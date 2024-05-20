The start of World War I, the so-called "Great War" of 1914 to 1918, was triggered when a teenage Serbian revolutionary shot Archduke Franz Ferdinand, the presumptive heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, and his wife Sophie on their visit to the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo. www.history.com/news/the-assassination-of-archduke-franz-ferdinand🔸

🏴🔸🏴🔻🏴🔸🏴🔻🏴

While this was not the first assassination to beget a war, it may have been the most consequential war to have such an initial precipice event. The 20th C. was full of such events and wars but the only significant one possibly with an actual direct connection you may consider tenuous would be JFK and Vietnam. While he had increased American military presence (especially advisory) there multiple times, it clearly wasn’t enough. Certainly there was a little temporal distance due to being in an election year, but in August 1964 the Congress gave Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers to escalate that without the pesky nuisance of having to declare war. <sigh, sound familiar?> The rest is history - ten years of losing and ignominy.

That little introduction brings us up to and through some more recent times. Significant among them was 1981. On March 30 - Ronald Reagan along with four other parties were shot (resulting in the death of James Brady, WH Press Secretary). Barely 6 weeks later a shooting attempt was made on Pope John Paul II. We all know what that partnership produced years later. Anwar Sadat, president of Egypt, was killed by fundamentalist military officers on October 6. I think you get the idea. Escalation - one of our key words.

The principal point here is that assassination as a globe shaping weapon has been around for a very long time. I don’t have a position on this one but I am sure you are aware that there are many people who believe that the JFK assassination was faked, or known of and a substitute actor used in place of him. It’s more that kind of theory we are going to be examining today. In reference to our most recent assassination attempt - Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia.

First - the narrative. In other words, the presumptive why. Then we will get to some more technical concerns.

🇸🇰🔹🇸🇰🔻🇸🇰🔹🇸🇰🔻🇸🇰

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has advocated for enhancing ties between Russia, the European Union and Slovakia, and in particular opposed sending troops to Ukraine.



Check out previous statements made by the Slovak PM regarding Ukraine, Russia-EU relations and Putin. t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

◾Western media Sky News already started smearing Slovakian PM Fico after he suffered a terror attack:

"Fico is in government as part of a coalition, but he keeps it in place with authoritarian methods." “He is a very divisive figure in Slovakia and in the EU. Therefore, it is not surprising that an event of this kind happened. Because Slovakia was determining how to develop in the future - as an authoritarian country or a more Western European one".

◾t.me/European_dissident

t.me/globaldissident🔸

"When progressives wonder whether they are a girl, a boy or a helicopter, we say clearly - Gender ideology cannot enter schools, and marriage is a union of a woman and a man"



Fico t.me/Poleconnect🔸

What we have so far on Slovakian Prime Minister, Robert Fico, is that he is a realist on Ukraine, does not support Ukrainian membership in NATO and rejected the WHO pandemic treaty just days ago.



Seems one of the puppets was pulling on the wrong strings.



Marked for death? t.me/professor_patriot_official🔸

🔸Slovak New Prime Minister Robert Fico BEGINS Investigation into COVID Management and Experimental Vaccines



"Ladies and gentlemen...you have seen the statistics, how deaths due to various cardiovascular incidents increased because of vaccination?



🚨https://www.aussie17.com/p/slovak-new-prime-minister-robert t.me/solarireport🔸

⚡️ FLASHBACK: Chilling footage of Slovak PM Robert Fico predicting his own assassination attempt - just one month before Wednesday’s shooting

t.me/RiseGS🔸

Who could be behind Slovakia PM Fico's attempted murder?



Big power games could be behind the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Serbian-American Journalist Nebojsa Malic believes.



💬 "[Fico] basically reversed the previous government's policy towards Ukraine because the previous government had handed over a whole bunch of weapons," Malic told Sputnik.

"[He] has been very critical of the EU and NATO position towards the conflict and has said this needs to be negotiated to stop the fighting, which is essentially the [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban position."

For NATO, Slovakia is one of the key conduits for all sorts of military support for Ukraine, Malic explained, adding that losing both Slovakia and Hungary as transit routes of weapons to Ukraine would drastically complicate things for the military bloc.



The attempted killing of Fico evokes memories of Cold War-era Operation Gladio by NATO and the CIA to carry out targeted assassinations and psychological warfare.



💬 "I wouldn't be surprised at all if some Gladio structures persisted," Malic said, adding that the West has a record of eliminating elected officials that oppose its policies.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 Medvedev:



Is it surprising that for the first time in decades, a politician who took a reasonable stance towards Russia was assassinated in Europe?



Otherwise, he is by no means pro-Russian. Just a pragmatist and a non-Russophobe.

Of course not. Fico, (I have been communicating with him since 2008) personifies that part of the European establishment that has not lost touch with reality and does not want its citizens to turn into gray radioactive ash. And of course, he became a target.



There are only a few people like him in Europe. And they have to take care of their safety.



