Usually I would just let this one pass. It's really just not my thing. But I feel like some documentation is in order; and it just feels right to continue 2025 with spotlight worthy winning scenes. And there were fireworks. Always a sucker for fireworks.

PREGAME 🏈

Presidential Message on Super Bowl LIX



I look forward to joining the fans in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX to cheer on two great teams—the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles—as they battle for the National Football League’s Vince Lombardi Trophy.



The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of the best in professional football, but they also embody the best of the American Dream. Their hard work, dedication, and tenacity is admirable, and their individual journeys are as inspiring as the drive and determination that has led them to this extraordinary moment. They also represent the hopes and dreams of our Nation’s young athletes as we restore safety and fairness in sports and equal opportunities among their teams.



Football is America’s most popular sport—for good reason—it fosters a sense of national unity, bringing families, friends, and fans together and strengthening communities. This annual tradition transcends our differences and personifies our shared patriotic values of family, faith, and freedom heroically defended by our military service members, law enforcement officers, and first responders. We value their devotion to protecting our great Nation and salute their selfless service.



This year, the Super Bowl returns to the Caesars Superdome for a record setting 8th time. While thousands of fans from across our Nation gather in New Orleans to cheer on their favorite team, we remember that 14 families will be missing a loved one who was tragically murdered during a senseless terrorist attack while celebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street. Our thoughts are also with the 35 individuals injured during the attack whose lives were changed forever that fateful night, and our prayers will remain with them for continued strength, comfort, and healing.



Tonight, we look forward to a terrific game and the crowning of the Super Bowl Champions. Melania joins me in sending our best wishes for a great Super Bowl Sunday. May the best team win, and may God bless you, your family, and the United States of America.



NOLA couple hours ago

Happy FAKE Super Bowl Day



Another American lie, another rigged Ponzi scheme of the military industrial complex.



You didn't really think they leave hundreds of millions of dollars to the chance of a rubber ball did you? 🏈🤦🏻‍♀️ ↩t.me/DrJaneRuby🔸

Inside the insane Super Bowl security measures for Donald Trump and Taylor Swift and other VIPs



It's National Pizza Day today! Plus the Super Bowl. What half time 'entertainment' will They put on for Trump?! He prefers McD's to 🍕



(Misspellings Matter!)

Christian singer Lauren Daigle gave an excellent performance of "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl.



There's a new sense of patriotism sweeping the nation.



HALFTIME 🏈

COMMERCIALS 🏈

💥Super Bowl LIX Commercial showing Area 51.

“All famous people are Aliens.” 👀

What if all these Patriotic and Unity commercials that are being aired are the ones Elon paid for🤔



Sure does show a turn in the tides!



Remember when he was giving away millions for people to read the Constitution.



This is the way 🙌

I can't believe what I just witnessed... A Super Bowl ad promoting American patriotism and showing the Founding Fathers in a positive light.



America is uniting most magnificently. The woke train has derailed, and now it's time for people to learn to love America again.



God bless us all 🇺🇸🦅



BREAKING: Jeep debuts the best commercial of Super Bowl 59.



They dropped $32 million on this ad—and they’re about to get their money’s worth and then some.



Starring Harrison Ford and the American flag, the ad featured several patriotic statements, including:



“Freedom is for everybody. But it isn’t free. It’s earned.”



“There are real heroes in the world, but not the ones in the movies. Real heroes are humble, and they’re not driven by pride.”



“The most sacred thing in life isn’t the path. It’s the freedom to choose it.”

🏈⬆ That's a curated selection, of course. The theme was decidedly toward patriotic and real living. Reminded me of when my toddler son would come running from anywhere in the house when he heard a truck commercial come on TV. He knew all the jingles and no foreign dealers made enough trucks back then to try and compete in the advertising markets. I was just glad when he finally learned that T-R sound!🏈

So last, but certainly not least is

THE POST GAME WRAP UP 🏈

Those poor traffic lights! The aftermath of the #SuperBowl celebration in Philly is something else

#US



(I mostly placed this here because I don't buy it. This post hit my feed at 4:09 a.m. ET. Seems awfully light to me for that early!)

From 11:30 on, he says "Turn the TV off". Not shown on this video, but on TV at the very end, dim light bulbs behind him flashed up for a second that said, "game over". Kinda different.

🔸Could it be we witnessed a performance show of occult ritual ceremonies being done away with? The show started with what looked like your typical ritual ceremony except..

- Pyramid upside down reversed

- Magic Square of Saturn turned into tic tac toe (game)

- Rapper saying turn off your TV and rapping about pedophiles.

- The girl in red which normally represents sacrifice was spared

- Red White and Blue outfits

- People formed the US flag

- The words warning turn back (Jeremiah 6:16)

- The words Game Over at end

My mind went right into ritual ceremony because it seemingly started as one. But a closer look shows it was a performance showing from the very beginning the start of occult rituals with them eventually ending and not being carried out or reversed. This very well may have portrayed the secret occult order coming to an end. The game is over 👀

Interesting that the February 17th Delta is:



"To be blunt... GAME OVER"



"Game Over" was just shown at the Super Bowl where Trump was the first sitting President to attend.



February 17th this year happens to be PRESIDENTS DAY



🔥 Kendrick Lamar just performed“Not Like Us”, a song that calls out pedophiles in Hollywood, specifically, Drake.



If the Cabal were still in control, do you really think this would be allowed to happen on the biggest stage in the world?



