he believes the electoral fraud he is celebrating. The Argentine Republic does not either.



We do not recognize the fraud, we call on the international community to unite to restore the rule of law in Venezuela, and we remind the Venezuelan people that the doors of our homeland are open to anyone who chooses to live in freedom.



LONG LIVE FREEDOM DAMN IT"

Javier Milei (@JMilei) on 𝕏

🇦🇷❌🇧🇷🇨🇴🇲🇽 — The libertarian president of Argentina, Javier Milei, claims that the presidents of Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico are complicit in the dictatorship after abstaining from a resolution calling for more transparency in Venezuela's election:

"AGAIN AND COUNTING...

Some idiots accused me of being crazy for seeing communism everywhere… Others, from the stance of political correctness, said that communism no longer exists and that I’m exaggerating…



Ultimately, today not only proves that I am right about the international agenda I point out, but it also makes it clear that those who questioned me are accomplices, either out of ignorance and/or stupidity."

Javier Milei (@JMilei) on 𝕏

🔸⚡️ With many SA leaders refusing and abstaining to condemn Maduro and his elections, Argentinian President Milei is possibly throwing the idea of a military intervention with the arrival of Cuban troops.



(This, however, is unconfirmed.) ↩t.me/UngaBungaRetard🔸

Mask off - Elon Musk throws his weight around to support a coup attempt in Venezuela by the US-backed opposition, retweets Javier Milei's rants, calls president Maduro a "dictator." Meanwhile X/Twitter algorithms are pushing fake news about the Venezuelan elections. US influence operations are bi-partisan, they can mobilize the "woke army" or the "anti-woke army" as they see fit.

🇦🇷🔸🚁🔻🚀🔸✂🔻🇦🇷

So still no love lost between Javier and Lula, much less Maduro. Honestly, the antics between these three remind me of the Three Stooges. Too bad we've already assigned those roles to CIA, MI6, and Mossad. Maybe some of the characters from Little Rascals?

Oh, well. That decision will keep. Let's move along to the gold heist.

Reports claim that Argentinian president Javier Milei decided to Cryptocolony-maxxx and loaded all the nation's golden reserve onto British Airways planes. They probably went directly to London. Is this the essence of libertarianism?

Where Did Argentina's Gold Go?



Argentina is facing a small problem. Somewhere, 62 tons of gold worth $4.5 billion, the country's entire gold reserve, have gone missing.



The government reluctantly disclosed that the Argentine gold was loaded onto British Airways charters and sent to London. The erratic president Javier Milei, before entering politics, worked at the British bank HSBC.



Remember how in November 2023 all of Argentina celebrated Milei's victory?

↩t.me/multipolarmarket🔸

⬆🇦🇷 Milei is sending tonnes of Argentinian gold abroad - while other countries repatriate theirs.



The West freezing Russian assets prompted many countries to repatriate their bullion from foreign banks, while Argentina is doing the opposite & sending $4.5 billion-worth of its gold abroad - without specifying the destination.



Read the article: https://pnqk.me/cukuf5 ↩t.me/InessaFromYoutube🔸

🔸The mystery of Argentina’s gold - El Pais - 28-07-2024



While the government acknowledges that gold reserves have been sent outside the country, there’s no official information available regarding the purpose of the operation. The gold is now exposed to the risk of being seized, due to long-standing claims against Argentina made by foreign creditors.



Argentina’s reserves, held by its Central Bank, include almost two million troy ounces of gold, valued at about $4.5 billion. But lately, there’s a question that’s on everybody’s lips: where is it?(...)



There are also fears that the gold could possibly be seized, due to long-standing legal cases that have been filed against Argentina by foreign creditors.



The news about the transfer of the gold was not officially announced by the government or the Central Bank. Rather, the information came from the bank workers’ union, known as La Bancaria. Its leader — the left-wing legislator Sergio Palazzo — presented a request within the framework of the Law of Access to Public Information for the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA), asking “if there [were any] operations to send gold bars abroad during the month of June.” Specifically, he demanded to know if transfers of gold took place on June 7 and June 28 through Lumil — a private security firm that transports valuables — and British Airways. He also wanted to know the specific amounts, their destination, the administrative procedures taken, as well as the names of the officials involved.(...)



