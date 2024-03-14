These are some of our protesters over the past two weeks. The “traditional” ones will be grouped by subject/objective. But then we will have a new surprise category at the end - see if you can guess what it is!

🇮🇱🇧🇷Remember the sun, here comes the ray.

The Israeli Foreign Minister welcomes the protest in Sao Paulo and immediately thanks the entire Brazilian people for their support.

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇱 Anti-Netanyahu protesters flooded the streets of Tel Aviv

Israeli demonstrators clash with police in central Tel Aviv demanding the resignation of PM Netanyahu

The protesters are calling for early elections and a ceasefire with Hamas. t.me/RTnews_unc3 🔸

Tensions in the Greek city of Piraeus

During a march of Israeli Maccabi fans before a football match with Olympiacos, one of the local residents was severely beaten (apparently, he shouted something offensive at the crowd of Israeli fans). Now additional police are being deployed in the city, citizens and Olympiacos fans are gathering on the streets of the city, calls for pogroms against Jews are beginning on social networks… t.me/svezhesti🔸

🇺🇸🇮🇱🇵🇸The death of Aaron Bushnell, who set himself on fire yesterday near the Israeli Embassy in Washington, did not go unnoticed.

Pro-Palestinian activists organized a memorial event in his honor - right at the site of the self-immolation.

🇺🇸🇮🇱 So, Aaron knew more than we thought?

Now his “I don’t want to be complicit” has a new meaning.

⚡️🇵🇸 Pro-Palestine rally, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2nd of March, 2024. @medmannews 🔸

⚡️🇵🇸 A Pro-Palestine gathering in Tromsø, Norway, 2nd of March, 2024. @medmannews 🔸

⚡️🇵🇸 3 days ago, the staff at The Sinclair, a Cambridge concert venue, boycotted a concert by the the Israeli artist Ishay Ribo, which was intend to raise money for Israel.

This concert was done by the Harvard Chabad, who were doing rallies and Pro-Israel meetings at the university campus.

The staff adamantly refused such things and have protested as such.

📹 Pro-Palestinian demonstrations in various Italian cities

📢 They demonstrated to express solidarity with the Palestinian people this afternoon in Rome. In Pisa, 5 thousand demonstrators took to the streets both for Palestine and against police violence and beatings. In the center of Milan, around a thousand people demonstrated for Palestine, a smaller number than in previous demonstrations. t.me/tutti_i_fatti 🔸

🇹🇳 🇵🇸 Tunisians have staged a march with empty dishes in the country's capital, protesting against the hunger of Palestinians, a Sputnik correspondent reports

Protest in DC happening now. 3/2/24

Navalny’s headquarters is sending out letters offering to broadcast the funeralfor 15 euros.

They want to earn even on dead Navalny.

Her husband's body is about to be buried and she's doing a European tour, a strange way to mourn by blabbering a complete word salad.

Speaking of the Navalny's funeral - only 12 thousand people came there.

Only 6 thousand reached the cemetery - apparently, the rest were either simple onlookers or simply came to work.

By the way, neither the wife nor the children (and even the brother, if I'm not mistaken) of the deceased were at the funeral, but there was a place for the ambassadors of NATO countries.

🏴🚜 You couldn't see this anywhere today because the media covered up the mass protests of farmers in Wales.

Angry French farmers are announcing something interesting for April 2024.

Farmers in Rome. The battle continues

📢The tractor protest doesn't stop and today the procession returned to Piazza dei Santi Apostoli. About 400 people participated in today's sit-in.

✔️ The “tractors” have once again issued a request for direct dialogue with the government.

🔸I heard Ukrainian (possibly Polish government as well) plan is to simply wait the farmers out.

In a month farmers will be busy farming, and won't be able to protest and blockade the border. At that time some people expect goods from Ukraine to resume entering Poland. 🔸

🔛 Czech farmers followed in the footsteps of their French counterparts and decided to use manure as a "weapon" : Protesting farmers spread manure on the Benes embankment in Prague, interrupting traffic, police said.

The Polish Prime Minister failed to convince farmers to stop protesting against Ukrainian agricultural products

🇫🇷 While Macron is preparing to broadcast on TF1 and France2 his tomorrow’s appeal to the French about supporting Ukraine, French farmers continue round-the-clock protests and intimidating actions.

🇮🇳 Indian High Commissioner's Surrey visit met with protests and death threats in Canada

India's High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma faced protests by pro-Khalistan elements during his visit to a trade event in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia.

