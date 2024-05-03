We left off on Monday with a mostly winning optic on our US college campuses. Even though these protests were not even 50% organic, they served to raise the warm blooded consciousness of a nation not close to this traumatized by war since Vietnam. Here are some of the closing scenes of that feature:

Protesters at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner triumphantly flew a huge Palestinian flag from the top floor of the hotel that the dinner was hosted at. Laughably, the WHCD is an annual event held in D.C. that celebrates the First Amendment - specifically the importance of free speech and a free press! The attendants to this dinner are LARPing as journalists; they greedily quaff free wine as real journalists are slaughtered in Palestine.



The WHCD makes a mockery of journalism and free speech, given that all correspondents for the White House and federal government are vetted and approved by the U.S. ZOG.



They are paid scribes for the 'Israel'-first regime. They write for money, safety and status.



Palestine is the land that gave us the bravest, most selfless journalists in the world bar none. So what better way to expose and humiliate these self-serving regime stooges than to fly the flag of REAL journalism over their heads?

Harvard University students swapped the American flag for the Palestinian flag.

Columbia students in the CUAD coalition have taken Hamilton Hall on campus insisting on divestment from genocide:



○ Yesterday, Columbia's president announced that negotiations with the student coalition had failed and that the university would not divest from Israel.



○ The university also told students to vacate the campus by 2pm on 29 April.



○ The students rejected the decision saying that they would not leave the encampment until their demands were met, unless by force!



○ Protestors and faculty rushed to the campus to support the students amidst the decision from the administration.



The students have now taken over Hamilton Hall, an ode to the 1968 protests that shut down Columbia University demanding the administration halt its support for the Vietnam War.

Columbia has locked down the entire campus with massive restrictions on entry.



We want to make it clear to the administration: we will not leave. While our peers remain, so do we.



We want to make it clear to the administration: we will not leave. While our peers remain, so do we.

We are calling on all Columbia affiliates who remain on campus to rally at de-occupied Hind's Hall at 2pm, and those who are barred from entering campus to rally outside of the gates at 116th and Broadway at the same time.

Student protests in support of the Gaza Strip are spreading in the United States.



Rutgers University in New Jersey, the University of Washington in Seattle and Syracuse University in upstate New York joined the protesting schools.



And at Virginia Commonwealth University, police attempted to restore democracy and free speech using pepper spray and rubber batons. However, the protesters turned out to be more persistent.



Meanwhile, the number of arrested students in the United States has exceeded a thousand people.

🇺🇸 🤝 🦁 Trump supporters & anti-Israel protesters appear to find some common ground as both sides start chanting "F**k Joe Biden!"



The incident reportedly happened at the University of Alabama as documented by Maven Navarro.

Pro-Palestine protesters at Brown hail ‘victory‘ after admin agrees to demands



The Brown University administration has agreed to a vote on divesting funds linked to the Israeli army and its war on Gaza

Brown University in America has agreed to hold a vote on divestment from Israel in exchange for students dispersing their sit-in in support of the Palestinians.

CNN says that Rutgers University in New Jersey announced the postponement of final exams scheduled for today due to the expected escalation of protests.

And now a word about our sponsors:

Columbia crackdown led by university prof doubling as NYPD spook



Rebecca Weiner is a Columbia U. professor who also serves as intelligence director of the NYPD. Mayor Eric Adams credits her with spying on anti-genocide student protesters and directing the militarized raid that dislodged them from campus.

BY WYATT REED AND MAX BLUMENTHAL



BY WYATT REED AND MAX BLUMENTHAL

Mass protests in the USA are gaining momentum. In the city of Charleston, West Virginia, a march of neo-Nazis of the Patriotic Front is taking place. They are moving towards the State Capitol.

🔸Like I said:



These orgs…have received…NGO Monitor explained in its new report…hundreds of thousands of dollars from Rockefeller Brothers Fund. Other donors…include the Open Society Policy Center, Kaphan Foundation, among others."