Yes, the one who carried out the attack is a fierce outcast from the ranks of the intelligentsia. A kind of Gavril's principle but upside down.



Yes, he didn't like Fic. I wrote all kinds of nonsense. But his actions are the quintessence of the new Europe - moronic-Russophobic, vassalally unrestrained and completely headless. Not wanting to understand the basics. Ready to throw its citizens into the fire pit of selfish American politics.



Europe of vile degenerates, ignorant of their history.

So, Macron, Sunak, Scholz and Von der Leyen...

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

I knew they'd find a way to try and pin this on #Putin 😂😂🤦‍♂



+++++++++++



The man who shot Slovak Prime Minister Fico was allegedly associated with a pro-Russian paramilitary group, investigative journalist Szabolcs Panyi reports.

— 71-year-old writer Juraj #Cintula may be associated with #SlovenskíBranci, a paramilitary group operating in #Slovakia since 2012.

— Slovenskí Branci collaborated with the Slovak branch of Putin’s bikers “#NightWolves”, and its members were trained by former Russian special forces.

+++++++++



This allegation seems ridiculous tbh, since the assassin seems to be associated with #Fico's political opponents, who were strongly in favour of sanctions against #Russia and with sending more weapons to #Ukraine,



Both of these policies were ones which Fico was against.



So clearly Russia had little or nothing to gain from Fico's death - and plenty to lose from this assassination. t.me/MIB_MessageInABottle🔸

👁‍🗨 The former Bulgarian Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov expressed indignation at the comments of the national press, which placed emphasis on the "pro-Russian" and "Putinian" position of the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was seriously injured yesterday in an attack. "What is pro-Russian and Putinian in wanting peace and dialogue?"

t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🇸🇰🇧🇬 The leader of the Bulgarian Revival party, Kostadin Kostadinov:

"Robert Fico is an exceptionally brave politician!



He stated categorically that he would not allow:

- additional military aid to be sent to Ukraine

- Ukraine should not be accepted into NATO

- the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine could lead to a third world war.



It is obvious that his courage led to the assassination attempt.



At this stage, we can only make assumptions about the true motives of the crime. A possible option is some kind of special operation, or the second option is that the assassination attempt occurred as a result of large-scale anti-Russian hysteria, which is being deliberately fanned in Europe.



That is why I am anxiously asking the question of who may be the next target of the assassination attempt. I don't have an answer to this question. Now a terrorist act has been committed, the terrorists want to intimidate us."

The Slovak PM was put into an induced coma yesterday and is still fighting for his life.



Wishing him a good recovery, we need more diverse opinions in Europe for constructive discussions.

t.me/MyLordBebo | X🔸

🇸🇰 Fascinating rhetoric in the Western press regarding the assassination attempt on Slovak PM Fico, in key points:



▫️ Fico has rolled back democracy in his country;

▫️ Fico is a pro-Russian politician who is strongly opposed to arms supplies to Ukraine and is therefore a populist and reactionary who is not supported by his people;

▫️ Fico is a former communist and strongman close to Putin;

▫️ Fico is corrupt, the assailant shot him because he was against corruption;

▫️ The government is using the attempted assassination of Fico for its own purposes, to ban demonstrations and political actions.



The fact that the shooter Juraj Cintula is an activist of the Progressive Party and one of the organisers of the Committee against Violence linked to Soros foundation is at best omitted, or sometimes used as a point to praise the shooter.



In the end, Fico is portrayed as a dictator, the attacker turns into a hero defending democratic values, and the victim becomes a legitimate target.

t.me/ukraine_watch🔸

NEW: EXC: Orban Reacts to PM Fico Assassination Attempt – 'Today We Must Fight for Peace Alone.'

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has spoken out against the attempted assassination of Slovak leader Robert Fico, in a statement to The National Pulse. The Prime Minister of Slovakia, who assumed office in October 2023, is an ally of Orban in the fight to de-escalate the Ukraine war and encourage a negotiated peace by ending open-ended military support for Volodymyr Zelensky.

https://thenationalpulse.com/2024/05/16/exc-orban-reacts-to-pm-fico-assassination-attempt-today-we-must-fight-for-peace-alone/?feed_id=5077&_unique_id=66460c9c604d5🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇭🇺 It is reasonable to assume that there is a connection between the assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitz and the war in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said.



Orban said that "few countries have spoken with the voice of peace, except for Hungary, the Vatican and Slovakia recently" and added that "strong power centers have an interest in continuing the war" in Ukraine.



"Those who are for peace must not be afraid and must face the Soros empire and, if necessary, the American foreign policy and must clearly say that it is in Europe's interest that the parties return to the negotiating table," said Orbán.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸Robert Fico and his ambitions: what is known about the Slovak politician and the attempt on his life



Chief Researcher at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Professor Nikolai Mezhevich also recalled that following the results of the latest presidential elections in Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, Fico’s comrade-in-arms, will come to power.



