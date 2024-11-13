This isn't really an analytical piece. It's more an historical record. There may be no more iconic event that happened pre election this year than the brutal NY State execution of Peanut (the squirrel) and Fred (the raccoon).

This is, of course, an obvious psyop. It takes the Haitian immigrants eating the cats and geese story and raises the stakes many fold by adding a home invasion component by Nazi storm troopers from the evil state. That Peanut was a star bright SM personality is somewhat a 21st C. version of the Marilyn Manson story. That the guardians of these rescued pet animals financed their animal rescue center with an Only Fans page is simply par for 2024.

So this was simply going to be a listing of some of the memes that have made the closing of election season a little more entertaining than usual. But after putting it aside last week, I'm returning because of finding some new and very interesting ancient history that scripted our 2024 campaign finale. Call it comfort meming if you like, but it definitely is no coincidence! And I told you something was missing, too…

Future proves past.



This is a meme from six years ago. At the time, nobody knew what it meant.



https://x.com/nexuist/status/1856154828285628448?s=46 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

And that's just the start…

Chat 👦: I discovered a musician through the Q drops. I later realized that this guy was delivering coded Q messaging not in the one song but his entire catalog. A lot of the time when he is referring to himself in his songs the lyrics work if you read them as Trump or Q.



The song When I Grow Up released in 2019 has a video where he plays the role of a garbage man, briefly as a janitor in coveralls, then a drive through attendant at a fast food restaurant.



Trump did two of those late in his campaign, the drive through and the garbage man. But he had already done the third, and it connects to squirrels! Years ago he appeared on SNL in coveralls playing a plumber called to Trump’s residence…insulting the actor playing Trump by telling him he looked like he killed a squirrel and put it right on the top of his head!🔸

The Q connection:

⬆That YT link⬇



Six years ago this young man (the background music artist) was a 26 year old independent musician. What are the odds? This is how he represents himself today.

Very Dark to Light imagery.

So naturally I went looking for these.

NFrealmusic YT🔸

This is a blogpost about this song and what the writer thinks it means (if you're interested).

🔸https://www.popsongprofessor.com/blog/2019/6/27/what-does-when-i-grow-up-by-nf-mean🔸

And a fact sheet from 2021 -

🔸https://www.needsomefun.net/top-15-nf-nathan-john-feuerstein-facts/🔸

He has a Russian language fan TG page with a few recent posts:

NF's Spotify Subscribers Reach 10 Million🔸

From Nate's Twitter/X:



— W A



Last time NF posted something like this, new tracks came out. Are we waiting? ⤴↩t.me/NFREALMUSICOFFICIALRU🔸

Then all I could initially find were these references to the SNL skit:

🔸’How have I not seen this before?’: Trump’s ‘House of Wings’ 2004 SNL skit goes viral (VIDEO)

No stranger to going viral for his off-the-cuff remarks, both before and after taking office, US President Donald Trump is again trending on Twitter; not for a pithy tweet but for a bizarre Saturday Night Live sketch from 2004.

Trump performed throughout the episode but was the centerpiece of the skit entitled “Donald Trump’s House of Wings” where the tycoon was pitching a fictional Buffalo wing restaurant, flanked by some unwitting future critics of his presidency: Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers and Kenan Thompson.

A video of the skit has garnered over two million views on Twitter in recent days, as many pondered how they had never come across it before.

“How is this the first time I’m seeing this?” Peter Spiegel, Managing Editor of the Financial Times, asked. “Can we go back to when it was like this?” news reporter Shona Murray added. “A great leader can make fun of himself…” was another wry reply.

i feel like i'm having a fever dream — Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) July 25, 2019

The somewhat forgotten sketch was reportedly listed on the package for an SNL DVD release but, mysteriously, wasn’t included in the final release.

Elsewhere in the same SNL episode, Trump traded places with comic actor Darrell Hammond and poked fun at his own gaudy tastes, mocking his own famously gold-leafed apartment as looking like a “Liberace museum.” In the skit, Trump appeared as a janitor who shows up to de-clog the world-famous golden toilet.

Remember when democrats hated Trump prior to 2015?Neither do I — WorkingClassHero (@WrkClsHero) July 23, 2019

“Who did your decorating, Saddam Hussein?” he quipped, before mocking his own hairpiece saying: “It looks like you killed a squirrel to me and put it right on top of your head.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

↩https://web.archive.org/web/20221108205453/https://www.rt.com/usa/465059-trump-snl-skit-2004-viral/🔸

That ⬆ was an archive copy and the video was missing. But it was only ever the Chicken Wing musical number rereleased there. You've likely seen it; I found this on YT for most of it (and what it mimicked).:

Clay Dodson YT🔸

Then a Fab Fren (h/t John) found this one!

