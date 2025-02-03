While we are seeing thematic connections between our most recent plane crash and this one (plus possibly even our NYD events!), we are going to continue to go after each one as an individual event as well. So let's see what Punxsutawney Phil has delivered with his prognostication besides six moar weeks of winter. There's certainly a potential game changer for us at the end today.

. (Dot ) BREAKING: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth revealed that the military chopper involved in the Washington D.C. crash with an airplane was on a "Continuity of Government" mission. 2:09 PM EST ↩t.me/VKscreenshots🔸

https://www.foxnews.com/us/black-hawk-chopper-unit-annual-proficiency-training-flight-hegseth-says

🔸So first the news reports say there are 4 survivors pulled from the water. Now they say they are all dead. Interesting.

Did you know that an airplane accident killed members of The Boston Skating Club on the way to the World Championship…in 1961???



Members of

The Boston Skating Club were on that deadly plane crash yesterday.



Is history repeating itself?? ↩t.me/DeepDives🔸

(Or simply as predicted?)

Trump speaks at 54:52🔸

Sikorsky to convert Black Hawk helicopter into drone

October 14, 2024 by Colton Jones

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, has been awarded $6 million by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to install its advanced ALIAS/MATRIX flight autonomy system onto the U.S. Army’s experimental UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter.

https://defence-blog.com/sikorsky-to-convert-black-hawk-helicopter-into-drone/

Lockheed Martin demonstrated this remote Blackhawk technology...IN WASHINGTON DC months ago. ↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

https://dailyvoice.com/ny/new-city/olympic-icon-dick-button-dies-in-hudson-valley-figure-skating-great-was-95/

🔸The head of the Moscow Figure Skating Federation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of OAO Bamstroyput Anton Abdurakhmanov has been arrested in absentia in a fraud case, RIA Novosti was told in the Meshchansky Court of the capital.



RIA Novosti sources reported on January 20 that Abdurakhmanov, who has headed this federation since 2022, left Russia several months ago, the departure occurred "for legal reasons."🔸

🔸Interesting, in the light of what happened in Washington ☝️☝️🔸

🔸He was Chairman of directors of a construction company.

The company built many important government facilities such as military academies, institutes etc.



I believe it is tied to the construction and probably tax evasion and less probably to giving some secrets about the building complexes the company built. ⤴↩pvt_acct🔸

https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/nancy-kerrigan-figure-skating-plane-crash-dc/

Interesting Tonya Harding joined X last night.

Remember her?? Ice skater ⛸️ who took a knee of her competition🔸

🔸“We’re told a group of Ice skaters died on the AA DC flight.



The same day of the crash, a famous disgraced ice Skater, Tonya Harding joins X.



The next day an ice skater, Nancy Kerrigan, is seen crying on Fox, just like she did in '94 after being clubbed by an associate of Tonya Harding.



All of this “ICE skating” talk is happening while ICE is making mass deportations and Trump has a hiring FREEZE and a spending FREEZE”🔸

🔸Data point.



There are a myriad of issues at Reagan National Airport. Expect investigators and Congress to entertain special questions which speak exclusively to this airport.



The main runway there is one of the shortest in the industry. Yet Congress - after a major fight - approved additional “slots” at Reagan National last year as part of the FAA reauthorization bill.



The flight from Wichita was just added within the last year.



Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) says he lobbied for the creation of that very flight this year and has flown it.



This comes after a hefty debate about potentially closing Reagan National aftee 9/11.



The airport is run by the federql government. And one of the reasons it was kept open after 9/11 despite the complicated aviation logistics near hyper-protected airspace near the Pentagon, White House and Capitol? Lawmakers deemed it convenient because of its access to Capitol Hill. The locale of the airport makes it easier for lawmakers to zip in and head to the Hill for votes - then tear out of there following final votes for the week.



In addition, this incident creates an immediate crisis for two of President Trump’s newly installed cabinet nominees: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.



The Senate confirmed Hegseth last Friday night. The Senate confirmed Duffy Tuesday afternoon.



https://x.com/chadpergram/status/1884915288124047668?s=46&t=mEZA0jtZ7URitKRrXPhoOA

New Executive Order



IMMEDIATE ASSESSMENT OF AVIATION SAFETY



On January 29, 2025, a commercial aircraft and a military helicopter horrifically collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.



American families today woke up without their loved ones after what should have been a routine trip, and the entire Nation mourns the loss of the victims.



This shocking event follows problematic and likely illegal decisions during the Obama and Biden Administrations that minimized merit and competence in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).