“This caused sharp criticism from the opposition, and local media fueled the situation. The main confrontation concerned the issue of providing assistance to Ukraine or refusing it.” t.me/MEZHEVICH_N_M🔸

▪️The Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj-Estok, speaking about the attack on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, stated that "the country is almost on the brink of a civil war."



💬 “The attacker shot with a clear political motivation. He decided to attack Prime Minister Robert Fico after the presidential election,” he said.



🔘"From what has happened, from how much hatred has been sown by many, a storm has emerged today and we are now practically on the brink of a civil war," he added. t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

Across all of the British press Fico has practically been blamed for the attempt on his own life.

"Populist" (now a dirty word)

"Turmoil"



What do they mean?



Against the WHO

Against the EU support for Ukraine

Anti-woke

Pro-worker

Anti-mass migration



Is it any wonder many are discreetly pleased?

t.me/MadTParty on Telegram | 𝕏🔸

🔸Assassination Attempt May be Because He Cut Aid to Ukraine



The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, has suffered an attempted assassination. The rumor is that the assailant was pro-Ukraine. Fico’s renewed leadership as prime minister began with his halting of military aid to Ukraine in January, and just last month, he pushed through plans to crap public broadcaster RTVS. Some have accused the political opposition of inciting the attack. I have not been able to confirm the motive, but this is the talk in Slovakia.



https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/ukraine/assassination-attempt-may-be-because-he-cut-aid-to-ukraine/ t.me/DMPatriot17🔸

💢 Aleksandar Vulin, Deputy Prime Minister of the Serbian government, spoke to Sputnik regarding the assassination attempt on Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico:



“What really happened, we will find out in time, but the fact is that there was an incredible hate campaign against Fico in Slovakia and throughout Europe. We will find out whether the assassination attempt is related to this or not, but what happened is almost certainly a consequence of the hatred and information campaign against Mr. Fico. That's absolutely certain. The reason for the hatred was Fico's political position... You know, in the West, differing political positions are punished, punished in different ways. Sometimes they impose sanctions against you, sometimes they shoot at you.” t.me/NewResistance🔸

President Putin reacts to the assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico:

I learned with indignation of the attempt on the life of the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico. There can be no justification for this heinous crime.



I know Robert Fico as a courageous and strong-minded man. I very much hope that these qualities will help him to withstand this difficult situation.



Please convey to him words of the most sincere support, as well as wishes for a speedy and full recovery.

🔗 Source t.me/PutinDirect🔸

🇸🇰More than once, shots rang out on the streets of Europe with the most serious political consequences for the whole world. The assassinations of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, Yugoslav King Alexander, Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme have led to wars or internal political upheavals. On 15 May 2024, another European statesman fell victim to an assassination attempt. Read the analysis: https://caliber.az/en/post/240935/

#Caliber #news🔸

🔸Attack on Robert Fico, Cacciari: "No parallelism with the years of Lead (...) It is the result of a weak Europe"



💬After we started talking about a parallel with the 70s regarding the attack against the Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico , the philosopher Massimo Cacciari intervenes on the topic, but denies a similar congruence:



"I don't see any parallels with the political violence of the 1970s, which was essentially determined by political internecine conflict within several states, between far-left forces and the establishment. Today I don't see extra-parliamentary movements."



📢The philosopher continues by underlining in worrying tones how the attack is rather the result of a weakening of Europe :



"Europe as such is an entity that has less and less political meaning (...) The failure to anchor itself to a strong idea of ​​Europe creates instability and political upheaval"

t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

Shinzo Abe, John Magafuli, Robert Fico.



Isn't it strange how it is always the ones that speak out against the global agenda yet never those that support it? t.me/UnityNewsNetwork🔸

🇸🇰🔻🇸🇰🔹🇸🇰🔻🇸🇰🔹🇸🇰

I know that’s a lot but the variety and heft of those voices needed to be shown. Briefly, though this narrative discourse has a side section that needs to be highlighted separately so it doesn’t get minimized. Possible additional targets. These started cropping up almost immediately.

🇷🇸 A man who posed a threat to Vucic’s safety was detained in Serbia. According to the Tanjug agency, after the assassination attempt on Robert Fico, the Serbian leader received threats on social networks.

🇷🇺 t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🇳🇱 Tonight in the Netherlands, the leader of the anti-immigrant Party for Freedom, Geert Wilders, announced that six months after the elections he had finally agreed to form a coalition government.



Moreover, regardless of the fact that his party took a confident first place in the elections, Wilders himself will not be able to become prime minister. This is such a funny European democracy! Nobody really cares about the people's choice.



Considering yesterday's attempt on Fico's life, we would wish Wilders to strengthen his own security. This is what it is - a funny liberal democracy! For some reason, liberals themselves feel safe

🇷🇺 t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

Assassination attempt on Irish Republican European MEP candidate Malachy Steenson



A man is in custody. The situation in Ireland is on a knife edge.



https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1790824896823460220?t=6M7KdSH4jcbIMNkRsBD0gw&s=19

#IrelandBelongsToTheIrish t.me/No_BS_NewS🔸

(⬆That might seem a bit more realistic if it hadn't gotten used to make a near civil war pushing commercial for a patriot front group⬇)

Breaking: Ireland is on the brink.