🔸Speaking of seeing thru the curtains…



Janitor (whom better to drain a swamp)

Who killed the Dead squirrel? 😁



https://youtube.com/shorts/f_sPTuInY4M?si=JLexk5uqbN_gAemA🔸

(Sorry, doesn't embed Shorts, only one minute and very worth looking!)

Further testing of SNL turned up this more recent gem:

🔸Mr. Peanut Roasts in Hell With Flo From Progressive In Darkly Funny SNL Skit

"I took out a lot of first graders with peanut allergies."

January 26, 2020 by Joseph Neese

It was a busy news week, folks! President Donald Trump's impeachment trial kicked off in the Senate, and Mr. Peanut was also killed off by Planters ahead of the Super Bowl. Only the writers of Saturday Night Live could figure out a way to link the two major events.

This week's cold open began with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talking to his Republican colleague Susan Collins, who could be a key swing vote for Democrats. Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz presented his case before quickly being swept down to hell.

Among those greeting Dershowitz were the devil herself (Kate McKinnon) and Jeffrey Epstein (guest host Adam Driver), the accused billionaire pedophile who was also a client of Dershowitz.

The reunited pair comes across the writer of the "Baby Shark" song (listen at your own risk!) and Flo from Progressive, but the commercial star was just visiting.

"I made a deal with the devil so I can be on TV forever," she jokes.

"Oh, that's right!" Epstein interrupts as he spots someone off camera. "Planters just killed off Mr. Peanut.”

"And you ended up in hell?" Dershowitz then asks Mr. Peanut.

“Well, I took out a lot of first graders with peanut allergies," Mr. Peanut deadpans.

Then, Mr. Peanut really goes there, adding: "Plus, I never wore pants." (TMI, but it's true.)

Mr. Peanut died in Planters' pre-game Super Bowl commercial this year after a car accident with fellow passengers Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes, because of course he has famous best friends. The famed mascot ultimately sacrifices himself in order to save the lives of his besties.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm Mr. Peanut has passed away at 104 years old,” Samantha Hess, Planters Brand Manager at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement at the time. “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time."

Mr. Peanut's funeral will be broadcast during Planter's official Super Bowl commercial during the third quarter of the big game. So you have time to grieve before you pay your respects. Here's hoping the dude didn't actually end up downstairs!

↩https://www.delish.com/food-news/a30666989/mr-peanut-hell-snl-skit/🔸

🐔🔸🐿🔻🍔🔸🐥🔻🎸

All of that first section above is what is known as a Q proof. Each one increases the probability that the Q operation is a legitimate one and that Trump is a willing, even perhaps enthusiastic participant. Being in so many pieces and parts across so much time is very rare. And suggests that Trump was groomed into this position over decades.

Back to today and our election and the following week:

↩pvt_acct🔸

A couple of rants from Lawyers of Light that are spot on.



Why has the story of a squirrel and raccoon sent people over the edge?

Because when a government thinks it has the power to invade your home and kill your pets, it brings the horror of being under the boot of tyrants to life The government killed these innocent animals in an outward show of the power they think they have over people. And people have snapped

and

Believe me when I say we have less to fear from government than we do from all the Mr Smiths and Karens that work in some way for the State

It is people that are doing this, allowing it, and self enforcing it. You only have to look at the lockdown era to see this. Puffed up, self important, ridiculous people that assist in tyranny. The government doesn't need anyone official to enforce their measures when so many regular people do it for them. For free!

Compared with war, famine and genocide, the killing of a couple of pets is trivial, but it is easier to relate to for many people than horrors in a faraway land (or a faraway social class).

↩t.me/MadTParty🔸

↩t.me/davidavocadowolfe 🥑

🐿 ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

🅅🄾🄻🅄🄽🅃🅰️🅁🄸🅂🅃 🄼🄴🄼🄴🅂🔸

🅅🄾🄻🅄🄽🅃🅰️🅁🄸🅂🅃 🄼🄴🄼🄴🅂🔸

🅅🄾🄻🅄🄽🅃🅰️🅁🄸🅂🅃 🄼🄴🄼🄴🅂🔸

🅅🄾🄻🅄🄽🅃🅰️🅁🄸🅂🅃 🄼🄴🄼🄴🅂🔸

🅅🄾🄻🅄🄽🅃🅰️🅁🄸🅂🅃 🄼🄴🄼🄴🅂🔸

🅅🄾🄻🅄🄽🅃🅰️🅁🄸🅂🅃 🄼🄴🄼🄴🅂 ⤴↩t.me/volmemes🔸

You've got to admit it's a little uncanny. All these interconnecting images and themes across twenty years showing up in the election to end all elections. Almost like it was planned.

That's it for today. Just a fun exercise to show that just because there's a media💩show going on, doesn't mean there's no control everywhere. Enjoy the show!

↩t.me/ANewDay144🔸

Share