"Mossad are active and spreading terror in the United States



Anyone who think they are not involved in this is delusional."

Some new international frens join in:

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷 Iran: "The sound of breaking the bones of global Zionism is heard."



A spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry says the sound of breaking the "bones" of global Zionism is heard more clearly than ever.



Reacting to the US police attack on pro-Palestinian students on US university campuses, Nasser Kan'ani wrote in Farsi on his X account on Sunday: "No occupation in Palestine, No genocide in the Gaza Strip and the cry for the liberation of Palestine is a global demand today."



He went on to note that the sound of breaking the "bones" of global Zionism is being heard louder and clearer than ever.



Student protests in the US over Israel's war in Gaza have intensified and spread over the past week after police made the first arrests of students at Columbia University in New York.

Iranian parliament condemns police violence against students in the US and Europe (media)

— 🇮🇷/🇺🇸/🇵🇸 Today, at 15:00, a large protest at Tehran University



In support of Palestine and in solidarity with the student protests in the United States and Europe.

Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Imam Khamenei: Look at what the Americans and their security forces are doing with verbal criticism of Israel! The students of American universities did not destroy, did not kill anyone, did not set fire to any place, did not break a glass but this is how they are being treated.

Students from Birzeit University in the West Bank protest the visit of the German ambassador to the Palestinian Museum.

The moment Birzeit University students expelled the German ambassador from the campus.

In solidarity with Gaza and Palestine, protests break out across universities in Lebanon, calling for an end to the genocide.



A student sit-in is taking place at the Beirut Arab Univeristy in Tripoli, while students are protesting at the American University of Beirut (AUB) and in Sour.



Al-Mayadeen reported that students were prevented from protesting at AUB, and other sources reported that pro-resistance news outlets were prevented from stepping foot on the campus.



The students chant:

"Intifada and victory; the decision came from Gaza! We want to break the siege! Unity, Arab unity; Muslim and Christian!"



At AUB, they chanted: "To Al-Quds we are headed! Martyrs by the millions!"

"Put the sword against the sword! We are the men of Mohammed Deif!"

"Put the bullet in the chamber! Resistance is our choice!"



AUB students are demanding from AUB administration financial transparency and a boycott of companies complicit in genocide. They call out a US-backed Zionist genocide on Palestine and the aggression on Lebanon, demanding liberation from the river to the sea.

Students of the prestigious Sophia University in Tokyo join the global student movement and march in support of Gaza and denounce the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on the Palestinian people.

t.me/medmannews🔸

Shiraz University in Iran has offered to give scholarships to students of American and European universities who have been expelled for supporting Palestine. The University has also offered to hire professors who have been fired for supporting Palestine.

"According to his ideology (Popper's Open Society), Soros is a staunch opponent of the national state as a principle. He is an open enemy of the United States as a state (hence the rabid hatred of Trump and Tucker Carlson), but he is also an open enemy of Israel, particularly Netanyahu. Soros is against England as a state, which is why he passionately fought against Brexit. Soros hates the sovereign line of Xi Jinping, as well as Narendra Modi, who stands for India as a Civilization State. Soros' structures in India recently tried to topple the economic empire of Adani, a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the rupee as a whole (which failed). In Georgia, Soros's networks are supporters of Saakashvili (they are now rebelling against the law on foreign agents in Tbilisi, being these very agents—agents of Soros). Soros is behind Pashinyan, who gave up Karabakh and is trying to destroy relations with Russia. Wherever Soros is involved, there is an attack on the sovereignty of any country and any government, including the U.S. and starting from the U.S. Hence the logical protests against Israel. Perhaps this is the beginning of the build-up before the U.S. elections, when Trump's victory begins to look more and more likely. Trump is all for Israel and Netanyahu, so the heated students will start an uprising against him—like BLM in the last cycle. Of course, Biden will also be hit—he supports Israel in every possible way, and now he is brutally dispersing protests organized according to the classic scenarios of color revolutions that Soros came up with. This is a little strange—for some reason, Soros is undermining Biden. One more thing. In some cases, Soros departs from the 'open society' rule and supports outright Nazism. This is exactly how he operates in Ukraine. This is also a kind of glitch in his iron-clad globalist left-liberal logic. The explanation here may be a tactical move—to use the Kiev Nazi regime against Russia and Putin (that's who Soros hates most), as well as Ukraine's clear lack of any sovereignty. This is not a country, but a mad, bloody, sadistic mess that Soros loves very much. In principle, it should be noted that Soros actively supported the liberal Nazi Saakashvili in Georgia when he ruled. And again, everyone is against Russia. That is, Soros sometimes makes exceptions and uses tame extreme right-wingers. Meanwhile, the student uprising for Palestine is growing, and it is possible that Soros is heading for an apocalyptic scenario of civil war in the United States."

