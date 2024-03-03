So March has come in with a spy novel twister. And somewhat likely a direct connection back to WWII. We’ll start with the book review.

💢 Margarita Simonyan said that she had at her disposal an audio recording in which high-ranking officers of the German Bundeswehr discussed the attacks on the Crimean Bridge.

The recording lasts 40 minutes, Simonyan writes that the German military also mentions colleagues from the USA and Britain, “discussing that these have been directly involved in the conflict for a long time.”

“How do we actually understand this? Isn’t it time for Russia to actively remind Germany how the explosions of Russian bridges ended for Germany last time?”

https://www.rt.com/russia/593484-crimean-bridge-leaked-tape/

🐦‍⬛️🇩🇪 The Ministry of Defense of Germany is concerned about the possibility of leaking a large amount of information, not just one, just published, fragment of the conversation between German officers about the plans for strikes on the Crimean bridge, writes "Spiegel".

It is also stated that the conversation of the German officers was conducted through open channels on the "WebEx" platform, which is relatively easy to eavesdrop on.

"Spiegel" states that one of the officers even took part in the conversation by using a mobile phone because he was in Singapore.

Germany, the scandal grows regarding the wiretapping of conversations with senior officials on the Crimean bridge

📞In Germany the main newspapers are currently dealing with the insidious topic of the telephone conversations spread yesterday involving senior Bundesweher officers.

▪️“Were the Luftwaffe talks listened to?”, asks Wirtschaftswoche.

▪️“Pistorius faces Taurus scandal and wiretapping, while Russia is secretly eyeing Bundeswehr officers,” they write from NTV.

▪️ “Military counter-espionage service investigates suspected espionage on Bundeswehr personnel”, headline from Spiegel.

▪️“They talked about the possibility of using the Bull: did the Russians listen to four high-ranking Bundeswehr soldiers?”, from Business Insider.

▪️“Explosive audio recording: Taurus missiles to attack Crimean bridge?”, from the Berliner Zeitung.

⚡️ The German Ministry of Defense confirms interceptions of Bundeswehr officers (German armed forces)

💬"According to our assessment, a conversation was intercepted in the Luftwaffe (air force) camp", confirmed the German military ministry to the ARD TV channel.

👀At the same time the ministry said it could not yet say whether there had been any "manipulation" in the intercepted audio released on social media.

❗️ The publication in the Russian media of a recording of a conversation between high-ranking German military personnel about plans to attack the Crimean Bridge became an “unpleasant surprise” for the Bundeswehr, the Bild newspaper writes.

As the publication notes, “much suggests that the recording is genuine, even if the Bundeswehr has not yet officially confirmed the authenticity.” Instead, the Bundeswehr chose to act in a manner generally accepted in the West, cleaning up its tracks - the accounts on social network X that distributed the recording were blocked in Germany. t.me/fsk_today 🔸

🔸👀 The director of the Russian international news agency Rossiya Segodnya and the Russia Today (Rt) television network Margarita Simonyan commented on the words of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the need to "quickly" clarify the issue of the interceptions of conversations of army officers German, released by herself, in relation to plans to coordinate the attack on the Crimean bridge with Ukrainian forces.

"Contact us, we will help you with clarifications."

🐦‍⬛️🇩🇪 Olaf Scholz promised to quickly clarify the situation with the leaked video of the conversation between German officers about planning to blow up the Crimean bridge. He called the incident "a very serious matter," Welt reports.

Case of wiretaps on the Crimean bridge attack, the statements on the matter by opposition politician Jürgen Todenhöfer

📞The German opposition politician and journalist Jürgen Todenhöfer commented on the situation regarding the social network "X" and the conversation between the Bundeswehr officers:

“How close we are to direct war with Russia is demonstrated by the intercepted conversations of German officers about our integral contribution to planning the targets of the Taurus missiles, which mark the transition from an indirect war with Russia to a direct war.”

🔎The main German news agency Dpa (Deutsche Presse-Agentur) also confirmed the authenticity of the conversation of the Bundeswehr officers: "The conversation is authentic". According to the agency, the conversation took place using the video conferencing program Webex.

