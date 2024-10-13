We are a bare three weeks out from earliest possible Doomsday. No, not for us! For them. That them. This posting will be a comprehensive listing of many reasons why the only option left is to hold no election in the US. It's a winding and sodden journey in here. But if you're really lucky the fall weather is providing crisp cooling, crunchy apples, and plump pumpkins. But we'll start with sodden, to get it in the past quickly!

But really we're starting with updates and news on our two hurricanes. Funny that I haven't seen a peep about those additional storms behind them yet. But these look like they'll be enough.

NEW: FEMA whistleblowers say the agency misappropriated funds amid Hurricane Helene disaster, withheld pre-disaster aid, and left service members and 1st responders waiting in hotels lacking deployment orders



(⬆ Cheshire lives just outside Asheville, we hadn't seen him since very early this year but he came back to let us know what was going on.)

Insane. ↩t.me/RealCombatLVL🔸

FEMA helicopter intentionally flew low over a volunteer supply drop zone because the volunteers REFUSED to let FEMA confiscate their supplies



Imagine being the bootlicking pos order follower who goes along with this. Traitorous filth.

SWANNANOA, North Carolina — Hundreds of special operations personnel in North Carolina have formed their own homegrown rescue and supply operation in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene after they grew tired of waiting for the federal government to get its act together. ↩t.me/PatriotsUnderground🔸

🚨🇺🇸 Hurricane Relief: Unmarked Military Chopper Destroys another Relief Station 🚁



A second military style helicopter this time a Chinook has "rotor washed" another relief station blowing away aid, injuring 3 people, and causing 100k in damages to people's cars and campers.



This is absolutely disgusting behavior and the worst part is it's being perpetuated by the very people in the govt who are supposed to be helping people in this devastating situation, FEMA and the military. All I can say is keep it up guys we obviously don't hate you enough already.

BREAKING 🚨



New Video Posted of Kamala Harris Blackhawk Helicopter Destroying Hurricane Helene Donations



UPDATE: Hurricane Milton



Well well well…



Tampa, Florida is currently working on a downtown redevelopment project that aims to create a “green walking city.”…



Sound familiar?



The project is a joint venture between Bill Gates and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik.

The 15-minute city concept is a city planning idea that aims to “improve quality of life by making everyday necessities accessible within a 15-minute walk, bike ride, or public transit ride.”

Tampa Bay | Smart Cities Alliance | Hurricane Milton



...and they have a workshop planned for summer 2025.



The timing is just implacable. Surely this is just another GIANT coincidence surrounding Hurricane Milton.



Smart Cities of Tampa Bay seeks to move the region forward by deploying cutting edge technologies in multiple disciplines including transportation, energy infrastructure, health, and more.



This looks like two hurricanes. Don’t remember seeing one split like this before. ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

Listen!



He does a good job again!🔸

Why NC?



Thought it was only Florida?⤴↩t.me/waterwatchtruth🔸

🔸I found this video earlier. Not sure if this has anything to do with the hurricane or not.

Alot of phosphate with rare earth minerals in that area🔸

🔸F.eds

E.ndangering

M.ore

A.mericans ⤴↩pvt_accts🔸

🚨BREAKING: The Department of Defense Directive 5240.01 which came into effect September 27 expanded the authority of the military to assist in domestic law enforcement activities and exercise the use of LETHAL FORCE.



https://vigilantnews.com/post/dod-directive-expands-domestic-military-authority-to-include-lethal-force-document/

🔸INCOMING INTEL: FEMA is waving "ungodly" amounts of money at private security firms right now, begging for security contractors to station at Florida to PREVENT Floridians returning to their homes and businesses after the storm hits. The evacuation orders are to push people out of Florida and KEEP THEM OUT. Reportedly Delta Force personnel advising FEMA at the top, devising denial-of-area enforcement plans which will be enforced at gunpoint if required. I'm told FEMA is practically panicked to get enough armed personnel on site, anticipating a tremendous amount of resistance from displaced people who want to return home to salvage whatever they can. This is the next step up the escalation ladder as the federal government wages WAR against the American people, as we saw FEMA carrying out in NC, actively hindering rescue efforts to maximize starvation and death. To the people, do NOT escalate. Hold your ground peacefully and firmly. This looks a lot like a J6-style trap to provoke an insurrection and declare martial law to cancel the election. Don't play into their hands. ↩t.me/RealHealthRanger🔸

And adding a different disaster:

🚨#BREAKING: Half of Wyoming is BURNING right now!



