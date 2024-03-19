I know what you're thinking; and you're half right. You're either thinking of US 2020 or US 2024. And either way you'd be totally half correct! However, our usual Political Windbags and Controlled Journalists beg to differ. They are positive it's Russia 2024. So let's see the real deal for ourselves.

😄 t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🇺🇦🏴‍☠️💥🇷🇺 The Pro-Ukrainian terrorist group “RDK,” made up of traitors from various regions of Russia, have been conducting raids against Russian villages in the Belgorod region. They also attacked the Kursk region earlier.

Russian forces have reported the destruction of dozens of militants, several vehicles, and a point of fortification, but it appears fighting has not yet concluded.

As noted by other channels, the sole purpose of these attacks are for internet points and to cause distress amidst the Russian election season. Whether such minor objectives are worth the lives of these militants, and the destruction of their equipment, is up to them to decide.

🚩ResistanceTrench 🔸

🔸🇺🇸 🇷🇺 🗳 The Biden administration is challenging American NGOs to reduce turnout in the Russian elections, the Foreign Intelligence Service reports.

At the instigation of Washington, calls are being spread through opposition Internet resources for Russian citizens to ignore the elections. In addition, cyber attacks are planned on the remote voting system, which will make it impossible to count the share of votes, the department says. t.me/ConflictChronicles 🔸

Nothing like free and fair elections right? I hear that preached a lot by the West to the Global Majority…

🎙️t.me/TheIslanderNews 🔸

❗️Observers from 106 countries have been accredited for the Russian presidential election, according to the Central Election Commission's report

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🇷🇺 Number & geographical locations of Russia's presidential elections polling stations

On Friday, voting to elect the next president of Russia started and will last three days until March 17.

More than 94,000 polling stations will be open on voting days for the Russian presidential election, and 295 polling stations in 144 countries will be open abroad.

👉 Check out Sputnik's infographics to learn more above or on our website!

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🇷🇺Reindeer herders from the Yamb To community, which is located in a hard-to-reach area of ​​the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (almost near the Arctic Ocean), voted on board an air polling station - an Mi-8 helicopter.

🔴t.me/DDGeopolitics 🔸

🚨Breaking🚨 A covert siege on sovereignty is underway, with cyber saboteurs and disinformation campaigns targeting Russia's elections – the West's fingerprints are all over this.

Orchestrated ‘protests’ planned and full spectrum meddling. Urgent report click below 👇👇

https://clearstory.news/2024/03/15/allegations-of-interference-and-destabilization-in-the-russian-presidential-election-by-western-nations/

🎙t.me/TheIslanderNews 🔸

🔸❗️The Armed Forces of Ukraine dropped a shell from a drone on a polling station in the village of Blagoveshchenka, Zaporozhye region, there were no casualties, the polling station reported. t.me/ConflictChronicles 🔸

🇲🇻🇷🇺🗳 The Maldives could learn from Russia’s experience in using video surveillance systems at polling stations. Observer, deputy of the People's Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic Musa Siraj reported this to TASS. t.me/ConflictChronicles 🔸

❗️ 🇬🇧 🇷🇺 The Russian Foreign Ministry may summon the British Ambassador if attempts to interfere in the elections do not stop, Zakharova said. t.me/ConflictChronicles 🔸

⚡️📣US State Department threatens Russian Election observers⚡️📣

Is it not a crime in the USA for the government to threaten people based on them exercising freedom of speech and press?

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said "United States continue to use all available tools to hold accountable those individuals responsible for actions that undermine the sovereignty territorial Integrity or political independence of free countries including those to serve as election observers for the Kremlin sham elections in occupied parts of Ukraine"

There are many official international observers (many of which are journalists) of the Russian presidential elections in Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaperozia and Kherson. There are many journalists (non observers) reporting on the election in these areas (including myself). Should all of these people be threatened by the US State Department Spokesperson statement? What is the goal of this illegal threat by the US government? Why do they find it necessary to break the US constitution to make this threat?

Also should be noticed that the people voting in these regions are Russian citizens. t.me/patricklancasternewstoday 🔸

🔸Ukrainian telegram channels promise to pay young Russians to attempt to disrupt voting at polling stations.

