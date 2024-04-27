I know a few of you at least have felt like the world has turned upside down, or maybe even started spinning in reverse. I find it to be more accurate to call it INVERTED. Where the movie has become the previews and the commercial announcements have become the main feature. Yesterday, in particular, was totally a day like that.

🇺🇸🇮🇱 BREAKING: Tehran Times leaks a confidential recording that reveals the director of ADL concern about public opinion in United States.



Jonathan Greenblatt, Barack Obama's special advisor and the director of the American ADL Zionist Institute, says in the leaked audio among the American and Israeli Zionist political elites:



"We have a very, very fundamental generational problem; the issue of American support for Israel is not an issue of left and right parties, it is an issue of old and young." At the end, he blames Iran for awaking of a new generation of Americans.

Good reminder of who demanded something be "done" about Tiktok.



Washington retracts its threat of sanctions against an Israeli military unit made up of genocidal Ultra extremists accused of serious war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The United States threatened to cut off financial aid and arms supplies to the controversial Natzah Yehuda Battalion before backing down entirely, following pressure from the global Zionist movement...



Doubling down and going rogue.

Every talking point written by Frank Luntz in 2009.



"Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the Hague Criminal Court to undermine its fundamental right to defend itself.



The threat against IDF soldiers and public figures of Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East and the only Jewish state in the world, is scandalous.



We will not give in to him.



Israel will continue until victory in our just war against the abominable terrorists who seek to destroy us.



We will never stop defending ourselves.



While the Hague Tribunal's decisions will not affect Israel's actions, they will set a dangerous precedent that threatens the soldiers and public figures of any democracy fighting criminal terrorism and dangerous aggression."



What do I mean?

The Frank Luntz 2009 talking points?

The Israel Project

Propaganda.



🇺🇸 Jonathan Greenblatt: Students are proxy forces of Iran



Jonathan Greenblatt claimed: Just as Iran has military proxies such as Hezbollah, Jewish and Palestinian student groups [Palestine supporters] are Iranian proxies in universities.

🇮🇱 🇺🇸 Fox, ABC, News Nation and NBC are advertising for "United for Israel" march at Colombia University.

"Hamas-backed protests"

(Thought they were Iran backed?)

In the United States, Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has become the quasi-official spokesman for the Israeli government.



🇺🇸 Reporter: Bodies unearthed in Gaza's mass graves show torture and signs of being buried alive, Palestinians called for an independent investigation, what's wrong with that?



State Department Principal Deputy Spox. Patel: We're asking Israel to investigate



Reporter: You're asking the accused to investigate itself?



Patel: We're asking Israel to investigate

Fleur Nassam-Nachum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem for External Relations:



- At least 283 corpses were found in a mass grave at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. The UN Human Rights Council is shocked by this news. Who do you think those people were?

- Probably terrorists. The ratio between militants and civilians that the Israeli army faces in modern warfare is unprecedented. We have already eliminated about 15 thousand terrorists. It was in those places that heavy fighting took place. So most likely...

- But how do you think they died?

- In terms of? In shootouts with the Israelis.

- Why then do some people have their hands tied?

- So, apparently, these were arrested terrorists.



🇺🇸⚡️🇮🇱 U.S Senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders Destroys Zionist anti-Semitic propaganda in a direct response to Netanyahu amid ongoing protests across the country.

🇺🇸🇵🇸👨🏻‍🎓 Meanwhile, in the United States, a wave of pro-Palestinian/anti-Israeli protests is affecting an increasing number of educational institutions.

🔸🇺🇸🇮🇱 In the United States, student anti-Israel protests are raging - students from leading American universities are holding demonstrations criticizing the current foreign policy course of the White House in supporting Israel.



The protests began as early as September 2023, but they really attracted widespread media attention only in April of this year.



▪️So, in the middle of this month, a scandal erupted around student manifestations at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University.



Young people organized a demonstration timed to coincide with the visit to the university of the U.S. Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Activists called Greenfield a "Zionist imperial puppet" and also called for the destruction of Israel.



▪️Tech giants where a large number of young Americans with left-liberal views work have also suffered. On April 17, Google employees organized sit-in strikes in Sunnyvale, California, as well as in one of the offices in New York.



A group of activists from the local organization "No Tech for Apartheid" entered the office of Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian in Sunnyvale and stated that they would not leave until the tech giant abandoned its $1.2 billion contract (signed in 2021) to provide cloud services to the government of Israel.



▪️And now politicians are also starting to get it directly - yesterday, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who unblocked multi-billion dollar aid to Israel and other U.S. allies, came out to the striking students of Columbia University in New York. When the politician called on the students to stop fooling around, he was showered with insults.