✊ The protests, organized by the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group, involved around 500 demonstrators outside the Sheraton Guildford Hotel, which was secured by police.

Protesters, wearing masks to avoid 'Indian surveillance,' carried Khalistani flags. Chants of "Death to Sanjay Verma" were frequently heard among them. This was Verma's first visit to Surrey since pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered.

📢 Amid threats, details of the event were removed from social media and a subsequent car rally was held by Khalistani groups that looked to 'shut down' the Indian consulate in Vancouver.

https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/12107868/orange-walk-stonehaven-axed-council-furious-locals/

A group of citizens in the US walked out wearing red high heels to protest violence against women. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

Los Angeles: Protest blocks Oscars red carpet.

"The demonstration began around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue. It was co-sponsored by a coalition including the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Centro CSO, National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, Black Lives Matter LA, the Free Democratic Palestine Movement and the International League of Peoples' Struggle."

📢 Mexico, group of protesters calling for an investigation into the disappearance of 43 students breaks the door of the presidential palace with a stolen car

🎥In the video you can see how the protesters pour into the building after breaking down the entrance door.

📃Milenio TV reports it.

❗In “democratic” Poland, the level of that same “democracy” is off the charts.

🇵🇱 Clashes broke out between protesting farmers and police in Warsaw, Onet reports.

Several people broke into the Seimas building. They have already been detained.

A large crowd of Colombians has taken to the streets to protest against the government of Petro

📷 Environmental protest in the government district of Berlin

📢 This morning Last Generation activists poured paint on the federal chancellery building in Berlin's government district. A photo published by the environmental group on the social network X shows a large orange writing "Help! Your children" and numerous handprints of activists.

🔗 Berlin police later reported that 16 protesters aged between 13 and 16 were stopped and will be identified.

Rome, feminist blitz at Termini station: they activate the fire alarm and spread paint

🌚Four young activists broke into Termini station in Rome, activating the alarm systems and smearing the station with colored paint, then they hung the banner with the words "Let's burn everything" on a shop window. With their hands they left marks on some shop windows and sat on the ground doing passive, non-violent resistance.

🔎The attack was claimed on the social channels of the liberation movement from the "Let's burn everything" system of patriarchal domination. "We want to start a revolution, fuel all our fires with each other and finally say enough to this injustice."

🔴Tibetan Monk and leader sent to a large detention center.

Authorities have transferred a Tibetan Buddhist monastery administrator and a village official – both arrested last month on suspicion of leading protests against the construction of a dam – to a large detention center in southwestern China’s Sichuan province.

The dam construction is expected to cause the forced resettlement of at least two major villages, Wonto and Shipa, and the destruction of several monasteries with religious and historical significance, including the Wonto and Yena monasteries.

According to RFA, more than a 1000 were arrested but on Feb 27 about 40 of them released.

Tenzin, the senior administrator of Wonto Monastery in Wangbuding township, and a village official named Tamdrin, were transferred from where they were previously detained to the larger Dege County Detention Center Kardze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

Thousands protest against the socio-economic crisis in Tunisia

Thousands protested deteriorating living standards outside the prime minister's office in Tunis on Saturday following a call from Tunisia's main trade union confederation.

✖️Greta Thunberg blocks the entrance to Parliament in Stockholm, taken away by the police

👀In the images you can see the Swedish police forcibly removing Greta Thunberg and other activists who had blocked the entrance to the Swedish Parliament for the second day.

👀 The German Locomotive Drivers' Union (GDL) has called a strike, which will begin on Wednesday . This was announced by the head of the union, Claus Weselsky.

🇰🇷 South Korean doctors hold a mass rally against medical policy

Thousands of South Korean doctors held a mass rally on Sunday against government plans to increase medical school admissions, defying official calls for trainee physicians who had also walked off the job in protest to return to work.

Up to 40,000 doctors joined the rally, demanding the government scrap the plan, according to the Korean Medical Association. Police put the number of demonstrators at about 12,000.

🔸🇰🇷 South Korea says to start legal action against doctors over walkout

South Korea's health minister said on Monday authorities will start inspecting hospitals in order to take legal action against trainee doctors who have ignored an ultimatum to end a walkout over government plans to increase medical school admissions.

The government had warned the protesting trainee physicians they could face administrative and legal penalties, including the suspension of their medical licenses and fines or a jail term if they did not return to work by the end of last month.