His words suggest that the purpose of the shipment — possibly to London or Basel, according to speculation — was to deposit the gold and earn interest. However, if that’s indeed the case, numerous economists have warned that the logic of the transfer — with the cost of the required insurance — didn’t justify the operation, given that the returns are very low.(...)



The risk that Argentina’s national reserves will suffer an attack from foreign judiciaries is linked to the long-standing demands of international creditors. The country faces numerous unfavorable rulings abroad. Some go as far back as 2012 — when the oil company YPF was nationalized — or even 2001, when Argentina defaulted on its debt. Many citizens still remember the case of the frigate Libertad: 12 years ago, the Argentina ship was held in Ghana, due to a claim made by investment funds that was ultimately dismissed.



Various other nations have been embroiled in situations in which funds are also withheld. Such was the case with Venezuela in 2019, when the Bank of England questioned the legitimacy of the government of Nicolás Maduro and prevented his administration from gaining access to 30 tons of gold deposited by Caracas in the U.K.(...) ↩t.me/OpenMindsInc🔸

🇦🇷🔻🚁🔸🚀🔻✂🔸🇦🇷

So, this little operation opens copious questions about the downright covert nature of this transfer. And whether Mr. Superlicious Economist ever took any risk management courses. Answers not forthcoming on the intentions or potential downside. In a sane world it would seem like a payoff of some kind. Are the Falkland Islands still in play? 😂

Milei raping Argentina for the Rothschild Criminal Banking Cartel - who put him into power for this very reason!



Absolute treason - he should be publicly hanged!



Argentina was all set to join BRICS and they would have started with a clean slate!



They would not have had to pay off ANY of their US dollar denominated debt!



ALL the 155 countries that have joined the Belt and Road - will start with a clean slate - they will be under NO obligation to repay their US dollar denominated debt - which has kept them perpetually enslaved!



This



Russia's Sergey Glazyev is a leading economist and one of the chief architects of BRICS!



He says!



Transition to the new world economic order will likely be accompanied by systematic refusal to honor obligations in dollars - euro - pounds - and yen (ALL Rothschild owned currencies)



In this respect - it will be no different from the example set by the countries issuing these currencies!



They thought it appropriate to steal foreign exchange reserves of Iraq - Iran - Venezuela - Afghanistan and Russia - to the tune of trillions of dollars.



This



🇦🇷 🇬🇧

During the elections Javier Miley promised to return the Falkland Islands, for which Argentina fought with Britain.



As it turns out now, he sent 62 tons of gold worth 4.5 billion dollars for storage in London without telling anyone. ↩t.me/JackOliver_news_analyst🔸

🇦🇷💵 I don't know that US (and Western) debts would be wiped out but certainly suspension in payments could be expected as the closure of SWIFT payment systems happens in exiting countries. But it does seem that removing it to a fully controlled bank must have been requested if not required. Or possibly it was placed there for safekeeping FROM the citizenry. When pegging your currency alongside the $,£,€,¥ doesn't work out so well.

Moving along, we'll see what some more general everyday type reports and pundits have to say.

🔸🇺🇸 🇦🇷 💵 The United States has announced the provision of $40m USD to Argentina through Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to support the procurement of Argentina's F-16s.



This is the first time since 2003 that Argentina has received FMF funds.



https://ar.usembassy.gov/es/eeuu-anuncia-subsidio-de-40-millones-de-dolares-en-financiamiento-militar-extranjero-fmf-para-argentina/

📎 SA Defensa ↩t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

🇦🇷 Milei delivers Argentina its biggest public spending cut in 60 years



The financial figure of the national public sector in the first half of 2024 was the best one in the last 64 years, with an adjustment by 5.6 points of the GDP, prompted by expenditure cutbacks, as revealed by a report by the IERAL Institute of the Mediterránea Foundation.