As news Emerges of an Assassination attempt on Malachy Steenson Irish Republican European MEP Candidate just hours after an assassination attempt and shooting of the Nationalist and Patriot Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico after he rejected the WHO treaty and stood up against vaccine mandates we ask:



Are the globalists getting desperate?



One thing is for certain. The people won't stand for Patriotic nationalists being shot and killed.



If this turns out to be a far left or illegal migrant then Ireland could explode.



Tensions are already running high.

t.me/ABridgen🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇵🇱🇸🇰 Polish Prime Minister Tusk reports that after the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Fitz, he started receiving threats



The Polish Prime Minister received threats after the assassination attempt on Fitz



"There was a lot yesterday," Tusk wrote on social media X, referring to a screenshot of the comment that said:



"Today the Slovaks gave us an example of what to do with Donald Tusk if he decides not to continue with the plan to invest in a large airport in central Poland.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

Bad luck and coincidence? European political mavericks like Fico face unexplained deaths



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has suggested viewing the attempt on the life of the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the context of Western preparations “to directly participate in the Ukraine conflict.” He also cited history, saying that such attempts have been made many times before.



Indeed, context and history help unravel 71-year-old Juraj Cintula's motives, who believed the narrative demonizing Fico.



Similar assassination attempts and the “strange deaths” of non-mainstream politicians have happened before, but were all hushed up by the press.



▪️The foiled assassination of France’s Marine Le Pen in 2017 or a strange injection that nearly killed the co-chairman of Germany’s AfD party Tino Crupalla in 2023 are good examples. But the most mysterious part are the two sudden “suicides” of longtime German Vice-Chancellor Jürgen Möllemann and Polish Vice-Prime Minister Andrzej Lepper. None were properly investigated.



▪️Möllemann, an experienced sky-diver, died on June 5, 2003, as his parachute malfunctioned during the jump - minutes after the Bundestag lifted his parliamentary immunity. Right before that, the politician had been accused of anti-Semitism due to his criticism of Israel. He also wrote that FDP party leaders prevented him from becoming foreign minister at the behest of then-Israeli PM Ariel Sharon.



▪️For his part, Lepper, Poland’s former vice-PM and the leader of a “pro-Russian” Samooborona (Self-Defense) party, was found hanged in his office on August 5, 2011. According to the official version, Lepper - a rich farmer and father of three, hung himself on the hook of his punching bag “in a moment of depression.” A few months earlier Lepper visited Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and spoke in favor of good ties with Moscow and Minsk. Lepper’s family refuses to believe the suicide version until now. t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

🔸A RogueNews Post **Tom Luongo take on Slovakia** For those of you who saw the news about the attempted assassination of the Slovakian prime minister Wednesday Tom Luongo offered this. That is a warning by the London Corporation and Davos to Trump, Victor Orban, and anyone else thinking of defying their authority. He also said it is a very clear move of desperation by London and Davos as well they would need to resort to that. It’s a clear message of they will no longer use color revolutions…it’s flat out assassination at this point.

by veles9157 t.me/RogueNewsOfficial🔸

Redacted YT🔸

🇸🇰🔹🇸🇰🔻🇸🇰🔹🇸🇰🔻🇸🇰

That's a few (so far) either allegedly already threatened or anticipated to be selected at a future date. I expect that narrative to increase if not the actual victim count. We are quickly going to go through the narrative version of this event then move into a more technical look at the game day footage. Plus a bonus pregame show for comparison purposes. To see how well predictive narratives work.

🔸Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded in the chest and abdomen during the assassination attempt, the Slovak publication Pravda reported.



“The prime minister was wounded in the abdomen and chest,” the portal reported. The assassination attempt on Fico occurred after a government meeting in the city of Gandlova, 190 kilometers from Bratislava. The prime minister is transported by helicopter to the hospital. t.me/PMCTchkvsky🔸

‘Lone wolf’ suspect in Slovak PM’s shooting charged with attempted murder

The suspect in the shooting of Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico was charged with attempted murder with premeditation, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said Thursday. Tuesday’s shooting attack was “politically motivated”, Sutaj Estok added.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AKpU.g🔸

🔸Well well... It looks like "lone psychopath" excuse can't be used anymore, this is a clear attempt to overthrow Fico with the use of force.

Reminder that Slovak opposition parties are receiving all sort of support from Western elites in order to remove the current PM since the day he returned to power. t.me/eurasianchoice 🔸

🇸🇰 The “lone gunman,” that cartoonish figure that for the last several decades – at least since November 1963 – has regularly framed most high-profile assassinations, has struck again, this time in disobedient Slovakia. He always pops up whenever his presence is required to warn misfits and discipline even team players who are inattentive to their tasks.



