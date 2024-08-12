Today is an expanded version of our Voices series. We will see updates of recent and previous narratives included. Also some new stories that aren't going to likely rise into a composite view as we've been doing them. I honestly don't know whether this will be a one off transition to something else or the fractured view we may continue to see indefinitely.

But the play is the thing, to quote both a 100 year old theatrical production with many offshoots, and a partial (y’know - the thing) current application by FJB. We are being scammed in every story, in every minute, in every way. The narratives are becoming so outrageous, so massive, and so insistent that those properties ARE the story. The play. The thing.

So while the mixed up listing may seem to be chaotic and disconnected, that's because it is. And it's very deliberate. This method of building stories and morphing them at will into operettas, comedies, dramatic character assassinations, spectral demonic masses, and all sorts of other ritualistic data dumps is totally designed and fully intended to wreck your inner peace through experiencing the outer chaos.

The only way not to dissolve mentally is to resolve spiritually. Just as Iran is doing right now. They are wrecking Netanyahu’s intellect (the only fragment he has left) by doing absolutely nothing yet and being in no particular hurry to do anything identifiable soon. An Axis of Resistance offering to live by, IMO.

"This war is not only against Russia and China, it is against everyone who is not ready to become part of a single predatory and insatiable organism that swallows countries and cultures in order to digest them and turn them into shit"



The invasion of regular forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the Kursk region is not a provocation, but the beginning of a new stage of the Western project to destroy Russia.

Another part of it is the transfer of F-16s to the Kiev regime, which are expected to appear on the sky stage in the near future.



This is the ideal form of Ukraine's participation in NATO for the West: it carries out all the military missions assigned to it at its own expense and with interest on loans, and at the same time no one guarantees it anything. Just as it would be stupid to guarantee anything to those who have been sentenced to death.



When talking about "destroying Russia," we are not necessarily talking about a reservoir on the site of Moscow or a concentration camp with gas chambers for its residents; it is enough to bring to power any local Zelensky, of whom the non-war liberal swamp is teeming. What happens next, we have already seen.



It is not only about the violation of the state borders of Russia: all borders are being destroyed in general, in a world war, where talking about "red lines" is as naive and inappropriate as appealing to the conscience of a maniac maddened by blood.



This war is not only against Russia and China, it is against everyone who is not ready to become part of a single predatory and insatiable organism that swallows countries and cultures in order to digest them and turn them into shit.



The Ukrainian military, participating in the invasion of Russia, do not understand that they are fighting against the last chance to leave their land at least somewhat suitable for life; and this is not at all about the unlikely use of nuclear weapons by Russia, but about the corporations Monsanto, BlackRock, and others, ideologically close to their leadership, which have already appropriated Ukrainian territory several times over, and are now busy ridding it of excess population and industry.



In case anyone hasn't noticed, the war in Ukraine is not between the long-defunct Ukrainian state and Russia, but between its future as a corporate property and laboratory and the chance to return to human life within the framework of a sovereign state.



Russia has found itself on the front lines of a war with the most powerful and terrible enemy of humanity, and the entire non-lumpenised part of this humanity is obliged to support it; not at all because everyone likes or dislikes the Russian government, but simply because they are next. Any peace negotiations under these conditions would become negotiations about capitulation.



A plane crash occurred in Brazil. A passenger plane with a capacity of 68 passengers crashed into residential areas in the city of Vinhedo, Sao Paulo. ↩t.me/YTHBR🔸

⬆🔸🇧🇷 Passenger plane carrying 62 people crashes outside São Paulo, Brazil



A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed on the outskirts of São Paulo on Friday, according to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



Speaking at an event on Friday, Lula said it “appears” all the passengers may have died in the crash.

Venezuela army shuts down opposition appeal, vows 'absolute loyalty' to Maduro

Dismissing the opposition's calls on Monday for Venezuela's armed forces to "take the side of the people" amid deadly protests over the legitimacy of President Nicolás Maduro's reelection, Defense Minister and army chief Vladimir Padrino said Maduro has the forces' "absolute loyalty."

🌍 A deadly strain of mpox spreading in four African countries, the WHO says



The World Health Organization says 14,000 cases of mpox and 511 deaths have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. There are also outbreaks of the disease in neighboring countries — Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.



"We’re having to, once again, dip into the contingency fund for emergencies to begin the process. It’s very important that we have a better understanding of this virus. It’s a virus that can be contained. It can be contained quite straightforwardly if we do the right things at the right time," Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies Program, said.



Mpox is transmitted both between humans and from infected animals. It is spread through close contact with contaminated materials. Symptoms include fever, painful rash, headache, muscle and back pain, fatigue, and enlarged lymph nodes.



For decades, the disease has been more common in the Central and West African regions, but in 2022, there were outbreaks in Europe and North America.

Mercenaries got ambushed ↩t.me/ancreport🔸

⬆🔸Technology Changes War

And when it changes, those who struggle to adapt will suffer. Col Macgregor reports that an attempt to infiltrate Yemen resulted in a complete disaster courtesy of Russian satellite technology.

Andrew Napolitano: Colonel was there recently some military activity by the Houthies which resulted in about 70 deaths of IDF and some American contractors about which you can tell us?