The Obama Administration implemented a biographical questionnaire at the FAA to shift the hiring focus away from objective aptitude.



During my first term, my Administration raised standards to achieve the highest standards of safety and excellence. But the Biden Administration egregiously rejected merit-based hiring, requiring all executive departments and agencies to implement dangerous “diversity equity and inclusion” tactics, and specifically recruiting individuals with “severe intellectual” disabilities in the FAA.

On my second day in office, I ordered an immediate return to merit-based recruitment, hiring, and promotion, elevating safety and ability as the paramount standard. Yesterday’s devastating accident tragically underscores the need to elevate safety and competence as the priority of the FAA.



Consistent with the Presidential Memorandum of January 21, 2025 (Keeping Americans Safe in Aviation), I am further ordering the Secretary of Transportation (Secretary) and the Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (Administrator) to review all hiring decisions and changes to safety protocols made during the prior 4 years, and to take such corrective action as necessary to achieve uncompromised aviation safety, including the replacement of any individuals who do not meet qualification standards.



This review shall include a systematic assessment of any deterioration in hiring standards and aviation safety standards and protocols during the Biden Administration.



Consistent with the Presidential Memorandum of January 21, 2025, the Secretary and the Administrator shall take all actions necessary to reverse concerning safety and personnel trends during the prior 4 years, instill an unwavering commitment to aviation safety, and ensure that all Americans fly with peace of mind.🔸

https://t.me/candlesinthenight/79951

🔸FYI guys so I work in Alexandria VA literally right across the river from DC. Reagan Airport is literally 3 miles from our office. I had to go pick up documents from a client who lives in RV. He’s older and can’t drive so I usually just go pick up the docs. So, tonight around 4 I drove across the bridge and looked over towards the airport. There was a plane flying in for a landing, not 1 boat or anything in the water etc! NO ACTIVITY whatsoever!!!!! None! Zippo! Planes were flying in and out just like any other day. So you tell me why after a crash like that, they already got everything cleaned up and no trace of nothing in less than 24hrs…. No fu¢king way! Nope. No way. Back in the 80s when we had that blizzard and the planes wings had ice and it took off from Reagan and hit the bridge and went into the Potomac, they closed the airport for a WEEK! They were pulling people and parts out of the water for 3 days!!!! They closed the bridge for 1 week! ↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸I sent this to a friend and this was their reply and I think I totally agree... 👉👉👉 The water is 3 feet deep yet no debris shows up. I am starting to believe this whole thing was a CGI affair. It's just a question of who did it.... BH? WH? ↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸⚡#BREAKING AP source: FAA indefinitely closes routes near Reagan National Airport to most helicopter traffic after deadly collision ↩t.me/warmonitors🔸

A hunting organization and outfitter in central Kansas says seven of its members were killed in the plane crash on Wednesday night.



"We are completely heartbroken," Fowl Plains, located near Great Bend, said in a statement.



"Please pray for the families, friends and for our 3 other hunters in the group who were driving home. Heartbroken is an understatement." – from Fowl Plains’ Facebook post. ↩t.me/police_frequency🔸

https://www.npr.org/2025/01/30/nx-s1-5281246/pentagon-jet-military-helicopter-collision

Look how much time the helicopter has as it flies directly into the Commercial Airliner.



It’s hard to fathom that this was just simply an accident. ↩t.me/JimmyDoreChannel🔸

⚡️US Coast Guard reveals new photos of horrific Washington DC air disaster



#AmericanEagle ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

NTSB says they will not release the flight manifest at this time — And it is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act 🤔



“The NTSB will not and has not released a manifest.



We have not in our history, in our past, it will not be in this accident.



In fact, there’s specific congressional language that whatever is in our possession is not available through the Freedom of Information Act.”



https://rumble.com/v6flmsj-ntsb-says-they-will-not-release-the-flight-manifest-at-this-time.html

UPDATE: DC Aviation Disaster



The Blackhawk HELO had Two Separate Recorders



• The cockpit voice recorder and digital flight data receiver both are combined in the same box.

—— it has been recovered.

—— It is in visually good condition

—— currently undergoing evaluation

—— high level of confidence to have full extraction



https://rumble.com/v6flefp-the-blackhawk-helo-had-two-separate-recorders.html

UPDATE: DC Aviation Disaster



Two Recorders have been Recovered from the Airplane — One they will not Release until Review, the Other has Water Intrusion



• (FDR) Flight data Recorder was recovered in “Good Condition”

—— confident they’ll make a full data extraction

—— it will not be released to the public until it’s evaluated



• (CVR) Cockpit voice recorder was recovered in with water intrusion

—— confident they’ll make a recovery



https://rumble.com/v6flai1-two-recorders-have-been-recovered-from-the-airplane.html

UPDATE: DC Aviation Disaster



Two of the Soldiers on-Board Identified, but the only Female will not be Named at the Request of her Family



• Captain Jonathan Campos

• First Officer Samuel Lilley

• ????



