I have been waiting to receive divination downloads on this mountain of mania - a progressive parade of proposed appointees to the upcoming Trump Administration. Searching for the narrative beneath the waves in other words.

The main one that is crystal clear is that this is W A R. The swing from Republican voter euphoria of a week ago is devolving into incredulity rapidly. And the dismay of Democrats and even news media is displaying at the top of every hour. Trump the Disruptor is Standing by.

Of course, anyone who believed his stated agenda could be achieved in the normalized uniparty civility of Congressional Halls has been in line for a garbage collection position. Whether perceived or not. Getting folks to believe in a new world requires a clean break from the old one. Ready or not.

Let's take a look! But first a little intro.

More on this shortly🔸

🔸Sorry for the delay.. Thoughts on Musk's post.



From Wiki:



"The motto Novus Ordo Seclorum was translated and added to the seal by Charles Thomson, a Latin expert who was involved in the design of the Great Seal, as "A new order of the ages." Thomson said it was to signify "the beginning of the new American Era" as of the date of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, which was depicted in Roman numerals at the base of the pyramid on the seal.[1][2]



"The phrase derives from the fourth poem of the Eclogues by the Latin poet Virgil.[3] The fourth eclogue contains the passage (lines 4–10)



"Now is come the last age of the Cumaean prophecy:

the great cycle of ages is born anew.

Now returns the Maid, returns the reign of Saturn:

now from high heaven a new generation comes down.

Yet do thou at that boy's birth, in whom the iron age shall begin to cease,

and the golden to arise over all the world,

holy Lucina, be gracious; now thine own Apollo reigns."



My thoughts on Virgil's poem and why Musk may be alluding to it.



Saturn was the ruler of the Golden Age past. His reign returning isn't a negative as many doomers would have you believe, but a right relationship with Saturn being found and perhaps a (return to) mastery over the physical, rather than feeling like a slave to matter (jobs/ bills etc) - how did they build pyramids and other megaliths without mastery over Saturn's physical realm?



Lucina means light, but specifically the light of the moon. I've said many times that the Tarot depicts our journey from The Devil (Empire's reign of Terror), the fall of Barad-dur with The Tower in 2020, then comes 17 The Star and a window showing us the real world and our true nature, then The Moon where we must face all of our fears and our shadow. Then from The Moon comes The Sun (Apollo) and the birth of Sovereign consciousness.



"Thine own Apollo reigns" - Apollo is your individual, unique consciousness. Your inner Hero and path to Liberation. When mature, your ego is Sovereign.

So, "thine own Apollo reigns" means that you rule you, and no one else.



"The great cycle of ages is born anew" - rising from Iron toward Gold; when Saturn rules again, now transformed from Lead to Gold.



As this is the motto inscribed on mon-ey(e) there are also financial connotations. A new financial age is being birthed.🔸

🔸Just realised that this poem by Virgil see also post above and relevance to Musk’s ‘Novus Ordo Seclorum’ post👆🏼 is also alluding to Chrism.



“Now returns the Maid” - the Virgin/ Virgo (Mary/ Care/ The Feminine). I.e., that which in modern times has been denigrated and suppressed.

Without the feminine, without the chalice, there is no Divine Child (Chrism oil/ Christ Consciousness).



“Now from the high heaven a new generation comes down” - the signal is sent down from our own Heave-N, our brain, which causes the birth of the Chrism oil in our Sol-ar Plexus (Bethlehem).



“The boy’s birth” - Christ/ Buddha/ Krishna/ Mithras/ etc



It is the arising re-cognition and gKnowing of our divinity that brings our personal Iron Age - a sense of imprisonment by matter/war etc - to an end.



The golden (Truth) is then Abel to a-rise (Aries) all over the Whorl-D; the vortex of form (D) that is both the micro and macrocosm.



“Gracious” = “God's unmerited favor, love, or help”.

Grace is the gift of spontaneous, non-ego pursued awakening. Are we Abel to see that literally every thing that happens to us, both individually and collectively, is a gift (even the seemingly “negative”) and perfectly created to wake us from The Dream.