⚡️ A girl threw a Molotov cocktail in the Moskovsky district of St. Petersburg and was immediately detained by the police.

The girl threw a Molotov cocktail on the porch of school No. 358, where two polling stations have been operating since the morning - PEC 1395 and PEC 1396. The target was a poster about the elections. She is 21 years old, she explained to the police that she received the task of arson from a certain “Ukrainian telegram channel”, they promised to pay her."

Source: https://t.me/true_piter/24498

The Electoral Commission of the Kherson region reported two strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on polling stations.

Ukrainian military attacked polling stations in the city of Kakhovka and the village of Brilevka, Aleshkinsky district, Kherson region, the regional election commission reported. There are casualties in Brilevka. Voters were evacuated.

In the city of Skadovsk, in the same region, a homemade bomb was planted in a trash can in front of a voting station, the commission also reported. No harm done.

Russian presidential elections are being held in the Kherson region for the first time. The region became part of the country following referendums in the fall of 2022. 🔸

A pensioner set fire to a voting booth in the Maryino district of Moscow.

A pensioner who set fire to a voting booth in the Maryino district in Moscow has been detained, reports the press service of the capital's main headquarters of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“At one of the polling stations in the Maryino district on Verkhniye Polya Street, police, with the help of an eyewitness and employees of the Russian National Guard, detained a 70-year-old resident of Moscow who doused a voting booth with a flammable liquid and set it on fire,” the GUMVD said.

The department noted that there were no casualties as a result of the incident. The pensioner was taken to the police department for investigation. The collected materials will be sent to the investigative authorities to make a procedural decision.

Later, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Russian Guard in Moscow said that the citizen explained her actions by carrying out some “secret task.”

t.me/ForeignAgentIntel 🔸

Alexander Nesvky (Prince of Novgorod) votes in Novgorod. 😁

Those who come to us with a sword will die by the sword! - Nevsky, 11th century.

t.me/inessas1992 🔸

These Buryats donned their national costumes to arrive at their voting location on horseback in style to cast their votes for V. V. Putin.

🇷🇺t.me/putingers_cat 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺A video of a Molotov cocktail being thrown on the porch of a school in St. Petersburg, which has two polling stations, appeared.

😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

Ukrainian attacks on the Russian border, Kremlin press officer Peskov: 550 enemy losses, no trespassing

❕Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reports that the Russian armed forces have repelled a massive border crossing attempt by Ukrainian saboteurs in the Belgorod region.

“All attacks were repelled. Out of 2,500 saboteurs, 1,700 were hit, irrecoverable losses on the part of the enemy amounted to 550 people (...) None of the attempts managed to reach the Russian border. Irrecoverable losses amounted to 60 -70%".

✔️He himself reports that Vladimir Putin receives constant reports on the situation.

🔎Attempts to infiltrate beyond the Russian borders occurred by reconnaissance and sabotage groups coming from the city of Sumy and in the direction of Sporadyushino-Kozinka, on the border with the Belgorod region.

t.me/tutti_i_fatti 🔸

Russians vote in presidential election amid sporadic acts of protest

Russia began three days of voting Friday in a presidential election that is all but certain to extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule for six more years after he stifled dissent.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/ACCv.g🔸

International observers were force-fed pancakes, forced to listen to Shaman and Gazmanov, and forced to wear bulletproof vests - an incomplete list of Russian torture in the Russian presidential elections. t.me/PMCTchkvsky 🔸

UK Government using Russian social media, VKontakte, to encourage extremism at the Russian elections in Russia's new territories. Not only a cheap provocation, but actually a clear violation of Russian law. Idiots. t.me/grahamwphillips 🔸

French politician D'Artagnan praised the organization of the Russian presidential elections.

The democratic nature of the Russian presidential elections on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was noted by an expert from France, former member of the Senate of the French Republic, mayor of the city of Marsan, Duke Emery Francis Andre Philippe de Montesquiou-Fezensac d'Artagnan.

