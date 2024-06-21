No one who reads this (and only one or two who don't) will have any comprehension of what that subtitle means, so we'll start with a little trip down (my) memory lane. A week or so after 10 year old me broke my left collarbone playing football, it was state fair time. Bigger than Christmas in my house. My 8 year old brother wanted to ride the Wild Mouse (roller coaster). My dad was unable to handle the other three kids - one an infant still - on his own (even with my help), and he was unwilling to brave the ride himself. Being the oldest I volunteered. Other than the predictable reactions of my brother, nothing unexpected happened but as we exited the ride the doctor who had reset my collarbone was getting on. My mom, of course, bore the brunt of that confrontation. (Undeservedly, in my opinion.) This whole week has brought that memory to the fore. Without assigning any specific roles here to my family - half now of sainted memory - this farce of a theatrical extravaganza could not help but elicit that now B&W film. (Is it live, or is it Memorex? Yes, anachronistic, I know.)

But these past days have been so over the top in making, framing, and illustrating the narratives it feels yet again like a remake of “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” - the International Version. Where humans and cartoon characters interact without any thought of it being in any way strange or unusual. Rather like my memory of the Wild Mouse ride - my brother's nausea, my dad's neutrality, the doctor's slightly righteous anger, and my mom caught in a storm somewhat of her own making.

We'll start with the Swiss (cheesy) wrap up and then move along to Pyongyang and Hanoi. Buckle up; bring tissues or towels if you must.

Zelensky after the clown show piss summit in Switzerland.

↩t.me/BazaFromOlga🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇨🇭🇹🇷 A diplomatic scandal broke out in Turkey due to the participation of the Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I at the Ukrainian peace summit held in Switzerland.



Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Onçu Keçeli has officially denied the news spread in the media that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held an official bilateral meeting with Patriarch Bartholomew I on the sidelines of the summit.



Turkey has sought clarification from the summit's organizers, Switzerland and Ukraine, regarding allegations that the name of the Patriarchate of Constantinople was subsequently added as a signatory to the Joint Declaration adopted at the summit.



If this signature is maintained, Turkey reserves the right to revoke its signature.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

A concise summary of the Ukraine Piss Summit results.

🤡🐽🤡 t.me/putingers_cat🔸

‘Disappointing’ results of Zelensky’s peace conference mirror ‘Russia’s continuing international economic power and influence’ - Western media



As the two-day Swiss-hosted summit on Ukraine wrapped up on Sunday, Western media outlets could not help but admit that the gathering had “hit a wall.” The summit was a “struggle” and failed to win over support from the Global South, they conceded.



Britain’s The Telegraph acknowledged the “disappointing end” to the Ukraine summit in its headline story, and went on to dub the peace declaration “watered-down.”



The Guardian highlighted the fact that key global powers like Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates all failed to sign the summit’s communique.



These key refusals reflected “Russia’s continuing international economic power and influence,” the Financial Times begrudgingly admitted.



Bern-based Swissinfo of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation referred to the summit as having been a “struggle,” and noted that it ended with an “unresolved declaration.”



Politico whimsically remarked that “Russia’s ghost loomed over the summit,” after Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out conditions for an end to the Ukraine conflict the day before the gathering started.



It “reinforced the reality that the Kremlin eventually will have to be dealt with,” Politico summed up.

📌 t.me/SputnikInt🔸

Dimitry Medvedev on the roll! 😂 ↩t.me/smoothieX12🔸

🔸The Swiss-hosted Ukraine ‘peace conference’ was an abject failure. It failed because the issue of peace was not on the agenda. They did everything they could to escalate and prolong the conflict. Meanwhile, Moscow has its own plans to see an end to the fighting. ↩t.me/PMCTchkvsky🔸

🔸📍 The Swiss “peace” kabuki came and went – and the winner was Vladimir Putin. He didn’t even have to show up.



None of the Big Players did. Or in case they sent their emissaries, there was significant refusal to sign the vacuous final declaration – as in BRICS members Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE and South Africa.



Without BRICS, there’s absolutely nothing the collective West – as in The Hegemon and assorted vassals – can do to alter the proxy war chessboard in Ukraine.



💬 Read more by Pepe Escobar t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics

🔔 More on geopolitics

🚀 Subscribe 🔸

Bleaker than expected

👉 t.me/VoxCartoons🔸

🇨🇭🔸🇺🇦🔻☺🔸🇨🇭🔻🇺🇦🔸☺

The entire reason for showing this miserable collection of “I'm getting' nuttin' for Christmas” cheer is to show exactly how abjectly miserable they all are. And how much they know. That NCSWIC. Just like my mom knew when she saw that doctor.

The contrast starts now. Hours after the misery ended at the Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland, the pageants started when Putin's plane touched down in Pyongyang. Reportedly at 3 a.m. local time. Not even that could dent the party time theme. The whining started too.

🔸South Korea and Romania reached an agreement to sign an arms export contract worth $920 million



Seoul will supply Romania with 54 K-9 self-propelled artillery units and 36 K10 transport-loading vehicles .



In addition, both countries will further improve military education and training, exchange of intelligence and experience, military industry, science and technology.



