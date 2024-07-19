I woke up trying to decide whether to sift through all the RNC info to scratch out a piece on it, when “suddenly” the news feeds were completely overtaken by this story. Definitely the story of the day. So we always follow the news for clues. Let's go!

(I'm not going to try to sort and place some of this - will go feed by feed. And then wind up with some chatter and interesting info from the chat spaces.)

First, though just for a related but slight build up narrative from the past week -

🔸🇺🇸🇺🇸🛰️ Amid the increased activity of Yemeni Houthis in the Red Sea region, the collective West faces the threat of damage to transatlantic submarine cables, which could seriously impact its financial system. Therefore, NATO has begun to seek ways to reserve traffic, including through space.



Under the Science for Peace and Security program, the Alliance will allocate funds to develop methods for accurately detecting communication interference and quickly accessing satellite bandwidth. Essentially, this involves "redirecting traffic" to space in the event of cable breaks, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and financial transactions.



The plan is to spend two years on prototypes and a working system. The project will involve space vehicle manufacturer Sierra Space, satellite operator Viasat, and Icelandic cybersecurity firm Syndis.



📌 In fact, we are now witnessing the "transfer" of many processes to outer space: first, this happened with the Internet for some consumers, and now the discussion is about duplicating transatlantic underwater communications, through which the most economically important information flows.



Unsurprisingly, such space infrastructure will increasingly be seen as a legitimate military target over time, forcing the development of ways to protect it. Together, this will drive the militarization of space.

#space #NATO #USA

@rybar Original msg🔸

BREAKING - Bangladesh ordered nationwide shutdown of its mobile internet network after student protests



READ: https://rb.gy/jddgy2

↩t.me/InsiderPaper for more news🔸

"Today I banned the right-wing extremist 'COMPACT Magazine'. It agitates in unspeakable ways against Jews, against Muslims and against our democracy. Our ban is a hard blow to the right-wing extremist scene."



This is Nancy Faeser, German Minister for Homeland Security.



Even if it were true, which it isn’t, due to German Law she can’t do that without the Federal Supreme Court.



When they lose the narrative and the population doesn’t believe the state anymore, the Government don’t care about "Law and Order"! They put tanks in the street to shut down people, who oppose them or criticize them, if necessary. Yes, they go this far.



I guess same is happening in the US. (slightly edited)↩private account🔸

So things were trending in this direction already if you hadn't noticed yet. Starting early this morning:

Giant breakdown at Microsoft: airports, televisions, stock market... The whole world is affected



"Currently, a significant Microsoft outage is affecting thousands, if not millions, of users nationwide, limiting access to various services. Many users are reporting that their computers have shut down or displayed a blue screen. This outage affects major banks, international airlines, Gmail, Amazon and emergency services, causing multiple 911 outages in several US states This disruption has led to numerous IT issues and frustrations. This situation is still evolving."



https://www.lefigaro.fr/secteur/high-tech/en-direct-microsoft-panne-mondiale-20240719

↩t.me/la_nouvelle_france🔸

Berlin - Took our breath away



Spooks can’t Fly🔸

London🔸

https://x.com/aussieval10/status/1814206229616738362?s=46&t=pBiRWBBwbQHsrVyS-fvPUA🔸

🔸So let me get this straight:

Blackrock took a massive financial gamble that Trump's stock would plummet one day before the assassination attempt, Thomas Crooke was inexplicably in a Blackrock commercial, and now Crowdstrike (Owned by Blackrock) caused a massive power outage the day after Trump is nominated for President of the United States.

If you're not realizing it yet:

The most powerful forces in the world are desperate to stop him from returning to the White House.

There are no coincidences.

We are living in a shadow war.



https://t.me/absolute1776/33937⬆ ↩t.me/PepeMatter🔸

🔸So nurses are using pen and paper to administer patients - good thing pen and paper cannot go “off line” - this is Footscray Hospital Powers to be are causing chaos in a world so accustomed to everything digital now- wakey wakey not so crash hot when it stops working hmm?

https://x.com/aussieval10/status/1814211687471538222?s=46&t=pBiRWBBwbQHsrVyS-fvPUA🔸

⤴↩t.me/FionaMcMurdo🔸

BREAKING: New York City Subway can't find trains due to outage.