— Alexander Dugin

— Alexander Dugin

A direct message to American students: Do Not Yield.

Students at the University of Manchester in Britain decide to set up sit-in tents inside the university campus to demand the severing of relations with Israel.

French police use pepper spray in an attempt to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at Sorbonne University

🐦‍⬛️🇾🇪🇺🇸 The leader of Ansarullah, Saiyed Abdul Malek Badr Eddin Al-Houthi:



Student protests embarrassed American authorities



The world is witnessing extreme violence and beatings of students and professors during their detention. American policemen attack male and female students like thugs



The students' peaceful protests embarrassed the American authorities and exposed the lies of their claims



The student movement and rebellion has driven governments and organizations supporting the enemy mad to the point that Netanyahu called them "Nazis."

And now, for today's 📽 Feature Presentation 💽:

Ummmm



First deployments of the Jewish Defense Militia on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles. Violent clashes with pro-Palestinian students. The police did not intervene.

Pepper spray and "democratic" rubber batons did not help American security forces clear the campuses and the main building of Virginia Commonwealth University from protests.

🇺🇸⛔️ U.S. BOWS DOWN TO NETANYAHU AS POLICE CRACKS DOWN ON PRO-PALESTINE MOVEMENT - America's beloved fReEdOm oF sPeEcH disappears into thin air when it comes to speaking against Washington's spoiled war criminal Israel - for first time, cavalry unit brings down horses to stomp university protesters (top video) practicing coNsTiTuTioNaL lawful sit-ins.



Cops brutalize students, beating, dragging, spraying and arresting activists (bottom left) at Utah University, before pushing them back out of their tents (bottom right), declaring protest "unlawful assembly" and warning "reasonable force may be used.



Same girl who went to pro Palestinian protesters and dropped crocodile tears, was spotted (0:25) dancing with Israeli flag inside a pro Israeli rally, celebrating genocide of Palestians. Kudos to students for not falling to her trap.

🇺🇸 🇵🇸🇵🇸Pro-Palestinian protests at US universities began to be compared to the seizure of the Capitol on 01/06/21 and with Hitler's Germany.



Pro-Palestinian protests at US universities began to be compared to the seizure of the Capitol on 01/06/21 and with Hitler's Germany.

Top video, daughter of Z. Brzezhinski - Mika:

“We're all sitting there watching what's going on and thinking, what the hell is going on? What's going on at universities? I would say that this horror is reminiscent of January 6th."

Bottom video, Tom Emmer* compares the protesters to the Nazis, claiming they are "promoting Hitler's thesis of the final solution to the Jewish question."

🇺🇸🇮🇱❌🚩🇵🇸 — Over the past minutes, major clashes between Pro-Israel Students and Pro-Palestine Students broke out at University of California in Los Angeles, in a major escalation of the Student protests in American universities



According to reports, Pro-Israel and Jewish students started to fire fireworks and Bear mace at Pro-Palestine students which are gathered inside the campus headquarters, which answered with throwing everything at hands at the Jewish students, from rocks to metal fencing.