The defense ministers of the two countries spoke out on Vladimir Putin’s visit to the DPRK that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia poses a threat to Eurasian security. ↩t.me/incognitoraf🔸

🐦‍⬛️☄️⚡️ Putin's trip to North Korea and Vietnam is the central topic of the world media



The visits of Russian President Vladimir Putin have attracted the attention of the Western media, which interpret them as spite against the West, ignoring Moscow's historical ties with North Korea and Vietnam.



"Russia and North Korea have become closer again as a result of their mutual enmity towards the US," writes the New York Times.



"Moscow and Pyongyang are deepening their agreement in the face of separate, intense conflicts with Washington."



"Russia's relationship with North Korea is a danger to the world," Bloomberg writes:



"The US is "concerned" about the deepening of relations between North Korea and Russia,"according to" Spiegel."



"Putin's visit to Vietnam will provoke an American rebuke of Hanoi," according to Reuters.



"Putin is set to visit Hanoi...a move that has angered the United States - Vietnam's biggest trading partner"... "In [Vietnam's] capital, a city dotted with Soviet-style buildings and statues - many eagerly awaited the Russian president's visit," reports "Telegraf."



Vladimir Putin has made it clear that Russia is strengthening ties with Southeast Asia to boost the region's growth through trade, technology exchange and the establishment of new logistics routes, while ensuring "indivisible security in Eurasia," where Russia has traditionally played an important role.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇷🇺🇰🇵 Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived to visit North Korea.

Kim Jong Un met him at the airport even though Putin arrived at 3 am. ↩t.me/BunkerSrb🔸

Putin in North Korea, images of the arrival and welcome by the Korean leader Kim Jong-un



❕In the videos that are spreading in these hours, the images of the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin, welcomed at the airport by his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un.



🔍In the other video the Russian-Korean presidential convoy leaves the airport towards the country's capital.



▪️Kim Jong-un received Putin as soon as he got off the plane: the two leaders spoke briefly together with the Russian leader's large delegation.



▪️ Vladimir Putin was received by a company of the North Korean Honor Guard.



▪️ Putin and Kim Jong-un left Pyongyang airport in a Russian-made Aurus car.

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇰🇵And this is what Vladimir Putin's previous visit to North Korea looked like in 2000.



24 years ago, he met with Kim Jong Il, the father of the current leader Kim Jong Un.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

💢 While in Pyongyang, Putin intends to visit the Church of the Life-Giving Trinity, originally commissioned by Kim Jong Il.



The North Korean leader initiated the construction of this church in 2002 after being inspired by his visit to the Church of St. Innocent of Irkutsk in Khabarovsk during a trip to the Far East.



The Pyongyang temple was consecrated in 2006 by Metropolitan Kirill of Smolensk and Kaliningrad, who is now the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church.



In 2013, a Russian diplomat asked Kim Jong-il whether there were any Orthodox believers in Pyongyang, and Kim replied that believers would be found.

↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇷🇺🇰🇵 A festive welcome was held for the President of Russia Vladimir Putin at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇷🇺🇰🇵 A festive welcome was held for the President of Russia Vladimir Putin at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇷🇺🇰🇵Warm welcome of Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the capital of North Korea



Putin and Kim Jong Un wave to the crowd in an open-top Mercedes in Pyongyang

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇷🇺🇰🇵 Balloons in the air, flowers in hands - a welcome for Putin in Pyongyang



The government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea appreciates the important mission and role of the strong Russian Federation in maintaining strategic stability and balance in the world, and also expresses full support and solidarity to the Russian government, army and people in conducting a special military operation in Ukraine to protect sovereignty, security interests, as well as and territorial integrity, emphasized Kim Jong Un. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐕 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a pair of dogs of the national North Korean Pungsan breed



The Pungsan breed of hunting dogs was bred in the DPRK from North Korean wolves and is almost unknown outside the country. It got its name from the mountains in northern Pungsan County (now Kimhyonggwon County, Ryanggang Province), where it was bred.



The dogs will live in Moscow; they have not yet been given names, said the Kremlin spokesman.



In addition, Vladimir Putin was awarded North Korea's highest state honor, the Order of Kim Il Sung.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

📌 Putin introduces Kim to the new Russian Defense Minister Belousov, Lavrov, Manturov and Peskov. ↩t.me/SLOVENSKIMEDVED🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇷🇺🇰🇵 Vladimir Putin gave Kim Jong Un a ride in the new "Aurus" (video 1)

After the "Aurus" ride, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un went for a walk in the park. (video 2) 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

Putin let Un drive his car.



Just a couple of bros driving themselves around without security in the car. ↩t.me/GoBPH🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇷🇺🇰🇵 Putin and Kim paid tribute to Soviet soldiers



Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laid wreaths at a monument in honor of the liberation of North Korea in World War II.



The monument was erected in memory of the soldiers of the Soviet Army whodied during the liberation of North Korea from the Japanese occupiers.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

At the concert in honor of Vladimir Putin’s visit to the DPRK, they sang the SHAMAN song “Let’s Rise”



They also performed “Katyusha” and Oleg Gazmanov’s hit “Forward, Russia!”



#Putin #DPRK

↩t.me/RTnews_unc3🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇰🇵 During his visit to the DPRK, Vladimir Putin tasted local dishes at a festive reception organized by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un.



Among them are duck liver jelly with truffles, exotic lobster salad, salted fish with aromatic herbs.