The assassination attempt on the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico fits (no pun intended) that pattern. Fico’s political record going back for decades may have provoked a measure of distrust in globalist circles. However, his electoral victory and return to power in the fall of last year probably would have been treated as a manageable challenge had Fico been rotten enough to act as his colleagues routinely do, saying one thing before elections and doing the opposite afterwards.



The attempted murder of Robert Fico sends a message to outstanding non-political public figures of many profiles.



💬 Stephen Karganovic writes



🔔 Stay tuned

🚀 Subscribe🔸

(Lone wolf, lone psychopath, lone gunman. 🤔 Sensing a thematic historical thread here…)

⚡️UPDATE: Robert Fico is in “life-threatening condition” - Slovakia's government office



He is being airlifted to Banska Bystrica Hospital, it said, as transport to the capital of Bratislava would take "too long.”



There are conflicting reports on Fico’s condition.

t.me/RiseGS🔸

Suggested articles:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13429225/slovakia-prime-minister-robert-fico-health-update-hungarian-pm.html🔸

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/05/16/europe/slovakia-prime-minister-fico-out-of-danger-intl-hnk/index.html🔸

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/17/the-genie-is-out-of-the-bottle-robert-fico-shooting-highlights-far-wider-crisis-in-slovakia🔸

https://www.dw.com/en/slovakia-pm-fico-shot-in-an-attack-on-democracy/a-69089343🔸

⬆Those encapsulate the “news” story through Sunday morning. Lots of videos, photos, and typical statement type pressers. It's there for complete coverage if you need or want that at this stage. There's some interesting Fico history, as well as fair representations to the most rabidly left ones. Highly recommend all of them for a maximum view.

Here's a bit more about the shooter from more right leaning biased sources:

⚡️🇸🇰71-YEAR-OLD IDENTIFIED AS MAN WHO SHOT SLOVAKIAN PM - REPORTS: Fico shot multiple times allegedly by elderly Slovakian who shouted “come here!” to PM before firing at least 3 rounds (attacker on ground in top pic).



Ukrainians swarm online to celebrate assassination attempt with unbridled relish (handful of bloodthirsty comments in bottom pic) - they're overjoyed 'cause Fico's been staunch opponent of funding Mad Vlad Zelensky's war crimes and has openly called for warmer relations with Russia.



Fico's office announces PM's been hit "multiple times" and his condition "life-threatening".

t.me/IntelRepublic🔸

The would-be #assassin of #Slovakian PM Robert #Fico has been identified as 71 year old Juraj #Cintula



He is alleged to be a supporter of the "#ProgressiveSlovakia" (PS) political party.



PS is pro-: neoliberalism, Eurocentrism, rearmament, #Russia sanctions and open borders.



Basically your average treacherous European-centrist party.



The 1st video above is from 2016, when Cintula was working for the security company #SBS and was briefly in the press because he had overpowered a rioter. (not provided, no subtitles)



The 2nd video seems to have been taken today, 15th of May 2024, shortly after he was apprehended by Slovakian #Police, and appears to be videoed in either a Hospital or in a Police Station



Cintula is explaining his motives for shooting Fico. t.me/MIB_MessageInABottle🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇸🇰 Slovakian police detained the wife of Cintula, who tried to assassinate Fitz.

They say she is a refugee

from Ukraine and that she actively participated in the preparation of the assassination attempt.

Currently, the verification of connections with the Ukrainian intelligence services is underway.👇 t.me/istocni_front🔸

(I wonder why that unmarked car and plainclothes man were used?)

🐦‍⬛️🇸🇰 The man who tried to kill Prime Minister Robert Fitz was an active participant in pro-Ukrainian actions in Slovakia.



On the video of Juraj Cintula

(in a striped sweater) stands with a placard and shouts: "Traitors,

collaborationists, long live Ukraine" t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇸🇰🇷🇺 Juraj Cintula, who shot Slovak Prime Minister Fico, belongs to the pro-Russian paramilitary group "according to Hungarian investigative journalist Sabolcs Pani; Slovenski Branci." She works with the biker club “Night Wolves” together and is said to have been trained by former Russian special forces. In the picture you can see the attacker at a group ceremony a few years ago.

#Slovakia #Russia

🔰 t.me/MilitaryNewsEN🔸

🇸🇰 EXPEL SOROS FROM SLOVAKIA AND EVERYTHING WILL BE FINE - Slovak ex-Minister of Justice Harabin advises kicking society-destroying The Soros Foundation and its affiliates out of the country in wake of nation-shaking PM's Fico assassination attempt.

Expel Soros-sponsored press and NGOs from public space and polarization of society in Slovakia will end within a week - Harabin

"Lonewolf" Cintula is taken to court under heavy police protection (bottom pic), faces up to 25 years to life in prison, known to attend pro-Kiev rallies and trying to kickstart political career before shooting Russia's ally Fico 5 times, now fighting for his life at hospital in serious but stable condition.

t.me/IntelRepublic🔸

🔸🇸🇰 What is the current situation with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico?