It happens after Jewish students were blocked from entering the campus by leftist & pro-palestine groups



🔸🇺🇸🇮🇱❌🚩🇵🇸 — 📰 OSINTDefender: Additional Groups have now arrived on both Sides of the ongoing Standoff at UCLA between Pro-Israeli and Pro-Hamas Demonstrators, with Clashes beginning to get more and more Violent.



🔸🇺🇲 Clashes break out at pro-Palestinian protests in Los Angeles



Clashes occurred during pro-Palestinian protests on the campus of the University of Los Angeles in the United States, the local newspaper Los Angeles Times reports, citing the university administration.



The clashes began when a group of masked protesters arrived on campus and tried to tear down barricades while pro-Palestinian demonstrators tried to defend the perimeter of the camp.



Acts of violence occurred in a tent camp, we immediately contacted law enforcement for help. Firefighters and medical personnel are on the scene. We are tired of this senseless violence, and it must stop," the publication quotes a statement from the university's vice-rector for strategic communications, Mary Osako.

🔸Partner companies of major US universities have requested lists of students who have been involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, to bar them from future recruitment.



For universities whose rectors are openly anti-Zionist, the companies intend to halt all partnerships or project funding with institutions identified as pro-Palestinian or calling for a boycott of Israeli products and services. t.me/strategika512🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇲 The police, accompanied by heavy equipment, entered Columbia University



Commentators call this an "extremely dangerous police operation," as if it's not students, but suicide bombers with Kalashnikovs and martyr's belts.



The biggest threat to a heavily armed police officer is to fall down the stairs and break his leg. 🚀t.me/istocni_front🔸

UW-Madison Professor Samer Alatout being detained at this morning's anti-genocide protest on Library Mall

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA: Biden regime using "chemical munitions" on anti-genocide student demonstrations. This is against all human rights conventions.

NEW YORK: COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY: Biden regime police brutalizing anti-genocide demonstrators, some seen falling down the stairs.

NYPD breaks into Columbia University's campus and forces journalists to stop filming and pulling students out of the way

NYPD storm ‘Hind's Hall‘ in violent raid of Columbia University



❗Students at US universities continue their Intifada while university administrations and law enforcement continue to suppress the mobilizations:



○ Following the previous night's crack down and mass arrest by the NYPD of Columbia students following their takeover of Hamilton Hall, protestors returned to the vicinity of the university and projected "Hind's Hall" on the building, the name given by the student movement in honor of Hind Rajab the six-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces alongside her entire family in Gaza.



🔸❗️Washington Post:



🤬 🇵🇸 WATCH: Jewish protesters throw fireworks into the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA in a move that fits the dictionary definition of terrorism. 🤬 🇵🇸



So far Jewish protesters have been filmed pepper-spraying demonstrators, screaming the n-word, and now this.



Can you imagine the outrage if the tables were turned and pro-Palestinian protesters were throwing explosives at Jews?



And to complete this picture of pure chutzpah, do remember that there have been multiple hoax incidents orchestrated by Jews to create a false impression of anti-Semitic violence at these protests.



The true picture here is one of Jewish violence and Jewish provocation. Yet they still wonder why they are universally disliked. Arrogance and self-awareness seldom go hand-in-hand!

🇮🇱❌🚩🇵🇸❗️ — During the ongoing chaotic clashes at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA), a new flag appeared on the hands of Pro-Israel protesters, however, instead of a Israeli national flag or an American national, something very unusual:

➡️🇮🇱 A Flag of the Chabad Mashiach, openly written Moshiach (Messiah in Hebrew), was being waved by Pro-Israel protesters

➡️ This flag is the Flag of the Messianic Jewish movement made by Chabad Organization, which aims to restore the Kingdom of Israel led by the upcoming Jewish Messiah to rule over Eretz Zion (the Land of Zion) in the End of Times



🇵🇸 🤬 Jewish racism. Jewish hatred. Jewish exceptionalism. Jewish privilege. Jewish supremacy. Jewish hypocrisy. All of the above are on display in these videos filmed recently at American university protests. The ongoing anti-Semitism furore is not only fake but it's actually an inversion of the true state of affairs: it is Jewish hatred that is the real problem, in Palestine as well as the West. 🇵🇸 🤬



In one video we have a Jewish woman protesting at the University of California in Los Angeles, saying to pro-Palestinian protesters, "I hope they rape you".