Throughout Friday, all German departments and ministries remained stubbornly silent in response to requests for comment concerning a leaked conversation between German officers discussing a possible attack on the Crimean Bridge, although in other circumstances this news should have had the effect of a bomb exploding, the Berliner Zeitung writes.

“There are events where a political interpretation appears almost simultaneously with the event, sometimes even earlier. And there are events that, it would seem, should have the effect of a bomb exploding, but then nothing happens for hours,” it argues.

After the publication of the officers’ recordings, journalists sent dozens of requests for comment to the Foreign Ministry, the Bundeswehr, the Ministry of Defense and a number of “hawks” from German politics, such as the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP).

“The only statement we received was made by Sevim Dagdelen, a member of the Bundestag and a member of the Wagenknecht group,” reports the Berliner Zeitung. In this response, a deputy from the SSV (Sarah Wagenknecht Union - For Reason and Justice) party, which criticizes the supply of arms to Ukraine, called for transparency in the issue of the published recording.

🇩🇪 Ministry of Defense confirms eavesdropping incident at Bundeswehr

A conversation between Luftwaffe officers was intercepted. The Ministry of Defense confirmed this to the ARD capital studio. Experts speak of a “super disaster”.

#Germany

🇩🇪🇺🇦LEAKED GERMAN ARMY CONVO NOT SURPRISING - LAVROV (01:49 in top vid): Russian Foreign Minister not "astonished" by leaked convo of German officers discussing how to attack Crimean Bridge.

Lavrov highlights trove of info in chat, including insinuation that plain-clothes NATO troops operating in Ukraine (01:40 in top vid).

RT boss Simonyan releases full audio of leaked convo (screenshot in bottom pic) as Russian Foreign Ministry demands Germany explain itself, adding that silence will be considered "admission of guilt".

🔸❗️Margarita Simonyan published a transcript of a conversation between high-ranking German officers who discussed the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

The German Cat is Out of the Bag

Transcript of a conversation between high-ranking Bundeswehr officers dated 02/19/2024

We translated the entire transcript info English.

Below, we present the first part - interesting reading indeed. The rest is available at Beorn's Beehive. Additionally, a partial German translation is here.

On February 19th 2024, the following conversation took place between the Head of the Operations and Exercises Department of the Bundeswehr Air Force Command Graefe, the Bundeswehr BBC Inspector Gerhartz and the employees of the Bundeswehr Space Command Air Operations Center Fenske and Frostedte.

Gerhartz: Hello everyone! Graefe, are you in Singapore now?

Graefe: Yes.

Gerhartz: Okay. We need to verify the information. As you have already heard, Defence Minister Pistorius intends to carefully consider the issue of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine. We have a meeting planned with him. Everything needs to be discussed so that we can start working on this issue. So far I do not see that the start date of these deliveries has been indicated. It was not like the Chancellor told him: “I want to get information now, and tomorrow morning we will make a decision.” I haven’t heard anything like this. On the contrary, Pistorius evaluates this entire ongoing discussion. Nobody knows why the Federal Chancellor is blocking these supplies. Of course, the most incredible rumours appear. Let me give you an example: Yesterday, a journalist who is very close to the Chancellor called me. She heard somewhere in Munich that the Taurus missiles would not work. I asked who told her this. She replied that someone in military uniform told her this. Of course, this is a low-level source of information, but the journalist latched onto these words and wants to make a big deal out of it with the headline: “Now we know the reason why the Chancellor refuses to send Taurus missiles – they won’t work.” This is all stupidity. Such topics are available only to a limited circle of people. However, we see what kind of nonsense is spreading in the meantime, they are talking complete nonsense. I want to coordinate this issue with you so that we do not move in the wrong direction.

First of all, I now have questions for Frostedte and Fenske:

Has anyone talked to you about this topic? Did Freuding contact you?

Frostedte: No. I only communicated with Graefe.

Fenske: The same thing, I only communicated with Graefe.