↩t.me/GeneralMCNews🔸

A software update did this? ↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

Drop 1440. The infamous “upside down gun” drop.



We have a major global IT outage affecting a multitude of systems, including air travel.



This happened mere hours after President Trump said “Boom, Boom, Boom” in his speech tonight.



- Upside down gun (think assassination attempt being turned upside down)

- Boom x3

- “Blackout necessary”



Make of it what you will - but I don’t believe in coincidence.

X-POST ↩t.me/absolute1776🔸

🔸⚠️JUST IN: Washington, D.C. Metro says all train services suspended due to IT outage

↩t.me/SGTnewsNetwork🔸

🔸All election machines run MS. Watch them blame the Russians. 😁



Dmitri Alperovitch co-founded, Crowdstrike, causes outages worldwide.



Crowdstrike ran election security for 2020 via CIS, and are partners in the Global Cyber Alliance. CIS also ran the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) disinfo portal.



Now it’s mixed in with Windows? Seriously? Recall that all election machines run Microsoft.



What I want to know is how this deepstate rag got so far with few noticing? I’ve been sounding alarms for years.



https://x.com/pepesgrandma/status/1814273178794942767?s=46

“Dmitri Alperovitch co-founded, Crowdstrike, causes outages worldwide. Crowdstrike ran election security for 2020 via CIS, and are partners in the Global Cyber Alliance. CIS also ran the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) disinfo portal. Now it’s mixed in with Windows? Seriously? Recall that all election machines run Microsoft. What I want to know is how this deepstate rag got so far with few noticing? I’ve been sounding alarms for years.” ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🔸There are various types of disruptions all over the world. Houthi says he didn’t chew the cable😂🔸

🔸Pre-global outage due to CrowdStrike cybersecurity update. Banks and airlines were particularly hit. The update has now been rolled back.



If you have a blue screen on Windows, start in safe mode, go to cd\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike, find the file "C-00000291*.sys" there and delete it.🔸

Photos from fallen Windows in the West, Japan and India - medical equipment, airports, supermarkets.🔸

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said the issue has been "identified, isolated and corrected" and a troubleshooting process has been initiated.🔸

Airport in Delhi (India). manual operating mode. This is about the vaunted IT sector in India.🔸

🔸Brief results of the digital rebellion and the uprising of the machines:

1. Peskov finally successfully joked that everything works in the Kremlin.

2. Moldova and Armenia are already fully hooked on Western technologies.

3. The entire Western world, especially the financial sector and large companies, rely on American products.

4. The Ministry of Digital Development immediately reported that “but everything is fine here and import substitution is working and necessary” (impressively shuffling their feet and smiling, as if they haven’t cut the budget all these years - everyone knows that they’ve been cutting, but at least they were smart enough not to abandon Western systems in key areas)

5. The case of T-Bank is indicative of both Western and sub-Western financial systems. A big hello to all opponents of the world map and their system.

6. The whole world is now so interconnected in technology that a techno-catastrophe can take everyone away at once.



IMHO. You need to cut further, at least crookedly, but on your own, so that when the Chinese screw up or someone else, you won’t get it with them either. Modern state security requires autonomy. And this small glitch due to gay lesbians with an indeterminate gender is a very big signal.🔸

🔸At a meeting on Monday, July 22, the foreign ministers of the European Union intend to discuss the so-called threats in cyberspace that allegedly come from Russia, as well as the new anti-Russian sanctions regime that the EU wants to introduce in September, a high-ranking European source said in Brussels.🔸

🔸Pre-global outage due to CrowdStrike cybersecurity update. Banks and airlines were particularly hit. The update has now been rolled back.🔸

🔸If you have a blue screen on Windows, start in safe mode, go to cd\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike, find the file "C-00000291*.sys" there and delete it.🔸

🔸To put it simply, Microsoft screwed up with a faulty update. Well, we probably should have done a little less inclusivity. Otherwise, according to the list, we need three whores, two terrorists, a white trans, a black trans, a disabled dwarf. An Asian woman with a third-grade education, but who hates China. And who will work?))) //// It’s purely interesting how quickly they will sort everything out. One simple problem and so many problems.🔸

🔸The situation with Microsoft once again shows the importance of import substitution of foreign software, the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation said.🔸