"Please keep in mind that doctors who have not returned may experience serious problems in their personal career path," Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong.

🔸🇰🇷 South Korea to improve young doctors' pay, denies healthcare is in crisis

South Korea plans quick measures to improve pay and working conditions for young doctors, the government said, addressing a key demand by medical trainees who have walked off the job, but denying there was a full-scale healthcare crisis.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the current practice of forcing young doctors to work 36 hours at a stretch was partly responsible for their protest walkout and must be changed.

While not backing off the government's plans for more medical students, the proposals outlined by Han appeared aimed at finding common ground with the protesters.

🇷🇴⛑⚡️ 5000 medics and nurses protested yesterday in Bucharest demanding better pay and work conditions!

To get a grip of the level of corruption in the Romanian government, despite collecting more tax revenues than ever, the government doesn't find the money to give salary increases to cope with the rampant inflation.

🔗 https://inquamphotos.com/album/252134

🐦‍⬛️🇵🇱🇺🇦 Poles are destroying SUVs bought for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Europe

On the Polish-Ukraine border, cars transporting militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being targeted.

The video shows SUVs with broken windows and headlights, as well as dented doors.

Earlier, the member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov reported that, according to received information, Polish farmers damaged the glass of a convoy of cars that volunteers in Europe bought for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainians also complain that the Poles are blocking heavy equipment for the Ukrainian army at the border.

📹 A demonstration took place in Paris against the sending of French troops to Ukraine

📢 “Macron, you go to Ukraine,” one of the demonstrators' slogans.

◾German striking farmers protest the involvement of Germany in Ukraine:

- Today tanks, tomorrow planes, the day after tomorrow our sons.

Video footage of a women's anti-war rally in the center of Warsaw is being circulated on social networks.

Start guessing here. 👇

▪️Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström declared that Stockholm is against the creation of permanent NATO bases and the deployment of nuclear weapons on its territory.

💬"Of course, NATO troops will operate in Sweden. However, we do not want permanent NATO bases," the diplomat said in an interview with the Turkish Anadolu agency.

✖️Referring to the debate on the deployment of nuclear weapons, which has been on the agenda in Europe in recent weeks, Billström said: “We see no reason to have nuclear weapons on our territory in peacetime. We will follow the path of Norway and Denmark in this regard."

📢 Russia, Iran and China kicked off the joint naval exercise "Maritime Security Belt - 2024" in the Gulf of Oman

▪️The primary objective is to practice ensuring the safety of maritime economic operations.

Milan rejects the proposal for honorary citizenship for Assange

✖️With 7 votes in favour, 12 against and 6 abstentions, the Milan city council rejected the proposal of Councilors Enrico Fedrighini (Misted Group), Carlo Monguzzi (Green Europe) and Rosario Pantaleo (Democratic Party) to grant honorary citizenship to Julian Assange.

During the vote, a few dozen protesters gathered outside Palazzo Marino to support the proposal. Among them also the magistrate Armando Spataro.

👀Brussels is working on EU enlargement

👁‍🗨The European Commission has recommended to the European Council to open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina for accession to the European Union.

📃At the same time, the European Commission has completed the preparation of the negotiating framework for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova and will submit it to the European Council.

▪️Tension between Israel and the United States is escalating with the death toll in Gaza rising, writes Bloomberg

🖋 “The almost daily phone calls stopped months ago. Now tensions between Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are coming into the open as the two leaders argue publicly,” the agency says, adding that Biden is under intense pressure at home and abroad over his support for Netanyahu.

🌚At the same time, according to four sources cited by Politico, Joe Biden will consider the possibility of conditioning military aid to Israel if the latter launches a large-scale offensive on Rafah.

✔️ Russia welcomes China's initiative to conclude an agreement on the non-use of nuclear weapons first, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

👀 The question is whether other nuclear powers are willing to accept this type of agreement, added the Russian diplomat.

👀 In GB there is a brake on hormonal treatment for changing the sex of children

🔍 British health authorities have banned the use of puberty blockers (PSH) to treat children and young people with gender dysphoria, a National Health Service (NHS) publication shows.

📃"We have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to support the safety, clinical effectiveness, and cost-effectiveness of PSH medications to make this treatment routine at this time," the statement reads.