For the main course, the participants of the reception were offered chicken tah with insam and medicinal pumpkin, stewed cod in the shape of a white flower, fried lamb, boiled seafood and guksu with beef.



For dessert there were chocolate chip cookies and blueberry cream ice cream.



As for drinks, guests could try local tea.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇷🇺🇰🇵 Formal reception in Pyongyang at the "Monangwan" House in honor of the Russian president



At the beginning of the reception, the President of Russia made a toast "for the further strengthening of friendship and cooperation between Russia and North Korea, for the well-being and prosperity of the people" of the two countries, to the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and all "Korean friends" present at the reception.



"Russia and Korea have a similar proverb. It reads as follows: A close neighbor is better than a distant relative. "I believe that this folk wisdom fully reflects the nature of the relationship between our countries," Putin said.



After this reception, the visit is practically over and the two leaders will head to the airport, the assistant to the Russian president, Yuri Ushakov, said earlier. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

↩t.me/putingers_cat🔸

🇷🇺🔻🇰🇵🔸☺🔻🇷🇺🔸🇰🇵🔻☺

That's just a small representative selection of the hoopla that hamstrung the West (spoiler - especially when Vietnam duplicated it!). But for both, a totally thorough look with the next section is encapsulated in this video, which is highly recommended. (Don't let the title fool you; it's not really deceptive just slightly misstated. DPRK military prepares for everything every day!)

Enjoy!

So we're still in Pyongyang and going to look at ground conditions, business, and brass tacks. Then more whining.

🔸🇰🇵🇰🇷 On Tuesday, North Korean soldiers stationed in the demilitarized zone separating North Korea and South Korea briefly crossed the border into their neighbor's territory.



They quickly returned to their side after South Korean troops fired a few warning shots into the air. This is the second such incident in the past two weeks.



📌 In fact, this is not surprising given that North Korea has been strengthening its border defenses. This is a grassy/forested area, so accidental border crossings occasionally occur.



South Korea also claims that this is not a provocation. The border area is now heavily overgrown, and it is sometimes unclear where to go due to the dense vegetation obscuring the signposts. Therefore, Seoul is taking this calmly.



🔻At the same time, North Korean soldiers have been spending a lot of time near the border in recent months. They are laying mines, setting up anti-tank barriers, clearing trees, and making paths and passages.



These actions raise concerns among analysts observing events in the Asia-Pacific region, as they suggest North Korea is preparing for a potential war. However, there are no real precursors to this yet, and it seems more like obvious measures to strengthen the border in response to provocations from South Korea and the US.



Although one does not preclude the other.

#NorthKorea #SouthKorea

@rybar Original msg🔸

🇰🇵🇷🇺 Putin says North Korea is achieving impressive results in industrial, scientific, and military areas

"We see with what strength, dignity and courage the people of the DPRK are fighting for their freedom, sovereignty and national traditions. They are achieving colossal results, real breakthroughs in strengthening the country's defense and technological, scientific and industrial power," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

Furthermore, he also stated that Moscow and Pyongyang will develop humanitarian cooperation, and increase mutual tourist trips and cultural exchanges.

"Of course, we will develop humanitarian cooperation between our countries. Our plans include activating academic mobility between Russian and Korean universities. We will further increase mutual tourist trips, cultural, educational, youth and sports exchanges," Putin stated.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🇷🇺🇺🇸 Putin says US and its allies repeatedly rejected Russia’s attempts to end Ukraine conflict

"The US and its satellites openly state that their goal is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. They are doing everything to prolong and further ignite the conflict in Ukraine, which they themselves provoked by supporting and organizing the armed coup d'etat in Kiev in 2014, and then the war in Donbass. At the same time, all these years they have repeatedly rejected all our attempts to peacefully resolve the situation," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

🇰🇵 The president also stated that Moscow highly values North Korea’s support in conducting the special military operation in Ukraine.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🇷🇺🇰🇵 Main points from Vladimir Putin’s article in the North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun:



🔹 Opponents are trying to wear down the Russian economy with new sanctions, provoke socio-political tension; all US attempts to restrain and isolate Russia have failed;



🔹 Russia's opponents are encouraging Kiev to strike at civilian targets and are threatening to send their military contingents to Ukraine;



🔹 Russia is ready for close cooperation with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to make international relations more democratic and stable;



🔹 Moscow intends to build an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia;



🔹 The US is refusing to fulfill previously reached agreements with the DPRK and is putting forth new, deliberately unacceptable demands;



🔹 Despite years of economic pressure, provocations, blackmail, and military threats from the US, the DPRK is effectively defending its interests;



🔹 Russia and the DPRK will develop humanitarian cooperation, increase mutual tourist trips, and cultural exchanges;



🔹 Russia and the DPRK will develop mechanisms of settlements independent of the West, and jointly oppose illegitimate restrictions.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

❤️ Putin: "Both Russia and the DPRK do not accept the language of blackmail and dictatorship." "The indefinite restrictive regime against the DPRK must be revised" ↩t.me/SLOVENSKIMEDVED🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇻🇳 Putin compared Western sanctions against North Korea to the blockade of Leningrad during World War II.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇷🇺🇰🇵 Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continue their private conversation.



As explained by Yuriy Ushakov, assistant to the Russian president, in this format the most important and "sensitive issues will be discussed, if necessary, some members of the delegations will join them."

