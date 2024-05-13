As I looked back over the Xi trek to France, Serbia, and Hungary - it reminded me (in a ticklish sort of way) of this time of year when my tea room was operational. Packed up in 2019, I still own it but COVID halted its reopening and I haven't seen conditions conducive to doing so since. (A little war movie has gotten completely in the way!)

But before then heading into and throughout May was a steady parade of senior proms, debutante ball day events, graduations, and wedding showers. Those are all milestones and events in a lived life movie stream. But the always present formality alone tends to exaggerate their immediate importance; it can be years later before that crystallizes or becomes apparent. But we have optimists and skeptics among the pundits, so let's see what the photographers recorded. And then put a diploma on it.

The pre gamers had these words of encouragement:

According to the New York Times, the Chinese president is determined to seize a unique historic opportunity to loosen the ties between Europe and the United States and create a world free of American hegemony as it has unfolded since 1941.



In Asia, the perception of Xi Jinping's European tour is more nuanced and therefore rather subtle as to its real significance. The South China Morning Post points out that the Chinese president's trip to Europe is an attempt to deploy a strategy aimed above all at regaining the confidence of European markets, while at the same time driving a wedge between the United States and its allies at a time when very real "cracks" are appearing in the United States' security commitments to Ukraine, which has become a veritable money pit, swallowing up hundreds of billions of US dollars in pure waste and with no tangible results over the past two years.



The empire's "hard" media see the meeting between Xi Jinping and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as a kind of image rivalry, and a long series of disputes on everything from wine and Cognac to electric cars and China's support for Russia. These media playfully point out that when China was absent from the electric car market, Europe, and France in particular, did everything in its power to ban thermal engines and promote electric cars. But when China suddenly stormed in like a hurricane with dozens of models and innovations in the field, lowering prices across the board and threatening Tesla's lucrative niches, the whole of Europe cried out in unison that electric cars were indirect pollution and unreliable technology.



It remains to be seen what the placid Xi Jinping thinks. Nobody knows what a Chinese leader is thinking. Between the speculations of some and others, China is quietly and discreetly advancing its pawns, especially at a time when Europe has never seemed so weakened. Indeed, Xi Jinping told his interlocutors that he hoped the war in Europe would end and the economy would recover, as if he were talking to a Third World country.

"Xi is looking for cracks in the EU and NATO": this is how the Financial Times commented on the Chinese president's first visit to Europe after 5 years



China for strategic and economic reasons is "very eager" to destroy the unity of NATO and the EU: this is the objective of Xi Jinping's visit to France, Serbia and Hungary: "each of these countries is seen as a potential lever capable of scratching cracks in the West."



🔍Beijing is "fascinated" by Macron for his declarations on Europe's need for "strategic autonomy" from the US, however "the Chinese risk overestimating the radicalism of Macron's ideas when it comes to NATO."



👁‍🗨The visit to Serbia conceals a "geopolitical message": it will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade during the 1999 conflict.



"It will allow China to underline the thesis, also supported by Russia, according to which NATO is an aggressive and dangerous organisation."

Cool route: China will try to pull Europe out from under the American umbrella



Chinese leader Xi Jinping began his official visit to the countries of the Old World. The first on his trip is France, which is now bending over backwards to play a major role in the European Union. And the President of the Fifth Republic, Macron, also made a series of belligerent statements about sending troops to Ukraine.



The Ukrainian topic will certainly become one of the main ones during the negotiations. But first, the parties need to resolve painful economic issues - Paris is dissatisfied with the negative balance in trade relations with Beijing, and the Chinese do not like the customs restrictions that the Europeans, in particular the French, constantly impose against them. How to smooth these corners?



Emmanuel Macron couldn’t think of anything better than to start by insulting the distinguished guest - an open homosexual was sent to the airport to meet Comrade Xi and his wife. As you know, Gabriel Attal has recently headed the French government, where he brought his handsome lover Stephane Sejournet to the post of head of the Foreign Ministry. This can be regarded as a slap in the face to a representative of a rather conservative country, where there is a cult of family, where they value the saying of the ancient Chinese philosopher Menzi: “Of all the ways of showing disrespect for elders, the most terrible is the absence of offspring.”