🔎 Source

#Argentina

☠️ Blood Meridian🔸

Argentina’s Shift to Private Ownership of Crucial Hydroelectric Assets

ByRichard Mann

August 14, 2024

In a significant policy shift, Argentina is transitioning four major hydroelectric dams to private ownership. President Javier Milei leads this initiative, targeting facilities like Alicurá, El Chocón, Cerros Colorados, and Piedra del Águila. These dams collectively contribute approximately 30% to the nation’s hydroelectric output, boasting over 4,000 MW in capacity. The government has set an ambitious goal to secure sales through international bids within the next six months.

https://www.riotimesonline.com/argentinas-shift-to-private-ownership-of-crucial-hydroelectric-assets/🔸

https://www.riotimesonline.com/argentinas-soybean-shipment-stall-a-closer-look-at-the-strike-impact/🔸

Argentina Halts Strike to Protect Soybean Exports

ByJuan Martinez

August 12, 2024

The Argentine government swiftly intervened to halt a labor strike disrupting vital agricultural exports. On Monday, officials imposed a 15-day suspension on a strike involving two key soybean oil unions. This action came after the strike had halted operations at major grain ports for a week, jeopardizing essential exports. Argentina, a top global exporter of soybean oil and meal, plays a crucial role in the global grain market. The strike was led by the Sindicato de Obreros y Empleados Aceiteros (SOEA) and the Federación de Trabajadores del Complejo Industrial Oleaginoso.

https://www.riotimesonline.com/argentina-halts-strike-to-protect-soybean-exports/🔸

🔸Argentine Oil Major YPF Achieves Profit Growth and Production Boost

ByRT Staff Reporters

August 9, 2024

In the second quarter of 2024, YPF, Argentina’s leading oil company, declared a net profit of $535 million. This represents a 41% increase from last year. Compared to the first quarter, however, it’s a 19% decline. The company’s revenue exceeded expectations, surpassing analysts’ forecasts by $475 million. YPF announced a 5% rise in total hydrocarbon production year-over-year. Notably, the unconventional output from Vaca Muerta now accounts for 52% of total production. The company’s adjusted EBITDA reached $1.204 billion, up 20% year-over-year but down 3% from the previous quarter. The company’s net debt rose to $7.457 billion from $7.200 billion in Q1 and $6.312 billion the previous year. Its leverage ratio remained constant at 1.7x.

https://www.riotimesonline.com/argentine-oil-major-ypf-achieves-profit-growth-and-production-boost/🔸

🔸https://www.riotimesonline.com/argentina-achieves-historic-trade-surplus-in-h1-2024/🔸

🔸https://www.riotimesonline.com/sea-of-diplomacy-joint-naval-exercises-of-argentina-and-u-k-amid-falklands-dispute/🔸

https://www.riotimesonline.com/argentinas-fiscal-turnaround-a-beacon-of-prudence-in-uncertain-time/🔸

https://www.riotimesonline.com/july-inflation-in-argentina-slows-to-4/🔸

Argentina’s Milei housing supply skyrockets by deregulating the market — elEconomista



The Decree of Necessity and Urgency put an end to the rental law that imposed serious restrictions on landlords, the latest data published indicate that supply shot up 200% in six months, rental prices have fallen by 20% — thousands of owners have returned to the market to rent their homes.



In addition, this rule also allows the parties to agree on the adjustment of the rental price, without an index. The rental contracts that have been signed for months now under the new regulations allow greater freedom and less intervention.

#Milei #Rentals

↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🔸Shares of Argentine companies on the New York stock exchange collapsed from the very opening. Against this background, Argentine bonds are also falling, country risk is increasing and financial dollars are rising.

Shares of ADRs de Banco Supervielle fell 9.54%; Banco Macro, 6.99%; Transportadora Gas del Sur, 7.94%; Central Puerto, 7.33%; Grupo Financiero Galicia, 7.09%; Corporación América, 7.13%; BBVA, 6.64% and YPF, 6.35%.



Argentina's bonds also fell 4-6%.//// libertador publication, which has a moderate view of Miley. Nothing. Soon they will see the light. ↩t.me/incognitoraf🔸

🇦🇷President Milei renews his vow to scrap export taxes



President Javier Milei on Sunday vowed to scrap export taxes and rescue Argentina’s key agricultural industry.



🗣“We said we were going to lift the restrictions and every day we do,” Milei said at Argentina’s annual La Rural convention. “No one is as eager as we, and me in particular, are to get out of this disastrous model where the state, through withholdings and restrictions, expropriates 70% of what the countryside produces.”