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇷🇺🇰🇵Vladimir Putin spoke with the leader of North Korea at the Kumsusan state residence in Pyongyang. The talks lasted an hour and a half.



Putin's main statements:



A new fundamental document was prepared, which will form the basis of the relationship between the two countries for many years to come;



The Russian Federation appreciates North Korea's support for Russian policy, including in Ukraine;



Russia is fighting against decades of American imperialist policy;



Cooperation between the Russian Federation and North Korea is based on equality and mutual respect;



The exploits of previous generations are a good basis for the development of relations between the Russian Federation and North Korea today;



I hope the next meeting will be in Moscow.



What Kim Jong Un said:



The government of North Korea appreciates Russia's role in maintaining the strategic balance in the world and expresses its support

special military action in Ukraine;



Relations between North Korea and the Russian Federation are entering a period of prosperity;



We intend to strengthen

strategic relations with Russia and we will unconditionally support the Russian Federation.



Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.



The one-on-one conversation in Pyongyang lasted about two hours.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

A conversation between #Putin and #Kim Jong-un concluded in #Pyongyang with the participation of delegations



☝🏻North Korean leader Kim Jong-un emphasized Moscow's role in maintaining strategic stability in the world during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and expressed full support for Russia in conducting the special military operation.



"The Government of North Korea appreciates the important mission and role of a strong Russia in maintaining strategic stability and balance in the world, and also expresses full support and solidarity with the Russian Government, Army and people in carrying out of the special military operation in Ukraine to protect sovereignty, security interests and also territorial integrity,” Kim said.



✒️Vladimir Putin announced a "new fundamental document" that should define relations between the countries and expressed hope that the next meeting with Kim Jong-un will be held in Moscow.

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🇷🇺🇰🇵Russia and North Korea confirm intention to promote multipolar world order by signing agreement



Russia and North Korea have confirmed their intention to promote a multipolar world order and defend international justice from "hegemonic aspirations," the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement published on Thursday by Korea's state-run KCNA news agency said.



The strategic pact says that Moscow and Pyongyang will seek "a multipolar international system based on 'good faith' cooperation between states, mutual respect for interests, a collective approach to international issues, cultural and civilizational diversity, the rule of international law in international relations."



The agreement's preamble confirms that Russia and North Korea are committed to "protecting international justice from hegemonic aspirations" and any attempts to impose a unipolar world order.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🇰🇵🇷🇺 North Korean state media publishes DPRK-Russia strategic partnership treaty consisting of 23 articles



The new document replaced the previous Treaty of Friendship and Good-Neighborhood Cooperation signed by the states' leaders in 2000.



According to the text of the new treaty, from the date of its entry into effect at the time of the exchange of ratifications, the old treaty terminates.

"This Agreement is valid for an indefinite period. If one of the parties intends to terminate this agreement, it must notify the other party in writing. The agreement is terminated one year from the date of receipt of written notice by the other party," the text read, as quoted by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, on Wednesday morning. Later that day, he had extensive talks with the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Kim Jong Un, on cooperation between the two countries, global security, Western policies, and much more.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🔸🇷🇺🇰🇵 Yesterday, the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea concluded, during which he held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un together with a delegation of Russian officials.



As a result of the dialogue, several agreements were reached in the areas of education, healthcare, and transport infrastructure. Given the presence of the Russian Defense Minister, the sides undoubtedly also discussed military cooperation. Following the negotiations, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia does not rule out military-technical partnership with North Korea.



🔻However, the main achievement of the visit was the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. It was a surprise that a provision on mutual military assistance in the event of aggression was adopted - this clause almost completely repeats the wording from the document concluded between the USSR and North Korea in 1961.



Given the tensions in Northeast Asia, which we constantly discuss, the inclusion of this clause in the treaty is a response to the formation of an alliance between the United States, Japan and South Korea. In addition, this clause is intended to exert further pressure on the collective West.



▪️In addition to the aforementioned clause, another interesting provision is contained in Article 16 of the treaty. It obliges the parties to counteract unilateral sanctions.



Of course, this does not refer to the restrictions of the UN Security Council, although at the meeting in North Korea, Vladimir Putin reiterated the Russian position on the need to revise them. Recently, a new way of putting pressure on North Korea has been gaining momentum - the imposition of sanctions by individual actors, such as the United States, South Korea, the EU and others.



Essentially, now Russia officially does not comply with such restrictions, as they, according to the document, are illegal. This provision will also be important if Russian representatives at the UN continue to make efforts to weaken the sanctions regime.



Overall, the Russian leader's trip laid the foundation for further interaction between the two states for years to come. It is still too early to speak of a new era, but a new stage in the relations between North Korea and Russia has definitely begun.

#Russia #NorthKorea

@rybar together with @awaken_dragon

Original msg🔸

🔸Martyanov on the techno-scientific aspects of Putin in the DPRK:



"The result will highly likely be:



1. A dramatic improvement of North Korea's economic development;



2. North Korea suddenly being able to "develop" state-of-the-are A2/AD capabilities based on North Korea's scientists "breakthroughs" in developing long range supersonic anti-shipping missiles and ISR. Damn, those North Korean scientists.



Ah, yes, there is a third point--it is all on the border with South Korea which houses some US military bases. Nothing that intermediate range missiles with excellent targeting cannot rectify." ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇷🇺🇰🇵 "Military Chronicle" presented in an infographic the combined power of the armies of Russia and the DPRK.