I bet you didn’t hear a peep about it, did you?



⚠️You'll never guess what they're going after now!



⚠️Nearly 73,000 acres of the Bighorn National Forest are now on fire.



“The previous largest fire recorded in the forest’s 100-year history topped out at around 18,000 acres and took weeks to grow that size. Over the weekend, the Elk Fire grew more than 25,000 acres IN A MATTER OF HOURS.”



🔸People if you are curious as to why Wyoming is on fire. The Rock Springs Uplift was highlighted for its lithium content, with estimates suggesting there could be up to 18 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, which would be a substantial reserve. That's why. ~ The UN Agenda ↩https://x.com/Prolotario1/status/1843765913688125919?t=tushmDcKvhZ7HoOvMXAF3w&s=19🔸

So no sale on the un“natural” disasters. Somehow scheduling them all together is not playing in Peoria. Let's jump the pond to see some international news and see if 🍁🍂 are falling in the fall there!

🔸HOW CAN THE WHOLE PLANET POSSIBLY BECOME HOSTAGE OF ACUTE DEMENTIA?





The lame duck Crash Test Dummy in the White House actually mumbled that he will discuss “privately” with the Tel Aviv psychopathological genocidals how they will retaliate against Iran’s Ballistic Night.



The White House is spinnin’ that essentially the options are striking Iran’s energy or nuclear infrastructure.



Anyone with a working brain knows that both are total lunacy - and could only come out of Deep Dementia, which is NOT a privilege of the White House zombie.



After all, this “decision” in fact will come from toxic members of the Biden combo: Sullivan, Little Blinkie, Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, all dedicated lackeys of Project Zionism.



The oil market is on a frenzy. Goldman Sachs says the barrel of oil will go up by only $20. Nonsense.



I talked to my Persian Gulf trader connections, trusted since before Shock and Awe over 20 years ago, and they say an attack on Iran’s oil refineries PLUS the devastating Iranian counter-attack may lead a barrel to $200 and even $300 territory.



Iraqi resistance warns of crippling oil shortages worldwide if Israel begins 'energy war'



Israel has threatened a massive attack on Iran's nuclear energy and oil-producing infrastructure in response to Operation True Promise 2🔸

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia stated that the unprecedented escalation of violence in Gaza is destabilizing an increasing portion of the Middle East.



“We are also receiving more and more evidence of the fact that Israel harbors arrogant contempt for the opinion of the international community, the UN, and the Security Council. Israel is choosing escalation over diplomacy,” he said.



He described "Israel's" offensive on both the ground and in the skies above Lebanon as "dishearteningly cynical," noting that insufficient warnings have led to a rising civilian death toll.



“We stand in solidarity with the leadership and people of the Land of the Cedars,” Nebenzia added, pointing out that the attempts at a land invasion of Lebanon have already forced more than a million people to flee their homes.



Grayzone Reporter, Jeremy Loffredo, Jailed in Israel for Reporting the same Info as PBS!



From the meticulous Matt Orfalea 👈



Watch 🔥 Jeremy's full report 🔥

🔸As a result of his documentary, American journalist Jeremy Loffredo was arrested, beaten, had his phone stolen, was jailed for two days and now released without permission to leave the country.



🔸💢 MI6 prepares the assassination of Vucic and Vulin



According to information we have obtained from reliable sources, MI6 is currently studying the possibility of carrying out an operation to eliminate Vucic and Vulin with the help of Albanian mercenaries previously trained by British intelligence services.



🛑| 🇮🇷🇷🇺 Iran's President concluded his trip & returned Tehran. Upon arrival to Tehran he said:



“My meeting with Russia's President lasted an hour. We discussed the bilateral agreements and expediting implementation of projects. We also discussed more active role by Russia on regional developments and serious reaction to Israeli crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.”🔸

🇮🇷| 2 Iranian satellites were sent to Russia for launch.