Doctors were able to stabilize the condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, but the situation is still very serious.



Fico was wounded during a government meeting in the city of Handlová. He was shot by 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula - a politician from the city of Levice and a supporter of the opposition liberal party "Progressive Slovakia". He shot the prime minister five times. After being detained, the suspect stated that he shot Fico because "he does not share the political views of the government." He had planned the crime a month in advance.



Before the attack, Cintula was in the crowd of citizens near the cultural center where the meeting chaired by Fico was taking place. When the prime minister came out to greet the people, Cintula, according to eyewitnesses, shouted: "Robo, come here." After that, he opened fire and made five shots.



📌 At the same time, some media, including anti-Russian foreign agents, are trying to spread information that the shooter is associated with the pro-Russian group Slovenskí Branci ("Slovak Recruits"). However, these data were published by the publication VSquare, which is part of the global network of investigative journalists GIJN, promoting a pro-Western globalist agenda.



Many questions remain about the unprofessionalism of the security of the Slovak Prime Minister, since it was also due to the "negligence" of the security service that the assassination attempt became possible.



🔻 The incident with Fico has greatly stirred up the public. Both pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian circles, as well as neutral ones, felt the effect: the political provocation had the consequences that its beneficiaries had counted on.

#Slovakia #Ukraine

@rybar together with @pl_syrenka Original msg🔸

❕Writer Juraj Cintula pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, reports the RTVS news portal.



⛓The court arrested him until May 15. Cintula faces 25 years to life in prison.

t.me/tutti_i_fatti🔸

🇸🇰🔻🇸🇰🔹🇸🇰🔻🇸🇰🔹🇸🇰

So I promised you a pregame show. That is because we have seen this movie before. Almost two years ago in Nara, Japan. Here's a refresher sequence:

This was written a year ago and will be our template so no background, settings, persons, places, or rationales need be laboriously included. (BTW, I have been a coauthor on a couple of pieces on this channel lately, check it out!)

🔸A FEW WORDS REGARDING JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER ABE'S ASSASSINATION



At 11:30 on the morning of the 8th of July 2022 Japan Standard Time, the former Prime Minister Abe was shot from the back in his chest area with two bullets. The former prime minister had been making a speech at Kintetsu Yamato Saidaiji Station in Nara, a city which was an early medieval era former capitol of Japan. He was immediately taken to a hospital in Kashihara City and died shortly thereafter.



The perpetrator was Tetsuyo Yamagami, a man in his 40s living in the region of Japan where the shooting of Mr. Abe took place. After the shooting, Mr. Yamagami made no attempt to escape and is said to have peacefully awaited his arrest. His motives were not immediately made public in order to keep the governing political party and its allies from being negatively affected during the soon to come election.



Former Prime Minister Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in Japan's history and known by many commentators as "teflon Abe" for his ability to escape an uninterrupted series of scandals involving him and his wife during his long tenure in office. Mr. Abe was the grandson of an early post-war prime minister, the son of an important cabinet member, and a first cousin of yet another former prime minister who is still active in directing the affairs of the National Diet of Japan.



Prime Minister Abe was especially proud of his "Abenomics" policies for the Japanese economy, which were by and large a repackaging of President Reagan's "trickle down" economic programs. In particular, senior citizen nest eggs and other income sources were targeted to support what Japanese call zombie corporations and create the greatest levels of income inequality seen since the aftermath of World War II.



Even before the Ukrainian crisis took the world's attention, Japan was seeing record real inflation (as opposed to "official" inflation which has always been presented to make it appear much lower than actual inflation really is), falling national pension payments, and rising medical costs for those who had spent a lifetime paying into the system. The economy was presented as if it were growing, when the reality was that most of the so-called growth was due to a manipulation of the stock market by the Bank of Japan at Prime Minister Abe's behest and the remainder more than eaten up by "real" inflation.



Japan has long stopped being the healthy society it was in the 1960s and 1970s. And, though the shooting of Mr. Abe is to be deplored, the former long-serving prime minister is personally responsible, at least partially and to the extent any one individual can be held responsible during the last decade, for Japan's political inability to solve, rather than just paper over, its many socio-economic problems. And, unlike it was portrayed by the main stream media, a majority of Japanese were, for these reasons, against him being given a state funeral which they felt he did not deserve. However, like other nations elsewhere, the will of the people does not determine the course of public events. In that sense, Japan is a thoroughly modern neo-liberal democracy. t.me/hkitabayashi🔸

Note about that last part: I agree completely with the assessment but also know that countries like Japan had long ago lost their werewithal to fight against globalist encroachment. No passes, but still not much to be done once he got to that office.

So let's look at this assassination so we can see how the movies are just sequential repeats.