The only way the Chrism survives is through homeostasis (balance). So all those things RFK is speaking to in the post above are also (indirectly) talking about this rising of Christ Consciousness.



RFK post referenced

Aaron (⬆above) comes at this from a Tarot perspective but also has several very recognizable and important connections here for anyone. The text of the Virgil Eclogues from about 40 years before the historically recorded birth of Jesus of Nazareth has references to all manner of conditions and events that seemingly begin with that one. The barometer back then was astrological; still is in some halls today. But wherever your personal belief connections lie, these are highly significant and in a brief format. And that makes it perfect for ours.

And the visuals in the photo are incredible. Backlit (dark/light), golden umbrellas and table cloths, golden rug, even golden woman in the background (divine feminine?), green lawn almost like a money carpet, celebratory arms flung wide!

So this Musk post has deep hidden meaning is the point. And escaping financial slavery and awakening are both in prime spots on that landscape. Which describe the Trump agenda to a T. And how is that agenda to be continued? Well our first clue was the independent creation of his transition team three weeks ago. Even though the new (novus?) law for allowing funding from the Federal government to two transition teams was in force, the contested election result scenario did not emerge. I haven't seen where the money source has been switched over yet.

And probably won't. 😎

For more: https://www.worldtribune.com/tulsi-gabbard-trumps-privately-funded-transition-team-is-freaking-out-democrat-establishment/

Gee, it's . an . anti . infiltration . thing! Wonder why? Driving Democrats and DSers to distraction is just a bonus. But the Republican voters seem to have caught the same X-itis this time. So, what's the real story here?

THE NOMINEES🚩

Vera Colorum Dept:



True Colors • Trumps New DHS Secretary



Ensuring the Security of God’s Chosen People



By: Governor Kristi Noem

March 8, 2024



"When I was growing up, my dad would always gather our family together and we would pray for Israel. It was instilled in me from a very young age that the Jews were Gods chosen people, that Israel was the Holy Land, and that we should always pray for them."



Read Full Article

Elon and Vivek to team up on DOGE



DOGE



Soros and co. are done for.



https://x.com/doge?s=21

🔸TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SO FAR:



•Vice President: JD Vance

•Secretary of State: Marco Rubio

•Attorney General: Matt Gaetz

•Defense Secretary: Pete Hegseth

•Secretary of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem

•Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard

•National Security Advisor: Mike Waltz

•CIA Director: John Ratcliffe

•White House Chief of Staff: Susie Wiles

•Senate Majority Leader: John Thune

•EPA Administrator: Lee Zeldin

•Ambassador to the United Nations: Elise Stefanik

•White House Counsel: Bill McGinley

•Deputy Chief of Staff: Dan Scavino

•Border Czar: Tom Homan

•Ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee

•Government Efficiency Advisors: Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy

•Middle East Envoy: Steve Witkoff



Dan Scavino, Stephen Miller, James Blair and Taylor Budowich will all take senior staff roles in the White House

I guess this is what they don't want. 🤷‍♀



Tulsi knows that they know where the bodies are and she is gonna find them. They are all going down.



Remember that time in 2008 when Pete Hegseth spoke at a rally for No-Name McCain, introduced by Senator Lindsey Graham, where he stated that the late-Senator (McCain) was “the one who was with us the most”



Hegseth was also a founding member of a group called “Vets For Freedom”, whose primary purpose was to lobby the US Congress to continue the Iraq war, while the American People and all Peoples in the Middle East suffered in ways that are hard to describe in a social media post.🔸

“Zionism and Americanism are the front lines of western civilization, and freedom in our world today”



Pete Hegseth

National Council of Young Israel Gala

New York City, March 2019

Kash Patel ~ "I'd shut down the FBI Hoover bldg on day one, and re-open it as a museum of the Deep State"



I'd take the (7K) employees that work in that bldg and send them across the country and tell them to go be cops



Meet the New FBI Dir Kash Patel



Tulsi Gabbard will now be in charge of all 17 US Intel agencies.



In 2017 she called out the CIA and Obama for funding Al-Qaeda and ISIS.