🔸The Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation has not received any reports of system failures at Russian airports, the ministry noted.///// these are right there. and I would also joke about sanctions)🔸

🔸The global failure of Windows did not affect the operation of Russian nuclear power plants; Rosenergoatom works on import-independent software, the concern told RIA Novosti./////but now I really felt scared. Don’t nuclear scientists want to say that the foreigners have introduced crap Windows with updates to their nuclear power plants?🔸

🔸In the Kremlin, everything works without failures, Peskov told TASS about the massive failure of Windows./////even the “I don’t know anything” man managed to tease the amers by waving his mustache.🔸

🔸German hospital cancels elective surgeries due to IT disruptions, local media reports

Outage hits Olympics IT operations in France////// In short, the Olympics are also affected, and elective operations are being canceled in German hospitals for now. edit pound how the whole world is sitting on the products of one American company.🔸

🔸The global computer failure did not affect the critical infrastructure of Poland - the minister //// what a bitch the Poles are. The EU should check them for loyalty.🔸

without words))) Microsoft still bend over and everyone in general))))🔸

USA.



The global crash of Windows computers, which started last night, is only expanding. The Sky News presenter reveals that there is a "blue screen of death" on all the monitors in the studio.



Cybersecurity platform CrowdStrike has crashed around the world, causing global IT problems, Microsoft outages, 911 outages in several US states, and disruptions to international airlines, banks and media outlets.



- The subway stopped working in Washington, DC.

- The work of the London Stock Exchange is disrupted.

- The Australian government convenes an emergency meeting.

- payment systems have stopped working in different parts of the world, including Australia and the UK.

- All flights of United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines have been cancelled.🔸

How did the IT failure in the US in the airline sector go?



Over 2.2 thousand flights around the world have been cancelled, almost 24 thousand delayed amid global disruption - Flightaware portal

⤴↩t.me/incognitoraf🔸

🔸⚡⚡🌐 GLOBAL CYBER OUTAGE.



Many IT systems worldwide are down, media outlets have been affected and especially in America, 911 outages. International airlines have been disrupted. Multiple shocks in the stock market.🔸

🔸⚡⚡🌐 Hospitals across the world are affected by this latest outage. Multiple hospital computer systems are facing an outage.🔸

🔸⚡⚡🌐 Multiple airports around the world, including some of the world's most busiest ones, such as in Singapore, Australia, the United States and major parts of Europe have cancelled flights and/or resorted to manual check ins.🔸

🔸⚡⚡🌐 CrowdStrike antivirus is used by:

• Frontier Airlines

• Multiple local and province governmental entities

• Hilton Worldwide (Hotels)

• IHG Hotels

• MUCH more



Their systems are giving the infamous and feared ‘Blue screens of death’ for all systems.🔸

🔸God Bless Egyptian Cyber security - good old Windows 7 and XP never failed anybody.🔸

🔸⚡🇸🇾 Windows outage and security crashes have also been reported in Syria. ⤴↩t.me/medmannews🔸

🔸🇯🇵⚡️- Japanese McDonalds has suspended a third of its restaurant operations due to the ongoing outage ↩t.me/rnintel🔸

Africa: JUST IN: Mass IT Outage Hits Banks, Airlines, Other Global Institutions

‍[Premium Times] The cause of the outage is unclear, but many of those impacted have linked it to Microsoft PC operating systems.

Major global institutions have reported suffering a mass IT outage that has crippled operations and impacted customers.

The institutions include international airlines, major banks, media outlets and hospitals.

Some states in the US Friday said emergency services were affected, while several of the country’s airlines have grounded their flights around the world.

Reports said Australia,

Read More🔸

Owners of a pirated version of Windows are looking at the poor souls who purchased a license and follow updates.🔸

There is a massive Windows outage around the world.



What did this lead to:



✔️In Australia, due to a global technical failure related to the operation of Microsoft laptops, telecom operators, banks and airlines were massively affected



✔️Berlin Brandenburg International Airport has suspended operations due to technical problems



✔️The failure of the Microsoft Azure cloud storage platform caused the cancellation of at least 130 and delays of more than 200 American airline flights

The service failure led to a shutdown of air carriers for several hours.