This is the first time in Donbass. It seems to me that the elections are organized well. According to the rules that are accepted in France. The elections that are held here are absolutely consistent with the democratic elections that are accepted in our country. There is a full presentation of all four candidates, the ballots meet the standards.

Earlier, a delegation of international experts from seven countries arrived in the DPR. They include current politicians, journalists, bloggers and former officials from Spain, Italy, Cameroon, Mexico, the USA, France and Chile. They will visit most of the precinct election commissions throughout the region.

t.me/ForeignAgentIntel 🔸

(totally cool 4th musketeer speaks out!)

Ukraine targets Russian polling stations

Election authorities in Kherson Region and Zaporozhye Region have reported strikes that left several people injured.

Russian electoral commissions in Kherson Region and Zaporozhye Region have reported several Ukrainian attacks on polling stations which have opened for the ongoing presidential vote.

On Saturday morning, Ukrainian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone, targeting a polling station in Blagoveshchenka, a village in Zaporozhye Region, a local electoral official, Natalya Ryabenkaya, told TASS.

She claimed that it was “some phosphorus ordnance,” citing Russian military personnel that had arrived at the scene. The attack did not cause any casualties or material damage.

t.me/ForeignAgentIntel 🔸

Fixed it!

Despite citing zero evidence to support claims of rigging, or articulating exactly how Russia's elections are “a sham” - the Western media is already decrying democracy being demonstrated in a foreign country.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/russia-ukraine-vladimir-putin-war-b2513787.html

"An endless war and a harsher crackdown on dissent? What can Russia America expect after Putin’s Biden's bogus ballot.

Vladimir Putin Joe Biden is widely expected to win sham Russian American elections this weekend November, securing his fifth second term in office.

As millions of Russians Americans head to the ballots this weekend November to vote in rigged presidential elections, Vladimir Putin Biden is ready to further shift the country onto a war footing.

Consolidating power and quashing dissent has characterised his nearly quarter of a century four years in power; a new form of much of the same is likely to define his fifth second term in charge, this time centred on prolonging his proxy war in Ukraine."

t.me/ForeignAgentIntel 🔸

A hermit who has lived in the forest for 50 years voted in elections.

Members of the territorial election commission of the Beloretsky district of Bashkiria delivered a ballot box for the presidential elections in the Russian Federation to a 92-year-old hermit.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, Kinyagul Salimgareev has lived in the forest of the Beloretsky district for about 50 years, cutting wood and clearing snow himself. Once a week his nephew visits him - the man brings food and medicine, and in the fall he built a new house for his uncle. The election commission clarified that a pensioner never misses an election.

It is clarified that members of the election commission went to the forest first in cars and then on a snowmobile. The journey took about an hour, but Salimgareev greeted the guests with joy, gave them tea and voted.

t.me/ForeignAgentIntel 🔸

The turnout in the presidential elections was a record in the history of modern Russia.

By 15:45 Moscow time, the total turnout in the Russian presidential elections, including remote electronic voting, was higher than the record 70.81 percent, said the head of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, as quoted by Interfax.

It was previously reported that the in-person turnout in the presidential elections exceeded the figures for 2018. Then 67.54 percent of voters came to the polling stations.

Voting in the Russian presidential elections takes place in 2024 over three days and ends on the evening of March 17. To monitor them, 1115 observers and experts from 129 countries came to the country.

t.me/ForeignAgentIntel 🔸

A family of nomads from the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug traveled 150 km on a snowmobile to vote in the Russian presidential elections.

Andrei Khudi, his wife and two children live in chum tent in the tundra; during the period of early voting, a helicopter flies to them and brings them ballots. According to him, this year the helicopter did not have time to fly to the Nadym district, where they were staying. So family decided to go there themselves. They set out on a snowmobile early in the morning and in an hour and a half drove to the site in the village of Yar-Sale in time for its opening.

“It is imperative to elect a president, because the quality of our lives depends on it,”- said Andrei Khudi’s wife.

Matrёshka 🔸

Russian Presidential Elections at the Russian Consulate in New York City, United States of America.

To appreciate how long the line to vote is, just open a map and see where the entrance of the Consulate is relative to Central Park - that's how far the line stretches.