All this does is cause people to question more of what they’re already suspicious of…



Add this to the pile of something stinks.



ReTWEET ⤴↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

(⬆ I think MJ simply made a mistake - those were the pilots of the commercial plane. But leaving it here because it's the nature of the war - compromised information. ⬇ These are the accurate accounts.)

🔸🇺🇸🛬 U.S. Army withholds name of the third Black Hawk soldier killed in Washington D.C. plane crash.



The two other soldiers killed were identified as Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Eaves and Staff Sgt. Ryan O'Hara. ↩t.me/enigmaintel🔸

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14343793/black-hawk-helicopter-crew-chief-killed-dc-plane-crash-identified.html

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2025/01/31/2-soldiers-killed-tragic-midair-collision-dc-identified-army-withholds-third-name.html

(⬆ same reported in Gateway Pundit, Breitbart, Fox5Atlanta)

🔸The military is withholding the name of the female helicopter pilot. This is totally unacceptable. The helicopter was involved in, and may have actually caused, one of the worst airline disasters in American history. We have a right to know the names.



https://x.com/MattWalshBlog/status/188542621045010046

↩t.me/matt_walsh_show🔸

🔸Always interesting…

https://www.npr.org/2025/02/01/g-s1-46002/washington-dc-airport-potomac-crash-black-hawk-military-crew

BREAKING: The U.S. Army has identified Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach as the female soldier aboard the doomed Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines flight this week. She had served since July 2019.

↩t.me/GeneralMCNews🔸

So, other than MJ's brief slip, there's a lot in there. History possibly repeating; despite the still prevailing “normality bias” lens the overall feel is definitely shading toward theatrics. But then what hasn't yet? Our two locals tell us there's no wreckage in the river 30-40 hours later (or presumably towed to nearby shores for preparation to safely move it for further analysis and no news reports were made). And the wreckage we have looks just as suss as everything else has before. And like in Philadelphia.

So totally situation normal conditions. I guess you're wondering why I maybe even bothered with this one. Well I'll tell you. Saturday night - as soon as the name of our female Blackhawk co-pilot came out all hell broke loose from another quarter. It isn't verified, but it is explosive. Hang on to your hat!

🔸SPOILERS: The tragic helicopter/plane collision was a deliberate crash, likely remotely executed via avionics hackers (IBM/Northrop/Vercel/IDF Unit 8200) and was designed to serve as a “warning message” to deter certain potential COVID whistleblowers from Duke University, Hollywood, China and Israel from ever coming forward in the future. (Because Israel is FUCKED if they ever do.) But NOW, since they’ll likely bow out (understandably so) in order to protect their loved ones and mourn their tragic losses, I thought it might be a good idea if I went ahead, took the yoke for them and did the whistleblowing myself. This way, they don’t have to worry about it anymore and can freely grieve with their families in peace. They’ve suffered enough. You fucking Israeli Jew terrorists can come after me and our whole crew instead if you’re REALLY feeling froggy. Say when, cunts. We fucking DARE you. ✌

THAT’S outta the way, and without further adieu, here’s what’s up, folks.

REBECCA LOBACH: She was the DAUGHTER of DAVID LOBACH (Duke University Medicine; Elimu Informatics; HHS) and ELIZABETH LOBACH (New Regency).

DAVID FRANKLIN LOBACH *DUKE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, Chief of Division Clinical Informatics, Associate Consulting Professor *DUKE FAMILY MEDICINE PROGRAM, Endocrinology Consultant *ELIMU INFORMATICS, VP of Health Informatics *CDSiC PROJECT, Elimu Informatics (Co-Investigator)

NOTE 1: Duke University is run by Trustees Chairman and Mossad asset, Laurene Sperling, who is also the Chairman of Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP) and is married to Thermo Fisher (PCR TESTS) Lead Director, Scott Sperling. Thermo Fisher = Temasek (Singapore). *CJP = BOSTON UJA/JFNA/MOSSAD*

NOTE 2: Duke University School of Medicine is led by Dean, Nancy Andrews, who is the Chairman of Wellcome Burroughs (Wellcome/Farrar), who sits on the Board of Directors at Novartis and is a Senior Advisor to NIH Executive Leadership (Anthony Fauci).