THE COMMENTATORS 🏴 &

NEWS BREAKDOWNS 🏳

🔸🔴 LIVE: Elon Musk Calls to Defund NPR After Shocking Orwellian Clip Resurfaces | The Daily Dose



Now that Elon’s steering the ship on government efficiency, NPR might just find itself on the chopping block—especially when its CEO is making comments like this.



Get all the details on that story and more on today’s episode of The Daily Dose.



Watch here: 👇

NATO Military Chief Rob Bauer says Elon Musk is allowing too much freedom of speech on 𝕏.



It's afraid.



MSNBC in full PANIC over Kash...



According to lifelong CIA spook and former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon:



"Spreading the lie that there is malfeasance in our govt..."



He "poses a grave threat to our national security and the American people."



“You could literally hear the jaws dropping to the floor of Republican senators who are now going to be in a position to stand up to Donald Trump in a way that they have been unwilling to.”



“Matt Gaetz is dangerously unqualified,” Murphy continued. “That’s not the worst of it. Gaetz has been Trump’s chief defender when it comes to Trump’s assault on democracy. His attempt to overthrow the government on January 6th. And he has openly called for the abolition of law enforcement agencies..."



John Bolton's moustache: AG Gaetz “worst” cabinet appointment in history.



What is Eric Swallows afraid of?



Poso: DONALD TRUMP NOMINATING MATT GAETZ IS A THERMONUCLEAR WARHEAD ON THE DEEP STATE



🇺🇸Justice Department officials are stunned by Trump's "insane" and "incredible" decision to appoint Matt Gaetz as attorney general, NBC News reports.



A Florida House member was recently the subject of an FBI sex trafficking investigation that ended without charges.



Gaetz has been a vocal Trump supporter and has regularly attacked the Justice Department and the FBI, including calling for the FBI to be defunded and abolished. He has also claimed that the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters after his defeat in January 2021 was an Antifa plot involving government agents.



"Matt has no substance or understanding of how the department works. He will make the final decisions on really important national security issues, and he is a completely unprincipled person," said a former senior Justice Department official.



Joke’s on you. I'm into that kind of shit.



The leftists at MSNBC are gay af for Pete Hegseth:



"If he's not a Christian nationalist he's one of their best warriors"

"Sees the military as a flaming sword for Christ"

"Big, beautiful and muscular"

"Alpha-male"

"Out of central-casting"



John Fetterman on Donald Trump’s cabinet appointments: “I would describe it as God-tier level trolling to just own the libs in perpetuity.”



"Line up to kiss the ring!"



The Guardian published a column under this title, dedicated to politicians and entrepreneurs who have dramatically changed their opinions about Trump after his victory in the presidential election.



Among them is the Australian ambassador to the US, Kevin Rudd, who "stayed up all night hitting the delete button" on social media site X. In his previous posts, he called the Republican "the most destructive president in history" who is "dragging America and democracy through the mud."



The CEOs of Apple, Google and Microsoft have also “changed their tune,” while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who once accused Trump of inciting violence, said he was happy to cooperate with his administration.

"As Donald Trump prepares for his revenge tour, world leaders and business tycoons are trying to show the future president how much they admire him. Even if it means making a fool of themselves,"

- writes The Guardian.

Jake Tapper is beside himself over Trump cabinet picks — “They are MAGA Warriors”



"They are in your face. These are not uniting people. In your face to the medical community, to the intelligence community, to the military community."



Legacy media continues to hyperventilate over picks that will implement an agenda that won a mandate from the American people.



They wonder why their ratings are cratering.



The Neocons can't breathe seeing Trump's team.



STRATEGIES & PLANS🏁

This is why the left has been so quiet.



Just when you thought you hated the media enough...



As ratings crater, CNN is set to 'axe top stars in layoffs that'll see hundreds fired’ per Daily Mail.



Here, the imploding MSM CNN's Brian Stelter and Abby Phillip explain to viewers that tanking public trust in media isn't the fault of the media —



— it’s the fault of people for believing lies about the media.



💢 National security attorney Mark Zaid must be mentally ill as he tells CNN's John Berman he is advising some of his clients, who they imagine are targets of President-elect Trump, to leave the country around Inauguration Day in January.