The gentleman in the video talks about the Consulate being slightly overwhelmed by the huge turnout.

🇷🇺t.me/rian_ru/235943 🔸

The line to vote in Paris.

🇷🇺t.me/putingers_cat 🔸

🇲🇩🗳🇷🇺 Nearly 36k people voted in the Russian presidential elections in Transnistria.

Polls are closing in two hours.

🔗 https://t.me/tv_pmr/53987 🔸

⚡️ Statements by Western countries that they do not recognize the elections in Russia are a problem only for themselves, - official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zakharova. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

🔸🇷🇺🇺🇦 “Russia 1” reports that Russian intelligence, 2 weeks before the enemy’s attack on the Belgorod region, knew about the enemy’s plans to attack the border regions and had an idea of where the enemy was going to attack.

As part of the preparations, the group was strengthened, and conscripts, on Putin’s orders, began to be replaced with contract soldiers and special forces.

Excellent intelligence work and good preparation for the "warm welcome." t.me/intelslava 🔸

Yasinovata, very close to Avdeevka.

Polling station at the MBOU, school number 7.

The ballot box. 🔸

ELECTION DAY TWO.

Straight outta liberated Avdeevka.

Right in front of the flags of the batallions which took part in the liberation.

NOTHING prepares us for the total devastation ahead.

I've never seen anything like it - even in Iraq.

Those nullities, Liver Sausage, Petit Roi, von der Lugen, should be brought here to see what Total War is all about.

Loud booms still ringing - incoming and outgoing. We had to take cover from FPVs. Remaining residents refuse to leave.

And the ones who did VOTED in nearby Yasinovata - or in an improvised warehouse in Avdeevka itself.

More pics on my Telegram and Twitter. Major column coming early next week. 🔸

Record turnout in Donetsk: 88,17%.

And a VVP landslide. t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics 🔸

🌍 🇷🇺 African observers highlight the high level of technology used in the presidential elections in Moscow region, Sputnik correspondent reports

The observers arrived in the Odintsovo town of the Moscow region from such African countries as Mali, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Chad, Burkina Faso, the Republic of the Congo, Comoros, Madagascar, and Senegal.

An observer from Chad noted that the technologies provide Russian voters with options on how to vote, and those who monitor the elections can be sure that all the votes are real and that this is exactly what the voters put into the ballot box. For him, this is an example worth following. He added that this experience should be transferred to Africa. 🔸

🔸❗️Presidential candidate Davankov called Putin's victory in the Russian presidential election unquestionable.

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🇷🇺Russia: Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow's Domodedovo airport during the night. 📱t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🍏🍎🍐🍊

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇸🇷🇺 A long line to vote in the presidential elections in a Russian school in Belgrade

Several hundred citizens of Russia voted at a polling station in a Russian school in Belgrade.

Ambassador of Russia in Belgrade Aleksandar Bocan-Kharchenko also arrived at the polling station.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🍏🍎🍐🍊

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 All enemy states are interfering in the presidential elections in Russia, and the USA and Germany are leading the way, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

🇺🇸 The United States is trying to get the election declared illegitimate, but Moscow is opposing it, the statement said.

🇩🇪 Germany is trying to interfere in the elections through non-governmental organizations and the media with the aim of questioning them, the Ministry added. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

"Putin is raping democracy. The majority of the population share his politics" - German MP Roth whips up in a frenzy.

And here we were thinking that IS democracy. t.me/inessas1992 🔸

🇷🇺 Foreign Ministry spokeswoman fires back at Germany’s criticism of Russia’s presidential race

"The only thing I can agree with in the German Foreign Ministry's commentary is that there is nothing surprising about the outcome of the Russian election. That's for sure. Especially after NATO repeatedly denigrates our country several times a day, threatening it, fanning the flames of conflict along our borders and throughout the world at large, raising money and weapons to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on Russia," she maintained.

"No wonder the whole country united and fought back!" Zakharova concluded.

t.me/geopolitics_live 🔸

Dupes abroad are ablaze with dupes commenting on the Russian presidential election



🤡 German Foreign Ministry:

Russia's pseudo-election is neither free nor fair, its result will surprise no-one.