The Iranian satellites ‘Kowsar’ & ‘Hodhod,’ developed by a private sector knowledge-based company, have been sent to Russia for launch into Earth’s orbit.



The launch of these satellites marks a milestone in the history of Iran’s space industry, as it represents the first serious move by Iran’s private space sector.



🔸Labour Commits £22bn to Carbon Capture and Storage Projects in Move that Unites Sceptics and Alarmists in Condemnation



Is it only me or does it seem like this government has an especially special knack for enacting policy that exactly everyone in the country disagrees with? (Lord Alli and members of Cabinet's mothers possibly excepted.)



When even George Monbiot is against your massive green initiative, you know it is in trouble: "This is absolute madness. Carbon capture and storage has failed time and again. Labour has slashed reliable green programmes, to pour vast sums of our money into a complete crock. The only possible explanation is lobbying by fossil fuel companies"



How long do we think Milliband can survive?🔸

U.K. Faces Economic Ruin with World’s Highest Electricity Prices



We have CHOSEN to have the highest electricity prices.



Between foreign policy (Ukraine), but especially energy policy (Net Zero) we have literally decided to voluntarily price ourselves out of any market where electricity prices are an important factor. That is, heavy industry of course, but also probably data centres and AI or logistics, amongst others.

it is the ~£11 billion of renewables subsidies, £4.6 billion of carbon taxes in the form of the Emissions Trading Scheme, £2.5 billion of grid balancing costs and £1 billion of capacity market costs that are driving electricity prices skywards. There is an extra £112 billion of transmission network costs in the pipeline to connect remote, intermittent renewables to the grid that will continue to push up prices.

These are all choices, no one forces Britain to do this. And the result is:

U.K. industrial electricity prices at 25.85p/kWh are the highest of the 28 countries covered by the IEA report. U.K. prices are some four times those in the U.S., 2.6 times those of Korea and 46% higher than the IEA median. Given that U.K. gas prices are below the IEA median and those of France and Germany, it cannot be gas prices that are driving U.K. electricity prices so much higher than elsewhere.

London will still likely thrive on services and finance, but the rest of the country is being thrown to the wolves. Deliberately.

The Sun today.



Be angry that a foreign criminal has escaped deportation!!!



Right next to it “Laugh at this 81 year old thug who got in trouble for what you were just angry about” ↩t.me/saintharrison🔸

LABOUR ARE LYING

SPENT £70 BILLION SINCE JULY



Caller exposes Keir Starmer Lies & their decision to remove essential financial aid to Britains most vulnerable in society this Winter.



WHY CANT

Labour Afford

£1.4 Billion Fuel

Allowance…..,



£22 Billion on Carbon Capture

£11.6 Billion on Foreign Aid

£8.5 Billion on GB Energy’s

£7.5 Billion on Wealth Fund

£3.6 Billion on Ukraine

🔸— ❗️🇮🇷 The political decision within Iran is unanimous: The Islamic Republic will stand with Lebanon and Hezbollah by all means, and if necessary, on the battlefield.

🏛 What brought down one of history’s greatest civilizations?



Athens, the beacon of culture and power, succumbed not to external enemies but to a slow erosion from within, a perfect storm of greed, endless wars, and the slow poison of currency debasement. Sound familiar?



They began with the wealth of gold and silver, the very lifeblood of their empire. But as the cost of wars mounted and greed corrupted their leaders, their currency was debased—first mixing in lesser metals (copper), until finally, they were left with nothing more than copper coins. For the first time in history, gold and silver had a price, you needed to buy it to preserve your wealth.



Inflation spiraled out of control, and the empire that once ruled the Mediterranean fell, crippled by its own economic mismanagement.



History doesn’t repeat, but it rhymes. And today, we are watching the US hegemon follow a familiar path. Endless wars, rampant inflation, and the printing of money with reckless abandon. The cracks are showing, and the collapse feels inevitable.