“You are witnessing the systematic destruction of the old guard.”

My thread on half time show.



GAME OVER !!! 🦅🇺🇸❤️

What was the final score? 22-40



Where was Donald Trump sitting? (VIP)



What number is this Q-Drop? (2240)



Do you all see how intricate this plan is?



You are watching history unfold.



God is brilliant.



🔸WOW WOW WOW!!! She breaks down the symbolism of Kendrick Lamar!!!!! POSITIVE!!!! Also he called out Drake as a pedophile.



Kendrick Lamar was not supposed to sing the song he did. I was reading from a sex traffic survivor and she said the message was for them.



The way this young lady breaks down the game and Lamar's performance is PHENOMENAL!!!



President Trump Truthed a 14-second longer version of the same video posted by the Secret Service.

14 seconds = Q#14



14 seconds = Q#14



Q#14

Patriots.jpg

SCI[F]

Military Intelligence.

What is 'State Secrets' and how upheld in the SC?

What must be completed to engage MI over other (3) letter agencies?

What must occur to allow for civilian trials?

Why is this relevant?

What was Flynn's background?

Why is this relevant?

Why did Adm R (NSA) meet Trump privately w/o auth?

Does POTUS know where the bodies are buried?

Does POTUS have the goods on most bad actors?

Was TRUMP asked to run for President?

Why?

By Who?

Was HRC next in line?

Was the election suppose to be rigged?

Did good people prevent the rigging?

Why did POTUS form a panel to investigate?

Has POTUS *ever* made a statement that did not become proven as true/fact?

What is POTUS in control of?

What is the one organization left that isn't corrupt?

Why does the military play such a vital role?

Why is POTUS surrounded by highly respected generals?

Who guards former Presidents?

Why is that relevant?

Who guards HRC?

Why is ANTIFA allowed to operate?

Why hasn't the MB been classified as a terrorist org?

What happens if Soros funded operations get violent and engage in domestic terrorism?

What happens if mayors/ police comms/chiefs do not enforce the law?

What authority does POTUS have specifically over the Marines?

Why is this important?

What is Mueller's background? Military?

Was Trump asked to run for President w/ assurances made to prevent tampering?

How is POTUS always 5-steps ahead?

Who is helping POTUS?





Link for Q#14 -



https://qalerts.app/?q=%23+14



🇺🇸 🔔 📜 🦅 🥁

🔸2843

Feb 20, 2019 9:57:03 PM EST





Q !!mG7VJxZNCI

>>5294864 (/pb)

But, you knew that already.

Hence why [AS][SDNY][MW] are attempting to keep the ‘insurance’ scheme ongoing post Mueller.

FEAR.

The fun begins directly after.

Will make the Super Bowl look like a puppy show.

"We are fully prepared that all social media will be shut down to prevent the spread of this information…"

MONDAY MORNING QBs🏈

Everything is Trump's fault 😆

EXPERT ANALYSIS🏈

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

And then we get the

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS🏈

Tabloid's and media busy boasting about the lower case 'a' on his chain (a-minor) - Nothing about the ring?

Bibliography of other great insights!

(Media laden treasure trove!)

(Media laden treasure trove!)

Jeweler to the Stars. Here's a closer look if it interest you.

J

🔵 https://graziamagazine.com/us/articles/kendrick-lamar-super-bowl-2025-halftime-look/

https://www.the-express.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/163199/inside-kendrick-lamar-hald-time-outfit-brooch-costs

Of the nearly $1MM in bling Kendrick was wearing the “ring” appears to account for half. It looks to me that's it's integrated with the glove - the two tears(?) are definitely brooches attached to it. The second account is practically the only mention of it.

And no one else really mentioned it either. I searched for similar eye symbols and most with “lashes” had 5 or 7, and many had them top and bottom. But to me - it looks like Awakening - forcing those lids apart and seeing straight ahead. The two tears on each side are fairly self evident - grief when you know.🔸

⚫ https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/5135981-kendrick-lamar-super-bowl-halftime-performance-serena-williams-drake-not-like-us/

https://www.tyla.com/entertainment/celebrity/kendrick-lamar-super-bowl-gloves-drake-feud-302848-20250210

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cy8xmkmg207o

These go a lot deeper into the actual “war” between Kendrick and Drake. And reveal that fans believe that the gloves and accessories were all symbols of that. There is also a common running thread that Drake capitulation is inevitable. (NCSWIC!)🔸

🏈🔸👀🔻✈🔸🌊🔻🏈

It's possible that it all feels so hyperbolic because the game, the times, and the war all seem to be one and the same. The Eagles simply dominated the entire game. Patriot in Chief was almost directing the outcome energetically. The (culture, legal, underground, etc.) war was brought to the Court of Public Opinion and a winner was declared - loudly. All of this totally mirrors our news feed every day. It's almost like the game was a mini movie of our war - and victory was declared.

And one last thing. Our Philly mayor who left the A out if Eagles…

Q has 11 posts with [A]. All of them have some degree of applicability to today as Q posts tend to. But check this out!

And one last thing. I didn't put the T-Mobile commercial above. Saving it for here.

Elon Musk quoted a post from T-Mobile



This deal goes through June and is available free for customers of any carrier. The Q post 59 above is there because I linked it to this ad. So it seems possible we are to see big things daily but bigger ones in April and/or June? All for entertainment purposes, yada, yada. You know the drill.

Hope you had fun on the ride!

Share