First supposedly our shooter:

Here’s video of the actual shooter firing on former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.



The Secret Service guys are like “No please sir don’t shoot if it’s not too much trouble.” t.me/NewResistance🔸

(Note particularly the black or very dark gray shirt and the absence of any smoke or muzzle flash exiting his - told to us to be a - double barreled homemade shotgun.)

🇯🇵🔫❗ — 🇯🇵 Nikkei Asia Review: Abe shooting suspect's motive was related to 'specific organization', police say

— "The

suspect who allegedly shot

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the police here that he had a grudge against a specific organization

, and that he thought Abe had a link to that group,

a police official told a news conference on Friday.



The suspect, now detained for attempted murder, is identified as Tetsuya Yamagami.

He is 41 years old.



The police official said that Yamagami admitted to the shooting, which took place in broad daylight Friday while Abe was giving a speech on a crowded street in the central Japanese city of Nara.



Police had confirmed that the gun used in the shooting was handmade, and that the length of the weapon was about 40 cm. The Nara police obtained several other objects that are thought to be handmade guns when they investigated the suspect's residence.



Yamagami learned about Abe's whereabouts on a website showing the former Japanese prime minister's schedule for campaign speeches, according to the police."



Link

https://archive.is/Glm3b



* Special note

— The Only Organization, outside of the LDP Party, that Mr. Shinzo Abe was known to participate was Nippon Kaigi, an Traditionalist, Monarchist, Anti-Secularist, anti-LGBT, Pro-Family and considered, by some, as "Ultranationalist" organization, since it, through peaceful ways, seeks to change the Japanese constitution and do away with its pacifist clauses, and replace it for a Pro-Sovereignty and that ensure Japanese National Defense Rights. t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

(Where to start? Let's go with wardrobe! The recoil (or smoke) from that gun knocked all the black clean out of that shirt. Now props. If he is “holding” that gun in the photo, it's because there's a convenient carry loop on the far side we can't see. Could be but weird to say the very least. Props to the shooter for only needing a fingertip for execution of that maneuver.)

⚠️ Viewer Discretion Advised



The video of the assassination of Shinzo Abe…



I hate to ask this question, but what the hell kind of shotgun is that?



What kind of ammo?



- I don’t believe it was slug— trust me, it would be way more messy



- I don’t believe it was buckshot, as the moment of the second shot, there appears to be a man with a briefcase in the direct line of sight and others were all uninjured.



- Maybe, if anything, birdshot—Shinzo’s white shirt can be visibly seen moving in reaction to the second shot.



Shinzo does not at all appear to be phased by the first shot…



Gun connoisseurs, what do you think???

Something seems off..



https://rumble.com/v1bjg3f-shinzo-abe-assassination-viewer-discretion-advised.html

🧢 t.me/OfficialRedPillNews t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

Political Pew Pew with Big Woody

Abe assassination analysis. t.me/digitalbunker🔸

(There are a handful of subjects - well more like several handfuls - that I consider myself to be totally non conversant on. Guns and ammo combined are *almost* on that list. I personally think the movement of the white shirt is from him turning and catching a breeze. If you slow the video down it happens before the sound of the second shot. And no one at all in my sources spoke at all about the smoke. [Or, for that matter, the two HH guys in the foreground.] If you slow the video down another notch you can hear reverberations of the sounds of both shots completely through the end of the video. Plus if you watch closely Abe crouches and then crab walks over a couple of yards. Pretty neat trick with a fatal gut wound. As his team (security or otherwise) runs or stands stock still for 10+ seconds. I wish Big Woody in the Digital Bunker would have addressed the ammo issue in addition to the assessment on the security team and politics. And no blood is ever in evidence; you can definitely call me a complete sceptic.)

🔸🇯🇵 #Japan 🇯🇵

#Shinzo #Abe #assassination



Hi Quality closeup video of assassination of Shinzo Abe (same video as above)



First shot appears to have caused little or no damage.



Which makes it all the more surprising that the 2nd shot was apparently fatal. t.me/MIB_MessageInABottle🔸

🔸Clearest vid yet (same one again) of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe being assassinated by what appears to be the second slug in a hand made shotgun by Tetsuya Yamagami.

t.me/AltSkull48🔸

(I have to go with MJTruth on this one - as previously qualified.)

🇯🇵 #Japan 🇯🇵



#Shinzo #Abe #assassination



All photos are of 41 yr old Japanese national #Tetsue #Yamagami, assassin of Shinzo Abe.



He killed Abe with a homemade double-barreled gun. He was a member of the Japanese Navy, possibly a Special Forces Operative

#FalseFlag t.me/MIB_MessageInABottle🔸

(Hard to tell with the mask but it would be too easy I guess with the same glasses on!)

🔸JUST IN - Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe has died after being shot in the chest during campaign speech.



https://www.disclose.tv/id/1545329132539707393/🔸

(Total BS on a chest wound. The back of the jacket is clean, pressed, and bright.)