The size of the armed forces is one of the decisive parameters of a military alliance.



The weapons that North Korea is most famous for are certainly ballistic missiles, and Pyongyang has developed a whole range of missiles in the last two decades - from those with a range of less than 500 km to intercontinental missiles capable of hitting the US territory.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🧐 American journalist Meister: Today, Putin met with Kim Jong Un, and Biden and Kamala with members of the LGBT community in the White House. ↩t.me/SLOVENSKIMEDVED🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇬🇧🇷🇺🇰🇵The head of the British Ministry of Defense called Putin's visit to the DPRK a warning to the West.



"The bizarre scenes from Putin's visit to North Korea should be understood as a warning. The new axis of tyranny is working to undermine our freedoms," said British Defense Minister Grant Shapps.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇷🇺🇰🇵🇨🇳🇮🇷🇺🇸 American intelligence agencies are amazed at the speed and extent at which Russia's security relations with Iran, North Korea and China have strengthened since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.



According to the Wall Street Journal, Moscow's military cooperation with Tehran, Pyongyang and Beijing has grown closer since February 2022 and has led to the allies reportedly sharing "sensitive technologies" that could threaten the United States and its partners long after the conflict in Ukraine ends.



The publication also claims that the Russian Federation and these countries have allegedly entered into agreements on the joint production of weapons, which improves the long-term capabilities of Russia and its allies.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸What the media around the world are saying about the cooperation agreement between Russia and North Korea:



🌏 Guardian:



It was a meeting of the minds, based on a mutual need so urgent that their enemies in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo were powerless to apply the brakes.



🌏 Nikkei Asia:



Putin's personal visit sends a strong signal to the Korean Peninsula and the world that he supports Kim and North Korea and that their cooperation is not only strong, but will expand.



🌏 Global Times:



Russia and North Korea are sending a message to the United States and its allies that they are not alone and are not afraid of the Western strategy of isolation and sanctions.



🌏 Rzeczpospolita:



The agreement is a step toward implementing Putin's warnings about allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons in Russian regions.



🌏 Wall Street Magazine:



The speed and depth of Russia's expansion of security ties with US adversaries (Iran, North Korea and China) has at times surprised US intelligence analysts. They say Russia and other countries have put aside historical differences to collectively confront what they see as a U.S.-dominated global system. ↩t.me/incognitoraf🔸

Westoids, particularly the butthurt belters from the Baltics, can't even imagine a world where there are no masters and vassals, because most of them have been vassals for the majority of their history. Therefore, the world of equal partnerships and business relationships between states seems like utopia to them, so they project their docile and subdued for generations mindsets onto such events.



One look at how Kim Jong Un met Putin at the airport would dispel this cockamamie take calling Kim Putin's handler and even supposing that the conflict would end in 2-3 months without the DPRK weapons.



Putin has taken DPRK out of decades long impoverished isolation, and he didn't do it for the "I owe yous". Unlike Ukraine, who has to ask their actual handlers in Washington and London to even perform certain military actions, who has to beg their "allies" for aid to even exist on the battlefield, and who has gotten into so much debt with their "partners" and IMF that Ukrainian kids will be paying it off for generations (given Ukraine still exists), Putin and Kim are doing mutually beneficial business.

↩t.me/BazaFromOlga🔸

🇷🇺🇰🇵 Russia – North Korea deal: a new geopolitical axis? New level ties

https://caliber.az/en/post/248651/

#Caliber #news🔸

🇷🇺🇰🇵Putin and Kim's recent meeting in Pyongyang grabbed headlines, but behind the spectacle lies a complex web of geopolitical dynamics. Russia seeks ammunition amid Ukraine tensions, while North Korea eyes financial support. Yet, China's influence looms large: wary of this alliance, Beijing walks a tightrope amid US and European pressures. Will China's strategic caution shape the future of these relationships? Explore the intricate balance of power in our latest analysis.

#Caliber #news ↩t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

Putin’s tour from North Korea to Vietnam, might be more significant than it appears.



Both North Korea and Vietnam are nations that used to be CIA hotbeds, and two main areas of conflict during the Cold War.



Putin just signed strategic agreements with both of them, and appears to be having a blast with Kim Jong Un.



I think it’s a symbolic display of CIA strings being cut and Western influence being rooted out, similar to Trump’s world tour in 2017 and his visit to North Korea in 2019.



Something about it looks so familiar. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇵🇱 The balloon that flew away from Russia scared Poland



The Polish military spent half a day tracking the balloon that flew in from the Kaliningrad region. The Poles were warned in advance that the balloon had flown away.



But still, they followed the balloon until it flew off the ground.



balloon, whore



* They were not noticed on it Mr...

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇰🇷🇰🇵🇷🇺 South Korea is in a panic. The "mutual defense" pact between Russia and the DPRK has scared the country



Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the delivery of deadly weapons to Kiev from Seoul would be a "mistake," the Russian state news agency Tass reported.



If Seoul still delivers weapons to Kiev, Russia could make decisions in response that the South Korean leadership will not like, the RF president emphasized.