✔️Turkish Airlines also warned of a global outage, which caused serious problems with booking tickets and check-in



✔️A massive failure of the Windows operating system has hampered the functioning of companies in the banking, aviation, media and several other industries in Europe



✔️The glitch has caused chaos at airports around the world: check-in counters are unavailable and display an “error” screen, passengers cannot claim luggage



✔️British Sky News stopped broadcasting due to cyberspace disruptions. The media also report a disruption to the London Stock Exchange.



✔️In the USA, “blue screens of death” began to appear on PCs in police departments, prison administrations and medical institutions;



✔️Indian airline SpiceJet reported technical problems that are affecting online services, including booking and check-in.



✅The Russian Federation was not affected in any way by the global Windows outage



Not so long ago, Russian airports began to use domestic Linux systems and DBMS (database management system) in their work.



Russia was not affected by the global failure, because Russia is under sanctions and we simply don’t have this software, because of the update of which airports in the world stopped working, problems began on railways, payments do not go through and stock exchanges do not work,

- said German Klimenko, Chairman of the Board of the Digital Economy Development Fund, Director of LiveInternet.



Please note: how this situation clearly shows the role of an international transnational company in the national security system of a particular country. Some update crashed, and the economies of some countries were paralyzed. And this is only part of the software, but what if Bill Gates wants to do this on purpose and just turn off Windows? Not only the system of old Joe Biden will freeze, but in general everything around the world except those countries that do not use Winows or use a pirated version. What if Gates is forced to do this by the intelligence services at the right time? And if Adobe, Intel, iPhone and other high-tech companies producing software also go offline? Everything will be simple. Thanks to the SVO for forcing our officials to substitute imports. I think cybersecurity is the most important part of the country’s security for the near future, because if the control systems are hacked, then neither the air defense nor the Missile Forces will be able to carry out their tasks, and if the energy control systems are hacked, then nuclear power plants and other stations will be of no use. Also in every industry.



The moral of this story is this: you are a state and you use something American, know that sooner or later it can be directed against you.



😡 Evil Journalist ⤴↩t.me/zloy_zhurnalist🔸

🐻 Let me see how you are now going to buy to eat with digital currency when the server is down🇷🇺



➡️ The massive global outage brought businesses including banks, airlines, telecommunications companies, TV and radio stations and supermarkets to a standstill.



❌ Major US airlines are grounded. Problems have been reported in Australia, India, the United States and New Zealand.



😎 The outage appears to be affecting Windows PCs worldwide, airlines, telecommunications companies, TV and radio stations and supermarkets, offline. ↩t.me/SLOVENSKIMEDVED🔸

Here we go…



🚨Major global IT outage grounds flights, hits banks and businesses around the world.



The problem was caused by a “defect found in a single content update for Windows” from the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.



Yes…. CROWDSTRIKE



• A major global IT outage is hitting industries across the world with airlines, banks, shops and broadcasters affected.

• Major U.S. airlines have grounded flights and there are global delays. United, American and Delta have ordered a "global ground stop," said Rep. Eric Swalwell, a member of the House subcommittee on cybersecurity.

• Microsoft said it had fixed the issue, but problems still persist and blue error screens are appearing on public screens across the U.S. and beyond.

• Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike said the problem stemmed from a "defect found in a single content update for Windows."

• Alaska State Troopers said that 911 services were down across the state



https://t.co/nzXu8oxVd3🔸

CROWDSTRIKE is mentioned directly 19 times in Q drops



All related to the DNC Server Hack, the framing of Russia, Ukraine Connections, Connections to the Clinton Foundation, Obama, etc etc



Pause and read at your leisure.🔸

CROWDSTRIKE aired this Ad during the Super Bowl



Does it bother anyone how much everything can affected by one single entity?



Everything will inddeed come back up today (too early), but everyone should understand that before every major man/made event, they always do some kind of dry-run.



What’s going on today, (oops, our bad, it was a “defect”), is a dry run…



I expect something similar to happen, to occur when it really matters… but more widespread.



Sayyyy…. an election?



https://rumble.com/v57kjh9-crowdstrike-aired-this-ad-during-the-super-bowl.html. ⤴↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

NOW - Global cyber outage. Cybersecurity platform CrowdStrike is "down" worldwide, causing global IT problems, Microsoft crashes, 911 outages across several US states, and disruptions in international airlines, banks and media outlets.



https://www.disclose.tv/id/rnds782zg9/

↩t.me/disclosetv🔸

🔸This looks like a pretty big "cyber pandemic".