What is astounding is the absolute commitment never to mention the persecution of Trump and anyone around him for the past number of years.

⚠️ 🇺🇸The Hidden Danger Beside Trump: Why Peter Thiel is the Real Threat



Trump tried to calm the waters, announcing that Nikki Haley and Mike “Kansas” Pompeo wouldn’t be returning to his team. Smart move, Haley and Kansas, with their cheerleading forever wars and regime change, warmongers and globalist puppets, embody the very swamp Trump claims to drain. But here’s the twist: sitting right beside Trump, grinning like the Cheshire cat, is Peter Thiel, a figure far more insidious than Haley or Pompeo ever were.



Thiel isn’t just another billionaire with influence; he’s a Zionist hawk cloaked in Silicon Valley’s libertarian veneer. For years, his empire, particularly Palantir, has been at the forefront of merging Silicon Valley's tech prowess with the national security state, feeding both U.S. and Israeli intelligence networks with data-mining capabilities that would make Orwell blush. This isn't a recent development either, Palantir was designed from its inception as a tool to empower state surveillance, a vision that has seamlessly aligned with the Zionist agenda. In Israel, Thiel’s technology has been used to surveil Palestinian populations, enforcing a brutal occupation under the guise of “security.”



And Thiel’s influence doesn’t stop there. He has deep roots in the U.S. military-industrial complex, aligning closely with the CIA through his early investment from In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital arm. From the beginning, Palantir was woven into the fabric of America’s intelligence infrastructure, sold as a “defense” tool, while it quietly expanded a surveillance apparatus across the world, from the Occupied Territories to inner cities in the United States. The Zionist vision of control and surveillance has found its ultimate tool in Thiel’s empire - a Trojan horse that’s eroding civil liberties under the radar.



Then there’s the paradox - Thiel, publicly a critic of “wokeism,” has quietly funneled money into (woke) initiatives that stir cultural war within the U.S. It’s an ancient imperial strategy: keep the masses distracted with ideological battles while the real agenda, bolstering Israel’s interests and consolidating a digital surveillance state marches on unopposed. By funding divisive causes and watching America tear itself apart, Thiel isn’t just hedging his bets, he’s ensuring that the spotlight never falls on his own agenda.



For Trump to truly align with the idea of American sovereignty, distancing himself from Thiel isn’t a suggestion but a necessity. Thiel doesn’t represent a populist, patriotic agenda; he represents the apex of corporate, Zionist interests, a technocratic elite intent on tightening its grip over policy and control. If Haley and Pompeo were symbols of the neoconservative swamp, Thiel is the lurking shadow, the hidden hand of a corporate-Zionist cabal with a vested interest in manipulating America’s course.



Trump, this is much more than merely draining the swamp, it’s about draining the Zionist infiltration embedded within Silicon Valley and the intelligence community. The art of the deal this time around means ensuring the U.S. doesn’t remain a puppet of Silicon Valley’s Zionist ambitions. If you’re serious about reclaiming sovereignty, you’ll keep Thiel at arm’s length, not in the seat beside you.



- Gerry Nolan

FDA regulators and bureaucrats threatening to mass quit.



The Sovereign Alliance is real. It's here.



And it brought a 40 of Natty Ice.



I know many are still getting adjusted to Orange Man Good; wait until they find out the bad guys were the good guys all along.



'Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.'

FACT: EVERY CELEBRITY (Including Oprah) OR LEFT-WING PODCASTER Who Took Money From The

Kamala Campaign AND DID NOT DISCLOSE THEY WERE A PAID POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENT, BROKE FEDERAL LAW!



Trump's plan to dismantle the U.S. indoctrination system (college) by seizing funds from schools that refuse to comply with his accreditation system.



1. "Our secret weapon will be the college accreditation system."



2. "Fire the radical left accreditors that have allowed our colleges to become dominated by Marxist maniacs and lunatics."



3. "We will then accept applications for new accreditors who will impose real standards on colleges once again."



4. "These standards will include defending the American tradition and Western civilization, protecting free speech, and eliminating wasteful administrative positions that drive up costs."