South Korea said today that it will reconsider its position on supplying weapons to Ukraine after Pyongyang and Moscow signed an agreement that stipulates a mutual obligation to provide immediate military assistance in the event that either country is attacked.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

Washington and Seoul are calculating the strategic damage to themselves from V. Putin’s visit to Pyongyang



Russia is promoting the peaceful unification of the two Korean states in a single country, free from foreign military presence. The significance of certain contacts at the highest level can be judged not only by what their participants themselves think about it, but also by the degree of concern of those parties who are hostile to them. In this sense, the past visit of the Russian President to the DPRK fully confirmed its importance in modern international realities. The United States and South Korea do not hide their serious concern about its results, calculating how much they can strengthen the positions of Moscow and Pyongyang in the confrontation with them. The American Bloomberg complains that the “bilateral act of Kim and Putin” on mutual assistance in the event of aggression on one of the parties is a “genuine global threat” to Western interests. Their meeting poses a "very modern security challenge" for the US and its allies. Particular attention is drawn to the words of North Korean President Kim Jong-un that the signed agreement “raised relations with Russia to the level of an alliance.” According to CNN, there is a growing impression that adversaries of the United States are uniting to “challenge the democratic world in a way not seen in decades.” The Americans do not view this document in isolation, but as the first sign, which may be followed by a whole series of similar agreements with other countries, remembering that the Russian President warned about this. American analysts also include the recent visit of a Russian naval squadron, which included a nuclear submarine, to Cuba. “The allies have good reason to believe,” the TV channel says, “that Putin is seeking to outmaneuver the West in this long game of attrition.”



Representatives of the administration, the State Department and many US security agencies found it necessary to express their concern about the North Korean-Russian agreements. This means that Moscow and Pyongyang have found the “right path to their hearts.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised even before the visit to do “everything” to end North Korea’s support for Russia in its military efforts in Ukraine. But he achieved rather the exact opposite result - Kim Jong-un expressed full approval of the North Military District being conducted there at the “allied level.” Read more…

#ДмитрийМинин ↩t.me/fsk_today🔸

🇷🇺🔸🇰🇵🔻☺🔸🇷🇺🔻🇰🇵🔸☺

I'm gonna save the commentary until after we get a peek at the Vietnam leg of the trip. So as quickly as we can - here it is:

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇸 Moscow demands from Washington to withdraw from Europe all American nuclear weapons and to eliminate the infrastructure for their deployment, said the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova.



🇯🇵 Zakharova also warned that the Russian side will adequately respond to all potential threats in Russia's Far East, including the deployment of American medium-range missiles in Japan.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇷🇺🇻🇳 Moscow, Hanoi may resume talks on building nuclear plant in Vietnam, Russia’s Rosatom says

"Vietnam has not yet, as of now, considered building nuclear capacity. But taking into account the green agenda and the need for an ecological energy transition, [Vietnam] is going to revisit this topic. I think the resumption of our talk on the construction of nuclear energy capacity is in sight," head of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

Furthermore, the two countries are at the first stage of implementing the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Technology project, with the practical side set to begin this year.

"We are at the first stage of implementing the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Technology project. The center will be one of the most notable in terms of its competencies, powerful research centers ... We will get to the practical side this year," Likhachev told reporters.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇻🇳 In the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, everything is ready for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will visit this Asian country after his stay in North Korea.



The streets are decorated with the national flags of Russia and Vietnam. "Aurus" cars and security are already in front of the "Metropol" hotel.



Hanoi is decorated with Russian and Vietnamese flags ahead of the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇷🇺 🇻🇳 🇰🇵 Putin arrives in Vietnam for the first time since 2017. The visit follows his trip to North Korea, where he signed a pact for mutual aid and support.

📎 S.L. Kanthan ↩t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

🇷🇺📹 Russian President Vladimir Putin thanks Vietnam for its hospitality and truly warm welcome



“First of all, I would like to express my gratitude […] for organizing our state visit, for […] warm welcome reception. When I say ‘warm,’ I mean not only the temperature outside, but also the cordiality with which the residents of Hanoi greeted our delegation on the streets. I would like to take this opportunity to convey to them [the Vietnamese people] my most sincere greetings and wishes for well-being,” Putin said.



🌡 The temperature in the capital of the Asian country, Hanoi, is now above 35 degrees Celsius.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🇷🇺🇻🇳 Russian leader Vladimir Putin takes part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Vietnam.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇻🇳 Vladimir Putin visited the Grand Opera House in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇻🇳 The meeting of Vladimir Putin and To Lam with students was held in the opera hall in Hanoi .

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇻🇳 Vietnamese enthusiastically take photos with Putin's Aurus

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

An English language video with a bit more of the ceremony:

🇷🇺🇻🇳 Reviving Russia’s weapons exports to Vietnam in focus as Putin visits Hanoi



The restarting of an arms trade with Vietnam is expected to be high on the agenda for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hanoi on a rare trip abroad to the capital of an old Cold War ally.



The Russian leader is set for talks in Vietnam with Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who serves as Vietnam’s de facto top leader, President To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



Analysts believe the discussions will focus on military procurement. Putin may be looking to bolster its position in Vietnam in terms of arms selling.

#Russia #Vietnam

↩t.me/asianomics🔸

🇷🇺 🇻🇳 Russia's Putin met with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong



Watch live broadcast on our Telegram 👆

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇻🇳 The Russian Federation and Vietnam adopted the statement

on strategic partnership

and signed more than 10 documents, reports TASS.