🤡 British Foreign Office:

By illegally holding elections in Ukraine in new regions, Russia is demonstrating that it has no interest in finding a path to peace.



🤡 Polish Foreign Ministry:

Voting took place under conditions of the most brutal repression against society.

Repressed people are asked to submit their vote in the comments.

As found by our subscriber 🙏 👉 t.me/TrFormer 💤 🔸

🇷🇺🇦🇲 Do not people in Yerevan vote for Putin? Here are the data from the "Vote Abroad" exit poll

In Yerevan:

Davankov - 63%

Putin - 8%

Kharitonov-1%

Slutsky-1%

Invalid ballot paper (spoilt) - 17%

In Gyumri:

Davankov- 48%

Putin- 21%

Kharitonov-2%

Slutsky-1%

Invalid ballot paper (spoilt) - 10%

#CaliberAz #news t.me/caliber_az_english 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇨🇵 For the sake of clarity, from a subscriber from Paris, a video of how the presidential elections in Russia took place.

"Paris. The line for voting is about 3 kilometers long. My sister stood there for 6 hours and 18 minutes.”

😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🍏🍎🍐🍊

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 Elections outside Russia. Foreign areas. Interesting things:

Serbia: Putin 3%, Davankov 67%

Uzbekistan, Samarkand: Putin 36%, Davankov 14%

Uzbekistan, Tashkent: Putin 36%, Davankov 36%

Greece: Putin 59%, Davankov 7%

Slutsky and Kharitonov everywhere no more than 1-2%

* If this is true, then it means that there are no Russians in Serbia, only its opponents, American agents.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

❗️55% of Russians in Sydney voted for Putin. Our media crews were on the ground to ask voters direct. Here is the result. Decide for yourself.

🎙t.me/AussieCossack 🔸

💢 Putin answers a special question after his electoral victory:

“Regarding the reaction from some foreign countries. It's expected. What did you want them to do, stand up and applaud or something. I mean, they're fighting us. And by armed means.”

t.me/NewResistance 🔸

Votes for Putin in past elections.... goal: 95% in 2030? 😜 t.me/inessas1992 🔸

💢I mean this guy has totally lost it 😂🤣 Tell us how you really feel Mr. McFoulmouth 😂

Steven B t.me/NewResistance🔸

18 March, 2014 - today marks 10 years since the reunification of Crimea to Russia.

At the time, images of "polite green men" with cats became iconic as Crimea transferred peacefully, without a single shot fired. (Following a referendum with 99% of locals voting FOR reunification.) t.me/inessas1992 🔸

🤡Yesterday's provocations at polling stations in an attempt to spoil the ballot papers.

During the elections, 1.32 liters of brilliant green was wasted, the Central Election Commission reported.

Everyone now faces the appropriate punishment.👍 t.me/PMCTchkvsky 🔸

🔸Getting elected with 80% of the vote, with livestreams monitoring all polling places and all ballots getting counted quickly and in person, is apparently “rigged” and “not democracy,” because the people who prefer theit elections “fortified” publicly declare so.

Except their opinion increasingly doesn’t matter even in their own Economic Interest Zones (posing as countries), much least outside. t.me/thenebulator 🔸

🔸🇹🇭 🇷🇺 Voting remotely while abroad is truly a quest, that's what I'll tell you.

I will speak for Thailand. Accessing the websites of the Central Election Commission, State Services, Moscow City Hall, or even just the “My Moscow” application was a problem on both the 15th and 16th and continues to be so today, March 17th.

Websites consistently report the inability to find the required server, and the application throws an error when trying to log into it. According to some versions, the fact is that the Internet pages have collapsed due to the influx of interested people, but at no time of the day is the situation improving.

And this is provided that in Pattaya alone there are still a lot of Russians who want to participate in the presidential elections.

Regarding the idea of Navalny’s supporters to “black out” as many people as possible in the protest movement by organizing midday rallies - for them it’s cheap and cheerful. Let me explain: it is not difficult to predict the crowd at the Russian diplomatic mission on such a day. Back in 2018, I had the opportunity to participate in the elections in Budapest and had to stand in line for at least an hour due to the influx of applicants - and the political situation was still “on the light”!