5. "Remove all Marxist diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucrats, offering options for accelerated at low-cost degrees, providing meaningful job placement and career services, and implementing college entrance and exit exams to prove that students are actually learning and getting their money's worth."



6. "Direct the Department of Justice to pursue federal civil rights cases against schools that continue to engage in racial discrimination."



7. "Schools that persist in explicit unlawful discrimination under the guise of equity will not only have their endowments taxed, but through budget reconciliation, I will advance a measure to have them fined up to the entire amount of their endowment."



8. "The seized funds will then be used as restitution for victims of these illegal and unjust policies."



🔸Let me break this down for you.



Trump has complete control over the administrative state, which is the American deep state. It is the three letter agencies that keep the legislators in line, feed the media their narratives and back door the social media platforms and search engines.



Ignore The House and Senate for a minute. Trump's first job is to eviscerate the bureaucratic shadow government and bring big media in line or destroy it utterly.



Once the threats, intimidation and media smearing is put to bed, the legislature is going to have a lot easier time supporting Trump's agenda. First the wood, then the fire.



The gravy train is going to end as the corrupt transactions that go on within government are brought to a halt. Trump will have absolute access to every intelligence document on the books. The cartels will be dismantled, Ukraine will be dismantled; all of the sources of revenue for the creeps is going to be interrupted.



The power of the deep state is lies, subterfuge and clandestine funding. All of that is going to end.



In the meantime, Trump is riding a massive popular mandate, and he is viscious with his rhetoric. Stuffed suit turds like Thune and Mike Johnson are going to get politically disemboweled by Trump if they don't fall in line. Trump is serious, the rest are just playing around like kids in a very dirty candy store.



The power of the President over the shadow government is key to putting us back on a Constitutional footing and taking the chains off of decent politicians, while identifying the traitors and pushing them off a cliff.



Trump knows all about John Thune. It isn't going to matter. The Old Guard is on its way out.

There is a possibility that Trump by-passes the appointment confirmation process altogether.



Congressman Massie confirmed this with his escalator ride yesterday.



The FBI seized Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and electronics early Wednesday morning — just a week after the election-betting platform successfully predicted President-elect Donald Trump’s win, The Post has learned.



The 26-year-old entrepreneur was woken up at 6:00 a.m. in his Soho home by law US enforcement officers who demanded his phone and electronics, a source close to the matter told The Post.



It’s “grand political theater at its worst,” the source told The Post. “They could have asked his lawyer for any of these things. Instead, they staged a so-called raid so they can leak it to the media and use it for obvious political reasons.”



Coplan was not provided any reason for the incident, but the source said they expect it is political retribution since Polymarket accurately predicted Trump’s win – not traditional polls.



The government is likely trying to accuse Polymarket of market manipulation and rigging its polls in favor of Trump, the source said.

Good explanation about how Trump can get around the Senate trying to block his appointments.

This is the big secret President Trump spoke of. Here comes the boom 💥💥

The lefties are redpilling people for us!! Thanks Kassenstein!



Sounds like a pretty good start overall! All the right people hate what Trump is doing but they are hemoraging audience and draining influence by the minute. All the wrong people are loving the proposed new government hires. And a reminder that in any recesses of Congress these criminal members are open subjects to detention themselves. Which I'm sure they haven't forgotten.

So our clock is ticking away even faster than before. There are assuredly plans to rock us as they did in 2021. I feel confident that they will somehow manage to palm off their voters clamoring for recounts and audits with suitable excuses. But in the back of each and every mind - especially in DoJ, FBI, and CIA offices - there is this unsettled debt.

Not long to wait now. But it sure looks like winning to me. So far. And let's take care of Zionism angst right now. This team being overwhelmingly Zionist (or leaning) makes them just like 98% of other government parasites. Them towing the same barge is practical whether strictly true or not. And Matt Gaetz gets zero funding from AIPAC so they'd scream even if he was Clarence Darrow! What it does, though, is twofold - it evens that score up while simultaneously leaving it as an issue for a later time. Timing is everything.

So a major issue basically tabled for more urgent ones. The games in government power structures are different after all. But usually it's really all kayfabe. This time it's for all the marbles. Or at least has to look that way.

Enjoy your weekend!