A river of Vatican money used for private purposes: Antonino Becciu and the bishop of Ozieri Corrado Melis under investigation

👀The Sassari Prosecutor's Office has closed the investigation into money laundering and embezzlement: Antonino Becciu, brother of Cardinal Angelo Becciu, as head of the Spes social cooperative, the bishop of Ozieri Corrado Melis, and seven other people are under investigation. According to the accusation, the suspects would have channeled funds of 8 per thousand intended for the Diocese of Ozieri into the current accounts of the Spes cooperative.

💲The documents of the Prosecutor's Office speak of a total sum of over 2 million euros available to the Spes in the period between January 2013 and February 2023. The defense of the nine suspects: "Surprised by the spread of the news."

🌑 The European Parliament approves a resolution to create the Ministry of Truth and strengthen media control

📢 MEPs voted in favor of the document, which allows the European Commission to interfere in the work of the media in various EU countries.

📃The resolution provides for the creation of a pan-European supervisory body, the Mass Media Committee, whose task is to monitor the application of pan-European rules.

💬According to the French MEP Catherine Griset of the Identity and Democracy group (sovereignists), against the measure, the supervisory body risks transforming itself into the "ministry of Truth" of the European Commission, adding that "pluralism and freedom of expression are strangers to the modern bureaucracy of Brussels."

🔸✖️Hamas denies reports that an international ceasefire proposal has been approved.

📢 “There is no truth in the news published by the al Arabiya channel attributed to a Hamas source according to which the movement has received an international offer for an extended ceasefire in Gaza, the gradual return of displaced persons nor that a delegation is directed in Cairo to discuss the details," the Palestinian movement announced, inviting the media "to ensure accuracy and credibility in reporting the news."

🇦🇿🇦🇲🇺🇸 Recent chatter hints at Azerbaijan preparing for an assault on Armenia, a hot topic in Western media and expert circles for months.

Now, even intelligence agencies are chiming in and in February, the US intelligence released its annual threat assessment, covering global conflict zones. However, the narrative is perplexing: "Nagorno-Karabakh"'s puppet regime is referred to as "authorities."

🐦‍⬛️🇨🇳🇺🇸 The US has never stopped persecuting Tik Tok, even though it has never had concrete evidence that the app undermines its national security , Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said after the bill was passed by Congress on the basis of which there could be a complete ban on Tik Tok in the USA.

That decision will ultimately backfire on America itself, Wang pointed out.

🔸🇲🇩 🇷🇺 The Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador after reports in the Transnistrian media about the likely opening of six voting stations in Transnistria for the presidential elections in the Russian Federation.

Previously, Chisinau stated that they would not allow the opening of polling stations in Transnistria, where more than 200 thousand Russian citizens live. Meanwhile, the authorities in Moldova agreed to open only one site - at the Russian Embassy.

As a result, a significant number of Russian citizens in the region will be unable to exercise their constitutional right.

🔻On one hand, the protest against the opening of polling stations in Transnistria by the office of President Maia Sandu is seen as part of an aggressive campaign to integrate the unrecognized republic into Moldova's constitutional framework.

On the other hand, the Moldovan authorities are seen as following Western politics, where they are making sluggish attempts to discredit the upcoming presidential elections in the Russian Federation, trying to run propaganda campaigns to reduce voter turnout.

Incidentally, the most aggressive actions are, as usual, in Latvia, where citizens of the Russian Federation are threatened with criminal prosecution if they visit the polling station at the Russian embassy.

#Moldova Transnistria #Russia

🔸🇾🇪 🇷🇺 The Financial Times published an article with a very eye-catching headline stating that, due to the Houthi attacks, the volume of freight traffic on Russian railways has increased by 40%.

On the Russian railway line, the journey to Europe takes 25-30 days, while bypassing Africa takes up to 55 days. The authors also noted their dissatisfaction that Russian Railways maintains “almost complete monopoly” on transportation within Russia.

It appears that this article may lead to a new narrative in Western countries, potentially intensifying attacks on Yemen: Russia is supporting the Houthis in slippers with fresh khat, as it is beneficial for them.

It may sound absurd, but in today's world, where information hygiene seems distant, such developments should no longer surprise us.

#Yemen #Russia

🇭🇺🤝🇪🇸 On March 10th, 2024, between 1000-1500 ethnic Hungarians marched in the ethnically mixed city of Târgu-Mureș demanding autonomy for Szekely Land on the occasion of the "Day of Freedom for the Szekely Nation."