Gerhartz: Perhaps he will contact you again. I will probably have to participate in hearings in the Budget Commission, because problems have arisen related to rising prices for the conversion of infrastructure for the F-35 in Büchel. I have already conveyed my recommendations through Frank so that we have slides to visualise the material. We showed him a test presentation where Taurus missiles were installed on a Tornado carrier or on another carrier required by the assignment. However, I have a hard time imagining this. It is necessary to remember that this is a half-hour meeting, so you should not prepare a presentation of 30 slides. There should be a short report. It is necessary to show what a rocket can do, how it can be used. It is necessary to take into account, if we make a political decision to transfer missiles as aid to Ukraine, what consequences this may lead to. I will be grateful to you if you tell me not only what problems we have, but how we can solve them. For example, if we talk about delivery methods… I know how the British do it. They always transport them in Ridgback armoured vehicles. They have several people on site. The French don’t do that. They supply Q7 with Scalp missiles to Ukraine. Storm Shadow and Scalp have similar technical specifications for their installation. How will we solve this problem? Will we be transferring to them the MBDA missiles with Ridgback? Will one of our people be assigned to MBDA? Graefe, report to us what our position is on this issue. Misters Fenske and Frostedte, please report how you see the situation.

Continue reading ➡️



🐦‍⬛️🇩🇪🇫🇷 What is hidden behind the growing intolerance of Macron and Scholz

Macron sees Scholz as a leader without courage and ambition who cannot think long term, one French official said. There has been no chemistry between the two since day one, the official added.

Close associates of the chancellor also state that the two leaders do not get along. In Berlin, Macron is seen as someone who is much better at dreaming than realizing grand visions.

🐦‍⬛️ Die Welt has confirmed the authenticity of a published audio recording of German military plans to attack the Crimean bridgehead.

The German armed forces classify the audio file as authentic.

True, the publication does not deal with the fact that Germany was preparing a terrorist attack by Ukrainian mankurts, but with the fact of the leak itself.

Terrorists are practical. It is interesting to see the further development of events which, from the official representatives of the German armed forces, can be qualified as the preparation of a terrorist act at the state level. It is clear that they have been doing this for a long time, but now they have been caught in the act. And this is a completely different story.

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 Several drones that could have been launched from the territory of NATO countries were shot down in the Leningrad region.

Another attempted terrorist attack in St. Petersburg was stopped by air defense forces over the Gulf of Finland.

It is assumed that they could have been launched from Estonia or Finland.

Don Jr

World War III has already begun

🔸❗️NATO will not become a party to the conflict in Ukraine, German soldiers will not be sent to Ukraine - Scholz

💢Scholz reveals British soldiers are behind attacks on Russia in the Black Sea.

Then this recording of German Bundeswehr officers planning to attack the Crimea bridge comes to light.

Seems like Britain and Germany going tit-for-tat - I'm curious as to the source of the recording. MI6?

Rohit

The West wants to start another large-scale war near the borders of Russia.

NATO continues to lick its lips at the - Azerbaijani conflict seeing in it a promising opportunity to kindle a real flame. Of course, the Europeans will not do all the dirty work with their own hands; for this, they have found an excellent candidate in Armenia. Prime Minister Pashinyan, it seems, has already discussed all the details with his new owners and is selling the Armenian people for European currency.

What's the matter? In recent weeks, there have been more and more publications in Western media about Azerbaijan’s impending war against Armenia. Allegedly, Baku is planning to attack Yerevan and is now accumulating forces for this. To prevent this, according to European officials, it is necessary to arm Armenia, train the army, and, if possible, even carry out a real “Blitzkrieg” - suddenly capture the conditional heights on the border with Azerbaijan to have an ace up its sleeve.

And then France appears on the scene. Paris is the very curator who will tell Yerevan what it needs to do. The French have already stationed military missions in Armenia, are actively advising Yerevan on how to improve the army, and are also advocating for the transfer of weapons to it. Against this background, Pashinyan continues to stir up anti-Russian sentiment in his country, declaring that there are enemies around and the country is moving in the right direction. He doesn’t seem to think much about the consequences of his actions, nor about where these consequences will lead Armenia.