Col. Douglas Macgregor: Well, I can tell you only what I found through open source material. I haven’t seen anything classified but I am reliably told that roughly 70 Israeli Special Forces along with some number of Americans, the total number was 70. How many were American mercenaries that joined in this operation, I don’t know what the exact breakdown was, but it was obviously mostly Israeli. They infiltrated successfully into Yemen, but they were tracked from the moment they infiltrated by overhead satellites, presumably Russian, and the Russians provided this information to the Iranians who immediately telegraphed it to the Houthis. Whatever you say about the Houthis, they’re tough hombres on the battlefield. They set up an ambush and they killed all of them, and there is footage of the dead. I haven’t had a chance to examine it carefully, clearly most of it’s Israeli, but there are some indisputably some American mercenaries, there may be some Brits mixed into it who are also employees of the same contract firm now. This is something very important for everybody listening to understand: persistent surveillance today changes everything in warfare. It not only enables precision strike on a scale that has never been the case in the past, it makes it impossible for forces to infiltrate into regions without being discovered.

We can’t know yet if this report is true or not. But there are four reasons it is credible:

Yemen successfully denied the Red Sea to the US Navy earlier this year. The US Navy wants to put its four aircraft carriers in the Middle East in position to support Israeli efforts in the region, but is endangered by Yemeni land-to-sea strike abilities. Taking out the coastal missile batteries using air strikes has failed. An infantry infiltration was the only remaining option for eliminating Yemeni land-to-sea capabilities.

So, the fact that the IDF and some US special forces are reported to have attempted the obvious solution to the problem makes sense. However, I fail to see how this puts Israel on the ropes in any way; the denial of the Red Sea was already an accomplished fact and despite decades of claims to the contrary, Iran is observably not in any particular hurry to start a full-scale war with Israel.

Speaking of technology and war, I highly recommend Martin van Creveld’s work on the matter. It’s an excellent and informative book.

Does JD Vance have the same SS agent who couldn't holster her gun? lol

NASA weighs Boeing vs. SpaceX choice to bring Starliner astronauts back home — NBC



NASA management has been discussing this week whether it should return the agency’s astronauts on board Boeing’s misfiring Starliner capsule or send back the spacecraft empty. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft would serve as the likely alternative to return the crew from the ISS.



For its part, Boeing remains confident that Starliner can return the astronauts safely, and no decision has been made yet.



We’ve heard this before…

Some comedy from the Guardian.

“The BBC is shocked to hear the details which have emerged in court today,” said a spokesperson for the corporation. “There can be no place for such abhorrent behaviour and our thoughts are with all those affected.”

If we were to run that through Google Translate, I think it would be something like:

“The BBC is shocked to hear the details which have emerged in court today about your idiotic carelessness,” said a spokesperson for the corporation. “There can be no place for such foolish behaviour and our thoughts are with ourselves and others here at the BBC with special interests and yet another sh*tstorm we have to deal with.”

Paedophilia is fine. Getting caught is definitely not fine.

🇺🇬 Anti-Corruption Protests in Uganda



For just over a month, anti-corruption protests have been taking place in the Ugandan capital Kampala, inspired by similar riots in Kenya. The main demand of the protesters is the resignation of the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.



According to the latest data, more than a hundred protesters have been detained. Unlike in Kenya, no one has been killed during the protests, which helps the authorities maintain control over the demonstrations. However, the condemnation of the government by the US State Department and their "independent" organizations like HRW has been enough to maintain a certain level of tension.



Notably, in April-May of this year, Among was sanctioned by the UK Foreign Office and the US State Department. She also promoted a law banning LGBTQ, which provided for punishment of up to 10 years in prison, which became a reason for the West to impose sanctions against Uganda.



🔻So far, this looks more like a spontaneous rally of pro-Western youth, rather than a planned action. The situation is currently stable, the main instigators have been arrested, and the parties that supported the rallies did not provide them with proper support.



However, with sufficient resources, their Western curators may try to take advantage of the situation to exert additional pressure on the Ugandan authorities, who are actively cooperating with China and Russia.



High-resolution map



English version

#Africa #Uganda

At least 32 people were killed and 63 others were injured as a result of a suicide bombing on the beach at the popular Beach View hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, Somali National Television (SNTV) reports. Earlier, 20 victims were reported.



According to the Garowe Internet portal, on Friday evening a suicide bomber blew himself up on the Lido beach in Mogadishu. The radical Islamist group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. The SONNA news agency reported that Somali security forces neutralized five militants involved in the suicide attack.

Because they were hired to do this. It's best to expose their faces from videos passed around on social media and get them cancelled.

🔸🇷🇺🇬🇪 - The Federation Council of Russia announced that Russia could help Georgia's ruling party retain power in the event of an attempted coup if such a request is made from Tbilisi. Additionally, there was a suggestion that Georgia could join the CSTO, a military alliance led by Russia.



These proposals were made by Russian Senator Andrey Klimov at a meeting of the "Club of Friends of Russia" in Moscow. He cited Syria as an example, where Bashar al-Assad's government requested and received military support from Russia.

🇭🇹🇰🇪 Hundreds more Kenyan police deployed to Haiti for UN-backed security mission



Another 200 Kenyan police officers have left for Haiti under a UN-backed mission to try to quell rampant gang violence in the troubled Caribbean nation, senior police officers said Tuesday.



The deployment comes after the East African nation sent some 400 officers to the violence-ravaged Haitian capital Port-au-Prince in June, part of a controversial offer to send some 1,000 police to help stabilise the country.

#Belfast: What's Happening?



One of the few cities currently experiencing protests against migrants is Belfast.



- Protesters and counter-protesters have gathered in the square in front of the City hall



- The police have cordoned off the protesters and are preventing them from entering the square, where the counter-protesters are assembled.