Successive left-leaning Peronist administrations in recent decades took an estimated $200 billion from the agricultural sector into state coffers, banning meat exports to stem inflation and levying sky-high export taxes on agricultural commodities to pay for bloated budgets.

🔎 Source

#Argentina

☠️ Blood Meridian🔸

🇦🇷🔸🚁🔻🚀🔸✂🔻🇦🇷

So, all the Rio Times pieces are unabashed fan girl praise for what I call a neocon fiscal zealot. The market report from incognito was from the 5th - 10 days ago. He isn't very impressed. The housing report and export tax reduction would seem to be good on the surface but balanced with the spending cuts may wind up being neutral for many. Not one report is really addressing the effectiveness so it's difficult to assess yet. The US ponying up is never great news especially just to benefit the MIC.

The privatization of state assets started on Day 1 and hasn't abated yet. So far, privatization in my opinion just removes the fraud away from judicial eyes. And allows for looting of the populace by privateers. (That's from my own observations; you may see it differently. The assets usually are better maintained privately, but better managed by those beholden to the people. On average - but not always.)

My assessment between these and our previous limited looks is still suspect. The rush to privatization is only a good deal for the people if the new owners are fair. Not many business ventures on that scale and under the circumstances of the populace in Argentina are going to rank “fairness” anywhere in their top 300 objectives. Shareholders are all that matter.

And the price obtained should be returned to the people in some fashion. As in not having their currency crushed, their jobs lost, or their benefits slashed. All of which has now happened. So, I guess you could say I'm not near fan stage yet. But look who did have something current to say.

🇺🇸🤝🇦🇷🏴 — Republican Candidate Donald Trump praises the Libertarian President of Argentina, Javier Milei:

“Milei is a MAGA fan. His motto is Make Argentina Great Again. He is doing a great job. HE REALLY MADE A MEGA ADJUSTMENT. He is lowering inflation very quickly”

↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

Hmmm. Always two possibilities when Trump talks like that.

1) He is putting a spotlight on someone, invariably because their are currents beneath the surface to assess, or

2) He really means exactly what he says.

So far, I have yet to see any of option 2) yet. FWIW.

Lastly, we will touch on the most current story of the bunch and call it a day.

🔸🇦🇷In all the hustle and bustle, we completely lost sight of the fact that our beloved Javier Miley distinguished himself again.



And no, I'm not talking about this "smart guy" handing over Argentina's gold and foreign exchange reserves to London. It turns out that the government of the libertarian president plans to control social networks using artificial intelligence.



In fact, a cyber patrol is being created with additional functions: defusing explosive devices using robots, aerial surveillance using drones, and analyzing surveillance cameras in real time.



In addition to surveillance, the specially created agency will also "predict future crimes." How? So far, the explanations are: detecting potential threats, determining the movements of criminal groups, anticipating unrest, filtering out suspicious financial transactions and "anomalous behavior" of people.



According to local lawyers, all this, to put it mildly, contradicts the national constitution and clearly hints at the "illiberalism" of the current government. Journalists recall Philip K. Dick's story "Minority Report" and the immortal quote:



Now we find criminals before they have a chance to break the law.



I sincerely recommend reading the story, and we will watch together how Miley will implement all these innovations - as we recently did - the work of the "cyber patrols" at the British protests.



#Аргентина #криминал

↩t.me/sex_drugs_kahlo — Latin American happiness [no]🔸

Miñority Report: Argentina’s Milei wants AI to predict crime



The president’s administration has created the catchily-named “Artificial Intelligence Applied to Security Unit” which plans to integrate AI into Argentina’s modern law-enforcement processes, The Spectator reports.



The system will use “machine-learning algorithms” on past data to predict the future alongside deploying facial recognition software to identify suspects.



The announcement has chilled human rights advocates in the South American country, particularly in cases of mistaken identity.



The future of law enforcement?

#JavierMilei ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

https://www.riotimesonline.com/a-free-country-argentinas-bid-to-outshine-eu-and-us-in-a-i-innovation/🔸

That last one is golden. Rio Times has been relentless in pursuit of Lula and Moraes over basic censorship, but we can believe them that in the hands of Milei we will love AI law enforcement or any other AI applications.