In addition, the leaders adopted a statement:

"On further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership in context (with the) 30th anniversary of the implementation of the Russian-Vietnamese Treaty on the foundations of friendly relations."

↩t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇷🇺🇻🇳 Main points from Russia and Vietnam's joint statement on deepening the partnership:



◻️ Bilateral ties are not influenced by geopolitical trends and are aimed at strengthening peace, stability, and security;



◻️ Both sides hold similar or coinciding positions on many international and regional issues;



◻️ Both parties advocate for systematic development of cooperation in the oil and gas industry, energy, industry, and in the field of digital technologies;



◻️ Defense and security cooperation occupies a special place in the system of Russian-Vietnamese relations and is not directed against any third countries;



◻️ The parties urge to increase Russian investments in Vietnam and Vietnamese investments in Russia, including in the field of mineral resources;



◻️ The implementation of the project for the construction of the Center for Nuclear Science and Technology in Vietnam will be accelerated;



◻️ Russia and Vietnam will continue to develop cooperation in combating international terrorism and its financing.

↩t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🇷🇺🇻🇳🗣 Vietnam welcomes President Vladimir Putin, stresses long-standing ties with Russia amid US criticism



- Strategic protection: Vietnam sees Russia as a strategic buffer against major powers' influence.



- Broad support: Russian support for Vietnam ranges from energy projects to arms supplies.

🦅t.me/SNNenglish🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇻🇳 Russia's proposal for resolving the conflict in Ukraine will not be on the table forever, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference in Hanoi at the end of his Asian tour.

The conditions for peace will depend on the situation on the ground, Putin stressed.

Russia is considering the possibility of changing its nuclear doctrine, the Russian president added.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇻🇳 Putin: Russia does not need anyone's help to finish the SVO



There is no need for soldiers from North Korea to engage in the conflict in Ukraine, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

﻿

🇰🇵 The cooperation between North Korea and Russia will be a deterrent factor, and the agreement with the DPRK implies mutual assistance in case of aggression against one of the two countries, the Russian leader added.



Moscow does not rule out the possibility of selling Russian weapons to Pyongyang, Putin said.



Russia does not rule out arms deliveries to third countries in response to Western arms deliveries to Ukraine , Russian President Vladimir Putin said.



"Let the West think about where it will end," the Russian leader emphasized.





🇺🇦 The West will depose Zelensky in the first half of next year, and will blame all unpopular decisions on him, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.



❗️ A strategic defeat would mean the end of statehood for Russia, which is why we must go to the end , Putin stressed.



Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine on the basis of Minsk and Istanbul, but if Kiev demands the withdrawal of Russian forces, that will never happen, the Russian leader said.





If Seoul still delivers weapons to Kiev, Russia could make decisions in response that the South Korean leadership will not like, the RF president emphasized.



Russia does not yet need to launch a preventive nuclear strike, Putin emphasized.



Russia advocates reform of the UN Security Council, but only on the basis of consensus - Putin

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

Hanoi, Vietnam, Russian President Putin talks about the need for Russia to move forward



📹From the conference underway in Hanoi, #Vietnam , Russian President # Putin talks about the thousand-year history of #Russia , and the need to move forward with the actions undertaken by the Federation.

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇻🇳 Putin leaves Vietnam after state visit. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸💢 TLDR: Floppy head S. Korea leader is concerned that North Korea is increasing its weapons supplies via Russia, responds by threatening to decrease South Korea's weapons supplies 😂 - XF



—



Seoul slams North Korea-Russia Mutual Defense treaty, hints at reconsidering arms supplies to Ukraine, says Yonhap News Agency



🔹 The South Korean government said Thursday it will reconsider its stance on arms supply to Ukraine after North Korea and Russia signed a treaty that involves a mutual pledge to provide immediate military assistance if one of them is attacked.



🔹 National Security Advisor Chang Ho-jin also condemned "the comprehensive strategic treaty" signed during the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Wednesday.



"The government expresses grave concern and condemns the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between North Korea and Russia, which aims to strengthen mutual military and economic cooperation," Chang said in a press briefing at the presidential office.



🔹 Chang said any cooperation that directly or indirectly aids North Korea's military enhancement is a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and will be subject to international scrutiny and sanctions, and vowed to take corresponding measures.



"We plan to reconsider the issue of arms support to Ukraine," Chang also said, suggesting a shift in South Korea's policy of not providing lethal aid to Ukraine.

🔗 Link

https://archive.is/wip/QmcsI. ↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

🔸Vladimir Putin arrived in Vietnam and met with President To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Tin. They adopted a statement on strategic partnership and signed more than 10 documents. What were they talking about:



Vladimir Putin:



— Russia and Vietnam switch to national currencies in settlements;



— There are prospects for cooperation on the development of the Vladivostok—Ho Chi Minh transport corridor;



— Companies from the Russian Federation, as co-investors and suppliers, are ready for LNG production projects.



To Lam:



— Russia and Vietnam will increase cooperation in the field of defense and security;



— Vietnam considers Russia as one of the priorities of its foreign policy;



— Negotiations with Putin were successful, in a frank manner;



— Vietnam and the Russian Federation have agreed not to conclude agreements with third countries that would harm independence and sovereignty;



— Vietnam and the Russian Federation have agreed to work together to find a solution to the problems caused by the international situation. ↩t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🔸Vladimir Putin noted the importance of a consistent transition to national currencies; in the first quarter of 2024, the share of settlements in the national currencies of Russia and Vietnam amounted to 60%.