- The police approached the meeting with the protesters fully armed. The heavy armour worn by the officers indicates a readiness to suppress the gathering decisively



- Among the main demands of the protesters are ensuring the safety of children and stopping illegal immigration



The protests are taking place relatively peacefully. The block of counter-protesters has again appeared quite organised and in large numbers, for reasons we have previously discussed.



Overall, both we and the authorities expect an escalation of protests over the weekend. This is likely to be facilitated by good weather and the start of the football season in the EFL.

🔸Voepass AT72 at Sao Paulo on Aug 9th 2024, spun out of control and lost height

Last Update: August 9, 2024 / 18:07:27 GMT/Zulu time



Incident Facts

Date of incident

Aug 9, 2024



Classification

Crash



Airline

VoePass Linhas Aereas



Flight number

2Z-2283



Departure

Cascavel, Brazil



Destination

Sao Paulo Guarulhos, Brazil



Aircraft Registration

PS-VPB



Aircraft Type

ATR ATR-72-200



ICAO Type Designator

AT72



A Voepass Linhas Aereas Avions de Transport Regional ATR-72-212A, registration PS-VPB performing flight 2Z-2283 from Cascavel,PR to Sao Paulo Guarulhos,SP (Brazil) with 58 passengers and 4 crew, was in the initial approach at FL170, when the aircraft spun out of control and crashed into a residential area on approach to Sao Paulo coming down in Villa Santa Fe,SP (Brazil) about 7nm southeast of Viracopos Airport and about 40nm northwest of Guarulhos Airport at about 13:22L (16:22Z). The aircraft broke in several parts and burst into flames.



The airline confirmed the aircraft carrying 58 passengers and 4 crew had an accident near Vinhedo,SP (Brazil), circumstances of the accident as well as situation of the people on board are yet unknown.



Hospitals at Vinhedo and Valinhos have been put on alert to receive possible injuries.



Local Authorities reported although the aircraft crashed near residences with people inside, no people on the ground have been injured.



🇺🇸🇧🇩Reports claim student leaders including Nahid Islam who ousted Bangladesh's gov came from Dhaka University.



(source: https://frontlinedefenders.org/en/profile/nahid-islam )



20 out of 23 professors in the Political Science Dept studied in the West.



(source: https://polisci.du.ac.bd/faculty-members/ )



US government projects include Dhaka University professors, at least one Dhaka U. professor received a US State Department Fulbright scholarship.



(source: https://cmibd.com/Contents/Project%20Head%20Team )



The degree to which the US compromises academia in targeted nations constitutes a national security threat - these professors in turn indoctrinate/influence 100 if not 1,000s of students each year providing fertile ground for US-sponsored unrest.

India stands rock solid amid foreign-made turmoil 💪



Myanmar, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and now Bangladesh (Pakistan was a failed state from the start) — unrest had rocked most of the Indian subcontinent. But Bharat gonna keep it under control... ↩t.me/geo_gaganauts🔸

🔸🇵🇰 🏴 🇦🇹 Authorities say the plot appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State group and al Qaeda.



🔶️ Authorities say the plot appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State group and al Qaeda. Investigators found bomb-making materials at one of the suspects’ homes. Officials say a suspect has confessed to planning to “kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue.”



🔶️ Concert organizers in Austria said they had expected up to 65,000 fans inside the stadium at each concert and as many as 30,000 onlookers outside, where authorities said the suspects planned to strike. The foiled attack was planned for Thursday or Friday, according to Austria’s interior minister, Gerhard Karner.



🔶️ London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that while he understood Vienna’s reasons for canceling, “We’re going to carry on.” Khan said the capital’s authorities were prepared for shows there following lessons learned from a 2017 attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people.



🔶️ A suicide bomber had set up a knapsack with explosives in Manchester Arena. The bomb detonated at the end of Grande’s concert as thousands of young fans were leaving.



🔶️ Last month, an attacker in England killed three girls and wounded 10 people in a knife attack during a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class. Swift at the time said she was ‘’completely in shock” over the violence.



🔶️ Terrorism expert Magnus Ranstorp, based at the Swedish Defense University in Stockholm, told The Associated Press by phone that any mass public event constitutes a potential threat now.



Are you sure you can tell the difference between "far right" protesters & the police? Take a good look, what do you see?



Fwd from @oldGBR

🇬🇧🇷🇺Colleagues from the Westminster Telegram channel have drawn attention to a comical article in Bloomberg, where the authors continue to milk the story about the presence of a "Russian trace" in the British unrest.



One of the reasons for such conclusions was this obviously humorous post on our channel. The other evidence is also difficult to comment on with a straight face.



So, dear subscribers, be careful when reading our channel. You can even end up in prison for calls to violence. The prosecutor won't lie.



🔻Given the strange things that have appeared on the pages of authoritative Western publications in recent years, the Bloomberg opus does not seem so surprising. Although, judging by the interpretation of the channel name, an online translation, as in the comical story with The New York Times, was also not without.

🔴Live: Israel to revoke the diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to Palestinian Authority

Israel on Thursday said it is revoking the diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to the West Bank, citing Oslo's "anti-Israel behaviour" since the start of the Gaza war. Norway, which recognised Palestinian statehood in May, slammed Israel's "extreme action" and warned of "consequences" for the two countries' relations. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war.

🇺🇸 CIA'S END GOAL IN SOUTH ASIA



America's tacit backing of Kuki-Chin rebels in Myanmar to carve out a new Christian state has security implications for the whole South Asia region.