When a currency is gutted, the power of the state that backs it unravels. As the value of money erodes, so does the very foundation of empire.

💢 Germany halts transfer of major military equipment to Ukraine - Bild



According to a report by Bild, the Bundeswehr will no longer send “large military equipment” to Ukraine.



The newspaper cites sources within the German Ministry of Defense, which reportedly believes that a Ukrainian counteroffensive is unlikely in the near future.



This decision means that Ukraine will no longer receive infantry fighting vehicles, howitzers, or Leopard 2 tanks, despite the Bundeswehr possessing almost 300 of the latter.🔸

🔸💢 Imagine the 'War on Ukraine' as tradable stock.



Headlines like these, regardless of what Germany actually wants to do later, sink that stock, probably irrecoverably.



In terms of 4th and 5th generation warfare, where perceptions about foundational reality are targeted, Germany has done more damage to the war effort than any dishonest 'face saving' effort to war-weary Germans could save it.



In other words, headlines like these might be promoted to help Scholz's internal polling and national perceptions among Germans tired of the war and energy-price driven inflation.



But the damage these face-saving statements do (if it is just that) do damage to the 'Ukraine War' stock value' that far outweighs whatever marginal polling points Scholz can eek out of it.



To be clear, this is true even if Scholz is entirely insincere and/or will buckle under British/US pressure later.



The damage is done. And it is immense. This news is huge.



Nope. Nothing terribly hopeful there either. I just don't get it! They own the news media, tech, industry all over the world. So how can it be they are losing the information war they started!?

Look in the mirror.

Let's go back to the US and get the worst news of all (for them!).

NORTH CAROLINA



Change in voter registration by party since 2020, current as of 9/28 update.



97 of 100 counties shift Republican since 2020.



For your convenience, I've flagged the Helene impacted counties in yellow. Can you figure out now why they're being slow rolled for relief and voting access? ↩t.me/ElectionHQ2024🔸

Senators urge US Justice Department to hold Boeing execs criminally accountable



In a letter to the US attorney general, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal called on the Department of Justice to take stronger action against Boeing executives.



They argue that previous efforts have been ineffective due to the lack of criminal prosecution of responsible individuals.



They highlighted ongoing safety issues with Boeing airplanes, emphasizing the need for more decisive measures to hold executives accountable - and believe criminal charges are necessary to bring meaningful change and improve safety practices at the company.



"Hillary's Back!" - DJT



Was it possible to see this coming?



"A return. A callback. The setup for the final payoff … for us, or for them.



The continued association—the dependence—of the collectivist filth still seeping from the decaying and shattering story of the cabal with its most infamous figures and faces simultaneously recalls desperation on the one side and control on the other.



Or did you gloss over the fact that, in the midst of appeals to the innocence of children and raising villages while avoiding conspiracy theory rabbit trails—curious deployments for this particular faction on the game board—the real story of the establishment was in the presence and projected designs—past, present and future—of those selling it?



Hillary Clinton was the original villain in the War of Stories, which kicked off in earnest when Donald Trump first came down that golden escalator and triggered the public theater of the Shadow War."





(It is almost like we are in a time/space warp. It speeds up then slows to a crawl. Over and over. Scenes are replayed daily in between brand new ones. Characters reputed to have died are resurrected. Celestial bodies can't seem to get their acts together as they once did like clockwork.



🚨 CRINGE ALERT❗️🤦🏻‍♀️



WARNING: This is a real political ad from Democrats’ “Vote Save America PAC”. It cost millions to make.



Dems are freaking out because Kamala polling terrible with men now. By trying way too hard to create a ‘masculine’ vibe around Kamala, they’ve inadvertently made an ad that’s camper than a Will & Grace Xmas special… 🎄🏳️‍🌈⚧️🦄 ↩t.me/My21wire🔸

Holy shit!



Bill Maher addresses the dreadful state of the Kamala campaign, and admits “it’s not looking that great for the democrats.”



He hits on their feeble attempts to appeal to black men, just 25 days out from the election.



They are PANICKING! Must watch! ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

Super Bowl winner throws his support behind Donald Trump

October 11, 2024 by Alex Raskin



Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is getting support from another former NFL player.