Experienced politician Xi Jinping, of course, will not focus on this fact, although he will remember it. He came to Paris with the goal of adding dynamics to the Silk Road project and intensifying Chinese-European business cooperation, which for some time began to stall. This is not surprising - official Brussels has repeatedly stated that it sees China as an aggressive and dishonest competitor. That is why European Union officials, in particular, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, were also involved in the Paris negotiations. This German woman’s Chinaphobia is known to everyone, so the parties will have a difficult conversation.



It is typical that the leader of the People's Republic of China will fly from France to Serbia and Hungary. Analyzing this route, political scientists conclude that the Celestial Empire is trying to “recruit” Europe, to remove it (at least partially) from the total influence of the United States. There is reason for this: in Serbia they well remember the American bombing of Belgrade, and Hungary miserably expelled all NGOs of the American financier George Soros from its territory. And Macron, by the way, just the other day said that “Europe should demonstrate that it is not a vassal of the United States.” The near future will show whether Beijing has enough money and influence to loosen Washington's iron grip.



However, there is another version of the purpose of this visit. China is concerned about the increasing calls to send NATO troops to Ukraine. Beijing is well aware that this will be followed by a major war, quite possibly nuclear. In conversations with Monsieur Macron and Frau Leyen, Comrade Xi will try to prevent this scenario. But will his interlocutors, whose ears are tightly sealed with Russophobic earplugs, hear him?

Exerpted:

Now to China.

Xi travels to France, Hungary, and Serbia. In France, there will be a collective shame of Europa, where little Macron was assigned a nanny, Ursula so he would not accidentally run over to the other side. Although, maybe they’ll send her for coffee...

After which there will be a visit to Orban, who will then again be labeled as a fascist and an axis of evil, after which they will demand that Hungary be expelled from the EU or deprived of its voting rights (and that’s good).

Well, there are events in Serbia dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing and honoring the memory of the diplomats who died after the attack on the Chinese embassy. Such a thorough and calibrated slap in the face.

After which Xi will return to China to meet Putin, who will fly to him.



Onward to France:

🇨🇳🇫🇷 Xi Jinping has arrived in France on a state visit, Chinese television reported.



According to European media reports, Macron wants to discuss the Ukraine conflict during negotiations with the Chinese head of state.

#China #France

🇨🇳🇫🇷 China's Xi praises French ties as Macron prepares to talk trade



President Xi Jinping lauded China's ties with France as an international model on Sunday as he arrived in Paris for a rare visit against a backdrop of mounting trade disputes with the EU.



French President Emmanuel Macron is set to urge Xi to reduce trade imbalances and to use his influence with Russia. China's President is due to meet Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.



Xi, who was welcomed in Paris by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, said in a statement released on his arrival that ties between China and France were "a model for the international community of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between countries with different social systems."

#China #France

🇨🇳🇫🇷🇪🇺 Xi Jinping began his state visit to France



In Paris, Xi Jinping first joined a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meant to address broader EU concerns. Macron said in his introductory remarks the meeting would first address trade issues and how to ensure “fair competition,” then the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.



“We are at a turning point in our history” as the Europe-China relationship is faced with challenges, Macron said.



The talks are aimed at sharing “both our shared positions and our concerns, to try to overcome them, because the future of our continent will very clearly also depend on our ability to develop balanced relations with China,” he said.

#China #France #EU

After talks b/w Xi Jinping & Emanuel Macron both China 🇨🇳 & France 🇫🇷 have jointly released statements denouncing Israel 🇮🇱 plans to Attack Rafah.

🔸🇫🇷🇨🇳 French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for China's commitment not to sell weapons to Russia, as well as to “strictly control the export of dual-use goods.”



In SCMP, in a commentary on these words, they write: “This would be a breakthrough for Europe, which has long urged Xi to use his influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.”



We don't know what kind of possible breakthrough we're talking about. China's rhetoric that the country controls the export of dual-use goods was observed before the negotiations with Macron.