But the effect Navalny’s supporters will get is not real, but weakly media, and for the most part - in European countries (and even not all), as well as in states with the largest number of relocants. And the media effect will be aimed, again, at the Russian opposition abroad. An influential audience, to say the least.

#Thailand #Russia

@sex_drugs_kahlo - Latin American happiness [no] Original msg 🔸

🇸🇳 Senegal is ready to use Russia's experience and introduce an electronic voting system in the country's presidential elections, official says

Saliou Sambou, a representative of the country's Human Rights Commission, added that there are problems with vote counting in Senegal and that he is amazed by Russia's efficiency in this matter.

Senegalese observers are present at the Russian presidential election. The African country will hold its own presidential election on March 24.

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

❗️The polls were marked by a number of DDoS attacks 150 times higher than usual, according to the head of the Electoral Commission

Since the start of vote, more than 420,000 attacks on remote electronic voting resources have been blocked.

💬 "The West was united as never before," Ella Pamfilova noted regarding the attacks.

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

Fact check: Addressing Western claims about Russian presidential election

Western media outlets and politicians rushed to dispute the integrity of the 2024 Russian presidential election within moments of Putin’s landslide victory. Let’s review the facts of how the election actually proceeded:

🔻 Sputnik spoke with dozens of international observers who monitored voting at poll stations across Russia, none of whom reported seeing any violations. In total, more than one thousand international observers from 129 countries, including Western ones, took part in this year’s election.

🔻 Video cameras were installed at every polling stations, allowing independent observers to monitor the vote counting process in real time and flag any potential violations.

🔻 The election results were consistent with pre-election polling, including from opposition-leaning sociological institutes.

🔻 Russian were provided with a wide range of options for casting their vote – either from the privacy of their home online or at a polling station with paper ballots and sealed boxes.

Putin’s 87% of the vote is admittedly unheard of in the West. For comparison, US President Joe Biden has a 37% approval rating, French President Emmanuel Macron’s rating is at 33%, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stands at 21%, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has a mere 17% approval rating. However, these abysmal numbers do not mean that Western “democracy” is somehow freer and fairer than Russia’s. On the contrary, they suggest that that the Russian government has a greater popular mandate to govern than its Western counterparts do.

t.me/geopolitics_live 🔸

Things happen!

👉 t.me/VoxCartoons 👈 🔸

Observers from the USA and South Africa, who came to the Kherson region for the presidential elections, not finding the “occupation” there, which the Western media write about, accused them of lying. t.me/fr0m_Russia_with_L0ve 🔸

Putin's Victory enrages the West with un-elected figures lecturing Russia on "what democracy looks like."

Labelling the elections a sham, though seemingly unable to articulate exactly on what grounds and how, the Collective West is choosing instead to not recognise the results and threaten International observers of the Russian Elections with "all tools available".

t.me/ForeignAgentIntel 🔸

⚡️THERE IS NO DEMOCRACY IN THE UNITED STATES - Putin.

U.S democracy has become a JOKE and a disgrace - Putin THRASHES the mail-in voting options in the U.S, saying votes were simply purchased for 10 bucks each (bottom vid.)

t.me/IntelRepublic 🔸

(he needs a democracy definition update!)

🔸The elections have taken place - everything will be okay!

EU President Charles Michel congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential election on Friday, when voting was just beginning. He also wrote in his messenger: “No opposition. Without freedom. There is no choice.”

It was more likely not like sarcasm, but like a cry of despair. The question: “Why are European officials more concerned about the Russians’ agreement with their president than their own citizens’ protests against the EU authorities?” is not even posed. Everything is obvious.

▪️ The turnout in these elections was a record in the history of modern Russia. According to the CEC, it was more than 73% throughout the country. It is noteworthy that the turnout in the Russian presidential elections in the new regions significantly exceeded 80%. Citizens living in the territories newly annexed by Russia were not frightened by the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Neither the threat of sabotage from the terrorist Kiev regime with the support of the “democratic” NATO countries, nor the flow of dirt on the Internet changed the situation - Russia sees its future in conjunction with the president, whom it has trusted for many years.