The Awami League officials warned that the Biden administration's support for Myanmar's Ethnic Armed Organizations has raised security concerns for Bangladesh, Myanmar, and India.



While Bangladesh supports peacekeeping, US ambitions for a naval base on St Martin's Island could threaten regional stability and sovereignty. ↩t.me/geo_gaganauts🔸

🔸🇺🇸🇬🇪 The US decision to deprive Georgia of $95 million in aid will not affect the activities of the American Lugar biolab in Tbilisi.



The Russian Federation has repeatedly requested information from Washington and Tbilisi about the research of biological threats in this laboratory.



Soon people will attack the PM House, capture it and thrash Narendra Modi - Congress leader Sajjan Verma



🔸“When the past no longer illuminates the future, the spirit walks in darkness.”

― Alexis de Tocqueville

Falling..

Pete Davidson playing Biden 👀

🚨 Tim Walz set up a COVID-19 hotline for people to report their neighbors. Here are some of the emails that were sent in:



• "Tonight at 5:30 more than 10 kids playing soccer at Monroe Park."



• "Global academy in New Brighton. There are 5 or 6 young men playing basketball on the school's courts."



• "At Walmart in Fergus Falls MN. People with small children are coming into the store and shopping for everything but essential items."



• "The bartender at Beckham's bar in Isle, Mn was not wearing a mask..."



Walz instructed police to issue citations to those violating stay-at-home orders and retained the power, through executive order, to issue $1,000 fines and jail violators for up to 90 days.



He kept Minnesota's snitch line, which received over 10,000 emails, active until June 2022.



It's unclear if anyone reported Walz for forcing hospitalized COVID patients back into nursing homes, where the vast majority of Minnesota's deaths occurred.



🔸Eight cancer doctors 'who dedicated their lives to saving others' among the 62 passengers and crew dead on doomed Brazil flight that plunged from the sky and exploded in a fireball when they were on their way to conference



https://x.com/1nicdar/status/1822316074391535976?s=52🔸

⬆Close up looks like reflections of another plane that wasn't there. Or a concourse that was?

Chicago DNC is going to be lit

🔸— 🇺🇸/🇮🇷 Yesterday, Microsoft published a 'Threat Intelligence Report' warning U.S. Officials that Iran is actively intervening in the 2024 Presidential election, with 'cyber-enabled influence operations.'



Below, you can read the full microsoft threat analysis, and the various Iran-backed hacker groups that are behind the activity.



t.me/Middle_East_Spectator/8392🔸

George Webb - Investigative Journalist (Twitter)



“He’s Laying Down. He is unarmed. Next building over” ↩t.me/GeorgeWebb🔸

It’s all fake.



And if you keep falling for it, that says a lot about your discernment. Or lack thereof.



https://x.com/defiyantlyfree/status/1821714941566468272?s=46 ↩t.me/justindeschamps🔸

Is anything real?

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: Allegstions that Top Democrats are behind Trump assassination attempt. "OBAMA KNOWS ALL THE DETAILS"



"A leaked 15-minute phone call between Obama and David Axelrod reveals Obama’s knowledge of the attempt on Trump and Biden’s withdrawal from the elections. Obama suggests Biden’s dropout is due to his team’s failure to eliminate Trump, implying Biden is behind the assassination attempt. He also doubts Trump can be defeated in fair elections and doesn't consider Kamala a viable candidate against Trump. Obama hints at another possible attempt on Trump, even though it would be harder to arrange. Only one part of the call was disclosed; more will follow."



Is there any truth to this? Could it actually be Obama? I have some doubts but This certainly aligns with the major failure of the Secret Service to protect Trump, with the agency admitting their responsibility. Who really profits? It seems the Democratic deep state and puppet masters like Obama and Soros. Share this on Twitter and spread the word!



How Unelected Regulators Unleashed the Derivatives Monster – And How It Might be Tamed



While the world is absorbed in the U.S. election drama, the derivatives time bomb continues to tick menacingly backstage. No one knows the actual size of the derivatives market, since a major portion of it is traded over-the-counter, hidden in off-balance-sheet special purpose vehicles.



Hey, call me a cynic but I'm starting to think these blood drinking, Moloch worshipping paedophiles who run our government might not have our best interests at heart.

- Norm MacDonald

🔸💢 The DNC has changed so many of its internal rules over the past three years, and as such, there haven't been any situations that could arise to put those rules to the test legally.



Oddly, among those rule changes, are changes to how pledged delegates and super delegates votes are applied, in the event that the candidate is unable to complete the campaign after the nomination.



Mind you, because of the Ohio controversy, and also despite it, the DNC is going to have a 'virtual' convention to select the nominee before the actual DNC convention in late August.



My reading of the language is that this virtual convention must fulfill the requirements of an actual convention, and still yet Ohio is standing on the invalidity of the DNC's proposed process.



But what that means is that the late August DNC convention is a media event which is designed to 'recreate,' but with a larger audience, the virtual convention which happens earlier.