▪️Press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, April 26, 2024: China does not supply weapons to parties to conflicts and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods, including drones.



▪️Qin Gang, former Chinese Foreign Minister, May 9, 2023: The PRC does not sell weapons to parties involved in the Ukraine crisis and is cautious about exporting dual-use goods in accordance with its laws and regulations.



▪️Ministry of Commerce, February 9, 2023: The Chinese government has always required enterprises to strictly comply with export control regulations and other laws.



Maybe Xi told Macron about this personally for the first time, so some are talking about a breakthrough? 😁

🇫🇷🇨🇳 Macron met with Xi Jinping at the Elysee Palace



The Chinese leader arrived in France today. This is his first visit to Europe in many years. He is also expected to visit Serbia and Hungary.



🙎‍♂️ In Paris, Xi Jinping held a trilateral meeting with Macron and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Details have not yet been announced.



❗️📰 Here's what Western media write about the Chinese leader's tour:



▪️The New York Times: “China's leader appears determined to seize the opportunity to weaken Europe's ties with the United States and create a world free of American dominance."



▪️Politico: “Xi Jinping and Macron are like two emperors preparing for a fight. Amid arguments about electric cars, cognac and Ukraine, their dinner together may not be very fun.”

🎂🇫🇷 Macron's favorite dessert, called "Russian cake" in France, was not served during his lunch with Xi Jinping because of its name.



Le Figaro reports that at the dinner, which coincided with Vladimir Putin's inauguration day, "Russian cake" was replaced by blueberry pie "due to its delicate name given the geopolitical context."



Macron urges coordination with China on Ukraine and 'major crises' at Paris summit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday pressed Xi Jinping to coordinate closely with Europe in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and accept fair global trade rules as the Chinese leader began a state visit to France.

🇨🇳🇫🇷 Macron thanks Xi for his 'open attitude' on cognac issue



French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for what he called "his open attitude" in an anti-dumping probe on cognac.



"I thank the president for his open attitude regarding provisional measures on cognac and for his wish not to implement them," Macron told a joint press conference, adding France hoped its products could continue having access to the Chinese market.



China opened an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the European Union in January, seen by some as a counter-move to an EU probe on Chinese electric vehicles.

#China #France

Full of sound and fury.



And signifying quite a lot.



Perhaps, they should have served the Russian Cake, after all. I'm sure the wines were primo, though. Let's check out Serbia for any further breaking developments (😴).

🇨🇳🇷🇸 Xi Jinping arrived in Serbia. He was met by President Vučić and an impressive delegation from the entire top leadership of the country.



The visit of the head of the People's Republic of China began on the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade.



Xi arrived in Serbia from France, where he negotiated with Macron and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, including on Ukraine. t.me/wartimedia🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇸🇨🇳 Xi Jinping landed in Belgrade accompanied by Serbian hunters



The President of China, Xi Jinping, arrived on an official visit to Belgrade, where he was welcomed by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and his wife at the "Nikola Tesla" airfield.



Prime Minister Miloš Vučević, President of the Assembly Ana Brnabić, Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić, former President Tomislav Nikolić and his wife, Serbia's Ambassador to China Maja Stefanović and Chinese Ambassador to Belgrade Li Ming and his wife are also in the Serbian delegation at the reception.



The plane of the Chinese president was escorted from the border by Serbian MiG-29 fighters, while the Guard of the Serbian Army was lined up in his honor at Nikola Tesla Airport.

Welcome live LINK

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇸🇨🇳 The official part of Xi Jinping's visit to Serbia begins



The ceremonial welcome of Chinese President Xi Jinping will be held at 10:00 a.m. in front of the "Serbia" Palace, which will be followed by a meeting between President Vučić and Xi.



Final preparations are underway before the festive reception in front of the Palace of Serbia. Serbian guardsmen are in uniform, and in front of the Palace of Serbia there is a large number of citizens. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇸🇨🇳 Festive welcome for the Chinese president



Today, President Aleksandar Vučić prepared a ceremonial welcome for Chinese President Xi Jinping in front of the Palace of Serbia, with 10 honor platoons from 10 artillery pieces, the singing of the national anthem and a review of the honor guard.