▪️ The obvious happened, something that the Russophobes did not want: until the last moment they hoped for some kind of miracle. There are no miracles. Now Western analysts have begun to dream that the legitimate government in Russia will be overthrown by the “soldiers returning from the war” who have fled like rats through the cracks of Europe, or someone else, and the power hated by America and Europe will be destroyed. Or not.

According to the VTsIOM exit poll, Vladimir Putin won more than 87% of the votes in the Russian presidential election. Congratulations to the Russian people for making the right choice! We have become wiser, stronger, and together we can overcome all difficulties, despite the machinations and machinations of our ill-wishers! t.me/russtrat 🔸

🍏🍎🍐🍊

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇩🇪 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier refused to congratulate Putin on his victory in the presidential elections , - Kerstin Gameli, press secretary of the head of Germany. 🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🙄"Putin won a fake Russian election," "Comedy, not an election," "Putin won an illegal election in Russia": Western media have come up with nothing but "fake elections." They also write about the influence of the "Noon against Putin" campaign on the elections (ha-ha) 😔t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇬🇧 Charles died and then rose again.

A lame attempt to divert the world's attention from the Russian elections.

t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🔸🇷🇺 The Russian Federation conducted an impressive presidential election with civility and efficiency despite a concerted attempt by the Western powers to sabotage it.

A nation of 143 million people and 112 million voters covering a vast geographic territory encompassing 11 time zones (out of the Earth’s total of 24 zones) went to the polls over a three-day period (March 15-17) to facilitate democratic participation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was re-elected from four candidates, winning 88 percent of the vote. It was the Russian Federation’s seventh presidential election as a modern state formed after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Putin wins a sixth term in office which will take him to 2030 as the head of the Russian state.

The voter turnout was the highest ever at 74 percent (67.5 percent at the last election in 2018). This time around, Putin won significantly more votes than he had in his previous four elections.

The impossibility of Western propaganda is staggering. Western claims that such a mass demonstration of Russian democratic power was somehow “rigged” or a “farce” only served to show how desperately Russophobic the West is. For, if the Western narrative were true, it implies that the whole of Russia is a nation of dupes and dummies with no free will.

The United States and its NATO minions tried their best to sabotage the Russian election – and failed miserably.

The Russian people just provided Blinken and the rest of the world an object lesson in democracy and resisting disinformation 🌟



💬 Read more by Finian Cunningham



#RussianElection #Russia #Putin

🌐 Read exclusive analysis

🌐 Subscribe 🔸

That’s true 🇷🇺

t.me/strategic_culture 🔸

🔎 🔸 🗞 🔸 🗳 🔸 🖊 🔸 🗑

I know this is a bit long, but… …. MOST uNd€M0¢RATI¢ €L€¢TI0N IN HISTORY! Totally uncharted territory. And can you imagine … given two+ years worth of *success* in hand on the battlefield of Russia West (🇺🇦) and now this raging *win* on Russia - the Election War, just how much confidence and champagne are populating and spilling in their underground bunkers now? (none/nada/nyet!)

After Russia has produced this stellar ⭐🌟🌠 example of unparalleled … unbridled … unlimited ... democracy, how are they going to explain when their own examples look and work so differently? Tick tock - ⏰ - I hear timelines crashing and heads exploding everywhere!

88%, too. I’m not much in the numerology thing as you know. But we have an amazing event scheduled in the US on the 8th of April - one of my dates to watch each month. And in a year that adds to 8. Feels like something to ponder at least. Lots of eights coming fast. That eclipse will definitely be on our list closer to that time.

And then this (something more akin to an asteroid!) was not an accidental coincident occurrence either:

💢 Trump gets free media coverage of the umpteenth time by using a key word, guaranteed to trigger corporate establishment news vendors

t.me/NewResistance 🔸

Wins on top of wins. Trump and Putin tag team the fake media and possibly even more fake EU crew. Their pea sized brains cannot cope. Their California sized egos can't either. This is a great week; and it's still early yet. Totally Terrific Tuesday! And after Moldova Monday we'll have to see what happens next!

Until next time.

Share