Could it be the Cyber Polygon scenario being rolled out?

🔸Like Cyber Polygon, RAND’s ‘Inverted Rook’ wargame warns of catastrophic cyber attacks leading to societal breakdown



https://sociable.co/military-technology/us-unprepared-attacks-critical-infrastructure-rand-simulation/⤴↩private account🔸

❗️Global outage WAS a #CyberAttack - Cyber security expert Amit Dubey tells RT



@CyberDubey has called for a worldwide investigation into Friday's incident and explains why it is likely to be a hack attack.

#Outage #Microsoft

↩t.me/RTnews_unc3🔸

On the other hand, everything is working just fine in countries that do not rely on US cybersecurity technology. ↩t.me/LauraRuHK🔸

Countries without Microsoft’s updates.

↩t.me/MyLordBebo | X🔸

Wonder if this Crowdstrike outage was just a test run. What happens if there is an outage on November 5th?

↩t.me/patelpatriot🔸

https://x.com/KSCUBKEE/status/1814292552285065288?t=Qgb1l6tn_KwBOcUZVBlJHw&s=19. ↩t.me/irishintel🔸

🔸A cyber-attack with COVID-like characteristics?

↩private account🔸

🗺🔻🌏🔸🌎🔻🌍🔸🌐

We'll wind up with some interesting views and ideas from our chat frens:

🔸This really has nothing to do with Crowdstrike, this is US Department of Defense resetting the networks for upgrading Command and Control. Commercial software does not take down hardened industrial grade systems as critical as flight radar. DoD however CAN and WILL override these systems world wide. Welcome to the Global Information Grid. Welcome to the Cyber Physical Backbone used to log directly into your central nervous system for National Security.😎😎😎🔸

🔸Where the fu&k is the NSA in this??? Is this NOT a Cyber THREAT to National Security??? Where is NRO? NGA? DIA??? Oh that’s right 702 FISA- the Uniparty EXPANDED bulk data collection and cyber surveillance of Americans. Where is Bill of Rights protections?? Oh that’s right we are in different NATIONAL EMERGENCIES which SUSPENDED the Bill of Rights and the US Constitution. 😡😡😡🔸

Based on the Flightradar map, airports in Europe and south and southeast Asia are experiencing the greatest problems with the outage.



The service uses its own scale for assessing traffic conditions; those airports with the most cancellations and transfers are marked in red.🔸

This is the current view of flights over the East Coast US right now🔸

Hack attack? (page 16)🔸

App/website Reported issues (by end users) so far seem concentrated around NY area. Still only 8am here on left coast.🔸

🔸This seems more like general rehearsal. I hear airline traffic from SFO nearby.



However I guess I was forewarned two days ago when a corporate client in an SF high rise mumbled they were getting ready for “the apocalypse” with their extra large order. Wouldn’t elaborate.



I guess it can be assumed word was passed around corporations to get ready as orders spiked earlier this week and died down yesterday after lunch.🔸

Meanwhile at CrowdStrike headquarters.. 😅🔸

🗺🔸🌍🔻🌎🔸🌏🔻🌐

I think that's probably enough to get the general idea of this is much bigger than the Christmas airport debacle in 2022. Or even the current internet shut down in Bangladesh. Or magazines, news organizations, and websites getting shut down periodically just for kicks.

This is decidedly a dress rehearsal for a future event. Unless they're going to go after hardware or mass infrastructure (like Houthis!) they can't reach everyone. But the critical architecture they're after is #1 US election, #2 financial, and #3 critical supply chains. So for some places not affected today an actual event would impact those areas secondarily. But probably not shut them down.

They are definitely giving us advance notice, though, of how this is going to go down. If you have an inner prepper - get it in gear. If you don't, it's time to find an external one. I am 100% on board with the Q folks on this one. No coincidence that the RNC ended yesterday with an XL grievance list that President Trump has against this cabal. Or that he called them all to account. You can expect more of the same as the wind slowly leaves the path of their sails. And then blows in our direction. Expect crazy because that's what we're dealing with.

Have a great weekend! ❤

Share





