" I am deeply moved and impressed by the welcome in Serbia, we are witnessing the sincere friendship of the Serbian and Chinese people, the iron friendship of the two countries," said Xi. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸🐦‍⬛️🇷🇸🇨🇳🇩🇪 State visit to Serbia - Good mood program Sija, German Tageschau about the visit of the President of China to Serbia (1/2)



Chinese state and party leader Xi travels to Serbia and Hungary. There he doesn't have to face critical issues, just an abundance of investment desires. The timing of the trip is also not coincidental. It is obvious: Xi Jinping is visiting friends in Belgrade.



On his way from the airport to the capital of Serbia, Chinese state and party leader Xi Jinping has to pass by Belgrade's "West Gate," an extremely ugly multi-story building of Yugoslav brutalism in the 1980s. A huge red Chinese national flag covers the right wing of the two-part Genex Tower - with a large welcome greeting in Chinese.



Genex, it was a Yugoslav state import-export company. That also fits. Serbia and China share an "iron friendship," and Beijing and Belgrade. The Serbian population already knows it, it has been part of the Serbian vocabulary since at least 2016. Then, for the first time, China invested heavily and directly in Serbia and bought the ironworks in Smederovo, saved it from bankruptcy and expanded - 5,000 stable jobs in eight years, as the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, boasts.



China is now Serbia's second most important trade partner.



According to Vučić, the volume of trade between the two countries was 6.1 billion dollars in 2023. Serbia's exports to China have also increased manifold in recent years, he says - from a manageable 6.4 million dollars in 2012 to 1.2 billion dollars in in 2023. We are looking for investments, but there is more, says Vučić - and makes "three demands" to Xi Jinping on Serbian state television; three promising business areas in which China should invest in Serbia:



First, the Serbian railway factories are struggling to revive because the demand for trains on the European market is increasing, so that neither the German Siemens Group nor the Swiss Stadler Rail can deliver enough. But the Chinese could do it - preferably together with Serbia.



Continuation 👇👇👇👇

🔸Continuation (2/2)



Second on Vučić's wish list:



Chinese knowledge in the fields of artificial intelligence and electromobility, for which Serbia could be a manufacturer and workplace of e-cars, e-taxi and air taxi. Friends from Beijing have already invested a lot in neighboring Hungary. The rest is from president to president, personally.



Orban, "hugs pandas"



Xi comes from France, Hungary is the last stop on his European journey, followed by a stopover in Serbia.



Both stops are more of a feel-good program at the end of a small European tour. Serbia is the largest of the countries of the Western Balkans, and all of them would actually like to be members of the EU - Serbia has been a candidate for membership for twelve years. Hungary has been a member of the EU for 20 years, but under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán maintains political friendships that irritate many EU partners.



Orbán is considered a "panda hugger" in China, a loose description for friends of Beijing. Hungary, like Serbia, is part of the "New Silk Road," China is building and investing in new trade routes and channels, investing for its own economy. These include highways and a high-speed rail line between Belgrade and Budapest.



Orbán's government is also increasingly attracting Chinese carmakers: Hungary needs to become a focal point for the automotive industry in Europe and does not want to depend only on the big German car companies Audi, BMW and Daimler-Benz.



"Maintain good relations with as many countries as possible," says Orbán's chief of staff, Gergely Guljas, amiably.



Commemoration of the NATO bombing



Strategic partnerships, shuffled cards for political poker rounds. Serbian China expert Stefan Vladisavljev calls it a "multi-vector foreign policy": balancing between West and East, Europe and Asia.



Geopolitics with concessions, give and take. Six months ago, Serbia signed a free trade agreement with China, which should enter into force in July.



"Taiwan is China, period," Vucic says on Chinese state television, in line with those in power in Beijing. And in return, he expects the same when it comes to Kosovo: a former Serbian province, an independent state since 2008 that Serbia does not recognize - and of course neither does China. But Xi does not come to Belgrade only as a business traveler. No one believes that it is a coincidence that he ended up in the Serbian capital 25 years after the bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade.