🔻The problem of anti-Israel protests is now very acute for American politicians - both for Democrats and Republicans.



For Joe Biden, this is a real thorn in the side - the president, who previously relied on the support of students with progressive views, is now forced to hedge and maintain neutrality in his public statements on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. However, people are not fools - the actions, not the words, best reflect the U.S. position in the conflict in the Middle East.

🔸BenGhvir wants to mobilize the Shomrim to quell the student revolt in the United States.



🇮🇱 This is how Israeli Security Minister Ben-Gvir got into a car accident.



He reportedly ran a red light.

🔸The accident in which Ithmar BenGhvir, his daughter, and his driver were injured was no accident.

He was deliberately hit by the father of a hostage in Gaza.

🔸All of a sudden, AIPAC, the Jewish Anti-Defamation League, Netanyahu and the entire global Zionist movement are alarmed by what is currently happening on the campuses of some US universities.

Anti-Semitic mobs have invaded major US universities. We are seeing this exponential rise in anti-Semitism throughout America and Western societies, as Israel attempts to defend itself against terrorist genocide."

Statement by Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister.



What is both remarkable and paradoxical is that the noisy anti-Zionism that was widespread in the countries of the so-called Global South and even some former Eastern Bloc countries during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, has now spread to America and deserted its former territories.



❗️Pro-Palestinian rallies are raging in the USA. Students came out to protest



The governor of Texas says they should all be expelled from universities and “belong in prison.”



🔸🇺🇸🇮🇱🇵🇸 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday demanded the U.S. shut down the "horrific" pro-Palestine protests taking place at colleges throughout the country.



The US Congress voted to give Israel $26 billion this week and ban TikTok for allowing criticism of Israel to go viral.



Netanyahu is now demanding America eliminate the right to protest.



Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas is already following his commands.

Texas State Police disperse pro-Palestine demonstrations inside the University of Texas

🇺🇸 Harvard University joins the uprising of American universities. Dozens of students set up a camp on the university campus to demand an end to the war on Gaza.

🇺🇸🇵🇸⚡AFP: Police arrest 93 people during a demonstration by Los Angeles University students.

🇺🇸🇵🇸 Pro-Palestinian and anti-genocide demonstrations on campuses across the US.

🇺🇸 mass arrests of students at the University of Colorado in Denver, USA on live broadcasting.

Suppression of pro-Palestine encampment at Ohio State University



Pro-Palestinian protests spread at US universities as police crack down

Pro-Palestinian protests spread to more college campuses in the United States on Thursday as authorities appeared to be running out of patience and police began to push back forcefully.

◾US police brutalise a peace activist. Certainly the Biden administration police is using the same violence as during the civil rights movement.

🔸Snipers?

Memories of Kent State



We are seeing the rise of Antifa/BLM 2.0 for the upcoming 2024 election with these "Pro Palestine" protests.



When George Floyd died, the event was used as a catapult to justify an endless carnage throughout America to burn cities down. The ones who controlled these events tapped into the victimhood consciousness of an entire ethnicity to do it. In the mix of all those protests there were some well meaning people but like most of these "events" they are hijacked by bad actors and warped into a propaganda machine.



The cycle is repeating and division is the game.



Tell me how 3 years ago that America could become so divided over a country they couldn't find on a map starting with Ukraine. You are either for the established narrative or you are a Putin sympathizer. Fast forward to last October when Israel was attacked. Now you are pro terrorist or an Anti-Semite.



This is the game.



Here we are present day and what started out as people calling for a ceasefire and an end to genocide in the Gaza strip has now morphed into college campuses becoming occupied zones, violence and division factories for the media to hone in to amplify this division message.



You are seeing the escalation in real time as bridges and traffic are now being blocked in coordination throughout the country like the Golden Gate bridge and Brooklyn bridge in NYC. This is all coordinated.



As we get closer to the election watch



When BLM and Antifa reemerge bank on them being Pro Palestine.



Don't forget your "2024 Student Uprising Flyers"

😐

😐

The roles are in the process of reversing. The commercials are now beginning to take over the screen. But the main feature still needs to play because otherwise the theater closes. Is it possible for them to be that stupid? Stupid enough to replay super old movies (like Kent State or Civil Rights protests) or use iconic scenes (like the Karate Kid pic above) to divert your attention.

Yes. They are. That stupid. If you can't enjoy the spectacle or the show as presented, at least you can make a time travel game out of finding all the theatrical tricks and steals. Cuz it's SHOW TIME! (AKA, election year in the land of the RW&B!)

"In politics, stupidity is not a handicap."

― Napoleon Bonaparte

― Napoleon Bonaparte