XF ↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

🔸Smurfing: a tip for those who might be doing research on your own. The bad guys use derivatives of names. Here is a Mr. Ives out of Massachusetts. Each one of these various spellings of his name is shown making contributions:

IVES, J

aka: IVES, J.

aka: IVES, J A

aka: IVES, J. A

aka: IVES, J. A.

aka: IVES, J ADWOOD

aka: IVES, JAMES ATWOOD

aka: IVES, J. ATTWOOD

aka: IVES, J . ATWOOD

aka: IVES, J ATWOOD

aka: IVES, J. ATWOOD

aka: IVES, J.ATWOOD

aka: IVES, JATWOOD

aka: IVES, J. ATWOOD A

aka: IVES, J. ATWOOD A.

aka: IVES, J. ATWOOD ATWOOD

aka: IVES, J.ATWOOD ATWOOD

aka: IVES, J.ATWOOD ATWOOD OTHER

aka: IVES, J. ATWOOD J

aka: IVES, J.ATWOOD J

aka: IVES, JAY

aka: IVES, JAY ATWOOD

aka: IVES, J J

aka: IVES, J. J

aka: IVES, J R

aka: IVES, JULIUS

aka: IVES, JULIUS A.

aka: IVES, JULIUS ATWOOD



If you just search one of these names you'll miss many contributions attributed to him. He is well over 35,000 contributions to political campaigns (eventually at least). The same for addresses and zip codes.



But if you know about Smurfing then you know it was not Ives making all these donations. His credit/debit card statements won't match up with the FEC numbers. Something the FEC won't mention when they are attempting to refute what we all found.



Our team laughs when the FEC makes pretzel excuses about all this. Example: a Smurf's financial statements will show, for example, 2-3 donations per month yet the FEC data shows the same account ramming through 30, 200, or even 1,000 per month.



#Smurfing

the FEC is in on it.

INCOMPREHENSIBLE



.@JohnCornyn “Do you have the capacity to stop a weaponized drone?”



Acting @SecretService Director, “On this day, the counter UAS system had technical difficulties and did not go operational until til after 5 o’clock.”



TIMING: @FBI Director testified Crooks drone was up at 4:50 for about 11 minutes.



https://x.com/c__herridge/status/1819013105759772802?s=46 ↩t.me/OhHeyFucQYou🔸

https://x.com/TonySeruga/status/1819156016464069116🔸

🔸Biden’s Senior Economic Advisor has stepped down ↩t.me/realelectionwizard🔸

VERY interesting 👀



Trump claims that there is a “big movement” to bring back Joe Biden as the DNC nominee, after Kamala picked far-Left radical communist, Tim Walz.



I can’t tell if he is trolling, or if he knows something we do not, but he does have a knack for being right. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

🇲🇼 🗳 Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera seeks second term, secures his party's nomination in next year's election



However, Chakwera's path to re-election remains uncertain, as the loss of his key alliance partner, the United Transformation Movement (UTM), throws his campaign into question.



☝🏽 The Malawi Congress Party's (MCP) 2020 electoral alliance with the UTM, led by the late Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, proved crucial in securing Chakwera's victory. The partnership secured an absolute majority, a requirement for winning the presidency in Malawi.



Since Chilima's death in a plane crash in June, the UTM has announced its withdrawal from the alliance, leaving the MCP without a formidable partner.



Addressing the congress of the MCP, founded by Malawi's first president Hastings Kamuzu Banda, Chakwera expressed confidence in his party's growing popularity following its return to power in 2020 after 26 years in opposition.



🗣 "This is no ordinary convention because it is the convention of the party that will win in 2025," Chakwera said. "We are growing in strength every day as more people from other parties join us, as the MCP's founding families remain here and as those who left the party are returning."



His primary challenger is expected to be former President Peter Mutharika, who is anticipated to receive the Democratic Progress Party's nomination later this month.

⚠️ BREAKING - 🇵🇰 #Pakistani National named Asif Raza Merchant with Iranian ties charged with Murder-for-Hire in foiled assassination plot against former President #DonaldTrump: FBI Director Christopher Wray.

⚡️ U.S. POLICE BUST PAKISTANI MAN WHO PLOTTED TRUMP’S ASSASSINATION



🇵🇰🇺🇸Asif Merchant of Pakistani origin allegedly sought revenge for the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a missile attack on Baghdad by then-U.S. president Donald Trump in 2020, CNN reported.



Having arrived from Iran in April this year, Merchant reportedly recruited a hitman, as well as a woman for “intelligence” and over 25 people for an “act of protest” as a distraction after the assassination would be carried out.



Merchant was disclosed by "contract assassins" who turned out to be undercover police officers.

↩t.me/geo_gaganauts🔸

Look who's protecting JD Vance lol

🔸JUST IN - Trump's flight to Bozeman, Montana, diverted to Billings "after a mechanical issue."



Said it earlier. These are the final days of the demons and whatever they do will be thwarted. https://x.com/Prolotario1/status/1822046179112177952 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🔸— 🇺🇸/🇮🇷 BREAKING: The campaign of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump reports that their internal communications server has been hacked by Iranian state-sponsored hackers, to 'disrupt and sow chaos' in the democratic process – Politico

🔸Trump says it was one site and publicly available documents and data despite Politico claiming they were secret



The plan for the ‘Iranian’ hack of the Trump campaign and theft of internal documents which were leaked, likely originated here, Michelle Obama’s War Room: 2446 Belmont Rd NW, Washington, DC 20008 and the hacker is currently staying a short 4 minute walk away, at the Islamic Center of Washington D.C.



https://x.com/tonyseruga/status/1822424686921474182?s=46 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

⚡️BANGLADESH COUP - AMERICA'S REVENGE TO MODI FOR VISITING RUSSIA?



People in the Indian security establishment believe that the regime change in 🇧🇩Bangladesh — that saw the ouster of pro-Indian government of Sheikh Hasina - is, in fact, a retribution against 🇮🇳PM Modi for visiting Russia🇷🇺.

🗯"India has been amply clear that it wont become part of any US-led alliance framework. But the common threat of India’s being an independent foreign policy is a constant," people with knowledge of the matter shared.