During the 1999 Kosovo War, NATO bombs dropped by US Air Force fighter bombers hit the embassy. Three Chinese journalists were killed. Then US President Bill Clinton apologized explicitly, and NATO claimed that the bomb hits were an accident. China did not accept this apology. This will be remembered during the state visit.



"Fuck NATO" and "Fuck EU" are graffiti that are repeatedly noticed on the walls of houses in Belgrade. Of course not on the "Genex tower."

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇸🇨🇳 What is written in the document signed by Xi and Vučić: Respect for sovereignty and resistance to hegemony

Serbia and China are opposed to the imposition of any solution to the final status of "Kosovo," and all interested parties should reach a mutually acceptable solution within the framework of United Nations Security Council resolution 1244 (1999), through dialogue and consultation, it is written in the document signed today by the president Serbia's Aleksandar Vučić and China's President Xi Jinping.

⏺ Read what else is written in the document HERE.

* If you are subject to Western censorship, copy the link and search on Google for Proxy online free with which you will be able to open the link.

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇸🇨🇳 Xi Jinping: Serbia is the first country in Europe with which we are building a community with a common future



"We announced together that we will build a community between China and Serbia with a common future in the New Era, which will open a new chapter in the history of Chinese-Serbian relations." Eight years ago, Serbia became China's first comprehensive strategic partner in Central and Eastern Europe. Today, Serbia is becoming the first European country where we will build a community with a common future," said the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in his address after the signing of interstate agreements between Serbia and China in the Palace of Serbia.



"We agreed to expand strategic communication, to guide this community with a common future in the New Era." "The two sides firmly support mutual interests, and we really have a strong political relationship that contributes to this community," Xi said.

🇨🇳🇫🇷🇷🇸 A short comparison of the reaction to Xi’s visit to France and Serbia.



The first video was filmed the day before arriving in France - in Paris, protesters for a free Tibet climb a pole with a poster about dictator Xi. Members of this organization also stretched out a banner during the passage of the Chinese leader's motorcade.



Second photo - leaflets with the inscription “Taiwan is part of China” appeared in the center of Belgrade. This is the idea of ​​the local conservative movement “Nashi.”



Of course, Serbia was not without incidents. One video was circulating on social networks yesterday; let’s translate a Twitter post describing it: “A Chinese man approached a journalist from one of the few relatively independent media outlets in Serbia (a CNN affiliate), who was about to begin reporting on Xi Jinping’s visit to Belgrade, asked him questions and filmed him.” One can smile a little at the wording “independent” in relation to the media that is associated with CNN, but still.

An interim report on the economic agreements:

That's a lot more like a Xi in Moscow 2023 visit!

Pomp and Ser-cumstance, too. Meanwhile, back in NWO Central - this was happening:

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that World War II was won by the Americans and Ukrainians, who fought together against Stalin...



🤡🤡🤡

Proving that the inverse world is totally here. You can't join them anymore; so you have to beat them.

On to Hungary:

🇨🇳🇭🇺 Yesterday evening, Xi Jinping and his wife arrived at Budapest airport. He was met by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife.



The two leaders will hold a meeting today to discuss various issues, including the economy. Back on April 24, after the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Hungary, new initiatives were announced as part of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative: an oil pipeline running between Hungary and Serbia, as well as unnamed projects in the railway sector. Perhaps the parties will sign the first agreements to begin their implementation.

🐦‍⬛️🇭🇺🇨🇳 Hungarian Prime Minister Orban: We live in a multipolar world order



"One of the pillars of this new world order is the People's Republic of China." A country that is now setting the course of the world economy and world politics," Orbán said, speaking alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping in Budapest.

🇨🇳 🇭🇺 Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to announce a series of new investments in Budapest, citing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Hungary as a model of what the EU's relationship with the world's second-largest economy could look like.



The Chairman of the People's Republic of China is at the final stage of his European tour.

Orban is counting on new investments and loans from Beijing.

After Xi's visit, Hungary became China's partner in the confrontation with the USA - FT



🤝Following the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Hungary has joined the "circle of friends" of countries that support China's efforts to counter the power of the United States, as reported by the Financial Times.