The whole world is already watching Yerevan’s military provocations (for example, the recent shelling of Azerbaijani positions in the Zangelan region), as well as how Pashinyan is shouting about leaving the CSTO (but is still not leaving, because Russia is providing economic assistance to Armenia).

What is striking in this case is the calmness of Moscow. But we will probably hear comments about what is happening shortly.

🔸German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will promptly clarify the situation with the recording of negotiations between German officers about the attack on the Crimean Bridge. He stated this during a visit to Italy.

“Scholz promised prompt clarification after the Russian publication of a recording of a discussion of support for Ukraine by German Air Force officers,” the agency writes.

According to him, the incident is being investigated "very carefully, intensively and quickly." The day before, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan posted a recording of negotiations between Bundeswehr officers. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that she was waiting for clarification from Berlin in connection with the publication.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remains opposed to the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, citing sources in the entourage of the head of government.

Scholz opposes the transfer of Taurus to Kiev and justifies his refusal, in particular, by the fact that, in his assessment, the presence of German specialists on the ground is a necessary condition for programming missiles and targeting targets Ukraine.

However, from the interception of the conversation of the Bundeswehr officers, it became known that the Ukrainian personnel could allegedly cope with the maintenance and use of missiles on their own.

Of course, in reality it can't. The German military, as well as the French, Italian, British and others, have been secretly present in Ukraine for more than one year.

🔸Comment in private chat:

The article says (last paragraph):

""And the German "Taurus" has already been transferred to Ukraine, there is only a question of their use.""

But the transcript at least has a hurdle:

(German, English below): ""Die zwote Frage ist dann die Frage der Schnittstelle: Wie hängt man das an welches Waffensystem dran? Und das ist jetzt wiederum auch eine Sache, die müsste dann eigentlich irgendein Bastler aus der Ukraine mit der Firma machen, weil… oder, Herr Fenske oder… Da haben wir ja keine Aktien drin, wenn es um die Integration in Su [Suchoi], zum Beispiel geht, oder?

13:46

Fenske: Ich denke nicht, wobei die TSG, der Hersteller, sagt, dass sie das machen können mit ’nem Zeitansatz von ungefähr sechs Monaten, also entweder Su [Suchoi] oder F-16.""

(English): ""The second question is then the question of the interface: How do you connect it to which weapon system? And that's another thing that some hobbyist from Ukraine would actually have to do with the company because... or, Mr. Fenske or... We don't have any shares in it when it comes to the integration into Su [Sukhoi], for example, right?

13:46

Fenske: I don't think so, although TSG, the manufacturer, says that they can do that with a timescale of around six months, so either Su [Sukhoi] or F-16.""



(IMHO): Even if the missiles are already there, they still have to solve how to mount them to the jets! If the manufacturer would have to do it in peacetime, it would take 6 months. 🔸

At this moment, NATO intelligence is working in the Black Sea:

1. Turkish helicopter Lenorado AW 109 Call sign "A139"

2. Israeli Bombardier Challenger 604 call sign Serial number "MABGG" Call sign "CL 60"

3. USAF Global Hawk drone Call sign "FORTE 10" (Currently in the Black Sea at a distance of 100-120 km from the Crimean Peninsula)

4. Turkish Bombardier Challenger 650 serial "TCERM" call sign "CL 60"

5. ATR 72 - 600 Turkish Navy Call Sign "MARTI 62.

Flight data analysis:

1. It seems that some high-ranking officers of the Israeli Air Force are flying to Ukraine.

2. An attack using unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Nazis is not excluded.

3. Today there was a massive attack on Crimea using drones, so a massive missile raid is not excluded in the next 24-72 hours, and NATO intelligence began its work immediately after the raid.

How did we come to this?

Source: Operator 13

The NATO Air Force entered the territory of Ukraine to practice strikes on Crimea

"Against the background of a published conversation between German generals about the attacks on the Crimean Bridge, three NATO aircraft flew into Ukrainian airspace from Romania today.