Are you seeing the framing of this movie now? Lots of our characters are weaving in and out of their character's role and exposing corruption and media bias in the dance. It's truly genius how this fabric has been woven. It's really all the little things that make the biggest difference.

I'm closing this out with a rather controversially framed piece. It doesn't mention Milei at all but I think you'll see the connection to all of his histrionics targeting Maduro. Just food for thought to accompany Argentina's assets to wherever they have wound up landing.

🇻🇪 🤬 Nick Fuentes declares that regime change in Venezuela is "a perfectly legitimate strategic goal" for Washington and it would be good if there was a pro-American regime in Caracas so the US ZOG could take control of Venezuelan natural resources. This puts him in lockstep with every other kosher nationalist anti-Bolivarian agitator on Earth (like Milei), not to mention Donald Trump and Elon Musk as well as the seemingly endless gaggle of coupmongering Jews who have directed the assault Chavismo since El Comandante Hugo Chávez (R.A.) took the presidency 25 years ago. 🇻🇪 🤬



As the saying goes... Skinfolk ain't always kinfolk. And in this instance, we obviously don't mean racially, but ideologically. Just because someone CLAIMS to oppose the Jewish Power Configuration or questions the Holofraud, as Fuentes has done in the past, it doesn't automatically mean they're on the level.



And if you don't see the overtly Jewish hands behind the latest attempted ouster of Maduro, you're blind as a bat. Beyond that as well, throwing your weight in support of toppling a longstanding Jewish target means you're not really an opponent of Global Zionism after all, now are you?



We're talking basics here. Elementary. Even the most politically illiterate people around know that wars and coups and color revolutions by an empire against a formerly colonized but resistant nation are all terrible policies. Only a Jew or a tool of the Jews would disagree.



This despicable and shameful stance by Fuentes definitely contextualizes his disturbing and frankly suspect-as-all-get-out ties to Jewish-Zionist witch Laura Loomer, who he endorsed for Congress two years ago. And though he has since broken relations with her under public pressure (apparently), he's still promoting her nevertheless along with Ashley St. Clair, another Jewish-Zionist operative.



There is his bond with the Jewish-Zionist f*ggot pedophile Milo Yiannopoulos too. No REAL Anti-Parasite would be caught anywhere NEAR such a perverted freakshow.



Furthermore, the anti-Venezuela stance of Fuentes explains his putrid commitment to making 'Israel' a client and a vassal of the American regime rather than the other way around. He says "this is the real America First position," but anything that doesn't dismantle Zion fully is actually an 'Israel' First position.



Indeed, instead of being brave and supporting the Resistance Axis heroes striving to erase the usurping Zionist entity from existence as justice for all of its crimes - including against many an American - Fuentes wants to preserve the Tumor in our midst with its entire goyicidal history... Only this time as Uncle Sam's satellite.



Well, Nick. Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians, Iraqis, Yemenis and Iranians, to name just a few, all think you can go f*ck yourself. And after your latest bit of filth, Venezuelans would second that notion.



And just for the record, you twerp: Taking Venezuela's oil would NOT be in the US regime's interest, but the Tumor's, as per the September 1st, 1975 MOU between Washington and "Tel Aviv" that stipulates that the former will swoop in to fulfill the latter's energy needs even (and often) if it means war. A little less time kicking it with she-goblin Jewesses and Hebrew rectal-raider child-rapists and a little more time reading about the enemy, eh?



6,000,000 times out of 100, American imperialism in the age of Zionism is Jewish-'Israeli' imperialism. There can be no "America First" position so long as the bacteria called Talmudistan exists.



And do take note that this was not an interpretation, an inference or a theory about what Fuentes MAY have MEANT. This was a direct response - and rebuke - to what he said VERBATIM. Fuentes has shady ties to ultra-Zionist Jews and champions the Jew-coup in Venezuela. He talks a big game to the contrary, but... The reality is... He's just another Mishpucka Muppet and Shabbos Goy who has pulled the wool over the eyes of far too many folks to count. 🇻🇪 🤬



#VivaMaduro

#VivaChavez

#TheNoticing

#GRNIntel

🔴t.me/Cultures_of_Resistance🔸

Hasta la vista!