"Budapest has joined what Xi Jinping calls Beijing's 'circle of friends': those countries most supportive of China's efforts to counter US power," the newspaper said, citing officials.



✖️The Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, has repeatedly stated that Budapest does not support the idea of ​​a new cold war and an "iron curtain" between the countries of the East and West.

🇨🇳🇭🇺 China and Hungary solidify their partnership with 18 infrastructure agreements, emphasizing mutual economic benefits and cooperation despite global tensions. Prime Minister Orban highlights the $17 billion Chinese investment in Hungary, showcasing the growing ties between the two nations.

🔸🇭🇺🤝🇨🇳— Hungary signed 18 agreement with the People's Republic of China.



Main points of the signed agreements:



— together with the Chinese, Hungary starts to prepare the V0 freight rail line bypassing Budapest;



— and in the same way, together with the Chinese, Hungary will start to prepare the high-speed railway to Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport.



— A new border crossing with higher throughput capacity will be opened between Serbia and Hungary.



— Together with the Chinese and the Serbs, they will start looking into the fastest and best way to build an oil pipeline between Serbia and Hungary.



— It is now possible to export cherries to China.



With a historic visit from Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Hungary cements its role as a key player in East-West economic dynamics. Amidst rising tensions, Hungary's strategic pivot towards China opens doors for unprecedented infrastructural growth and investment. Read more: https://caliber.az/en/post/239417/

#Caliber #news

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visits to Serbia and Hungary differ in their very essence from the "texture" of his trip to France. The academicism, if I may say so, of the French trip, even though part of it took place in a picturesque mountainous area, differed significantly from the sincerity in communication and open smiles displayed in Belgrade and Budapest. Read more: https://caliber.az/en/post/239715/

#Caliber #news

🔸Xi's trip first results



The visit of the Chinese President to France ended without any significant agreements, while his trip to Eastern Europe proved to be more fruitful. President Macron had hoped to forge closer personal ties with his Chinese counterpart to influence Vladimir Putin to end war in Ukraine. However, China's stance remains unchanged.



In Budapest, Xi Jinping announced a series of new investments, promoting Hungary and Prime Minister Viktor Orban as models for the type of relationship the European Union could have with China. He also promised to build infrastructure in Hungary that would facilitate the distribution of products from Chinese factories across the trading bloc.



Xi Jinping is stabilising ties amidst global shifts



Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, has completed his first European tour in five years, visiting France, Serbia, and Hungary. During the visit, he signed many agreements with each country. He also held a trilateral meeting in Paris in which French President Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen participated.



Three weeks ago, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was in China, where economic issues were high on the agenda.

By all accounts, from myopic to frankly predicting doomsday, and enchanted to nihilistic, it seems everyone had a piece of the puzzle ahead of time. Time … there's our word for the year (or end of the age, depending on your perspective). What everyone actually had was their own prebaked perspective. And not a single Russian cake amongst them…

Sorry I wasn't willing to dig deep enough to find out more about the other menu selections. But what I did take away from this collection is that the world is very rapidly dividing. Of course, that is upon hegemonic unipolar and resistance multipolar lines. Everyone seems to feel that this was as big an event as Xi meeting Putin or Assad meeting Xi last year. It wasn't. While everyone got something they wanted, the parties and proms will continue for a time. The division is the genuine shower game. And it's only just begun.

Even though it's not mentioned anywhere above I am going to call this our initial BRICS entry. Word is that Xi invited Serbia to join. I do believe at the very minimum that BRICS as an organization could certainly become poised to replace or emulate a host of currently flailing international entities that are walking wounded if not dead already. While that's not the purpose, mission, or mandate - someone has to eventually fill some voids. Even if only as a temporary stabilizer. I have seen innuendos of that too.

These were delightful deals and friendly feasts. But the recent embarrassment of Yellen/Blinken blundering in Beijing was actually much more impactful in any immediate way. But the one thing these European images did do in conjunction with those of the week before is to bring Xi back to world center stage. He was being far too quiet.

But now it's time to see what all that time has produced. Big surprises often come in the smallest packages. And it's about to be party time wherever you are.