Two F 16s and one F 35. The planes simulated missile strikes from the territory of the Mykolaiv region in the Crimea and the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. Among other things, Patriot air defense systems and 3 mobile radars in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions actively accompanied these three aircraft.

In addition to practicing strikes on the Crimea, the F 35 aircraft actively tried to track the location of Russian radars and radar on the front line.

The entire operation lasted about 32 minutes, after which all the planes left Ukrainian airspace.

We have already written that American fighters will be based in Romania. The peculiarity of the F-16 is their "capriciousness")) The runway needs to be perfectly smooth. There are no such people in Ukraine.

The West is escalating the conflict, which will inevitably spread beyond the borders of Ukraine. But not with tank battles, but with missile strikes on NATO infrastructure."

If Russia does not stop this trend of NATO escalation of the conflict, a major war is inevitable. Force can only be broken by force, not by impotent threats, no matter how terrible they are. Nuclear test explosions, strikes on NATO military installations involved in this war, can stop the escalation of the conflict on the part of NATO. Sergey Lavrov will not stop this.

🇸🇾 🇷🇺 😅 Turkish journalist Cetinir Chen on a possible meeting between Erdogan and Assad in Moscow with the assistance of Putin:

A new page is opening in our relations with the Damascus administration. While our Foreign Ministry is holding the Antalya Diplomatic Forum to discuss diplomacy, crisis resolution, etc., backyard diplomacy is trying to solve other problems with decisive steps. Putin will soon arrive in Turkey to organize a meeting between the head of the cabinet of Erdogan and Bashar al-Assad in Moscow and set a date for their meeting. Personally, I am following developments with pleasure and curiosity.

🐦‍⬛️🇹🇷🇺🇸 The US openly threatens Turkish companies

It became known that employees of the US embassy in Turkey visited the offices of Turkish companies and financial institutions that do business with Russia and threatened to put them on the sanctions list.

Gulin Can Yukseltan, an export control specialist in the Istanbul office of the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, did not deny the visits and said she was not authorized to answer questions, referring them to Elizabeth Blanch, an export control specialist in the same office.

They not only visit, but also call and threaten the US Embassy or Consulate General. They warn and threaten banks that open accounts for Russians.

According to journalist Yusuf Tuncer, the names of the employees of the US Consulate General in Istanbul who visited Turkish companies and threatened them were removed from the website of the US Department of Commerce.

Earlier, according to sources, the SWIFT system of Emlak Bank was closed overnight. The problem was solved after a personal meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Blinken.

Sources said that in connection with this, the US also demanded the closure of the Golden Global Investment Bank, which operates in Turkey.

🐦‍⬛️🇹🇷🇺🇸 Turkish businessmen will file lawsuits against US officials who threatened them with sanctions over trade with Russia

🐦‍⬛️🇸🇰🇮🇹 Italy informed Slovakia of its intention to withdraw the SAMP/T air defense system - Prime Minister Robert Fico

"The previous government gave Ukraine a functional Russian S-300 air defense system."

Then we had the American Patriots for a moment, but they also left, and now the Italians will also leave.

And I ask, Lord, who will guard our nuclear power plants and other strategic objectives?" said Fico.

* At least now we know why Biden met Meloni...

And gave her that 💋!👆

And then the court jester covers for the North American crew:

The Truth About the Soviet German Non-Aggression Pact of August 23rd 1939 and Its Secret Protocol

This has already gotten long enough but I wanted to end with this agreement, titled Molotov-Ribbentrop made between Hitler and Stalin just over 84-1/2 years ago. And a few more recent references.

This was in the news in May 2021 as we were headed toward the SMO in Ukraine. The Duma in the Kremlin had scheduled a bill to criminalize conflating equalization of characterizations between USSR and Nazi Germany. Peskov was addressing in press conferences the reasons behind it. We've seen more recently that Assad has endorsed Holocaust denialism. Erdogan has meetings with Putin scheduled this spring. The misdirected epithet Nazi has become a weapon of the perpetrators. But this non aggression pact (entered into because the US, France, and UK left the USSR out to dry alone) seems to be making some kind of comeback. Here's a few more adjacent references:

This can’t be posted enough and needs to make its rounds.