In the second we have a Jewish protester at the University of Texas in Austin screaming, "YOU F*ING N*ER, I'M NEVER GOING TO FORGET YOU YOU F*ING N*ER! YOU'RE DEAD N***ER!".



The Jew cries 'anti-Semitism' as he racially abuses you.



We keep hearing of 'anti-Semitic incidents' at these protests but have you seen even one video of a Gentile protester saying these things to Jews? No, you haven't.



And will there be any headlines attesting to these anti-Gentile incidents? Will they be reported at all? No, they won't because America is a nation where Jews are the most privileged group bar none, yet they continue to complain that it is not enough.



Jews feel emboldened to say the most threatening and hateful things with no fear of the consequences and that needs to change. Stop Jewish hate!

👁‍🗨 Arizona, riot police clash with students during a pro-Palestine protest

LAPD officers storm UCLA campus in an attempt to disperse the Pro-Palestine encampment.

US House votes to officially label Israel critics ‘antisemites’



Rights groups have warned that the definition could be used to target pro-Palestine protesters on university campuses🔸

Pro-Israel mobs are attacking university students and professors under police protection.

The New York City police officers have entered the Columbia University campus to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters there - PressTV

The police arrested dozens of protesting students, loading them onto buses.



The police arrested dozens of protesting students, loading them onto buses.

Security forces in universities



IRAN SCREENSHOT ON:

UCLA students attacked by middle aged jewish lynch mob

Jewish lynch mob played recordings of babies crying to mock the UCLA student encampment, reminiscent of similar tactics reportedly used by Israeli Occupation Forces in Gaza to lure out Palestinians for targeted attacks.



Trump: I say to the presidents of the universities: Immediately round up these people who have camped around the university, crush the radicals and take back the universities for all normal students.

German police officers severely beat peaceful female participants in a pro-Palestinian protest. Given that there is no aggression towards the police by the demonstrators, such unprovoked brutality is astonishing. As the anthem sang - Einigkeit, und Recht, und Freiheit für das deutsche Vaterland. There is no first (unity), second (right), or third (freedom) left.

🔸🇺🇸 Google fires software engineer for merely observing an internal protest against an "Israeli" defense contract.



Two weeks ago, the company fired 28 employees in connection with the protests.



Trump phoned into Hannity's show last night to declare "we have to stop the anti-Semitism that's just pervading our country right now." He says the US needs to get the "courage" to support Israel even more unreservedly. "I think Biden is not on the side of Israel"

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷🇵🇸 "London has opened the door to jihad" - Donald Trump



The former president said London and Paris were "no longer recognisable" and that culture had been "eroded" by allowing pro-Palestinian protests.



"We have an incredible culture, tradition -- there's nothing wrong with their culture, their tradition -- we can't let that happen here and I will never let that happen to the United States of America," Trump added.



🇮🇱🇺🇸 US Congress just passed a bill, 320-91, where the following speech is now illegal:



✴️ Denying the Holocaust or claiming it was exaggerated. Even historically debunked claims about soap.



✴️ Accuse a Jewish person of having dual loyalty to Israel EVEN if that person has dual citizenship to Israel or openly admits to having dual loyalty to Israel.



✴️ Saying Zionism is racism or denying the right of the Zionist terror state to exist over the top of Paleatenian land.



✴️ Applying “double standards” to Israel you would expect from another nation - like demanding they don’t commit a genocide.



✴️ Using the symbols associated with antisemitism (e.g. claiming Jews killed Jesus or using a blue octopus plush toy, fire extinguisher, upside down red triangle etc.)



✴️ Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.



✴️ Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.



✴️ distributing books and material deemed Antisemitic.

Private chat