↩t.me/geo_gaganauts🔸

Nigerian Economic Crisis Underlines Mass Demonstrations



Under the theme of ending bad governance, youth take to the streets in response to the rising inflation as the Tinubu government unleashes wave of repression



>It's official



Admin note:



Next Saturday, August 17, Venezuelans unite anywhere in the world to raise our voices for the truth: July 28th presidenial elecition

🇺🇸 🇬🇪🇨🇳 The United States has demanded that Georgia stop the construction of a joint port with China in the Black Sea.

"The Georgian government should be clear that there is a way back: to prevent China from building a deep-water port in Anaklia,"

said Assistant Secretary of State O'Brien, speaking before senators.



Earlier, the American Conti International LLC failed to fulfill its obligations to attract $400 million for the construction of this port, and the Georgian authorities terminated the contract with the consortium of which it was a part. | 💜 👑 RD🔸

🚨There will be a COVID style lockdown to stop the mass anti-immigrant protests in the UK. Now we know what the lockdowns were for: it was a test run. ↩t.me/followsthewhiterabbit🔸

December 2023



Russia knew about the planned American color revolution in Bangladesh back in December!



"Moscow accuses Washington of planning post-election Arab Spring in Dhaka" ↩private account🔸

🔸This account (⬇) explores the funding of both sides coming from Zionist organizations. After Britain clamped down on arms to Israel.

🔸Fwd from @pezdicide

🇹🇲🇺🇸 USAID continues its takeover of the Central Asian region: the other day, the representative of the American agency in Turkmenistan, Jeffrey Scarina, held a meeting with representatives of the country's parliament.



It turns out that the event was held as part of the USAID project "Management Activities in Turkmenistan." During the conversation, the parties paid special attention to expanding cooperation, in particular, of course, the Americans pointed to the need to "exchange experience in legislative work" and jointly" improve the work of local self-government bodies."



In other words, the country is slowly but surely implementing the favorite tactic of seizing power, through direct involvement in the internal structure of the state apparatus.



🔻It is also interesting that a few days earlier, representatives of the American agency held a training session with the country's business structures. With the support of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, a three-day event was organized, aimed at familiarizing participants with the basic concepts, methods and implementation of international trade policy.



#Turkmenistan #USA #USAID

🔸🏳️ 🇳🇬It is obvious that after the emergence of the pro-Al-Qaeda* JNIM in Nigeria, they have moved to active actions



Thus, in the village of Carfen Sacre in the northwest of the country, militants attempted to attack part of the oil pipeline.



Although they failed, they killed 5 civilians and returned to their hideouts in Benin without losses.



📌Amid the current protests, as well as the general tension in the Biafra region in the north, where bandits of all stripes and terrorists from Boko Haram and the Islamic State* - West Africa operate, the situation in the country is increasingly close to collapse.



* — a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation

According to Dhaka Tribune, this is the new interim government.



🇰🇪 Police in Nairobi clash with protesters demanding President William Ruto's resignation



Police hurled tear gas at protesters calling for President William Ruto's resignation in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Thursday.



Businesses in the city were closed and public transport vehicles remained out of the central business district where they normally operate. The demonstrations, organised by activists upset with Ruto, came as a new cabinet was sworn in.



Following weeks of similar pro-reform protests, the president had scrapped planned tax hikes and overhauled his cabinet to include opposition members.



But although this was a victory for activists and protesters who had demanded sweeping changes, it appears this was not enough for some.



More than 50 people have died since the protests started, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

#Kenya ↩t.me/africaintel🔸

🔸https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/regime-change-in-dhaka-a-morality-play-3139767



This is a good column by my long time friend M.K. - but there's way more lurking in the shade.



A clever appropriation of a student movement has led to a shades-of-grey color revolution.



It's a simultaneous coup against TWO BRICS MEMBERS.



India AND China.



On India for the reasons aligned by M.K.



On China as a coup against a key New Silk Road project: the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar corridor (BCIM).



👀👀👀



They are already planning their next Coup if they can’t steal the election…



This is Treasonous & Unconstitutional.



We need to secure our elections so when they pull this $h!t is is undeniable that Trump won in a landslide‼️



All hands on deck to secure the elections‼️

◾An "anti-racist" rally today in London. How the Zionist lobby is tearing British society apart playing both sides:



- Far right protests are organised by Tommy Robinson who is a well known Zionist stool on the Mossad payroll. Unsurprisingly the counter protests are partially organised by a very well funded group, "Stand up to racism" UK, who are also known for their involvement with the Zionist group "Friends of Israel," allowing them to co-opt anti racist marches waving Israeli flags and expelling pro Palestine supporters from the demonstrations.



On the video the yellow and pink placards belong to "Stand up to racism," and the yellow ones to the Trotskyist group "Socialist workers party"...



This unrest is happening the same week the British PM stoped the sales of weapons to Israel, and just now you have two Israeli funded groups fueling up tensions... Coincidence?

💬🇻🇪"Say 'No' to WhatsApp" — The Venezuelan president calls on the public to delete the app



Nicolas Maduro encouraged the nation's youth to switch to Telegram and WeChat, claiming that WhatsApp poses a "threat" to Venezuela.



🇵🇰Pak’s hand with blessing of 🇺🇸CIA exposed in Hasina’s ouster



🇧🇩The unrest in Bangladesh is nothing like a local issue but a manifestation of grand geopolitical tussle involving Pakistan, U.S. and (allegedly) China, sources have shared.