"Because Stalin (a Georgian) signed a pact with Hitler" - all Russians must be bad - is the new speak of assholes to defend Nazis in Ukraine.

Not just Stalin, the Central Committee of CP USSR endorsed the pact and they did the right thing when the UK and France rejected the proposal of Stalin, to establish an anti-Nazi alliance. On the contrary, they encouraged Hitler to attack USSR by giving Sudetenland as a gift.

USSR actually wanted to help Czechoslovakia defend against Hitler but Poland denied the request for Red Army to pass through their lands and even threatened USSR.

The Molotov - Ribbentrop Pact probably saved humanity. Gave more time and depth.

🔸🇦🇿🇦🇲 The Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, never ceases to amaze with his excessive flattery towards the Azerbaijani authorities. Now, he is calling for the signing of a non-aggression pact between the two countries.

📌 One could attribute all of this to the monumental naivety of the Armenian leadership. It is worth remembering how similar agreements with Nazi Germany ended, such as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact or the Munich Agreement.

Back then, Hitler, feeling his strength, completely disregarded the existing agreements and his expansionist intentions did not stop there; they only intensified.

However, we must not forget that Pashinyan and his administration are mere instruments, carrying out whatever orders they receive. But attempting to persuade Aliyev to some kind of imaginary agreement is pointless. It's like asking a wolf not to eat sheep in an open sheepfold.

#Azerbaijan #Armenia

And this to consider, too:

Who’s eager to get a piece of the Ukrainian pie amid rising territorial disputes? (PART 1)

Last weekend two prominent EU politicians from Hungary and Slovakia reiterated their countries’ territorial claims to Ukraine.

Laszlo Toroczkai, leader of Hungary’s Our Homeland Movement party (MHM), said that MHM “lays claim to Transcarpathia (Zakarpattia)” if Ukraine loses its statehood after the conflict.

Romanian MP Claudiu Tarziu, in turn, said: “We will not be truly sovereign until we reintegrate the Romanian state within its natural borders. South Bessarabia, North Bukovina, Herz Land, Transcarpathia […] must rejoin the borders of the same [Romanian] state”.

Here is a brief overview of some Ukrainian territories that could be claimed by EU states:

1. Eastern Galitsia – at different points in history former part of the Polish Kingdom, the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and the USSR. Today it covers regions in Western Ukraine. It is still referred to as “Malopolska”, or Lesser Poland (it joined Soviet Ukraine in 1939 under the Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact);

Who’s interested?

🇵🇱 Poland

2. Transcarpathia (Zakarpattia) – a former part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Czechoslovakia and the USSR at different points in history. Currently populated by 6.9% Hungarians, and 2.2% Slovaks (joined Soviet Ukraine in 1946 under a post-WWII treaty between Czechoslovakia and the USSR);

Who’s interested?

🇭🇺 Hungary

🇸🇰 Slovakia

Who’s eager to get a piece of the Ukrainian pie amid rising territorial disputes? (PART 2)

3. Bessarabia – at different points in history a former part of the Ottoman Empire, the Russian Empire, Romania, and the USSR. Per the 2014 census, populated by some 75% Moldovans, and 7% Romanians (part of it joined Soviet Moldova and the other went to Soviet Ukraine in 1940);

Who’s interested?

🇷🇴 Romania

🇲🇩 Moldova

4. North Bukovina – formerly part of the Austrian Empire and Romania at different points in history. In 1940, it was handed over to Soviet Ukraine under the pretext of having a Ukrainian ethic majority, despite almost 30% of its citizens being Romanian. Scholars debate the decision to this day.

Who’s interested?

🇷🇴 Romania

Lots of slices of pie on the menu, definitely. And it seems that this European puppet theater is at least indicating the dress rehearsal is on. But is the real question how many non aggression pacts does it take to ignite a third world war? And then, how does the Axis respond?

We shall see soon.