Notably, besides the ethnic Hungarians, were present some Basques and Catalan separatists who view the Szekely fight for autonomy as similar with their own struggle of independence from the Spanish Crown.

The president of the National Szekely Council, Izsak Balasz, presented the proposal for autonomy as "democratic" and "in the interest of Romania" to grant self-rule powers to the Hungarian majority areas in Transylvania.

The marchers handed over a petition to the praefect of Mureș County.

On December 27th 2023, the Romanian Parliament held an extraordinary meeting to reject a proposal for the autonomy of Szekely Land. The Romanian MPs democratically rejected a bill which, even if it had been approved, would have been struck down by the Constitutional Court for being in blatant violation of the 1991 Romanian Constitution.

🔸🇷🇴🏆🌐—🇺🇸📰 Politico| Romania’s president launches bid for NATO top job against Mark Rutte

Klaus Iohannis vows to ensure Ukraine “prevails in its existential battle” against Russia if he leads the alliance.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis jumped on Tuesday into the race to be NATO's next leader, pitting him against Dutch PM Mark Rutte who is struggling to lock up support from all 32 member countries.

“I have decided to enter the competition for the position of NATO secretary-general,” Iohannis, whose presidential term ends in December, said in a televised address in Bucharest. “I believe that NATO, in turn, needs a renewed perspective on its mission. Eastern Europe has a valuable contribution in the discussions and decisions within NATO.”

In an opinion piece for POLITICO, Iohannis vowed to ensure Ukraine “prevails in its existential battle” against Russia and called on NATO countries to bear the “moral, political and strategic obligation” to help Kyiv move forward in its bid to join the alliance.

“Russia will remain the most significant and direct threat to the Alliance for the foreseeable future,” he wrote.

Iohannis would be the first NATO chief from a country that was once in the Soviet bloc, but he faces an uphill struggle to edge out Rutte.

The U.S., Britain, France and Germany — the four biggest powers in NATO — have all come out in support of Rutte. The outgoing Dutch prime minister is widely credited with being a consensus-builder, a quality that supporters say could be put to good use if NATO-skeptic Donald Trump regains the U.S. presidency.

Getting the top job requires the unanimous backing of all member countries to succeed Jens Stoltenberg later this year, and Rutte isn't there yet.

Romania, the Baltic countries and Turkey have yet to register their support for him. Sweden, which only joined the alliance last week has also not publicly backed Rutte, despite Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson praising his Dutch counterpart in a POLITICO interview as an “extremely skilled person.”

Hungary actively opposes his candidacy, smarting from the tongue lashing it got from Rutte on backsliding on democracy and its anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Iohannis took a veiled swipe at Rutte, under whose watch the Netherlands failed consistently to meet NATO's 2 percent of GDP spending target on defense.

Hamas refutes Al-Arabiya claim of Gaza ceasefire deal

🐦‍⬛️🇪🇺🇦🇲 The European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding that Armenia receive the status of a candidate for EU membership

*Today, a meeting of the Miasin movement was held in Yerevan, where the participants demanded the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan.

That last group are all from yesterday and inspired this collection. It dawned on me that every time one of these wing nuts opens their mouths or pens something they are protesting. Every action, reaction, or thought is a protest. No matter the day or hour, the REEE never shuts off anymore. They probably can't sleep. It's almost time for the winding down to zero hour. Even the threat of nuclear war doesn't work. They are protesting because they're NOT WINNING.

Spend some time over the next days or weeks listening for the whining tones, the quiver of fear, and the absence of any conviction. They are going through all the motions with the charisma and charm of Zombies. The smell of capitulation is wafting on every chem trail; the bells of freedom are being polished up.

It took a fairly compact string like these for me to see it. But the impact was something like a bowling ball to the head. It remains to be seen if this is a temporary phenomenon. But I don't think so. The alpha event was the Nuland resignation; they are giving up on Ukraine. At least long term; Torie is going to teach Regime Change 101 to students who probably will never graduate. Her interim successor bungled the Afghanistan exit. In the near term, Zelenskyy and Syrsky will try to lose as little additional territory as possible. So the remainder can ultimately become a launch pad for weapons yet to be manufactured.

Well, enough on that for now. It's that positive incipient thought that can take faint glimmers and create beams of light from them that we have been looking for. IMHO. I think this will be enough for the week. Enjoy another three day weekend on me!

Back to