Other statements by the Russian President after negotiations with the leader of Vietnam:



☑️ Russian companies, as co-investors and suppliers, are ready for LNG production projects;



☑️ The parties expressed interest in building a reliable security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region;



☑️ There are prospects for cooperation in the development of the Vladivostok-Ho Chi Minh City transport corridor. ↩t.me/PMCTchkvsky🔸

FT: Vietnam triumphs in diplomacy after visits by Russian, US and Chinese leaders



👌🏻Vietnam, which has hosted the leaders of Russia, China and the United States in recent months, has achieved a triumph in diplomacy and secured a stronger position in supply chains, says the British newspaper Financial Times.



“Vietnam's 'bamboo diplomacy' achieved a triumph amid visits by Biden, Xi and Putin. Hanoi has consolidated its growing importance in global supply chains by balancing relations between rival powers,” the newspaper writes.



🎍 “Bamboo diplomacy” takes its name from the plant native to East Asia that has a flexible trunk and branches that grow on sturdy roots. Vietnam chose this name as the title of its foreign policy approach due to its relevance to national identity.

↩t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🔸🇻🇳🇷🇺 Yesterday, Vladimir Putin's tour of the Asia-Pacific region came to an end. Although the main focus from an information standpoint was on the negotiations in Pyongyang and the new agreement with North Korea, the Russian president's visit to Vietnam also deserves special attention.



▪️One of the goals of the trip was to deepen the partnership in those areas where cooperation between the parties has been actively developing. Judging by the composition of the delegations and the volume of agreements signed, the priority was the sphere of energy and mining.



▪️Another area was military cooperation: although in recent years Vietnam has been actively diversifying its procurement, Russia remains an important supplier of weapons. Therefore, it was no coincidence that the delegation that arrived in Hanoi included representatives of Rosoboronexport, the Ministry of Defense and other agencies.



In general, as reported by our Vietnamese colleagues from the @quantin_vic channel, Vladimir Putin's visit to Vietnam was successful, demonstrating the strength of Russian-Vietnamese ties and emphasizing the friendship between the states.



📌 However, there is still unrealized potential to increase the scale of interaction between the states. One of the reasons can be called the lack of productive initiatives from both the Russian diplomatic mission and the Vietnamese side.



Perhaps Vladimir Putin's visit will change the situation "on the ground" and provide the necessary impetus for the development of relations. After all, letting things take their course with the naive belief that "since the country is friendly now, it will always be so" can have serious negative consequences in the long run.

#Vietnam #Russia

@rybar together with @quantin_vic Original msg🔸

❗️After returning to the Kremlin from North Korea and Vietnam President Putin announces a massive increase in weapons for the Russian military including missiles and drones.



😎Coincidence?

🎙t.me/AussieCossack🔸

🔸Putin went to North Korea and Vietnam — putting the band back together, I guess? — and he's already back at the Kremlin congratulating top graduates of military and security academies. When does that man sleep, and why never? ↩t.me/thenebulator🔸

A few news headlines no one I follow have mentioned as yet:

And there you have it - the end.

🇷🇺🔻🇻🇳🔸☺🔻🇷🇺🔸🇻🇳🔻☺

I know that's a lot. But the imagery is so integral to the story that while I thought more than once about splitting it up, I ultimately decided to keep it intact. There was little doubt of the genuine pleasure in the reception of Putin in NK and Vietnam. They must have used the same diplomatic catering outfit. From the outsized but exuberant plastering of every trail and surface in advance, to arranging flowerful displays of children, musicians, and singers, to the military displays - both visits were extravaganzas of color, sound, and ceremony richly reserved only for the ultimate in guests. No one has treated a visit by Biden, Macron, or Scholz like that. Nor will they ever do so.

I can feel some of you yawning in the back! I'm not a formal person myself. But especially in Pyongyang, the ceremony was mixed with casual walks, chocolate chip cookies and ice cream, and puppies. And balloons. How funny for a stray balloon from Kaliningrad to cause havoc all across Poland while balloons wafted across the skies of Pyongyang. You can't make it up.

In Hanoi, there was a mirror visit to an opera house. And military grave visit of honor (I know that's not uncommon but it was a very short trip!) And all the deals were obviously done ahead of time - so likely only personal intros were actually on the agenda. The Aurus vehicle was a big hit with both fan bases. (When was the last time any attention was given to an American or even British model like that?) All these many subtle but sure clues screamed to the world that Putin is alone on the pedestal he occupies. Only in the most rabid of Western populations is his name besmirched by media/political lies. The battle for public opinion is over. And there is nothing the Empire can do about it.

Putin stole their “gathering” over the weekend and proceeded to rub it in all week. The gloves came off and now they know that, too. We just watched the calendar grow several months shorter this week. On Monday when the globalists regroup they'll have nothing but panic for breakfast. Not even coffee.

Don't know about you, but I feel like I just won something so big I haven't figured out exactly what it is yet. But I do know. It's the elephant sitting in the DS conference room. And it's not moving out.

Have a great weekend guys! Sorry for the late publish. Technical difficulties. It's always time for some good news though.

Share