😱ISI Pakistan wants to remove all reference of its Army’s rape-induced mayhem on Bangladeshi women in the 1971 war. Washington, too, wanted to overthrow Sheikh Hasina because she hadn't allow any CIA footprint in her country.



Only 🇮🇳India stands rock solid as a bulwark — but we should brace for more domestic disturbances in the time to come: "MSS assets in India are all activated for this."



On the other hand, China wants control of 📍Chittagong port of Bangladesh. So do the Americans: the CIA believes it has an upper hand in creating a Christian enclave in the region, with parts of Bangladesh/Myanmar, as well as India.



Chittagong is one of the two ports — the other one is Sittwe in 🇲🇲Myanmar. China has much to lose if it went to the Americans as its oil pipeline to Kunming in China runs from Sittwe. This 12 Sq Km area is called Chin area and CIA wants its as missile launch pad.

🇰🇪 Kenya police clear pockets of protesters in capital with tear gas



Police fired tear gas to clear pockets of anti-government demonstrators from the centre of Kenya's capital Nairobi on Thursday, as their protest movement sought to capitalise on earlier concessions and compel President William Ruto to resign.



The "Nane Nane" march, meaning "eight eight" in reference to the date, follows weeks of similar pro-reform protests that saw Ruto scrap planned tax hikes and overhaul his cabinet.



The youth-led nationwide protests began peacefully in June before turning violent, and more than 50 people have been killed.



Shops were shut and streets left deserted after riot police set up road blocks and threw tear gas canisters to disperse handfuls of protesters across Nairobi's financial district. Police fired tear gas at one group of a dozen protesters chanting "Ruto must go," a Reuters journalist reported.

🇧🇷✡️ Ignoring religions as if they were purely private activities and had no serious repercussions in the public sphere prevents the State from anticipating the emergence of dangerous sects, which facilitates phenomena like narco-pentecostalism.



💬 Raphael Machado writes @camaradamachado



🇻🇪🇻🇪❌📱📱 — Nicolás Maduro claims that TikTok and Instagram are responsible for spreading "hate and fascism" in Venezuela and calls for regulations on social media:

"Phones are the main conscious multipliers of hate and fascism, and the attempt to divide Venezuelans and create fascist fanatics who attacked the police, the military, or the Chavista people in their communities. It's TikTok and Instagram, and that's how I denounce them. These have been the main instruments without any type of national regulation.



🇺🇸🇧🇩 What does controversial U.S. diplomat Donald Lu have to do with Bangladeshi protests?



Donald Lu is an American diplomat who currently serves as the Assistant Secretary of State for South & Central Asian Affairs since September 2021. But if you dig deeper — you will understand that Lu is actually a Deep State agent, who's job is to shake South Asia, including India.



Here's proof 🇮🇳:



▪️ Lu made a sudden visit to India when the Lok Sabha elections were in full swing — but he didn’t land in the national capital, rather he landed in Tamil Nadu's Chennai — to ‘strengthen bilateral relations with South India’.



▪️Last year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly had a secret meet at the US White House where he met Lu. During his trip, Gandhi made several contentious remarks including seeking ‘foreign intervention’ to restore ‘democracy in India’.



▪️Regarding Jammu and Kashmir, Lu had claimed it was critical that India’s partners speak up when they “witness troubling events”.



Lu's "business" in other countries:



▪️The ousted 🇵🇰Pakistan PM Imran Khan had alleged that he was removed because of ‘foreign interference’ and had mentioned the name of Lu as the facilitator.



▪️Lu had also mentioned ‘political reforms’ in 🇧🇩Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina’s party ‘Awami League’ had raised the issue of US support to their rival party, BNP and its leader Khaleda Zia.



▪️While praising the ‘new’ Sri Lanka🇱🇰 (after protesters toppled ex-Prez Rajapaksa), Lu had warned India-Bangladesh regarding Rohingya.



🔸Africa: The Myth of the 'Leaderless' African Protest

‍[CFR] Rather than being leaderless, contemporary African protests are being steered by a leadership no one saw coming.

When the #EndSARS agitators presented their list of demands to the Nigerian authorities in late 2020, many were surprised to see the negotiating team headed by twenty-eight-year-old David Adeleke, 'Davido' to his millions of followers. A popular entertainer and larger than life presence on social media, Davido is not your typical protest leader, and, from all accounts, was not politically active as a university undergraduate. Yet, what Davido may have lacked in terms of political apprenticeship, he more than made up for with his status as a popular influencer and celebrity, the kind who, at the click of a tweet, could send thousands of young marchers to the streets.

Davido was not the only celebrity activist unveiled by #EndSARS. When, on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the protests, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu summoned the leaders for a "peace-walk," it was another entertainer, comedian Adebowale Adedayo, aka Mr. Macaroni, who spoke out to pour cold water on the idea.

One thing that struck me about the "counter-protests" the other day.



Almost every placard/banner was the same. High quality material and printing. And all with the same stick to which they were attached.



How many thousands? And distributed all across the UK to many different groups.



The organisation of the "far right" protests started getting publicity on Monday. And spontaneously these were designed, printed and distributed by late afternoon Wednesday.



Everyday people working together to counter the thugs!



British ingenuity and efficiency at its best!

🇺🇸 U.S. hopes for 'democratic future' for people of Bangladesh



After overthrowing a fairly elected government in Bangladesh and installing CIA stooge Muhammad Yunus, the U.S. now hopes for a 'democratic future' in the country.



That smile tells us something different...