After retired stars Antonio Brown and Brett Favre voiced their preference for Trump, retired Denver Broncos defensive lineman and Super Bowl winner Derek Wolfe stumped for the 45th President at a recent event in Aurora, Colorado on Friday.



'Make sure you vote early, because you know they're gonna cheat,' the 34-year-old Wolfe told the crowd at the event, which focused on undocumented immigrants. 'So get your votes in early. They're gonna cheat. And that fight starts by casting a vote for somebody that's gonna put America first. And I believe that man is Donald J. Trump, baby.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/nfl/article-13951871/Super-Bowl-winner-throws-support-Donald-Trump.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490🔸

Black comedian Eddie Griffin DESTROYS Kamala Harris for lying about having a black grandmother and for lying about her heritage. Obama has some real nerve attacking black men for not supporting this fraud.

🔸Dmitry Orlov nails it: the Hegemon's real share of the world economy is not more than 8%.



"It was a disaster 80 years in the making. At the end of World War II, the United States stood virtually alone as an economic power. Accounting for 50 percent of global GDP, it held 80% of the world's hard currency reserves. Fast-forward to 2024 and the share of the US in the world economy has shrunk to 14.76% (calculated from figures provided by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund). But even this number is misleading, for fully 20% of the US economy is made of what goes under the acronym FIRE: finance, insurance and real estate. These are unproductive parasites on the productive economy. Another unproductive parasite is health care: ridiculously overpriced, it amounts to almost a quarter of all spending in the US. Neither the resources consumed by FIRE, nor by health care spending, contribute much of anything to the standing of the US within the world economy. Adjusted for these, the US share of the world economy dwindles to just over 8%. While hardly negligible, this share is nowhere near sufficient to give the US anything like a majority vote or veto power in world affairs. The tragedy of the situation is that the mindset of Americans, particularly those occupying positions of authority in Washington, has been unable to adapt to this development. Their mindset appears to be fixed for all time: they believe that they can still dictate terms to the whole world and finding it increasingly awkward to cover up for the fact that almost the whole world (with some notable exceptions) now feels free to ignore them." ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

“US relief workers received death penalties for disinformation”

— Biden



The president of the United States ladies and gentlemen…



Joe Biden's legacy.

“When I win on November 5th, the migrant invasion ENDS and the restoration of our country BEGINS.” — President Trump in Coachella, CA



WATCH LIVE: https://www.rsbnetwork.com/video/live-president-trump-participates-in-a-hispanic-roundtable-in-las-vegas-10-12-24/ ↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

Check out the view from above at tonight’s Trump rally in beautiful Coachella, California!



https://x.com/danscavino/status/1845272215803265281?s=46

🔸🇺🇸⚔🇮🇷 Kamala Harris: Iran is the United States' biggest enemy, not Russia or China.

https://www.msn.com/en-in/lifestyle/whats-hot/big-october-surprise-rocks-kamala-campaign-tim-walz-accused-of-inappropriate-relations-with-a-minor/ar-AA1saP45 ↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

Haitians have run out of cats to eat. ↩t.me/WorkingMenMemes🔸

Do you see how this is working? The fake realities created for untold years are being destroyed by truth, by light, by unity, by perseverance. They simply have no weapon for this.

So that means November will be NoVoteBRR. Our subtitle is not copyrighted. Use it anywhere that seems appropriate. They simply cannot give up this soon. But the chess board is bending our way more each and every quarter hour on the chime. Defeat in three weeks is simply not an option.

Some say we will have an election but then they will put Trump in jail. I don't believe that will work either. Earlier reports had judicial and prosecutorial characters being shredded over these sham “prosecutions” and NYC officials dropping like flies. Southern Florida has been severed to a degree which makes Mar a Lago something of an island. Not that Trump will be there, but still it's there should that come up.

In order for the election to be postponed some kind of emergency needs to be produced. With only three weeks left, we don't have long to wait. Nothing they have tried so far has worked. Lots of potential in the making though. I feel sure more than a few drinks will be imbibed along that path, so now we are all set!

And don't forget the most important part. Enjoy the Show!