🇯🇵🔹🇯🇵🔻🇯🇵🔹🇯🇵🔻🇯🇵

See how easy it is to fake an assassination? Without further ado, let's come back to the present.

🇸🇰 Slovak Prime Minister's health condition stable, country’s environment ministry says

"According to the latest data, Prime Minister Robert Fico is in a stable condition," Slovak Environment State Secretary Filip Kuffa wrote on social media.

Fico was shot Wednesday during the government's field meeting in the city of Handlova, located 190 kilometers (118 miles) northeast of Bratislava. The prime minister was rushed to a hospital, reportedly with wounds to his abdomen and chest.



Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said Fico's condition was critical. Slovakia's TA3 broadcaster reported that Fico had been placed in an induced coma after undergoing surgery.

t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

(Remember that wide corridor his security provided for later.)

And although it's a shade of cart before the horse watch this:

#Slovakian prime minister Robert #Fico shot and rushed to hospital after ‘attempted assassination’



Fico was shot in the town of #Handlova with a man detained at the scene. t.me/MIB_MessageInABottle🔸

(Truncated to essentials)

This is where security members are “carrying” Fico to a waiting car. Completely unclear why the car didn't hop a small curb and get closer but maybe that was deliberate to make the security guys look bad. In either case, you can see that Fico is holding up his own legs as they reach the car but actually working them on the raised sidewalk. Can't have a really bad gut injury and still have that much coordination. His legs should have been dragging. When President Reagan was shot they pulled him backwards into a waiting car. Also not one drop of blood from 2-3 life threatening unbound gut shots. 🙄 So since Fico seems to have predicted this event you'd think they would have war gamed this scenario a time or two. Apparently not, though.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

This is the best video for getting the wider skinny on this op. Best to look with multiple speeds one half screen at a time. Also isolate the one time you can see the gun. Count the sounds of shots (I got 5) and look for the reactions of bystanders, security, the crowd that was greeting Fico generally.

It astounds me that anyone, much less every media outlet and a huge percentage of SM accounts can buy this. You get a brief glimpse of the gun held by the “lone gunman” (just like our Kennedy(2)/Reagan/Abe killers) just before the first “shot.” No muzzle flash or recoil but - okay. (Muh 71 yo shooter - that's no .22!) Catch the angle - pointed about 45° down from horizontal and it appears that there's no trigger guard at all. (Or his trigger finger is over it.) A few of the security guards actually start pulling him down and back from the PM and the shooting continues but it's very difficult to see how those bullets could still be aimed at a man who had already folded over and rolled away over a concrete bench a few yards further away from that action. (That's an Abe move if ever there was one!) Plus at the end of all the “shots” the wire mesh on the barriers is totally in pristine condition right where every shot (including the first) would have had to travel through to reach anyone on that side.

The text that goes with that particular video is:

🔸security services deliver slovak prime minister right into the hands of the shooter... looks like an inside job paid for by the WEF... t.me/STFNREPORT🔸

The photo shot above (showing the wide corridor) is certainly meant to give that impression. So that you think that the gunman actually reached over the barricade and had clear shots. But that is clearly not true. And did you see how many people standing right in front of the PM ran away or even tried to take a step in any direction? Zero.

I haven't seen anything to suggest that these people were all deaf. Can't prove they weren't though. But blind too? IDTS. If I'm standing right in front of President Trump and he falls and rolls several yards away, even if I don't hear a “shot” I'm at least looking for a reason or cover whichever seems more appropriate at the time. These people didn't move because they never heard shots. That they also didn't see anything out of the ordinary is very telling. AI can do so much these days. But particularly when it is underutilized. But they set great store by you reading their narratives and laying them on top of the provided visuals. Time to begin a switcheroo. Look at the visuals closely first. Then laugh your way through the text!

We seem as a species to have developed a negative media bias. Unfortunately it's about the one where the media lies. I think we all have seen that. We also seem to have a positive bias, though. This one is about their visual media. We buy all the time that it's actually first person video or photography from the field. Your first thought needs to be - “what's not right about it?” Way more often than not these images and videos are generated not taken, and then cobbled and framed to build their narratives. It just has gone way beyond actors merely replacing originals.

Then why don't they just fix the media they produce? you ask. All I can tell you is it isn't for lack of technology or personnel. The relatively obvious inference is that these “imperfect” films are being disseminated knowingly. Think about that for as long as it takes. Eventually you come full circle to realize there is a message in that. For me. For you. For anyone who sees with fully open eyes.

This movie is coming to a close. You can expect this circumstance to not only increase in number but qualitatively as well. More errors, more obvious. That will be your confirmation that what I have been saying for months is more probably true. We are watching the greatest show on earth.

◾◽🔺◾◽🔻◾◽🔺◾◽🔻

t.me/ANewDay144🔸

◾◽🔻◾◽🔺◾◽🔻◾◽🔺

Don't forget to enjoy it! And get your inner WtP working….

Share