NOTE 3: Duke Kunshan is a PARTNERSHIP between Duke University and Wuhan University and it officially opened its doors in 2013, which is the SAME YEAR that DAVID RUBENSTEIN (Duke Capital Partners, Carlyle Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, CFR, Brookings, etc.) became the CHAIRMAN of the DUKE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF TRUSTEES. *Both David Rubenstein and Laurene Sperling are CURRENTLY on the ADVISORY BOARD of DUKE KUNSHAN UNIVERSITY in WUHAN, CHINA.

Duke University is arguably the MOST IMPLICATED SCHOOL IN AMERICA with regard to the COVID PANDEMIC CONSPIRACY and the CREATION & RELEASE of COVID… and COVERUP of COVID’S ORIGINS.

This is especially horrifying the moment you realize COVID was 100% an INTENTIONALLY-CALIBRATED BIOLOGICAL WEAPON that was INTENTIONALLY RELEASED as an ATTACK on the (my) WHITE EUROPEAN RACE WORLDWIDE by an untold number of MOSSAD JEWS and their GLOBAL JEW SUPREMACY COUNTERPARTS.

And they carried out this attack because THEY STILL BLAME US FOR SOME HOLOCAUST they’d been tricked into believing actually happened by their parents, who’d also been tricked themselves by theirs. (Alvin Krongard and Scott Gottlieb, both known Mossad assets, were directly involved here. Michael Bloomberg too.)

ELIZABETH LEE LOBACH *NEW REGENCY PRODUCTIONS (Development), Writers’ Assistant, Office Assistant, Analyst & Script Editor *TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX (Post-Production), Office Assistant, Research & Analysis

1) Wow. This is big. Re: DC crash.

H/T American50 https://x.com/decentbackup/status/1885859541893456205?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ

That's just the first of a dozen+ in this thread. I'm going to add a threadreaderapp link. You should make some time to at least skim it all.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1885859541893456205.html

This guy has a major amount of work invested in this and several partners in “cyber” crime also. But I guess we figured out why they didn't want to release her name. And possibly what she was doing on board in the first place.

It does NOT however explain all the many narrative linkages to 9/11, presidents, assassinations, and these other incidences having commonalites of numerological significance. So maybe a bonus, in other parlance.

Of course we have late breaking news!

🔸DEVELOPING: FAA Forced to Use Backup System After Main Warning System For Pilots Experiences Outage



https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/developing-faa-forced-use-backup-system-after-main/

🖥️ There was another air accident in the US, the third in a week. This time there were no casualties, but the situation was life-threatening for passengers. In the morning, a United Airlines plane caught fire on its wing before takeoff at Houston airport. Because of this, 104 passengers and 5 crew members had to be urgently evacuated. According to preliminary data, the cause was an engine failure. The flight was supposed to fly to New York.

↩t.me/ForeignAgentIntel🔸

(⬆ Destination - LaGuardia)

https://www.fox26houston.com/news/united-plane-catches-fire-houstons-bush-airport-pas

🔸UNITED PASSENGER PLANE CATCHES FIRE



Source: MarioNawfal on X



NOTE: I have noticed the Reagan crash and Pennsylvania crash each reduced to 9/11. Here we go again…



Plane on fire on runway in Houston at BUSH airport (another President)

Flight 1382 plus 2/2/2025 reduces to 9

Happened at 8:35am plus Airbus A319 reduces to 11



~LH ↩t.me/realqnewspatriot🔸

UNITED Airlines Plane Catches Fire at BUSH International Airport, America United 911! URGENT INSIGHT!!



And from our 104 passengers and 5 crew we get (another) 55:

For all you Q haters - MOVE ALONG. I’m just sharing thoughts.



For others, I’m gonna point out where my mind can’t help but go. Not saying this is what’s happening but hell, I see THAT number combined with the looks of something incredibly nefarious, AKA not a plane but a MISSILE… and for what it’s worth, even if it later comes out as the originally reported plane, the speed alone comes across as unnatural…



Q drop 55



Look to Twitter:

Exactly this: "My fellow Americans, the Storm is upon us......."

God bless.

👉StormIsUponUsJM🔸

Well that will catch us up for now. I may do a larger Q perspective decode down the line if we catch a lull anywhere. But the bottom line still has us at Patriots are in Control. Be situationally aware; but it looks tight for now.

Guess I'm gonna have to watch the d@mn football game after all. The sacrifices we have to make for world peace!