🇳🇬 Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance - Nigerian Govt Places Sponsors On Watchlist, Freezes Accounts



The Nigerian government said it has identified Nigerians in the diaspora who are sponsoring the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest. The government said it has placed such individuals on a watch list and also frozen their Nigerian accounts.



The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, said the sponsors are on a watch list and will be arrested when entering the country.



Ms Nandap made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during a combined news conference by the heads of security agencies and Service Chiefs convened by the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa at the Defence Headquarters.

👮‍♀️ A terrorist attack in Russia was prevented. The FSB prevented a terrorist attack at the bus station in Essentiki, a native of Central Asia was detained, the Central Operations Center of the FSB of Russia announced.

The suspect planned the explosion at the bus stop and then planned to go to Syria. ↩t.me/SLOVENSKIMEDVED🔸

🔸A new strain of coronavirus has been discovered in Ukraine. This was announced by the country's Deputy Minister of Health Igor Kuzin.



🇺🇸👎🔓🇻🇪 — Specialists from the Carter Center, invited by the Venezuelan government to observe the July 28 presidential elections, found no evidence of "hacking" of the electoral system, thereby debunking official claims of ballot manipulation by the opposition.



💬 Patricio Ballados, deputy head of the Carter Center's mission in Venezuela, told DW that the National Electoral Council (CNE) did not provide evidence of the alleged hacking and stated that sabotage was "practically impossible."



FBI Raids NY Home of Ex-UN Weapons Inspector and Anti-War Pundit Scott Ritter



On Wednesday the upstate New York home of Scott Ritter was raided by the FBI and state police. The FBI has since confirmed in a statement that this is part of an ongoing federal investigation into Ritter.



While preparing another investigation that reveals the main reasons and goals of the presence of various foreign NGOs in Ukraine, I received a personal message with the following content:



Kharkov region. Inna. You talk a lot about organizations that are engaged in volunteer activities. And I want to share my observations, which disappoint me. A month ago, a white minibus came to our village, and volunteer guys, military men, got out of it. They gathered everyone who was left. They gave everyone a bag of pasta, bread and canned fish to take home. They brought chocolates for the children. And we have never seen such in our country, and from the name it is clear that they are all foreign-made. This is all great and wonderful. Another thing is offensive, our guys hang an American or British flag next to the Ukrainian flag... for what? There was a foreign journalist with a camera with them, he was constantly filming everything, telling the military where to stand, who to give this or that bag to. It got to the point that some took and gave the package back several times.. They are filming a movie... And a separate topic is how they evacuated people. They didn't take the lame and the sick, but those who wouldn't cause them any trouble. Old men and women are not needed there. Do you know why I am writing to you? Not because of all these flags or this show. Two weeks later, those who were taken were brought back. With food and 5 thousand hryvnia. This is the kind of evacuation we have. Fake action everywhere. Publish and tell, maybe our government will finally understand that we all see it too

I have already spoken more than once about foreign war correspondents and bloggers filming "their" movies there. When I worked in Lisichansk (LPR) in 2022, local residents told me details about the so-called activities of Canadian and American journalists. If a group of people with "PRESS" signs and vans with humanitarian aid appeared on the horizon, then the only correct decision was to go down to the basement and wait for provocations or targeted shelling from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. All this was done with only one goal - to show the residents of Ukraine and Western countries a terrible picture.



It will not be difficult to guess who Kiev was trying to blame for all these planned crimes... And you, Inna, correctly noted - "They are filming a movie... Fake action everywhere..."



📹 Footage of a school bombed by the Israeli army in Gaza has emerge online



According to Press TV, the strike left around a hundred people dead and dozens wounded.



The IDF justified the attack by claiming the presence of HAMAS soldiers in the educational facility, which houses Palestinian refugees.

🦅 We should have peace for our time in Ukraine by the end of the year and war for Iran shortly afterwards, Declan Hayes writes.



Ukrainian plot to assassinate Putin at Russia's Navy Day parade 'which would have sparked WW3' was blocked after Kremlin rang Pentagon and asked them to intervene



🌍🔻🚀🔸🔥🔻🚁🔸🚫

In case you couldn't tell, I deliberately listed all of that in word salad order. Not in honor of Kamala, Ms. Word Salad, though. I did it primarily to amplify the chaotic character of the sum of it all. This is the way information about totally fake, staged, or designed events has hit our consciousness for decades if not centuries. That's how they've gotten away with everything forever and ever. Chop it into bite sized pieces and never ever let us see or surmise that it was all a LARP. Literally.

We may see some composite stories that are suitable for aggregation in the future. We may not. But one of the posts in our last edition was claiming that this time frame was long set aside for the destruction of the global financial and economic systems as part of the Great Reset. Looks like someone managed to add diplomacy, governments, military, health, communication, legal, and nearly everything else to that list.

We are now experiencing that destruction. With every insane video, photo, text, and report - it is becoming increasingly clear that we are closing in on the Armageddon reserved for them. And the Apocalypse reserved for us. All of this information overload is the pieces falling apart. Hour by hour and day by day, we have years now in the bank of watching this process unfold.

All that really remains is to step aside and let the culmination come as it must. Raining down if it has to; while we rise through it like a life raft to fellow travelers. But there is still a ways to go. So get plenty of rest, the intensity will be increasing by leaps and bounds later. Just know that these stories will repeat over and over and over. Different players and actors, but the same actions. Diplomatic ties are unravelling daily - the rest will follow suit.

This explains the process quite well:

Slow down and Rest

🕳️🐇

Until next time…

